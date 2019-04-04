Lok Sabha Election 2019, Rajasthan profile: With BJP having all seats, Congress faces tough fight ahead; Bikaner, Dausa key seats

With more than 4.84 crore voters, Rajasthan is a significant state for political parties from the electoral perspective.

At present, BJP represents all 25 parliamentary constituencies within the state, a streak the saffron party would like to maintain in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The state is set to vote in the fourth and fifth phases of the seven-phase general election on 29 April (13 constituencies) and 6 May (12 constituencies).

There are 200 Assembly constituencies in the state. In the 2018 Assembly elections in Rajasthan, the anti-incumbency wave helped the Congress dethrone the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 100 seats. The saffron party won 73 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party six seats Independents won 13 seats while the remaining eight seats were won by Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), CPM and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP).

While the main contenders in the state are BJP and Congress, smaller parties such as the BTP and BSP are likely to only play spoilsport and create a dent in certain pockets of the state. Caste also plays a crucial role in determining election results in the state. It remains to be seen if the anti-incumbency wave of the Assembly election will have an impact on the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Farmer distress, unemployment and other welfare schemes are some of the major issues plaguing the state.

Here is a detailed look at all the 25 parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan:

1. Ganganagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 17,18,421 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,08,672

Male electors: 9,09,749

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. Bhadra and Nohar Assembly segments were removed from this constituency in 2008. Raisinghnagar, Suratgarh and Pilibanga Assembly constituencies were added from Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Sadulshahar, Ganganagar, Karanpur, Suratgarh, Raisinghnagar (SC), Sangaria, Hanumangarh, Pilibanga (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A BJP stronghold, Nihal Chand won the seat in 1999 and 2004. In 2009, he lost to Congress leader Bharat Ram Meghwal. However, Chand won the seat again in 2014 and is a four-time MP from the constituency.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts. The region is also known as the ‘Punjab of Rajasthan’ as it is primarily inhabited with Punjabi Hindus and Sikhs. It has a sizeable number of Meghwal voters. Jats, Sonis, Brahmins, Kumhars and Aggarwals are also part of the electorate.

2. Bikaner Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 15,91,068

Female electors: 7,44,004

Male electors: 8,47,064

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. Raisinghnagar, Suratgarh and Pilibanga Assembly segments were removed from this constituency in 2008. Khajuwala and Anupgarh Assembly constituencies were created post-delimitation. Bikaner Assembly segment was split into two parts – Bikaner West and Bikaner East.

Assembly constituencies: Anupgarh (SC), Khajuwala (SC), Bikaner West, Bikaner East, Kolayat, Lunkaransar, Dungargarh, Nokha

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress candidate Rameshwar Lal Dudi won the seat. However, he lost to BJP’s Dharmendra in the next General Election in 2004. Since 2009, BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal has been representing the constituency.

Demographics: It covers the entire Jhunjhunun district and a part of Sikar district. Part of the Shekhawati region, Jats dominate the electorate. Muslims and Rajputs also have a sizeable presence in this constituency.

3. Churu Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 17,53,825

Female electors: 8,25,785

Male electors: 9,28,040

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhadra and Nohar Assembly segments were added from Ganganagar Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Dungargarh Assembly segment was moved to Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Nohar, Bhadra, Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, Churu, Ratangarh, Sujangarh (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a BJP stronghold. Party leader Ram Singh Kaswan represented the constituency from 1999 to 2014. In 2014, his son Rahul Kaswan won the seat, defeating BSP’s Abhinesh Maharishi.

Demographics: It covers the entire Churu district and parts of Hanumangarh district. The constituency has over 3.5 lakh Jat voters and has elected a Jat as its representative in the Lok Sabha except in the 1984 General Election.

4. Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 16,96,788

Female electors: 8,03,434

Male electors: 8,93,354

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Udaipurwati Assembly segmented was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Pilani (SC), Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri, Fatehpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Sis Ram Ola was the MP from 1999 to 2013 when he passed away. In 2014, BJP leader Santosh Ahlawat won the seat, defeating Congress leader Raj Bala Ola.

