Lok Sabha Election 2019, Tamil Nadu profile: DMK, AIADMK set for title clash; Thiruvallur, Sriperumbudur among key seats

Tamil Nadu will be electing its representatives to the Lok Sabha on 18 April. The state has the highest number of Lok Sabha seats in southern India -- 39. Since the dawn of coalition era at the Centre, Tamil Nadu has played a pivotal role in determining who will form the next government.

Unlike rest of India, Tamil Nadu’s politics is centred around two regional parties, who claim to profess ideologies inspired from the Dravidian movement. In Tamil Nadu, national parties have only played second fiddle to the DMK and AIADMK since the early 1970s.

In the upcoming elections, the Congress has tied up with DMK and other smaller parties, while BJP has allied with the AIADMK and other smaller parties.

The Congress is set to fight on nine seats, while the BJP will be contesting just on five seats. The DMK and AIADMK will both be contesting only on 20 seats, leaving rest for smaller allies.

In the last elections, AIADMK achieved an unprecedented victory, winning all but two seats in the state. The NDA won the remaining two seats. Before the 2014 elections, Tamil Nadu almost always went to Lok Sabha polls with the two regional parties going for an alliance with the national parties.

This election is likely to be closely watched as the two Dravidian parties will be contesting elections for the first time without their long-time supreme leaders -- Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi.

Here is a look at the constituencies in the Dravidian citadel:

1. Thiruvallur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 1

Total Electors: 17,02,833 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,52,794

Female Electors: 8,50,039

Assembly Constituencies: Gummidipoondi, Ponneri (SC), Tiruvallur, Poonamallee (SC), Avadi

Reserved: Yes. Fr Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. This constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: P Venugopal of the AIADMK is the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: The constituency, which neighbours state capital Chennai, has both urban and rural characteristics, with some of the areas coming under the Chennai Municipal Corporation. Dalit communities, as well as Vanniyars, are the dominant electorates in this constituency.

2. Chennai North Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 2

Total Electors: 14,22,386 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,07,696

Female Electors: 7,14,690

Assembly Constituencies: Thiruvottiyur, Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, Perambur, Kolathur, T.V.K.Nagar, Royapuram, Madhavaram

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Madahvaram is a new Assembly segment which is added.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: C Kuppusami won the seat thrice between 1998 and 2004 elections. In 2009 elections, TKS Elangovan of the DMK won the seat. However, in the 2014 elections, TG Venkatesh Babu of the AIADMK wrested the seat from DMK.

Demography: The relatively under-developed region of the city, the areas coming under the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency have the largest number of slums in the city. A significant chunk of the population in this constituency belong to the working-class, who work in the industrial hubs of Northern Chennai.

3. Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 3

Total Electors: 17,95,780 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,01,207

Female Electors: 8,94,573

Assembly Constituencies: Virugambakkam, Saidapet, T. Nagar, Mylapore, Velachery, Sholinganallur

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Virugambakkam, Velachery and Sholinganallur, three new Assembly segments is formed.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union Minister TR Baalu won the seat between 1996 and 2004 elections. In 2009, C Rajendran of the AIADMK won the seat, while five years later AIADMK’s J Jayavardhan defeated senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan.

Demography: A cosmopolitan constituency, this part of Chennai enjoyed the fruits of the IT revolution in India. Unlike many parts of the states, this constituency has a sizeable Brahmin population, especially in Mylapore. Moreover, this constituency is known for being dominated by the forward castes, which explains the reason why BJP was keen on gaining this seat during their alliance talks with the AIADMK.

4. Chennai Central Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 4

Total Electors: 13,28,027 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,65,278

Female Electors: 6,62,749

Assembly Constituencies: Villivakkam, Egmore (SC), Harbour, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Thousand Lights, Anna Nagar

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Purasawalkam goes defunct, while Vilivakkam is added to Chennai Central

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Between 1996 and 1999 elections, former Union minister Murasoli Maran won the seat. After his death, his son Dayanidhi Maran represented the constituency until 2014, when he was defeated by SR Vijayakumar of the AIADMK.

