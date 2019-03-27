Lok Sabha election 2019; pre-poll trends updates: TMC releases manifesto, promises probe into demonetisation, GST review

Lok Sabha election 2019; pre-poll trends LATEST updates: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday promised to conduct an investigation into demonetisation and revive the Planning Commission if the Opposition alliance comes to power after the Lok Sabha election. She also said, "We would review the present GST. If it is really helping people, we would keep it."
27 March, 2019 | Nirmala Sitharman slams Congress over 'sting video' on demonetisation
Addressing a press conference following the release of a 'sting video' purportedly showing a BJP leader exchanging old notes after demonetisation on a commission of 40 percent, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman lashed out at the Congress for "adopting a conspiracy-driven election campaign".
"Congress did a sting operation and made it public yesterday, through TNN World, a website-based news portal. This was the same website which showed live Kapil Sibal's press conference on EVM, in January. This website was registered in December 2018. The director of this website is a Romanian. Exposure on demonetisation yesterday was showed on this website only. This website is registered for only a year. Maybe Congress has planned to close it after elections," she said.
27 March, 2019 | EC notice to BJP poll panel member for sharing 'Main Bhi Chowkidar Hun' video
27 March, 2019 | Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya among star campaigners for Shiv Sena
27 March, 2019 | Giriraj Singh to contest From Begusarai, says Amit Shah
Following reports of Union minister Giriraj Singh's refusal to contest from Begusarai, BJP president Amit Shah confirmed that the party will be fielding him from the constituency. He will be pitted against CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar, who had said on Tuesday that Singh's "reluctance" to contest from Begusarai was comparable to a kid's refusal to attend school for failing to complete his homework.
27 March, 2019 | Sitaram Yechury files complaint with EC over Narendra Modi's address
CPM general-secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote to the Election Commission on Narendra Modi's address to the nation after India's 'Mission Shakti' success. "The country would like to know the special reasons why the Election Commission permitted the achievements of Indian scientists to be politically coloured during the course of the general elections. Our letter to the Election Commission," he tweeted, while sharing a copy of the letter.
27 March, 2019 | In Ahmedabad, Yogi Adityanath takes dig at Congress, Rahul Gandhi
Addressing a rally in Ahmedabad, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took a dig at Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi. "24 crore devotees had come to Kumbh Mela. When Congress got to know that there was such large turnout, their 'new generation' dropped in too. They used to say River Ganga is not clean, but when they saw people consuming its water, they did the same.
"But it's the people of Gujarat who exposed Rahul Gandhi. He went to Somnath temple and sat there as if offering namaz. The temple priest had to scold him saying 'this is a temple, sit cross-legged'. This is why I say nakal ke liye bhi akal chahiye."
27 March, 2019 | We're against the militarisation of space, says Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said that India's action doesn't violate any international treaties. He assured the international community that India's capability won't be used against anyone, but is purely India's defence initiative for its security. "We're against the militarisation of space," Modi said.
27 March, 2019 | UPA held back Mission Sakti despite DRDO acquiring capability; development process started under PM Modi, says Jaitley
Arun Jaitley said that the process of actually developing the A-SAT weapon started in 2014 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the permission to pursue the project. "It's a huge achievement, not only have we have become space power but we are now in big four. We should not forget that tomorrow's wars will not be the same as yesterday's wars," the finance minister said.
27 March, 2019 | Jaitley traces 'footprints' of Congress lies, says UPA didn't allow scientists to test capabilities
Arun Jaitley Wednesday addressed the press after DRDO successfully tested an anti-Satellite weapon. He slammed the Congerss for wrongly claiming the credit for DRDO's capabilities. He said, "Scientists said the capability for ASAT was always there but the then government did not allow us to build it"
27 March, 2019 | 'I'm here to stay,' Urmila Matondkar joins politics
Urmila Matondkar said Wednesday that it is common to believe that when a film star joins politics, they are only roped in to add some glamour to the campaign. "I won't say that it is wrong, but I would request you to keep that thought aside for some time, when it concerns me. I am here because I believe in the party, and I am here to stay," she said.
27 March, 2019 | Long term impact of Mission Shakti still unclear, but India must brace to fend move in the now
The long-term benefits of A-SAT test will only be visible in the event of a war. However, in the short term, India may face some flack from the many countries which are worried about the weaponisation of space. There is no ban on the deployment and use of weapons — other than nuclear weapons — in space. Ever since the 1980s, countries in space had voluntarily observed a moratorium on the destruction of satellites — but China broke that in 2007.
Apart from this, many countries are worried over the environmental consequences of space debris. Debris from China’s 2007 test, for example, knocked out a Russian satellite, much to Moscow’s ire. Debris from the test — estimated at 950 pieces larger than 7.5 centimetres — will orbit earth for a decade or more, threatening other countries’ space assets.
27 March, 2019 | Rahul Gandhi wishes Modi 'Happy World Theatre Day' post build up over Mission Shakti announcement
Most of Congress party gave the Mission Shakti a pro-Congress spin-off right from remembering Nehru for establishing DRDO and ISRO, to celebrating achievements of Manmohan Singh government, which was in power when the mission was born. Rahul Gandhi, however, played it subtle.
Sample this:
27 March, 2019 | What does success of Mission Shakti mean for India: Capacity building useful only in event of war
In the event of China and India waging a full-scale war, ASAT capability will be critical: both countries will seek to knock out the others’ communications systems, their ability to conduct reconnaissance, and to accurately hit targets. The capability is therefore valuable—though, judging by the fact that the National Democratic Alliance has steadily squeezed defence budgets, war isn’t a prospect the Government thinks is likely.
27 March, 2019 | India's A-SAT mission predates Modi era, was born as counterintuitive measure against China’s space capabilities
New Delhi’s ASAT programme was born in response to China’s growing capabilities — in turn, driven by that country’s efforts to counter the United States’ supremacy in space. In essence, China sought to show it could cripple the satellite networks on which the United States’ military command-and-control capabilities rest.
Beijing first demonstrated its ability to destroy enemy satellites in 2007, subsequently building upon its capabilities until as late as February 2018.
Following this, Indian military officials began to seriously consider the need to acquire similar capabilities. Five years later, in 2012, Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief VK Saraswat first claimed that India had all the building blocks in place to integrate an anti-satellite weapon to destroy hostile satellites in low earth and polar orbits.
Share market skips a beat after Modi's tweet regarding 'important announcement'
Modi's tweet came at a time when the nation is in election mode. While many news channels were speculating that the prime minister might squeeze in some announcement to alter the narrative ahead of Lok Sabha election, some remembered the days of demonetisation.
PM says India now in list of 'elite space powers'; country only behind US, China, Russia
Narendra Modi said, "India has entered its name amid elite space powers. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit." It has become only the fourth nation after US, China and Russia to achieve this.
Modi's announcement a borderline case of MCC violation?
The prime minister set social media and news rooms abuzz by putting out a tweet at 11.23 am, asking the nation to expect a 'big' announcement. While many claimed that the actual message — revealing the success of a space security mission, Mission Shakti — was an anti-climax, whether or not this speech violated the Model Code of Conduct is open to interpretation.
The Model Code of Conduct says that misuse of official mass media during the election period for partisan coverage of political news and publicity regarding achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power shall be scrupulously avoided.
It also rules out announcement of new scheme related to road, transport etc. However, it is silent on space programme and schemes.
PM says Mission Shakti not directed at any nation, well within international norms
The prime minister has said that Mission Shakti was not directed at any nation, and was well within all the international norms. However, Modi did mention that the only countries who were capable of an A-SAT attack were China, US and Russia.
India now a space power, says Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi said that India has now become a space powered nation. "India has entered its name as an elite space power. It has become only the fourth nation after US, China and Russia to achieve this."
Narendra Modi's begins his address
27 March, 2019 | Narendra Modi's address to start in 8 minutes
ANI has just tweeted that Narendra Modi’s address will begin in approximately 8 minutes from now.
27 March, 2019 | Meanwhile... Omar Abdullah takes a guess at Modi's important 'announcement'
As social media is alight with speculations, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took his own guess at what could Modi announce.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan says something may happen before 2019 Lok Sabha polls
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says he is “still apprehensive” that “something could happen” before the Lok Sabha elections in India. Describing India as gripped with “war hysteria”, he told Financial Times in the interview: “I’m still apprehensive before the elections, I feel that something could happen," The Indian Express reported.
In an interview to Financial Times, Khan said, “We cannot take the stance any more where you have these armed groups in our country… We can’t afford being blamed for any terrorist activity, like Pulwama, like what happened.”
27 March, 2019 | Modi to address nation at 11.45 am; 'important announcement' in offing
Prime Minister Modi will be addressing the nation with an "important message" around 11.45 am today. "I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message.
27 March, 2019 | 'Existing subsidies won't be scrapped,' Chidambaram defends NYAY scheme
P Chidambaram said that the existing schemes for the poor like ICDS will not be scrapped. He said that the subsidies which have been granted to achieve special socio-economic objectives will not be affected by NYAY.
"Existing schemes for the poor like ICDS will not be scrapped. There is nothing to fear. Subsidies which have been granted to achieve special socio-economic objectives will not be affected by NYAY," Chidambaram says.
27 March, 2019 | Congress' minimum income scheme will support 25 crore poorest of poor
Without giving any detail on how the poor families will be identified and selected, former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the Congress initiative will benefit at least 5 crore familie and 25 crore individuals. "We will identify the poorest 20 percent of India's families, that is about 5 Crore families and going by an average size of 5 members per family, this scheme will benefit 25 Crore people in India, " he said.
