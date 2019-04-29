Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4 Voting LIVE Updates: EVM snags delay voting at multiple places in Rajasthan; polling yet to begin at 4 booths in Kannauj

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4 Voting Latest Updates: EVM machines at Maulana Azad School in Jodhpur and at the Chaupasani Housing Board in the same city were reported to be faulty early on Monday, resulting in protests by voters. Voting was stopped for almost half an hour at booth number 19 in Dungarpur, a part of the Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency. The EVM machine had reportedly stopped working after the mock polls. Voting was started again after the machine was fixed. Voting was delayed by about half an hour at booth number 98 and by one hour at booth number 130 of Raniwada due to EVM malfunctions.
Voting is yet to begin at booth numbers 189 and 196 of Chhibramau area in Kannauj, after glitches in EVM were detected.
BJP's Babul Supriyo had a verbal duel with polling officers after he visited a polling booth in Asansol over complaints of booth capture and ensuing clashes. "I will myself take the central forces to that polling station. It is very good that people in West Bengal are aware&they want central forces so that they can cast their vote. This is why Mamata Banerjee is scared," Supriyo said.
Even after CEO announcing 100 percent cover of central forces across all booths in Asansol, five booths don't have central forces manning them. At Durgapur's Jemua village booth number 222, 223, 224, 225 and 226 don't have central force deployed there. They come under Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. Villagers have boycotted polling, demanding that central forces be deployed at their polling stations or they will not cast their votes.
After the bloody poll violence marred voting in 3 phases of elections, Election Commission has deployed an unprecedented 561 companies of central forces for the fourth phase of elections in Bengal's eight seats. Central forces are deployed across 98.8 percent of the total polling booth premises set up in the state. Meanwhile, BJP has alleged booth capture by "TMC goons" at several booths in Chapra and Krishnanagar.
With the fourth phase, the Parliamentary election has now moved towards the Ganga region from the land of Jats and Yadavs. The fourth phase is crucial for the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance because it will be a test of transfer of votes. According to the ground reports, the gathbandhan is not likely to get Yadav votes in areas where Mayawati has fielded her candidates, presumably due to caste ego issues.
Industrialist Anil Ambani, BJP candidate Poonam Mahajan and actor Rekha were among early voters in Maximum city Mumbai. Meanwhile, voters could also be seen lining up to cast vote in Mumbai South and East constituencies
An energetic campaign boosted by his image of being a trenchant critic of the Modi government has propelled CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar into the centre stage of electoral contest in Begusarai seat but many see his rising graph posing a bigger threat to the opposition RJD than the ruling BJP. The BJP supporters in Begusarai assert that the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains a big draw for voters, while the opposition's alliance is hoping to counter it with its social arithmetic at several places.
The contest in Phase 4 will be interesting to watch as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the two states in Hindi heartland which the BJP lost to Congress recently, will begin polling in this phase.
The saffron party had cornered all but two of the total 54 seats in 2014, but it appeared to have ceded space to the Congress in last year's Assembly polls. The party is counting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal charsima to retain its vote share.
Polling will be held on Monday for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election in 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states.
The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 56 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other Opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (six) and the Biju Janata Dal (six).
Voting will take place in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.
Election in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP had cornered all but two of the total 54 seats in 2014, will begin in this phase. The Congress appeared to make a comeback, forming the governments in the states after last year's Assembly polls.
In the first three phases, voting has been held in 302 Lok Sabha constituencies, and 168 more seats will go to polls in the last three phases.
The fate of 961 candidates, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, SS Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo of the BJP and former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, will be decided by about 12.79 core voters in the fourth phase.
Among other key contestants in the fray are Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satabdi Roy (TMC) and Milind Deora (Congress).
The Election Commission has set up 1.40 lakh polling booths/stations and has made elaborate security arrangements.
In Maharashtra, where election will come to end with this phase, the opposition Congress is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost base in north Maharashtra and Mumbai, while the NCP is trying to get a foothold in Thane district and Western Maharashtra. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena had won all 17 seats in 2014.
