Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6 voting LIVE Updates: AAP's Raghav Chadha claims BJP behind 'massive rigging, bogus voting' in Delhi's Tughlakabad

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6 voting LATEST Updates: Raghav Chadha, AAP South Delhi candidate, alleged that some BJP workers are moving around in a polling booth in Sangam Vihar, and that a person voted four times. He also tweeted about BJP being involved in "massive rigging and bogus voting" being reported at Tughlakabad.
Security forces in West Bengal's Ghatal constituency lathicharged at a huge mob that had gathered outside the polling booth in Keshpur Bazar. Police also used tear gas in the area. The seat where TMC's actor-and-politician Dev and BJP's Bharati Ghosh are going head to head, saw violence all day.
Not for the first time this election, a BJP delegation led by the party's vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar and election committee member Sishir Bajoria will meet the West Bengal chief electoral officer to discuss the subject of discrepancies in Phase 6 of the polls at 2 pm in Kolkata's BBD Bagh. The polls in Bengal saw widespread violence between TMC and BJP workers.
At Toklo of Chakradharpur, in Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency, villagers have boycotted polls, demanding a road, leading to now votes being cast in the polling station so far. In Fatehnagra village of Kauvapur block in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, villagers also refrained from voting and said they have been deprived of basic amenities like electricity, roads and water.
Officials are still trying to convince residents of Rajswa village, a part of the Domariyaganj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradeh, not to boycott polls. Booth number 437 is yet to register any vote.
At noon, the country's 59 constituencies that were going to polls had recorded voter turnout percentage of 25.06 percent. In West Bengal, despite clashes between TMC and BJP, the turnout percentage stood at 38.08%, the highest in the country.
BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh's convoy was attacked by unidentified men and his car vandalised at Dantan in West Medinipur. Two people were injured in the violence, one severely. Ghosh has alleged that the men were sent by the TMC. "They are behaving like hooligans and not letting polling take place peacefully," he said. People were allegedly heard shouting 'Dilip Ghosh go back' after surrounding his car.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by Congress Delhi chief Sheila Dikshit, cast her vote at Delhi's Nirman Bhavan on Sunday. Her son, Rahul, cast his vote earlier in the day and predicted a BJP loss.
BJP candidate for Ghatal, Bharti Ghosh, was stopped from entering a booth at Keshpur by TMC cadres. Bharti had allegedly wanted to sit at the booth and was stopped from doing that by the TMC polling agent, leading to a scuffle where both sides engaged in pushing. Later in the day, Ghosh's vehicles were vandalised, reported ANI. BJP has blamed TMC for the action.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, after casting his vote at Tughlaq Road with Congress leader Ajay Maken, said that the people were the rulers in this country and that he is willing to accept whatever the mandate of the people is. He said the issues of the polls were unemployment and the money siphoned off to Anil Ambani by Narendra Modi. "He has given us his anger and we have returned it with our love," he said.
An argument broke out between Union minister and BJP's candidate from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi and the SP-BSP gathbandhan's candidate Sonu Singh after Maneka alleged that Singh's supporters were threatening voters.
Widespread EVM failures have marked Phase 6 of polling as well, leaving people standing in long queues for nearly two hours in the heat. In West Bengal, fresh EVM malfunction reports have come in from from Paschim Medinipur's booth numbers 163, 155 and 175, in the Chandipur Kalikakhali village. In Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, voters complained of heat at booth number 39 where voting has still not begun. Voting has not begun at booth number 346 in Sultanpur either. In Madhya Pradesh, EVM glitches were found at Laharpur Baghmugakiya extension's polling booth in Bhopal. In Machhlishahr's booth number 369 and Jaunpur's booth number 125, 127, 128 and 131, voting is yet to begin.
Major clashes were reported in the early hours of 12 May at Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency's booth number 23 and 24 in Paschimbar area. A few rounds of firing took place and two people have been injured. BJP has claimed the individuals named Ananta Gucchait and Ranjit Maiti are party workers.