27 March, 2019 | P Chidambaram dismisses questions on funds for NYAY, says India has the capacity to shoulder schemes
Chidambaram appeared quite unperturbed by questions as to where does the party plan to fund its ambitious NYAY scheme from. He said: "This couldn't have been implemented 20 years ago. But now, because of the liberalisation of economy, which was implemented by a Congress government in 1991 and successfully pursued by the successive UPA governments between 2004 and 2014, there has been n increase in the funds at government's disposal. We believe India has the capacity to implement this programme"
27 March, 2019 | P Chidambaram holds presser in Chennai
Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidmbaram is addressing a press conference in Chennai, to "explain in detail" the Congress' manifesto's key highlight, the NYAY scheme.
27 March, 2019 | BJP leader Ram Madhav says party has 'mainstream' presence at Valley now, calls for FIR against NC leader Akbar Lone
BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said on Wednesday that the party has become a mainstream party in the Kashmir Valley now, according to reports. Addressing reporters, Madhav said it is time action is taken against National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone, who has earlier spoken for renewal of ties between Pakistan and India. Madhav also demanded that an FIR be lodged against Lone.
"We want people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their democratic rights," the BJP national general secretary reiterated.
26 March, 2019 | SP releases another list of candidates
TheSamajwadi Party has announced Anand Sen from Faizabad, Hemraj Verma from Pilibhit and Devendra Yadav from Etah as its candidates, in its new list. The party had earlier declared list of 20 candidates including one from Madhya Pradesh.
26 March, 2019 | Congress names three candidates from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh in new list
The Congress announced the candidature of Naresh Maheshwari (Kachchh), Dharmesh Bhimbhai Patel (Navsari), and Sanjay Kapoor (Rampur) in its new list on Tuesday.
26 March, 2019 | Maneka Gandhi to contest from Sultanpur, Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit
At a press conference, the BJP announced that Maneka Gandhi will contest from Sultanpur, while Varun Gandhi will contest from Pilibhit. Speaking at the briefing, party leader Arun Singh announced names of 29 candidates for Uttar Pradesh and 10 candidates for West Bengal as the party released its tenth list of candidates.
26 March, 2019 | Modi mocked MGNREGA, failed to understand Congress' scheme: Rahul Gandhi at Bundi rally
Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Narendra Modi over unemployment and state of economy. "Small and mid-size businessmen are not doing any business, they are just filling GST forms," he said at a rally in Bundi.
Speaking on the minimum income scheme called NYAY as announced by him on Monday, he said, "Congress will do a surgical strike on poverty. I thought that we shouldn't have poverty in the 21st century. We will do justice after the destruction of economy and the injustice done to the poor by the Modi government in five years. I don't make too many promises, but whatever I say, I do."
26 March, 2019 | Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress on 28 March, say reports
Former BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha is likely to join the Congress party on 28 March, media reports said on Tuesday. The BJP's 'in-house critic', Sinha was snubbed by the saffron party after they denied him a ticket for the Lok Sabha election.
On Tuesday, Sinha tweeted praise for Congress president Rahul Gandhi's minimum income guarantee programme — which was announced on Monday — and said that it was "master of the situation" Rahul's "masterstroke"
26 March, 2019 | CPI, CPM meet EC officials to protest against Narendra Modi biopic
A day after the Congress party lodged a protest against the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a delegation of the CPI and the CPM met Election Commission officials and demanded that the release of the film be deferred, claiming it to be a "propaganda material".
CPI's D Raja and CPM polit bureau member Nilotpal Basu met the poll panel officials on Monday and also pointed out serious law and order situations in Tripura and West Bengal.
"The delegation had a detailed discussion with the Election Commission on the release of the biopic on Narendra Modi. The delegation pointed out that there are well-established precedents on withholding the release of such propaganda materials during the pendency of the elections. The Election Commission, however, was non-committal," a statement from the two Left parties said on Tuesday.
26 March, 2019 | BJP releases list of star campaigners for first two phases in Bihar
The BJP on Tuesday released the list of 42 star campaigners for phase one and two of the Lok Sabha election in Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah top the list.
26 March, 2019 | Delhi Congress briefing on Rahul's minimum income promise
Delhi Congress leader Sheila Dikshit hailed Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme promise at a press conference. Speaking at the briefing, Congress leader Haroon Yusuf said, "I know that every Indian wishes well for Rahul Gandhi. Congress always listens to those who need to be heard. Under the present government, only the leaders are being heard."
26 March, 2019 | After Jaya Prada, Tollywood actor Manchu Mohan Babu joins YSR Congress
Tollywood film actor Manchu Mohan Babu on Tuesday joined the YSR Congress party in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in Hyderabad.
26 March, 2019 | Dalit, OBC communities to play important role in elections in Nagpur
In the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, the Dalit and OBC communities are likely to play an important role in deciding the MP, and political parties — including the BJP and the Congress — are pitching for their votes in the run-up to next month's elections, PTI reported.
26 March, 2019 | Nitin Gadkari declares assets worth Rs 25.1 crore in nomination papers affidavit
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 25.12 crore in an affidavit filed along with his nomination papers for the Nagpur parliamentary constituency.
Gadkari filed his papers for the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat on Monday. Polling in the constituency will be held on 11 April. As per his tax return forms, his total income stood at around Rs 2 lakh in 2013-14 and around Rs 6 lakh in 2017-18. According to his affidavit, he has movable assets worth Rs 69,38,691, while his wife has movable assets worth Rs 91,99,160.
26 March, 2019 | Congress releases list of star campaigners in Maharashtra
The Congress party on Tuesday released its list of star campaigners for the first and second phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.
26 March, 2019 | Giriraj Singh says he will contest from Bihar's Begusarai
Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh said he will contest from Bihar's Begasarai, News18 India reported on Tuesday, amid reports that Singh was unhappy about being moved from his current constituency Nawada. The seat was given to one of the BJP's ally in the state — LJP.
On Tuesday, CPI's candidate Kanhaiya Kumar called the Union minister's reluctance "childish".
26 March, 2019 | Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Rajasthan's Bundi district
After Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi government regarding multiple topics in a rally in Rajasthan's Suratgarh, he is scheduled to address a rally in the Bundi district. Reports also said that the Congress president will speak to party workers at the Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur.
The Indian Express reported that BJP president Amit Shah is also to hold a 'Vijay Sankalp rally' in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
26 March, 2019 | Farooq Abdullah campaigns with Chandrababu Naidu in Kadappa
National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday joined Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's campaign for the Lok Sabha election in Kadapa.
26 March, 2019 | Rahul Gandhi says Congress will reduce unemployment if voted to power
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, during a rally in Suratgarh launched a blistering attack on the Narendra Modi-led government. He said his party would work to reduce unemployment if it comes to power. "If Modi gives money to the rich, the Congress will give money to the poor," Rahul said.
Alleging that Modi had helped those who had black money, the Congress president said those lifted from poverty by the UPA government had again been made poor in the last five years. According to him, 14 crore people were lifted from poverty by the UPA government.
26 March, 2019 | Congress will conduct 'surgical strike' on poverty, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday promised a "surgical strike" on poverty and said his party had been working on how to eradicate it for the last six months. "In last 5 years, Narendra Modi has opposed and weakened all the schemes that helped the poor. He referred to MNREGA as "digging pits". He doesn't understand that these schemes lifted 14 crore people out of poverty," Rahul said.
Addressing a rally in Suratgarh a day after declaring his party would roll out a minimum income guarantee scheme for the poorest 20 percent households if voted to power, Rahul said only the rich could dream under Modi's rule.
"We will eradicate poverty in the country. This is a 'dhamaka'. No country has done this in history. There should not be a single poor person in the country," Rahul said.
26 March, 2019 | Congress-led Opposition releases purported video regarding demonetisation
Congress leaders on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi-led government's demonetisation policy in a press conference. Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, along with other leaders, released a purported video from http://tnn.world alleging a BJP worker offered to convert demonetised currency into new notes at a commission of 40 percent, in Ahmedabad post demonetisation.
26 March, 2019 | Priyanka Chaturvedi, Pawan Khera to be part of Congress campaign monitoring committee
Along with Overseas Indian National Congress chairman Sam Pitroda, Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Rohan Gupta, Praveen Chakravarthi, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Divya Spandana and Manish Chatrath will be part of the Congress' campaign monitoring committee.
The team will be monitoring the publicity and campaigns by the Congress party during the Lok Sabha elections and inputs to the leaders. According to sources, Congress has also finalised an advertisement agency for the elections.
26 March, 2019 | Sam Pitroda to head Congress' campaign monitoring committee
Congress leader Sam Pitroda, who created controversy last week with his comments on the Pulwama terror attack, will be leading the Congress' campaign monitoring committee, CNN-News18 reported on Tuesday.
On 22 March, when asked about his views on the Indian Air Force's airstrike against the Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, Pitroda said that international news outlets had an alternate view of the impact of the air strike and that the people of India deserved to know the facts of the Air Force operation.
“I would like to know a little more because I read reports in the New York Times and other newspapers. Did we really attack? We really killed 300 people? “If they (IAF) killed 300, it is okay. All I am saying is can you give me more facts and prove it,” Pitroda said.
25 March, 2019 | Sanjay Nirupam fielded from Mumbai North-West, replaced as Mumbai Congress chief
The Congress on Monday released a list of 26 candidates — naming 25 from West Bengal and one (Sanjay Nirupam) from Maharashtra. As the party announced Nirupam's candidature from Mumbai North-West, it also replaced him with Milind Deora as the President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee.
