Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results: BJP's CR Patil wins Navsari seat by 6.89 lakh votes; dozen saffron party MPs in five-lakh-margin club

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday became the first prime minister since Indira Gandhi to return to power with a bigger majority. As per the final figures, the Bharatiya Janata Party has won 303 seats in the Lok Sabha — 21 more than what it had won in 2014.

The larger National Democratic Alliance consisting of regional allies like the Shiv Sena, Janata Dal (United), Apna Dal, AIADMK, Shiromani Akali Dal, Lok Janshakti Party, NPP and NDPP won an additional 50 seats. The BJP-led NDA not only increased its seat tally from 336 in 2014 to 353 this election, the alliance also polled nearly 50 percent of the total votes across the country.

In fact, the BJP polled over 50 percent of votes in at least nine of the 29 states in India. While the BJP polled nearly 69 percent of votes in Himachal Pradesh, it garnered 62 percent of the votes in Gujarat. In Uttarakhand, where the BJP won all the five seats, it garnered 60 percent of votes. In Congress-ruled states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the saffron party got 59 and 58 percent of votes respectively. In Haryana and Delhi, the party polled 57 percent of votes. However, it barely managed to cross 50 percent of total votes in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Moreover, the BJP has increased its vote share by nearly 10 percentage points since 2014 election. Meanwhile, some of the BJP candidates have also recorded some of the biggest margins of victory in this election.

Two-time BJP MP CR Patil came close to surpassing the all-time victory margin in Lok Sabha polls as he won the Navsari seat in Gujarat by garnering 6.89 Lakh more votes than his rival — the highest margin in 2019 polls. In Vadodara, BJP Ranjanben Bhatt won by 5.87 Lakh votes while in neighbouring Surat Darshana Vikram Jardosh won by 5.48 lakh votes.

Click here for LIVE UPDATES on LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULTS 2019

Modi, on the other hand, managed to improve his victory margin. He defeated his nearest rival Shalini Yadav of Samajwadi Party in Varanasi by a margin of 4.79 Lakh votes. In 2014, he had defeated Arvind Kejriwal by 3.71 Lakh votes. His Man Friday BJP president Amit Shah won his maiden Lok Sabha election by a huge margin of 5.57 Lakh votes from Gandhinagar, bettering senior party leader LK Advani's margin of 4.83 Lakh votes in 2014.

In Rajasthan, Subhash Chandra Baheria of the BJP won the Bhilwara seat by 6.12 Lakh votes. CP Joshi of BJP won Chittorgarh seat by a margin of 5.76 Lakh while Diya Kumari from Jaipur royal family won by 5.51 Lakh in Rajsamand.

In Haryana, Sanjay Bhatia won in Karnal by a margin of 6.56 lakh votes, while his party colleague Krishan Pal won Faridabad by margin of 6.38 Lakh votes. Notably, the saffron party managed winners with such huge margins in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, where the party was in direct contest with Congress.

In Madhya Pradesh, Shankar Lalwani, who contested from Indore on BJP ticket after Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan opted out of the race, defeated his nearest Congress rival by a margin of 5.47 Lakh votes. Mahajan, an eight-time Lok Sabha MP, had in 2014 won the seat by 4.67 Lakh votes. Contesting for the first time, Ramakant Bhargava, standing from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj opted out, won by 5.03 lakh votes. In Hoshangabad, Uday Pratap Singh returned to the Lok Sabha by a margin of 5.53 Lakh votes.

Of the seven constituencies in the national capital, two BJP candidates emerged victorious by over 5 Lakh votes. While singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans won in North West Delhi by a margin of 5.53 Lakh, sitting MP Parvesh Verma was re-elected from West Delhi by a margin of 5.78 Lakh. In the process, he surpassed his own record. In 2014, Parvesh Singh had trounced his closest rival, Jarnail Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party, by a margin of 2,68,586 votes.

With inputs from PTI

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.