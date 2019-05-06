Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 5 Voting LIVE Updates: In Jharkhand, Modi dares Congress to fight remaining phases using Rajiv Gandhi's name

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 5 Voting LATEST Updates: Addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "A few days ago I called a member of a powerful family 'corrupt number 1', due to which some people started crying and having stomach aches... The youth of 21st Century should know how one family looted and destroyed the country in the 20th century. Brothers and sisters, I challenge the family of 'naamdaar' to fight the election in the coming phases on Rajiv Gandhi."
The Congress has sought repolling in several booths in Shopian and Pulwama districts of the Anantnag parliamentary constituency, alleging that the National Conference and the PDP indulged in bogus voting in many areas.
Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar announced that he resigned from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on 13 April from the post of state minister. "When they (BJP) said that you contest on our symbol, I told them we'll fight on our symbol on one seat. But they didn't agree to that and didn't accept my resignation. I have filed a complaint with EC," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
North Bangaon's booth no 87/98 witnessed tension as the local claimed central forces personnel forced them to vote for BJP. TMC block president Jamini Mondal, along with others, claimed they were manhandled at the booth and have been asked to stay away. They also claimed that central forces did lathi charge on them for no reason or violations.
Former minister Vijay Shah has been booked under sections 294, 328 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code for making obscene gestures and hurling verbal abuse Congress leader Basant Pawar at Ashapur polling center in Khandwa, under Betul constituency of Madhya Pradesh. The argument was allegedly about election outcome, which escalated when Shah made an obscene gesture. Pawar also claimed that Shah threatened physical harm.
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived with his daughter and wife Sakshi to vote at booth 378 at Jawahar Vidya Mandi at Shyamali in Ranchi, where he himself had studied.
A BJP delegation led by party vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar and its election committee member Sishir Bajoria will be meeting the Bengal chief electoral officer over demands of repolling.
Accusing the ruling TMC in West Bengal of unleashing "violence" on its voters, the BJP Monday demanded a repoll in Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. Union minister Prakash Javadekar accused Trinamool Congress "goons" of booth-capturing and not letting BJP voters cast their votes by resorting to threats and violence.
In Howrah's Farsa Road, BJP supporters alleged that they were being beaten up by TMC workers, who have also allegedly been threatening to use violence against BJP supporters' families. A few BJP supporters were taken to the Howrah General Hospital for treatment.
In Maker of Bihar's Saran district, many voters at booth numbers 160 and 161 alleged that their names were missing from the voters' list. The voters were standing in a queue for a very long time and when they found their names were missing from the list, they started protesting. The voters alleged that the Booth Level Officer (BLO) deleted the names to favour someone, after which he has gone missing.
The Block Development Officer who reached the spot faced strong protests too, after which police had to get involved.
Villagers in several pockets of Bihar and Madhya Pradesh have decided to boycott the polls alleging government apathy when it comes to water, development, electrification and treatment of diseases. Demanding roads, the villagers of Tiskili and Sukwari in Madhya Pradesh have announced that they will boycott elections. Voting eventually began at 10.15 am after poll officials rushed to the area with local politicians to convince the villagers.
Former chief minister and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha party leader Babulal Marandi has cast his vote. He has been nominated from Kodarma.
Complaints of clashes between BJP and TMC workers have been coming in from across Bengal. At Howrah's Jessore Road, a BJP cadre named Prashant Verma was allegedly beaten up by TMC men and was taken to a hospital nearby. In Hooghly's Chinsurah, BJP district president Pranab Mondal Saha alleged that he was was beaten up by TMC goons. Belur boys school in Howrah district witnessed yet another minor clash between BJP and TMC workers.
BJP candidate from Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee, while touring booths at Dhaniakhali alleged that the TMC was not letting the BJP polling agent enter the booth and that the presiding officer was allegedly taking TMC's side.
Two videos which are in circulation show TMC leader Maharaja Nag pressing the EVM button for two female voters at booth number 110 in Naskarpur village of Tarakeswar Talpur area of Hooghly district in West Bengal.
One Ranjit Paswan was arrested on charges of vandalising an EVM machine at polling booth number 131 in Chhapra. The seat is a stronghold of the RJD, whose chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has won several times from the constituency.
Militants on Monday lobbed a grenade towards a polling station in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir where polling is underway for the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. A grenade was lobbed towards Rohmoo polling station in Pulwama but there were no reports of any casualties in the blast, a police official said.
At the 9 am mark, states of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh were among those which recorded a zero percent voter turnout. The voter turnout percentage in Rajasthan was 0.16. Jhunjhunu was the only constituency that recorded a turnout upwards of zero, at 0.36%. In West Bengal at 9 am, it was 0.47. Hooghly is the only constituency that recorded a turnout upwards of zero, at 3.10%.
Unconfirmed reports have come in of a grenade explosion at a polling booth in Pulwama's Rohmu. Two school buildings that were designated as polling booths have been set on fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, reports say. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling is taking place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.
BJP's Barrackpore candidate Arjun Singh has alleged that he was attacked by TMC workers. Severe head injuries have allegedly been reported in the scuffle that broke out while Singh was passing through the Mohanpur area. Central forces rushed to the spot and Singh was taken to a hospital. TMC, which the BJP is blaming for the attack, has alleged that Singh misbehaved with women voters at a booth.
Polling began on a dull note in South Kashmir. A complete shutdown has been witnessed in the areas and in the first hour of the elections not many people turned up to vote. Heavy security cover notwithstanding, NC candidate Hasnain Masoodi was among the few candidates who cast his vote. Some 695 polling stations have been set up for 5.22 lakh voters in the two districts. Polling staff was airlifted to some polling stations near which three militants were killed on Saturday amid heavy clashes.
Barrackpore Lok Sabha's Duttapukur-Kashimpur-Natun Para area witnessed poll related clashes early on Monday. Bombs were hurled at booth number 177. Booths have been vandalized. Two gunshots were fired and bombs were hurled by unidentified men at the spot. BJP has said TMC has orchestrated this.
Arjun Singh, BJP's candidate from Barrackpore in West Bengal, cast his vote in polling booth number 12. Singh's adversary is his mentor and former associate at Trinamool Congress, Dinesh Trivedi. Trivedi's erstwhile election-manager Arjun Singh crossed over to the BJP in March after he was denied the ticket from Barrackpore by the Trinamool leadership.
Singh's desertion has made cosmopolitan Barrackpore -- an industrial belt with 35-40 per cent non-Bengali voters mostly working in the jute mills and 17 per cent people from the minority community -- an eye-grabbing seat with 15 candidates in fray.
Amid heightened security, with Central forces guarding all polling stations, voting began for seven parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal in phase five of general elections 2019 on Monday. The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The state has seen widespread violence in all the four phases of the election until now.
Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha and his wife Nilima Sinha arrived at a polling booth to cast their votes on Monday. His son and Union minister Jayant Sinha is contesting against Congress' Gopal Sahu and CPI's Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta.
In the four seats in Jharkhand — Hazaribagh, Koderma, Ranchi and Khunti, polling will be held between 7 am and 4 pm. Voting ends two hours before the scheduled end in other constituencies due to security reasons as some areas are affected by Left-Wing Extremism.
While Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha (BJP) is seeking re-election from Hazaribag, former chief minister and BJP candidate Arjun Munda is taking on Kalicharan Munda of the Congress in the Khunti constituency.
Nearly nine crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates, including political bigwigs Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, in the fifth phase of polling on Monday in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states.
The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 40 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other Opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (seven).
Voting will take place in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.
The Election Commission has set up 94,000 polling stations/booths and made elaborate security arrangements. In the fifth and smallest phase, total 8.75 crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates.
With this phase, election will be over in 424 seats and polling in the remaining 118 seats will be held on 12 and 19 May.
The fifth phase of polling in 14 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will see a clash of titans, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
The BJP had bagged 12 of these seats in 2014 with the Congress winning Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi's Amethi — the only two constituencies where the Congress succeeded out of the 80 in the entire state.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on five seats — Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Fatehpur and Kaisarganj. Its ally Samajwadi Party (SP) is fighting for seven seats — Lucknow, Banda, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich and Gonda.
In Amethi and Rae Bareli, the SP-BSP alliance has not put up any candidate, leaving the two constituencies for the Congress.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.
Two former Olympians, one former IAS and one former IPS officer, and two seers are among the 134 candidates whose fate will be decided by voters in Rajasthan's 12 Lok Sabha seats on Monday. After this phase, polling will come to an end in the desert state.
Former Olympians Rajyawardhan Rathore (BJP) and Krishna Poonia (Congress) have locked horns in the Jaipur Rural seat. Rathore in a Union minister.
In Bikaner, Union minister and former IAS officer Arjun Ram Meghwal (BJP) is facing a tough fight from his cousin and Congress candidate Madangopal Meghwal, a former IPS officer. Two seers — Sumedhanand Saraswati and Baba Balaknath — are contesting the polls from Sikar and Alwar respectively.
In the seven Lok Sabha constituencies spread across three districts in West Bengal, it is a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and the CPI(M). The Trinamool had won all the seven seats in 2014.
The Bangaon Lok Sabha seat will witness an interesting battle between sitting MP Mamata Bala Thakur of the Trinamool and her nephew Shantanu Thakur of the BJP. They hail from the numerically strong Matua community, which both parties are trying to woo.
Of the five seats in Bihar, Hajipur and Saran are considered pocket boroughs of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of Ram Vilas Paswan and the RJD of Lalu Prasad respectively. The other three constituencies are Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Madhubani.
Both Paswan, a Union minister, and Prasad, serving jail term in fodder scam cases, are not in the fray, but their parties are making all-out efforts to retain their influence.
This will be the second phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh, the first phase having been held on April 29. These seven constituencies — Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul — were won by the BJP in 2014.
The Congress, which came to power in the state in December last year after 15 years, hopes to carry forward the winning momentum while the BJP hopes to repeat its 2014 showing.
Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is pitted against state Congress president GA Mir in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency where polling is being held in three phases due to security reasons.
In Ladakh, there are four candidates in the fray — Tsering Namgyal of the BJP, Rigzin Spalbar of the Congress and two Independents.
Election to 542 Lok Sabha seats is being conducted in seven phases between 11 April and 19 May. Election in Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled following excess use of money power. Results will be declared on 23 May.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: May 06, 2019 18:07:17 IST
18:07 (IST)
State-wise voter turnout till 6 pm
The estimated overall turnout for the fifth phase till 6 pm is 59.38 percent.
18:02 (IST)
AAP election campaign latest updates
Arvind Kejriwal campaigns for Raghav Chadha
18:02 (IST)
AAP election campaign latest updates
Arvind Kejriwal campaigns for Raghav Chadha
18:00 (IST)
West Bengal election polling latest updates
Locket Chatterjee stages sit-in at DM's office in Hooghly after her car was vandalised
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Locket Chatterjee staged a sit-in at District Magistrate's office in Hooghly after her car was vandalized by unknown miscreants. Chatterjee alleged that TMC supporters were behind the incident.
17:56 (IST)
Congress moves EC over PM's 'corrupt number 1' remark against Rajiv Gandhi
A Congress delegation met the Election Commission on Monday against Narendra Modi's 'corrupt number 1' remark against Rajiv Gandhi, CNN-News18 reported. The party accused the prime minister of "peddling lies" against Rajiv Gandhi.
17:37 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Jharkhand latest updates
Modi dares Gandhi family to fight remaining two phases using Rajiv Gandhi's name
Addressing a rally in Chaibasa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "A few days ago I called a member of a powerful family 'corrupt number 1', due to which some people started crying and having stomach aches. The more these people scream and cry, the more this generation will get to know the truth.
