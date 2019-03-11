Lok Sabha Election 2019: Upset over 'lack of respect from local leaders', BJP MP Sanjay Kakade to join Congress

Pune: BJP MP Sanjay Kakade on Sunday expressed his willingness to join the Congress party, citing lack of respect from the local BJP leaders.

"I am in touch with senior Congress party leaders. I will be joining Congress soon," he told ANI.

Asked why he wanted to join the Congress party, he said, "Congress is the only party that carries all castes along. Workers are respected at every level in the Congress."

Kakade termed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as a "friend" and said that he had no qualms against the BJP. "I am not getting the kind of respect from the local leaders that one gets in the Congress. That is why I am leaving the party," he said.

Over the last month, many leaders have quit political parties and deflected to rival parties. This includes former rebel Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav, who quit the Rahul Gandhi-led party earlier this month and joined the BJP. Bihar Congress leader Binod Sharma quit the party on Sunday, 'ashamed' about its leaders asking for proof of the India-Pakistan air strikes.

Gujarat Congress leader Jawahar Chavda quit the party on Friday and joined the BJP. He said he switched parties as it was necessary to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi given the "current security scenario of the country".

The Election Commission on Sunday announced the schedule and dates of Lok Sabha polls. The election will be held in seven phases, with the first phase voting to be conducted on 11 April and counting of votes for all phases to be held on 23 May.