Among Sunday's first voters were India cricket captain Virat Kohli, his former teammate and BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir and Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur. Virat stood in line at a polling booth in Pinecrest School in Gurugram.
Mere minutes into polling, voting has been halted at booth number 369, part of Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh due to EVM malfunction. Voting has not yet begun at booth number 75 in Sagar Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh due to a technical malfunction in the EVM.
A BJP worker, Raman Singh, was found dead on Saturday night at Gopiballabpur in West Bengal's Jhargram district. Jhargram was an erstwhile Maoist hotbed. Violence has marked every single poll phase in West Bengal so far. BJP has blamed TMC for the alleged murder.
Elections will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eights constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven seats in Delhi and four in Jharkhand. Polling will begin at 7 am and go on till 6 pm in most of the constituencies.
The fate of several Union ministers, including Radha Mohan Singh, Harshvardhan and Maneka Gandhi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia will be decided on Sunday in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha polls to be held in 59 constituencies in six states and New Delhi.
Over 10.17 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to choose among the 979 candidates in fray. The Election Commission has set up over 1.13 lakh polling stations for smooth conduct of polls
The elections in this phase are seen as a big test for the BJP, which had won 45 of these seats in 2014, with the Trinamool Congress bagging 8, the Congress two and the Samajwadi Party and the LJP one seat each among others.
In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had won 13 of the 14 constituencies in 2014, the only exception being Azamgarh, won then by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.
However, the BJP had to face defeat in the bypolls in Phulpur and Gorakhpur constituencies last year. While the anti-BJP alliance would like to retain its grip over both the seats, the saffron party is looking to wrest them from the Opposition.
Their importance can be gauged from the fact that Gorakhpur was represented by Yogi Adityanath in Lok Sabha from 1998 to 2017, before he became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.
Similarly, Phulpur was won for the first time by the BJP in 2014, when Keshav Prasad Maurya emerged victorious from the seat once represented by Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister. Maurya vacated the seat after he became the deputy chief minister of the state in 2017.
In Azamgarh this time, Akhilesh is trying to retain his father's seat against Bhojpuri film star Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' of the BJP.
Sultanpur too is seeing an interesting contest as the BJP has fielded Union minister Maneka Gandhi for the seat won by her son Varun in 2014.
The seats appear tricky for Maneka as BJP strategists are relying on a division of Congress and gathbandhan votes, besides possible counter-polarisation of non-Yadav and non-Jatav Dalit and OBC votes.
Polling will also be held for Bhopal, Morena, Bhind (SC), Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha and Rajgarh seats in Madhya Pradesh. This will be the third phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh, with the first and second phases having been held on 29 April and 6 May. The last phase will be held on 19 May.
The Bhopal seat will see an interesting fight between senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and BJP nominee Pragya Singh Thakur.
Guna will seal the fate of AICC general secretary and Congress candidate Scindia. Union minister and BJP nominee Narendra Singh Tomar is in the fray from Morena.
In the national capital, voting will be held in all the seven seats. As many as 164 candidates, including 18 women, are in the fray.
It is expected to be a three-cornered fight involving the BJP, AAP and the Congress.
Prominent candidates in the fray include veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, Olympian boxer Vijender Singh, Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Atishi from AAP and her BJP rival cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.
Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar are among the 223 candidates in fray in Haryana.
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a sitting MLA of Congress from Rohtak district, is once again trying his luck to enter the Lower House, this time from Sonipat. Earlier, Hooda had remained a four-time MP from Rohak parliamentary constituency.
Hooda's son Deepender is seeking re-election for fourth term from Rohtak as Congress nominee.
