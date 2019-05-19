Lok Sabha Election 2019, Phase 7 today: State-wise guide to constituencies going to polls and election schedule

Voting is set to take place in eight states and Union Territories – 59 constituencies – in the 7th and final phase of polling in the Lok Sabha Election 2019 on 19 May.

All parliamentary constituencies in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab will vote on the same day.

In Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, voting will take place in some Lok Sabha constituencies. Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election, will be one of the key seats to vote in this phase.

Counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

State-wise list of constituencies voting in Phase 7 on 19 May:

Following are the details of the Lok Sabha constituencies set to witness polling in the final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election:

Bihar

1. Nalanda Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 29

Total electors: 19,51,967

Female electors: 915392

Male electors: 10,36,575

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Chandi Assembly seat was removed in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Asthawan, Biharsharif, Rajgir (SC), Islampur, Hilsa, Nalanda, Harnaut

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a JD(U) stronghold since 1999. JD(U)’s George Fernandes represented the seat from 1999 to 2004, following which JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar came to power. Ramswaroop Prasad won the 2006 bypoll. Kaushalendra Kumar has been representing the constituency since 2009.

Demographics: It covers the entire Nalanda district. The constituency has a population of 2877653, of which 26.69 lakh people are Hindus. It has a sizeable Muslim population of 1.98 lakh, as per Census 2011. 52.81% of its population is literate. It is a Naxal-hit area and is a beneficiary of the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

2. Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 30

Total electors: 19,46,249

Female electors: 8,93,971

Male electors: 10,52,278

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created from the erstwhile Patna Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Bakhtiarpur, Digha, Bankipur, Kumhrar, Patna Sahib, Fatuha.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Shatrughan Sinha has been the sitting MP since 2009.

Demographics: It covers parts of Patna district, which has a population of 58,38,465 people. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fielding Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Patna Sahib seat is considered one of the safest seats for BJP in India — especially after the last delimitation of seats in 2008 which made it an urban seat. Due to its large Kayastha population, it is the most sought after by saffron party leaders.

3. Pataliputra Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 31

Total electors: 17,36,074

Female electors: 8,01,988

Male electors: 9,34,086

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Comprising a large part of rural Patna, this constituency was carved out of the old Patna constituency, which was dissolved in 2008 following delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Danapur, Maner, Phulwari (SC), Masaurhi (SC), Paliganj, Bikram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Ranjan Prasad Yadav beat RJD chief Lalu Yadav in 2009. Lalu’s daughter Misa contested the 2014 election but lost to BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav.

Demographics: It covers parts of Patna district. Yadavs comprise a large part of voters in the constituency, who are considered an RJD-favourite. The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) is keen on contesting from the constituency in the upcoming polls. It is part of the Red Corridor and a beneficiary under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

4. Arrah Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 32

Total electors: 18,32,332

Female electors: 8,22,292

Male electors: 10,10,040

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Post-delimitation in 2008, it lost some of its key regions to Karakat Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Sandesh, Barhara, Arrah, Agiaon (SC), Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: RJD retained the seat in 1999 and 2004 polls. However, JD(U)’s Meena Singh won the seat in 2009 but forfeited it to BJP’s Raj Kumar Singh in 2014.

Demographics: It covers most parts of Bhojpur district. The district is affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and currently is a beneficiary of the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. It has a population of 27,28,407 people, as per Census 2011.

5. Buxar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 33

Total electors: 16,40,567

Female electors: 7,62,255

Male electors: 8,78,312

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Dinara and Ramgarh Assembly constituencies were added to this seat in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Brahampur, Buxar, Dumraon, Rajpur (SC), Ramgarh, Dinara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Lalmuni Choubey had an iron grip over this seat from 1996 to 2009. However, he lost to RJD’s Jagdanand Singh in 2009. Singh lost to BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Choubey in 2014 by more than 1.32 lakh votes.

Demographics: Traditionally, it has been Brahmin-Rajput dominated seat. It covers the entire Buxar district and parts of Kaimur and Rohtas. Buxar district has a population of 17,06,352 people with more than 15.91 lakh Hindus, as per Census 2011. It is a beneficiary under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

6. Sasaram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 34

Total electors: 16,07,474

Female electors: 7,48,350

Male electors: 8,59,397

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes.

Assembly constituencies: Mohania (SC), Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari (SC), Sasaram, Kargahar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Muni Lall won the election in 1999 defeating RJD’s Ram Keshi Bharti. Congress leader Meira Kumar represented the constituency in the next two terms but she lost to Chhedi Paswan of the BJP in the 2014 polls.

Demographics: It covers large parts of Kaimur and some parts of Rohtas districts. Situated along the Uttar Pradesh border, the region is part of the Red Corridor and receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

7. Karakat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 35

Total electors: 15,69,989

Female electors: 7,24,282

Male electors: 8,45,707

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Nokha, Dehri, Karakat, Goh, Obra, Nabinagar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Mahabali Singh became the MP in 2009. RSLP’s Upendra Kushwaha is the sitting MP.

Demographics: It covers parts of Rohtas and Aurangabad districts. Caste plays an important role in this constituency, which is dominated by Yadav, Rajput and Kushwaha castes, all of whom contribute at least 2 lakh voters each. They are followed by 1.6 lakh Brahmin and Bhumihar voters. Mahadalits and Economically Backward Castes are also found in sizeable numbers.

8. Jehanabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 36

Total electors: 14,23,246

Female electors: 6,71,661

Male electors: 7,51,585

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Assembly constituencies: Arwal, Kurtha, Jahanabad, Ghosi, Makhdumpur (SC), Atri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Traditionally a Communist bastion, the seat has been won by RJD, JD(U) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party in the last four elections. In 1999, JD(U)’s Arun Kumar won the seat but lost it to RJD’s Ganesh Prasad Singh in 2004. In 2009, JD(U)’s Jagdish Sharma grabbed the seat. RLSP’s Arun Kumar is the current MP.

