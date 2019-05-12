Sponsored by

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6 voting LIVE Updates: CPM demands EC action against Modi for revealing Balakot details during silent period

May 12, 2019 17:28:59 IST
Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6 voting LIVE Updates: CPM demands EC action against Modi for revealing Balakot details during silent period

  • 17:28 (IST)

    Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh latest updates

    Congress hatched 'Hindu terror' conspiracy to defame our religious heritage: PM

    Addressing a rally in Khandwa, Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of hatching 'Hindu terror' conspiracy to defame our religious heritage.

  • 17:10 (IST)

    Trends in voter turnout for sixth phase

    As can be expected, the voter turnout has seen a steady increase by the hour, with a decent rise in the last 60 minutes.

  • 17:04 (IST)

    State-wise turnout till 5 pm

    State Poll percentage till 5 pm
    Bihar 44.67%
    Delhi NCT 45.36%
    Haryana 54.14%
    Madhya Pradesh 54.08%
    Uttar Pradesh 43.26%
    West Bengal 70.77%
    Jharkhand 58.32%

    The overall turnout is estimated to be 51.44 percent at 5 pm.

  • 17:00 (IST)

    Delhi election polling latest updates

    Venkaiah Naidu, wife Usha vote at Nirman Bhawan booth

  • 16:55 (IST)

    Statewise voter turnout till 4 pm

    State Poll percentage till 4 pm
    Bihar 44.40%
    Delhi NCT 45.22%
    Haryana 51.80%
    Madhya Pradesh 52.62%
    Uttar Pradesh 43.26%
    West Bengal 70.51%
    Jharkhand 58.08%

  • 16:45 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election latest updates

    Yechury demands EC action against Modi for invoking armed forces hours before sixth phase of polling

    CPM general-secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote to the Election Commission demanding action against Narendra Modi over his interview in which he "gave out operational details of a sensitive military mission with a purpose to influence voters during the silent period of the campaign".

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:41 (IST)

    Jharkhand election polling latest updates

    One injured in JMM, BJP clash in Jamshedpur

    Supporters of JMM candidate from Jamshedpur, Champai Soren and sitting BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato clashed at a polling booth in Jugsalai area of Jamshedpur Parliamentary constituency towards the end of the polling time. The police and paramilitary forces deployed had to resort to mild cane charge and fire teargas to control the mob. One police personnel was reportedly injured in the clash.

    By Anand Dutta/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:39 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Polling stopped in Karomi village over EVM malfunctioning

    It has been at least two hours since voting was paused in Karomi village in Lambhua, booth no. 9 due to EVM malfunctioning. Officers have stopped voters from leaving the booth.

    By Asghar Naqvi/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:37 (IST)

    Jharkhand election polling latest updates

    Three arrested after JMM, BJP clash in Jamshedpur

    RAF jawans posted at booth number 171 under Jugsalai Assembly constituency in Jamshedpur were caught in a violent clash between JMM and BJP supporters. Three persons have been arrested by police so far.

    Input by Manmohan Singh/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:27 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election polling latest updates

    Congress claims BJP workers forcing people to vote for BJP

    BJP and Congress workers engaged in a  heated argument at Vivekanad polling booth in Bhopal. The Congress workers alleged that BJP workers are forcing voters to press BJP button in EVM. Police reached the spot after being informed about the incident and warned BJP workers to stay away from the booth. The Congress workers also alleged that BJP activists were noting names of voters and asking then to reveal their votes.

    By Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:15 (IST)

    Jharkhand election polling latest updates

    Brisk voting on in Digha booth 

    With just a few minutes left, brisk voting is going on in a hypersensitive polling booth established in Digha of Saranda in West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand. Saranda is infamous as one of the core hubs of Maoist rebels in Jharkhand. 

    By Anand Dutta/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:12 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election polling latest updates

    EVM replaced in Mehgaon booth after voter tampers button to prevents voting for BJP's Sandhya Rai

    In Gram Colony polling station of Mehgaon in Bhind, a person had allegedly put Feviquick glue in EVM to prevent voting for BJP candidate Sandhya Rai. The machine has been replaced by the officers. 

