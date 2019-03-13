Lok Sabha Election 2019, Telangana profile: TRS bastion Medak, AIMIM stronghold Hyderabad feature among state's 17 seats

Formed in 2014, Telangana became the 29th state of the country. Carved out of the united Andhra Pradesh, the state is divided into 33 districts and has a population of 35,193,978 (as per the 2011 census).

A Hindu majority state, Telangana has a sizeable Muslim population in some of the districts including state capital Hyderabad. The state has 17 Lok Sabha constituencies and the Assembly is bicameral with 119 Members of Legislative Assembly and 40 Members of Legislative Council.

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), founded in 2001 by K Chandrashekhara Rao, holds a majority in the state. KCR, as he is fondly known, is the first elected chief minister of the state. In the Lok Sabha election in 2014, TRS won 11 out of the 17 seats. Only two constituencies went to the Congress and one to YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s Yuvajana Sramika Rytu Congress (YSRC). The Bharatiya Janata Party, which currently has only one constituency to its credit, has announced that the party will run for all 17 seats independently.

KCR is, meanwhile, campaigning for a 16-seat victory for his party. TRS has taken credit for construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project—a Rs 80,000-crore irrigation project on the Godavari river. Intent on getting a national status for the project, KCR may sway the rural votes in his party’s favour. He is urging voters to back TRS in all 17 constituencies, except Hyderabad. The state capital is a stronghold of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). In the state elections held in December last year, TRS emerged victorious with a thumping majority. The party won 88 seats.

1. Adilabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 1,386,282 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,25,482

Male electors: 5,18,481

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: No.

Assembly Constituencies: Sirpur, Nirmal, Adilabad, Khanapur (ST), Asifabad (ST), Boath (ST), Mudhole

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Samudrala Venugopal Chary won the election in 1999. He was defeated by Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s Madhusudan Reddy Takala in 2004. However, in the 2008 by-elections Reddy fared a distant third. Congress party’s Allola Indrakaran Reddy won with a 41.72 per cent majority followed by Chary. In 2009 TDP regained the seat when party candidate Ramesh Rathod won. In 2014, however, the seat went to Godam Nagesh from TRS.

Demographics: According to the census 2011, the Adilabad district has a population of 708,972. Crippled by Maoist insurgencies, the district is one of the nine backward districts receiving government aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. Gonds are a dominant tribal group in Adilabad District (census data shows the presence of 297,846 Gonds in Telangana). Pardhans, a tribe the size of 24,776 according to 2011 census, are found here, too.

2. Bhongir Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 1,492,240 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,88,076

Male electors: 6,20,408

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency came into existence in 2008 following the delimitation commission order.

Assembly Constituencies: Ibrahimpatnam, Thungathurthi (SC), Munugode, Nakrekal (SC), Bhongir, Jangaon, Alair

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the first year of the constituency’s existence, Congress held sway as Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy won 44.7 percent majority votes in the 2009 election. In 2014, however, Burra Narsaiah of TRS defeated Reddy by around 30,500 votes.

Demographics: Situated in the Nalgonda district, this constituency includes the Bhongir town. The Nalgonda district has a population of 1,618,416, according to the 2011 census. It is one of the districts that actively participated in the Telangana movement seeking job opportunities and better budgetary allocation.

3. Chelvella Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 2,185,164 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,17,108

Male electors: 6,95,012

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency came into existence in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Pargi, Vicarabad (SC), Tandur, Rajendranagar, Maheswaram, Serilingampally, Chevella (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress party candidate Jaipal Reddy won the elction in 2009. In 2014, Congress lost the seat to TRS’ Konda Visweswara Reddy who has since resigned. In 2018, Reddy left TRS and joined Congress.

