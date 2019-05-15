Co-presented by

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Updates: Mamata planning protest on EC's Bengal campaigning ban, asks other parties to join, claims report

Politics FP Staff May 15, 2019 23:16:12 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Updates: Mamata planning protest on EC's Bengal campaigning ban, asks other parties to join, claims report

  • 22:21 (IST)

    FirstCut by Manjul

  • 22:17 (IST)

    Yechury questions timing of ban 

    "If a ban is intended for 72 hours, why is it starting at 10 pm tomorrow? Is it to allow the two rallies of the PM before that," CPM leader Sitaram Yechury asked on Twitter.

     

    He also said that the poll panel should've first acted against the perpetrators of violence before actng on the campaigning. He tweeted: "The decision by EC to stop campaigning a day in advance is not understood. The first thing being expected by EC was action against the lumpen elements of BJP and TMC for violence yesterday. Why has no action been initiated?"

  • 22:13 (IST)

    Bengal will give befitting reply to Modi-Shah-led perpetrators of violence: Kejriwal

  • 22:12 (IST)

    Mamata calls 23 parties to protest

    India Today reported that Mamata Banerjee has asked 23 Opposition parties to protest in view of the EC's action over Kolkata violence.

  • 21:55 (IST)

    Jaitley slams Mamata govt after EC action to cut short campaigning in West Bengal

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley claimed on Twitter that the Election Commission effectively held Bengal to be a state in anarchy. "A free campaign is not possible and therefore the campaign has to be cut short. This is a classical case of breakdown of the constitutional machinery," he said.

  • 21:49 (IST)

    EC order in view of Kolkata violence

  • 21:45 (IST)

    West Bengal governor says 'greatly pained' at vandalism of Vidyasagar's statue

    In a statement, West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said, "As chancellor of Calcutta University, I am greatly pained at the vandalising of Vidyasagar statue. The real culprit for breaking the statue must be traced out and suitably punished. Efforts should also be made by Calcutta University at the earliest to install a new statue of  Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar at the same place."

  • 21:33 (IST)

    Mamata claims campaigning ban starts tomorrow night so Modi can hold two rallies

    "Election Commission's decision is unfair, unethical and politically biased. Narendra Modi has given time to finish his two rallies tomorrow," Mamata Banerjee said at a press conference. 

  • 21:27 (IST)

    'Modi cannot care for his wife, how can he care for the country?'

    Mamata Banerjee took a dig at Narendra Modi over his marriage and said, "How can he care for the country? He can't even care for his wife."  

    She further went on a tirade against the prime minister and said, "Throw Modi out of country. Stage protest against EC all over the state. BJP thinks they are very smart, and we are fools. I have only readjusted my schedule tomorrow... I will have problems, but I will fulfill my target"

  • 21:24 (IST)

    RSS men are being recruited in EC, says Mamata

    Mamata Banerjee attacked the BJP and the Election Commission over the poll panel's crackdown following Kolkata violence. "This is an emergency situation arisen because of the EC decision... It's not a EC decision, it's a BJP decision. Modi is afraid of me and afraid of the people of Bengal. Amit Shah held a presser on Tuesday morning and threatened the commission... Is this order a result of that threat?

    "Why is the Centre so against Rajeev Kumar? Because he has evidences against Mukul Roy and Himanta Biswa Sarma who are direct beneficiaries of Saradha? Why did the EC not act against Amit Shah? Why was he not showcaused when he was responsible for all the trouble? Why was the campaign not stopped today? Because Modi has two meetings in Bengal tomorrow? This is a biased decision. RSS men are being recruited in EC," she said.

  • 21:17 (IST)

    Mamata says EC 'working as BJP's puppet' over action following Kolkata violence

    Addressing a press conference, Mamata Banerjee said, "The Election Commission is working as BJP's puppet. The state forces being kept in the dark by the poll panel. The EC is trying to vitiate poll process."

    She further lashed out at the BJP and said, "BJP is using external forces to create panic. Their goons resorted to violence on Tuesday night. BJP's agenda was to trigger riots in Bengal. How can BJP interfere in state's law and order?"