    By Prabhatesh/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:08 (IST)

    Haryana election polling latest updates

    Gangster Ramesh Lohar spotted with Haryana minister at polling booth

    Gangster Ramesh Lohar was seen with Haryana MoS for Cooperatives Manish Manish Grover at a polling booth. The police caught three cars with temporary numbers and found sticks, rods, poles, two number plates of different numbers and 15 cartridge of 32 bores. These cars have been seized and Ramesh Lohar has been also been detained. Congress candidate Dipendra Huda accused Ramesh Lohar of booth capturing.

    By Sunny Malik/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:04 (IST)

    West Bengal election polling latest updates

    Villagers in Bishnupur boycott polls, allege harassment by central forces

    Villagers in Bishnupur constituency, booth no 253/226, are boycotting polls. They claimed that central forces are harassing the men and not letting women cast their vote. "There are four central force personnel on duty at the booth. They are not letting us enter and are asking us to vote for BJP. Because we denied, they are not letting the women enter the booth and are chasing us and threatening to beat up the men. Hence, the villagers have decided we will boycott voting," they said.

    Input by A Ghose/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:57 (IST)

    West Bengal election polling latest updates

    BJP's letter to the EC on poll violence

    A BJP delegation met the West Bengal CEO over poll violence in the sixth phase.

    Input by A Ghose/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:53 (IST)

    West Bengal election latest updates

    Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6 voting LIVE Updates: The Election Commission ordered presiding officer of Ghatal constituency's Keshpur booth to file an FIR against BJP's Ghatal candidate Bharati Ghosh for flouted poll code by bringing her personal security personnel into 100 metres range of the booth.

    The Election Commission has also sought a report from the state EC on back-to-back clashes that broke out in Keshpur.

    Input by A Ghose/101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:37 (IST)

    West Bengal election latest updates

    Mukul Roy slams TMC after being stopped and searched by police at Kolkata airport

    BJP leader Mukul Roy's cab was stopped at Kolkata Airport and searched. This led to an argument between the former TMC leader and the police. The incident comes after Rs 1.13  lakh was seized with Ghatal BJP candidate Bharti Ghosh on Friday.

    Mukul Roy said, "I was once thoroughly searched while exiting airport. Now that I just came out on the main road they again stopped me. These are not police, they are all slaves of Mamata Banerjee. I am sure they feel ashamed to identify themselves as police even to their own children. This is a planned harassment activity by TMC."

    Input by A Ghose/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:31 (IST)

    Haryana election voting latest updates

    Voters boycott polling in Uchana Halka

    Voters jammed the NH-71 in Haryana. No one voted out of 830 voters present in Uchana Halka, Khatkad village, booth no. 209 over lack of development in the area.

    By Anil Kakkar/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:19 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates

    Voters post pictures with EVMs on social media

    In an apparent violation of the Moral Code of Conduct, people are posting pictures on social media of them voting for SP-BSP alliance and BJP and the administration is unaware.

    By Asghar Naqvi/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:11 (IST)

    Delhi election polling latest updates

    #RideforVote volunteers encourage youth to exercise franchise

    Feroze and Aftab caste their votes in soaring heat of Faridabad and also asked several youngsters via social media to cast their votes. They are part of a campaign called #RideforVote, aimed at inspiring youths of Delhi NCR to vote. 

    By Ashish Mani Tiwari/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:09 (IST)

    Bishnupur election voting latest updates

    Voters allege TMC workers keeping them from casting votes

    Voters of booth number 253 of Bhatpara area under Barjora police station of Bishnupur Parliamentary constituency alleged that a group of TMC men had physically stopped them from casting their votes and had snatched away their voter slips. The men had allegedly told them that their votes had already been cast. CRPF jawans along with the local police accompanied the voters to the spot so that they could vote. 

    A Ghose /101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:07 (IST)

    Jharkhand election voting latest updates

    Voters queue up in Jhumra

    Jhumra in Giridih constituency, considered to be one of the key pockets of Left-Wing Extremism, witnesses long lines of voters who wait in line in to cast their votes.

    Input by Anand Dutta/101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:04 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    SP writes to EC over Azamgarh irregularities

    Samajwadi Party has written to the Election Commission over irregularities in Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh. SP president Akhilesh Yadav is running from Azamgarh where he is pitted against BJP's star candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua.

    Santosh Kumar/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:02 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Pratapgarh BLO reaches one hour late

    Many voters in Pratapgarh did not get their voters' slip due to the negligence of booth-level officer Kuldeep who reached an hour late.