"The youth of 21st Century should know how one family looted and destroyed the country in the 20th century. Brothers and sisters, I challenge the family of 'naamdaar' to fight the election in the coming phases on Rajiv Gandhi."
17:31 (IST)
West Bengal election polling latest updates
Scuffle breaks out between TMC's Prasun Banerjee and security forces
17:27 (IST)
17:13 (IST)
State-wise voter turnout till 5 pm
17:01 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh election polling latest updates
Specially-abled voter cast vote in Narsinghpur
16:54 (IST)
State-wise voter turnout till 4 pm
16:48 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir election polling latest updates
Grenade attack on polling booth in Shopian school, claims report
A grenade attack took place on a polling booth at a school in Shopian. CNN-News8 reported that there were no one was injured in the incident.
16:30 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election latest updates
Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief quits Adityanath's cabinet
Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar announced that he resigned from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on 13 April from the post of state minister. "When they (BJP) said that you contest on our symbol, I told them we'll fight on our symbol on one seat. But they didn't agree to that and didn't accept my resignation. I have filed a complaint with EC," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
16:26 (IST)
Delhi election latest updates
Court to pass order on 13 May on Gautam Gambhir's voter ID case
After hearing AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi's complaint against BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir for allegedly having two voter ID cards, Delhi's Tis Hazari court reservedits order in summoning of records and documents from the state election commission. The court will pass the order on 13 May,
ANI
16:21 (IST)
West Bengal election polling latest updates
EC seeks report on violence in Amdanga
The Election Commission sought a report from North 24 Parganas administration on the violence reported in Amdanga, CNN-News18 reported.
16:20 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir election polling latest updates
Protests mar polling in south Kashmir
Massive protests were witnessed across south Kashmir. In Bongam in Shopian, a polling station was shifted after locals pelted stones on the security forces. The youth protested in large numbers and roads were pelted with stones and broken shards of window panes of vehicles. Locals also heard sounds of blasts in the Tral and Rahmoo. None were injured. Locals said that the sound appeared to be a grenade blast in Rahmoo.
16:16 (IST)
Bihar election polling latest updates
Upendra Kushwaha fails to cast vote after helicopter stopped from landing near booth in Vaishali
RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha could not caste his vote as his helicopter was not allowed to land near booth.
Kushwaha holds a voter card from Vaishali, which falls under the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency. He expressed anger over state administration not allowing his chopper to land.
Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
16:12 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh election polling latest updates
Polling resumes at Badora village following protests over water supply
The polling has resumed at Badora village of Tikamgarh district after a five-hour-long protest by villagers. The locals were boycotting the poll at booth number 8 over demand of continuous water supply in the village. They alleged that they were not getting proper water supply and the hand pumps in the village were malfunctioning.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
16:04 (IST)
Jharkhand election polling latest updates
Villagers in Lodhma boycott polls over demand for restructuring of district map
Booth number 104 in Lodhma village under Ramgarh block of Hazaribagh constituency is wearing a deserted look as villagers have boycotted polls. They have demanded restructuring of the district map to add their village officially on the map.
Nidhi/101Reporters
16:01 (IST)
West Bengal election polling latest updates
Locals in north Bangaon claim security personnel forcing voters to vote for BJP
North Bangaon's booth no 87/98 witnesses tension as the local claim central forces personnel forced them to vote for BJP. TMC block president Jamini Mondal (in saree) along with others claimed they were manhandled at the booth and have been asked to stay away. They also claimed that central forces did lathi charge on them for no reason or violations.
Input by A Ghose/101reporters
15:55 (IST)
West Bengal election polling latest updates
Locket Chatterjee accuses TMC workers of vandalising her car
BJP candidate from Hoogly Locket Chatterjee alleges her car was vandalised by TMC supporters
Input by SS Parveen/101Reporters
15:48 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir election polling latest updates
Fragment of grenade which exploded in Pulwama
A fragment of a grenade which exploded outside a polling station outside Chattapora at around 12:30 pm. There was no loss to life or property.