Demographics: Encompassing the Ranga Reddy district and parts of the Hyderabad district, Chelvella has a population of 5,296,396, according to the 2011 census. However, it is also one of the districts receiving aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

4. Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 1,823,217 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 4,45,415

Male electors: 5,25,811

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Parts of the constituency were delimited in 2008 and included in neighbouring constituencies of Chelvalli, Malkajgiri, Medak and Secunderabad.

Assembly Constituencies: Karwan, Malakpet, Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Goshamahal, Yakutpura, Charminar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This constituency is a AIMIM bastion. The party has won all Lok Sabha elections since 1999. Sultan Salahhuddin Owaisi won the seat in 1999 and Asaduddin Owaisi since 2004 till date.

Demographics: The capital city has a sizeable Muslim population that has remained loyal to AIMIM. According to the 2011 census, the total population of Hyderabad district is 3,943,323. Of this 51.89 percent are Hindus and 43.45 percent are Muslims. Meanwhile, AIMIM supremo Owaisi is likely to contest Lok Sabha elections from Aligarh this year.

5. Karimnagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 1,550,810 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,69,382

Male electors: 5,50,760

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Husnabad, Huzurabad, Choppadandi (SC), Karimnagar, Manakondur (SC), Vemulawada, Sircilla

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao won the election in 1999. He was defeated by TRS candidate KCR in 2004 elections. In the 2009 election, TRS was defeated by Congress candidate Ponnam Prabhakar. TRS came back to power in 2014 when Boianapalli Vinod Kumar swooped 44.93 percent votes.

Demographics: As per the 2011 census data, the Karimnagar district has a population of 1,005,711. Once his own constituency, Telangana chief minister KCR is confident of his party’s win here. However, BJP supremo Amit Shah recently visited the constituency as part of the party’s strategy for the state.

6. Khammam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 1,440,267 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,92,349

Male electors: 5,86,887

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Madhira (SC), Aswaraopeta (ST), Kothagudem, Sathupalle (SC), Khammam, Palair, Wyra (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress’ Renuka Chowdhury was elected MP from the constituency in 1999 and 2004 elections. Tides turned in 2009 with the election of Nama Nageswara Rao from TDP. Rao was defeated in the 2014 election by YSRC’s Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

Demographics: Approximately 1,401,639 people reside in the Khammam district, as per census 2011. Of this, 1,084,811 reside in rural areas. Hindus are a majority in the constituency. It is also home to the Koya tribes (As per the 2011 Census, 486,391 Koyas in the state are spread across Khammam and Warangal). Coal mining and agriculture form the backbone of this constituency’s economy. Khammam district has also been identified as economically backward and received aid under the backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. This was YSRC’s only saving grace in the 2014 elections.

7. Mahabubabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 1,387,288 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,60406

Male electors: 5,60443

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Bhadrachalam constituency was dissolved and attached as an Assembly segment to the newly formed Mahabubabad constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Yellandu (ST), Dornakal (ST), Mulug (ST), Pinapaka (ST), Bhadrachalam (ST), Mahabubabad (ST), Narsampet

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Balram Naik from Congress won the seat but he was defeated by TRS candidate Azmeera Seetaram Naik in 2014.

Demographics: According to the 2011 Census figures, the Mahabubabad district has a population of 774,549. Most of these people are from rural areas (85.42 per cent of the population). The constituency has a sizeable population belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (36.43 percent).

8. Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 1,418,668 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 4,99,391

Male electors: 5,09,912

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Shadnagar, Makthal, Devarkadra, Narayanpet, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Kodangal

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, AP Jitender Reddy from the BJP won a majority. Subsequently Congress’ D Vittal Rao won the election in 2004. In 2009, KCR defeated Rao with a majority of 39.56 percent. By 2014, AP Jitender Reddy had quit BJP and joined KCR’s TRS. Reddy won the election in 2014 with a TRS ticket.

Demographics: According to the 2011 census, the Mahbubnagar district has 1,486,777 people living in it. Mahabubnagar residents were deeply involved in the Telangana movement. The TRS has pitched AP Jitender Reddy from the constituency and is riding high on the Telangana sentiment among voters. Reddy, who introduced a bill for the protection of human rights defenders, may continue to be a favourite.

