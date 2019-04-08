Lok Sabha Election 2019; political leaders in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala talk to Firstpost about poll prospects

As part of our coverage of the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 election, we asked five prominent media personalities in south India to interview leaders from their respective states.

Unlike grab-a-byte television reportage, this series – called South Poll – is meant to be measured and deliberative. Over the course of the last two weeks, we’ve filmed Nara Lokesh, YS Sharmila and Manohar Nadendla in Andhra Pradesh, in conversation with Sajaya Kakarla; Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Revanth Reddy and Asaduddin Owaisi in Telangana, in conversation with Chandramukhi Muvvala; Benny Behanan, Veena George, Kummanam Rajasekharan, Shashi Tharoor and Gomathi Augustine in Kerala, in conversation with Varsha Basheer; MK Kanimozhi, H Raja, Jothimani Sennimalai and Anbumani Ramadoss in Tamil Nadu, in conversation with Panimalar Paneerselvam; BS Yeddyurappa, Prakash Raj, HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah in Karnataka, in conversation with Vidya Dinker.

These videos will be aired on Firstpost during the seven phases of polling. To check when your constituency votes, click here.