Union minister Subhash Bhamre, and Congress leaders Milind Deora and Urmila Matondkar are among the 323 candidates in the fray in this phase.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son, a member of erstwhile Jaipur royal family and two Union ministers, are among 115 candidates whose fate will be decided on Monday.
Jodhpur became one of the most talked about seats in the Congress-ruled state where Gehlot did massive campaigning for his son Vaibhav, pitted against sitting MP and Union minister of state Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
In Rajasthan, where the BJP had won all the seats in 2014, the Congress appeared to make a comeback, forming the government in the state with a narrow majority after last year's Assembly polls.
In Uttar Pradesh, most of these 13 seats are seeing a direct fight between the BJP and SP-BSP alliance with Kannauj being a matter of prestige for the SP.
In 2014, the BJP won 12 of these 13 seats in the state. Only Kannauj, won by the Samajwadi Party, defied the Modi wave that year among them. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple is seeking re-election from Kannauj.
The Congress has a good presence in at least three of the constituencies — Unnao (Annu Tandon), Farrukhabad (Salman Khurshid) and Kanpur (Sriprakash Jaiswal).
In West Bengal, all the eight seats, which are spread across four districts, will see a four-cornered contest between Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and the Left Front.
In Odisha, where the state's ruling BJD won all six seats, the BJP is making concerted efforts to bag a few seats.
Prominent among the hopefuls include BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda (Kendrapara), who quit the BJD to join the party recently. Polling will also be held in 41 Assembly seats in Odisha in this phase.
In Bihar, the BJP and its allies are looking to retain all the five seats in the face of a spirited fight put up by the RJD-Congress alliance.
The cynosure of all eyes in this phase, however, is the Begusarai seat which will witness an electrifying contest between the political Left and the Right with CPI debutant Kanhaiya Kumar taking on firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh.
In all the six seats in Madhya Pradesh, a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP is on the cards. The state's new power centre is witnessing a unique father-son electoral show with Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul in the fray, hoping to boost not just the Congress but also strike roots as deep as the tree from where this region takes its name.
While the chief minister, a nine-time MP from the area, is contesting an Assembly bypoll, Nakul Nath is hoping to get elected to the Lok Sabha from Chhindwara, named after the wild date palm tree known as Chhind.
Over 45.26 lakh voters will decide the fate of 59 candidates in the first phase of polls for three Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand.
Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Sudarshan Bhagat is seeking re-election from the Lohardaga (ST) seat.
Polling will also be held in Kulgam district, which is part of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama with 16 Assembly segments. The Lok Sabha polls to this constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons.
Election to 542 Lok Sabha seats is being conducted in seven phases between 11 April and 19 May. Election in Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled following excess use of money power. Results will be declared on 23 May.
With inputs from PTI
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 10:10:06 IST
Highlights
Odisha election voting latest updates
EVM malfunctioning delaying voting in Odisha
Like the second and third phase, voting in various booths in Odisha is being delayed due to problems in EVMs. According to sources, in Bhadrak Lok Sabha Constituency, polling was delayed at booth numbers 71, 183, 198, 220; in Bhandaripokhari Assembly Constituency booth no 222, 244, 245, 54, 243 under Dhamnagar Assembly segment, Booth no 2, 46, 208,50 of Soro MLA constituency, booth no 119, 109, 110 of Simulia, booth no 69,114,116 of Basudevpur, Chandbali (booth no 216, 14, 239) in Bhadrak due to EVM glitches.
Voting delayed due to EVM glitches in booth no 219, 268 in Kakatpur, booth no 42, 66 of Nimapara, booth no 214 in Paradip, booths no 5 and 203 in Ulumara and Natakata panchayats respectively. Voting also delayed due to EVM glitches in booth no 138 under Balikuda-Erasama constituency in Jagatsinghpur LS constituency.