Demographics: It covers the entire Arwal and Jahanabad districts and a part of Gaya district. It is a Naxal-hit area. Jahanabad district has a population of 11,25,313 people with 2,22,974 belonging to Scheduled Castes. It receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. Arwal district has a population of 7,00,843 people with a literacy rate of 55.12 percent.

***

Chandigarh

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 6,15,214 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 2,81,593

Male electors: 3,33,621

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In the year 2006, the Department of Local Government, Chandigarh Administration revised its delimitation order in respect of the municipal area of the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh for the purpose of holding General Election to wards of the corporation.

Results in the last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal held the constituency for 15 years till 2014. In 1999, he beat BJP’s Krishan Lal Sharma by a margin of more than 5,000 votes. In 2004 and 2009, he defeated BJP candidate Satya Pal Jain. However, actress-turned-politician Kirron Kher came to power on a BJP ticket in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency covers the entire Union Territory of Chandigarh. With a population of 10,55,450 people, Chandigarh constituency comprises 1,99,086 people from the Scheduled Castes. It has a literacy rate of 86 percent. It is a Hindu-majority district (80.77 percent), followed by Sikhs at 13.1 percent and Muslims at 4.87 percent.

***

Himachal Pradesh

1. Kangra Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 12,33,862 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,06,046

Male electors: 6,27,816

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Churah, Chamba, Dalhousie, Bhattiyat, Nurpur, Indora, Fatehpur, Jawali, Jawalamukhi, Jaisinghpur, Sullah, Nagrota, Kangra, Shahpur, Dharamshala, Palampur, Baijnath

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 election, BJP heavyweight in the state Shanta Kumar fought and won the seat. The seat was taken over by Congress in 2004 when Chander Kumar won. In 2009, BJP made a comeback when Rajan Sushant won. Party veteran Shanta Kumar fought again in 2014 and emerged victorious.

Demographics: Kangra is the most populous district in the state. Of the 15,10,075 people living in the district, 94 percent reside in rural areas. It also has the second highest number of Scheduled Tribes population in the state (84,564). The Gaddi tribe is the most prominent of them. Almost 45 percent of the population earn their living as cultivators, according to Census 2011. BJP is planning to field former chief minister and sitting MP Shanta Kumar. The party’s tribal cell second-in-command Trilok Kapoor has also thrown his hat into the race. The Congress, meanwhile, may choose Gaddi tribe leader Thakar Singh Bharmouri.

2. Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 11,40,489 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,60,053

Male electors: 5,79,736

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Bharmour, Lahaul and Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar, Anni, Karsog, Sundernagar, Nachan, Seraj, Darang, Jogindernagar, Mandi, Balh, Sarkaghat, Rampur, Kinnaur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP candidate Maheshwar Singh won the seat from Mandi in the 1999 elections. He was succeeded by Congress candidate Pratibha Singh. Former chief minister Vibhadra Singh was elected MP from Mandi in 2009 INC. BJP made a comeback with Ramswarup Sharma in 2014 elections.

Demographics: Formed with the merger of two princely states, Mandi and Suket, the Mandi district has a population is 9,99,777. According to the 2011 Census, Mandi is inhabited primarily by Hindus and the original inhabitants are Rajputs, Brahmins, Khatris and Kanets. Home of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Mandi is an important constituency of the BJP. Meanwhile, Congress is likely to field former chief minister Virbhadra Singh from here.

3. Shimla Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 11,45,028 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,44,211

Male electors: 6,00,816

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies:Arki, Nalagarh, Doon, Solan, Kasauli, Pachhad, Nahan, Sri Renukaji, Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog, Kasumpti, Shimla, Shimla Rural, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Rohru

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Lt Colonel Dhaniram Shandil from Himachal Vikas Congress (HVC) won the seat. In 2004, HVC merged with the Congress party and Shandil was elected again from the constituency. In 2009, BJP candidate Virendra Kashyap won the seat and continued to win in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: The Shimla district has a population of 8,14,010, according to 2011 Census, of which 24.74 percent. It is a reserved constituency where sitting MP Virendra Kashyap is facing anti-incumbency sentiments. He had promised to get tribal status for the Hatti community in the constituency but has failed to do so.

4. Hamirpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 12,24,834 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,09,825

Male electors: 6,15,008

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Dehra, Jaswan-Pragpur, Dharampur, Bhoranj, Sujanpur, Hamirpur, Barsar, Nadaun, Chintpurni, Gagret, Haroli, Una, Kutlehar, Jhanduta, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, Sri Naina Deviji

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The BJP has held sway on this constituency since 1998 elections. In 1999 and 2004, Suresh Chandel was elected as the MP from this constituency. He was succeeded by Anurag Singh Thakur, who won majority in 2009 and 2014 elections.

Demographics: Hamirpur district has a population of 4,54,768, of which 93 percent live in rural areas, according to the latest Census of 2011. Of the total population, 24 percent belong to the Scheduled Castes. It is also home to the Ghirath or Chowdhary caste, a forward caste primarily descending from Rajputs and Brahmins. Hamirpur was the only constituency that didn’t vote for Congress in the 2004 elections when the grand old party sent three MPs from the state. In all four elections, the Congress has emerged a close second. The seat is currently held by Anurag Thakur, the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

***

Jharkhand

1. Rajmahal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 13,53,172

Female electors: 6,61,918

Male electors: 6,91,254

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Rajmahal, Boiro (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Pakaur, Maheshpur (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2004, JMM’s Hemlal Murmu, a veteran tribal leader, claimed victory to the seat, defeating Congress candidate Thomas Hansda with a margin of 0.43 percent votes. However, Murmu had to forfeit the seat in the 2009 General Elections to BJP’s Devidhan Besra. Following his defeat, Murmu, who served JMM for over a decade, resigned from the party and joined BJP instead. He contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls on a BJP ticket from Rajmahal but lost to JMM’s Vijay Kumar Hansdak.

