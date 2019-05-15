Lok Sabha Election 2019 Updates: Mamata planning protest on EC's Bengal campaigning ban, asks other parties to join, claims report

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Latest Updates: India Today reported that Mamata Banerjee has asked 23 Opposition parties to protest in view of the EC's action over Kolkata violence. At a press conference, Mamata attacked the BJP and the Election Commission over the poll panel's crackdown following Kolkata violence. "This is an emergency situation arisen because of the EC decision... It's not a EC decision, it's a BJP decision. Modi is afraid of me and afraid of the people of Bengal," she said.

The Election Commission on Wednesday evening ordered the end of campaigning in West Bengal by 10 pm on Thursday in view of the violence at a roadshow in Kolkata. Condemning the Kolkata violence, the Election Commission said that it was "deeply anguished at the vandalism done to the statue of Vidyasagar". "It is hoped that the vandals are traced by the state administration," it said.

A BJP delegation met Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu over the violence at Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata. After the meeting, Prakash Javadekar said, "Protection of Rajya Sabha members is responsibility of house and Chairman. We've submitted a memorandum to the vice-president on it and demanded that a report be sought and appropriate action be taken."

At his rally in Diamond Harbour, Narendra Modi accused TMC of facilitating violence in the state. "We're facing stones, our workers are being hung. We are only tolerating all of this to save Bengal," he said.

In Trinamool Congress' show of strength, Mamata Banerjee is holding a roadshow a day after violence struck BJP chief Amit Shah's roadshow. Earlier, the TMC submitted to the Election Commission a 'video proof' on BJP's involvement in Kolkata violence. Speaking to reporters, Derek O'Brien said, "Modi comes to Bengal and calls her (Mamata Banerjee) a speed-breaker. I agree with him; she was a speed breaker for him in 2014. Again this time, (she's a) speed-breaker because you'll not be a prime minister."

Amid a row over BJP activist Priyanka Sharma's arrest for sharing a meme on Mamata Banerjee, Narendra Modi lashed out at TMC chief in Basirhat and asked why Mamata took offense to the meme. "Didi, I'm told you are an artist and a painter. Why are you offended by a photograph," he asked.

Amid a row over BJP activist Priyanka Sharma's arrest for sharing a meme on Mamata Banerjee, Narendra Modi lashed out at TMC chief in Basirhat. "Didi, the girls you are putting in jail will now teach you a lesson," he said.

In Basirhat, Narendra Modi said, "The entire country has seen the visuals from Kolkata on Tuesday. Didi is scared of the obvious BJP wave in West Bengal. And the level of the is visible in the situation. Two day ago she had said that she will take revenge. And within 24 hours of her remarks, Amit Shah was targetted during the roadshow. There was an attempt to scare the BJP during his roadshow. "

A day after violent clashes rocked Kolkata during Amit Shah's roadshow, Congress tweeted, "Nothing is sacred and nothing is safe under the BJP's anti-democratic leadership. By desecrating a statue of Vidyasagar and then instigating violent protests in Bengal, BJP proves once again that violence is always their preferred choice.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Barasat, West Bengal. Picking up a communally sensitive subject, Adityanath said, "In the whole country, Durga Puja and Muharram fell on the same day. In UP, officers asked me, should we change timing of puja? I said, timing of the puja won't be changed, if you want to change timing, change the timing of Muharram procession."

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Faridkot, Punjab, said that Narendra Modi used to mock Manmohan Singh while he was prime minister, but now when he is in power, our former prime minister never mocks him. Instead, the entire nation is mocking him.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien released two videos claiming that they show "BJP goons" damaged statue of polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. ​

TMC said it had 44 more such videos to prove that the BJP brought outside goons to campaign in Bengal and broke the very ethos of Bengal by breaking the Vidyasagar statue.

"Today is the saddest press conference we have held... saddest for all of us to see the streets of Kolkata... there is anger and there is shock. The president of the BJP does what he does with his goons, who he hired from outside Bengal. What happened yesterday hurt the very ethos of Bengal, says Derek O’ Brien."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, " Congress can't say they lost elections because of 'naamdar', it would be against the rules of dynasty. That is why after the 5th phase, 2 of the closest 'darbaari' of the 'naamdar' family started batting on their own."

Mosi said that the BJP's win is now certain because even Congress has started its preparations for defeat. The Congress is holding marathon meets to search for appropriate scapegoats because it is against the basic principles of dynasticism to blame the naamdaar for defeat. Now those who have been making anti-Sikh comments and abusing me have volunteered to take the blame.

