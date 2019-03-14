Lok Sabha Election 2019: Samajwadi Party-BSP to have joint campaign rallies in Uttar Pradesh, says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will have joint election rallies during the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, said former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Thursday.

"We have planned joint rallies in Uttar Pradesh," he told ANI in reply to a question about what transpired in his meeting with BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday. "The meeting was to discuss the poll strategy for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. We have decided on meeting and rallies of SP and BSP. We have also planned joint rallies," he said.

The SP-BSP alliance is fighting the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh as allies. As per the seat-sharing agreement, SP is contesting 37 seats and BSP 38. Three seats have been given to the RLD — Mathura, Muzaffarpur, and Bagpat. Two seats--Rae Bareli and Amethi--have been left for the Congress.

Exuding confidence, Yadav said that his party would now reach out to the people of the state, where Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning 11 April to end on 19 May. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

Yadav said: “The Lok Sabha election dates have been declared. Every party is announcing its candidates. SP and BSP have also announced some candidates. It is the time to reach out to the people of the state.”

Attacking Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, Akhilesh said: "The government has not achieved anything which was promised to the people to come to power. Where are laptops he was supposed to give? Where are jobs? And where is the share of farmers?"

Yadav, however, avoided questions on Congress general secretary and in-charge for the party's east UP affairs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meeting with Bhim army chief Chandrashekar Azad in a hospital in Meerut on Wednesday.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, NDA had won 73 seats from the state. SP had got just five seats, while BSP drew a blank.