Among other candidates, Union minister Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh (BJP) and former chief minister Bhajan Lal's grandson Bhavya Bishnoi (Congress), both political greenhorns, are contesting from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat, where they face sitting MP and leader of newly floated JJP Dushyant Chautala, grandson of former chief minister, OP Chautala
Former Union minister Kumari Selja and state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar are fighting from Ambala and Sirsa, respectively, for the party.
The ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front constituents — the CPM, the CPI and the AIFB — are the main contenders in West Bengal. In this phase, polling will be held in Jangal Mahal — the forested region of Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Purulia districts, which used to be a Maoist hotbed, during the erstwhile Left Front government.
In Jharkhand, state minister Chandraprakash Choudhary, former cricketer Kirti Azad and ex-chief minister Madhu Koda's wife Gita are among the 67 candidates whose fate will be sealed in the third phase of polls in the state.
Polling will be held in Dhanbad, Giridih, Jamshedpur and Singhbhum (ST) seats, all won by the BJP in 2014.
Altogether, 66,85,401 voters, including 31,79,720 women and 116 of the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise.
Four sitting MPs, including Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, are among the 127 candidates contesting in Bihar.
Amid tight security, polling will be held in eight Lok Sabha seats - Sheohar, Valmiki Nagar, Pashchimi Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Maharajganj and Vaishali.
Among the 127 candidates, 16 are women - eight in Vaishali, four in Siwan and one each in Sheohar, Maharajganj, Purvi Champaran and Valmiki Nagar.
West Bengal election latest updates
Mukul Roy slams TMC after being stopped and searched by police at Kolkata airport
BJP leader Mukul Roy's cab was stopped at Kolkata Airport and searched. This led to an argument between the former TMC leader and the police. The incident comes after Rs 1.13 lakh was seized with Ghatal BJP candidate Bharti Ghosh on Friday.
Mukul Roy said, "I was once thoroughly searched while exiting airport. Now that I just came out on the main road they again stopped me. These are not police, they are all slaves of Mamata Banerjee. I am sure they feel ashamed to identify themselves as police even to their own children. This is a planned harassment activity by TMC."
Input by A. Ghose/101Reporters
Haryana election voting latest updates
Voters boycott polling in Uchana Halka
Voters jammed the NH-71 in Haryana. No one voted out of 830 voters present in Uchana Halka, Khatkad village, booth no. 209 over lack of development in the area.
By Anil Kakkar/101Reporters
Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates
Voters post pictures with EVMs on social media
In an apparent violation of the Moral Code of Conduct, people are posting pictures on social media of them voting for SP-BSP alliance and BJP and the administration is unaware.
By Asghar Naqvi/101Reporters
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
SP writes to EC over Azamgarh irregularities
Samajwadi Party has written to the Election Commission over irregularities in Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh. SP president Akhilesh Yadav is running from Azamgarh where he is pitted against BJP's star candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua.
Santosh Kumar/101Reporters
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
Retired armyman held after quarrelling with CRPF personnel
A retired army personnel was taken into police custody after a quarrel broke out between him and CRPF personnel deployed Rashtriya Vidyamandir polling booth in Jaunpur LS seat in Uttar Pradesh. The retired personnel alleged that the CRPF man hit him with a stick as he was coming out of the booth after voting.
Tanmay Baranwal/101Reporters
Delhi election voting latest updates
Raghav Chadha accuses BJP workers of facilitating bogus voting
Raghav Chadha, AAP South Delhi candidate, alleged that some BJP workers are moving around in a polling booth in Sangam Vihar, and that a person voted 4 times. "We identified 8-10 such people and caught one red-handed. Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP candidate) is losing badly so is indulging in such tactics," he said.
Chadha also tweeted, "Massive rigging and bogus voting incidents reported at Govt Boys Sr Sec School in Tughlakabad. Our volunteers have again unearthed the fraud. Election officers and Police are in connivance with BJP. I am reaching the spot. (sic)"
West Bengal election latest updates
BJYM leader Priyanka Sharma arrested for posting photoshopped picture of Mamata Banerjee
BJYM Howrah club cell convener Priyanka Sharma was arrested on charges of posting a photo-shopped picture of WB CM.Her mother says,"She just shared the picture on social media like many others,since she is an opposition worker she was arrested."