  • EC has removed at least seven Bengal officials this election season

    It is not the first time in this election season that West Bengal officials have been removed by the Election Commission.

    The poll panel in April replaced Kolkata police commissioner Anuj Kumar with Rajesh Kumar, who was then the ADG of Pollution Control Board. Apart from this, four other police officials were replaced. Natrajan Ramesh Babu, ADG and IGP of Operations was replaced Gyanwant Singh.

  • Bengal home affairs secretary removed for interfering in poll process by direction state CEO

    The Election Commission on Wednesday removed West Bengal's principal secretary of home affairs Atri Bhattacharya for having interfered in the process of conducting elections by directing the state CEO. He is 1989-batch IAS officer. In 2013, He was in central deputation as Jute commissioner and joined as MD of WBIDC for short period. He rose to ranks and became the principal secretary for home and hill affairs.

  • 20:56 (IST)

    EC had invoked Article 324 in 2002 in Gujarat following communal riots

    A report by Frontline highlights how the Election Commission invoked Article 324 — which gives the panel power to conduct free polls — in 2002 in Gujarat. According to the report, the EC in its order of 16 August, 2002 said that "the law and order situation in the state is still far from normal" as it refused to hold the polls even five months after communal riots struck the state.

  • Ex-Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar comes back in the news 

    The Election Commission announced that former Kolkata police commissioner and present ADG CID Rajeev Kumar "stands relieved and attached to MHA". 

    Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer,is a BTech graduate from IIT Roorkee. He had arrested Saradha scam kingpin Sudipto Sen and his associates when investors had hit the street in protest. Considered close to former chief minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya in Left Front government, he became "blue-eyed boy" of Mamata Banerjee when she came to power in 2011. When CBI searched Kumar's residence in South Kolkata in February this year, Mamata launched a sit-in dharna in protest. The CBI had alleged in its affidavit to Supreme Court that Kumar had destroyed evidences related to Saradha scam.
     

  • What is Article 324?

    While Article 324 talks about  "superintendence, direction and control of elections to be vested in an Election Commission" its wider interpretation is that the Constitution empowers the poll panel to lay down the policy to decide administrative matters of importance and also adjudicate electoral disputes. Therefore, besides administrative functions it may be called upon to perform quasi-judicial duties also, as interpreted and explained by RD Jain in his book Electoral Process on the Horns of a Dilemma.

    It is this inherent power vested with Election Commission of India that it has invoked Article 324 to regulate election in West Bengal.

  • 20:05 (IST)

    West Bengal election latest updates

    EC removes two Bengal bureaucrats

    The Election Commission transferred ADG CID Rajiv Kumar to Ministry of Home Affairs, while it ordered the removal of the principal secretary of home and health affairs "for having interfered in process of conducting polls by directing WB CEO." The state's chief secretary will look after home department. 

  • 19:58 (IST)

    West Bengal election latest updates

    EC 'deeply anguished' at vandalism of Vidyasagar's bust

    Condemning the Kolkata violence, the Election Commission said at a press conference that it was "deeply anguished at the vandalism done to the statue of Vidyasagar". "It is hoped that the vandals are traced by the state administration," it said.

  • 19:52 (IST)

    West Bengal election latest updates

    EC invokes Article 324 to end campaigning in Bengal

    The poll panel said that this was probably the first time that ECI has invoked Article 324 "in this manner, but it may not be last in cases of repetition of lawlessness and violence which vitiate the conduct of polls in a peaceful manner."


    No election campaigning can be held in 9 parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal: Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, South and North Kolkata from 10 pm on Thursday till the conclusion of polls.

  • 19:49 (IST)

    West Bengal election latest updates

    EC curtails campaigning in West Bengal

    At a press conference, the Election Commission ordered the end of campaigning in West Bengal following the violence at a roadshow in Kolkata.

    "Keeping in view the recent development in West Bengal specifically during last 24 hours, commission directs that no person shall convene, hold, attend, join any public meeting in connection with election," the poll panel said.