Demographics: Rajmahal parliamentary constituency is spread across Sahibganj and Pakur districts. Sahibganj district has a population of nearly 11.50 lakh while Pakur district has a population of close to nine lakh people. A tribal dominated area, Pakur has an ST population of 3,79,054 and 3,08,343 in Sahibganj, according to Census 2011. The literacy rate is 52 percent in Sahibganj district. In Pakur, Santhals and Paharias are the main tribes living in the district and are the oldest inhabitants of the area. Set within the lush green region, the district of Sahibganj with a predominantly tribal population is a part of Santhal Pargana division and forms the easternmost tip of the division.

2. Dumka Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 12,47,155

Female electors: 6,00,270

Male electors: 6,46,885

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Skiaripara (ST), Nala, Jamtara, Sarath, Dumka (ST), Jama (ST).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM chief Shibu Soren has been the MP since 2004, when he trounced BJP’s Sone Lal Hembrom in the General Election, by a whopping margin of 18.4 percent votes. In 2009 and 2014, he defeated BJP candidate Sunil Soren, who is a former JMM man and was a close aide of Shibu’s eldest son, Durga Soren. At present, Shibu is a member of the Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Standing Committee in the Parliament.

Demographics: This reserved parliamentary constituency is spread across Dumka, Deoghar and Jamtara districts. The district of Dumka has a population of 13,21,442, comprising 6,68,514 males and 6,52,928 females, as per Census 2011. It has an ST population of 5,17,077 persons. Jamtara district is situated in the northeastern part of Jharkhand, with a population of 7,90,207 people. It was carved out of Dumka district after the formation of Jharkhand in 2000. The economy of the district mainly depends on cultivation or related work. More than 64 percent of the total workers are engaged in the primary sector. Deoghar district has a population of 14,92,073 people. The district was earlier a part of Dumka district. The literacy rate is 53.18 perecnt.

3. Godda Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 15,90,628

Female electors: 7,64,922

Male electors: 8,25,706

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Madhupur, Deoghar (ST), Jarmundi, Poreyahat, Godda, Mahagama.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2004, Congress leader Furkan Ansari came to power defeating BJP leader Pradeep Yadav by more than 26,000 votes. However, BJP’s Nishikant Dubey won the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections, defeating Ansari. Dubey courted controversy last year after a video of a party worker washing the BJP MP’s feet and drinking the water went viral.

Demographics: The constituency is spread over Godda district, and parts of Deoghar and Dumka districts. Godda district is located in the northeastern part of the state, with a population of 13.14 lakh people. Its literacy rate is 46.02 percent. The main economic activity of the people is agriculture, and major crops grown are paddy, wheat and maize. Godda is the land of a tribe called Santhals as well. Dumka district is one of the largest producers of silk cocoons in India. More than 30 percent of the district is under forest area.

***

Madhya Pradesh

1. Dewas Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 21

Total Electors: 16,17,215 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,43,555

Female Electors: 7,73,660

Assembly Constituencies: Ashta, Agar, Shajapur, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sonkatch, Dewas, Hatpipliya

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence only in 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Sajjan Singh Verma of the Congress won the seat. In the 2014 elections, Manohar Untwal of the BJP won the seat.

Demography: Situated in the Malwa-Neemar region of Madhya Pradesh, Dewas is a relatively prosperous district, where industries and cash crop farming provide people with income. At least one-fourth of the population in the constituency belong to the Scheduled Castes, making them a major vote bank for political parties.

2. Ujjain Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 22

Total Electors: 15,25,481 (2014 elections)

Male Electors: 7,90,889

Female Electors: 7,34,592

Assembly Constituencies: Nagada-Khachrod, Mahidpur, Tarana, Ghatiya, Ujjain Uttar, Ujjain Dakshin, Badnagar, Alot

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Alot Assembly Constituency added to Ujjain Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Satyanarayan Jatiya represented the constituency between 1989 and 2009. In the 2009 elections, Premchand Guddu of the Congress was finally able to breach the BJP bastion. However, in the 2014 elections, BJP made a comeback. BJP candidate Chintamani Malviya defeated Guddu by over 3 lakh votes.

Demography: Ujjain, which is renowned for the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva as well as the Kumbh Mela, is a BJP bastion since 1989. As per 2011 Census, nearly 35 percent of the population lives in urban centres, while rest live in rural areas. The Scheduled Caste population in the constituency stands at 26 percent. Muslims are found in sizeable numbers, especially in the main town where their population is estimated to be around 2 Lakhs.

3. Mandsaur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 23

Total Electors: 16,26,571 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,38,076

Female Electors: 7,88,495

Assembly Constituencies: Jaora, Mandsaur, Malhargarh, Suwasra, Garoth, Manasa, Neemuch, Jawad

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, in 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Lakshminarayan Pandey was a long-serving MP from this constituency. He represented the constituency between 1989 and 2009. In 2009, Congress' Meenakshi Natarajan was elected from this constituency. In the last elections, Sudhir Gupta of BJP defeated Natarajan by over 3 lakh votes.

Demography: Mandsaur was the epicentre of the farmer protests in Madhya Pradesh. During the 2017 protests, five farmers were also killed in police firing, which led to widespread condemnation. A primarily agrarian area, Mandsaur is known for being the hub of legal opium farming.

4. Ratlam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 24

Total Electors: 17,02,648 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,60,947

Female Electors: 8,41,701

Assembly Constituencies: Alirajpur, Jobat, Jhabua, Thandla, Petlawad, Ratlam Rural, Ratlam City, Sailana

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. Earlier it was known as Jabua Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria is the sitting MP after winning the by-election in 2015. He had previously served as the MP between 1998 and 2014. In the 2014 elections, Bhuria was defeated by Dileep Singh Bhuria by over 1 lakh votes.

Demography: The constituency is a Congress stronghold since Independence. In fact, the Grand Old Party has lost the seat only twice – 1977 and 2014. The constituency is overwhelmingly tribal, with over 85 percent of the population belonging to Scheduled Tribes. The two main districts that constitute the constituency – Jabua and Alirajpur – are also among the least literate in India.