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
Booth-level officer seen at BJP candidate's agent's house
A booth-level officer was seen at the house of the chief election agent of BJP candidate from Pratapgarh, Sangam Lal Gupta, distributing voter slips. A complaint has been filed by district-level election officials to the Election Commission.
Asghar Naqvi/101Reporters
Allahabad election polling latest updates
800 Bariyapur residents boycott polls
More than 800 residents of Bariyapur, under the Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency, have boycotted the polls over the demand for an underpass. The villagers gathered near the railway track to protest and claimed that repeated requests to the district administration and the MLA have not seen any impact.
Pankaj Gupta/101Reporters
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP team to meet Bengal CEO
Not for the first time this election, a BJP delegation led by the party's vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar and election committee member Sishir Bajoria will meet the West Bengal chief electoral officer to discuss the subject of discrepancies in Phase 6 of the polls at 2 pm in Kolkata's BBD Bagh. The polls in Bengal saw widespread violence between TMC and BJP workers.
A Ghose/ 101 Reporters
Bhopal election voting latest update
Alok Sharma wears BJP symbol, Congress to file complaint
Bhopal mayor Alok Sharma wore a badge of the BJP's lotus symbol to Jain Nagar's booth number 182 while casting his vote on Sunday. Congress leaders will be filing a complaint against Sharma for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
Delhi election voting latest updates
Sonia, Priyanka, Robert cast votes in Delhi
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by Congress Delhi chief Sheila Dikshit, cast her vote at Delhi's Nirman Bhavan on Sunday. Her son, Rahul, cast his vote earlier in the day and predicted a BJP loss.
Priyanka Gandhi and husband Robert Vadra too voted at the Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Delhi's Lodhi Estate.
Maharajganj election voting latest updates
BJP candidate says he is hopeful
BJP candidate from Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, Janardan Singh Sigriwal, before going to cast his vote, said that he is getting all the support from the people of the constituency. Sigriwal's wife also showed confidence in his victory.
Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters
West Bengal election voting latest update
Dilip Ghosh's convoy attacked in West Medinipur
BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh's convoy was attacked by unidentified men and his car vandalised at Dantan in West Medinipur. Two people were injured in the violence, one severely. Ghosh has alleged that the men were sent by the TMC. "They are behaving like hooligans and not letting polling take place peacefully," he said. People were allegedly heard shouting 'Dilip Ghosh go back' after surrounding his car.
A Ghose/ 101 Reporters
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
Shivraj Singh Chauhan casts vote
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan cast his vote at Jait village in Budhni, which falls under the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh says TMC govt resorting 'unethical measures'
Speaking to reporters, BJP's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh said, "We are being stopped by the police. Twice, our leaders cars have been attacked. This arbitrary government has crossed all limits and are not considering that it is a democracy. They have resorted to unethical measures."
A Ghose/ 101 Reporters
Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates
Polling finally begins at Badlapur
Voting has begun after a delay of one and half hours at Badlapur, part of Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. More than 4500 voters waiting in a queue to cast their vote after polling was held up due to EVM malfunction.
Tanmay Baranwal/101Reporters
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest update
Bhind Congress, BJP leaders put on house arrest
District administration and poll authorities have ordered house arrests for BJP and Congress leaders of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh for Sunday. Police forces have also been deployed at the houses of leaders such as BJP MLA Arvind Bhadauriya and former MLA and Congress leader Hemant Katare, both of whom have permission to only go out for the purpose of voting today. The district administration had taken the same measures during the assembly elections last year as a precautionary measure.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
Rahul Gandhi casts vote, says 'love will win'
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, after casting his vote at Tughlaq Road with Congress leader Ajay Maken, said that the people were the rulers in this country and that he is willing to accept whatever the mandate of the people is. He said the issues of the polls were unemployment and the money siphoned off to Anil Ambani by Narendra Modi. "He has given us his anger and we have returned it with our love," he said.
Ghatal election voting latest updates
Bharati Ghosh's convoy vandalised after scuffle
BJP candidate for Ghatal, Bharti Ghosh, was stopped from entering a booth at Keshpur by TMC cadres. Bharti had allegedly wanted to sit at the booth and was stopped from doing that by the TMC polling agent, leading to a scuffle where both sides engaged in pushing. Later in the day, Ghosh's vehicles were vandalised, reported ANI. BJP has blamed TMC for the action.
With inputs by A Ghose/ 101 Reporters
Kanthi election voting latest updates
Voters agitate after several EVM machines fail
At Ramnagar (booth number 217) and Patashpur (booth 212) in West Bengal's Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency, voters were left irritated after malfunctioning EVMs and VVPAT glitches left the two booths nonfunctional after the first few minutes in the morning. Voters, who had been standing in the heat, broke out in protests.
A Ghose/ 101 Reporters
Giridih election voting latest updates
NDA candidate's car attacked last night
A car belonging to Giridih constituency's NDA candidate Chandra Prakash Chaudhary, was attacked in Jainamor area of Bokaro between 1 am and 2 am this morning. Chaudhary was staying at a nearby hotel at the time. Police have begun an inquiry. Allegations have been levelled on Jharkhand Mukti Morcha workers.
Anand Dutta/ 101 Reporters
Bhopal election voting latest updates
City mayor reaches police station with complaint that Congress leader beat up BJP polling agent
Alok Sharma, a senior BJP leader and mayor of Bhopal reached Gautam Nagar police station on Sunday morning just after one hour of polling began, with the allegation that Congress' Arif Aqueel's brother Aamir Aqueel threatened BJP's polling agent with weapons.
According to police officials, the incident took place at the DIG Bungalow polling centre where an unidentified man attacked a polling agent of the BJP. However, BJP leader Sharma claims that the attacker was goon from Congress party and a supporter of Arif Aqueel. He said, "BJP has no arrangement of a polling agent in ward 16 as the booth falls in Arif Aqueel stronghold. So we asked the election official to allow us to send a polling agent from a nearby booth. When the agent went to sit near the booth to help voters, Aamir Aqueel sent goons to beat the agent up."
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
Sheohar election voting latest updates
Senior citizen slapped by polling personnel
A senior citizen was allegedly slapped by a polling personnel at booth number 201 in Riga Block under Sheohar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar. The incident angered voters who were in the queue and a protest broke out on spot. The Circle Inspector has reached the spot to control the situation.
Adityanand Arya/ 101 Reporters
Sultanpur election voting latest updates
Maneka, Sonu Singh face off at booth
An argument broke out between Union minister and BJP's candidate from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi and the SP-BSP gathbandhan's candidate Sonu Singh after Maneka alleged that Singh's supporters were threatening voters.
Sheohar election voting latest updates
Polling held up for 30 minutes at booth
In Bihar's Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency, voting has been halted for half an hour at booth number 187 in Riga Imli Bazaar due to technical glitches in the EVM.
Adityanand Arya/ 101 Reporters
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
Polling resumes after EVM glitch is fixed in Nayapura
In Gwalior's Nayapura booth number 26 and Pragati Vidyapeeth booth number 16/65, voting has resumed after poll officers fixed EVM glitchs immediately after they arose.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
Pratapgarh election voting latest updates
45 EVMs malfunction in one constituency
As many as 45 EVMs malfunctions have been reported from Pratapgarh constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Of these, 30 machines have been repaired already while voting remains affected in 15 other booths.
Santosh Kumar/101Reporters
Voter turnout percentages from UP, Bengal and Jharkhand
Below are the voter turnout percentages from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand at 9 am, according to the Google app.