    Azeem Mirza/ 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:58 (IST)

    Jharkhand election voting latest updates

    JMM candidate's son held for stopping govt officials from discharging duties

    The son of Champai Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate from Jamshedpur, was arrested from Jadugoda for obstructing government officials in discharging their duties. He has been booked for misbehaving with polling officials and Jadugoda police.

    Manmohan Singh/ 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:54 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Retired armyman held after quarrelling with CRPF personnel

    A retired army personnel was taken into police custody after a quarrel broke out between him and CRPF personnel deployed Rashtriya Vidyamandir polling booth in Jaunpur LS seat in Uttar Pradesh. The retired personnel alleged that the CRPF man hit him with a stick as he was coming out of the booth after voting.

    Tanmay Baranwal/101Reporters

  • 14:53 (IST)

    Congress slams Modi over remarks on Balakot airstrike

    Congress' reaction comes Prime Minister Narendra Modi triggered a controversy with his comment in an interview that clouds and rain can prevent Pakistani radars from detecting Indian fighter jets during the Balakot air strike.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:51 (IST)

    Haryana election voting latest updates

    Two electoral offences cases registered in state

    Additional director general of police (law and order) of Haryana has said that two FIRs of electoral offences have been registered in Nuh, part of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency

    Anil Kakkar/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:49 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Many incidents of EVM failures at Machhlishahr

    Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh suffered heavily thanks to EVM glitches. Among those who were left standing in long lines were local leaders like Subhash Pandey of BSP and Shailendra Yadav of SP. Especially worse off was booth number 183, where polling was held up for an hour.


    Tanmay Baranwal/101Reporters

  • 14:47 (IST)

    Delhi election voting latest updates

    Raghav Chadha accuses BJP workers of facilitating bogus voting ​

    Raghav Chadha, AAP South Delhi candidate, alleged that some BJP workers are moving around in a polling booth in Sangam Vihar, and that a person voted 4 times. "We identified 8-10 such people and caught one red-handed. Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP candidate) is losing badly so is indulging in such tactics," he said.

    Chadha also tweeted, "Massive rigging and bogus voting incidents reported at Govt Boys Sr Sec School in Tughlakabad. Our volunteers have again unearthed the fraud. Election officers and Police are in connivance with BJP. I am reaching the spot. (sic)"

  • 14:46 (IST)

    Haryana election voting latest updates

    Cry for basic amenities for differently abled grows

    A Twitter user on Sunday highlighted how many Haryana booths had been without ramps or wheelchairs for the differently abled. 

  • 14:42 (IST)

    West Bengal election latest updates

    BJYM leader Priyanka Sharma arrested for posting photoshopped picture of Mamata Banerjee

    BJYM Howrah club cell convener ​Priyanka Sharma was arrested on charges of posting a photo-shopped picture of WB CM.Her mother says,"She just shared the picture on social media like many others,since she is an opposition worker she was arrested."

  • 14:30 (IST)

    Voter turnout at 2 pm in West Bengal and Jharkhand

    Following are the constituency-wise voter turnout figures from two states of West Bengal and Jharkhand, according to the Google app.

    WEST BENGAL 55.77%
    Tamluk 59.07%
    Kanthi 57.09%
    Ghatal 54.95%
    Jhargram 58.21%
    Medinipur 53.02%
    Purulia 56.60%
    Bankura 53.10%
    Bishnupur 54.14%
    JHARKHAND 47.16%
    Giridih 50.64%
    Dhanbad 44.72%
    Jamshedpur 47.34%
    Singhbhum 46.35%​

  • 14:28 (IST)

    Voter turnout at 2 pm in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh

    Following are the constituency-wise voter turnout figures from two states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, according to the Google app.

    MADHYA PRADESH 42.25%
    Morena 38.43%
    Bhind 35.38%
    Gwalior 38.70%
    Guna 49.03%
    Sagar 45.27%
    Vidisha 47.08%
    Bhopal 40.69%
    Rajgarh 45.30%
    UTTAR PRADESH 34.30%
    Sultanpur 38.70%
    Pratapgarh 34.81%
    Phulpur 27.37%
    Allahabad 32.08%
    Ambedkar Nagar 38.23%
    Shrawasti 33.56%
    Domariyaganj 29.36%
    Basti 38.65%
    Sant Kabir Nagar 36.84%
    Lalganj 33.14%
    Azamgarh 34.89%
    Jaunpur 35.23%
    Machhlishahr 35.58%
    Bhadohi 32.56%

  • 14:25 (IST)

    Voter turnout at 2 pm in Delhi NCT, Bihar and Haryana

    Following are the constituency-wise voter turnout figures from two states of Bihar and Haryana and the Union territory of Delhi, at 2 pm, according to the Google app.

