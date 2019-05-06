Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 5 Voting LIVE Updates: 2 booths set on fire in Shopian, grenade blast reported in Pulwama polling station

New Delhi: Unconfirmed reports have come in of a grenade explosion at a polling booth in Pulwama's Rohmu. Two school buildings that were designated as polling booths have been set on fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, reports say. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling is taking place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.
BJP's Barrackpore candidate Arjun Singh has alleged that he was attacked by TMC workers. Severe head injuries have allegedly been reported in the scuffle that broke out while Singh was passing through the Mohanpur area. Central forces rushed to the spot and Singh was taken to a hospital. TMC, which the BJP is blaming for the attack, has alleged that Singh misbehaved with women voters at a booth.
Polling began on a dull note in South Kashmir. A complete shutdown has been witnessed in the areas and in the first hour of the elections not many people turned up to vote. Heavy security cover notwithstanding, NC candidate Hasnain Masoodi was among the few candidates who cast his vote. Some 695 polling stations have been set up for 5.22 lakh voters in the two districts. Polling staff was airlifted to some polling stations near which three militants were killed on Saturday amid heavy clashes.
Barrackpore Lok Sabha's Duttapukur-Kashimpur-Natun Para area witnessed poll related clashes early on Monday. Bombs were hurled at booth number 177. Booths have been vandalized. Two gunshots were fired and bombs were hurled by unidentified men at the spot. BJP has said TMC has orchestrated this.
Arjun Singh, BJP's candidate from Barrackpore in West Bengal, cast his vote in polling booth number 12. Singh's adversary is his mentor and former associate at Trinamool Congress, Dinesh Trivedi. Trivedi's erstwhile election-manager Arjun Singh crossed over to the BJP in March after he was denied the ticket from Barrackpore by the Trinamool leadership.
Singh's desertion has made cosmopolitan Barrackpore -- an industrial belt with 35-40 per cent non-Bengali voters mostly working in the jute mills and 17 per cent people from the minority community -- an eye-grabbing seat with 15 candidates in fray.
Amid heightened security, with Central forces guarding all polling stations, voting began for seven parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal in phase five of general elections 2019 on Monday. The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The state has seen widespread violence in all the four phases of the election until now.
Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha and his wife Nilima Sinha arrived at a polling booth to cast their votes on Monday. His son and Union minister Jayant Sinha is contesting against Congress' Gopal Sahu and CPI's Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta.
In the four seats in Jharkhand — Hazaribagh, Koderma, Ranchi and Khunti, polling will be held between 7 am and 4 pm. Voting ends two hours before the scheduled end in other constituencies due to security reasons as some areas are affected by Left-Wing Extremism.
While Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha (BJP) is seeking re-election from Hazaribag, former chief minister and BJP candidate Arjun Munda is taking on Kalicharan Munda of the Congress in the Khunti constituency.
Nearly nine crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates, including political bigwigs Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, in the fifth phase of polling on Monday in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states.
The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 40 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other Opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (seven).
Voting will take place in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.
The Election Commission has set up 94,000 polling stations/booths and made elaborate security arrangements. In the fifth and smallest phase, total 8.75 crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates.
With this phase, election will be over in 424 seats and polling in the remaining 118 seats will be held on 12 and 19 May.
The fifth phase of polling in 14 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will see a clash of titans, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
The BJP had bagged 12 of these seats in 2014 with the Congress winning Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi's Amethi — the only two constituencies where the Congress succeeded out of the 80 in the entire state.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on five seats — Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Fatehpur and Kaisarganj. Its ally Samajwadi Party (SP) is fighting for seven seats — Lucknow, Banda, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich and Gonda.
In Amethi and Rae Bareli, the SP-BSP alliance has not put up any candidate, leaving the two constituencies for the Congress.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.
Two former Olympians, one former IAS and one former IPS officer, and two seers are among the 134 candidates whose fate will be decided by voters in Rajasthan's 12 Lok Sabha seats on Monday. After this phase, polling will come to an end in the desert state.
Former Olympians Rajyawardhan Rathore (BJP) and Krishna Poonia (Congress) have locked horns in the Jaipur Rural seat. Rathore in a Union minister.