In Jajpur, similar problems reported from booth no 115 of Dharmasala, booth no 110 of Bari & booth no 96 of Jajpur.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatro/101Reporters
Voters lathicharged in Asansol's Jhamuria; BJP alleges poll malpractice by TMC
Clashes erupted outside Jhamuria polling booth in Asansol where voters have alleged that serious electoral malpractices at the booth. CNN-News18 reported that the sitting MP from the constituency Babul Supriyo had an altercation with the polling officers and the TMC cadre. Supriyo apparently misbehaved with the presiding officer and TMC polling agent. Meanwhile, the other side alleged said that some voters were forced to turn back from the booth without casting their vote. More details on this are awaited.
Bihar election voting latest updates
Will Abdul Bari Siddiqui turn RJD's fortune in Darbhanga?
RJD had won the Darbhanga seat in 1998 and 2004 general election with a Muslim candidate but lost the seat to BJP's Kirti Azad in 2009 general election. This time RJD has fielded its veteran leader, Abdul Bari Siddiqui. Siddiqui has been the Finance minister in Mahagathbandhan government. JD(U) has fielded Gopal Ji Thakur.
Kirti Azad is now in Congress and he has been given a ticket in Jharkhand. Darbhanga has substantial votes of Muslims and RJD is eyeing on this population. Apart from Muslims, Yadav and lower caste voters are expected to turn for RJD.
Input by Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Even after CEO announcing 100% cover of central forces across all booths in Asansol, five booths don't have central forces manning them.
At Durgapur's Jemua village booth number 222, 223, 224, 225 and 226 don't have central force deployed there. They come under Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. Villagers have boycotted polling, demanding that central forces be deployed at their polling stations or they will not cast their votes.
A Ghose/101Reporters
West bengal election voting latest updates
Crude bomb explodes Sunday late night
Allegedly one TMC supporter sustained serious injuries while making a crude bomb in West Bengal's krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. Three others were also injured in the explosion. The incident occured a day ahead of poll on late Sunday night.
Meanwhile, these are not the only reports of disturbance coming from the constituency. The BJP has alleged that TMC cadres have captured several booths and are not allowing polling agents of other parties to enter.
A Ghose/101Reporters
Chhindwara election voting latest updates
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath casts his vote
Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh's new power centre is witnessing a unique father-son electoral show with Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul in the fray, hoping to boost not just the Congress but also strike roots as deep as the tree from where this region takes its name.
While the chief minister, a nine-time MP from the area, is contesting an Assembly bypoll, Nakul Nath is hoping to get elected to the Lok Sabha from Chhindwara, named after the wild date palm tree known as Chhind.
Narendra Modi urges first time voters to cast vote
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning urged voters in fourth phase of Lok Sabha to come out in large numbers to vote. He also made a special appeal to first time voters.
Mumbai election voting latest updates
Early birds queue up to vote in South Mumbai constituency
As polling enters the final phase, the Mumbai South constituency will see an intense battle between Shiv Sena’s sitting MP Arvind Sawant and Congress’s newly appointed Mumbai chief Milind Deora. Even before the polling could cmmense, a few early bird voters had already queued up at the booths to cast their vote.
Mumbai election voting latest updates
Google doodle on Phase 4 of Lok Sabha election tells us how to vote
Today's Google Doodle is dedicated to the fourth phase of India's mammoth general election. Depicting an inked finger in place of the second 'O' in Google, a click on the logo takes us to a search page with detailed bullet points on the voting procedure. The electoral fortunes of several star candidates will be decided in this phase, including six Union ministers.
Phase 4 sounds poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan
The contest in Phase 4 will be interesting to watch as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the two states in Hindi heartland which the BJP lost to Congress recently, will begin polling in this phase.
The saffron party had cornered all but two of the total 54 seats in 2014, but it appeared to have ceded space to the Congress in last year's Assembly polls. The party is counting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal charsima to retain its vote share.
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Bengal turns into a fortress for Phase 4 polling
After the bloody poll violence marred voting in 3 phases of elections, Election Commission has deployed an unprecedented 561 companies of central forces for the fourth phase of elections in Bengal's eight seats. Central forces are deployed across 98.8 percent of the total polling booth premises set up in the state.
Polling to begin at 7 am
In most constituencies, polling booths will be open between 7 am and 6 pm. More than 1.4 lakh polling booths have been set up across the country and special security arrangements have been made at sensitive booths.
Voters to seal fate of 945 candidates in 72 seats across nine states
Across 72 constituencies in nine states, more than 12 crore voters will exercise their franchise on Monday during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election. Elections will be held in five seats in Bihar, one in Jammu and Kashmir, three in Jharkhand, six in Madhya Pradesh, 17 in Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 13 in Rajasthan, 13 in Uttar Pradesh and eight in West Bengal.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
10:10 (IST)
10.36 % polling recorded till 10.00 am in fourth phase
Here is a state-wise breakdown of polling percentage at a glance.
10:05 (IST)
Mumbai election voting latest updates
10:01 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
Three poll personnel suffer burn after their bus catches fire in UP's Mahoba
Three polling personnel including a presiding officer suffered burn injuries in neighbouring district of Mahoba when the bus in which they were travelling came in contact with a high tension wire.
09:41 (IST)
Asansol election voting latest updates
BJP's Babul Supriyo had a verbal duel with polling officers after he visited a polling booth in Asansol over complaints of booth capture and ensuing clashes. "I will myself take the central forces to that polling station. It is very good that people in West Bengal are aware&they want central forces so that they can cast their vote. This is why Mamata Banerjee is scared," Supriyo said.
09:37 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
EVM malfunctioning delaying voting in Odisha
Like the second and third phase, voting in various booths in Odisha is being delayed due to problems in EVMs. According to sources, in Bhadrak Lok Sabha Constituency, polling was delayed at booth numbers 71, 183, 198, 220; in Bhandaripokhari Assembly Constituency booth no 222, 244, 245, 54, 243 under Dhamnagar Assembly segment, Booth no 2, 46, 208,50 of Soro MLA constituency, booth no 119, 109, 110 of Simulia, booth no 69,114,116 of Basudevpur, Chandbali (booth no 216, 14, 239) in Bhadrak due to EVM glitches.
Voting delayed due to EVM glitches in booth no 219, 268 in Kakatpur, booth no 42, 66 of Nimapara, booth no 214 in Paradip, booths no 5 and 203 in Ulumara and Natakata panchayats respectively. Voting also delayed due to EVM glitches in booth no 138 under Balikuda-Erasama constituency in Jagatsinghpur LS constituency.
In Jajpur, similar problems reported from booth no 115 of Dharmasala, booth no 110 of Bari & booth no 96 of Jajpur.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatro/101Reporters
09:26 (IST)
Voters lathicharged in Asansol's Jhamuria; BJP alleges poll malpractice by TMC
Clashes erupted outside Jhamuria polling booth in Asansol where voters have alleged that serious electoral malpractices at the booth. CNN-News18 reported that the sitting MP from the constituency Babul Supriyo had an altercation with the polling officers and the TMC cadre. Supriyo apparently misbehaved with the presiding officer and TMC polling agent. Meanwhile, the other side alleged said that some voters were forced to turn back from the booth without casting their vote. More details on this are awaited.
09:05 (IST)
Kanhaiya Kumar casts his vote in Begusarai
09:05 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest updates
Will Abdul Bari Siddiqui turn RJD's fortune in Darbhanga?
RJD had won the Darbhanga seat in 1998 and 2004 general election with a Muslim candidate but lost the seat to BJP's Kirti Azad in 2009 general election. This time RJD has fielded its veteran leader, Abdul Bari Siddiqui. Siddiqui has been the Finance minister in Mahagathbandhan government. JD(U) has fielded Gopal Ji Thakur.
Kirti Azad is now in Congress and he has been given a ticket in Jharkhand. Darbhanga has substantial votes of Muslims and RJD is eyeing on this population. Apart from Muslims, Yadav and lower caste voters are expected to turn for RJD.