    BIHAR 35.22%
    Valmiki Nagar 37.35%
    Paschim Champaran 38.42%
    Purvi Champaran 37.03%
    Sheohar 35.77%
    Vaishali 35.17%
    Gopalganj 40.38%
    Siwan 32.51%
    Maharajganj 25.65%
    DELHI NCT 33.63%
    Chandni Chowk 31.74%
    North East Delhi 35.73%
    East Delhi 33.79%
    New Delhi 31.52%
    North West Delhi 35.35%
    West Delhi 34.24%
    South Delhi 31.71%
    HARYANA 39.16%
    Ambala 35.75%
    Kurukshetra 44.43%
    Sirsa 39.30%
    Hisar 43.72%
    Karnal 34.71%
    Sonipat 40.53%
    Rohtak 38.97%
    Bhiwani-Mahendragarh 42.20%
    Gurgaon 37.22%
    Faridabad 37.15%
       

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:21 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Booth-level officer seen at BJP candidate's agent's house

    A booth-level officer was seen at the house of the chief election agent of BJP candidate from Pratapgarh, Sangam Lal Gupta, distributing voter slips. A complaint has been filed by district-level election officials to the Election Commission.

    Asghar Naqvi/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:13 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Voting halted, slow at two Bhopal booths

    Voting has been halted for more than 20 minutes at booth number 93 while it is is moving at a very slow pace at booth number 120 in Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh.  

    Prabhatesh Tripathy/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:07 (IST)

    Allahabad election polling latest updates

    800 Bariyapur residents boycott polls

    More than 800 residents of Bariyapur, under the Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency, have boycotted the polls over the demand for an underpass. The villagers gathered near the railway track to protest and claimed that repeated requests to the district administration and the MLA have not seen any impact.

    Pankaj Gupta/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:57 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    BJP team to meet Bengal CEO

    Not for the first time this election, a BJP delegation led by the party's vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar and election committee member Sishir Bajoria will meet the West Bengal chief electoral officer to discuss the subject of discrepancies in Phase 6 of the polls at 2 pm in Kolkata's BBD Bagh. The polls in Bengal saw widespread violence between TMC and BJP workers.

    A Ghose/ 101 Reporters

  • 13:55 (IST)

    Chief election commissioner casts vote

    NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora cast their votes on Sunday.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:52 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Large crowd gathers outside polling booth in Ghatal, police lathicharge

    Security forces in West Bengal's Ghatal constituency lathicharged at a huge mob that had gathered outside the polling booth in Keshpur Bazar. Police also used tear gas in the area. The seat where TMC's actor-and-politician Dev and BJP's Bharati Ghosh are going head to head, saw violence all day.

    A Ghose/ 101 Reporters

  • 13:33 (IST)

    Voter turnout at 1 pm in West Bengal and Jharkhand

    Following are the constituency-wise voter turnout figures from two states of West Bengal and Jharkhand, according to the Google app.

    WEST BENGAL 39.62%
    Tamluk 41.20%
    Kanthi 39.04%
    Ghatal 46.76%
    Jhargram 41.74%
    Medinipur 45.13%
    Purulia 35.78%
    Bankura 38.71%
    Bishnupur 51.62%
    JHARKHAND 32.62%
    Giridih 45.55%
    Dhanbad 42.73%
    Jamshedpur 47.34%
    Singhbhum 46.35%​

  • 13:30 (IST)

    Voter turnout at 1 pm in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh

    Following are the constituency-wise voter turnout figures from two states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, according to the Google app.

    MADHYA PRADESH 29.93%
    Morena 34.48%
    Bhind 29.82%
    Gwalior 27.32%
    Guna 39.44%
    Sagar 35.47%
    Vidisha 41.63%
    Bhopal 37.05%
    Rajgarh 41.63%
    UTTAR PRADESH 21.90%
    Sultanpur 38.70%
    Pratapgarh 29.77%
    Phulpur 23.15%
    Allahabad 32.08%
    Ambedkar Nagar 38.23%
    Shrawasti 29.42%
    Domariyaganj 13.81%
    Basti 38.65%
    Sant Kabir Nagar 34.04%
    Lalganj 32.78%
    Azamgarh 19.75%
    Jaunpur 30.60%
    Machhlishahr 28.47%
    Bhadohi 32.56%​

  • 13:28 (IST)

    Voter turnout at 1 pm in Delhi NCT, Bihar and Haryana

    Following are the constituency-wise voter turnout figures from two states of Bihar and Haryana and the Union territory of Delhi, at 1 pm, according to the Google app.

