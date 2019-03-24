Lok Sabha Election 2019: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest from father Mulayam Singh's Azamgarh constituency

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav will contest the ensuing Lok Sabha elections from Azamgarh constituency while senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan will fight for the Rampur seat.

Akhilesh’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav is the sitting MP from Azamgarh.

The party released its first list of candidates on 8 March. Mulayam Singh Yadav has been fielded from Mainpuri constituency.

SP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance in Uttar Pradesh in which the SP will contest on 37 seats, BSP on 38 and RLD on three. The alliance will not contest two seats, Rae Bareli and Amethi.

The party also released a list of campaigners for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls which includes Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Azam Khan, Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan.

Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from 11 April and will go on till 19 May in seven phases. The polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all seven phases. The dates of polling in Uttar Pradesh are 11, 18, 29 April and 6, 12 and 19 May. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

There are 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.