Demographics: It covers the entire Jhunjhunun district and a part of Sikar district. Part of the Shekhawati region, Jats dominate the electorate. Muslims and Rajputs also have a sizeable presence in this constituency.

5. Sikar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 17,70,424

Female electors: 8,26,193

Male electors: 9,44,231

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Lachhmangarh, Dhod (SC), Sikar, Danta Ramgarh, Khandela, Neem Ka Thana, Srimadhopur, Chomu

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Subhash Meharia won the seat in 1999 and 2004. In 2009, Congress leader Mahadeo Singh Khandela won the seat, defeating Meharia. He was succeeded by BJP leader Sumedhanand Saraswati in 2014.

Demographics: It covers almost the entire Sikar district and a part of Jaipur district. Part of the Shekhawati region as well, Jats have a strong presence. This time, CPM’s entry into the region by pitting former MLA Amra Ram also may make it a tough spot for the Congress. Farmers in the region are not happy as well, which may lead to tilting the electoral balance.

6. Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 16,99,462

Female electors: 7,93,187

Male electors: 9,06,275

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Kotputli, Viratnagar, Shahpura, Phulera, Jhotwara, Amber, Jamwa Ramgarh (ST), Bansur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Lalchand Kataria won the election in 2009. However, BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has been representing this constituency since 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Jaipur district and a part of Alwar district. Jats, Rajputs and Scheduled Castes form a major chunk of the electorate in Jaipur Rural.

7. Jaipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 19,57,818

Female electors: 9,10,350

Male electors: 10,47,468

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Jaipur Rural was created as a separate parliamentary constituency. Johribazar, Bani Park and Phaqi Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008. Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Line, Malviya Nagar, Bagru and Adarsh Nagar Assembly segments were newly-created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishan Pole, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer, Bagru (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Mahesh Joshi won the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP’s Ramacharan Bohara in the next general election.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Jaipur district. Brahmins and Rajputs are the key caste communities that decide the electoral fate in this constituency.

8. Alwar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 16,28,067

Female electors: 7,56,728

Male electors: 8,71,339

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Thanagazi Assembly segment was moved to Dausa Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Alwar Rural and Alwar Urban were created post-delimitation. Khairthal Assembly segment was dissolved. Ramgarh constituency was moved from Bharatpur Lok Sabha seat. Rajgarh-Laxmangarh segment was carved out in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Tijara, Kishangarh Bas, Mundawar, Behror, Alwar Rural (SC), Alwar Urban, Ramgarh, Rajgarh – Laxmangarh (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Jaswant Singh Yadav won the seat in 1999. In 2004, Congress leader Karan Singh Yadav clinched the seat and was succeeded by Congress candidate Jitendra Singh in 2009. However, Jitendra lost to BJP leader Chand Nath in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Alwar district. Yadavs are a key caste community in Alwar. They account for nearly 4 percent of the electorate in the constituency. It is also home to nearly 3 lakh Meo Muslims. This is also the constituency where Pehlu Khan’s lynching took place.

9. Bharatpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 16,86,897

Female electors: 7,75,828

Male electors: 9,11,069

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. Ramgarh Assembly seat was moved to Alwar Lok Sabha constituency. Deeg and Kumher assembly segments were merged into one in 2008. Nadbai, Weir and Bayana Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Bayana Lok Sabha constituency, which was dissolved post-delimitation. Laxmangarh Assembly segment was also dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Kathumar (SC), Kaman, Nagar, Deeg-Kumher, Bharatpur, Nadbai, Weir (SC), Bayana (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Vishvendra Singh won the seat in 1999 and 2004. In 2009, Congress leader Ratan Singh beat BJP candidate Khemchand. However, the BJP won the seat again in 2014 when its candidate Bahadur Singh defeated Congress leader Suresh Jatav.

Demographics: It covers a part of Alwar district and the entire Bharatpur district. There is a sizeable presence of Jatav caste members who follow BSP supremo Mayawati.

10. Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 15,49,662

Female electors: 7,03,997

Male electors: 8,45,665

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence as part of an implementation of the delimitation exercise in 2008. Dholpur, Bari and Rajakhera Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Bayana Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Baseri (SC), Bari, Dholpur, Rajakhera, Todabhim (ST), Hindaun (SC), Karauli, Sapotra (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Khiladi Lal Bairwa won the seat in 2009, defeating BJP’s Manoj Rajoria. However, Rajoria won the election in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire districts of Karauli and Dholpur. It is dominated by Bairwa and JAtav voters, followed by Gurjar and Meena voters. Brahmin, Mli, Rajput and Muslim voters are present too but SCs play a decisive role here.

11. Dausa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 15,24,095

Female electors: 7,09,447

Male electors: 8,14,648

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. Bassi Assembly segment was added from Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency. Thanagazi Assembly constituency was added from Alwar Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Bassi (ST), Chaksu (SC), Thanagazi, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai (SC), Dausa, Lalsot (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a Congress stronghold traditionally and more so the domain of the Pilot family. In 1999, Congress leader Rajesh Pilot won the seat and was succeeded by wife Rama Pilot in 2000 bypoll following his death in June that year. In 2004, her son and Congress leader Sachin Pilot won the seat. However, in 2009, Independent candidate Kirodilal Meena clinched the seat but lost to BJP leader Harish Chandra Meena in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Dausa district and parts of Jaipur and Alwar districts. It is a part of Rajasthan’s tribal belt. STs form 26.5% of the district population of Dausa. Getting the support of the Meena community is key to winning elections in Dausa Lok Sabha constituency. It has over 3 lakh Meena voters.

12. Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 17,10,775

Female electors: 8,00,045

Male electors: 9,10,730

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, parts of erstwhile Sawai-Madhopur and Tonk Lok Sabha constituencies, which were dissolved in 2008, were merged to create this constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Gangapur, Bamanwas (ST), Sawai Madhopur, Khandar (SC), Malpura, Niwai (SC), Tonk, Deoli-Unaira

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Namo Narain Meena won the seat in 2009 and was succeeded by BJP leader Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria in 2014, who defeated Congress candidate and former Indian cricket team skipper Mohammed Azharuddin.

Demographics: It covers the entire districts of Tonk and Sawai Madhopur. While the Meena community is predominant, Gujjars, Muslims, Brahmins, Vaishyas, Rajputs and Jats are capable of swinging election results. Muslims have traditionally voted for Congress here. The Deoli and Unaira belts comprises Dalit pockets who are traditionally Congress voters. The Brahmin, Rajput and Vaishya communities account for roughly 4 lakh votes.

13. Ajmer Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 16,83,292

Female electors: 8,13,938

Male electors: 8,69,354

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhinai Assembly segment was dissolved in 2008. Ajmer North and Ajmer South Assembly constituencies were created while Ajmer East and Ajmer West were dissolved. Dudu assembly segment was added from the erstwhile Tonk Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Dudu (SC), Kishangarh, Pushkar, Ajmer North, Ajmer South (SC), Nasirabad, Masuda, Kekri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Rasa Singh Rawat won the seat in 1999 and 2004. Congress leader Sachin Pilot won the seat in 2009 but lost it to BJP leader Sanwar Lal Jat in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across large parts of Ajmer district and a part of Jaipur district. The constituency is dominated by SCs/STs, Muslims, Jats and Vaishyas. People from other castes such as Brahmins,Gujjars, Rawats, and Rajputs also have sizeable presence.

14. Nagaur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 16,78,662

Female electors: 7,91,931

Male electors: 8,86,731

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Degana and Merta Assembly constituencies were moved to Rajsamand Lok Sabha seat.

Assembly constituencies: Ladnun, Deedwana, Jayal (SC), Nagaur, Khinvsar, Makrana, Parbatsar, Nawan

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Ram Raghunath Choudhary won the seat in 1999 but lost it to BJP leader Bhanwar Singh Dangawas in 2004. In 2009, Congress candidate Jyoti Mirdha won the seat but was defeated by BJP leader CR Choudhary in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Nagaur district. As per 2014 estimates, there are over 35% Jat voters, 15-17% Muslim voters, 16% Dalit voters and around 14% belonging to OBCs in this Lok Sabha constituency.