Demography: It is one of the smallest constituencies in India by geographical area. It is totally an urban constituency and is considered a DMK bastion. It is to be noted that Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni (previously Chepauk), Anna Nagar and Harbour Assembly segments in Chennai Central have elected former chief minister M Karunanidhi many times. The minorities and North Indian voters are significant in some parts of the constituency, which also hosts many business establishments.

5. Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 5

Total Electors: 19,46,503 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,82,862

Female Electors: 9,63,641

Assembly Constituencies: Maduravoyal, Ambattur, Alandur, Sriperumbudur (SC), Pallavaram, Tambaram

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Some of the Assembly segments went to Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency. It also became a general seat after delimitation.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A Krishnaswamy of the DMK won the seat in the 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009, TR Baalu won from this constituency. In 2014, KN Ramachandran of the AIADMK won the seat.

Demography: The industrial town of Sriperumbadur, which lies on the outskirts of Chennai, is one of the largest constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Its landscape is essentially urban too since many parts falling in the Chennai Municipal Corporation come under this constituency. Vanniyars and Dalits are found in significant numbers in this constituency.

6. Kancheepuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 6

Total Electors: 14,80,123 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,36,993

Female Electors: 7,43,130

Assembly Constituencies: Chengalpattu, Thiruporur, Cheyyur (SC), Madurantakam, Uthiramerur, Kancheepuram

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: P Viswanathan of the Congress won the seat in 2009. In 2014 elections, K Margatham of the AIADMK defeated the DMK to win the seat.

Demography: Kancheepuram constituency is dominated by Vanniyar and Dalit communities. Weavers, who have given the famous sarees to the world, are a key segment of the voters in Kancheepuram.

7. Arakkonam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 7

Total Electors: 14,01,545 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,92,883

Female Electors: 7,08,662

Assembly Constituencies: Tiruttani, Arkonam (SC), Sholinghur, Ranipet, Arcot, Katpadi

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Tiruttani Assembly segment added to Arakkonam.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: S Jagatrakshakan of the DMK won the seat in 1999 and 2009 elections. In 2004 elections, R Velu of the Pattali Makkal Katchi won the seat. In 2014 polls, AIADMK’s G Hari won the seat.

Demography: In Arakkonam, Vanniyars are the most dominant electorate, estimated to be about 30 percent of the economy. The Mudaliars and the Scheduled Castes together form at least half of the electorate. Muslims are also found in sizeable numbers in this constituency.

8. Vellore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 8

Total Electors: 13,12,251 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,52,064

Female Electors: 6,60,187

Assembly Constituencies: Vellore, Anaicut, Kilvazhithunaiankuppam (SC), Gudiyatham, Vaniyambadi, Ambur

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: NT Shanmugham of the PMK won the seat in 1998 and 1999 elections. KM Kader Mohideen and Abdul Rahman, both belonging to IUML, won the seat in 2004 and 2009 elections respectively. In 2014 polls, Rahman lost to AIADMK’s B Senguttuvan.

Demography: Vellore, which is world-renowned for the eponymous historical fort, has a significant chunk of minority voters. In fact, Muslims form at least 10 percent of the population. Vanniyars, the dominant community in this region, form the bulk of the voters in the constituency. Mudaliars are also found in significant numbers in Vellore.

9. Krishnagiri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 9

Total Electors: 13,79,957 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,05,468

Female Electors: 6,74,489

Assembly Constituencies: Uthangarai (SC), Bargur, Krishnagiri, Veppanapalli, Hosur, Thalli

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Uthangarai and Veppanapalli were newly created Assembly segments.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: V Vetriselvam of the DMK won the seat in the 1999 polls. In the next two elections, his party colleague EG Sugavanam won the seat. In the 2014 elections, K Ashok Kumar of the AIADMK won the election.