    BIHAR 20.70%
    Valmiki Nagar 20.44%
    Paschim Champaran 20.22%
    Purvi Champaran 22.93%
    Sheohar 23.51%
    Vaishali 21.95%
    Gopalganj 21.87%
    Siwan 21.28%
    Maharajganj 20.00%
    DELHI NCT 19.70%
    Chandni Chowk 18.04%
    North East Delhi 21.56%
    East Delhi 20.67%
    New Delhi 18.39%
    North West Delhi 20.18%
    West Delhi 19.73%
    South Delhi 18.46%
    HARYANA 27.38%
    Ambala 30.90%
    Kurukshetra 38.51%
    Sirsa 31.66%
    Hisar 29.44%
    Karnal 24.50%
    Sonipat 31.65%
    Rohtak 29.50%
    Bhiwani-Mahendragarh 40.63%
    Gurgaon 31.70%
    Faridabad 28.73%​

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:23 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates

    BJP workers held for commotion in polling booths

    Bhopal police on Sunday detained BJP workers for creating ruckus at different polling booths of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. In the first incident, Baghsewania police detained Ghanshyam Sahi and Dharm Veer Singh from Govindpura booth number 326. In a similar incident Kamla Nagar police detained Naem Ansari from booth number 57.

    Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters

  • 13:21 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Dilip Ghosh alleges TMC stopping people from voting 

    West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said his party workers were being threatened at a booth in Rampura in West Medinipur. "So I went to meet them. TMC goons attacked us and we were stopped from going inside the booth. These people are stopping people from voting," he said.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:15 (IST)

    Villagers boycott polls over demands for facilities

    At Toklo of Chakradharpur, in Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency, villagers have boycotted polls, demanding a road, leading to now votes being cast in the polling station so far.

    In Fatehnagra village of Kauvapur block in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, villagers also refrained from voting and said they have been deprived of basic amenities like electricity, roads and water.

    Officials are still trying to convince residents of Rajswa village, a part of the Domariyaganj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradeh, not to boycott polls. Booth number 437 is yet to register any vote.

    Yogesh Bhardwaj, Santosh Kumar and Anand Dutta/ 101 Reporters

  • 13:06 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Bengal CEO seeks report on violence on BJP candidate

    The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer has sought a report from the Ghatal District Magistrate on the attack on BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh's convoy earlier in the day.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:00 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Voters, police clash at Bhadohi

    Voters and the police broke out into a scuffle at Umari booth in Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Initial reports say that the public had broken the windshield of a car.

    Yogesh Bharadwaj/101Reporters

  • 12:57 (IST)

    Delhi election voting latest updates

    Prakash Karat, Kapil Dev, SY Quraishi cast votes

    Among those who cast their votes as Phase 6 progressed were former chief election commission Dr SY Quraishi, former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev and senior CPM leader Prakash Karat.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6 voting LATEST Updates: CPM general-secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote to the Election Commission demanding action against Narendra Modi over his interview in which he "gave out operational details of a sensitive military mission with a purpose to influence voters during the silent period of the campaign".

 

The RAF jawans posted at booth number 171 under Jugsalai Assembly constituency in Jamshedpur were caught in a violent clash between JMM and BJP supporters. Three persons have been arrested by police so far.

BJP and Congress workers engaged in a heated argument at Vivekanad polling booth in Bhopal. The Congress workers alleged that BJP workers are forcing voters to press BJP button in EVM. Police reached the spot after being informed about the incident and warned BJP workers to stay away from the booth. The Congress workers also alleged that BJP activists were noting names of voters and asking then to reveal their votes.

The Election Commission ordered presiding officer of Ghatal constituency's Keshpur booth to file an FIR against BJP's Ghatal candidate Bharati Ghosh for flouted poll code by bringing her personal security personnel into 100 metres range of the booth.