Voter turnout percentage in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh
Below are the voter turnout percentages from Haryana and Madhya Pradesh at 9 am, according to the Google app.
Voter turnout at Bihar and Delhi NCT at 9 am
The constituency-wise breakdown of voter turnout percentages in Bihar and the Bihar NCT at 9 am, according to the Google app are as follows.
Bihar election voting latest updates
Home guard mistakenly fired at in Sheohar
A home guard was mistakenly fired at, at booth number 272 in Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. Superintendent of police Santosh Kumar said, "One person from the polling party has been injured in firing. He was taken to Sheohar's Sadar Hospital for trearment."
Adityanand Arya/ 101 Reporters
Haryana election voting latest updates
Faulty EVM replaced, new EVM malfunctions too
A faulty EVM had been replaced in the morning by another at booth number 135 in Section 19 of Panchkula in Haryana. However, this new EVM too has stopped working due to a fresh glitch, pausing the polling process once again.
Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Voters disgruntled as widespread EVM failures reported from across states
In West Bengal, fresh EVM malfunction reports have come in from from Paschim Medinipur's booth numbers 163, 155 and 175, in the Chandipur Kalikakhali village.
In Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, voters complained of heat at booth number 39 where voting has still not begun. Voting has not begun at booth number 346 in Sultanpur either.
In Madhya Pradesh, EVM glitches were found at Laharpur Baghmugakiya extension's polling booth in Bhopal. In Machhlishahr's booth number 369 and Jaunpur's booth number 125, 127, 128 and 131, voting is yet to begin.
Manish Chandra Mishra, Azeem Mirza, Yogesh Bharadwaj, Asghar Naqvi and A Ghose/101 Reporters
West Bengal election polling latest updates
Firing, clashes leave two BJP workers injured
Major clashes were reported in the early hours of 12 May at Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency's booth number 23 and 24 in Paschimbar area. A few rounds of firing took place and two people have been injured. BJP has claimed the individuals named Ananta Gucchait and Ranjit Maiti are party workers.
A Ghose/101 Reporters
Delhi election voting latest updates
Gautam Gambhir, in the centre of pamphlet row, casts vote
Gautam Gambhir, the BJP's East Delhi candidate and at the centre of raging controversy over a derogatory pamphlet written targeting his AAP counterpart Atishi, cast his vote on Sunday too.
Haryana election voting latest update
Virat Kohli casts vote in Gurugam
India men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli was among the first voters in Phase 6. Kohli stood in line and voted at a school in Haryana's Gurugram.
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
Several booths see polling halted, thanks to EVM failures
Voting is yet to begin in Bhopal's booth number 154/348 at Barkatullah University due to EVM malfunctioning. The same fate has been seen in booth number 8- of Jahangirabad in the city.
At Sagar's booth number 75, at Police Training College, the EVM machine has not been working.
S Niazi/ 101 reporters
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
EVM malfunctions mark voting in Phase 6 too
Voting has not begun yet in booth numbers 125, 127, 128 and 131 in Jaunpur constituency, at booth number 16 in Pratapgarh constituency and at booth numbers 238, 279, 398, and 404 in Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh.
EVM malfunctions were also reported from booths numbers 71, 274 and 278, of Sultanpur. Voting has not begun at booth numbers 205 and 329 in the same constituency.
Asghar Naqvi, Tanmay Baranwal and Azeem Mirza/101Reporters
Bankura election voting latest updates
People lose cool after yet another EVM failure in West Bengal
In West Bengal's Bankura Lok Sabha constituency's polling booth number 136, people standing in a queue lost their cool after voting failed to begin almost an entire hour since 7 am, due to EVM malfunctions.
SS Parveen/ 101 Reporters
Bhopal election campaign latest update
Controversial candidate Pragya Singh Thakur casts vote
BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast who claimed that she had cursed late Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare to death, cast her vote early on Sunday.
Bankura election voting latest updates
Voting takes off at Bengal constituency from where former Kolkata mayor is contesting
Women can be seen standing in a queue to vote at the Tara Vidyatan booth number 154 in the Bankura Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal. TMC's Subrata Mukherjee, who was once Kolkata mayor, has been fielded from this constituency. The BJP has fielded a doctor, Subhash Sarkar.
SS Parveen/ 101 Reporters
Gopalganj election voting latest updates
Backward castes hold keys in Bihar seat
Both the RJD and the JDU are fighting for the Gopalganj seat keeping the votes of the backward castes in mind. RJD has given a ticket to Surendra Mahaan who is fighting the general election for the first time. JDU had won this seat in 2009 but lost it to BJP in 2014. This time it has fielded Dr Alok Kumar Suman from it.
Yadav and Muslims constitute around 28 percent in Gopalganj. While upper caste population is around 32 percent in the seat, backward castes and others comprise 40 percent. This 40 percent population will play a decisive role.
Umesh Kumar Ray/101 Reporters
Siwan election voting latest updates
Fight between wives of local strongmen in Bihar seat
Once represented by former chief minister Abdul Gafoor, the high profile Siwan seat will witness a tough fight between the wives of former MP and jailed strongmen Mohammed Shahabuddin and Ajay Singh. RJD has fielded Hina Shahaab, wife of Shahabuddin, whereas JDU had given a ticket to Kavita Singh, wife of Ajay. She had fought two elections from this seat but lost both.
Siwan is considered a stronghold of RJD but the party lost in two consecutive elections in 2009 and 2014. While Hina Shahaab is banking on Muslim-Yadav votes, Kavita Singh is targeting upper caste votes.
Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
West Bengal election voting latest update
Two BJP workers shot at in East Medinipur
Two BJP workers, Ananta Guchait and Ranjit Maity, were shot at in West Benga's Bhagabanpur in the state's East Medinipur district. Both the injured were admitted to the hospital.
Bhopal election voting latest updates
Important Madhya Pradesh constituency set for 'saffron versus saffron' battle
The Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency is one of hottest seats in the country. The contest between veteran Congress leader and two-term former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh and BJP’s newbie politician Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has turned into a ‘saffron versus saffron’ battle of sorts.
For the last three decades, the Madhya Pradesh capital has been a strong BJP bastion. In 1989, Sushil Chandra Verma won the seat for the BJP and remained an MP for four consecutive terms. In 1999, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and present Union minister Uma Bharti won by defeating Congress leader Suresh Pachori. After that, former chief minister Kailash Joshi won twice – 2004 and 2009.
The last time Congress won here was in 1984. According to political analysts, one of the key factors of Congress’ continuous defeat on this seat was the world’s worst industrial disaster, Bhopal gas tragedy on the night of 2 and 3 December 1984.
Jharkhand election voting latest updates
IN PHOTOS: Mock polling underway ahead of 7 am mark
Polling officials at the Dhanbad Parliamentary constituency's booth numbers 202, 203, 204 and 313 at Laxmi Narayan Vidya Mandir Madhya Vidyalaya are busy conducting mock polling in the minutes leading up to the 7 am mark. Congress' Kirti Azad and BJP's PN Singh are contesting from this constituency
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP worker found dead in Gopiballabpur
A BJP worker, Raman Singh, was found dead on Saturday night at Gopiballabpur in West Bengal's Jhargram district. Jhargram was an erstwhile Maoist hotbed. Violence has marked every single poll phase in West Bengal so far.
Bihar election voting latest updates
Polling to be held in eight Lok Sabha seats
Four sitting MPs, including Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, are among the 127 candidates contesting in Bihar.