Demography: Krishnagiri borders Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and is considered a hub for horticulture in Tamil Nadu. Due to its geography, the influence of linguistic minorities such as Vokkaligas and Lingayats, the two dominant communities in Karnataka, and the Reddys, who are dominant in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, is largely visible in the Assembly segments of Thalli, Hosur and Veppanahalli. The other dominant communities are the Vanniyars, who form 20 percent of the electorate, the Dalits and Vellalars.

10. Dharmapuri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 10

Total Electors: 13,58,273 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,96,496

Female Electors: 6,61,777

Assembly Constituencies: Palacodu, Pennagaram, Dharmapuri, Pappireddippatti,Harur (SC), Mettur

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Pappireddippatti is a new constituency created while Palacodu was added from Krishnagiri.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: PD Elangovan and R Senthil of the PMK won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections respectively. In 2009 elections, DMK’s R Thamaraiselvan won the seat. However, in 2014 elections, former health minister Anbumani Ramadoss won the seat.

Demography: Dharmapuri is the epicentre of PMK’s Vanniyar politics. In fact, the Vanniyars are the dominant community in Dharmapuri district, accounting for 41 percent of its population. They are followed by Dalits, who comprise 21 percent of the population. Vellala Gounders, a community powerful in Western Tamil Nadu, accounts for 16 percent of the population.

11. Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 11

Total Electors: 13,52,966 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,75,321

Female Electors: 6,77,645

Assembly Constituencies: Jolarpet, Tiruppattur, Chengam (SC), Tiruvannamalai, Kilpennathur, Kalasapakkam

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency was created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: D Venugopal of the DMK won the seat in 2009. In 2014 elections, R Vanaroja of the AIADMK snatched the seat from him.

Demography: Tiruvannamalai town, which is a pilgrimage centre for millions of devotees, falls under this constituency. Tiruvannamalai is largely an agricultural district, which is continuing to face droughts for many years now. Other than the Vanniyars, Mudaliars and Dalits are also found in sizeable numbers.

12. Arani Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 12

Total Electors: 13,69,668 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,83,921

Female Electors: 6,85,747

Assembly Constituencies: Polur, Arani, Cheyyar, Vandavasi, Gingee, Mailam

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, it was created from erstwhile Vandavasi Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 polls, M Krishnasamy of the Congress won the seat. In the last election, V Elumalai of the AIADMK won the seat.

Demography: Vanniyars are the dominant community in this constituency. It also has a sizeable Mudaliar and Dalit population. Agriculture is the biggest provider of livelihood here, followed by the handloom industry. Arani, after which this recently-created constituency is named, is known for its sarees.

13. Viluppuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 13

Total Electors: 13,87,007 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,94,932

Female Electors: 6,92,075

Assembly Constituencies: Tindivanam, Vanur (SC), Villupuram, Vikravandi, Tirukoilur, Ulundurpet

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The AIADMK has won the seat both times. In 2009, M Anandan registered a victory while in 2014, S Rajendran won the seat.

Demography: Villupuram has a dubious distinction of having one of the lowest literacy rates in the states. Besieged with socio-economic problems, Villupuram is also a witness to several violent caste clashes. The two dominant castes in the constituency are Vanniyars and Dalits, who have often clashed.

14. Kallakurichi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 14

Total Electors: 14,12,499 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,07,219

Female Electors: 7,05,280

Assembly Constituencies: Rishivandiyam, Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi, Gangavalli, Attur, Yercaud

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 elections, Adhi Sankar of the DMK won the seat. In 2014 polls, K Kamaraj defeated DMK’s R Manimaran to win the seat.

