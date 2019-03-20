Lok Sabha Election 2019; pre-poll trends updates: BJP terms Congress-NC alliance in J&K 'eyewash', says grand old party has surrendered to 'pro-separatist' agenda

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Tracker LATEST updates: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP Wednesday alleged that the Congress had conceded to National Conference's (NC) pro-separatist agenda after the two parties announced a pre-poll alliance in the state.
In a sharp retort to BJP, which lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Nirav Modi's arrest in London, Priyanka Gandhi said," This is their achievement, who allowed him to leave the country?"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 25 lakh security guards across the country via audio bridge on Wednesday.
PTI quoted Pradipta Bhatacharya as saying, "Talks between Congress and Left Front in West Bengal failed due to Left Front's reluctance to forge a formal alliance."
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and NC patron Farooq Abdullah jointly told the media that there will be a "friendly contest" between the two parties on the Anantnag and Baramulla seats.
Farooq Abdullah announced the seat-sharing deal between Congress-National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir. "Jammu and Udhampur will be contested by Congress, I will contest from Srinagar. We are also discussing the Ladakh seat," said the NC chairman.
Priyanka Gandhi reacted shortly after BJP workers did a 'shuddhi' as she garlanded the statue of former Prime Minister Lal bahadur Shastri. She said, "It doesn't bother me, let them do what they want to do."
While interacting with students in Imphal, Rahul Gandhi took a pot shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his educational qualification. "We still have no access to prime minister's university degree. Nobody knows whether he went to a university or not."
Priyanka Gandhi visited the ancestral home of former Prime Minister Lal Bhahadur Shastri at Ramnagar, Varanasi.
The Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East garlanded the statue of Shastri at the ancestral home. She was accorded a warm welcome by party leaders upon reaching Varanasi.
After Priyanka left the ancestral home, BJP workers "purify" Shastri statue because the Congress general secretary had garlanded it.
Clashes broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers at the rally of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh East on Wednesday. She is currently on the last leg of her three-day Ganga Yatra at Assi Ghat, Uttar Pradesh.
In a latest development in Uttar Pradesh politics, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Maywati said that she will not fight the Lok Sabha polls, which will be starting from 11 April.
Meanwhile Rahul Gandhi was addressing a public rally in Imphal. The Congress chief asserted that there will be no encroachment on North East. He said that the grand old party will fight to ensure that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill does not become a law.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit back at Modi, who earlier wrote a blogpost criticising Congress' dynastic politics. She said "BJP has systematically attacked every institution in last 5 years including the media. PM should stop thinking people are fools and understand that they see through this.
The Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party on Tuesday announced they would contest all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in alliance. Meanwhile, the CPM-led Left front announced candidates for 38 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal and said it will wait for Congress's response on an alliance in the state, before declaring nominees for the remaining constituencies.
At a press conference in New Delhi, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai ruled out an alliance with Congress. He said that the AAP will contest on its own with the help of the people to ensure defeat of the BJP on all the seats of Delhi. He further said that party chief Arvind Kejriwal will start a campaign to demand Delhi statehood from 23 March.
Reports claim that Sharad Pawar is playing a mediator to bring together arch rivals Congress and Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. After Pawar's intervention, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit met with colleagues at her home to reconsider a tie-up with AAP - an idea that she has resisted vehemently so far.
Prime Minister on 31 March, will interact through video conference with people who have pledged their support to 'Main bhi Chowkidaar' movement, from 500 locations in the country.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said at a Network 18 programme that if Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had been a capable leader then sister Priyanka Gandhi would not have had to enter politics.
"There has not been a single riot in the last two years since the BJP government came to power in the state," he also said.
In its election manifesto, released on Tuesday, the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam said it will try to release all seven of the convicts incarcerated for the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
The Congress has released its fifth list of 56 candidates for the Lok Sabha election, including 22 from Andhra Pradesh and 11 from West Bengal. The list, released late on Monday night, also included eight candidates from Telangana, six from Odisha, five from Assam and three from Uttar Pradesh. Former minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi's wife Deepa Dasmunshi has been fielded from Raiganj close on the heels of speculation that she was leaving for the BJP.
As many as seven Telugu Desam Party MLAs have defected to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Telangana. Another has said he will join TRS. Three more Congress MLAs, all veteran Congress leaders, could move to the TRS as well, reported News18. The Congress has alleged horse-trading by the TRS and has asked for a meeting with the Telangana governor.
The Congress has also demanded that Telangana come under President's rule, as they are in the risk of losing their key opposition leaders.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has released its third list of 36 candidates for the upcoming elections to the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly. The election will be held on 11 April.
As the BJP readies its battle plan for the Lok Sabha elections, its first list of candidates is expected to be released on Tuesday, after the Central Election Committee of the party holds a meeting in the evening.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address an election rally at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh and a Pradesh Congress meeting at the Manipur capital of Imphal on Tuesday. He will address a public meeting at the Indira Gandhi Park grounds in the Arunachal capital and will then hold a meeting with party leaders and workers at Hotel Donyi Polo Ashok. Later in the afternoon, he will travel to the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee office at Imphal, for another meeting with party officials.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday started her election campaign in eastern Uttar Pradesh as she visited the ghats of Ganga river in Varansi in the morning. She is set to sail from Prayagraj to Varanasi as Congress plans to connect with the Mallah, Kewat and Nishad communities of boatmen, fishermen and agriculturalists living along the river.