In Bikaner, Union minister and former IAS officer Arjun Ram Meghwal (BJP) is facing a tough fight from his cousin and Congress candidate Madangopal Meghwal, a former IPS officer. Two seers — Sumedhanand Saraswati and Baba Balaknath — are contesting the polls from Sikar and Alwar respectively.
In the seven Lok Sabha constituencies spread across three districts in West Bengal, it is a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and the CPI(M). The Trinamool had won all the seven seats in 2014.
The Bangaon Lok Sabha seat will witness an interesting battle between sitting MP Mamata Bala Thakur of the Trinamool and her nephew Shantanu Thakur of the BJP. They hail from the numerically strong Matua community, which both parties are trying to woo.
Of the five seats in Bihar, Hajipur and Saran are considered pocket boroughs of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of Ram Vilas Paswan and the RJD of Lalu Prasad respectively. The other three constituencies are Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Madhubani.
Both Paswan, a Union minister, and Prasad, serving jail term in fodder scam cases, are not in the fray, but their parties are making all-out efforts to retain their influence.
This will be the second phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh, the first phase having been held on April 29. These seven constituencies — Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul — were won by the BJP in 2014.
The Congress, which came to power in the state in December last year after 15 years, hopes to carry forward the winning momentum while the BJP hopes to repeat its 2014 showing.
Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is pitted against state Congress president GA Mir in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency where polling is being held in three phases due to security reasons.
In Ladakh, there are four candidates in the fray — Tsering Namgyal of the BJP, Rigzin Spalbar of the Congress and two Independents.
Election to 542 Lok Sabha seats is being conducted in seven phases between 11 April and 19 May. Election in Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled following excess use of money power. Results will be declared on 23 May.
With inputs from PTI
Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest updates
Grenade blast, fire in booths mark polling in Pulwama and Shopian
Unconfirmed reports have come in of a grenade explosion at a polling booth in Pulwama's Rohmu.
Two school buildings that were designated as polling booths have been set on fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, News Nation has reported. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling is taking place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.
Barrackpore election voting updates
BJP candidate cries attack, Trinamool says he misbehaved with women voters
BJP's Barrackpore candidate Arjun Singh has alleged that he was attacked by TMC workers. Severe head injuries have allegedly been reported in the scuffle that broke out while Singh was passing through the Mohanpur area. Central forces rushed to the spot and Singh was taken to a hospital. TMC, which the BJP is blaming for the attack, has alleged that Singh misbehaved with women voters at a booth, reported News18.
With inputs from A Ghose/ 101 Reporters
Madhya Pradesh election voting updates
EVM malfunctions marr polling in two booths
Voting could not begin at the scheduled 7 am at booths 91 and 134 of Harda district owing to technical glitches in the EVM machines.
Noushad Khan/101Reporters
Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest updates
Complete shutdown marks dull polling once again
Polling began on a dull note in South Kashmir. A complete shutdown has been witnessed in the areas and in the first hour of the elections not many people turned up to vote. Heavy security cover notwithstanding, NC candidate Hasnain Masoodi was among the few candidates who cast his vote. Some 695 polling stations have been set up for 5.22 lakh voters in the two districts. Polling staff was airlifted to some polling stations near which three militants were killed on Saturday amid heavy clashes.
Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest updates
Internet services suspended for third day in Shopian, Pulwama
Internet services remain suspended in two districts of Shopian and Pulwama for the third day on Monday. After an encounter in which three militants were killed, services were snapped to the districts which are witnessing polls in the last phase in the state. Three militants were killed in a gunfight at Adhkhara village in Imam Saheb area of Zainpora on 4 May. During the deployment of forces for the elections in the last two days, youths clashed with police and paramilitary force personnel. Tear smoke shells and bullets were fired at many places. On Sunday, a youth was injured in the clashes
Muzaffarpur election voting latest updates
Nishad versus fishing community pitted against each other in battle for seat
Four times represented by George Fernandes, Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency is going to be an acid test for Nishad politics as its leader faces off against the figurehead of the fighing community in Muzaffarpur. Few months ago Bollywood film set designer-turned politician Mukesh Sahani floated a new political organisation exclusively for the fishing community, the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
VIP is now part of the mahagathbandhan and Muzaffarpur seat has been given to Mukesh Sahani due to the huge fishing population there. VIP has fielded Raj Bhushan Chaudhary, whereas BJP has given its ticket to incumbent MP Ajay Nishad.
Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
West Bengal election voting latest updates
EVM malfunctions crop up within first hour of polling
Even before polling could begin, two booths, number 57 and 102, are seeing a delay thanks to EVM malfunctions in Howrah. ANI has reported that voting is yet to begin in booth numbers 289, 291 and 292 in Howrah, for the same reason as well.
A Ghose/101 Reporters
Madhubani election voting latest updates
Bihar seat to see tight three-corner fight
Once the stronghold of the CPI, the Madhubani Lok Sabha seat will witness a three-corner fight this time with rebel Congress leader Dr Shakeel Ahmed battling as an Independent candidate. Shakeel Ahmed had won this seat in the 1998 and 2004 elections but was denied a Congress ticket. The Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) had got the seat under the sharing agreement of the RJD, Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha, VIP and other parties.
Madhubani has substantial population of upper caste Brahmins, fishing communities, Yadavs and Muslims. BJP has fielded Ashok Kumar Yadav, son of four-time MP Hukumdeo Narayan Yadav from the seat.
Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Faction fight among TMC workers injures four
Four persons were seriously injured in a factional fight among two groups of TMC workers at Khandaghosh area under Purba Bardhaman district in West Bengal late on Sunday. The injured were admitted at Burdwan Medical college and Hospital. The area is tense. A large number of police personnel have been deployed there to control the situation.
A Ghose/101 Reporters
Saran election voting latest updates
Seat a prestige battle for RJD
Saran Lok Sabha seat had come into existence as early as 1952. But shortly after the polls that year, a new seat come into being – Chhapra. In 2008, Chhapra was dissolved and the Saran seat returned.
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav won this seat four times. Thrice when it was Chhapra and in 2009, when it was Saran. In 2014, RJD had fielded Rabri Devi, former chief minister of Bihar and wife of Lalu Prasad but she lost the seat to BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Rajiv Pratap had won this seat in 1996 and 1999 as well.
This time RJD has fielded senior leader Chandrika Rai, Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law. Tejashwi Yadav has campaigned from this seat almost every day.
Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
Hajipur election polling latest updates
Will the Ram Vilas Paswan factor work in Hajipur?
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) supremo Ram Vilas Paswan has won the Hajipur seat eight times in the past. But this time he is not fighting the election on health grounds. He has given the ticket to his brother Pashupati Kumar Paras, instead of his wife, as was rumoured.
Ram Vilas Paswan is popular among backward communities. In his absence, it remains to be seen whether LJP can win. RJD has fielded Shivchandra Ram who is an MLA from Rajapaakar Assembly seat.
Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
Jharkhand election polling latest updates
Yashwant Sinha, wife Nilima stand in line to vote
Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha and his wife Nilima Sinha arrived at a polling booth to cast their votes on Monday. His son and Union minister Jayant Sinha is contesting against Congress' Gopal Sahu and CPI's Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta.
Madhya Pradesh election polling latest updates
All constituencies going to polls today won by BJP in 2014
This will be the second phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh, the first phase having been held on April 29. These seven constituencies — Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul — were won by the BJP in 2014. The Congress, which came to power in the state in December last year after 15 years, hopes to carry forward the winning momentum while the BJP hopes to repeat its 2014 showing.
Jharkhand election polling latest updates
Voting to end at 4 pm in Maoist-dominated constituencies
In the four seats in Jharkhand — Hazaribagh, Koderma, Ranchi and Khunti, polling will be held between 7 am and 4 pm. Voting ends two hours before the scheduled end in other constituencies due to security reasons as some areas are affected by Left-Wing Extremism. While Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha (BJP) is seeking re-election from Hazaribag, former chief minister and BJP candidate Arjun Munda is taking on Kalicharan Munda of the Congress in the Khunti constituency.
Voters begin queuing up in poll stations across seven states
Voting will begin in seven states across the country at 7 am, but eager voters have been lining up outside booths already. Seen here are voters in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and West Bengal's Barrackpore.