5. Dhar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 25

Total Electors: 16,68,441 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,58,093

Female Electors: 8,10,348

Assembly Constituencies: Sardarpur, Gandhwani, Kukshi, Manawar, Dharampuri, Dhar, Badnawar, Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi of the Congress represented the constituency three times between 1996 and 2014. In 2004, Chattar Singh Darbar won the election on a BJP ticket. In the 2014 elections, Savitri Thakur of the BJP won the seat.

Demography: The constituency covers the whole district of Dhar and a sole Assembly constituency from Indore. According to the 2011 Census, over 50 percent of the population in the district is tribal.

6. Indore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 26

Total Electors: 21,15,303 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 11,06,461

Female Electors: 10,08,842

Assembly Constituencies: Depalpur, Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-4, Indore-5Rau, Sanwer

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Rau Assembly segment created after delimitation.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sumitra Mahajan, the incumbent Speaker of the House since 2014, is the sitting MP.

Demography: Covering the most populous district in Madhya Pradesh, Indore Lok Sabha constituency is highly urban in nature. Nicknamed “Little Mumbai”, Indore is the commercial nerve-centre of Madhya Pradesh. Along with Bhopal, Indore has been BJP’s impregnable fortress in Madhya Pradesh. In fact, if Sumitra Mahajan stands for elections this time and wins, she is likely to create a Parliamentary record of sorts.

7. Khargone Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 27

Total Electors: 17,03,271 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,66,897

Female Electors: 8,36,374

Assembly Constituencies: Maheshwar, Kasrawad, Khargone, Bhagwanpura, Sendhawa, Rajpur, Pansemal, Badwani

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Four Assembly constituencies from Barwani district were added to Khargone Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Tarachand Patel of the Congress won the seat. In 2004 elections, BJP candidate Krishna Murari Moghe won the seat but he was disqualified in the office of profit issue. In the by-election, senior Congress leader Arun Yadav won the seat. The seat has been with the BJP since 2009. In the last election, Subhash Patel won the seat.

Demography: The constituency is largely tribal. Nearly 39 percent of the population in Khargone district belong to the Scheduled Tribes, while that figure reaches 70 percent in Barwani district.

8. Khandwa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 28

Total Electors: 17,59,410 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,12,747

Female Electors: 8,46,663

Assembly Constituencies: Bagali, Mandhata, Khandwa, Pandhana, Nepanagar, Burhanpur, Bikhangaon, Badwah

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Except 2009 elections when Congress leader Arun Yadav was able to win the seat, it is BJP’s Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan who has been representing the constituency since 1996.

Demography: The constituency covers Burhanpur district as well as parts of Khandwa Dewas and Khargone. While the Adivasi community is influential in tribal-dominated constituencies, Rajputs are dominant in Mandhata. Muslims are an influential electorate in Khandwa constituency, which covers the main town.

***

Punjab

1. Gurdaspur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 15,00,337

Female electors: 7,15,860

Male electors: 7,84,477

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Mukerian Assembly seat was removed from the constituency in 2008. Narot Mehra, Kahnuwan and Dhariwal Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008. Qadian and Batala Assembly seats were added from Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Sujanpur, Bhoa (SC), Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Dina Nagar (SC), Qadian, Batala, Fatehgarh Churian, Dera Baba Nanak

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP has a stronghold in this constituency. BJP leader Vinod Khanna has been a three-term MP from here (1999, 2004 and 2014). In 2009, he lost to Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

Demographics: It covers almost the entire Gurdaspur district. The district has a population of 22,98,323. It has an SC population of 5,80,576 people. Most of the district economy is dependent on agriculture.

2. Amritsar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 14,77,262

Female electors: 6,98,098

Male electors: 7,79,164

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Qadian and Batala Assembly segments were moved from the constituency in 2008. Attari and Raja Sansi Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Tarn Taran Lok Sabha constituency which ceased to exist in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Ajnala, Raja Sansi, Majitha, Amritsar North, Amritsar West (SC), Amritsar Central, Amritsar East, Amristar South, Attari (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress leader Raghunandan Lal Bhatia won the seat, lost it to BJP leader Navjot Singh Sidhu who won the 2006 bypoll as well and retained the seat till 2014. In 2014, senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh defeated BJP heavyweight Arun Jaitley.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Amritsar district. The Amritsar district ranks 8th in terms of area and 2nd in terms of population in the state. It has a population of 24,90,656 people as per Census 2011. The district is relatively more urbanised than the rest of the state.

3. Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 15,63,256

Female electors: 7,46,194

Male electors: 8,17,062

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008. Jandiala, Tarn Taran, Khadoor Sahib, Patti Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Tarn Taran Lok Sabha seat. Zira Assembly segment was added from Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Jandiala (SC), Tarn Taran, Khem Karan, Patti, Khadoor Sahib, Baba Bakala (SC), Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Zira

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Rattan Singh Ajnala won the seat in 2009. In 2014, SAD’s Ranjit Singh Brahmpura defeated Congress leader Harminder Singh Gill to become the MP.

Demographics: Khadoor Sahib is primarily a rural, agrarian-based Sikh-dominated seat with religion playing a major role. This is because the constituency houses a number of deras, babas and important gurdwaras. Hence, this constituency is also considered an Akali stronghold.

4. Jalandhar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 15,51,497

Female electors: 7,42,967

Male electors: 8,08,530

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency prior to 2008. Phillaur and Adampur Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Phillaur Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Phillaur (SC), Nakodar, Shahkot, Kartarpur (SC), Jalandhar West (SC), Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North, Jalandhar Cantt., Adampur (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has remained a Congress bastion since 1999. Congress leader Santokh Singh Chaudhary is the current MP.

Demographics: It covers the entire district of Jalandhar. It has a population of 21,93,590 comprising an SC population of 8,54,444. It is relatively more urbanised than the rest of the state. The sex ratio is 915 females per 1,000 males. Out of the total population, 47.1 percent live in rural areas. Its literacy rate is 82.48 percent.

5. Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 14,85,286

Female electors: 7,23,221

Male electors: 7,62,065

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. Mukerian Assembly segment was added from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Sri Hargobindpur, Bholath, Phagwara and Sham Chaurasi assembly segments were added from erstwhile Phillaur Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Sri Hargobindpur (SC), Bholath, Phagwara (SC), Mukerian, Dasuya, Urmar, Sham Chaurasi (SC), Hoshiarpur, Chabbewal (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi won the seat in 1999. In 2004, BJP’s Avinash Rai Khanna came to power and was succeeded by Congress leader Santosh Chowdhary in 2009. BJP leader Vijay Sampla is the current MP.

Demographics: Hoshiarpur constituency has a sizeable number of Dalit voters, estimated to be 38 percent, with maximum belonging to Ravidassia community. There are also other communities like Valmikis, Sainis and Lubanas. According to reports, the youth from this section of the state are flying abroad in search of the greater employment opportunities. Besides, a large part of this constituency belongs to the Kandi belt, primarily having issues related to agriculture.

6. Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 15,64,721

Female electors: 7,47,535

Male electors: 8,17,186

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Banga and Nawan Shahr Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Phillaur Lok Sabha seat in 2008. Chamkaur Sahib, Kharar assembly seats were added from erstwhile Ropar Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Garhshankar, Banga (SC), Nawan Shahr, Balachaur, Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar, Chamkaur Sahib (SC), Kharar, SAS Nagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Ravneet Singh won the seat in 2009. In 2014, SAD’s Prem Singh Chandumajra defeated Congress leader Ambika Soni.

Demographics: It covers the entire Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Rupnagar districts and parts of Hoshiarpur district. Rupnagar district has a population of 6,84,627 people comprising 3,57,485 males and 3,27,142 females. Of the total population, 74 percent lives in rural areas. The sex ratio of the district is 915 and its literacy rate is 82.19 percent. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district has a population of 6,10,312 people with an SC population of 2,60,284.

7. Ludhiana Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 15,61,201

Female electors: 7,25,569

Male electors: 8,35,632

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Ludhiana Rural Assembly segment was dissolved in 2008. Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana South assembly segments were created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, Gill (SC), Dakha, Jagraon (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress leader Gurcharan Singh Galib won the election. In 2004, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon defeated Congress leader Manish Tewari. However, Tewari clinched the seat in 2009 and was succeeded by Ravneet Singh Bittu of the Congress in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Ludhiana district. It is the highest populated district in the state with 34,98,739 people residing within its boundary. SCs comprise 26.39 percent of the population, as per Census 2011.

8. Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 13,96,957

Female electors: 6,56,567

Male electors: 7,40,390

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Amloh, Khanna, Samrala assembly segments were added from erstwhile Ropar Lok Sabha constituency. Payal Assembly seat was moved from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat. Raikot Assembly segment was earlier in Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Bassi Pathana (SC), Fatehgarh Sahib, Amloh, Khanna,Samrala, Sahnewal, Payal (SC), Raikot (SC), Amargarh

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Sukhdev Singh Libra won the seat in 2009. In 2014, AAP candidate Harinder Singh Khalsa defeated Congress leader Sadhu Singh.

Demographics: It covers the entire Fatehgarh Sahib district and parts of Ludhiana and Sangrur district. Fatehgarh Sahib district has a population of 6,00,163 people comprising 3,20,795 males and 2,79,368 females. Its sex ratio is 871 and the literacy rate is 79.4 percent. The district comprises an SC population of 32.07 percent.

9. Faridkot Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 14,55,075

Female electors: 6,86,869

Male electors: 7,68,206

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency till 2008. Nihal Singhwala Assembly seat was moved from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. Dharamkot Assembly seat was added from Firozpur parliamentary constituency. Rampura Phul assembly was moved from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat.

Assembly constituencies: Nihal Singhwala (SC), Bhagha Purana, Moga, Dharamkot, Giddarbaha, Faridkot, Kotkapura, Jaitu (SC), Rampura Phul

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: SAD leader Paramjit Kaur Gulshan won the seat in 2009 but lost to AAP leader Sadhu Singh in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Moga and Faridkot districts and parts of Muktsar and Bathinda districts. Moga district has a population of 9,95,746 comprising 5,25,920 males and 4,69,826 females. Around 77.2 percent of the population lives in rural areas. The district sex ratio is 893 and the literacy rate is 70.68 percent. SCs constitute 36.5 percent of the total district population. Faridkot district has a population of 6,17,508, of which 38.92 percent are SCs. The sex ratio of the district is 890 and the literacy rate is 69.6 percent.

10. Firozpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 15,22,111

Female electors: 7,13,254

Male electors: 8,08,857

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Zira and Dharamkot Assembly segments was removed from Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Muktsar Assembly segment was added from Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Firozpur City, Firozpur Rural (SC), Guru Har Sahai, Jalalabad, Fazilka, Abohar, Balluana (SC), Malout (SC), Muktsar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a SAD bastion. SAD leader Zora Singh Mann was the MP from 1999 to 2009. Party leader Sher Singh Ghubaya has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Firozpur and Muktsar districts. Firozpur district has a population of 20,29,074 comprising 10,71,637 males and 9,57,437 females. It comprises 7.3 percent of the total state population. Around 72.8 percent of the district lives in rural areas. 42.17 percent of the population belong to Scheduled Castes. Muktsar district has a population of 9,01,896, of which 72 percent live in rural areas, as per Census 2011.

11. Bathinda Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number:11

Total electors: 15,25,289

Female electors: 7,12,170

Male electors: 8,13,119

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhucho Mandi and Maur Assembly constituencies were newly created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Lambi, Bhucho Mandi (SC), Bathinda Urban, Bathinda Rural (SC), Talwandi Sabo, Maur, Mansa, Sardulgarh, Budhlada (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a SAD stronghold. In 1999, CPI leader Bhan Singh Bhaura won the seat. However, in 2004, the party lost to SAD’s Paramjit Kaur Gulshan. Since 2009, SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has been the MP.

Demographics: Bathinda is primarily a rural constituency as more than 80 percent of the population lives in rural settings. The constituency is spread across the entire Mansa district. It also includes Bucho, Maur and Talwandi Sabo blocks of Bathinda district besides Lambi block of Muktsar district.