  • 19:21 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi in Punjab latest updates

    Congress chief drives tractor in Ludhiana

  • 19:15 (IST)

    BJP delegation meets Venkaiah Naidu over violence at Amit Shah's roadshow

    A BJP delegation met Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu over the violence at Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata. After the meeting, Prakash Javadekar said, "Protection of Rajya Sabha members is responsibility of house and Chairman. We've submitted a memorandum to the vice-president on it and demanded that a report be sought and appropriate action be taken."

  • 18:56 (IST)

    'Modilie': Rahul tweets about 'new word in English dictionary'

    "There’s a new word in the English dictionary," Rahul Gandhi tweeted while sharing a screenshot from an online dictionary site for the word 'Modilie'. The website defined 'modilie' as 'to constantly modify the truth'.

  • 18:53 (IST)

    Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh latest updates

    Priyanka holds roadshow in Varanasi 

    Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi is holding a roadshow in Varanasi in support of its candidate for constituency Ajay Rai and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel also present.

  • 18:44 (IST)

    Narendra Modi in West Bengal latest updates

    Only tolerating violence to save Bengal, says PM

    At his rally in Diamond Harbour, Narendra Modi accused TMC of facilitating violence in the state. "We're facing stones, our workers are being hung. We are only tolerating all of this to save Bengal," he said.

  • 18:37 (IST)

    Narendra Modi in West Bengal latest updates

    It's time for change in Bengal, says PM

    "Ye badla lene ka nahi, badlav ka waqt hai (This is the time for change in Bengal, not for you to take revenge)," said Narendra Modi in Diamond Harbour.

  • 18:28 (IST)

    Sitharaman, Javadekar among BJP leaders to meet Venkaiah Naidu over Kolkata violence

    Citing sources, ANI reported that Nirmala Sitharaman, Prakash Javadekar, MA Naqvi, Vijay Goel, Anil Baluni, GVL Narsimha Rao, and Rakesh Sinha are going to meet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at his residence on Wednesday, over clashes during BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata.

  • 18:24 (IST)

    BJP is Bengal's choice, tweets Modi

  • 18:19 (IST)

    Derek O'Brien says all arrested for Kolkata violence are from outside West Bengal

    Speaking to CNN-News18 on the Kolkata violence, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said, "No one from Bengal would go and touch or break the bust (of Vidyasagar, which was vandalised during the violence). All 80 who have been arrested are not from Bengal."

  • 17:57 (IST)

    WATCH | Mamata Banerjee leads padyatra in TMC's show of strength

  • 17:49 (IST)

    TMC election campaign latest updates

    Mamata holds roadshow in Kolkata as BJP-TMC war escalates

    In Trinamool's show of strength, Mamata Banerjee is holding a roadshow a day after violence struck BJP chief Amit Shah's roadshow. 

  • 17:48 (IST)

    Smriti Irani in Himachal Pradesh latest updates

    There's a state where Congress' allies put people in jail for chanting Jai Shri Ram: Irani

    Addressing a public meeting in Palampur, BJP leader Smriti Irani took a dig at the TMC government in West Bengal and said, "You are lucky that when you chant 'Jai Sri Ram', at least you are not arrested. Today in India, there is a state where if a common citizen merely says 'Jai Sri Ram', the allies of Congress put him in jail."

  • 17:40 (IST)

    Video proof on Kolkata violence proves Amit Shah a pathological liar: Derek O'Brien

    TMC leader Derek O'Brien shared a 35-second video clip on Twitter on the violence that broke out in Kolkata on Tuesday. 

  • 17:35 (IST)

    'Wasn't selling pakodas part of Modi’s grand plan to tackle unemployment?': Congress after students detained in Chandigarh

    Congress questioned the detention of a few college students in Chandigarh on Tuesday for selling "Modi pakodas" near the prime minister's rally venue. 