Priyanka said that Narendra Modi is travelling across the world, but he didn't come to his constituency. Did prime minister Modi come here, Priyanka asked the people as she stressed on her party's claim that the country and the constitution is in 'danger' under the BJP government.
BJP president Amit Shah is slated to head a BJP Core Committee meeting on Sunday to finalise the party's list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Goa and Rajasthan. The ruling party is likely to release its first list of candidates on Monday. So far, main rival Congress has already released four lists of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, which begins from 11 April.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to kickoff her campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj and Varanasi, taking the river route to establish "direct contact" with people.
The Samajwadi Party on Saturday decided to field a sitting BJP MP from Allahabad Shyama Charan Gupta as its nominee from Banda Lok Sabha seat, PTI reported.
Gupta, a leading businessman-turned-politician, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Banda parliamentary constituency in 2004 on a Samajwadi Party tickey. He fought from Phulpur in the 2009 general election, losing to his Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) counterpart.
Senior BJP leader Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri's son, Manish Khanduri, joined the Congress on Saturday at a rally in Dehradun in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi.
Speculation is rife that the Congress might field Manish Khanduri from Pauri, a Lok Sabha seat held by his father.
The Goa Congress on Saturday wrote to state governor Mridula Sinha, and called on her to dismiss the BJP-led government in the state. The Congress alleged that the BJP is a"minority", and has lost the trust of the people under Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's rule.
It further stated that "any attempt to bring Goa under President's rule will be illegal and will be challenged."
Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Kiren Rijiju, and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday evening arrived at the BJP headquarters for the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting. According to ANI, the CEC is expected to deliberate on candidates for Bihar, Uttarakhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the Andaman and Nicobar islands, in its meeting today.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday said if party colleague Digvijaya Singh wants to contest upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he should choose the "toughest seat" in the state.
"I have requested Digvijaya Singh that if he wants to contest Lok Sabha polls, then he should do so from the toughest seat. There are 2-3-4 seats from where we have not won elections since the last 30-35 years," Nath told reporters.
Congress functionaries said he may have been referring to Bhopal and Indore Lok Sabha seats, both of which have been held by the BJP since 1989. Congress sources said Nath is keen that Singh contest from Bhopal.
Former IAS officer Shah Faesal will launch his political outfit 'Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement' at a function in Rajbagh area of the city on Sunday. He said the function will be held at Gindun Ground in Rajbagh.
In a stream of criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his rally in Dehradun said he will visit the families of the CRPF jawans who died in the Pulwama terror attack in February and slammed Modi for "filming for the National Geographic Channel at Corbett Park".
Rahul said, "I will be visiting the Pulwama martyrs' families today. When the terror attack took place, Congress party cancelled all political programmes and vowed to stand with our Armed Forces and the government."
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday during a rally in Uttarakhand's Dehradun slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale issue. Rahul said, "In Parliament, I questioned Mr. Modi on the Rafale scam. Why was Anil Ambani given the deal? Why did you steal the job opportunities from our youth? Mr. Narendra Modi could not meet my eyes."
Rahul's comments came soon after BJP leader BC Khanduri's son Manish quit the BJP and joined the Congress. He said, "Khanduriji was the Chairman of Parliament's Defence Committee. He was removed from the position by Narendra Modi, because he raised concerns in the Parliament on national security. There is no place for truth in BJP."
Senior BJP leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister BC Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri joined the Congress on Saturday at a rally in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi. Welcoming him into the party fold, Gandhi said him joining the Congress will strengthen the party.
Speculation is rife that the Congress might field Manish Khanduri from Pauri, a Lok Sabha seat held by his father. The former chief minister was removed last year as chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defence.
Senior BJP leader and Allahabad MP Shyama Charan Gupta resigned on Saturday and joined Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP). He is set to contest the Lok Sabha election as an SP candidate from the Banda constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
Gupta is also likely to pose a challenge to the Congress in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress has not announced their candidate for the constituency, yet.
The BJP is likely to release its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, when its central election committee is scheduled to meet. The list will have the names of most of the candidates for the first phase of polling, which will be held on 11 April in 91 seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and other top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will attend the central election committee meeting.
Lok Sabha elections will begin on 11 April and continue for over a month till 19 May across seven phases, followed by counting of votes on 23 May, the Election Commission announced Sunday, kick-starting a mega electoral battle where the BJP will pitch for a re-election of the Modi government amid the Opposition's efforts for a united fight to unseat it.
The polling will be held on 11 April, 18 April, 23 April, 29 April, 6 May, 12 May and 19 May for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country in which nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said. Assembly elections will also be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, the CEC said.
However, elections for Jammu and Kashmir assembly have been deferred, the EC said citing security reasons. The state has been under President's Rule after the ruling alliance between the BJP and Peoples Democratic Party fell apart last year.
Political parties and leaders have already began campaigning for the big finals, even as preparations for this very battle has been for the past two years when state elections were being touted as "semi-finals". Just like 2014, two candidates have surfaced as the face of this fight — Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi — the two opposing camps are rallying behind these two. However, there are other contenders to Rahul, like West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.
Election Commission has officially opened the battlegrounds and in the coming days we will track campaign rallies, sloganeering, advertisements, social media and television debates — anything which is consequential for the upcoming polls — to make it easy to navigate through all the politicking which is expected before 23 May.
Here are a few things to note after EC's date announcements:
- All southern states will have voted by the third phase, 23 April.
- But West Bengal (42 seats), Madhya Pradesh (29 seats), Bihar (40 seats) and, crucially, Uttar Pradesh (80 seats) vote over several phases that carry on until the very last day of voting, 19 May.
- This means that the famous 'hawa', political chatter that suggests which way the wind is blowing, will continue to build until the very last date.
Mamata commenced her party's campaign for the 2014 parliamentary and 2016 assembly elections on International Women's Day, 8 March, and this time was no different. She led a padyatra (rally) in Kolkata on the occasion. The TMC, which is vying to play a major role in the formation of the next government at the Centre, has vowed to win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The party had won 34 seats in the 2014 general election. However, the BJP state leadership mocked TMC's decision to kick start its poll campaign on International Women's day.
Meanwhile, Rahul kicked off the Congress' poll campaign in Assam. The Congress scion attacked the BJP and the RSS, accusing them of "burning" every state in the region. "The BJP-RSS ideology is burning every state in the northeast. They are attacking your lifestyle, culture, language and history," he said. Gandhi exuded confidence that the Congress will come to power at the Centre and work towards protecting the identity of the region.
He has since addressed a rally in Karnataka's Haveri on 9 March.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the BJP's Lok Sabha campaign in Madhya Pradesh with rallies on 15 and 16 February. Despite suffering a major loss in the 2018 Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is hopeful to serve a second term at the Centre. The prime minister has been making public appearances across the nation. He visited Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Kanpur and Ghaziabad cities on 8 March. He also addressed a rally in Greater Noida on 9 March.
19 March, 2019 | EC to issue show cause notice to BJP MP Babul Supriyo
The Election Commission will issue a show cause notice to BJP MP Babul Supriyo over a poll campaign song sung by him on behalf of the BJP. CNN-News18 quoted the poll panel as saying that Supriyo did not take permission from it before releasing the jingle.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress lodged a police complaint against Supriyo for the campaign song, which the TMC feels is capable of "tarnishing the image" of West Bengal's ruling party.
19 March, 2019 | AAP decides to go solo in Delhi
During a press conference in New Delhi, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai ruled out an alliance with Congress. He said that the AAP will contest on its own with the help of the people to ensure defeat of the BJP on all the seats of Delhi.
He further said that party chief Arvind Kejriwal will start a campaign to demand Delhi statehood from 23 March.
19 March, 2019 | 'Modi, Modi' chants heard in Mirzapur temple during Priyanka Gandhi's visit
The crowd gathered in Mirzapur's Vindhyavasini Devi temple premises chanted 'Modi, Modi' when Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was visiting.
19 March, 2019 | Sharad Pawar mediating between Congress-AAP in Delhi, say reports
NCP Leader Sharad Pawar intervened in the ongoing war of words and possible alliance discussions in Delhi between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress. Multiple sources in all three parties have confirmed to ANI that Pawar has taken the mantle of mediator between both parties to stitch an alliance in Delhi to mount a unified campaign against the BJP.
It was after Pawar's intervention, that Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit met with colleagues at her home to reconsider a tie-up with AAP - an idea that she has resisted vehemently so far. The leaders later told reporters that they would the party leadership will say.
19 March, 2019 | RLD releases its candidate's lists
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) releases list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Chaudhary Ajit Singh to contest from Muzaffarnagar, Jayant Chaudhary from Baghpat and Narendra Singh from Mathura. RLD is in alliance with BSP and SP in Uttar Pradesh.
19 March, 2019 | Narendra Modi to address chowkidaar campaign volunteers on 31 March
Prime Minister on 31 March, will interact through video conference with people who have pledged their support to 'Main bhi Chowkidaar' movement, from 500 locations in the country.
19 March, 2019 | DMK promises to release Rajiv Gandhi's killers in election manifesto
In its election manifesto, released on Tuesday, the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam said it will try to release all seven of the convicts incarcerated for the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
The party also promised all Sri Lankan refugees citizenship, reported News18. Other promises in the manifesto include the inter-connection of South Indian rivers, the abolition of the NEET and the waiver of education loans.
19 March, 2019 | 11 Telangana MLAs defect to TRS
As many as seven Telugu Desam Party MLAs have defected to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Telangana. Another has said he will join TRS. Three more Congress MLAs, all veteran Congress leaders, could move to the TRS as well, reports News18.
The Congress has alleged horse-trading by the TRS and has asked for a meeting with the Telangana governor.
The Congress has also demanded that Telangana come under President's rule, as they are in the risk of losing their key opposition leaders.
19 March, 2019 | Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP released third list of Assembly polls candidates
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has released its third list of 36 candidates for the upcoming elections to the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly.
The election will be held on 11 April.
19 March, 2019 | BJP likely to announce first few candidates
As the BJP readies its battle plan for the Lok Sabha elections, its first list of candidates is expected to be released on Tuesday, after the Central Election Committee of the party holds a meeting in the evening.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at around 4 pm and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.
The list could feature as many as 100 names of candidates, sources told News18.