25 March, 2019 | Arun Jaitley hits back at Rahul over minimum income guarantee
Targetting Congress after Rahul Gandhi announced minimum income scheme if his party is voted to power, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Congress has history of doing politics over poverty. "Indira Gandhi won the 1971 election on 'gareebi hatao' but she didn't take the necessary steps to remove poverty. She didn't believe in increased productivity or generation of wealth; she only believed in redistribution of poverty," Jaitley said.
Calling Rahul's scheme a 'bluff announcement', Jailtey said, "It has been Congress' motto to give the poor only slogans, and no means to overcome poverty... You have misled the country on issue of poverty for 50 years. Even after giving that slogan, if today you think that 20 percent people don't even have an income of Rs 12,000, then the cross hangs on your neck for letting down poor of the country."
25 March, 2019 | Congress delegation meets EC over 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic
Speaking to reporters after a Congress delegation met the Election Commission on Monday, Kapil Sibal said, "We represented to the EC that there is a film being made on Narendra Modi, to be released just a few days before election. It's purpose is political. Three producers and actor belong to BJP; the director is involved in 'Vibrant Gujarat' (investors' summit). This is violative of all norms."
25 March, 2019 | Proud that MNM is TMC's ally in Andaman, says Kamal Haasan after meeting Mamata
After meeting TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said, "Meeting was excellent. We are proud to say that Makkal Needhi Maiam is an ally of TMC in Andaman. We hope this relation evolves in future. I'm going to campaign for their candidate (in Andaman)."
25 March, 2019 | Chose to contest from Tumkur on demand of Congress, JD(S) leaders: Deve Gowda
After filing nomination from Tumkur Lok Sabha seat, JD(S) supreme HD Deve Gowda clarified on his decision to contest the election. "Farooq Abdullah, Mamata Banerjee, Ghulam Nabi Azad and many leaders, including my friends, suggested me to contest," he said. "I know when we took this decision, it might have hurt the sitting MP from Tumkur SP Muddahanumegowda. I don't want to hurt him, Congress leaders conveyed everything to him."
25 March, 2019 | Ex-Union minister Sukh Ram, grandson Aashray Sharma join Congress
Former Union Minister Sukh Ram rejoined Congress on Monday. He and his grandson Aashray Sharma — who also joined the party — met party president Rahul Gandhi earlier on Monday.
25 March, 2019 | Rahul Gandhi suggested us to give Tumkur to JD(S), says G Parameshwara
Calling it a historic day, Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara announced that JD(S) supreme will contest from the Tumkur seat. "Rahul Gandhi suggested that we give Tumkur to JD(S), after joint discussions. We obeyed the decision. We didn't expect that Deve Gowda would decide to contest from here, so it's a great news for us. I assure that the people of Tumkur will make sure he'll win."
25 March, 2019 | Congress delegation to meet EC over PM Narendra Modi biopic
A Congress delegation comprising Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kapil Sibal, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi is scheduled meet Election Commission of India over the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Monday, ANI reported. The film, called PM Narendra Modi is set for release on 5 April, ahead of the Lok Sabha election.
25 March, 2019 | Will insist on discussing terrorism with Pakistan, says NCP in manifesto
According to News18, the NCP said in its manifesto, "We will open talks with Pakistan during which we will insist on discussing terrorism."
25 March, 2019 | Hema Malini files nomination from Mathura
On Monday, sitting BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini fileed nomination for the Lok Sabha constituency as BJP candidate.
25 March, 2019 | HD Kumaraswamy's son files nomination in Mandya
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy filed nomination as the Congress-JD(S) coalition candidate from Mandya for the Lok Sabha election on Monday.
25 March, 2019 | NCP releases list of star campaigners for Lok Sabha polls
The ally of the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party, on Monday released its list of star campaigners. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and party leaders Praful Patel and Supriya Sule feature on the list.
25 March, 2019 | 'The time for change has come,' says Rahul Gandhi on Twitter after NYAY announcement
In significant election promise, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced that 20 percent families belonging to the poorest category will be given Rs 72,000 each annually as minimum income if his party comes to power. Making the announcement at a press conference, Rahul said five crore families and 25 crore will directly benefit from the scheme.
Rahul also tweeted about the announcement.
25 March, 2019 | Uttar Pradesh BJP expels party leader IP Singh for 'anti-party' activities
The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled party leader IP Singh for 6 years. He has reportedly been expelled for anti-party activities, ANI reported.
25 March, 2019 | BJP calls Congress-NC-PDP alliance in Jammu and Kashmir a 'frustrated' move
The BJP on Sunday said the Congress, National Conference, and People's Democratic Party formed an alliance in Jammu division under "frustration" as they had no issues to face the public.
"The so called strategic alliance of the Congress, NC and PDP on the two Lok Sabha seats of Udhampur and Jammu is a step taken out of frustration due to (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi phobia as they have no issues to face the public," senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta was quoted as saying by PTI.
The Congress and the NC had announced a pre-poll alliance on Wednesday with the Congress fielding candidates from two seats of Jammu division and extending support to the candidature of NC president Farooq Abdullah, who is seeking re-election from Srinagar, while going for a "friendly contest" in rest of the three seats of Anantnag, Baramulla and Ladakh.
25 March, 2019 | Farooq Abdullah files nomination in Srinagar
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Monday filed his nomination as the candidate from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar for the NC-Congress alliance.
25 March, 2019 | Deve Gowda files nomination from Tumkur constituency
Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda filed his nomination from Tumkur as a coalition candidate on Monday. Earlier, some factions of the JD(S) had requested the party supremo to contest from the Bangalore North constituency.
On Monday, the party conceded the seat to alliance partner, Congress. Though there was pressure within the JD(S) for him to contest from Bangalore North, it was apprehensive about Congress' complete support there as most party's MLAs there are considered close to Congress leader Siddaramaiah.
25 March, 2019 | JD(S) gives Bangalore North Lok Sabha seat to Congress
With two days left for filing of nominations for the first phase of polls in Karnataka, the Congress Monday said, its coalition partner JD(S)has conceded the Bangalore North Lok Sabha seat to it. AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal thanked JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda for the move calling it a "kind gesture."
According to PTI, the JD(S) decided to give up the seat to the Congress on not finding any suitable candidate in the party from the seat.
25 March, 2019 | Hema Malini, Yogi Adityanath to rally together in Mathura today
In Uttar Pradesh, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini will hold a rally with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mathura today. The two leaders are holding rally as part of the BJP's Vijay Sankalp rallies.
25 March, 2019 | There is no such scheme anywhere else in world, says Rahul Gandhi
Announced first two months ago at a rally in Chhattisagarh, the Congress, in their manifesto, promised that twenty percent of the poorest families in the country will get Rs. 72,000 yearly if the Congress comes to power at the Centre. Earlier on Monday, top Congress leaders met to discuss and give a final shape to the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha election starting 11 April.
The CWC is the highest decision-making body of the party and is chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
25, March, 2019 | Rahul Gandhi first made the minimum income support scheme promise two months ago in Chhattisgarh
Rahul Gandhi first made the minimum income support scheme promise at a rally in Chhattisgarh at least two months ago where the Congress had won an impressive victory in the assembly elections.
25, March, 2019 | If you are sure about your defeat, you can promise moon. Who takes it seriously: Ram Madhav
Soon after Rahul's press conference announcing minimum income scheme called Nyay, BJP slammed the scheme and senior leaders, like Ram Madhav, tweeted their reactions: "If you are sure about your defeat, you can promise moon. Who takes it seriously? Already under different schemes poor families get much more support. Is it in addition to those schemes or they all will be subsumed in it?"
25 March, 2019 | SC seeks EC reply on whether it can increase VVPAT sample survey
The Supreme Court asked the Election Commission to reply if it has any difficulty if court orders increase in the number of random VVPAT audits. Currently only one per assembly segment is audited. A bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi was hearing plea by 21 political parties seeking direction to EC to randomly verify the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in atleast 50 percent Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during elections. The top court will hear the matter on on 1 April.
CJI asked the appearing EC official if the Commission can on its own increase the number of VVPAT’s that are randomly verified, adding "we would like you to increase”. In reply, the EC official said there was no requirement to increase the count and that it was taking periodic steps to strengthen the poll process. The bench was not happy and asked why then the apex court had to intervene to introduce the VVPAT machines.
CJI also tells the EC official that “no institution including the judiciary should insulate itself from suggestions”.
25 March, 2019 | Today is the last day for filing of nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections
The deadline for filing of nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections ends Monday. On April 11, 91 constituencies across 20 states and union territories will go to polls in the first phase. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is March 28. Monday is also the last day of filing nominations for all 175 Assembly constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, 28 seats in Odisha, all 32 seats in Sikkim and all 60 assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh.
25 March, 2019
Five crore families, 25 crore people will benefit from the scheme. Minimum Income Line will be Rs 12,000: Rahul
Monday's CWC meeting was an awaited one as Congress leaders had hinted that the party will rehash the manifesto one last time before the Lok Sabha Election 2019. Expressing his confidence in the scheme, Rahul says, "It is an extremely powerful, extremely dynamic, extremely well-thought idea. We have done all the calculations. We have spoken to economists. This is a ground-breaking idea."
"Five crore families, 25 crore people will benefit from the scheme. Minimum Income Line will be Rs 12,000. If you're income is below the mark then we will help you get there.This will be a fiscally prudent scheme. There is no such scheme anywhere else in the world."
25 March, 2019 | Congress promises India's 20%,most poor families will get yearly 72,000 rupees in their bank accounts under minimum basic income guarantee scheme: Rahul Gandhi
CWC meeting has concluded. Addressing a press briefing, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi announced that the party promises income support for poor Indian families who earn less than Rs 12,000 monthly. "Congress party promises that India's 20 percent most poor families will get yearly Rs 72,000 in their bank accounts under minimum basic income guarantee scheme."
Explaining the system, Rahul said that the financial feasibility of the plan has been chalked out and will be implemented once the Congress comes to power. "Modi government has been fooling all of you. We do have the money, which can be distributed among the poor instead of giving it away to the rich," Rahul added. Calling it an "extremely well-thought" idea, Rahul said that this is a ground-breaking idea and final assault on poverty is beginning.
SP releases list of star campaigners for second phase of LS polls:
Samajwadi Party (SP) released list of star campaigners for second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Mulayam Singh Yadav's name, which was missing in the first list, has been included in the second one.
BJP releases list of nine candidates for 2019 general election:
The BJP also released a list nine candidates from Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Meghalaya and Maharashtra. Santosh Pandey will be contesting from Chhattisgarh's Rajnandagaon, Sunil Soni from Raipur and Raghunanadan Rao from Medak in Telangana.
BJP MP SS Ahluwalia opts out of Darjeeling seat, says will contest from any other seat:
Union minister SS Ahluwalia told the BJP leadership on Sunday that he will be opting out of the Darjeeling seat. According to CNN-News18, Ahluwalia also communicated to the party leadership that he will be available to contest from another seat.
Congress releases ninth list of 10 candidates for Lok Sabha polls:
Among the ten candidates, the Congress fielded K Chidambaram from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu, former NCP leader Tariq Anwar from Katihar in Bihar, senior leader BK Hariprasad from Bengaluru South.
Sapna Chaudhary came and filled the membership form herself, her signature is on it: Narendra Rathi, UP Congress Secretary
The Uttar Pradesh Congress secretary Narendra Rathi displayed the membership form, reportedly filled up by Sapna Chaudhary. According to Rathi, Chaudhary's sister also joined the Congress on Saturday.
Sapna Chaudhary denies joining Congress, claims picture with Priyanka Gandhi is 'old'
Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary on Sunday denied reports of her joining the Congress party. Speaking to ANI, the dancer said that she will not be campaigning for any political party.
Earlier on Sunday, several media reports claimed that Chaudhary had joined the Congress on Saturday and was formally inducted into the party at Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar's Delhi residence. Adding to this, the rumours also claimed that Chaudhary was fielded against BJP's Hema Malini.
24 March, 2019 | Kanhaiya Kumar set to contest polls from Beghusarai on CPI ticket
A day after grand alliance talks with Left parties failed in Bihar, Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday confirmed that former president of the JNU students' union, Kanhaiya Kumar will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Begusarai constituency.
CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy told ANI: "Kanhaiya Kumar will contest from Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency." In Begusarai, a stronghold of the CPI, Kumar will be facing BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj whose Nawada seat went to NDA ally LJP.
The announcement comes a day after the opposition Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) allotted just one seat to the Left parties in Bihar.
24 March, 2019 | Congress declares first list of candidates in Madhya Pradesh
The Congress has declared its first list of nine candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh which includes party veteran Digvijaya Singh and Meenakshi Natarajan. Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik released the list late on Saturday night. The state has 29 parliamentary seats.
As Chief Minister Kamal Nath had announced on Saturday, Singh will be contesting from the state capital Bhopal, a BJP stronghold since 1989. Meenakshi Natarajan, a close confidant of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, will again take on Sudhir Gupta, the sitting BJP MP, in Mandsaur.
Natarajan, former Mandsaur MP, had lost to Gupta by a huge margin in 2014. The list has three other women candidates. Kavita Singh Natiraja will contest from Khajuraho, Kiran Ahirwar from Tikamgarh and Pramila Singh from Shahdol.
Shailendra Diwan will contest from Hoshangabad, former Union minister and sitting MP Kantilal Bhuria from Ratlam, Ramu Tekam from Betul and Madhu Bhagat will fight the election from Balaghat.
24 March, 2019 | Rahul Gandhi calls for CWC meet tomorrow to review poll preparedness
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is scheduled to meet on Monday and is likely to discuss the poll preparedness for the Lok Sabha polls. The meeting will be held at the Congress office in Delhi.
According to party sources, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has convened the meeting of the highest decision-making body which had its last meeting at Ahmedabad in Gujarat on 12 March.
24 March, 2019 | Mulayam Singh Yadav's name does not figure in SP's list of star campaigners
Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav's name has not been included in the party's list of star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
The party on Sunday also released a list of candidates. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to contest the crucial General Elections from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, while the party will also field senior leader Azam Khan from Rampur.
24, March 2019 | Shashi Tharoor says Priyanka Gandhi's influence in Congress 'bound to grow'
Though Uttar Pradesh is her 'karm-bhoomi' for now, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's influence in the Congress is "bound to grow" in the long term, party leader Shashi Tharoor said in Thiruvananthapuram.
24 March, 2019 | Congress releases eighth list of candidates for Lok Sabha election
The Congress on Saturday night released its eighth list of 38 candidates for the April-May Lok Sabha election with its leader in the Lower House Mallikarjun Kharge being re-nominated from Gulbarga in Karnataka and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan being fielded from Nanded.
The party also fielded its former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat from the Nainital constituency.
Former BJP chief minister from Uttarakhand BC Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri has been fielded from Garhwal Lok Sabha seat. Manish recently joined joined the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.
BJP announces names of 48 more candidates
The BJP on Saturday announced 48 more candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections including Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar from Madhya Pradesh's Morena, Shripad Naik from north Goa, and Narendra Keshav Sawaikar from south Goa.
The list was released by BJP's Central Election Committee secretary and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda at a press conference. Out of 48 candidates, two are from Goa, 15 from Madhya Pradesh, 15 from Gujarat, 10 from Jharkhand, four from Himachal Pradesh and two from Karnataka. BJP MP Janardan Mishra will contest from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, while MP Rakesh Singh will contest from Jabalpur.
23 March, 2019 | BJP releases list of 11 candidates for four states
BJP has released a list of 11 additional candidates: six from Telangana, three from Uttar Pradesh and one each for Kerala and West Bengal, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
23 March 2019 | Congress hits back at Amit Shah, questions Modi's message to Imran
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday, hit back at BJP president Amit Shah shortly after the latter held a press conference, blaming the Congress for saying that comments like the one Sam Pitroda had made were that of "individuals" and not the party's.
Surjewala questioned Modi on his message to Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, which Khan tweeted about last night. Surjewala said the letter or message has proved that "chowkidar" Modi's reference to Pakistan as the root of all evil is just for the public and media.
23 March 2019 | Digvijaya Singh to come out of political sanyaas, to contest from Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has announced that state's former CM and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh will fight Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal, reported News18.
The leader had retired from active politics and is understood to have been leading a behind-the-scenes roles in running the Madhya Pradesh government with Kamal Nath.
23 March, 2019 | Renuka Chowdhury, Raj Babbar in Congress's seventh list, Srinagar seat left to National Conference
With the BJP on its fourth list of candidates, the Congress has released its seventh list of candidates. The latest list announces key candidates who will contest from Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
The party has left the Srinagar seat to its ally, the National Conference. Renuka Chowdhury will contest the Khamman seat of Telangana, while Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Raj Babbar will fight from Fatehpur Sikri.
23 March, 2019 | NDA releases candidates' list for Bihar, Ravi Shankar Prasad to contest from Patna Sahib
The NDA has released its candidates' list for Bihar. Santosh Kumar Kushwaha is set to contest from Purnia while Ravi Shankar Prasad will contest from Patna Sahib. BJP has given tickets to most of its sitting MPs in the state, including Radha Mohan Singh, Ram Kripal Yadav, Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Raj Kumar Singh.
23 March, 2019 | BJP announces second, third lists; Sambit Patra to contest from Puri
The BJP has released its second and third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls containing 37 names in total. The list includes 23 nominees for Andhra Pradesh where polling will be held in the first phase on 11 April. The second list, with the candidate for the Daman and Diu seat, contains only one name.
The list announced late on Friday night also contained names of six candidates for Maharashtra and five for Odisha. Also, one candidate each for Assam and Meghalaya has been announced in the list. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra will contest the general election from Puri parliamentary constituency in Odisha.
22 March, 2019 | Congress, NCP to announce Maharashtra seat-sharing on Saturday
The Congress and the NCP will announce their seat-sharing pact and alliances with smaller like-minded parties for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra on Saturday.
22 March 2019 | Shiv Sena releases first list of 21 candidates
In its first list of Lok Sabha candidates, the party announced the candidates for 21 seats from Maharashtra. The party has fielded sitting MPs Arvind Sawant and Rahul Shawale from Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central constituencies respectively.
22 March, 2019 | Amid 'Yeddyurappa diaries' row, BSY says Congress is frustrated with Modi's growing popularity
Amid a row over The Caravan article titled The Yeddy Diaries, BS Yeddyurappa said, "The Congress and its leaders are bankrupt of ideas. They are frustrated with growing popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have lost the battle before it began. I-T department officials have already proved that the documents are forged and fake."
ANI further quoted him "They have planted the story in the media to gain mileage in the upcoming election. Issues raised by Congress leaders are irrelevant and false. I'm discussing with the senior advocates to file a defamation case against the concerned person also."
He also took to Twitter to attack the Congress over its "absolute nonsense, disgusting and desperate efforts".
22 March, 2019 | BJP hits back at Congress over allegations against BS Yeddyurappa
Following a press conference by the Congress which sought a Lokpal investigation into a The Caravan report that alleged bribes of Rs 1,800 crore were paid by BS Yeddyurappa to the BJP's top brass, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out and accused the Congress of creating a "web of lies".