  • 17:17 (IST)

    Modi 'expiry babu PM', Amit Shah a 'pukeworthy liar': Derek O'Brien

    Calling Narendra Modi "Expiry babu PM", TMC leader Derek O'Brien told reporters, "Trinamool Congres has been in existence for 21 years and I've been a spokesperson for the past 16 years. This is the saddest day ever. Today we're not only a tinge angry, we're disappointed and there is a lot of sadness. What happened yesterday was bad. Outsiders were brought (by the BJP to Amit Shah's roadshow). Students were protesting peacefully with placards. What eventually happened, they (BJP workers) didn't need a key to enter the college. They jumped walls and entered. Amit Shah's press conference (on Wednesday) proved that he is a puke-worthy liar. Everybody that jumped in belonged to the BJP because they were wearing saffron.

    "There is a mix of sadness and anger but there's also hope that the people of Bengal, once and for all, will show Modi and Shah the same chit they showed in 2002. The only difference is, in Bengal, there is Mamata Banerjee. Modi comes to Bengal and calls her a speed-breaker. I agree with him; she was a speed breaker for him in 2014. Again this time, (she's a) speed-breaker because you'll not be a prime minister."

  • 17:08 (IST)

    TMC moves EC with 'proof' of BJP's involvement in Kolkata violence

    Addressing the media after meeting the Election Commission, TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that the party has submitted a 'video proof' to the poll panel on BJP's involvement in the violence in Kolkata on Tuesday during Amit Shah's roadshow. "BJP created the ruckus on purpose. They had told the BJP workers to bring their weapons and attack TMC workers during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata," he said, while claiming the BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga was also involved in the chaos.

  • 17:04 (IST)

    WATCH | Man interrupts Pawan Khera's press conference

    A man interrupted the media briefing by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera and shouted: "Yogi Adityanath ko Ajay Singh Bisht kehna Bharatiya sanskriti ka apmaan hai (Calling Yogi Adityanath as Ajay Singh Bisht is an insult to the traditions of India). Vande Mataram, Bharat mata ki jai."

  • 17:01 (IST)

    Narendra Modi in West Bengal latest updates

    Bengal will help BJP win over 300 Lok Sabha seats: PM

    At Basirhat rally, Narendra Modi claimed that all the surveys were giving BJP a full majority without an alliance. "But didi, after seeing your frustration and the support from the people of Bengal, I'm saying that Bengal will help us win more than 300 seats."

  • 16:50 (IST)

    Narendra Modi in West Bengal latest updates

    Why is Mamata offended by a meme when she is an artist herself, asks PM

    Amid a row over BJP activist Priyanka Sharma's arrest for sharing a meme on Mamata Banerjee, Narendra Modi lashed out at TMC chief in Basirhat. "Didi, the girls you are putting in jail will now teach you a lesson," he said.

    He also asked why Mamata took offense to the meme shared by Priyanka. "Didi I'm told you are an artist and a painter. Why are you offended by a photograph," he asked. "Since you're a painter, please paint as uncomplimentary picture of mine as possible and keep it with you. After 23 May when I takeover as prime minister, come to Delhi and present it to me. I assure you I will not file an FIR against you."

  • 16:35 (IST)

    Narendra Modi in West Bengal latest updates

    Mamata scared of BJP wave in Bengal: PM

    In Basirhat, Narendra Modi said, "The entire country has seen the visuals from Kolkata on Tuesday. Didi is scared of the obvious BJP wave in West Bengal and to the level is clearly visible from the situation. Two days ago, she had said that she will take revenge. Within 24 hours of her remark, Amit Shah was targetted during the roadshow. There was an attempt to scare the BJP during his roadshow. "

  • 16:33 (IST)

    Attack on Amit Shah's roadshow a dangerous warning for democracy: Adityanath

    At a press conference, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, "On Tuesday, TMC goons attacked Amit Shah's roadshow. This is a dangerous warning for the democracy and is indicates the TMC government's days are numbered. Like West Bengal, six phases of election have also been held in Uttar Pradesh. All the phases were conducted peacefully. But on the other hand, there was widespread violence reported in West Bengal."

  • FP Politics

    16:25 (IST)

    Congress weighs in on Bengal violence

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview to News18India, wondered why the Opposition parties were not reacting to the poll violence in Bengal. Trinamool and BJP have been blaming each other for returning the campaign into a vicious,  often bloody battle. Well, the Congress has reacted by weighing in, unsurprisingly, on the Trinamool's side saying violence has always been the BJP's preferred choice. This suits the BJP, which will show this as the ganging up of all parties against it.