19 March, 2019 | Day two of Ganga Yatra: Priyanka to visit Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will begin day two of her boat trip on the Ganga with a visit to the Maulana Ismail Chishti Majar in Mirzapur.
The Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East will also tour Bhatauli, Devri and Chunar.
19 March, 2019 | Rahul to kickstart campaign in North East
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address an election rally at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh and a Pradesh Congress meeting at the Manipur capital of Imphal on Tuesday.
He will address a public meeting at the Indira Gandhi Park grounds in the Arunachal capital and will then hold a meeting with party leaders and workers at Hotel Donyi Polo Ashok.
Later in the afternoon, he will travel to the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee office at Imphal, for another meeting with party officials.
Priyanka Gandhi makes a pit stop to address rally during river tour, says 'country and constitution is in danger'
While addressing a public gathering during her tour, Priyanka said: "Unki (prime minister) ki marzi apne naam ke aage kya lagaein. Mujhe ek kisan bhai ne kaha ki 'dekhiye chowkidaar to ameeron ke hote hain, hum kisan to apne khud chowkidaar hote hain.'" (It is up to the prime minister what he wants to put before his name but a farmer here told me that only rich people have security guards, we farmers are our own security personnel)
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga boat ride; Congress says leader aims to seek blessings
As Priyanka Gandhi Vadra started her boat ride on the Ganga river which will continue over a span of three-days, Congress said that the leader aims to reach out to the common people of Uttar Pradesh and connect with them to seek blessings ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
From Manaiya Ghat to Sitamarhi Ghat: Itinerary of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's 'Ganga Yatra'
Priyanka will embark on her much-anticipated boat ride from the Manaiya Ghat in Kachnar tehsil of Prayagraj district. On the first day of her three-day river ride from Prayagraj to the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she will cover the distance up to Sitamarhi ghat in Bhadohi district. On her way from Manaiya to Sitamarhi, she will make her first pit stop at Dumduma ghat and interact with the villagers.
The 47-year-old younger sibling of Congress President Rahul Gandhi will also hold a discussion with students onboard the boat that is being called "Sanchi Baat Priyanka Ke Saath". After leaving Dumduma ghat, the Congress leader will reach Sirsa ghat and then also visit the Lakshagrih ghat. She is then expected to arrive at Sitamarhi ghat in the evening.
Priyanka Gandhi to sail from Prayagraj to Varanasi on motorboat during three-day tour
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will embark on a three-day tour on a motorboat (steamer) to cover the distance of around 100 kilometres on the Ganga river. She is set to meet family members of slain CRPF jawan Mahesh Raj Yadav in Allahabad, and on Wednesday, she will visit the ancestral home of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Varanasi, the Congress communique said.
Priyanka Gandhi starts Congress campaign in Uttar Pradesh with ‘Ganga Yatra’
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday started her election campaign in eastern Uttar Pradesh as she visited the ghats of Ganga river in Varansi in the morning. Earlier, She also visited the Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj and offered prayers.
Priyanka is set to sail from Prayagraj to Varanasi as Congress plans to connect with the Mallah, Kewat and Nishad communities of boatmen, fishermen and agriculturalists living along the river.
Who is Justice PC Ghose?
Justice PC Ghose retired from the Supreme Court in May 2017. He is also the most senior member of the National Human Rights Commission, having been a part of it since June 2017. He is a former judge of the Calcutta High Court and former chief justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
According to reports, his name was finalised at a meeting of the Lokpal selection committee, which comprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, on Friday evening.
Justice PC Ghose likely to be appointed as India's first Lokpal
Former Supreme Court judge, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, is likely to be appointed India's first Lokpal. The government is expected to make an official announcement on his appointment on Monday, reports said. Ghose was elevated to the Supreme Court in 2013. He retired in 2017.
On 7 March, the Supreme Court had asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to inform it within 10 days about a possible date for when the selection committee would meet to appoint the Lokpal and its members.
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah include 'chowkidar' in Twitter names
A day after kick-starting the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign ahead of crucial Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday renamed his Twitter account to "Chowkidar Narendra Modi". Soon after, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah also renamed his Twitter handle to "Chowkidar Amit Shah".
Following them, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Harsh Vardhan and Dharmendra Pradhan added the prefix "Chowkidar" to their Twitter handles.
On Saturday, the Prime Minister had tweeted a video showing how all Indians are chowkidars while flagging off the BJP's poll campaign. "Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," he tweeted.
The origin of the word 'chowkidar' dates back to the poll campaigning ahead of the 2014 general elections when Modi had promised to work as a 'chowkidar' to guard the people's money and their trust once elected to the top office.
'Main Bhi Chowkidar’ has been started after extensive surveys and data analysis by BJP strategists who feel that Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s 'chowkidar chor hai’ jibe and campaign is not resonating among people.
NDA likely to announce Bihar seat-sharing formula today
NDA leaders in Bihar will hold a press conference later on Sunday at the JD(U) office in Patna to announce its seat sharing formula in the state, ANI reported.
Grand alliance sealed in Jharkhand: Soren
BJP to finalise list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls
BJP president Amit Shah is slated to head a BJP Core Committee meeting on Sunday to finalise the party's list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Goa and Rajasthan. The ruling party is likely to release its first list of candidates on Monday. So far, main rival Congress has already released four lists of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, which begins from 11 April.