Raghav Chadha, AAP South Delhi candidate, alleged that some BJP workers are moving around in a polling booth in Sangam Vihar, and that a person voted four times.  He also tweeted about BJP being involved in "massive rigging and bogus voting" being reported at Tughlakabad.

Security forces in West Bengal's Ghatal constituency lathicharged at a huge mob that had gathered outside the polling booth in Keshpur Bazar. Police also used tear gas in the area. The seat where TMC's actor-and-politician Dev and BJP's Bharati Ghosh are going head to head, saw violence all day.

Not for the first time this election, a BJP delegation led by the party's vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar and election committee member Sishir Bajoria will meet the West Bengal chief electoral officer to discuss the subject of discrepancies in Phase 6 of the polls at 2 pm in Kolkata's BBD Bagh. The polls in Bengal saw widespread violence between TMC and BJP workers.

At Toklo of Chakradharpur, in Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency, villagers have boycotted polls, demanding a road, leading to now votes being cast in the polling station so far. In Fatehnagra village of Kauvapur block in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, villagers also refrained from voting and said they have been deprived of basic amenities like electricity, roads and water.

Officials are still trying to convince residents of Rajswa village, a part of the Domariyaganj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradeh, not to boycott polls. Booth number 437 is yet to register any vote.

At noon, the country's 59 constituencies that were going to polls had recorded voter turnout percentage of 25.06 percent. In West Bengal, despite clashes between TMC and BJP, the turnout percentage stood at 38.08%, the highest in the country.

BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh's convoy was attacked by unidentified men and his car vandalised at Dantan in West Medinipur. Two people were injured in the violence, one severely. Ghosh has alleged that the men were sent by the TMC. "They are behaving like hooligans and not letting polling take place peacefully," he said. People were allegedly heard shouting 'Dilip Ghosh go back' after surrounding his car.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by Congress Delhi chief Sheila Dikshit, cast her vote at Delhi's Nirman Bhavan on Sunday. Her son, Rahul, cast his vote earlier in the day and predicted a BJP loss.

BJP candidate for Ghatal, Bharti Ghosh, was stopped from entering a booth at Keshpur by TMC cadres. Bharti had allegedly wanted to sit at the booth and was stopped from doing that by the TMC polling agent, leading to a scuffle where both sides engaged in pushing. Later in the day, Ghosh's vehicles were vandalised, reported ANI. BJP has blamed TMC for the action.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, after casting his vote at Tughlaq Road with Congress leader Ajay Maken, said that the people were the rulers in this country and that he is willing to accept whatever the mandate of the people is. He said the issues of the polls were unemployment and the money siphoned off to Anil Ambani by Narendra Modi. "He has given us his anger and we have returned it with our love," he said.

An argument broke out between Union minister and BJP's candidate from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi and the SP-BSP gathbandhan's candidate Sonu Singh after Maneka alleged that Singh's supporters were threatening voters.

Widespread EVM failures have marked Phase 6 of polling as well, leaving people standing in long queues for nearly two hours in the heat. In West Bengal, fresh EVM malfunction reports have come in from from Paschim Medinipur's booth numbers 163, 155 and 175, in the Chandipur Kalikakhali village. In Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, voters complained of heat at booth number 39 where voting has still not begun. Voting has not begun at booth number 346 in Sultanpur either. In Madhya Pradesh, EVM glitches were found at Laharpur Baghmugakiya extension's polling booth in Bhopal. In Machhlishahr's booth number 369 and Jaunpur's booth number 125, 127, 128 and 131, voting is yet to begin.

Major clashes were reported in the early hours of 12 May at Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency's booth number 23 and 24 in Paschimbar area. A few rounds of firing took place and two people have been injured. BJP has claimed the individuals named Ananta Gucchait and Ranjit Maiti are party workers.

Among Sunday's first voters were India cricket captain Virat Kohli, his former teammate and BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir and Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur. Virat stood in line at a polling booth in Pinecrest School in Gurugram.

Mere minutes into polling, voting has been halted at booth number 369, part of Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh due to EVM malfunction. Voting has not yet begun at booth number 75 in Sagar Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh due to a technical malfunction in the EVM.

A BJP worker, Raman Singh, was found dead on Saturday night at Gopiballabpur in West Bengal's Jhargram district. Jhargram was an erstwhile Maoist hotbed. Violence has marked every single poll phase in West Bengal so far. BJP has blamed TMC for the alleged murder.

Elections will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eights constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven seats in Delhi and four in Jharkhand. Polling will begin at 7 am and go on till 6 pm in most of the constituencies.