Bihar election voting latest updates
LJP, RJD strongholds to go into polls today
Of the five seats in Bihar, Hajipur and Saran are considered pocket boroughs of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of Ram Vilas Paswan and the RJD of Lalu Prasad respectively. The other three constituencies are Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Madhubani. Both Paswan, a Union minister, and Prasad, serving jail term in fodder scam cases, are not in the fray, but their parties are making all-out efforts to retain their influence.
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP makes presence felt in state's three-pronged political landscape
In the seven Lok Sabha constituencies spread across three districts in West Bengal, it is a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and the CPI(M). The Trinamool had won all the seven seats in 2014.
The Bangaon Lok Sabha seat will witness an interesting battle between sitting MP Mamata Bala Thakur of the Trinamool and her nephew Shantanu Thakur of the BJP. They hail from the numerically strong Matua community, which both parties are trying to woo.
Rajasthan election polling latest updates
2 Olympians, an IAS, an IPS officer in poll fray from state
Two former Olympians, one former IAS and one former IPS officer, and two seers are among the 134 candidates whose fate will be decided by voters in Rajasthan's 12 Lok Sabha seats on Monday. After this phase, polling will come to an end in the desert state.
Former Olympians Rajyawardhan Rathore (BJP) and Krishna Poonia (Congress) have locked horns in the Jaipur Rural seat. Rathore in a Union minister.
In Bikaner, Union minister and former IAS officer Arjun Ram Meghwal (BJP) is facing a tough fight from his cousin and Congress candidate Madangopal Meghwal, a former IPS officer. Two seers — Sumedhanand Saraswati and Baba Balaknath — are contesting the polls from Sikar and Alwar respectively.
Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates
Booths in high stakes constituencies of Amethi, Lucknow don festive looks
The fifth phase of polling in 14 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will see a clash of titans, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. It is no wonder then that all eyes are on the booths in these constituencies.
The BJP had bagged 12 of these seats in 2014 with the Congress winning Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi's Amethi — the only two constituencies where the Congress succeeded out of the 80 in the entire state.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on five seats — Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Fatehpur and Kaisarganj. Its ally Samajwadi Party (SP) is fighting for seven seats — Lucknow, Banda, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich and Gonda.
Boycott cries from communities alleging govt apathy
People of the Sabar tribe in Bandwan area of Purulia in West Bengal have called for the boycott of the election citing unavailability of electricity in their houses. ANI quoted a villager as having said that the state's electricity department had initially promised free electricity but then asked for Rs 4,000.
In Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, residents of Garauli village held protests on Sunday saying they would boycott the election due to water scarcity in the area, where locals walk three to four km daily to collect water.
Madhya Pradesh voting latest updates
Poll officials at the ready in minutes leading up to voting
In Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad, where voting will begin at 7 am today, election officials have been putting final touches to EVM machines and conducting the last rounds of mock polling.
Clash of political bigwigs: Rajnath, Rahul, Sonia among candidates today
Nearly nine crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates, including political bigwigs Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, in the fifth phase of polling on Monday in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states.
The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 40 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other Opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (seven).
Voting will take place in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.
09:13 (IST)
Rajasthan election voting latest updates
Karauli-Dholpur constituency sees three-way BJP-Congress-BSP fight
Women can be seen waiting in line to cast their votes at polling station number 187 in Sarmathura in the Karauli-Dholpur constituency. Important candidates in the fray are Sanjay Kumar Jatav from the Congress, BJP's Manoj Rajoria and BSP's Ramkumar Bairwa.
Madhav Sharma/ 101 Reporters
09:05 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest updates
Grenade blast, fire in booths mark polling in Pulwama and Shopian
Unconfirmed reports have come in of a grenade explosion at a polling booth in Pulwama's Rohmu.
Two school buildings that were designated as polling booths have been set on fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, News Nation has reported. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling is taking place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.
08:55 (IST)
Barrackpore election voting updates
BJP candidate cries attack, Trinamool says he misbehaved with women voters
BJP's Barrackpore candidate Arjun Singh has alleged that he was attacked by TMC workers. Severe head injuries have allegedly been reported in the scuffle that broke out while Singh was passing through the Mohanpur area. Central forces rushed to the spot and Singh was taken to a hospital. TMC, which the BJP is blaming for the attack, has alleged that Singh misbehaved with women voters at a booth, reported News18.
With inputs from A Ghose/ 101 Reporters
08:43 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir election voting updates
Voters make their way to booths in Khrew
Braving a three-day internet shutdown and a complete strike across south Kashmir, voters turned up at the Khrew area of Pulwama today.
08:40 (IST)
Rajasthan election voting updates
State only one to record any voter turnout at 8 am mark
Until the 8 am mark, no other state among the seven going to polls recorded any turnout percentage other than. Rajasthan had recorded .03 percent polling till 8.19 am with Jhunjhunu parliamentary constituency recording .36 percent.
Follow LIVE updates of the voter turnout percentage here
08:37 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh election voting updates
EVM malfunctions marr polling in two booths
Voting could not begin at the scheduled 7 am at booths 91 and 134 of Harda district owing to technical glitches in the EVM machines.
Noushad Khan/101Reporters
08:31 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest updates
Complete shutdown marks dull polling once again
Polling began on a dull note in South Kashmir. A complete shutdown has been witnessed in the areas and in the first hour of the elections not many people turned up to vote. Heavy security cover notwithstanding, NC candidate Hasnain Masoodi was among the few candidates who cast his vote. Some 695 polling stations have been set up for 5.22 lakh voters in the two districts. Polling staff was airlifted to some polling stations near which three militants were killed on Saturday amid heavy clashes.
08:29 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest updates
Internet services suspended for third day in Shopian, Pulwama
Internet services remain suspended in two districts of Shopian and Pulwama for the third day on Monday. After an encounter in which three militants were killed, services were snapped to the districts which are witnessing polls in the last phase in the state. Three militants were killed in a gunfight at Adhkhara village in Imam Saheb area of Zainpora on 4 May. During the deployment of forces for the elections in the last two days, youths clashed with police and paramilitary force personnel. Tear smoke shells and bullets were fired at many places. On Sunday, a youth was injured in the clashes
08:26 (IST)
Muzaffarpur election voting latest updates
Nishad versus fishing community pitted against each other in battle for seat
Four times represented by George Fernandes, Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency is going to be an acid test for Nishad politics as its leader faces off against the figurehead of the fighing community in Muzaffarpur. Few months ago Bollywood film set designer-turned politician Mukesh Sahani floated a new political organisation exclusively for the fishing community, the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
VIP is now part of the mahagathbandhan and Muzaffarpur seat has been given to Mukesh Sahani due to the huge fishing population there. VIP has fielded Raj Bhushan Chaudhary, whereas BJP has given its ticket to incumbent MP Ajay Nishad.
Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
08:19 (IST)
Rajasthan election voting latest updates
No votes cast in 3 Alwar booths yet
Polling as not started at booth number177 in Alwar. The EVM machine is allegedly not working. Voters have now began a demand for a change in the machine.
Voting had not started until 8 am at booths 51 and 52 for Rajgarh-Lakshmangarh assembly area due to faulty EVMs.
Rajendra Sharma/ 101 Reporters
08:18 (IST)
Rajasthan election voting latest updates
Faulty VVPAT machines changed
VVPAT machines at booth numbers 29, 68, 71, 84, 02, and 130 of Behror Assembly area were reported to be faulty and were changed immediately. Engineers were called at the polling booths to fix the issue.
Rajendra Sharma/101 Reporters
08:16 (IST)
Barrackpore election voting latest updates
Gunshots fired, bombs hurled at booth
Barrackpore Lok Sabha's Duttapukur-Kashimpur-Natun Para area witnessed poll related clashes early on Monday. Bombs were hurled at booth number 177. Other booths have been vandalized. Two gunshots were fired and bombs were hurled by unidentified men at the spot. BJP has said TMC has orchestrated this.
A Ghose/101 Reporters
08:04 (IST)
Barrackpore election voting latest updates
Arjun Singh casts vote, up against former party associate
Arjun Singh, BJP candidate from Barrackpore, cast his vote in polling booth number 12. Singh is up against TMC's Dinesh Trivedi, who he served as election manager for.