On Saturday, as well, BJP had deliberated on finalising the names of candidates for the Lok Sabha election, particularly for constituencies where polling will be held in the first phase. The names were discussed at the party's central election committee attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.
Congress releases fourth list for LS polls
The Congress on Saturday night released its fourth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, including 12 from Kerala and 7 from Uttar Pradesh. Shashi Tharoor is set to contest from Kerala's, Thiruvananthapuram constituency and former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki will contest from Arunachal West constituency.
Goa Congress calls on governor to dismiss 'minority' BJP
The Goa Congress on Saturday wrote to state governor Mridula Sinha, and called on her to dismiss the BJP-led government in the state. The Congress alleged that the BJP is a"minority", and has lost the trust of the people under Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's rule.
It further stated that "any attempt to bring Goa under President's rule will be illegal and will be challenged."
Next BJP CEC meet on 18 March, say sources
ANI quoted sources as saying that the next meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) has been scheduled for 18 March.
BJP leaders arrive at party headquarters for CEC meeting
Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Kiren Rijiju, and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday evening arrived at the BJP headquarters for the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting. According to ANI, the CEC is expected to deliberate on candidates for Bihar, Uttarakhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the Andaman and Nicobar islands, in its meeting today.
Former BJD MP Balabhadra Majhi joins BJP
Balabhadra Majhi, a former BJD MP from Odisha's Nabarangpur, met BJP president Amit Shah and joined the party on Saturday.
In a setback to the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ahead of the elections, Majhi on Thursday resigned from the party claiming that he was "ignored and cheated".
"I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the BJD as I felt ignored, neglected and cheated. I presumed the party no more requires me," Majhi, who represents Nabarangpur (ST) Lok Sabha seat, said.
Manish Khanduri says 'ready to walk on path of truth' with Congress
After joining the Congress in presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi,, son of ex-Uttarakhand chief minister and BJP leader BC Khanduri, said, “I believe that under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress will make the country stronger. Before coming here, I sought the blessings of my father. He asked me if I can walk on the path of the truth. I said, "Yes.”
Manish Khanduri, son of ex-Uttarakhand CM&BJP leader BC Khanduri, on joining Congress: I believe that under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress will make country stronger. Before coming here,I sought blessings of my father. He asked me if I can walk on path of truth,I said, 'yes’ pic.twitter.com/4sOvWWzRlS— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019 "> Manish Khanduri
Congress releases third list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections
The Congress on Friday released its third list of 18 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma from the Tura Parliamentary constituency.
Among the third list of candidates declared by the Congress after a meeting of the party's central election committee are five from Assam, two from Meghalaya, one from Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim and Nagaland each, besides eight from Telangana.
All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev has been fielded from the Silchar Lok Sabha seat and Gaurav Gogoi from the Kaliabor seat in Assam.
Rahul Gandhi promises 'simple' GST tax instead of 'Gabbar Singh Tax' during rally in Dehradun
Congress president Rahul Gandhi raked up the unemployment issue at the rally in Dehradun on Saturday, a topic he has used often to target the Narendra Modi-led government. Rahul said, "Mr. Modiji told you that Rs 15 lakhs will be added to every person's bank account, every year, 2 crore youths are employed. The country has the highest unemployment in 45 years today."
Rahul also said that he would bring in a "simple" consolidated tax instead of the "Gabbar Singh Tax", or GST. "I want to assure small and medium businessmen in Uttarakhand that the separate Gabbar Singh tax will be converted into a simple tax GST," he added.
'Narendra Modi was filming for National Geographic channel after Pulwama,' says Rahul Gandhi
In a stream of criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his rally in Dehradun said he will visit the families of the CRPF jawans who died in the Pulwama terror attack in February and slammed Modi for "filming for the National Geographic Channel at Corbett Park".
Rahul said, "I will be visiting the Pulwama martyrs' families today. When the terror attack took place, Congress party cancelled all political programmes and vowed to stand with our Armed Forces and the government."
Rahul Gandhi raises Rafale issue, Pulwama attack during rally in Uttarakhand
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday during a rally in Uttarakhand's Dehradun slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale issue. Rahul said, "In Parliament, I questioned Mr. Modi on the Rafale scam. Why was Anil Ambani given the deal? Why did you steal the job opportunities from our youth? Mr. Narendra Modi could not meet my eyes."
Rahul's comments came soon after BJP leader BC Khanduri's son Manish quit the BJP and joined the Congress. He said, "Khanduriji was the Chairman of Parliament's Defence Committee. He was removed from the position by Narendra Modi, because he raised concerns in the Parliament on national security. There is no place for truth in BJP."
BJP's Allahabad MP Shyama Charan Gupta resigns from party
Senior BJP leader and Allahabad MP Shyama Charan Gupta resigned on Saturday and joined Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP). He is set to contest the Lok Sabha election as an SP candidate from the Banda constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
Gupta is also likely to pose a challenge to the Congress in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress has not announced their candidate for the constituency, yet.
Two BJP leaders quit party, ahead of announcement of first list of Lok Sabha candidates
Senior BJP leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister BC Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri joined the Congress on Saturday at a rally in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi. Welcoming him into the party fold, Gandhi said him joining the Congress will strengthen the party.