15:44 (IST)
Jharkhand election polling latest updates
Two national-level hockey players vote for first time
National-level hockey players Sameer Dungdung and Shashi Dungdung voted for the first time in Simdega, under Khunti constituency in Jharkhand
Input by Kelly Kislaya/101Reporters
15:41 (IST)
EC relaxes MCC in Maharashtra for drought relief measures
The Election Commission has given relaxation in Model Code of Conduct in Maharashtra and has allowed state govt to carry out drought relief work, ANI reported.
15:36 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
TMC activist allegedly attacked in Arambagh constituency
A Trinamool activist Sheikh Mohammad Ferdous Ali was allegedly attacked today when he was coming out of a polling booth after casting his vote.
The incident took place in Arambagh LS constituency's Krishnanagar Rammohon Girls' School booth number 107. He said, "I was coming out of the booth when a few men attacked me from behind. There were at least 10/15 of them."
He also claims central forces were present at the time during the attack but no one came to help or save him.
15:31 (IST)
Voter turnouts till 3 pm
Bihar: 32.27%
Jammu and Kashmir: 11.45%
Jharkhand: 47.95%
Madhya Pradesh: 44.27%
Rajasthan: 42.97%
West Bengal: 51.59%
15:21 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
100-year-old woman casts her vote in Hoshangabad
Radha Bai Dhanak, 100, voted in Kanhargaon village of Gadarwara area under Hoshangabad constituency
Input by Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
15:12 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Locals gather at place where bombs were hurled
Locals gathered nearby booths 118 and 119 in Hingli under Bangaon constituency in West Bengal, where bombs were hurled and shots were fired.
Input by A Ghose/101Reporters
15:03 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Bombs hurled at Hingli under Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency
A BJP polling agent was allegedly not allowed to sit in a booth by a few TMC cadres, upon hearing of this, BJP candidate from Bangaon, Santanu Thakur went to the booth and made sure the BJP agent got to sit inside. Reports suggest that as soon as he came out of the booth, some unidentified men started hurling bombs at the building. A few rounds were also fired after which two people, including a police personnel, have been reported to be injured. A huge number of police personnel are deploed in the area right now.
A Ghose/101Reporters
14:55 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
At 2 pm, state records 50.78% voter turnout
The voter turnout percentage, according to the Google app, in West Bengal at 2 pm, was 50.78. The constituency-wise turnout percentage is as follows:
14:53 (IST)
Rajasthan election voting latest updates
At 2 pm, state records 42.73% voter turnout
The voter turnout percentage, according to the Google app, in Rajasthan at 2 pm, was 42.73. The constituency-wise turnout percentage is as follows:
14:51 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
At 2 pm, state records 43.85% voter turnout
The voter turnout percentage, according to the Google app, in Madhya Pradesh at 2 pm, was 43.85. The constituency-wise turnout percentage is as follows:
14:50 (IST)
Jharkhand election voting latest updates
At 2 pm, state records 45.98% voter turnout
The voter turnout percentage, according to the Google app, in Jharkhand at 2 pm, was 45.98. The constituency-wise turnout percentage is as follows:
14:48 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest updates
At 2 pm, state records 11.35% voter turnout
The voter turnout percentage, according to the Google app, in Jammu and Kashmir at 2 pm, was 11.35. The constituency-wise turnout percentage is as follows:
14:48 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest updates
At 2 pm, state records 32.25% voter turnout
The voter turnout percentage, according to the Google app, in Bihar at 1 pm, was 32.25. The constituency-wise turnout percentage is as follows:
14:43 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
Former BJP minister booked for obscene gesture at and verbal abuse of Congress leader
Former minister Vijay Shah has been booked under sections 294, 328 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code for making obscene gestures and hurling verbal abuse Congress leader Basant Pawar at Ashapur polling center in Khandwa, under Betul constituency of Madhya Pradesh. The argument was allegedly about election outcome, which escalated when Shah made an obscene gesture. Pawar also claimed that Shah threatened physical harm.