A Ghose/101 Reporters
07:51 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
EVM malfunctions crop up within first hour of polling
Even before polling could begin, two booths, number 57 and 102, are seeing a delay thanks to EVM malfunctions in Howrah. ANI has reported that voting is yet to begin in booth numbers 289, 291 and 292 in Howrah, for the same reason as well.
A Ghose/101 Reporters
07:47 (IST)
Madhubani election voting latest updates
Bihar seat to see tight three-corner fight
Once the stronghold of the CPI, the Madhubani Lok Sabha seat will witness a three-corner fight this time with rebel Congress leader Dr Shakeel Ahmed battling as an Independent candidate. Shakeel Ahmed had won this seat in the 1998 and 2004 elections but was denied a Congress ticket. The Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) had got the seat under the sharing agreement of the RJD, Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha, VIP and other parties.
Madhubani has substantial population of upper caste Brahmins, fishing communities, Yadavs and Muslims. BJP has fielded Ashok Kumar Yadav, son of four-time MP Hukumdeo Narayan Yadav from the seat.
Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
07:41 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Faction fight among TMC workers injures four
Four persons were seriously injured in a factional fight among two groups of TMC workers at Khandaghosh area under Purba Bardhaman district in West Bengal late on Sunday. The injured were admitted at Burdwan Medical college and Hospital. The area is tense. A large number of police personnel have been deployed there to control the situation.
A Ghose/101 Reporters
07:28 (IST)
Saran election voting latest updates
Seat a prestige battle for RJD
Saran Lok Sabha seat had come into existence as early as 1952. But shortly after the polls that year, a new seat come into being – Chhapra. In 2008, Chhapra was dissolved and the Saran seat returned.
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav won this seat four times. Thrice when it was Chhapra and in 2009, when it was Saran. In 2014, RJD had fielded Rabri Devi, former chief minister of Bihar and wife of Lalu Prasad but she lost the seat to BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Rajiv Pratap had won this seat in 1996 and 1999 as well.
This time RJD has fielded senior leader Chandrika Rai, Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law. Tejashwi Yadav has campaigned from this seat almost every day.
Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
07:24 (IST)
Hajipur election polling latest updates
Will the Ram Vilas Paswan factor work in Hajipur?
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) supremo Ram Vilas Paswan has won the Hajipur seat eight times in the past. But this time he is not fighting the election on health grounds. He has given the ticket to his brother Pashupati Kumar Paras, instead of his wife, as was rumoured.
Ram Vilas Paswan is popular among backward communities. In his absence, it remains to be seen whether LJP can win. RJD has fielded Shivchandra Ram who is an MLA from Rajapaakar Assembly seat.
Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
07:21 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest updates
Pulwama, a strong campaign pitch, goes to polls today
An eerie silence descended on the streets of Pulwama district, which has seen its fair share of militancy on the eve of polling on Sunday. The atmosphere was such that people wanted to to talk about anything but elections.
Pulwama, known as the "Anand (delight) of Kashmir" for its congenial climate, innumerable springs and water falls, hogged the headlines when a suicide bomber rammed his car into a CRPF convoy on February 14, killing 40 paramilitary forces.
Since then the campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha polls has revolved around Pulwama and terrorism with parties making nationalism a key poll issue.
PTI
07:19 (IST)
EC rejects plea to advance poll timing due to Ramzan
The Election Commission Sunday rejected a plea to reschedule the commencement of polls during the last three phases of the Lok Sabha elections to 5 am instead of 7 am due to Ramzan. Ramzan, the month of fasting in Islam, will begin from 7 May.
The Supreme Court had on Thursday directed the Election Commission to take a call on a plea seeking to advance the voting timing to 5 am for the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha election due to heat waves and Ramzan.
07:08 (IST)
Jharkhand election polling latest updates
Yashwant Sinha, wife Nilima stand in line to vote
Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha and his wife Nilima Sinha arrived at a polling booth to cast their votes on Monday. His son and Union minister Jayant Sinha is contesting against Congress' Gopal Sahu and CPI's Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta.