Speculation is rife that the Congress might field Manish Khanduri from Pauri, a Lok Sabha seat held by his father. The former chief minister was removed last year as chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defence.
Mayawati issues 'strict' orders for party workers to follow Model Code of Conduct
According to the feedback received during the meeting, the appeals of BSP and SP leaders have had a good impact on the people, a press release by the party said. "Workers of all the three parties in the alliance, including the Rashtriya Lok Dal, have gotten into election mode, setting aside their differences."
BSP also likely to release first list of candidates for Lok Sabha election today
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati is also likely to announce the party's first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election on Saturday. At a party meeting on Thursday, Mayawati had discussed other important electoral issues, PTI reported.
Congress responds to 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign
Congress has reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main bhi chowkidar (I too am watchman) campaign pledge, claiming that those indulging in corruption cannot pose as anti-corruption crusaders.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi smelled weakness in the prime minister's move, while his party leaders hit back with the chowkidar chor hai jibe.
Narendra Modi supporters call for votes for 'chowkidar' while Opposition says 'chowkidar chor hai'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often described himself as a "chowkidar" who would neither allow corruption nor get corrupted himself.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly hurling the chowkidar chor hai (watchman is the thief) jibe at Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal, a charge the BJP-led government has rejected.
While Modi supporters pledged to join in the prime minister's efforts to curb corruption after the campaign was launched, there was some Congress bashing as well.
BJP launches 'Main bhi chowkidaar' campaign
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged his supporters to take the main bhi chowkidar pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.
"Your chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," he wrote on Twitter.
He also posted a video, a little over three minutes long, to drive home his message.
Rahul Gandhi hoping to tap into nationalistic sentiments with visit to families of deceased soldiers, report says
With nationalist feelings running high in Uttarakhand after the Pulwama terror attack and the counter-terror offensive carried out by India in the form of an airstrike in Balakot in Pakistan, Rahul's proposed visit to the families of the bravehearts is being seen as a political move with an eye on votes.
Uttarakhand has a large population of serving and retired military personnel with nearly every family having a member in the armed forces.
Rahul Gandhi to address rallies, meet families of deceased soldiers in Uttarakhand today
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies and visit the families of Major Chitresh Singh Bisht who died while detonating a mine two days after the Pulwama terror attack, and ASI Mohan Lal and Major Vibhuti Shanker Dhoundiyal, who died in the Pulwama encounter which ended in the death of militant who masterminded the 14 February attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama.
Four Union ministers' constituencies will vote in first phase of Lok Sabha polls
Union ministers Satya Pal Singh, VK Singh, Mahesh Sharma, Giriraj Singh and Kiren Rijiju are among those whose constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase. The BJP is likely to take a call on their fate at Saturday's meeting.
BJP likely to release first list of candidates today
The BJP is likely to release its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, when its central election committee is scheduled to meet. The list will have the names of most of the candidates for the first phase of polling, which will be held on 11 April in 91 seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and other top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will attend the central election committee meeting.
PC George's party in Kerala will not contest Lok Sabha polls
PC George's party - Kerala Janapaksham - which supported protests by Hindu outfits over the contentious Sabarimala issue will not participate in the 2019 general election.
"Kerala Janapaksham will not field candidates in any constituency, including Pathanamthitta," party Chairman and Poonjar MLA PC George said in a statement in Kottayam.
Priyanka Gandhi concludes three-day 'Ganga Yatra'
The Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East had kick-started her election rally from Prayagraj to Assi ghat in Varanasi. During her three-day boat journey down the Ganga, she met people living on the banks of the holy river as part of her outreach ahead of the general election beginning on 11 April.
Is getting Nirav an acheivement? Who allowed him to flee?: Priyanka
In a sharp retort to BJP, which lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Nirav Modi's arrest in London, Priyanka Gandhi said," This is their achievement, who allowed him to leave the country?"
It is unfortunate that 'Chowkidaars' have been called 'chor': Modi
Maximum languages across the world have understood the word 'Chowkidaar': Modi
Prime Minister Narendra modi interacted with 25 lakh security guards across the country via audio bridge on Wednesday.
BJP didn't fulfill any of the promises in its 2014 poll manifesto for Varanasi, alleges Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi showed the election manifesto issued by the BJP for Varanasi during Lok Sabha Election 2014 and said that not even a single promise was fulfilled by the saffron party.
Alliance with Left Front failed in Bengal due to their reluctance: Pradipta Bhattacharya
PTI quoted Pradipta Bhatacharya as saying, "Talks between Congress and Left Front in West Bengal failed due to Left Front's reluctance to forge a formal
alliance."
Bhattacharya further said that Congress will not contest the five seats in south Bengal. "It is for CPI(M) to take a call, " said Congress Rajya Sabha MP.
Why is BJP not giving tickets to sitting MPs? asks Akhilesh Yadav
Nine sitting MLAs to contest polls in Kerala
20 March, 2019 | BJP announces tie-up with BDJS, Kerala Congress; finalises seat-sharing pact
On Wednesday, BJP announced an alliance with Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) and Kerala Congress. It also finalised seat-sharing pact for the Lok Sabha polls.
"BJP will contest on 14 seats in Kerala, BDJS on 5 and Kerala Congress on 1," said BJP leader Muralidhar Rao.
Rahul to address public in Tripura shortly
Rahul Gandhi will be addressing puiblic meetings in Agartala, Tripura to discuss issues like corruption and Congress' vision for the North East.
20 March, 2019 | There will be a friendly contest between National Conference and Congress in Anantang and Baramulla: NC chairman Farooq Abdullah
"Jammu and Udhampur will be contested by Congress, I will contest from Srinagar. We are also discussing the Ladakh seat," said the NC chairman.
20 March, 2019 | BSP leader Chandraprakash Mishra joins BJP
BSP leader Chandraprakash Mishra joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Smriti Irani on Wednesday.
20 March, 2019 | Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple, Varanasi
20 March, 2019 | Doesn't bother me, let them do what they want: Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi reacted shortly after BJP workers did a shuddhi ritual after the Congress general secretary garlanded the statue of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. She said, "It doesn't bother me, let them do what they want to do."
20 March, 2019 | Sumalatha Ambareesh files nomination from Karnataka's Mandya seat
Karnataka actor Sumalatha Ambareesh files nomination from Mandya constituency as an independent candidate. Sumalatha, the widow of late Congress leader Ambareesh, will fight against chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Gowda.
20 March, 2019 | Priyanka Gandhi performs 'aarti' at Dashashwamedh ghat in Varanasi
20 March, 2019 | Naveen files nomination from Hinjili:
20 March, 2019 | No clarity on Narendra Modi's university degree: Rahul Gandhi
While interacting with students in Imphal, Rahul Gandhi took a pot shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his educational qualification. "We still have no access to prime minister's university degree. Nobody knows whether he went to a university or not."
20 March, 2019 | Priyanka visits Lal Bahadur Shastri's ancestral home
Priyanka Gandhi visited the ancestral home of former Prime Minister Lal Bhahadur Shastri at Ramnagar, Varanasi.
The Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East garlanded the statue of Shastri at the ancestral home. She was accorded a warm welcome by party leaders upon reaching Varanasi.
20 March, 2019 | Clashes break out at Priyanka Gandhi's three-day 'Ganga Yatra' in Assi Ghat
Clashes break out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers at the rally of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh East. She is currently on the last leg of her three-day Ganga Yatra at Assi Ghat, Uttar Pradesh.
20 March, 2019 | Congress will ensure Citizenship Bill does not become a law: Rahul in Imphal
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi was addressing a public rally in Imphal. The Congress chief asserted that there will be no encroachment on the inherent culture and traditions of North East India. He said that the grand old party will fight to ensure that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill does not become a law.
20 March, 2019 | Will not contest Lok Sabha elections: Mayawati
In a latest development in Uttar Pradesh politics, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said that she will not fight the Lok Sabha polls, which will be starting from 11 April.
RECAP | PMO is now 'Publicity Minister's Office': Rahul Gandhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he has relegated the PMO to a "Publicity Minister's Office" by indulging in "mediocrity" in a highly sophisticated country.
Rahul , who arrived in Imphal on Tuesday evening from Arunachal Pradesh, was interacting with the students of Manipur State Film Development Society in the state capital.
20 March, 2019 | BJP destroyed all institutions in last five years: Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit back at Modi, who earlier wrote a blogpost criticising Congress' dynastic politics. She said "BJP has systematically attacked every institution in last 5 years including the media. PM should stop thinking people are fools and understand that they see through this.
Incidentally, Priyanka was in prime minister's Lok Sabha constituency when she made the comment. The Congress general secretary for UP East is on a three-day Ganga yatra in the state.
20 March, 2019 | Institutions are the biggest casualty of dynastic politics: Narendra Modi
Taking a jibe at Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the biggest casualty of dynastic politics are institutions.
19 March, 2019 | EC to issue show cause notice to BJP MP Babul Supriyo
The Election Commission will issue a show cause notice to BJP MP Babul Supriyo over a poll campaign song sung by him on behalf of the BJP. CNN-News18 quoted the poll panel as saying that Supriyo did not take permission from it before releasing the jingle.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress lodged a police complaint against Supriyo for the campaign song, which the TMC feels is capable of "tarnishing the image" of West Bengal's ruling party.
19 March, 2019 | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Vindhyavasini Devi temple, Dargah of
Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offerred prayers at Vindhyavasini Devi temple and Dargah of Khwaja Janab Ismail Chisti in Mirzapur. She is on a three-day state visit, which ends on 20 March.
19 March, 2019 | AAP decides to go solo in Delhi
During a press conference in New Delhi, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai ruled out an alliance with Congress. He said that the AAP will contest on its own with the help of the people to ensure defeat of the BJP on all the seats of Delhi.
He further said that party chief Arvind Kejriwal will start a campaign to demand Delhi statehood from 23 March.
19 March, 2019 | 'Modi, Modi' chants heard in Mirzapur temple during Priyanka Gandhi's visit
The crowd gathered in Mirzapur's Vindhyavasini Devi temple premises chanted 'Modi, Modi' when Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was visiting.
19 March, 2019 | Sharad Pawar mediating between Congress-AAP in Delhi, say reports
NCP Leader Sharad Pawar intervened in the ongoing war of words and possible alliance discussions in Delhi between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress. Multiple sources in all three parties have confirmed to ANI that Pawar has taken the mantle of mediator between both parties to stitch an alliance in Delhi to mount a unified campaign against the BJP.
