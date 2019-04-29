Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4 voting: State and city-wise poll timings in 72 constituencies that vote today

Phase 4 of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha election is set to take place across 72 parliamentary constituencies in nine states on Monday, 29 April. With Phase 3 of polling completed on 23 April, more than half the Lok Sabha constituencies across the country have voted.

In the fourth phase, voting will take place in some seats of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. According to the Election Commission of India, the polling hours for most constituencies are 7 am to 6 pm, except for the sensitive regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand and parts of Madhya Pradesh, where it will end at 4 pm.

The electorate in Odisha will also vote on Monday in the state election in the Assembly constituencies that fall under the respective parliamentary constituencies.

The votes cast in the Lok Sabha election will all be counted on 23 May.

Here is a detailed list of the poll timings across the Lok Saha constituencies that vote in Phase 4:

Bihar

7 am to 6 pm: Darbhanga, Munger, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai

Jammu and Kashmir

7 am to 4 pm: Anantnag (at all polling stations in Kulgam district)

Jharkhand

7 am to 4 pm: Chatra, Lohardaga, Palamu

Madhya Pradesh

7 am to 4 pm: Balaghat (Assembly constituencies of Baihar, Lanji and Paraswada)

7 am to 6 pm: Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat (Assembly constituencies of Balaghat, Waraseoni, Katangi, Barghat and Seoni), Chhindwara

Maharashtra

7 am to 6 pm: Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South, Maval, Shirur, Shirdi

Odisha

7 am to 6 pm: Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur

Rajasthan

7 am to 6 pm: Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran

Uttar Pradesh

7 am to 6 pm: Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur

West Bengal

7 am to 6 pm: Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum

