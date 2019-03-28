Lok Sabha election 2019; pre-poll trends LIVE updates: SP's SA, RLD's RA and BSP's B form 'SARAB' which is bad for health, says Modi

Lok Sabha election 2019; pre-poll trends LATEST updates: There is little that Modi did not speak on, when it came to issues at the Meerut rally.
"The 'sa' of Samajwadi Party, the 'ra' of RLD and the 'B' of Bahujan Samaj Party together form 'sarab' which is very bad for health, as you all know," Modi said at Meerut.
'Sarab', it is understood, stands for alcohol.
The prime minister spun his full repertoire of rhetorics for repeated slams on the Congress, the SP-BSP alliance and critics of his government. He, however, did give a new spin to the old 'saabka saath, saabka vikas' slogan and instead said 'saabka saath, saabka hisaab.'
He also touched upon the safety of women, the respect accorded by his government to idealogues Chaudhary Charan Singh and Deenbandhu Chhoturam, the allegedly false promises made by Indira Gandhi ('gareeb, gareeb hi rehe gaya') and the numerous schemes brought by his government.
"If someone goes to the theatre to see a play, he or she expects drama, new sets. Sets is a common term in theatre. Some people who were confused, thought I meant theatre 'sets' when I said 'A-SAT'," Modi said, taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi over the latter's World Theatre Day snub of the PM's Mission Shakti announcement yesterday.
India has decided, phir ek baar Modi sarkar, Narendra Modi said at his first rally in Meerut on Thursday. He kicked off the rally by remembering the Chaudhary Charan Singh and saying that he has followed in the leader's footsteps in prioritising farmers over all others.
Speaking before Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Meerut, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath repeated the selfsame chant of the BJP, 'Modi hain toh mumkin hain' and said Modi has been synonymous to development by now.
Fresh off the controversial speech on Mission Shakti — which has also attracted EC’s scrutiny — after India's launch of an anti-satellite weapon on Wednesday, the prime minister will speak in rallies at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Rudrapur in Uttarakhand and Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir.
A meeting has begun at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's residence between the party brass and its Bihar leaders. This comes amidst reports that discontent is brewing between the Congress and its Bihar ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal over seat-sharing.
Reports say the Congress high command is upset with the allocation of certain seats and some Congress leaders have suggested calling off the alliance.
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy called the raids of JD(S) minister Putturaju's house the "real surgical strike".
"This is out in the open through I-T raids. The constitutional post offer for I-T officer Balakrishna has helped the PM in his revenge game. It is highly deplorable to use government machinery, corrupt officials to harass opponents during election time," he said.
In a predawn swoop Thursday, Income Tax officials along with CRPF personnel carried out raids at the residences of Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju and his nephew.
Speaking to a private news channel, JD(S) leader Puttaraju said three teams of Income Tax officials and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel carried out raids at his Chinnakurli residence in Mandya and his nephew's house in Mysuru.
The development came a day after, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy raised fears about possible raids on Congress and JD(S) functionaries in the state.
Thursday promises to be a high octane day as far as developments in the road to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is concerned. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hit the election trail for the first time since the dates of the election were announced on 10 March.
Modi's speech has also invited censure from Opposition parties which have questioned the timing of the speech and also alleged that Modi has chosen to dramatise the achievement for polltime gains.
TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the TMC will approach Election Commission to file a complaint on the speech.
It is, however, up to the Election Commission to interpret it in that manner. Modi did not explicitly turn the speech into a poll pitch, but the BJP leadership did pat Modi’s back for the success of the mission. The party’s social media team has also been strategically pointing out that Modi deserved credit for having the ‘courage’ to give a go-ahead for the project, something they allege that the previous UPA government stopped short of. The poll code does bar the ruling party from using the government’s achievements in a way to further political interests.
For now, the Election Commission has sought an active transcript of Modi’s speech from the government. A committee headed by the Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena will examine the prime minister's address on Mission Shakti for possible Model Code of Conduct violation.
BJP chief Amit Shah, meanwhile, will address rallies at Koliabor and Teok in Assam's Jorhat district in a daylong trip to the state.
In Bihar, the BJP will be losing its longtime member, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, to the Congress on Thursday. Sinha is likely to be fielded from the Patna Sahib seat in Bihar, which he currently holds.