12. Sangrur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 14,24,743

Female electors: 6,66,546

Male electors: 7,58,197

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Lehra ans Sunam Assembly constituencies were moved from Patiala Lok Sabha seat in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Lehra, Dirba (SC), Sunam, Bhadaur (SC), Barnala, Mehal Kalan (SC), Malerkotla, Dhuri, Sangrur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann won the seat in 1999. In 2004, SAD leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa won the seat but lost to Congress leader Vijay Inder Singla in 2009. AAP leader Bhagwant Mann clinched the seat in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Sangrur district. The district population is 16,55,169 comprising 8,78,029 males and 7,77,140 females, as per Census 2011. The sex ratio is 855 and the literacy rate is 67.99 percent. The district has an SC population of 4,61,609 people.

13. Patiala Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 15,80,273

Female electors: 7,46,042

Male electors: 8,34,231

Reserved: No

Delimited: Lehra and Sunam Assembly constituencies were removed from this constituency in 2008. Nabha Assembly segment was added from erstwhile Ropar Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Nabha (SC), Patiala Rural, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Ghanaur, Sanour, Patiala, Samana, Shutrana (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a Congress stronghold. From 1999 to 2014 Congress leader Preneet Kaur represented the constituency. However, she lost to AAP leader Dharam Vira Gandhi in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across Patiala district. It has a population of 18,95,686 comprising 10,02,522 males and 8,93,164 females, as per census 2011. It is composed of 6.8 percent population of the entire state. Its sex ratio is 891 females per 1,000 males. It is relatively more urbanised (40.3 percent) than other districts in the state. The literacy rate is 75.28 percent. It has an SC population of 24.55 percent of the total district population.

***

Uttar Pradesh

1. Maharajganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 63

Total electors: 17,43,131

Female electors: 7,96,897

Male electors: 9,46,234

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Pharenda, Nautanwa, Siswa, Maharajganj, Paniyara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: While Akhilesh Singh won during the 1999 elections, Harsh Vardhan of the Congress won the seat in 2009. In 2004 and 2014, Pankaj Choudhary of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: The constituency comes under Maharajganj district which lies on the foothills of Himalayas. The district is also one of the 250 economically backward districts of India, as per the Central government. Kurmis, an OBC community, are most dominant in the constituency, with approximately three lakh voters. Upper caste, as well as Banias, add up to seven lakh voters in the constituency.

2. Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 64

Total electors: 19,04,498 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,49,022

Male electors: 10,55,476

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural, Sahajanwa

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is a Hindutva bastion, having elected firebrand BJP leader and now Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath between 1998 and 2014. Adityanath remained the MP from Gorakhpur till he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in March 2017. However, in an electoral upset, Praveen Kumar Nishad of the Samajwadi Party wrested the seat from the BJP in the 2018 bypolls.

Demographics: Out of nearly 19 lakh voters in Gorakhpur, Nishads and Mallahs, constitute nearly 23 percent of the voters. The next biggest chunk of voters are 3.5 lakh Muslims that make for nearly 18 percent voters. Dalits together make up the third biggest chunk. This demographic reality has however been overpowered by the influence of the Gorakh Mutt, which cuts across caste lines in Gorakhpur.

3. Kushinagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 65

Total electors: 16,80,992

Female electors: 7,50,355

Male electors: 9,30,637

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The seat came into existence only after 2008 delimitation. Parts of the seat were formerly with Padrauna Lok Sabha constituency, which no longer exists.

Assembly Constituencies: Khadda, Padrauna, Kushinagar, Hata, Ramkola

Results in last four elections: While the Congress registered a victory in the 2009 elections, BJP’s Rajesh Pandey won the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Demographics: Despite being a centre for religious tourism, on account of being the place where Lord Buddha attained parinirvan, the area is economically backward. The constituency has a significant presence of Brahmin voters. Muslims constitute 27 percent of the electorate in the area, while Scheduled Caste voters can also influence the elections.

4. Deoria Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 66

Total electors: 18,06,926 (2014 estimate)

Female electors: 8,09,612

Male electors: 9,97,314

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Deoria, Tamkuhi Raj, Fazilnagar, Pathardeva, Rampur Karkhana

Results in last four elections: In 1999 elections, Prakash Mani Tripathi of the BJP won the seat. But he lost his seat to Mohan Singh of the Samajwadi Party in the 2004 elections. Both lost to Gorakh Prasad Jaiswal of the BSP in the 2009 elections. In 2014, Kalraj Mishra, former Union minister, defeated his nearest BSP rival by over 2.6 lakh votes.

Demographics: Upper castes, especially Brahmins and Kshatriyas, have a strong presence in the constituency. According to Census 2011, about 15 percent of the population belong to the Scheduled Castes. A largely rural constituency, Deoria is significant for the BJP since it neighbours Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s Gorakhpur constituency.

5. Bansgaon Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 67

Total electors: 17,60,110

Female electors: 7,80,466

Male electors: 9,79,644

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. New constituency of Chauri Chaura created.

Assembly Constituencies: Chauri-Chaura, Bansgaon, Chillupar, Rudrapur and Barhaj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Raj Narain Passi won the seat in the 1999 elections before Mahabir Prasad of the Congress wretched it from him. In 2009 and 2014 elections, Kamlesh Paswan of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: Part of the high-profile Gorakhpur district, Bansgaon is largely a rural constituency, with significant Dalit, Passi, Nishad, Muslim and Yadav vote bank.

6. Ghosi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 70

Total electors: 18,91,113 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,51,079

Male electors: 10,40,034

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Madhuban, Ghosi, Muhammadabad-Gohna, Mau, Rasara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bal Krishna Chauhan of the BSP won the seat in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections. Chandradeo Prasad Rajbhar of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in the 2004 elections. In the 2009 elections, Dara Singh Chauhan of the BSP won the seat. However, he lost the seat to Harinaryan Rajbhar of the BJP in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency covers the whole of Mau district, which is known for its skilled weavers. The Ghosi constituency has significant Muslim, OBC and Dalit voters along with upper caste Brahmin and Thakur votes.

7. Mirzapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 79

Total electors: 1,720,661 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,82,157

Male electors: 9,38,504

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Chhanbey(SC), Mirzapur, Majhawan, Chunar, Marihan

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency is known for having elected former bandit and Samajwadi Party leader Phoolan Devi in 1999. In the 2001 bypoll, Ramrati Bind won the seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket. In 2009, Bal Kumar Patel from the Samajwadi Party won the seat. Former MoS Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal won the seat in alliance with the BJP in the last election.

Demographics: The Kurmis are dominant among the electorate in the constituency with over 2.5 lakh voters. Nishad, a Scheduled Caste community, is also a sizeable part of the electorate. With 1.5 lakh voters, Bind community is also influential in the constituency. There are estimated 80,000 Yadav voters in the constituency too.

8. Salempur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 71

Total electors: 16,61,737

Female electors: 7,57,105

Male electors: 9,04,632

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Bhatpar Rani, Salempur, Belthara Road, Sikanderpur, Bansdih

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Babban Rajbhar of the BSP won the seat. In 2004, Hari Kewal Prasad of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In 2009, the BSP again won the seat before losing it to Ravindra Kushwaha of the BJP in 2014 elections.

Demographics: The Mauryas and the Kushwahas are influential in this constituency. Rajbhar community, an Extremely Backward Caste, also have sizeable presence in the constituency.

9. Ballia Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 72

Total electors: 17,68,271 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,94,887

Male electors: 9,73,384

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Phephana, Ballia Nagar, Bairia, Zahoorabad and Mohammadabad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The traditional stronghold of former prime minister Chandra Shekhar, Ballia elected him between 1999 and 2007, when he died at the age of 80. Between 2007 and 2014, his son Neeraj Shekhar held the seat as a Samajwadi Party candidate. BJP candidate Bharat Singh won the election in 2014, defeating Shekhar by over 1,30,000 votes.

Demographics: The Kshatriya community wields considerable influence in the constituency. Rajbhar, a community considered Extremely Backward Caste, is also found in sizeable numbers in the constituency.

10. Ghazipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 75

Total electors: 18,01,519 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,18,167

Male electors: 9,83,352

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Jakhanian, Saidpur, Ghazipur Sadar, Jangipur, Zamania

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister Manoj Sinha is the incumbent MP from Ghazipur. He was also elected from the same constituency in 1999 elections. Afzal Ansari and Radhe Mohan Singh, both from the Samajwadi Party, won the 2004 and 2009 elections respectively.

Demographics: Ghazipur, situated in East Uttar Pradesh, has a sizable population of Bhumihar, Kayastha, Brahmins and Thakurs – all of them coming under the umbrella of Upper Castes. Moreover, Yadavs, Muslims and Khushwahas are also found in such numbers that can swing the election in anyone’s favour.

11. Chandauli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 76

Total electors: 1,669,140 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,41,511

Male electors: 9,27,629

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Sakaldiha constituency created after 2008 delimitation.

Assembly Constituencies: Mughalsarai, Sakaldiha, Saiyadraja, Ajagara, Shivpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Jawaharlal Jaiswal won the seat fighting as Samajwadi Party candidate. In 2004 elections, Kailash Nath Singh Yadav of the BSP won the seat, before the Samajwadi Party won it back in the 2009 polls. In the 2014 elections, current Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey won the seat by defeating Anil Maurya of the BSP.

Demographics: A number of communities have a prominent presence in the constituency. Brahmins and Kshatriyas, who have an influence in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, are followed by non-Yadav OBC communities like Lodh, Maurya and the Rajbhar.

12. Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 77

Total electors: 17,67,486

Female electors: 7,81,262

Male electors: 9,86,224

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt., Sevapuri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the incumbent MP from Varanasi constituency. In 2009, former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi won the seat, narrowly defeating notorious gangster Mukhtar Ansari. In 2004 elections, Rajesh Kumar Mishra won the seat, while he lost to Shankar Prasad Jaiswal of BJP in the 1999 elections.

Demographics: World-renowned as a spiritual centre, Varanasi consists of two of the Assembly segments are rural while three are urban. Muslims form the largest block of voters with around 3 lakh voters, while Brahmins account for 2.5 lakh voters. Kurmis, an OBC community account for 1.5 lakh voters. Yadavs, Kayasthas, Vaish, Chaurasias, Bhumihars and Dalits are also significant voters in this constituency.

13. Robertsganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 80

Total electors: 16,39,561 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,38,398

Male electors: 9,01,163

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: New Assembly constituency Obra was created after delimitation in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Chakia, Ghorawal, Robertsganj, Obra, Duddhi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ram Shakal of the BJP won the seat in the 1999 elections. In 2004, the seat went to Lal Chandra Kol of BSP while in 2009 elections, the Samajwadi Party registered a win here. In 2014, Chhotelal of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: Part of Sonebhadra district, Robertsganj is largely a rural constituency. Notably, Obra and Duddhi are the only two constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly to be reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. While these two constituencies are tribal-dominated, Brahmins and OBCs are key component of the electorate in constituencies like Robertsganj and Ghorawal.

***

West Bengal

1. Dum Dum Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 14,05,981 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,15,569

Female electors: 6,90,412

Assembly Constituencies: Khardaha, Dum Dum Uttar, Panihati, Kamarhati, Baranagar, Dum Dum, Rajarhat Gopalpur

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, Rajarhat (SC) became Rajarhat Gopalpur (unreserved) while Belgachia East Assembly segment ceased to exist.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sougata Roy of the TMC is the current MP representing the constituencies. Before Roy, Tapan Sikdar of the BJP won the seat twice in 1998 and 1999 elections. In 2004 polls, Amitava Nandy of the CPM won. However, he lost the seat to Roy in the 2009 polls.