"The Congress party, where in many top leaders are out on bail and suffering many court proceedings, has now resorted to creating a web of lies," Prasad said. "The Congress press conference was on the basis of a loose sheet of paper."
22 March, 2019 | BSP releases its first list of candidates
The Bahujan Samaj Party has released its first list of candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha. Danish Ali, who recently left the Janata Dal (Secular) party to join BSP, will contest from Amroha.
22 March, 2019 | Joining BJP influenced by Narendra Modi, says Gautam Gambhir
"I am joining BJP after getting influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. I am honoured to get the opportunity to join this platform," said Gambhir.
22 March, 2019 | Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced the formal induction of cricketer Gautam Gambhir to Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Addressing the media, Jaitley said, "We are a cadre-based party now but we also induct people who have excelled in their various fields."
Elaborating on Gambir's long-standing career in cricket, Jaitely welcomed the ex-cricketer to the party. "This is an important induction. We believe the party would benefit from his presence." Gambhir campaigned for Jaitley in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
22 March, 2019 | Most-trusted advisor and guide of the Congress President has kick-started the Pakistan National Day celebrations on behalf of the Congress: Modi
Modi targeted the Congress after Sam Pitroda said entire Pakistan cannot be blamed for the Pulwama attack, which was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists. Pitroda said sending planes across the border is "not the right approach", and "not how you deal with the world", in an interview to news agency ANI.
22 March, 2019 | Janata maaf nahi karegi, tweets Narendra Modi after Sam Pitroda's 'can't blame Pakistan' remark
"Opposition insults our forces time and again. I appeal to my fellow Indians- question Opposition leaders on their statements. Tell them- 130 crore Indians will not forgive or forget the Opposition for their antics. India stands firmly with our forces," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Pitroda's interview where Congress’s Indian overseas chief said that entire Pakistan can’t be blamed for 26/11 and Pulwama terror attacks.
22 March, 2019 | Can't blame Pakistan for Pulwama terror attacks, says Sam Pitroda
Rahul Gandhi's confidant Sam Pitroda handed electoral advantage to the BJP on a platter on Friday with comments that entire Pakistan can’t be blamed for 26/11 and Pulwama terror attacks.
Launching a sharply worded attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used Pitroda’s comment to reiterate that the Congress-led UPA governments didn’t act against Pakistan despite repeated provocations and terror attacks.
Pitroda was quoted by ANI as further questioning the death toll in the Balakot aistrike by the Indian Air Force in response to the Pulwama terror attack. Asked about the BJP charge that most of the economic offenders got freebies and easy loans due to political pressure during the UPA government and that the current BJP-led dispensation made stricter laws, he said, "Look, I don't buy all this crap. All I say is event-based politics does not make sense. This is an event. Nirav Modi is an event."
Pitroda also questioned the death toll in the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack. "If they (IAF) killed 300, its ok. All I am saying is can you give me more facts and prove it," said Pitroda in an interview to ANI. When asked about the airstrike against the Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, he added that international news outlets had an alternate view of the impact of the air strike and that the people of India deserved to know the facts of the Air Force operation.
"I would like to know a little more because I read reports in the New York Times and other newspapers. Did we really attack? We really killed 300 people? I don't know that. As a citizen, I am entitled to know and if I ask it is my duty to ask, that doesn't mean I'm not a nationalist, That doesn't mean I am on this side or that side. We need to know the facts. If you say 300 people were killed. I need to know that. We all need to know that, people of India need to know that and then comes global media which says nobody was killed. I look bad as an Indian citizen," said Pitroda.
22 March, 2019 | BJP's jibe at Rahul Gandhi on social media
Bharatiya Janata Party, on Twitter, mocked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for postponing a Friday morning press conference. Twitter banter between India's two leading parties is not unusual. There have been several occasions where both, the Congress and the BJP, have jumped at every chance they've got to mock the other.
22 March, 2019 | Bihar Mahagathbandhan may seal seat-sharing deal today
Bihar's Grand Alliance is expected to announce its seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The state has 40 Lok Sabha seats. The grand alliance comprises Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikasheel Insaf Party.
21 March, 2019 | BJP releases first list of 184 candidates
With just weeks to go for the Lok Sabha election, the BJP on Thursday released the first list of candidates featuring political bigwigs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, and Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani.
At a press conference, Union health minister JP Nadda announced the names of 184 candidates in the party's first list of candidates. While Modi will again contest from his Varanasi seat, Amit Shah will fight from Gandhinagar. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will contest from Lucknow, while Union road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari will fight from Nagpur.
19 March, 2019 | EC to issue show cause notice to BJP MP Babul Supriyo
The Election Commission will issue a show cause notice to BJP MP Babul Supriyo over a poll campaign song sung by him on behalf of the BJP. CNN-News18 quoted the poll panel as saying that Supriyo did not take permission from it before releasing the jingle.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress lodged a police complaint against Supriyo for the campaign song, which the TMC feels is capable of "tarnishing the image" of West Bengal's ruling party.
19 March, 2019 | AAP decides to go solo in Delhi
During a press conference in New Delhi, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai ruled out an alliance with Congress. He said that the AAP will contest on its own with the help of the people to ensure defeat of the BJP on all the seats of Delhi.
He further said that party chief Arvind Kejriwal will start a campaign to demand Delhi statehood from 23 March.
19 March, 2019 | 'Modi, Modi' chants heard in Mirzapur temple during Priyanka Gandhi's visit
The crowd gathered in Mirzapur's Vindhyavasini Devi temple premises chanted 'Modi, Modi' when Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was visiting.
19 March, 2019 | Sharad Pawar mediating between Congress-AAP in Delhi, say reports
NCP Leader Sharad Pawar intervened in the ongoing war of words and possible alliance discussions in Delhi between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress. Multiple sources in all three parties have confirmed to ANI that Pawar has taken the mantle of mediator between both parties to stitch an alliance in Delhi to mount a unified campaign against the BJP.
It was after Pawar's intervention, that Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit met with colleagues at her home to reconsider a tie-up with AAP - an idea that she has resisted vehemently so far. The leaders later told reporters that they would the party leadership will say.
19 March, 2019 | RLD releases its candidate's lists
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) releases list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Chaudhary Ajit Singh to contest from Muzaffarnagar, Jayant Chaudhary from Baghpat and Narendra Singh from Mathura. RLD is in alliance with BSP and SP in Uttar Pradesh.
19 March, 2019 | Narendra Modi to address chowkidaar campaign volunteers on 31 March
Prime Minister on 31 March, will interact through video conference with people who have pledged their support to 'Main bhi Chowkidaar' movement, from 500 locations in the country.
19 March, 2019 | DMK promises to release Rajiv Gandhi's killers in election manifesto
In its election manifesto, released on Tuesday, the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam said it will try to release all seven of the convicts incarcerated for the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
The party also promised all Sri Lankan refugees citizenship, reported News18. Other promises in the manifesto include the inter-connection of South Indian rivers, the abolition of the NEET and the waiver of education loans.
19 March, 2019 | 11 Telangana MLAs defect to TRS
As many as seven Telugu Desam Party MLAs have defected to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Telangana. Another has said he will join TRS. Three more Congress MLAs, all veteran Congress leaders, could move to the TRS as well, reports News18.
The Congress has alleged horse-trading by the TRS and has asked for a meeting with the Telangana governor.
The Congress has also demanded that Telangana come under President's rule, as they are in the risk of losing their key opposition leaders.
19 March, 2019 | Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP released third list of Assembly polls candidates
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has released its third list of 36 candidates for the upcoming elections to the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly.
The election will be held on 11 April.
19 March, 2019 | BJP likely to announce first few candidates
As the BJP readies its battle plan for the Lok Sabha elections, its first list of candidates is expected to be released on Tuesday, after the Central Election Committee of the party holds a meeting in the evening.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at around 4 pm and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.
The list could feature as many as 100 names of candidates, sources told News18.
19 March, 2019 | Day two of Ganga Yatra: Priyanka to visit Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will begin day two of her boat trip on the Ganga with a visit to the Maulana Ismail Chishti Majar in Mirzapur.
The Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East will also tour Bhatauli, Devri and Chunar.
19 March, 2019 | Rahul to kickstart campaign in North East
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address an election rally at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh and a Pradesh Congress meeting at the Manipur capital of Imphal on Tuesday.
He will address a public meeting at the Indira Gandhi Park grounds in the Arunachal capital and will then hold a meeting with party leaders and workers at Hotel Donyi Polo Ashok.
Later in the afternoon, he will travel to the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee office at Imphal, for another meeting with party officials.
Priyanka Gandhi makes a pit stop to address rally during river tour, says 'country and constitution is in danger'
While addressing a public gathering during her tour, Priyanka said: "Unki (prime minister) ki marzi apne naam ke aage kya lagaein. Mujhe ek kisan bhai ne kaha ki 'dekhiye chowkidaar to ameeron ke hote hain, hum kisan to apne khud chowkidaar hote hain.'" (It is up to the prime minister what he wants to put before his name but a farmer here told me that only rich people have security guards, we farmers are our own security personnel)
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga boat ride; Congress says leader aims to seek blessings
As Priyanka Gandhi Vadra started her boat ride on the Ganga river which will continue over a span of three-days, Congress said that the leader aims to reach out to the common people of Uttar Pradesh and connect with them to seek blessings ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
From Manaiya Ghat to Sitamarhi Ghat: Itinerary of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's 'Ganga Yatra'
Priyanka will embark on her much-anticipated boat ride from the Manaiya Ghat in Kachnar tehsil of Prayagraj district. On the first day of her three-day river ride from Prayagraj to the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she will cover the distance up to Sitamarhi ghat in Bhadohi district. On her way from Manaiya to Sitamarhi, she will make her first pit stop at Dumduma ghat and interact with the villagers.
The 47-year-old younger sibling of Congress President Rahul Gandhi will also hold a discussion with students onboard the boat that is being called "Sanchi Baat Priyanka Ke Saath". After leaving Dumduma ghat, the Congress leader will reach Sirsa ghat and then also visit the Lakshagrih ghat. She is then expected to arrive at Sitamarhi ghat in the evening.
Priyanka Gandhi to sail from Prayagraj to Varanasi on motorboat during three-day tour
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will embark on a three-day tour on a motorboat (steamer) to cover the distance of around 100 kilometres on the Ganga river. She is set to meet family members of slain CRPF jawan Mahesh Raj Yadav in Allahabad, and on Wednesday, she will visit the ancestral home of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Varanasi, the Congress communique said.
Priyanka Gandhi starts Congress campaign in Uttar Pradesh with ‘Ganga Yatra’
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday started her election campaign in eastern Uttar Pradesh as she visited the ghats of Ganga river in Varansi in the morning. Earlier, She also visited the Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj and offered prayers.
Priyanka is set to sail from Prayagraj to Varanasi as Congress plans to connect with the Mallah, Kewat and Nishad communities of boatmen, fishermen and agriculturalists living along the river.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena won't contest Lok Sabha Election 2019:
Raj Thackeray-led MNS issued statement on Thursday, saying it will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election. According to Maharashtra daily Loksatta, Thackeray will meet MNS leaders on 19 March to brief them over party's decision.
Who is Justice PC Ghose?
Justice PC Ghose retired from the Supreme Court in May 2017. He is also the most senior member of the National Human Rights Commission, having been a part of it since June 2017. He is a former judge of the Calcutta High Court and former chief justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
According to reports, his name was finalised at a meeting of the Lokpal selection committee, which comprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, on Friday evening.
Justice PC Ghose likely to be appointed as India's first Lokpal
Former Supreme Court judge, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, is likely to be appointed India's first Lokpal. The government is expected to make an official announcement on his appointment on Monday, reports said. Ghose was elevated to the Supreme Court in 2013. He retired in 2017.
On 7 March, the Supreme Court had asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to inform it within 10 days about a possible date for when the selection committee would meet to appoint the Lokpal and its members.
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah include 'chowkidar' in Twitter names
A day after kick-starting the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign ahead of crucial Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday renamed his Twitter account to "Chowkidar Narendra Modi". Soon after, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah also renamed his Twitter handle to "Chowkidar Amit Shah".
Following them, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Harsh Vardhan and Dharmendra Pradhan added the prefix "Chowkidar" to their Twitter handles.
On Saturday, the Prime Minister had tweeted a video showing how all Indians are chowkidars while flagging off the BJP's poll campaign. "Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," he tweeted.
The origin of the word 'chowkidar' dates back to the poll campaigning ahead of the 2014 general elections when Modi had promised to work as a 'chowkidar' to guard the people's money and their trust once elected to the top office.
'Main Bhi Chowkidar’ has been started after extensive surveys and data analysis by BJP strategists who feel that Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s 'chowkidar chor hai’ jibe and campaign is not resonating among people.
NDA likely to announce Bihar seat-sharing formula today
NDA leaders in Bihar will hold a press conference later on Sunday at the JD(U) office in Patna to announce its seat sharing formula in the state, ANI reported.
Grand alliance sealed in Jharkhand: Soren
BJP to finalise list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls
BJP president Amit Shah is slated to head a BJP Core Committee meeting on Sunday to finalise the party's list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Goa and Rajasthan. The ruling party is likely to release its first list of candidates on Monday. So far, main rival Congress has already released four lists of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, which begins from 11 April.
On Saturday, as well, BJP had deliberated on finalising the names of candidates for the Lok Sabha election, particularly for constituencies where polling will be held in the first phase. The names were discussed at the party's central election committee attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.
Congress releases fourth list for LS polls
The Congress on Saturday night released its fourth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, including 12 from Kerala and 7 from Uttar Pradesh. Shashi Tharoor is set to contest from Kerala's, Thiruvananthapuram constituency and former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki will contest from Arunachal West constituency.
Goa Congress calls on governor to dismiss 'minority' BJP
The Goa Congress on Saturday wrote to state governor Mridula Sinha, and called on her to dismiss the BJP-led government in the state. The Congress alleged that the BJP is a"minority", and has lost the trust of the people under Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's rule.
It further stated that "any attempt to bring Goa under President's rule will be illegal and will be challenged."
Next BJP CEC meet on 18 March, say sources
ANI quoted sources as saying that the next meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) has been scheduled for 18 March.
BJP leaders arrive at party headquarters for CEC meeting
Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Kiren Rijiju, and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday evening arrived at the BJP headquarters for the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting. According to ANI, the CEC is expected to deliberate on candidates for Bihar, Uttarakhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the Andaman and Nicobar islands, in its meeting today.
FOLLOW: Firstpost Model Code of Conduct tracker
The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is now in effect in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. The MCC is a set of rules established by the Election Commission of India, meant as guidelines for political parties as they launch their election campaigns.
However, various parties have already accused each other of violating the rules.
Click here to read for LIVE updates on the MCC violations that have surfaced thus far.
Former BJD MP Balabhadra Majhi joins BJP
Balabhadra Majhi, a former BJD MP from Odisha's Nabarangpur, met BJP president Amit Shah and joined the party on Saturday.
In a setback to the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ahead of the elections, Majhi on Thursday resigned from the party claiming that he was "ignored and cheated".
"I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the BJD as I felt ignored, neglected and cheated. I presumed the party no more requires me," Majhi, who represents Nabarangpur (ST) Lok Sabha seat, said.
Manish Khanduri says 'ready to walk on path of truth' with Congress
After joining the Congress in presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi,, son of ex-Uttarakhand chief minister and BJP leader BC Khanduri, said, “I believe that under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress will make the country stronger. Before coming here, I sought the blessings of my father. He asked me if I can walk on the path of the truth. I said, "Yes.”
Manish Khanduri, son of ex-Uttarakhand CM&BJP leader BC Khanduri, on joining Congress: I believe that under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress will make country stronger. Before coming here,I sought blessings of my father. He asked me if I can walk on path of truth,I said, 'yes’ pic.twitter.com/4sOvWWzRlS— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019 "> Manish Khanduri
Congress releases third list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections
The Congress on Friday released its third list of 18 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma from the Tura Parliamentary constituency.
Among the third list of candidates declared by the Congress after a meeting of the party's central election committee are five from Assam, two from Meghalaya, one from Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim and Nagaland each, besides eight from Telangana.
All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev has been fielded from the Silchar Lok Sabha seat and Gaurav Gogoi from the Kaliabor seat in Assam.
Rahul Gandhi promises 'simple' GST tax instead of 'Gabbar Singh Tax' during rally in Dehradun
Congress president Rahul Gandhi raked up the unemployment issue at the rally in Dehradun on Saturday, a topic he has used often to target the Narendra Modi-led government. Rahul said, "Mr. Modiji told you that Rs 15 lakhs will be added to every person's bank account, every year, 2 crore youths are employed. The country has the highest unemployment in 45 years today."
Rahul also said that he would bring in a "simple" consolidated tax instead of the "Gabbar Singh Tax", or GST. "I want to assure small and medium businessmen in Uttarakhand that the separate Gabbar Singh tax will be converted into a simple tax GST," he added.
'Narendra Modi was filming for National Geographic channel after Pulwama,' says Rahul Gandhi
In a stream of criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his rally in Dehradun said he will visit the families of the CRPF jawans who died in the Pulwama terror attack in February and slammed Modi for "filming for the National Geographic Channel at Corbett Park".
Rahul said, "I will be visiting the Pulwama martyrs' families today. When the terror attack took place, Congress party cancelled all political programmes and vowed to stand with our Armed Forces and the government."
Rahul Gandhi raises Rafale issue, Pulwama attack during rally in Uttarakhand
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday during a rally in Uttarakhand's Dehradun slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale issue. Rahul said, "In Parliament, I questioned Mr. Modi on the Rafale scam. Why was Anil Ambani given the deal? Why did you steal the job opportunities from our youth? Mr. Narendra Modi could not meet my eyes."
Rahul's comments came soon after BJP leader BC Khanduri's son Manish quit the BJP and joined the Congress. He said, "Khanduriji was the Chairman of Parliament's Defence Committee. He was removed from the position by Narendra Modi, because he raised concerns in the Parliament on national security. There is no place for truth in BJP."
BJP's Allahabad MP Shyama Charan Gupta resigns from party
Senior BJP leader and Allahabad MP Shyama Charan Gupta resigned on Saturday and joined Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP). He is set to contest the Lok Sabha election as an SP candidate from the Banda constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
Gupta is also likely to pose a challenge to the Congress in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress has not announced their candidate for the constituency, yet.
Two BJP leaders quit party, ahead of announcement of first list of Lok Sabha candidates
Senior BJP leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister BC Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri joined the Congress on Saturday at a rally in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi. Welcoming him into the party fold, Gandhi said him joining the Congress will strengthen the party.
Speculation is rife that the Congress might field Manish Khanduri from Pauri, a Lok Sabha seat held by his father. The former chief minister was removed last year as chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defence.
Mayawati issues 'strict' orders for party workers to follow Model Code of Conduct
According to the feedback received during the meeting, the appeals of BSP and SP leaders have had a good impact on the people, a press release by the party said. "Workers of all the three parties in the alliance, including the Rashtriya Lok Dal, have gotten into election mode, setting aside their differences."
BSP also likely to release first list of candidates for Lok Sabha election today
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati is also likely to announce the party's first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election on Saturday. At a party meeting on Thursday, Mayawati had discussed other important electoral issues, PTI reported.
Congress responds to 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign
Congress has reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main bhi chowkidar (I too am watchman) campaign pledge, claiming that those indulging in corruption cannot pose as anti-corruption crusaders.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi smelled weakness in the prime minister's move, while his party leaders hit back with the chowkidar chor hai jibe.
Narendra Modi supporters call for votes for 'chowkidar' while Opposition says 'chowkidar chor hai'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often described himself as a "chowkidar" who would neither allow corruption nor get corrupted himself.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly hurling the chowkidar chor hai (watchman is the thief) jibe at Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal, a charge the BJP-led government has rejected.
While Modi supporters pledged to join in the prime minister's efforts to curb corruption after the campaign was launched, there was some Congress bashing as well.
BJP launches 'Main bhi chowkidaar' campaign
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged his supporters to take the main bhi chowkidar pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.
"Your chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," he wrote on Twitter.
He also posted a video, a little over three minutes long, to drive home his message.
Rahul Gandhi hoping to tap into nationalistic sentiments with visit to families of deceased soldiers, report says
With nationalist feelings running high in Uttarakhand after the Pulwama terror attack and the counter-terror offensive carried out by India in the form of an airstrike in Balakot in Pakistan, Rahul's proposed visit to the families of the bravehearts is being seen as a political move with an eye on votes.
Uttarakhand has a large population of serving and retired military personnel with nearly every family having a member in the armed forces.
Rahul Gandhi to address rallies, meet families of deceased soldiers in Uttarakhand today
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies and visit the families of Major Chitresh Singh Bisht who died while detonating a mine two days after the Pulwama terror attack, and ASI Mohan Lal and Major Vibhuti Shanker Dhoundiyal, who died in the Pulwama encounter which ended in the death of militant who masterminded the 14 February attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama.
Four Union ministers' constituencies will vote in first phase of Lok Sabha polls
Union ministers Satya Pal Singh, VK Singh, Mahesh Sharma, Giriraj Singh and Kiren Rijiju are among those whose constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase. The BJP is likely to take a call on their fate at Saturday's meeting.
BJP likely to release first list of candidates today
The BJP is likely to release its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, when its central election committee is scheduled to meet. The list will have the names of most of the candidates for the first phase of polling, which will be held on 11 April in 91 seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and other top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will attend the central election committee meeting.
27 March, 2019 | Bombay HC to hear plea against release of PM Narendra Modi biopic on 29 March
17:44 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | FirstCut by Manjul
17:34 (IST)
17:19 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | Mamata promises probe into demonetisation as TMC releases manifesto
16:56 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | 'Is Modi going to space?': Mamata Banerjee slams PM over address
Speaking to reporters on Narendra Modi's address after Mission Shakti's success, TMC chief and West Bengal chief miniser Mamata Banerjee said, "What was the need for Modi, at the time of election, to violate the model code of conduct to take the credit? Does he work there (DRDO)? Is he going to space?"
She further said, "It's a political announcement, scientists should have announced it; it's their credit... We will complain to the EC."
16:47 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | Nirmala Sitharman slams Congress over 'sting video' on demonetisation
Addressing a press conference following the release of a 'sting video' purportedly showing a BJP leader exchanging old notes after demonetisation on a commission of 40 percent, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman lashed out at the Congress for "adopting a conspiracy-driven election campaign".
"Congress did a sting operation and made it public yesterday, through TNN World, a website-based news portal. This was the same website which showed live Kapil Sibal's press conference on EVM, in January. This website was registered in December 2018. The director of this website is a Romanian. Exposure on demonetisation yesterday was showed on this website only. This website is registered for only a year. Maybe Congress has planned to close it after elections," she said.
16:30 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | EC notice to BJP poll panel member for sharing 'Main Bhi Chowkidar Hun' video
16:19 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya among star campaigners for Shiv Sena
16:11 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | Giriraj Singh to contest From Begusarai, says Amit Shah
Following reports of Union minister Giriraj Singh's refusal to contest from Begusarai, BJP president Amit Shah confirmed that the party will be fielding him from the constituency. He will be pitted against CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar, who had said on Tuesday that Singh's "reluctance" to contest from Begusarai was comparable to a kid's refusal to attend school for failing to complete his homework.
15:59 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | Sitaram Yechury files complaint with EC over Narendra Modi's address
CPM general-secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote to the Election Commission on Narendra Modi's address to the nation after India's 'Mission Shakti' success. "The country would like to know the special reasons why the Election Commission permitted the achievements of Indian scientists to be politically coloured during the course of the general elections. Our letter to the Election Commission," he tweeted, while sharing a copy of the letter.
15:50 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | In Ahmedabad, Yogi Adityanath takes dig at Congress, Rahul Gandhi
Addressing a rally in Ahmedabad, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took a dig at Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi. "24 crore devotees had come to Kumbh Mela. When Congress got to know that there was such large turnout, their 'new generation' dropped in too. They used to say River Ganga is not clean, but when they saw people consuming its water, they did the same.
"But it's the people of Gujarat who exposed Rahul Gandhi. He went to Somnath temple and sat there as if offering namaz. The temple priest had to scold him saying 'this is a temple, sit cross-legged'. This is why I say nakal ke liye bhi akal chahiye."
15:11 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | We're against the militarisation of space, says Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said that India's action doesn't violate any international treaties. He assured the international community that India's capability won't be used against anyone, but is purely India's defence initiative for its security. "We're against the militarisation of space," Modi said.
15:01 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | UPA held back Mission Sakti despite DRDO acquiring capability; development process started under PM Modi, says Jaitley
Arun Jaitley said that the process of actually developing the A-SAT weapon started in 2014 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the permission to pursue the project. "It's a huge achievement, not only have we have become space power but we are now in big four. We should not forget that tomorrow's wars will not be the same as yesterday's wars," the finance minister said.
14:58 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | Jaitley traces 'footprints' of Congress lies, says UPA didn't allow scientists to test capabilities
Arun Jaitley Wednesday addressed the press after DRDO successfully tested an anti-Satellite weapon. He slammed the Congerss for wrongly claiming the credit for DRDO's capabilities. He said, "Scientists said the capability for ASAT was always there but the then government did not allow us to build it"
14:51 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | Jaitley traces 'footprints' of Congress lies, says UPA didn't allow scientists to test capabilities
Arun Jaitley Wednesday addressed the press after DRDO successfully tested an anti-Satellite weapon. He slammed the Congerss for wrongly claiming the credit for DRDO's capabilities. He said, "Scientists said the capability for ASAT was always there but the then government did not allow us to build it"
14:46 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | 'Announcement seems desperate oxygen to save sinking BJP boat,' says Mamata Banerjee
14:31 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | 'I'm here to stay,' Urmila Matondkar joins politics
Urmila Matondkar said Wednesday that it is common to believe that when a film star joins politics, they are only roped in to add some glamour to the campaign. "I won't say that it is wrong, but I would request you to keep that thought aside for some time, when it concerns me. I am here because I believe in the party, and I am here to stay," she said.
14:21 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | Urmila Matondkar meets Rahul Gandhi, makes political debut under Congress banner
Urmila Matondkar joined the Congress party Wednesday in presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora and Sanjay Nirupam.
14:12 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | Long term impact of Mission Shakti still unclear, but India must brace to fend move in the now
The long-term benefits of A-SAT test will only be visible in the event of a war. However, in the short term, India may face some flack from the many countries which are worried about the weaponisation of space. There is no ban on the deployment and use of weapons — other than nuclear weapons — in space. Ever since the 1980s, countries in space had voluntarily observed a moratorium on the destruction of satellites — but China broke that in 2007.
Apart from this, many countries are worried over the environmental consequences of space debris. Debris from China’s 2007 test, for example, knocked out a Russian satellite, much to Moscow’s ire. Debris from the test — estimated at 950 pieces larger than 7.5 centimetres — will orbit earth for a decade or more, threatening other countries’ space assets.
13:59 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | Rahul Gandhi wishes Modi 'Happy World Theatre Day' post build up over Mission Shakti announcement
Most of Congress party gave the Mission Shakti a pro-Congress spin-off right from remembering Nehru for establishing DRDO and ISRO, to celebrating achievements of Manmohan Singh government, which was in power when the mission was born. Rahul Gandhi, however, played it subtle.
Sample this:
13:51 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | What does success of Mission Shakti mean for India: Capacity building useful only in event of war
In the event of China and India waging a full-scale war, ASAT capability will be critical: both countries will seek to knock out the others’ communications systems, their ability to conduct reconnaissance, and to accurately hit targets. The capability is therefore valuable—though, judging by the fact that the National Democratic Alliance has steadily squeezed defence budgets, war isn’t a prospect the Government thinks is likely.
13:42 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | India's A-SAT mission predates Modi era, was born as counterintuitive measure against China’s space capabilities
New Delhi’s ASAT programme was born in response to China’s growing capabilities — in turn, driven by that country’s efforts to counter the United States’ supremacy in space. In essence, China sought to show it could cripple the satellite networks on which the United States’ military command-and-control capabilities rest.
Beijing first demonstrated its ability to destroy enemy satellites in 2007, subsequently building upon its capabilities until as late as February 2018.