  • 16:24 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi in Punjab latest updates

    Modi has 56-inch chest, but is scared to talk on corruption: Congress chief

    Rahul Gandhi mocked Narendra Modi over his '56-inch chest' remark and said that the prime minister talked about being courageous but is still scared to talk about corruption.

    The Congress chief also mimicked Modi to take a dig at his interview with Akshay Kumar in which he spoke on how he eats mangoes.

  • 16:13 (IST)

    Congress says Kolkata clashes show violence is always BJP's 'preferred choice'

    A day after violent clashes rocked Kolkata during Amit Shah's roadshow, Congress tweeted, "Nothing is sacred and nothing is safe under the BJP's anti-democratic leadership. By desecrating a statue of Vidyasagar and then instigating violent protests in Bengal, BJP proves once again that violence is always their preferred choice.

  • 16:07 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi in Punjab latest updates

    Unemployment, farmer issues biggest challenges: Congress chief

    Rahul Gandhi called unemployment the biggest challenge faced by the country today. "The biggest challenge today is unemployment, the second challenge is issues related to farmers. Who will create job opportunities. Without empowering MSMEs, job opportunities can't be created. I guarantee you, whatever power we can put to encourage MSMEs, we'll do. Without you, India cannot challenge China," he told a rally in Ludhiana.

  • 16:06 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi in Punjab latest updates

    Modi hurt India, destroyed economy: Rahul

    In Ludhiana, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi destroyed the strength of economy and the people, he hurt India. You have to understand how much the chowkidaar has looted you." 

  • 15:46 (IST)

    BJP's Tajinder Bagga dares Derek O'Brien to prove his involvement in Kolkata violence

    BJP leader Tajinder Bagga challenged TMC leader Derek O'Brien to prove his involvement in the violence that broke out on Tuesday during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata. O'Brien called Bagga as one of BJP's 'outsider goons' after the saffron party leader was reportedly detained by the police in view of the violence.

  • 15:31 (IST)

    Yogi Adityanath in Barasat latest updates

     

    In UP, we change time for Muharram, not Durga Puja, says Adityanath at rally in Bengal's Barasat

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Barasat, West Bengal. Picking up a communally sensitive subject, Adityanath said, "In the whole country, Durga Puja and Muharram fell on the same day. In UP, officers asked me, should we change timing of puja? I said, timing of the puja won't be changed, if you want to change timing, change the timing of Muharram procession." 

  • 15:13 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi in Faridkot latest update

     

    Rahul Gandhi brings up incidents of religious text sacrilege from 2015 

    Speaking at Faridkot in Punjba, Rahul Gandhi brought up the issue of sacrilege of religious texts. He promised strict action against those involved in incidents that occured in 2015 in Punjab.

  • 15:10 (IST)

    TMC releases statement after Amit Shah's attack, takes video 'evidence' to EC

Load More

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Latest Updates: India Today reported that Mamata Banerjee has asked 23 Opposition parties to protest in view of the EC's action over Kolkata violence. At a press conference, Mamata attacked the BJP and the Election Commission over the poll panel's crackdown following Kolkata violence. "This is an emergency situation arisen because of the EC decision... It's not a EC decision, it's a BJP decision. Modi is afraid of me and afraid of the people of Bengal," she said.

The Election Commission on Wednesday evening ordered the end of campaigning in West Bengal by 10 pm on Thursday in view of the violence at a roadshow in Kolkata. Condemning the Kolkata violence, the Election Commission said that it was "deeply anguished at the vandalism done to the statue of Vidyasagar". "It is hoped that the vandals are traced by the state administration," it said.

A BJP delegation met Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu over the violence at Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata. After the meeting, Prakash Javadekar said, "Protection of Rajya Sabha members is responsibility of house and Chairman. We've submitted a memorandum to the vice-president on it and demanded that a report be sought and appropriate action be taken."