Demographics: Part of the greater Kolkata metropolitan area, the largely urban Dum Dum constituency has never been a stronghold of one particular party ever since it came into existence in 1977. At least 98 percent of the population lives in urban areas, while 11 percent of constituency belongs to the Scheduled Castes.

2. Barasat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 1,512,792 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 774,305

Female electors: 7,38,487

Assembly Constituencies: Habra, Ashoknagar, Rajarhat New Town, Bidhannagar, Madhyamgram, Barasat, Deganga

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, Bagadaha and Bangaon Vidhan Sabha constituencies were no longer part of Barasat Lok Sabha constituency after 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ranjit Kumar Panja of the TMC won the seat in the 1998 and 1999 elections. Subrata Bose of the Forward Bloc won the seat in 2004 elections. Since 2009 polls, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar of the TMC is representing the constituency.

Demographics: Barasat Lok Sabha constituency, which comes under the North 24 Paraganas district, has a sizeable chunk of Matua and Muslim voters.

3. Basirhat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 1,490,596 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,77,768

Female electors: 7,12,828

Assembly Constituencies: Baduria, Haroa, Minakhan (SC), Sandeshkhali (ST), Basirhat Dakshin, Basirhat Uttar, Hingalganj (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. After 2008, Hasnabad Assembly seat ceased to exist, while Basirhat Assembly seat got bifurcated into Basirhat Uttar and Basirhat Dakshin. Swarupnagar seat got merged with neighbouring Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ajoy Chakraborty of the CPI won the seat between 1996 and 2004. In 2009, Haji Nurul Islam of the Trinamool Congress won the seat. The party repeated its performance in the 2014 elections, as Idris Ali defeated his nearest CPI rival to win the seat.

Demographics: In the aftermath of the 2010 Deganga riots, Basirhat was under the spotlight for the ensuing communal polarisation. The constituency is over 50 percent Muslim, which explains why last time around both CPM and the TMC fielded candidates from the minority community here.

4. Jaynagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 1,458,724 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,57,902

Female electors: 7,00,822

Assembly Constituencies: Gosaba (SC), Basanti (SC), Kultali (SC), Jaynagar (SC), Canning Paschim (SC), Canning Purba, Magrahat Purba (SC)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Yes. After 2008, Sandeshkhali Assembly seat went to Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, while Magrahat Purba Assembly constituency was added to Jaynagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency returned Sanat Kumar Mandal of the RSP eight times to the Parliament. In 2009, however, Tarun Kumar Mondal was elected on a Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) ticket. In 2014, Pratima Mondal of the TMC defeated her nearest RSP rival to win the seat.

Demographics: Muslims are the single biggest chunk of electors in Jaynagar Lok Sabha constituency, comprising one-third of the electorate. Different groups of Scheduled Castes form at least 38 percent of the electorate in this constituency.

5. Mathurapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 1,488,784 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,72,279

Female electors: 7,16,505

Assembly Constituencies: Patharpratima, Kakdwip, Sagar, Kulpi, Raidighi, Mandirbazar (SC), Magrahat Paschim

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A CPM stronghold, Radhika Ranjan Pramanick was a five-term MP from the constituency – 1989 to 2004. In 2004 elections, Basudeb Barman was elected as the new MP. In 2009 elections, the CPM lost the seat for the first time in 25 years as Choudhary Mohan Jatua of the TMC was elected as the MP. Jatua was re-elected in 2014 elections.

Demographics: The Schedule Castes and Muslims, who together constitute over 50 percent of the population in the constituency, generally determine the electoral fate of the candidates.

6. Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 15,55,914 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,16,259

Female electors: 7,39,655

Assembly Constituencies: Diamond Harbour, Falta, Satgachia, Bishnupur (SC), Maheshtala, Budge Budge, Metiaburuz

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008. Garden Reach Assembly constituency ceased to exist.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Between 1996 and 2009, Samik Lahiri of the CPM continued to win the seat. In 2009 elections, Somendra Nath Mitra of the TMC won the seat. The seat is currently being held by Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Demographics: Metiabruz, Maheshtala and Diamond Harbour Vidhan Sabha segments have a plurality of Muslim voters, while non-Muslim voters gain primacy in rest of the Assembly segments within the Lok Sabha constituency. According to a 2009 report, Muslims may be accounting for two-fifth of the electorate in the constituency.

7. Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 15,95,746 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,11,441

Female electors: 7,84,305

Assembly Constituencies: Baruipur Purba (SC), Baruipur Paschim, Sonarpur Dakshin, Bhangar, Jadavpur, Sonarpur Uttar, Tollyganj

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, veteran TMC leader Krishna Bose was elected from this constituency. In 2004, Sujan Chakraborty of the CPM managed to snatch the seat back from the TMC. Since the 2009 polls, the seat is being held by the TMC. Sugata Bose is the sitting MP from Jadavpur. The seat is also significant for having elected stalwarts like Indrajit Gupta of the CPI, Somnath Chatterjee of the CPM and current chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Demographics: Part of Kolkata Metropolitan Area, Jadavpur, according to a report in India Today, has a sizeable number of Muslim voters (33 percent or more), who can determine the electoral fate of candidates.

8. Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 16,85,296 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,90,251

Female electors: 7,95,045

Assembly Constituencies: Kasba, Behala Purba, Behala Paschim, Kolkata Port, Bhabanipur, Rashbehari, Ballygunge

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Before 2008, Tollygunge and Chowrangee Assembly segments were part of this Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Mamata Banerjee represented the constituency between 1991 and 2011, when she vacated the seat to become the state chief minister. Since 2011, the seat is being held by Subrata Bakshi of the TMC.

9. Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 14,33,985 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,97,437

Female electors: 6,36,548

Assembly Constituencies: Chowranghee, Entally, Beleghata, Jorasanko, Shyampukur, Maniktala, Kashipur Belgachhia

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. The constituency came into existence after the merger of Kolkata North East and Kolkata North West constituencies.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sudip Bandopadhyay of the TMC has been representing the constituency since 2009.

Demographics: The Assembly segments that once made up parts of North East constituency are known to have a sizeable population of Muslims, who can swing the election in anyone’s favour.