Following this, Indian military officials began to seriously consider the need to acquire similar capabilities. Five years later, in 2012, Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief VK Saraswat first claimed that India had all the building blocks in place to integrate an anti-satellite weapon to destroy hostile satellites in low earth and polar orbits.
13:32 (IST)
Share market skips a beat after Modi's tweet regarding 'important announcement'
Modi's tweet came at a time when the nation is in election mode. While many news channels were speculating that the prime minister might squeeze in some announcement to alter the narrative ahead of Lok Sabha election, some remembered the days of demonetisation.
13:03 (IST)
PM says India now in list of 'elite space powers'; country only behind US, China, Russia
Narendra Modi said, "India has entered its name amid elite space powers. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit." It has become only the fourth nation after US, China and Russia to achieve this.
12:54 (IST)
Modi's announcement a borderline case of MCC violation?
The prime minister set social media and news rooms abuzz by putting out a tweet at 11.23 am, asking the nation to expect a 'big' announcement. While many claimed that the actual message — revealing the success of a space security mission, Mission Shakti — was an anti-climax, whether or not this speech violated the Model Code of Conduct is open to interpretation.
The Model Code of Conduct says that misuse of official mass media during the election period for partisan coverage of political news and publicity regarding achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power shall be scrupulously avoided.
It also rules out announcement of new scheme related to road, transport etc. However, it is silent on space programme and schemes.
12:41 (IST)
PM says Mission Shakti not directed at any nation, well within international norms
The prime minister has said that Mission Shakti was not directed at any nation, and was well within all the international norms. However, Modi did mention that the only countries who were capable of an A-SAT attack were China, US and Russia.
12:34 (IST)
Modi says India's anti-satellite weapon A-SAT shot down low orbital satellite
"An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit," Modi announced. He hailed the DRDO scientists and said that India's security prowess has increased manifolds.
12:30 (IST)
India now a space power, says Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi said that India has now become a space powered nation. "India has entered its name as an elite space power. It has become only the fourth nation after US, China and Russia to achieve this."
12:24 (IST)
Narendra Modi's begins his address
12:22 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | Narendra Modi's address to start in 8 minutes
ANI has just tweeted that Narendra Modi’s address will begin in approximately 8 minutes from now.
12:09 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | Meanwhile... Omar Abdullah takes a guess at Modi's important 'announcement'
As social media is alight with speculations, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took his own guess at what could Modi announce.
11:46 (IST)
Pakistan PM Imran Khan says something may happen before 2019 Lok Sabha polls
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says he is “still apprehensive” that “something could happen” before the Lok Sabha elections in India. Describing India as gripped with “war hysteria”, he told Financial Times in the interview: “I’m still apprehensive before the elections, I feel that something could happen," The Indian Express reported.
In an interview to Financial Times, Khan said, “We cannot take the stance any more where you have these armed groups in our country… We can’t afford being blamed for any terrorist activity, like Pulwama, like what happened.”
11:41 (IST)
PM to make important announcement at 11.45 am
11:34 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | Modi to address nation at 11.45 am; 'important announcement' in offing
Prime Minister Modi will be addressing the nation with an "important message" around 11.45 am today. "I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message.
11:26 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | 'Existing subsidies won't be scrapped,' Chidambaram defends NYAY scheme
P Chidambaram said that the existing schemes for the poor like ICDS will not be scrapped. He said that the subsidies which have been granted to achieve special socio-economic objectives will not be affected by NYAY.
"Existing schemes for the poor like ICDS will not be scrapped. There is nothing to fear. Subsidies which have been granted to achieve special socio-economic objectives will not be affected by NYAY," Chidambaram says.
11:16 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | Congress' minimum income scheme will support 25 crore poorest of poor
Without giving any detail on how the poor families will be identified and selected, former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the Congress initiative will benefit at least 5 crore familie and 25 crore individuals. "We will identify the poorest 20 percent of India's families, that is about 5 Crore families and going by an average size of 5 members per family, this scheme will benefit 25 Crore people in India, " he said.
11:02 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | P Chidambaram dismisses questions on funds for NYAY, says India has the capacity to shoulder schemes
Chidambaram appeared quite unperturbed by questions as to where does the party plan to fund its ambitious NYAY scheme from. He said: "This couldn't have been implemented 20 years ago. But now, because of the liberalisation of economy, which was implemented by a Congress government in 1991 and successfully pursued by the successive UPA governments between 2004 and 2014, there has been n increase in the funds at government's disposal. We believe India has the capacity to implement this programme"
10:50 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | P Chidambaram holds presser in Chennai
Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidmbaram is addressing a press conference in Chennai, to "explain in detail" the Congress' manifesto's key highlight, the NYAY scheme.
10:36 (IST)
27 March, 2019 | BJP leader Ram Madhav says party has 'mainstream' presence at Valley now, calls for FIR against NC leader Akbar Lone
BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said on Wednesday that the party has become a mainstream party in the Kashmir Valley now, according to reports. Addressing reporters, Madhav said it is time action is taken against National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone, who has earlier spoken for renewal of ties between Pakistan and India. Madhav also demanded that an FIR be lodged against Lone.
"We want people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their democratic rights," the BJP national general secretary reiterated.
18:46 (IST)
26 March, 2019 | SP releases another list of candidates
TheSamajwadi Party has announced Anand Sen from Faizabad, Hemraj Verma from Pilibhit and Devendra Yadav from Etah as its candidates, in its new list. The party had earlier declared list of 20 candidates including one from Madhya Pradesh.
18:29 (IST)
26 March, 2019 | Congress names three candidates from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh in new list
The Congress announced the candidature of Naresh Maheshwari (Kachchh), Dharmesh Bhimbhai Patel (Navsari), and Sanjay Kapoor (Rampur) in its new list on Tuesday.
18:13 (IST)
26 March, 2019 | Maneka Gandhi to contest from Sultanpur, Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit
At a press conference, the BJP announced that Maneka Gandhi will contest from Sultanpur, while Varun Gandhi will contest from Pilibhit. Speaking at the briefing, party leader Arun Singh announced names of 29 candidates for Uttar Pradesh and 10 candidates for West Bengal as the party released its tenth list of candidates.
17:05 (IST)
26 March, 2019 | Modi mocked MGNREGA, failed to understand Congress' scheme: Rahul Gandhi at Bundi rally
Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Narendra Modi over unemployment and state of economy. "Small and mid-size businessmen are not doing any business, they are just filling GST forms," he said at a rally in Bundi.
Speaking on the minimum income scheme called NYAY as announced by him on Monday, he said, "Congress will do a surgical strike on poverty. I thought that we shouldn't have poverty in the 21st century. We will do justice after the destruction of economy and the injustice done to the poor by the Modi government in five years. I don't make too many promises, but whatever I say, I do."
16:07 (IST)
26 March, 2019 | Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress on 28 March, say reports
Former BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha is likely to join the Congress party on 28 March, media reports said on Tuesday. The BJP's 'in-house critic', Sinha was snubbed by the saffron party after they denied him a ticket for the Lok Sabha election.
On Tuesday, Sinha tweeted praise for Congress president Rahul Gandhi's minimum income guarantee programme — which was announced on Monday — and said that it was "master of the situation" Rahul's "masterstroke"
15:47 (IST)
26 March, 2019 | CPI, CPM meet EC officials to protest against Narendra Modi biopic
A day after the Congress party lodged a protest against the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a delegation of the CPI and the CPM met Election Commission officials and demanded that the release of the film be deferred, claiming it to be a "propaganda material".
CPI's D Raja and CPM polit bureau member Nilotpal Basu met the poll panel officials on Monday and also pointed out serious law and order situations in Tripura and West Bengal.
"The delegation had a detailed discussion with the Election Commission on the release of the biopic on Narendra Modi. The delegation pointed out that there are well-established precedents on withholding the release of such propaganda materials during the pendency of the elections. The Election Commission, however, was non-committal," a statement from the two Left parties said on Tuesday.
15:42 (IST)
26 March, 2019 | BJP releases list of star campaigners for first two phases in Bihar
The BJP on Tuesday released the list of 42 star campaigners for phase one and two of the Lok Sabha election in Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah top the list.
15:32 (IST)
26 March, 2019 | Delhi Congress briefing on Rahul's minimum income promise
Delhi Congress leader Sheila Dikshit hailed Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme promise at a press conference. Speaking at the briefing, Congress leader Haroon Yusuf said, "I know that every Indian wishes well for Rahul Gandhi. Congress always listens to those who need to be heard. Under the present government, only the leaders are being heard."
15:16 (IST)
26 March, 2019 | After Jaya Prada, Tollywood actor Manchu Mohan Babu joins YSR Congress
Tollywood film actor Manchu Mohan Babu on Tuesday joined the YSR Congress party in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in Hyderabad.
15:14 (IST)
26 March, 2019 | Dalit, OBC communities to play important role in elections in Nagpur
In the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, the Dalit and OBC communities are likely to play an important role in deciding the MP, and political parties — including the BJP and the Congress — are pitching for their votes in the run-up to next month's elections, PTI reported.
15:09 (IST)
26 March, 2019 | Nitin Gadkari declares assets worth Rs 25.1 crore in nomination papers affidavit
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 25.12 crore in an affidavit filed along with his nomination papers for the Nagpur parliamentary constituency.
Gadkari filed his papers for the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat on Monday. Polling in the constituency will be held on 11 April. As per his tax return forms, his total income stood at around Rs 2 lakh in 2013-14 and around Rs 6 lakh in 2017-18. According to his affidavit, he has movable assets worth Rs 69,38,691, while his wife has movable assets worth Rs 91,99,160.