Amid tight security, polling will be held in eight Lok Sabha seats - Sheohar, Valmiki Nagar, Pashchimi Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Maharajganj and Vaishali. Among the 127 candidates, 16 are women - eight in Vaishali, four in Siwan and one each in Sheohar, Maharajganj, Purvi Champaran and Valmiki Nagar.
Jharkhand election polling latest updates
BJP strongholds to go to polls today
In Jharkhand, state minister Chandraprakash Choudhary, former cricketer Kirti Azad and ex-chief minister Madhu Koda's wife Gita are among the 67 candidates whose fate will be sealed in the third phase of polls in the state. Polling will be held in Dhanbad, Giridih, Jamshedpur and Singhbhum (ST) seats, all won by the BJP in 2014. Altogether, 66,85,401 voters, including 31,79,720 women and 116 of the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise.
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Maoist-dominated areas get thick security cover
The ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front constituents — the CPM, the CPI and the AIFB — are the main contenders in West Bengal. In this phase, polling will be held in Jangal Mahal — the forested region of Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Purulia districts, which used to be a Maoist hotbed, during the erstwhile Left Front government. As many as 770 sections of Central forces have been deployed in the state for the phase.
Haryana election voting latest updates
Former CM, several Union ministers in fray in state
Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar are among the 223 candidates in fray in Haryana. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a sitting MLA of Congress from Rohtak district, is once again trying his luck to enter the Lower House, this time from Sonipat. Earlier, Hooda had remained a four-time MP from Rohak parliamentary constituency. Hooda's son Deepender is seeking re-election for fourth term from Rohtak as Congress nominee.
Among other candidates, Union minister Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh (BJP) and former chief minister Bhajan Lal's grandson Bhavya Bishnoi (Congress), both political greenhorns, are contesting from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat, where they face sitting MP and leader of newly floated JJP Dushyant Chautala, grandson of former chief minister, OP Chautala. Former Union minister Kumari Selja and state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar are fighting from Ambala and Sirsa, respectively, for the party.
Delhi election polling latest updates
All eyes on national capital, at the centre of several campaign controversies
In the national capital, voting will be held in all the seven seats. As many as 164 candidates, including 18 women, are in the fray. It is expected to be a three-cornered fight involving the BJP, AAP and the Congress.
Prominent candidates in the fray include veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, Olympian boxer Vijender Singh, Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Atishi from AAP and her BJP rival cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
Third phase of voting in state to be decider for Maneka, Digvijaya
Polling will be held for Bhopal, Morena, Bhind (SC), Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha and Rajgarh seats in Madhya Pradesh. This will be the third phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh, with the first and second phases having been held on 29 April and 6 May. The last phase will be held on 19 May.
The Bhopal seat will see an interesting fight between senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and BJP nominee Pragya Singh Thakur. Guna will seal the fate of AICC general secretary and Congress candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia. Union minister and BJP nominee Narendra Singh Tomar is in the fray from Morena.
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
Will BJP repeat 2014 feat or will bypoll loss reflect in bigger defeat?
In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had won 13 of the 14 constituencies in 2014, the only exception being Azamgarh, won then by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. However, the BJP had to face defeat in the bypolls in Phulpur and Gorakhpur constituencies last year. While the anti-BJP alliance would like to retain its grip over both the seats, the saffron party is looking to wrest them from the Opposition.
Similarly, Phulpur was won for the first time by the BJP in 2014, when Keshav Prasad Maurya emerged victorious from the seat once represented by Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister. Maurya vacated the seat after he became the deputy chief minister of the state in 2017.
Across 1.13 lakh polling stations, a big test for the BJP
Elections will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eights constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven seats in Delhi and four in Jharkhand. Over 10.17 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to choose among the 979 candidates in fray. The Election Commission has set up over 1.13 lakh polling stations for smooth conduct of polls
The elections in this phase are seen as a big test for the BJP, which had won 45 of these seats in 2014, with the Trinamool Congress bagging 8, the Congress two and the Samajwadi Party and the LJP one seat each among others.