It was after Pawar's intervention, that Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit met with colleagues at her home to reconsider a tie-up with AAP - an idea that she has resisted vehemently so far. The leaders later told reporters that they would the party leadership will say.
19 March, 2019 | RLD releases its candidate's lists
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) releases list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Chaudhary Ajit Singh to contest from Muzaffarnagar, Jayant Chaudhary from Baghpat and Narendra Singh from Mathura. RLD is in alliance with BSP and SP in Uttar Pradesh.
19 March, 2019 | Narendra Modi to address chowkidaar campaign volunteers on 31 March
Prime Minister on 31 March, will interact through video conference with people who have pledged their support to 'Main bhi Chowkidaar' movement, from 500 locations in the country.
19 March, 2019 | Add 'pappu' to your names: Haryana BJP leader tells Congress workers, leaders
At a time when Narendra Modi's "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign has resulted in trends and counter-trends on social media, many BJP leaders and workers have added 'chowkidar' to their names on Twitter.
Haryana minister Anil Vij on Tuesday targeted the Congress, saying that its workers should add "Pappu" to their names.
19 March, 2019 | Amit Shah slams 'champions of free speech' for ignoring alleged attack on BJP supporters
BJP president Amit Shah re-tweeted an allegation made by the Karnataka wing of the party, claiming that "peaceful youth raising pro-Modi slogans" were being arrested in Karnataka. He also asked Rahul Gandhi, whom he called "Yuvraj of CONgress" to note that youth show the way in a nation.
19 March, 2019 | Not a single riot has taken place in UP under BJP role, says Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday claimed at a Network 18 programme that there has not been a single riot in last two years since the BJP government came to power in the state. Earlier, he said, "Thousands died in riots in the state."
While presenting the report card of his government for the last two years, Adityanath was quoted by ANI as having said, "As many as 227 riots took place in 2012, 247 in 2013, 242 in 2014, 219 in 2015 and over 100 riots in 2016. But, in the last 24 months of BJP rule, not a single riot has taken place."
He alleged that the previous governments gave patronage to the anti-social elements who were indulged in riots.
19 March, 2019 | Priyanka on Ganga Yatra: 'What did Congress do in 70 years?' is a question that has an expiry date
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is travelling down the Ganga, slammed the BJP for asking the "same" question blaming the Congress in Bhadohi on Tuesday. The Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East said the BJP should now enunciate what it has done in the past five years
19 March, 2019 | TMC lodges police complaint against campaign song by Babul Supriyo
The Trinamool Congress has lodged a police complaint against Union Minister Babul Supriyo for a campaign song which he sang on behalf of the BJP and which the TMC feels is capable of "tarnishing the image" of Bengal's ruling party.
Speaking to News18, Supriyo said, "This proves that the TMC is under pressure. If they are asking us to delete some lines, then it proves that they are scared."
19 March, 2019 | Yogi Adityanath blames SP, BSP for 'Hindu exodus' in UP; claims credit for return of Hindus
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath blamed the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party for what he called was a "Hindu exodus".
"Hindus have returned to western Uttar Pradesh under our watch," said Adityanath. The UP chief minister also blamed the Congress for leading Uttar Pradesh down a path of decline.
19 March, 2019 | DMK promises to release Rajiv Gandhi's killers in election manifesto
In its election manifesto, released on Tuesday, the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam said it will try to release all seven of the convicts incarcerated for the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
The party also promised all Sri Lankan refugees citizenship, reported News18. Other promises in the manifesto include the inter-connection of South Indian rivers, the abolition of the NEET and the waiver of education loans.
19 March, 2019 | Former Union Minister MM Pallam Raju, Upper House member JD Seelam in latest Congress list
The party fielded former Union minister M M Pallam Raju from Kakinada and party's former Rajya Sabha member JD Seelam from Bapatla reserved seat.
It fielded its Rajya Sabha member Bhubaneswar Kalita from Mangaldoi in Assam and former Union minister Bhakt Charan Das from Kalahandi in Odisha.
State party chief Uttam Kumar Reddy was fielded from Nalgonda in Telangana.
19 March, 2019 | Congress alliance with AAP in Delhi might still be on the cards, reports say
Congress leader PC Chacko has said party chief Rahul Gandhi will "take a call" on whether Congress will enter into an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party, indicating that the tie-up is still on the cards, reported News18.
"We are waiting for a final decision by our leaders, I hope that decision is taken soon," Chacko said.
19 March, 2019 | 11 Telangana MLAs defect to TRS
As many as seven Telugu Desam Party MLAs have defected to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Telangana. Another has said he will join TRS. Three more Congress MLAs, all veteran Congress leaders, could move to the TRS as well, reports News18.
The Congress has alleged horse-trading by the TRS and has asked for a meeting with the Telangana governor.
The Congress has also demanded that Telangana come under President's rule, as they are in the risk of losing their key opposition leaders.
19 March, 2019 | Ravindra Jadeja's wife could fight Hardik Patel, say reports
Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba is seeking a BJP ticket from Gujarat’s Jamnagar seat, from where the Congress is likely to field Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel, reported Hindustan Times.