In his first reaction after the Kolkata violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told CNN-News18 that the Mamata Banerjee government for the incident. He says that there have been reports of violence from West Bengal through these elections. Taking on the TMC rule, the prime minister says even polls in Jammu and Kashmir are more peaceful than this.

BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's legacy as the Gujarat chief minister is a black spot for himself and the BJP, as well as a burden on the communal history of the country. Mayawati alleged that the prime minister had crossed all limits of decency in terming the Bahujan Samaj Party her personal property.

After reports that one of Yogi Adityanath's rally had to be cancelled owing to alleged vandalism by TMC cadres, now fresh reports have claimed that Amit Shah has instructed UP chief minister to go ahead and hold all rallies.

BJP sources have said that one of the three Kolkata rallies scheduled to be addressed by Yogi Adityanath had to be cancelled today because MC cadres have allegedly vandalised the stage. The BJP also told News18 that the organisers of the rally were also beaten up by TMC cadre for agreeing to help in arranging a BJP event.

BJP Youth Wing Convenor Priyanka Sharma at BJP office after being released from Alipore Correctional Home.

BJP national president Amit Shah said, "Our popularity in Kolkata and Bengal has given Mamata didi the jitters that is why she has resorted to extreme measures." Shah said that when his party has lost 60 cadres in the political violence in state, an attack on him was not unexpected. He said, "If it weren't for the team of CRPF deployed in my securoty, I might no have come back alive from the violence."

'BJP crossed majority by 5th phase, will grab over 300 seats till end of polls,' predicts Bharatiya janata Party national president Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Addressing the issue of Tuesday's clashes between ABVP and TMCP, he says, "There have been no instances of violence in any other place except in West Bengal."

The Supreme Court, Wednesday took strong exception to the fact that BJP worker Priyanka Sharma was still in prison, despite SC order yesterday specifying clearly that she should be released.

Tuesday's poll violence in Kolkata has triggered political protests on a massive scale, with both TMC and BJP blaming each other for the clashes. While the Bharatiya Janata Party will hold protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, TMC cadre took to streets in Howrah; Left wing workers are, meanwhile, protesting against the vandalisation of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust at a college in Kolkata.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has said it will hold a "national protest against the cowardly attack on BJP national president's roadshow in Kolkata." The sit-in protest will begin at 10:30 am today.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his election rally in Alwar after reports that the weather in the city is expected to deteriorate. Rahul was scheduled to hold a public meeting in the city. He was also scheduled to visit the Alwar gangrape survivor who was sexually assaulted in front of her husband at 26 April.

With only three days left for campaigning ahead of the last leg of Lok Sabha election to be held on 19 May, the countdown for the finale has quite literally begun. After yesterday's violence in Kolkata, Amit Shah is scheduled to address the media at 10 am.

On the third-last day of campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Paliganj in Bihar, Deoghar in Jharkhand and Basirhat and Diamond Harbour in West Bengal. On Tuesday, while referring himself as a 'Kashi vaasi' (resident of Varanasi), Modi issued an ‘emotional’ message for people Varanasi, highlighting his association and attachment with the ancient city and urged people to vote in large numbers.

While Modi issued a special message to the people of Varanasi, Congress party also announced the ‘arrival’ of its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi. There was a lot of speculation around Priyanka's candidature this year. There were several reports which claimed that the in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh will contest against the prime minister, but Priyanka later clarified that there was no decision on her contesting. "If my party asks me to contest the polls, I will definitely do so. But my personal wish is to work for the party's organisation as a lot of work needs to be done," the Congress leader had told reporters.

Congress chose to field Ajay Rai.

Modi will also address rallies in West Bengal's Basirhat and Diamond Harbour, a day after violent clashes took place in West Bengal after BJP and TMC supporters fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive roadshow by BJP chief Amit Shah. The BJP president escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by police. Modi's rallies will be closely watched as the prime minister is expected to launch a fierce attack on chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her party for unchecked violence during Amit Shah's roadshow.

On Tuesday, parts of Kolkata plunged into a welter of violence as Shah's convoy was attacked with stones by alleged TMC supporters from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College, triggering a clash between supporters of the two parties, officials said. Furious BJP supporters retaliated and were seen exchanging blows with their TMC rivals outside the college entrance.

Several motorcycles parked outside were vandalised and set ablaze. Shards of broken glass littered the lobby of the college where a bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, a noted philosopher and a key figure of Bengal Renaissance, was smashed to smithereens. Police personnel were seen trying to douse the fire with buckets filled with water.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Rajasthan and Punjab, will address rallies in Alwar, Faridkot and Ludhiana.

