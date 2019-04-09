Lok Sabha Election 2019: Pooja Bhatt, Vishal Dadlani, other celebs urge voters to not give in to vote bank politics

As Lok Sabha Election 2019 is round the corner, celebrities are doing their best to spread awareness among people regarding a citizen’s duty to vote. Recently, on the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several A-listed Bollywood celebrities took to their official social media accounts and conveyed the message. Now, filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took a similar initiative, along with a number of celebrities, in a video that she posted on her Twitter account.

Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Pooja recently took to her official Twitter account and shared a video clip of artists from actors to comedians all requesting people to vote. Bhatt shared the video and called their message to be “wise and heartfelt”.

🙏🙏🙏 Wise,heartfelt words. The least we can do is go out and vote! pic.twitter.com/Az4OBTpHAz — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 9, 2019

The clip begins with music director and singer Vishal Dadlani talking about an ongoing political propaganda, and quoting Urdu poet and Bollywood lyricist Rahat Indori to convey his message. He further urges people to not be misled and to focus on issues that concern country’s education, healthcare and welfare as he says the growth of a country does not reside in blowing up a satellite or believing that we are in a state of war.

The video then cuts to comedian Rajeev Nigam talking about how some issues are inflated like a balloon and brought forward to people to distract them from underlying core troubles that the country is going through.

Tanu Weds Manu actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, who also features in the video along with Paan Singh Tomar director Tigmanshu Dhulia and actress Sayani Gupta, also urges people to step out and vote for their choice of candidate.