07:02 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh election polling latest updates
All constituencies going to polls today won by BJP in 2014
This will be the second phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh, the first phase having been held on April 29. These seven constituencies — Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul — were won by the BJP in 2014. The Congress, which came to power in the state in December last year after 15 years, hopes to carry forward the winning momentum while the BJP hopes to repeat its 2014 showing.
06:54 (IST)
Jharkhand election polling latest updates
Voting to end at 4 pm in Maoist-dominated constituencies
In the four seats in Jharkhand — Hazaribagh, Koderma, Ranchi and Khunti, polling will be held between 7 am and 4 pm. Voting ends two hours before the scheduled end in other constituencies due to security reasons as some areas are affected by Left-Wing Extremism. While Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha (BJP) is seeking re-election from Hazaribag, former chief minister and BJP candidate Arjun Munda is taking on Kalicharan Munda of the Congress in the Khunti constituency.
06:50 (IST)
Voters begin queuing up in poll stations across seven states
Voting will begin in seven states across the country at 7 am, but eager voters have been lining up outside booths already. Seen here are voters in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and West Bengal's Barrackpore.
06:47 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest updates
LJP, RJD strongholds to go into polls today
Of the five seats in Bihar, Hajipur and Saran are considered pocket boroughs of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of Ram Vilas Paswan and the RJD of Lalu Prasad respectively. The other three constituencies are Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Madhubani. Both Paswan, a Union minister, and Prasad, serving jail term in fodder scam cases, are not in the fray, but their parties are making all-out efforts to retain their influence.
06:46 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP makes presence felt in state's three-pronged political landscape
In the seven Lok Sabha constituencies spread across three districts in West Bengal, it is a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and the CPI(M). The Trinamool had won all the seven seats in 2014.
The Bangaon Lok Sabha seat will witness an interesting battle between sitting MP Mamata Bala Thakur of the Trinamool and her nephew Shantanu Thakur of the BJP. They hail from the numerically strong Matua community, which both parties are trying to woo.
06:42 (IST)
Rajasthan election polling latest updates
2 Olympians, an IAS, an IPS officer in poll fray from state
Two former Olympians, one former IAS and one former IPS officer, and two seers are among the 134 candidates whose fate will be decided by voters in Rajasthan's 12 Lok Sabha seats on Monday. After this phase, polling will come to an end in the desert state.
Former Olympians Rajyawardhan Rathore (BJP) and Krishna Poonia (Congress) have locked horns in the Jaipur Rural seat. Rathore in a Union minister.
In Bikaner, Union minister and former IAS officer Arjun Ram Meghwal (BJP) is facing a tough fight from his cousin and Congress candidate Madangopal Meghwal, a former IPS officer. Two seers — Sumedhanand Saraswati and Baba Balaknath — are contesting the polls from Sikar and Alwar respectively.
06:41 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates
Booths in high stakes constituencies of Amethi, Lucknow don festive looks
The fifth phase of polling in 14 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will see a clash of titans, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. It is no wonder then that all eyes are on the booths in these constituencies.
The BJP had bagged 12 of these seats in 2014 with the Congress winning Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi's Amethi — the only two constituencies where the Congress succeeded out of the 80 in the entire state.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on five seats — Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Fatehpur and Kaisarganj. Its ally Samajwadi Party (SP) is fighting for seven seats — Lucknow, Banda, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich and Gonda.
06:37 (IST)
Boycott cries from communities alleging govt apathy
People of the Sabar tribe in Bandwan area of Purulia in West Bengal have called for the boycott of the election citing unavailability of electricity in their houses. ANI quoted a villager as having said that the state's electricity department had initially promised free electricity but then asked for Rs 4,000.
In Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, residents of Garauli village held protests on Sunday saying they would boycott the election due to water scarcity in the area, where locals walk three to four km daily to collect water.
06:21 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh voting latest updates
Poll officials at the ready in minutes leading up to voting
In Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad, where voting will begin at 7 am today, election officials have been putting final touches to EVM machines and conducting the last rounds of mock polling.
06:18 (IST)
Clash of political bigwigs: Rajnath, Rahul, Sonia among candidates today
Nearly nine crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates, including political bigwigs Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, in the fifth phase of polling on Monday in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states.
The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 40 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other Opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (seven).
Voting will take place in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.