The fate of several Union ministers, including Radha Mohan Singh, Harshvardhan and Maneka Gandhi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia will be decided on Sunday in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha polls to be held in 59 constituencies in six states and New Delhi.

Over 10.17 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to choose among the 979 candidates in fray. The Election Commission has set up over 1.13 lakh polling stations for smooth conduct of polls

The elections in this phase are seen as a big test for the BJP, which had won 45 of these seats in 2014, with the Trinamool Congress bagging 8, the Congress two and the Samajwadi Party and the LJP one seat each among others.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had won 13 of the 14 constituencies in 2014, the only exception being Azamgarh, won then by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

However, the BJP had to face defeat in the bypolls in Phulpur and Gorakhpur constituencies last year. While the anti-BJP alliance would like to retain its grip over both the seats, the saffron party is looking to wrest them from the Opposition.

Their importance can be gauged from the fact that Gorakhpur was represented by Yogi Adityanath in Lok Sabha from 1998 to 2017, before he became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Similarly, Phulpur was won for the first time by the BJP in 2014, when Keshav Prasad Maurya emerged victorious from the seat once represented by Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister. Maurya vacated the seat after he became the deputy chief minister of the state in 2017.

In Azamgarh this time, Akhilesh is trying to retain his father's seat against Bhojpuri film star Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' of the BJP.

Sultanpur too is seeing an interesting contest as the BJP has fielded Union minister Maneka Gandhi for the seat won by her son Varun in 2014.

The seats appear tricky for Maneka as BJP strategists are relying on a division of Congress and gathbandhan votes, besides possible counter-polarisation of non-Yadav and non-Jatav Dalit and OBC votes.

Polling will also be held for Bhopal, Morena, Bhind (SC), Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha and Rajgarh seats in Madhya Pradesh. This will be the third phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh, with the first and second phases having been held on 29 April and 6 May. The last phase will be held on 19 May.

The Bhopal seat will see an interesting fight between senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and BJP nominee Pragya Singh Thakur.

Guna will seal the fate of AICC general secretary and Congress candidate Scindia. Union minister and BJP nominee Narendra Singh Tomar is in the fray from Morena.

In the national capital, voting will be held in all the seven seats. As many as 164 candidates, including 18 women, are in the fray.

It is expected to be a three-cornered fight involving the BJP, AAP and the Congress.

Prominent candidates in the fray include veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, Olympian boxer Vijender Singh, Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Atishi from AAP and her BJP rival cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.

Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar are among the 223 candidates in fray in Haryana.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a sitting MLA of Congress from Rohtak district, is once again trying his luck to enter the Lower House, this time from Sonipat. Earlier, Hooda had remained a four-time MP from Rohak parliamentary constituency.

Hooda's son Deepender is seeking re-election for fourth term from Rohtak as Congress nominee.

Among other candidates, Union minister Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh (BJP) and former chief minister Bhajan Lal's grandson Bhavya Bishnoi (Congress), both political greenhorns, are contesting from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat, where they face sitting MP and leader of newly floated JJP Dushyant Chautala, grandson of former chief minister, OP Chautala

Former Union minister Kumari Selja and state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar are fighting from Ambala and Sirsa, respectively, for the party.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front constituents — the CPM, the CPI and the AIFB — are the main contenders in West Bengal. In this phase, polling will be held in Jangal Mahal — the forested region of Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Purulia districts, which used to be a Maoist hotbed, during the erstwhile Left Front government.

In Jharkhand, state minister Chandraprakash Choudhary, former cricketer Kirti Azad and ex-chief minister Madhu Koda's wife Gita are among the 67 candidates whose fate will be sealed in the third phase of polls in the state.

Polling will be held in Dhanbad, Giridih, Jamshedpur and Singhbhum (ST) seats, all won by the BJP in 2014.

Altogether, 66,85,401 voters, including 31,79,720 women and 116 of the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Four sitting MPs, including Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, are among the 127 candidates contesting in Bihar.

Amid tight security, polling will be held in eight Lok Sabha seats - Sheohar, Valmiki Nagar, Pashchimi Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Maharajganj and Vaishali.

Among the 127 candidates, 16 are women - eight in Vaishali, four in Siwan and one each in Sheohar, Maharajganj, Purvi Champaran and Valmiki Nagar.

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 17:28:59 IST