15. Pali Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 18,93,030

Female electors: 8,98,948

Male electors: 9,94,082

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Jaitaran Assembly seat was moved to Rajsamand Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Bilara, Bhopalgarh and Osian Assembly seats were added from Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency. Kharchi and Desuri Assembly seats were dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Sojat (SC), Pali, Marwar Junction, Bali, Sumerpur, Osian, Bhopalgarh (SC), Bilara (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Pushp Jain won the seat in 1999 and 2004. However, he lost to Congress leader Badri Ram Jakhar in 2009. BJP leader PP Choudhary won the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Pali and Jodhpur districts. Jats and Sirvis dominate this constituency. Other major communities here are Jains, Rajputs, Ganchis and STs.

16. Jodhpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 17,27,363

Female electors: 8,16,897

Male electors: 9,10,446

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bilara, Bhopalgarh and Osian Assembly segments were removed in 2008. Lohawat assembly seat was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardapura, Jodhpur, Soorsagar, Luni, Pokaran

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Jaswant Singh won the seat in 1999 and 2004. However, he lost to Congress’ Chandresh Kumari Katoch in 2009. In 2014, Katoch was defeated by BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Jodhpur and Jaisalmer districts. It is a Rajput-dominated seat. Congress leader ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot is set to make his electoral debut against BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the upcoming polls.

17. Barmer Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 16,77,582

Female electors: 7,81,989

Male electors: 8,95,593

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Shergarh Assembly segment was removed from this seat in 2008. Baytoo Assembly seat was newly-created post-delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Jaisalmer, Sheo, Barmer, Baytoo, Pachpadra, Siwana, Gudha Malani, Chohtan (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Sona Ram Choudhary won the seat in 1999 but lost to BJP leader Manvendra Singh in 2004. Congress leader Harish Choudhary defeated Singh in 2009. However, in 2014, BJP leader Sona Ram came back to power in 2014, defeating Independent candidate Jaswant Singh.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Jaisalmer district and covers the entire Barmer district. Geographically, it is the largest parliamentary constituency in India. The constituency is dominated by Jats and Rajputs who play a decisive role in the poll results. Scheduled castes and minority communities are considered a Congress vote bank.

18. Jalore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 18,24,968

Female electors: 8,60,921

Male electors: 9,64,047

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Ahore, Jalore (SC), Bhinmal, Sanchore, Raniwara, Sirohi, Pindwara Abu (ST), Reodar (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Buta Singh won the election in 1999 but lost to BJP candidate B Susheela in 2004. Though Singh contested as an Independent candidate in 2009, he lost to BJP leader Devji Mansingram Patel. Patel won the seat in 2014 as well.

Demographics: It covers the entire districts of Jalore and Sirohi. There is a strong OBC voter base in this constituency. Meenas account for more than 50,000 votes while SCs account for more than three lakh votes in Jalore.

19. Udaipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 18,17,940

Female electors: 8,87,933

Male electors: 9,30,007

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. Vallabhnagar and Mavli Assembly seats were moved to Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand and Nathdwara assembly seats were moved to Rajsamand Lok Sabha seat. Aspur, Salumber, Gogunda, Kherwara were added from erstwhile Salumber Lok Sabha constituency, which was dissolved due to delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Gogunda (ST), Jhadol (ST), Kherwara (ST), Udaipur Rural (ST), Udaipur, Salumber (ST), Dhariawad (ST), Aspur (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader RAghuvir Singh Meena won the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP’s Arjun Meena in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Udaipur and Dungarpur districts. It is a tribal dominated constituency.

20. Banswara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 16,92,502

Female electors: 8,28,582

Male electors: 8,63,920

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. Danpur Assembly segment was dissolved and Garhi Assembly seat was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Dungarpur (ST), Sagwara (ST), Chorasi (ST), Ghatol (ST), Garhi (ST), Banswara (ST), Bagidora (ST), Kushalgarh (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Tarachand Bhagora won the seat in 1999. In 2004, BJP leader Dhan Singh Rawat came to power. However, in 2009, Bhagora again won the seat defeating BJP candidate Hakaru Maida. In 2014, Manshankar Ninama of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Dungarpur district and the whole Banswara district. It is a tribal seat, with more than three-fourths of its population identified as STs. The remaining castes or communities have little say in swinging the electoral results.

21. Chittorgarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 18,18,147

Female electors: 8,89,575

Male electors: 9,28,572

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Vallabhnagar and Mavli Assembly seats were moved from Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Similarly, Ladpura and Ramganj Mandi assembly constituencies were moved to Kota Lok Sabha seat. Pratapgarh assembly seat was added from erstwhile Salumber Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Mavli, Vallabhnagar, Kapasan, Begun, Chittorgarh, Nimbahera, Bari Sadri, Pratapgarh (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shrichand Kriplani of the BJP won the seat in 1999 and 2004. However, he lost to Congress leader Girija Vyas in 2009. In 2014, BJP leader Chandra Prakash Joshi defeated Vyas.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Udaipur district and the whole of Chittorgarh district. Brahmins became the dominant caste in Chittorgarh constituency post-delimitation. It also has a sizeable Muslim and Gujjar population.

22. Rajsamand Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 16,99,401

Female electors: 8,19,875

Male electors: 8,79,526

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008. Degana and Merta Assembly segments were added from Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Jaitaran Assembly seat was added from Pali Lok Sabha constituency. Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand and Nathdwara Assembly seats were added from Udaipur Lok Sabha seat. The Beawar Assembly seat was added from Ajmer Lok Sabha seat.

Assembly constituencies: Beawar, Merta (SC), Degana, Jaitaran, Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand, Nathdwara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Gopal Singh Shekhawat won the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP leader Hariom Singh Rathore in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Rajsamand district and parts of Ajmer, Nagaur and Pali districts. The constituency, more or less, has an equated proportion of Rajput, Jat and Brahmin voters. In 2008, it replaced Udaipur as the general seat.

23. Bhilwara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 17,54,877

Female electors: 8,50,847

Male electors: 9,04,030

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Banera Assembly segment was dissolved while Hindoli assembly seat was added from Kota Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Asind, Mandal, Sahara, Bhilwara, Shahpura (SC), Jahazpur, Mandalgarh, Hindoli

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Vijayendra Pal Singh won the seat in 1999 and 2004. However, he lost to Congress leader CP Joshi in 2009. In 2014, BJP candidate Subhash Baheria won the seat, defeating Congress leader Ashok Chandna.

Demographics: It covers the entire Bhilwara district and a part of Bundi district. It is dominated by over 3.5 lakh Brahmin voters. SCs/STs, Gujjars and Jats also have a sizeable presence in the constituency.

24. Kota Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 17,44,539

Female electors: 8,31,153

Male electors: 9,13,386

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Ladpura and Ramganj Mandi Assembly seats were added from Chittorgarh Lok Sabha seat in 2008. Hindoli Assembly seat was removed. Kota North and Kota South Assembly seats were created post-delimitation. Digod and Baran Assembly seats were dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Keshoraipatan (SC), Bundi, Pipalda, Sangod, Kota North, Kota South, Ladpura, Ramganj Mandi (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Raghuveer Singh Koushal won the seat in 1999 and 2004. In 2009, Congress leader and scion of the former Kota royal family Ijyaraj Singh won the seat in 2009. However, he lost to BJP leader Om Birla in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Kota district and is spread across parts of Bundi district. It has over 2.5 lakh Meena voters in the parliamentary constituency.

25. Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 16,69,842

Female electors: 8,00,865

Male electors: 8,68,977

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Anta, Kishanganj (ST), Baran Atru (SC), Chhabra, Dag (SC), Jhalrapatan, Khanpur, Manohar Thana

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Dushyant Singh has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It covers the entire Jhalawar and Baran districts. Gurjar voters play a decisive role here apart from SCs and STs.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.