9. Medak Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 1,536,166 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,83040

Male electors: 6,05,044

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Siddipet constituency was dissolved. The constituency, which was reserved for SC category, was attached to Medak as part of the demilitation process that year.

Assembly Constituencies: Sangareddy, Siddipet, Gajwel, Narsapur, Patancheru, Medak, Dubbak

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A Narendra was the MP from this constituency from 1999 to 2009. Interestingly, he had fought on a BJP ticket in 1999 but had switched to TRS in 2004 election. TRS continued to hold sway over the region in 2009 with actress M Vijaya Shanthi winning the election. The winning streak for TRS continued in 2014 when KCR won during the General Election and Kotha Prabhakar Reddy won the by-election.

Demographics: A part of the erstwhile Nizam princely state, this district is a TRS bastion. A total of 767,428 people reside in the Medak district, as per 2011 data. After three consecutive successes to the TRS’s credit, KCR had resigned from this constituency in 2014 to become the chief minister of Telengana. But voters remained loyal to the party in the by-elections as well. Neither BJP, nor Congress nor TDP have been able to make inroads into the constituency.

10. Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 1,477,305 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,37,781

Male electors: 5,69,056

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kollapur, Kalwakurthy, Nagarkurnool, Achampet (SC), Alampur (SC), Gadwal, Wanaparthy

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Manda Jagannath from the TDP was the MP from this constituency in 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009, too, Jagannath was elected MP but on a Congress Party ticket. By 2014, Jagannath had defected to the TRS but was defeated by Congress candidate Nandi Yellaiah.

Demographics: According to the 2011 census, around 861,766 people reside in Nagarkurnool district. Of this population, 90 percent is rural. This constituency is one of the only two constituencies held by Congress. With infighting within the Congress over candidate selection, TRS president KT Rama Rao is hopeful of a win for his party.

11. Nalgonda Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 1,494,343 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,83,448

Male electors: 5,97,237

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The independent constituency of Miryalguda was included in the constituency of Nalgonda as an Assembly segment.

Assembly Constituencies: Miryalaguda, Suryapet, Nagarjuna Sagar, Nalgonda, Huzurnagar, Devarakonda (ST), Kodad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Gutha Sukender Reddy from TDP was elected MP. In 2004, however, Communist Party of India (CPI) made an inroad into the constituency. Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy defeated the BJP candidate with a majority of 45.76 percent. He was then defeated by Gutha who has since defected to Congress. Gutha, who is now a TRS member, is the sitting MP in the constituency after winning 2014 elections.

Demographics: This constituency is home to the Nagarjuna Sagar dam, the world’s largest masonry dam. As per 2011 Census, 77 percent of the 1,618,416 people living in Nalgonda district lived in rural areas of villages. It is a Hindu majority area. This constituency was the only other seat won by the Congress in 2014, apart from Nagarkurnool. However, the winner candidate has joined the TRS banner.

12. Nizamabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 1,496,193 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,59,329

Male electors: 4,67,172

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Nizamabad Rural, Nizamabad Urban, Koratla, Bodhan, Balkonda, Jagtial, Armur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ganga Reddy Gaddam from the TDP won the seat in 1999. In 2004, Congress candidate Madhu Goud Yaskhi won the election. He continued his hold over the constituency in 2009 elections too. TRS made its debut in the constituency in 2014 when Kalvakuntla Kavitha won the seat.

Demographics: Nizamabad district has a population of 1,571,022, according to 2011 Census. Of this 70 percent live in rural areas. Proposing a boost for the turmeric producers of the area, sitting MP Kalvankuntla Kavitha and the first woman MP of the state had introduced a bill for creation of a turmeric board in the country.

