Lok Sabha Election 2019, Phase 7 on 19 May: State-wise list of candidates, poll timings of constituencies voting today

The seventh and final phase of voting in the Lok Sabha Election 2019 is set to take place today, on Sunday, 19 May, in 59 constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory.

All parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, along with the Union Territory of Chandigarh, will vote in the final phase of the polls.

In Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, voting will take place in a few Lok Sabha constituencies. The Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to be re-elected, is one of the key seats that will vote in Phase 7.

These 59 constituencies will vote from 7 am to 6 pm in most states except in Jharkhand and parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where voting will end early at 4 pm.

All votes polled in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election will be counted on 23 May.

Here's a list of the candidates in the fray for Phase 7:

Here's a list of the constituencies voting in Phase 7 and the poll timings:

Bihar

7 am to 4 pm: Sasaram (Assembly Constituencies: Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari and Sasaram) and Karakat (Assembly Constituencies: Dehri, Karakat, Goh and Nabinagar)

7 am to 6 pm: Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram (Assembly Constituencies: Mohania and Kargarah), Karakat (Assembly Constituencies: Nokha and Obra) and Jahanabad

Himachal Pradesh

7 am to 6 pm: Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur and Shimla

Jharkhand

7 am to 4 pm: Rajmahal, Dumka and Godda

Madhya Pradesh

7 am to 6 pm: Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa

Punjab

7 am to 6 pm: Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur and Patiala

Uttar Pradesh

7 am to 4 pm: Robertsganj (Assembly Constituencies: Chakia, Robertsganj and Duddhi)

7 am to 6 pm: Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj (Assembly Constituencies: Ghorawal and Obra)

West Bengal

7 am to 6 pm: Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar

Chandigarh

7 am to 6 pm: Chandigarh