Prabhatesh Tripathi/101Reporters
14:37 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
TMC MLA in scuffle with Central forces
TMC MLA Prasun Banerjee got into a scuffle with Central forces in Howrah. As soon as the allegation of Central forces urging Banerjee out of the booth reached his supporters, TMC supporters gathered at the booth and were seen hurling abuses at Central forces. The incident took place at Muktaram Dey High School in Balitikuri. Banerjee had allegedly gotten involved as a TMC polling agent was not being allowed to sit inside the booth.
A Ghose/ 101 Reporters
14:18 (IST)
Jharkhand election voting latest updates
Dhoni votes with full family in tow
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived with his daughter and family to vote at booth 378 at GVM Shyamali School in Ranchi, where he himself had studied.
Anand Dutta/101Reporters
14:10 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
Rewa villagers boycott polling as booth too far
Villagers of Byohara in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh have decided the election as they have been demanding a polling booth in their village. The present polling booth is four km away. Resident Ram Gopal Sharma said that very few people go out to vote and no senior citizens have not been able to vote. "There is a school in the village and the authorities could have made this a polling booth but everyone has ignored our demand," he said.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
14:03 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP Bengal delegation to meet Chief Election Commissioner
A BJP delegation led by party vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar and its election committee member Sishir Bajoria will be meeting the Bengal chief electoral officer over demands of repolling.
A Ghose/ 101 Reporters
13:57 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
At 1 pm, state records 35.41% voter turnout
The voter turnout percentage, according to the Google app, in West Bengal at 1 pm, was 35.41. The constituency-wise turnout percentage is as follows:
13:56 (IST)
Rajasthan election voting latest updates
At 1 pm, state records 31.05% voter turnout
The voter turnout percentage, according to the Google app, in Rajasthan at 1 pm, was 31.05. The constituency-wise turnout percentage is as follows:
13:55 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
At 1 pm, state records 29.89% voter turnout
The voter turnout percentage, according to the Google app, in Madhya Pradesh at 1 pm, was 29.89. The constituency-wise turnout percentage is as follows:
13:53 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest updates
At 1 pm, state records 6.33% voter turnout
The voter turnout percentage, according to the Google app, in Jammu and Kashmir at 1 pm, was 6.33. The constituency-wise turnout percentage is as follows:
13:43 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest updates
At 1 pm, state records 20.74% voter turnout
The voter turnout percentage, according to the Google app, in Bihar at 1 pm, was 20.74. The constituency-wise turnout percentage is as follows:
13:42 (IST)
Jharkhand election voting latest updates
At 1 pm, state records 33.08% voter turnout
The voter turnout percentage, according to the Google app, in Jharkhand at 1 pm, was 33.08. The constituency-wise turnout percentage is as follows:
13:40 (IST)
13:38 (IST)
Rajasthan election voting latest updates
782 voters in Kasba Nagar village boycott polls
The water crisis in Rajasthan has led 782 voters in Kasba Nagar village of Badi assembly area in Dholpur district (under the Karauli-Dholpur constituency) to boycott the elections. The sub-divisional magistrate, along with the police superintendent and other officers tried convincing the voters, but in vain.
The villagers had raised their demands for improved water facilities in the district before the elections. However, no action was taken towards that, they alleged, leading to zero voting in the area about five hours after polling started.
Rajendra Sharma/ 101 Reporters
13:33 (IST)
Polltime gets the worst out of politicans on campaign trail
The Congress, led by party chief Rahul Gandhi, had been raising its chowkidar chor hain line against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for some time now. In Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, Modi returned the jab by calling Rahul's father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi "corrupt number one". "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1' (corrupt number 1)," Modi said, referring to the Bofors case, a defence deal that allegedly involved bribes.
13:16 (IST)
Rajasthan election voting latest updates
Sachin Pilot casts vote
Deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, cast his vote in Jaipur's Jalupura booth. Pilot is a Congress leader.
Photo by Madhav Sharma/101 Reporters