At his rally in Diamond Harbour, Narendra Modi accused TMC of facilitating violence in the state. "We're facing stones, our workers are being hung. We are only tolerating all of this to save Bengal," he said.

In Trinamool Congress' show of strength, Mamata Banerjee is holding a roadshow a day after violence struck BJP chief Amit Shah's roadshow. Earlier, the TMC submitted to the Election Commission a 'video proof' on BJP's involvement in Kolkata violence. Speaking to reporters, Derek O'Brien said, "Modi comes to Bengal and calls her (Mamata Banerjee) a speed-breaker. I agree with him; she was a speed breaker for him in 2014. Again this time, (she's a) speed-breaker because you'll not be a prime minister."

Amid a row over BJP activist Priyanka Sharma's arrest for sharing a meme on Mamata Banerjee, Narendra Modi lashed out at TMC chief in Basirhat and asked why Mamata took offense to the meme. "Didi, I'm told you are an artist and a painter. Why are you offended by a photograph," he asked.

Amid a row over BJP activist Priyanka Sharma's arrest for sharing a meme on Mamata Banerjee, Narendra Modi lashed out at TMC chief in Basirhat. "Didi, the girls you are putting in jail will now teach you a lesson," he said.

He also asked why Mamata took offense to the meme shared by Priyanka. "Didi I'm told you are an artist and a painter. Why are you offended by a photograph."

In Basirhat, Narendra Modi said, "The entire country has seen the visuals from Kolkata on Tuesday. Didi is scared of the obvious BJP wave in West Bengal. And the level of the is visible in the situation. Two day ago she had said that she will take revenge. And within 24 hours of her remarks, Amit Shah was targetted during the roadshow. There was an attempt to scare the BJP during his roadshow. "

A day after violent clashes rocked Kolkata during Amit Shah's roadshow, Congress tweeted, "Nothing is sacred and nothing is safe under the BJP's anti-democratic leadership. By desecrating a statue of Vidyasagar and then instigating violent protests in Bengal, BJP proves once again that violence is always their preferred choice.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Barasat, West Bengal. Picking up a communally sensitive subject, Adityanath said, "In the whole country, Durga Puja and Muharram fell on the same day. In UP, officers asked me, should we change timing of puja? I said, timing of the puja won't be changed, if you want to change timing, change the timing of Muharram procession."

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Faridkot, Punjab, said that Narendra Modi used to mock Manmohan Singh while he was prime minister, but now when he is in power, our former prime minister never mocks him. Instead, the entire nation is mocking him.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien released two videos claiming that they show "BJP goons" damaged statue of polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. ​

TMC said it had 44 more such videos to prove that the BJP brought outside goons to campaign in Bengal and broke the very ethos of Bengal by breaking the Vidyasagar statue.

"Today is the saddest press conference we have held... saddest for all of us to see the streets of Kolkata... there is anger and there is shock. The president of the BJP does what he does with his goons, who he hired from outside Bengal. What happened yesterday hurt the very ethos of Bengal, says Derek O’ Brien."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, " Congress can't say they lost elections because of 'naamdar', it would be against the rules of dynasty. That is why after the 5th phase, 2 of the closest 'darbaari' of the 'naamdar' family started batting on their own."

Mosi said that the BJP's win is now certain because even Congress has started its preparations for defeat. The Congress is holding marathon meets to search for appropriate scapegoats because it is against the basic principles of dynasticism to blame the naamdaar for defeat. Now those who have been making anti-Sikh comments and abusing me have volunteered to take the blame.

In his first reaction after the Kolkata violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told CNN-News18 that the Mamata Banerjee government for the incident. He says that there have been reports of violence from West Bengal through these elections. Taking on the TMC rule, the prime minister says even polls in Jammu and Kashmir are more peaceful than this.

BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's legacy as the Gujarat chief minister is a black spot for himself and the BJP, as well as a burden on the communal history of the country. Mayawati alleged that the prime minister had crossed all limits of decency in terming the Bahujan Samaj Party her personal property.

After reports that one of Yogi Adityanath's rally had to be cancelled owing to alleged vandalism by TMC cadres, now fresh reports have claimed that Amit Shah has instructed UP chief minister to go ahead and hold all rallies.

BJP sources have said that one of the three Kolkata rallies scheduled to be addressed by Yogi Adityanath had to be cancelled today because MC cadres have allegedly vandalised the stage. The BJP also told News18 that the organisers of the rally were also beaten up by TMC cadre for agreeing to help in arranging a BJP event.

BJP Youth Wing Convenor Priyanka Sharma at BJP office after being released from Alipore Correctional Home. 

BJP national president Amit Shah said, "Our popularity in Kolkata and Bengal has given Mamata didi the jitters that is why she has resorted to extreme measures." Shah said that when his party has lost 60 cadres in the political violence in state, an attack on him was not unexpected. He said, "If it weren't for the team of CRPF deployed in my securoty, I might no have come back alive from the violence."

'BJP crossed majority by 5th phase, will grab over 300 seats till end of polls,' predicts Bharatiya janata Party national president Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Addressing the issue of Tuesday's clashes between ABVP and TMCP, he says, "There have been no instances of violence in any other place except in West Bengal."

The Supreme Court, Wednesday took strong exception to the fact that BJP worker Priyanka Sharma was still in prison, despite SC order yesterday specifying clearly that she should be released.

Tuesday's poll violence in Kolkata has triggered political protests on a massive scale, with both TMC and BJP blaming each other for the clashes. While the Bharatiya Janata Party will hold protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, TMC cadre took to streets in Howrah; Left wing workers are, meanwhile, protesting against the vandalisation of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust at a college in Kolkata.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has said it will hold a "national protest against the cowardly attack on BJP national president's roadshow in Kolkata." The sit-in protest will begin at 10:30 am today.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his election rally in Alwar after reports that the weather in the city is expected to deteriorate. Rahul was scheduled to hold a public meeting in the city. He was also scheduled to visit the Alwar gangrape survivor who was sexually assaulted in front of her husband at 26 April.

With only three days left for campaigning ahead of the last leg of Lok Sabha election to be held on 19 May, the countdown for the finale has quite literally begun. After yesterday's violence in Kolkata, Amit Shah is scheduled to address the media at 10 am.

On the third-last day of campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Paliganj in Bihar, Deoghar in Jharkhand and Basirhat and Diamond Harbour in West Bengal. On Tuesday, while referring himself as a 'Kashi vaasi' (resident of Varanasi), Modi issued an ‘emotional’ message for people Varanasi, highlighting his association and attachment with the ancient city and urged people to vote in large numbers.

While Modi issued a special message to the people of Varanasi, Congress party also announced the ‘arrival’ of its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi. There was a lot of speculation around Priyanka's candidature this year. There were several reports which claimed that the in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh will contest against the prime minister, but Priyanka later clarified that there was no decision on her contesting. "If my party asks me to contest the polls, I will definitely do so. But my personal wish is to work for the party's organisation as a lot of work needs to be done," the Congress leader had told reporters.

Congress chose to field Ajay Rai.

Modi will also address rallies in West Bengal's Basirhat and Diamond Harbour, a day after violent clashes took place in West Bengal after BJP and TMC supporters fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive roadshow by BJP chief Amit Shah. The BJP president escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by police. Modi's rallies will be closely watched as the prime minister is expected to launch a fierce attack on chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her party for unchecked violence during Amit Shah's roadshow.

On Tuesday, parts of Kolkata plunged into a welter of violence as Shah's convoy was attacked with stones by alleged TMC supporters from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College, triggering a clash between supporters of the two parties, officials said. Furious BJP supporters retaliated and were seen exchanging blows with their TMC rivals outside the college entrance.

Several motorcycles parked outside were vandalised and set ablaze. Shards of broken glass littered the lobby of the college where a bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, a noted philosopher and a key figure of Bengal Renaissance, was smashed to smithereens. Police personnel were seen trying to douse the fire with buckets filled with water.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Rajasthan and Punjab, will address rallies in Alwar, Faridkot and Ludhiana.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 23:16:12 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement