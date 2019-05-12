Lok Sabha Election 2019: Re-polling begins in 168 polling stations in Tripura West parliamentary seat amid heavy security

Agartala: In the sixth phase of 2019 general election, the re-polling in 168 polling stations under the Tripura West parliamentary seat began amidst heavy security on Sunday, officials said.

Other than Tripura West, elections are also being held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eights constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven seats in Delhi and four in Jharkhand.

A total of 141, 251 electorate, including 69, 328 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Tripura Lok Sabha seat, where 13 candidates, including a woman are contesting.

The Election Commission has decided to conduct the re-polls in 168 polling stations across 26 Assembly segments as electoral malpractices were found during voting in the first phase of the ensuing general elections on 11 April.

Polling in the constituency was held on 11 April and the CPM and the Congress had demanded repoll in the entire constituency, alleging large-scale rigging by the BJP.

A record number of over 7,000 security personnel, comprising central para-military and Tripura State Rifles, have been deployed to hold the free and fair re-polling.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.