Lok Sabha Election 2019, Phase 6 on 12 May: State-wise list of constituencies that vote today and candidates in the fray

With just around 30 percent of the electorate left to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Phase 6 of polling is scheduled for Sunday, 12 May, in 59 parliamentary constituencies across six states and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

A few constituencies in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are set to vote in Phase 6. All Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana and Delhi will vote on Sunday, 12 May.

While the poll timings are 7 am to 6 pm in most constituencies, voting will end early at 4 pm in Jharkhand and a few parts of Bihar for security concerns.

In addition to these 59 constituencies, the Election Commission has ordered repolling at 168 polling booths in the West Tripura constituency following allegations of massive rigging, booth capturing and irregularities that came in after the constituency voted in Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha election on 11 April.

The votes from all seven phases will be counted on 23 May.

Here is a list of all the candidates in the fray for Phase 6:

Here is a state-wise list of poll timings for Sunday:

Bihar

7 am to 4 pm: Valmiki Nagar (Assembly Constituencies: Valmiki Nagar and Ramnagar), Vaishali (Assembly Constituencies: Minapur, Paroo and Sahebganj AC).

7 am to 6 pm: Valmiki Nagar (Assembly Constituencies: Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauriya and Sikta), Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali (Assembly Constituencies: Kanti, Baruraj, Vaishali), Gopalganj, Siwan and, Maharajganj

Haryana

7 am to 6 pm: Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon and Faridabad

Jharkhand

7 am to 4 pm: Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur and Singhbhum

Madhya Pradesh

7 am to 6 pm: Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal and Rajgarh

Uttar Pradesh

7 am to 6 pm: Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr and Bhadohi

West Bengal

7 am to 6 pm: Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur

NCT of Delhi

7 am to 6 pm: Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi