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 1,893,741 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 4,57,397

Male electors: 5,46,289

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Jubilee Hills, Amberpet, Nampally, Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Khairatabad, Sanathnagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, BJP’s Bandaru Dattatraya won the general elections from this constituency. Congress party’s M Anjan Kumar Yadav won the election in 2004 and 2009. In 2014, however, Yadav lost the seat to Dattatraya.

Demographics: This constituency is the only BJP seat in Telangana. Coming under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region, Secunderabad has a population of 2,17,910, according to the 2011 Census. Primarily an urban constituency, it has a fair number of Muslim voters—12.19 percent of the total population is Muslim. With former Union minister for labour Bandaru Dattatraya not participating in the race this time, BJP is looking for a fresh face. Meanwhile both Anjan Kumar Yadav and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin have thrown their hats into the race for a Congress party ticket.

14. Warangal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 1,537,777 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,80,206

Male electors: 5,90,443

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Ghanpur Station (SC), Warangal West, Warangal East, Bhupalpalle, Wardhannapet (SC), Palakurthi, Parkal

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bodakunti Venkateshwarlu from TDP was elected MP from this constituency in 1999. He then lost the seat to TRS candidate Dharavath Ravinder Naik in 2004 by a small margin. In 2009, the TRS candidate lost the seat to Congress party candidate Rajaiah Siricilla. However, in 2014, Siricilla lost to TRS’ Kadiyam Srihari, who went on to become deputy chief minister of the state. In 2015 by-elections, TRS candidate Pasunoori Dayakar had an easy win with a thumping majority of 59.5 percent votes.

Demographics: Rural and urban Warangal districts together have a population of 1,799,395, according to Census 2011. It is also home to the Koya tribe in Telangana (As per the census report 4,86,391 Koyas in the state are spread across Khammam and Warangal). Sand quarrying along the Godavari is one of the major economic activities here. TRS is planning to pitch sitting MP Pasunoori Dayakar for election.

15. Zahirabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 14,45,354 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,46,798

Male electors: 5,46,010

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency was formed in 2008 after few constituencies from Medak were separated and joined together as Zahirabad constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Banswada, Jukkal (SC), Zahirabad (SC), Andole (SC), Narayankhed, Yellareddy, Kamareddy

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Suresh Kumar Shetkar from Congress won the Lok Sabha set in 2009 elections. In 2014, he lost the seat to TRS candidate BB Patil.

Demographics: This constituency in the Medak district which has a population of around 3,033,288. Of this, 17.73 percent are Scheduled Castes. TRS is all set to pitch sitting MP BB Patil in the constituency.

16. Malkajgiri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 31,83,083 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,41,285

Male electors: 8,77,156

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Secunderabad Cantonment (SC), Uppal, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, LB Nagar, Kukatpally

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sarvey Sathyanarayana, belonging to the Congress, was the first MP to be elected from this constituency. In 2014, TDP leader Malla Reddy won the election with a 32 percent majority. However, in 2016, Reddy joined TRS and the constituency has been lying vacant since.

Demographics: The largest constituency of Telangana and of the country, it is an urban area close to the Secunderabad city. The Medhchal-Malkajgiri district has a population of 2,460,095, according to Census 2011.

17. Pedapalle Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 1,425,355 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,00,992

Male electors: 5,20,741

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Manthani, Peddapalle, Ramagundam, Chennur (SC), Bellampalli (SC), Mancherial, Dharmapuri (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s C Suguna Kumari won the election in 1999. She lost the seat to Congress’ G Venkat Swamy in 2004. Swamy’s son G Venkat won the next election in 2009 but lost to Balka Suman from TRS in 2014. In 2018, Suman was elected MLA from the Chennur constituency and has since resigned as an MP.

Demographics: According to the Samagra Kutumba Survey done by the state government, the district of Pedapalle has a population of 7,85,172 of which 21.5 percent belong to the Scheduled Castes. According to the 2011 Census, 61.78 percent of the population lives in rural areas.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.