Demography: Kallakurichi is a part of the Vanniyar heartland. Vanniyars, a dominant group in Tamil Nadu, is spread over Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruvallur districts. For years, the people of Kallakurichi demanded a separate district. Finally, in January 2019., Kallakurichi became the 33rd district of Tamil Nadu. Nestled between Villupuram and Salem, Kallakurichi is pastoral and agricultural and in need of economic development.

15. Salem Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 15

Total Electors: 14,98,350 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,59,981

Female Electors: 7,38,369

Assembly Constituencies: Omalur, Salem North, Salem South, Salem West, Veerapandi, Edappadi

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, TM Selvaganapathi of the AIADMK won the seat. IN 2004, KV Thangkabalu of the Congress won the seat. Since 2009, the seat is being held by the AIADMK. V Panneerselvam defeated DMK’s S Umarani to win the seat in 2014.

Demography: Known for its tasty mangoes, booming textile industry and massive steel plant, Salem has a mix of Gounders and Vanniyars, who together are the dominant electorate in the constituency. Naidus, Thevars, Chettiars and Mudaliars are also found in sizeable numbers in the constituency.

16. Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 16

Total Electors: 13,29,552 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,61,113

Female Electors: 6,68,439

Assembly Constituencies: Sankagiri, Rasipuram (SC), Senthamangalam (ST), Namakkal, Paramathi-Velur, Tiruchengodu

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: S Gandhiselvan of the DMK won the seat in 2009. PR Sundaram of the AIADMK won the seat in 2014.

Demography: The constituency is dominated by Kongu Vellalar Gounders, who are classified as OBCs but are socio-economically influential in Western Tamil Nadu. Dalits are also found in significant numbers in the constituency.

17. Erode Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 17

Total Electors: 13,21,395 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,56,659

Female Electors: 6,64,736

Assembly Constituencies: Kumarapalayam, Erode (East), Erode (West), Modakurichi, Dharapuram (SC), Kangayam

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A Ganesha Murthy of the MDMK won the seat in 2009 polls. In 2014, Selvakumara Chinnayan of the AIADMK registered a victory.

Demography: Out of the six constituencies, only two are essentially urban -- Erode East and Eorde West. These two constituencies house the textile industries. As per the 2011 Census, at least half the population lives in urban areas o the district. At least 16 percent of the population belong to Scheduled Castes, as per the 2011 Census.

18. Tiruppur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 18

Total Electors: 13,75,589 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,97,730

Female Electors: 6,77,859

Assembly Constituencies: Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam, Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: AIADMK has held this seat since 2009. In 2009 elections, C Sivasami won the seat. On the other hand, V Sathyabama won the seat in the last elections.

Demography: Known for its rich textile industry, Tiruppur is part of Kongu Nadu. The Kongu Vellalar Gounders, who form the bulk of the population in the region, also dominate this constituency.

19. Nilgiris Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 19

Total Electors: 12,69,163 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,29,731

Female Electors: 6,39,432

Assembly Constituencies: Bhavanisagar, Ootacamund, Gudalur (SC), Coonoor, Mettuppalayam, Avanashi (SC)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Since 2009, this constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: M Master Mathan of the BJP won the seat in 1998 and 1999 elections. However, he was defeated by R Prabhu of the Congress in the 2004 elections. In 2009, 2G scam accused A Raja won the seat. He lost the seat to C Gopalakrishnan of the AIADMK in 2014.

Demography: Considered a prestigious due to reputation as a holiday destination, Nilgiris is unique in its political landscape. While three of the Assembly segments are on the hills, three are in the plains. However, the voters in the plains outnumber those in the hills. The Badaga tribe, which forms at least 20 percent of the electorate. The Arundathiyars (a Dalit sub-sect) and the ‘Vellalar Gounders’, a dominant OBC community, are found in sizeable numbers in the plains.

20. Coimbatore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 20

Total Electors: 17,20,211 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,69,034

Female Electors: 8,51,177

Assembly Constituencies: Coimbatore North, Coimbatore South, Kaundampalayam, Singanallur, Sulur, Palladam.

