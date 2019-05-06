Lok Sabha Election 2019: Poll timings of 51 seats that vote in Phase 5 today; guide to state-wise and constituency-wise list of candidates

Phase 5 of Lok Sabha election 2019 is set to take place on Monday, 6 May, across seven states in 51 parliamentary constituencies. Some seats of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will vote in this phase.

The Lok Sabha seats of Rae Baraeli and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh — currently held by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi — will be among the most-watched contests between BJP and Congress in Phase 5.

The voting hours for this phase are 7 am to 6 pm across all states, except Jharkhand and parts of Jammu and Kashmir, where polling will end early at 4 pm.

The votes will be counted on 23 May.

Here is a complete list of the candidates in the fray for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha election:

Here is a complete list of voting timings across states and Lok Sabha constituencies for Phase 5:

Bihar

7 am to 6 pm: Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur

Jammu and Kashmir

7 am to 4 pm: Anantnag (at all polling stations in Shopian and Pulwama districts)

7 am to 6 pm: Ladakh

Jharkhand

7 am to 4 pm: Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti, Hazaribagh

Madhya Pradesh

7 am to 6 pm: Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul

Rajasthan

7 am to 6 pm: Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur

Uttar Pradesh

7 am to 6 pm: Dhauraha, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Baraeli, Amethi, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich, Kaiserganj, Gonda

West Bengal

7 am to 6 pm: Bangaon, Barrackpore, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly, Arambag

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.