Although not all is okay within the Congress either in the state of Bihar. Amidst reports that discontent is brewing between the Congress and its Bihar ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal over seat-sharing, Rahul Gandhi will meet his party's Bihar unit to finalize alliance details.
Reports say the Congress high command is upset with the allocation of certain seats and some Congress leaders have suggested calling off the alliance. Rahul's Bihar meeting will come on a day when he will hold a whopping five roadshows at Jagadhri, Radaur, Ladwa, Indri and Karnal in Haryana.
Meanwhile in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul's sister, newly anointed Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi, indicated on Wednesday that she would be open to contesting the 2019 election “if the party wants” her to.
Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party will release its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto on Thursday. The party manifesto will focus on jobs and in what is being considered a very youth-oriented poll plank, the Samajwadi Party will form a youth commission to help formulate policies.
In Karnataka, meanwhile, Putturaju claimed that CRPF personnel were brought from various parts of the country to carry out the raids.
"Three teams of I-T officials and CRPF soldiers comprising eight soldiers carried out raids at my Chinnakurli residence in Mandya and my nephew's residence in Mysuru," Puttaraju told a channel. The minister said he was not afraid of the raids and instead, it had instilled confidence in him.
Lok Sabha elections will begin on 11 April and continue for over a month till 19 May across seven phases, followed by counting of votes on 23 May, the Election Commission announced Sunday, kick-starting a mega electoral battle where the BJP will pitch for a re-election of the Modi government amid the Opposition's efforts for a united fight to unseat it.
The polling will be held on 11 April, 18 April, 23 April, 29 April, 6 May, 12 May and 19 May for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country in which nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said. Assembly elections will also be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, the CEC said.
Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019 13:19:43 IST
Highlights
28 March, 2019 | Mamata Banerjee calls Rahul 'a kid'
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dismissed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's allegations against her government, saying "he is just a kid".
She also refused to comment on Rahul's minimum income promise ahead of the Lok Sabha election.
"He (Rahul) has said whatever he felt like. I won't like to make any comment on it. He is just a kid. What will I say about it?" Mamata said.
28 March, 2019 | BJP's new campaign video hits out at Robert Vadra
BJP has released a new campaign video, this time aimed at Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra, under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate in a land scam.
In the video, the BJP has alleged that the UPA regime had compromised on providing assistance to the Indian armed forces to make it easier for Vadra (referred to as jijaji) to get "commission".
28 March, 2019 | Naidu, Jagan rallies see similar accidents
In a strange and tragic coincidence, both Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrabu Naidu and YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy's rallies on Wednesday saw serious accidents take place.
A wall collapsed at Jagan's rally in Mandapet town, killing a woman and injuring 20, while Naidu's road show in Ananthpur saw 20 people injured after a wall gave away.
28 March, 2019 | Naidu goes to court against EC order of cop transfers
The Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh has filed a writ petition at the High Court over the Election Commission of India's orders to transfer a few top cops in the state including the state's intelligence chief. The hearing is on Thursday.
The state government has also cancelled the transfer of the intelligence chief. Naidu has called the EC's decision "undemocratic and one-sided". The EC's orders follow a complaint filed by Telugu Desam Party's rival, YSR Congress Party, alleging that phones of the party's leaders are being tapped by top police officials in the state.
13:18 (IST)
28 March, 2019 | Modi supporters turn up in large numbers at Meerut rally
Modi's Meerut rally saw hundreds of loyalists who sported everything from Modi masks to body paint to raise the pitch for the BJP.
Video by Saurabh Sharma
13:10 (IST)
28 March, 2019 | AAP leader Harinder Singh Khalsa joins BJP
Aam Aadmi Party leader from Punjab, Harinder Singh Khalsa, who had been suspended by the Kejriwal-led party, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
12:59 (IST)
12:55 (IST)
12:42 (IST)
28 March, 2019 | Modi takes fresh jibe at Mayawati-Akhilesh alliance
The same people Behenji spent her whole life putting into jail, she has now tied up with," said Modi, referring to the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party's alliance with the Akhilesh-led Samajwadi Party.
Modi also questioned those who charged him with proof of the Balakot air strikes.
12:39 (IST)
28 March, 2019 | Confused people thought I meant 'set' when I said 'A-SAT': Modi
If someone goes to the theatre to see a play, he or she expects drama, new sets. Sets is a common term in theatre. Some people who were confused, thought I meant theatre 'sets' when I said 'A-SAT'," Modi said, taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi over the latter's World Theatre Day snub of the PM's Mission Shakti announcement yesterday.
12:29 (IST)
28 March, 2019 | Modi repeats old charges against Congress, its promised Nyay scheme
In yet another jibe to the Congress, PM says that on one hand there is a new idea of BJP and on the other is the grand old party's old dynasty.
"Those who could not open the account of the poor in 70 years today say they would deposit money in the account," he said, taking a dig at the Congress's Nyay scheme.
12:26 (IST)
28 March, 2019 | Modi supporters turn up in large numbers, as carnival spirit takes over Meerut
As Modi speaks, taking a swipe at the Congress' NYAY scheme, his supporters have found innovative ways to pledge allegiance.
Photo by Saurabh Sharma
12:13 (IST)
28 March, 2019 | Will question previous governments over their work: Modi
Modi saluted Meerut residents by saying "this is a city of 1857, a city of revolution". He vowed to give the people a correct picture of the NDA government's achievements.
"You know I am a chowkidar, I will question previous governments over their work," he said.
12:10 (IST)
28 March, 2019 | India has decided 'phir ek baar Modi sarkar', says PM
India has decided, phir ek baar Modi sarkar, Modi said at Meerut on Thursday. He kicked off the rally by remembering the Chaudhary Charan Singh and saying that he has followed in the leader's footsteps in prioritising farmers over all others.
12:05 (IST)
28 March, 2019 | Every other government has neglected western UP: Yogi Adityanath
Adityanath said every other government in Uttar Pradesh has ignored Western Uttar Pradesh other than the BJP one. He also stressed on the fact that BJP has avenged the Pulwama attack, making India a safer place for everyone.
11:59 (IST)
28 March, 2019 | Yogi Adityanath repeats Modi hain toh mumkin hain message at Meerut rally
Speaking before Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Meerut, UP chief minister repeated the selfsame chant of the BJP, 'Modi hain toh mumkin hain' and said Modi has been synonymous to development by now.
11:49 (IST)
28 March, 2019 | Crowds welcome Narendra Modi with chants at Meerut rally venue
Narendra Modi has just arrived at his Meerut rally venue. Watch how hundreds of BJP supporters who have gathered to hear the PM welcome him.
Input by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
11:39 (IST)
28 March, 2019 | Priyanka travels through UP
On the campaign trail, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is travelling to Rae Bareli from Musafirkhana in Amethi.
11:38 (IST)
28 March, 2019 | Congress fires fresh salvo at BJP government
The Congress party has hit out at Narendra Modi with a fresh GIF on Twitter, taking at dig at his government's flagship Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme.
11:31 (IST)
11:25 (IST)
28 March, 2019 | TN bypolls to be held in reasonable time, EC assures SC
The Election Commission has assured the Supreme Court that bypolls in Tamil Nadu will be held within "reasonable" time.
11:12 (IST)
10:59 (IST)
10:57 (IST)
10:48 (IST)
10:47 (IST)
28 March, 2019 | BJP MP Anshul Verma quits party, joins SP
Miffed over having been denied a ticket, BJP MP from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, Anshul Verma, joined Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on Wednesday,
Indian Express has reported that Verma has claimed to have handed over his resignation from the BJP to a chowkidar or security guard at the Lucknow BJP office.
10:31 (IST)
10:31 (IST)
10:30 (IST)
10:29 (IST)
10:29 (IST)
10:29 (IST)
10:29 (IST)
10:29 (IST)
28 March, 2019 | Modi unlikely to contest from Vadodra despite party
Prime Minister Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to contest election from Vadodra is spite of the demands from the BJP's Gujarat unit, a party leader here has said.
Modi had won from Vadodara and Varanasi in 2014 and chose to retain the latter.
10:28 (IST)
28 March, 2019 | EC tells SC anonymous donations to parties will affect transparency
The Election Commission on Wednesday has told the Supreme Court that the the government's new rules allowing anonymous donations and unlimited contributions to political parties will have a "serious impact" on transparency in political funding.
10:28 (IST)
10:27 (IST)
10:26 (IST)
