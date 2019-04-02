Lok Sabha Election 2019 Updates: Modi, Mamata in Bengal tomorrow; Amit Shah eyes over 30 seats for NDA in TN

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Latest Updates: The battle of Bengal is all set to heat up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee kickstarting their campaign on Wednesday in the state that sends third largest number of Lok Sabha members to Parliament. While Modi will address a rally at Siliguri, Banerjee will hold her first public meeting for the general elections in the state at Dinhata, both in north Bengal.
AICC general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to accompany Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Wayanad in Kerala for filing of his nomination from the parliamentary constituency. Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination from Wayanad on 4 April.
Hitting out at Arun Jaitley over his remarks on the Congress manifesto, P Chidambaram said, "I can say that it (promises in manifesto) is unimplementable by a BJP government. But why do you think it can't be done by a future government? Congress sets ambitious goals, but these are achievable with wise and competent government."
Addressing a press conference, Union minister Arun Jaitley lashed out at the Congress for promising to review AFSPA in its manifesto. “The dilution of AFPSA was opposed by Congress and now the current leadership is now advocating for it. It will empower terrorists and their supporters," Jaitley said.
The Election Commission writes to President Ram Nath Kovind to bring it to his notice that Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh's remark that Narendra Modi should be re-elected as the Prime Minister is violative of the Model Code of Conduct
The Congress manifesto promised a re-look at the the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in order to strike a balance between the powers of security forces and the human rights of citizens and to remove immunity for enforced disappearance, sexual violence and torture. The party also promised to repeal the sedition law stating that it has become redundant.
Congress party's manifesto website has crashed moments after its release. The party said that the issue was caused due to "heavy traffic" and the website would be back up shortly.
Rahul Gandhi said that the narrative has been set and it is about the real issues like unemployment, GST and healthcare. "The prime minister is trying to hide behind hollow narratives, but he can't do that anymore."
Rahul Gandhi said that he had instructed Congress manifesto committee to not put any lies in the manifesto unlike what the BJP does. "When we started the process for drafting the Congress manifesto one year ago, my first instruction to them was that don't make it behind closed doors and secondly, don't put anything that is a lie in it."
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh unveil poll document at the AICC headquarter.
P Chidambaram said that the COngress manifesto tries to encapsulate aspirations of farmers, youths, minorities, women security.
In a video preview of their manifesto, Congress party has mentioned social security for poor, a detailed and effective plan for reducing unemployment. The party has also promised to probe the Rafale jets
Amid speculation and anticipation regarding the Congress' manifesto for the crucial Lok Sabha election, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's tweets are an indicator of content in party's manifesto, The Economic Times reported.
Rahul tweets since 25 March could be an indication of the party's anticipated manifesto, reports speculated on Tuesday. "Congress is likely to announce 'Mega Doles' this elections season," the report said.
The Congress on Tuesday said that the Rafale inquiry is part of the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha election. Bhalchandra Mungekar, member of Congress party's manifesto committee on Tuesday said, "When we will come to power, on the first day we will initiate an inquiry into Rafale deal and we have included this in the manifesto."
The Supreme Court has declined to hear newly-joined Congress leader Hardik Patel's plea seeking a stay on his conviction. Since the last date of filing nomination for the Lok Sabha election is on Thursday, the apex court's decision might mean Patel may not be able to contest the election.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is planning to chair a high-level meeting with party leaders PC Chacko and Sheila Dikshit over the possible alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Lok Sabha election in Delhi. An announcement of the final decision is likely, reports said.
The party has been ambiguous over this issue over the past week, even as Arvind Kejriwal on Monday stated that Rahul had "refused" the alliance with AAP.
The much-debated Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) or Minimum Income Support Programme (MISP), which was announced by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in March.
According to reports, it is a scheme to "provide economic justice to the poorest citizens". The basic element of the scheme, according to a press release by the party, is that every year, Rs 72,000 will be transferred to the poorest 20 percent families in India. This translates to Rs 6,000 per month for 5 crore families/
"It will also serve the additional purpose of ‘remonetisation’ or ‘note wapsi’ of the Indian economy, which was badly hit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s destructive demonetisation," the release said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally at Bhawanipatna, the district headquarter of Kalahandi district in western Odisha. From there, he will travel to Ballopur village in Bihar's Jamui district for a rally and then to Gaya's Gandhi Maidan, where he and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will address another rally.
BJP national president Amit Shah will also hold public meetings on Tuesday, at Thoothukudi, Sivaganga and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. Later in the evening, he and the BJP's Bengaluru South candidate Tejaswi Surya will hold a joint road show in Bengaluru.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yodi Adityanath will interact with nearly 10,000 youngsters in Gorakhpur as part of the party's Yuva Sammelan.
Meanwhile, the Congress is likely to release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday. The manifesto document will be released by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and all top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, will be present at the party's Akbar Road headquarters.
Rahul has said that the manifesto will reflect the people's voice and not just one man's view, while making a clear reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has also said the manifesto will lay major thrust on jobs creation, addressing agrarian distress and strengthening the education and health sectors besides charting a roadmap to boost economic growth.
The Congress document is the result of extensive nationwide consultations and it will be a very "powerful" document aimed at redressing key challenges facing the nation, Rahul said.
Congress had initiated a consultation process across the country and many of its top leaders had interacted with a host of people from different sections to seek their views on their aspirations from the party. The party's manifesto committee was headed by former finance minister P Chidambaram.
The Congress on Monday also accused Modi of dividing the country on the basis of religion and culture and demanded his apology even as it asked the Election Commission (EC) to take "decisive action" against him for violating the law. The Opposition party also accused Modi of insulting democracy by trying to segment Indians in terms of castes and communities.
Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala charged the prime minister with indulging in "cheap politics by sowing the seeds of hatred" among people and alleged that Modi had now gone to the extent of insulting India's composite culture and the sacrifice of the people of south India during the freedom struggle.
Earlier in the day, slamming the Congress over the "Hindu terror" metaphor, Modi charged the Opposition party with insulting the "peace-loving" followers of the religion by linking them to terrorism.
The Hindus had woken up and the country had decided to "punish" the Congress, the prime minister said at a public rally in Maharashtra's Wardha, adding that the opposition party was scared to field its leaders from constituencies where the majority community dominated in terms of the voter-base, without naming Rahul.