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Coimbatore East became Coimbatore North and Coimbatore West became Coimbatore South.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: CP Radhakrishnan of the BJP won the seat in 1998 and 1999 polls. He lost to K Subbrayan of CPI in the 2004 General Elections. In 2009 elections, PR Natarajan of the CPM won the election. In 2014, P Nagarajan defeated his nearest rival Radhakrishnan of BJP to win the seat.

Demography: Coimbatore is the de facto commercial capital of Western Tamil Nadu, also called Kongu Nadu. Coimbatore is the second most populated city in Tamil Nadu. The constituency is largely urban as it covers considerable parts of the city and its surrounding areas. Notably, the BJP had won in this constituency twice in the past. The RSS too held its 2017 annual meeting in Coimbatore signalling its interest in the city.

21. Pollachi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 21

Total Electors: 13,81,505 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,86,943

Female Electors: 6,94,562

Assembly Constituencies: Thondamuthur, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Valparai (SC), Udumalpet, Madathukulam

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Became a general category seat once again.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: C Krishnan of the MDMK won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009, K Sugumar of the AIADMK won the seat. The party continued its winning streak in 2014; its candidate C Maheswaran defeating KMDK’s ER Eswaran.

Demography: Pollachi is part of Coimbatore district, which is the economic heartland of Western Tamil Nadu. Pollachi has a huge agricultural potential for coir and coconut. However, the western part of Tamil Nadu has always complained about being neglected by the rest of the state. The Gounders are the dominant community, followed by Dalits, ‘24 Manai Telugu Chettiars’ and Naickers.

22. Dindigul Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 22

Total Electors: 14,00,531 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,96,160

Female Electors: 7,04,371

Assembly Constituencies: Palani, Oddachatram, Athoor, Nilakottai (SC), Natham, Dindigul

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Palani Assembly segment became part of Dindigul. Some old segments went to Theni and Virudhunagar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Dindigul C Sreenivasan of the AIADMK won the seat in 1998 and 1999 elections. In 2004 and 2009 polls, NSV Chittan of the Congress registered a victory. M Udhayakumar of AIADMK is the sitting MP.

Demography: Dindigul is considered a bastion of Thevar politics, so much so that both Dravidian parties have tasted success only when they fielded a Thevar candidate during the Lok Sabha elections. In fact, there are reports suggesting that AIADMK cadres being unhappy with the seat going to the PMK’s quota this time. While not as dominant as they are in the North, some segments of Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency have a sizeable number Christian Vanniyars.

23. Karur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 23

Total Electors: 12,98,322 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,41,693

Female Electors: 6,56,629

Assembly Constituencies: Aravakurichi, Karur, Krishnarayapuram (SC), Manapparai, Vedasanthur, Viralimalai

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: M Chinnasamy of the AIADMK won the seat in 1999 elections. In 2004, KC Palanisamy won the seat. Since 2009, Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha M Thambidurai represents Karur.

Demography: Karur, located at the centre of Tamil Nadu, is considered part of Kongu Nadu, which is the historically the seat of the Chera kings. The most dominant community in Kongu Nadu is that of Gounders, who play a significant role in the socio-economic life of the region. Thambidurai, who represents Karur belongs to the Gounder community.

24. Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 24

Total Electors: 13,87,140 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,89,228

Female Electors: 6,97,912

Assembly Constituencies: Tiruchirappalli (West), Tiruchirappalli (East), Srirangam, Tiruverumbur, Pudukkottai, Gandarvakottai

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister R Kumaramangalam won the seat in 1998 and 1999 elections. After his untimely death, the seat was won by D Ezhilmalai of the AIADMK. In 2004 polls, L Ganesan of the MDMK won the seat as a UPA candidate. AIADMK’s P Kumar is the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: According to reports, the Kallars, a sub-community of the Thevars, are found in significant numbers in Tiruchirapalli. Muthuraiyars, a traditional zamindar community, are considered influential in this constituency.

25. Perambalur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 25

Total Electors: 12,85,434 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,34,285

Female Electors: 6,51,149

Assembly Constituencies: Thuraiyur (SC), Perambalur (SC), Lalgudi, Musiri, Manachanallur, Kulithalai

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Thuraiyur is a new Assembly segment created after 2008 while Kulithalai was added to the Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister A Raja represented Perambalur between 1999 and 2009. In the 2009 elections, actor-turned-politician D Napoleon won the seat. In 2014, RP Muratharajaa of the AIADMK won the seat.

Demography: Perambalur is a rural constituency, with the majority of the population dependent on agriculture and allied activities. As far as the caste matrix is concerned, the Muthuraiyar community is influential in this constituency. Udayars, who are a traditional land-owning community, also are found in significant numbers in Perambalur. Vanniyars, along with Dalits and Scheduled Tribes, are also found in sizeable numbers.

26. Cuddalore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 26

Total Electors: 12,47,908 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,25,652

Female Electors: 6,22,256

Assembly Constituencies: Tittakudi (SC), Vridhachalam, Neyveli, Cuddalore, Panruti, Kurinjipadi

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Tittakudi and Neyveli were newly created after 2008. Vridhachalam was taken away from Chidambaram and merged with Cuddalore.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Adhi Sankar of DMK won the seat in 1999 elections. In 2004, K Venkatapathy won the seat. S Alagiri of the Congress won the seat in 2009 elections. In 2014, AIADMK swept through Cuddalore as A Arunmozhithevan won the seat.

Demography: The coastal district dominated by the Vanniyars and Dalit community. Muslims are also a sizeable section of the population. Being a major coastal district, the fishermen community can also be a crucial electorate in this constituency.

27. Chidambaram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 27

Total Electors: 13,66,189 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,86,864

Female Electors: 6,79,325

Assembly Constituencies: Kunnam, Bhuvanagiri, Kattumannarkoil (SC), Chidambaram, Ariyalur, Jayamkondam

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Jayakondam, Kunnam and Ariyalur Assembly segments were added to the constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: E Ponnuswamy of the PMK won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009, Dalit leader Thol Thirumavalavan won the seat as a candidate of the UPA. In 2014 elections, M Chandrakasi of the AIADMK won the seat.

Demography: Scheduled Castes are estimated to be about 28 to 30 percent of the total population. Vanniyars form the next big significant chunk of voters in the constituency. It is to be noted that conflict between Vanniyars and Dalits have ravaged North of Tamil Nadu for many decades.

28. Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 28

Total Electors: 13,50,318 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,79,940

Female Electors: 6,70,378

Assembly Constituencies: Sirkali (SC), Poompuhar, Mayiladuturai, Kumbakonam, Thiruvidamaradur, Papanasam

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Between 1999 and 2009, the constituency was represented by former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyer. Since then, the seat is held by the AIADMK.

Demography: Mayiladuthurai boasts of a very heterogenous vote bank, with Vanniyar, a community which is dominant in North Tamil Nadu, forming the second biggest electorate after Dalits. Muslims are also a significant chunk of voters in this constituency.

29. Nagapattinam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 29

Total Electors: 12,10,626 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,06,339

Female Electors: 6,04,287

Assembly Constituencies: Nagapattinam, Kilvelur, Vedaranyam, Thiruthuraipoondi, Thiruvarur, Nannilam

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: AKS Vijayan of the DMK won the seat thrice in a row between 1999 and 2009. Since 2014, the sitting MP is K Gopal of the AIADMK.

Demography: Traditionally, Nagapattinam was a Communist stronghold, having elected Left leaders six times. Dalits constitute the largest community in the constituency, representing one-third of the population. The two other largest communities are Vellalars and Mukkulathors. Muslims constitute the fourth largest community in the constituency and are concentrated in Nagapattinam and Nagore towns.

30. Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 30

Total Electors: 13,40,050 2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,62,576

Female Electors: 6,77,474

Assembly Constituencies: Thanjavur, Thiruvaiyaru, Orathanad, Mannargudi, Pattukottai, Peravurni

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. There were major boundary changes in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister SS Palanimanickam represented this constituency between 1996 and 2014. However, in 2014, DMK’s TR Baalu lost elections to AIADMK’s K Parasuraman.

Demography: Well known for being a centre of Hindu learning, Thanjavur is also called Rice Bowl of Tamil Nadu. Thevars form a significant chunk of the vote bank in the constituency. In fact, TR Baalu, the former DMK minister, and VK Sashikala, former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s confidante, hail from this region.

31. Sivaganga Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 31

Total Electors: 14,12,373 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,04,489

Female Electors: 7,07,884

Assembly Constituencies: Thirumayam, Alangudi, Karaikudi, Tiruppattur, Sivaganga, Manamadurai (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Major boundary changes in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency is known for being the pocket-borough of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, who was elected seven times from this constituency. In 2014, however, his son Karti Chidambaram lost to PR Senthilnathan of the AIADMK.

Demography: Sivaganga has been synonymous the Chettiar community, which is well-known mercantile caste in Tamil Nadu. The Chettiar community is estimated to about 8 to 10 percent of the population here. However, Dalits, Thevars and Konars, who claim to be the Yadavs of the south, form a significant part of the electorate.

32. Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 32

Total Electors: 14,41,434 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,17,175

Female Electors: 7,24,259

Assembly Constituencies: Madurai North, Madurai West, Madurai Central, Madurai East, Madurai South, Melur

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: P Mohan of the CPM represented the constituency between 1999 and 2009. In 2009, DMK strongman and former Union chemical and fertilizers minister MK Azhagiri won the seat. In 2014, R Gopalakrishnan of the AIADMK won the seat.

Demography: The cultural heartland of Tamil Nadu, Madurai is also known for being the epicentre of Thevar politics in Tamil Nadu. Since long, Thevars have been considered traditional supporters of the AIADMK. This community which is a collective of three sub-castes — Agamudayar, Kallar and Maravar — form a significant chunk of the vote bank in Madurai and nearby constituencies.

33. Theni Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 33

Total Electors: 14,41,302 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,20,709

Female Electors: 7,20,593

Assembly Constituencies: Sholavandan (SC), Usilampatti, Andipatti, Periyakulam (SC), Bodinayakkanur, Cumbum

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, JM Aroon Rashid of the Congress won the seat. In the last election, he was defeated by R Parthipan of AIADMK.

Demography: Theni Lok Sabha constituency has for long been considered an AIDMK bastion since MGR and Jayalalithaa were elected MLAs from Andipatti and Bodinayakkanur during their tenures as chief minister. The Thevar community is dominant in this constituency. However, with the AIADMK and the AAMK (TTV Dhinakaran faction) fielding a Thevar, there are fears of a split in the votes.

34. Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 34

Total Electors: 13,50,495 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,69,589

Female Electors: 6,80,906

Assembly Constituencies: Thirupparankundram, Tirumangalam, Sattur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Aruppukkottai

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence only in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 elections, Congress candidate Manick Tagore won the seat after defeating MDMK supremo Vaiko. In the 2014 elections, Vaiko again lost to T Radhakrishnan of the AIADMK.

Demography: Once an arid patch of land, Virudhunagar is now a booming hub of industries. When it comes to caste dynamics, the Thevars are the dominant community here, followed by Scheduled Castes, Naickers and Nadars. It is to be noted that most of the candidates who have this seat have either belonged to the Thevar or Naicker community.

35. Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 35

Total Electors: 14,55,891 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,31,467

Female Electors: 7,24,424

Assembly Constituencies: Paramakudi (SC), Tiruvadanai, Ramanathapuram, Mudukulathur, Aranthangi, Tiruchuli

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. A new constituency Tiruchuli was added.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: K Malaisamy of the AIADMK won the seat in 1999. In the next election, DMK’s MSK Bhavani Rajenthiran registered a victory. In the 2009 polls, JK Rithesh of the DMK won the seat. A Anwhar Raajhaa is the sitting MP from Ramanathapuram.

Demography: Ramanathapuram, the district where the pilgrim centre of Rameshwaram is situated, has been witness to several caste conflicts between Thevars, an influential OBC community in Tamil Nadu, and Dalits. The Thevars constitute 24.76 percent of the total electorate, followed by Dalits at 22.5 percent and Muslims, who form 16.39 percent of the electorate. Interestingly, in the last election, DMK and the AIADMK fielded Muslim candidates from the constituency.

36. Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 36

Total Electors: 13,10,597 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,51,366

Female Electors: 6,59,231

Assembly Constituencies: Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam, Tuticorin, Ottapidaram, Kovilpatti, Vilathikulam

Reserved: No

Delimited: This constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009 elections, SR Jeyadurai of the DMK defeated his nearest AIADMK rival to win the seat. Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee is the sitting MP.

Demography: The contest here is expected to be an all Nadar fight. Nadars, a prominent business community in Tamil Nadu, are a significant chunk of the population in this constituency. Notably, the two candidates in fray in the constituency — Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Sounderrajan and DMK leader Kanimozhi — are Nadars.

37. Tenkasi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 37

Total Electors: 13,82,081 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,88,958

Female Electors: 6,93,123

Assembly Constituencies: Rajapalayam, Srivilliputhur (SC), Sankarankovil, Vasudevanallur (SC), Kadayanallur, Tenkasi

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, S Murugesan of the AIADMK won the seat defeating his BJP rival. But he lost to M Appadurai of the CPI in the next elections. P Lingam of the CPI won the seat in 2009 before losing to M Vasanthi of AIADMK.

Demography: Popular for the Courtralam waterfalls, Tenkasi is becoming a tourist hotspot in South India. The constituency, as far as the caste dynamics is concerned, is dominated by Scheduled Castes, who constitute 15 percent of the electorate. According to a report, Thevars constitute 12 percent, while Nadars comprise eight percent of the electorate. Muslims and Yadavas also have a significant presence in this constituency.

38. Tirunelveli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 38

Total Electors: 14,20,435 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,05,592

Female Electors: 7,14,843

Assembly Constituencies: Alangulam, Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri, Radhapuram

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: PH Pandian of the AIADMK defeated Geetha Jeevan of DMK to win the seat in 1999. Congress candidate R Dhanushkodi Adithyan defeated AIADMK’s Amritha Ganesan in the 2004 elections. Congress again won the seat in 2009 before losing it to the AIADMK.

Demography: Tirunelveli is located in the southern part of Tamil Nadu, where Nadars and Thevars are the two dominant communities. Likewise, Tirunelveli is dominated by Nadar voters, who comprise 26 percent of the electorate, followed by Dalits (17 percent) and Thevar (14.50 percent).

39. Kanyakumari Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 39

Total Electors: 14,67,796 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,43,378

Female Electors: 7,24,418

Assembly Constituencies: Kanyakumari, Colachel, Killiyur, Nagercoil, Padmanabhapuram, Vilavancode

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: J Helen Davidson of the DMK defeated Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan in the 2009 elections. However, he bounced back against Congress candidate H Vasanthkumar in the 2014 elections.

Demography: Unlike other parts of Tamil Nadu, religious polarisation is a major factor in Kanyakumari. The district of Kanyakumari has an equal number of Hindus and Christians -- around 46 percent each. If one includes Muslims, then Hindus become a minority. According to reports, BJP has been able to win the seat twice due to the split in minority vote and the consolidation of Hindu voters.