Input by Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
08:51 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP, Congress accuse TMC workers of booth capturing despite heavy central force deployment
It has been two hours since polling began and disturbing report are filtering in from West Bengal. While the BJP has alleged that several booths have got hijacked by TMC cadres in Chapra and Krishnanagar constituencies, Congress has levelled similar allegations with respect to Behrampore constituency. Reports say that TMC and BJP cadre are clashing in Chapra.
Input by A Ghose/101 Reporter
08:44 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Even after CEO announcing 100% cover of central forces across all booths in Asansol, five booths don't have central forces manning them.
At Durgapur's Jemua village booth number 222, 223, 224, 225 and 226 don't have central force deployed there. They come under Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. Villagers have boycotted polling, demanding that central forces be deployed at their polling stations or they will not cast their votes.
A Ghose/101Reporters
08:37 (IST)
West bengal election voting latest updates
Crude bomb explodes Sunday late night
Allegedly one TMC supporter sustained serious injuries while making a crude bomb in West Bengal's krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. Three others were also injured in the explosion. The incident occured a day ahead of poll on late Sunday night.
Meanwhile, these are not the only reports of disturbance coming from the constituency. The BJP has alleged that TMC cadres have captured several booths and are not allowing polling agents of other parties to enter.
A Ghose/101Reporters
08:33 (IST)
Chhindwara election voting latest updates
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath casts his vote
Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh's new power centre is witnessing a unique father-son electoral show with Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul in the fray, hoping to boost not just the Congress but also strike roots as deep as the tree from where this region takes its name.
While the chief minister, a nine-time MP from the area, is contesting an Assembly bypoll, Nakul Nath is hoping to get elected to the Lok Sabha from Chhindwara, named after the wild date palm tree known as Chhind.
08:29 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP alleges 'TMC goons' capture booths in Krishnanagar, Chapra
After the bloody poll violence marred voting in 3 phases of elections, Election Commission has deployed an unprecedented 561 companies of central forces for the fourth phase of elections in Bengal's eight seats. Central forces are deployed across 98.8 percent of the total polling booth premises set up in the state. Meanwhile, BJP has alleged booth capture by "TMC goons" at several booths in Chapra and Krishnanagar
08:11 (IST)
First-time voters can find their polling booth on nsvp.in
Of the nearly 90 crore voters, around 1.5 crore voters are in the age group of 18 to 19, which means they will be voting for the very first time this election.
Here is a step-by-step guide to finding your polling booth ahead of the voting:
Step 1: Go to the National Voters Service Portal website.
Step 2: On the extreme right hand side of the website, under 'Citizen Information', click on 'Booth, AC, PC'.
Step 3: Users will be redirected to a page with two tabs — 'Search by Details' and 'Search by EPIC Number'. Either option can be used to find the polling station.
Step 4: In the 'Search by Details' tab, users have to provide details such as their name, their father or husband's name, gender and date of birth or age before choosing their state, district and Assembly/ Lok Sabha constituency from a drop-down menu.
Step 5 (optional): Alternatively, users can also choose to locate the geographical details on a map. Once done, they can complete the process by entering the captcha text and clicking search.
Step 6: In the 'Search by EPIC Number' tab, users have to enter their EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) number, choose the state where their Lok Sabha constituency is located from the drop-down list and then enter the mandatory captcha text.
08:05 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest updates
Dalit voters to decide fate of candidates in Samastipur
Reserved Loksabha Constituency Samastipur will see a two-cornered fight, where Dalit voters will decide the fate of the NDA and Mahagathbandhan candidate. .
Lok Janshakti Party, which is an NDA ally had given ticket to Ramchandra Paswan, incumbent MP and brother of Ram Vilas Paswan whereas Congress has fielded Dr Ashok Kumar who had given a good fight at the seat during 2014 general election.
Kumar had got 2,63,529 votes in 2014 despite Modi wave. Ram Chandra Paswan had won the seat with meager 10 thousand votes. JDU had won the seat in 2009 election but lost in 2014 as JDU had snapped the tie with NDA and fought the election independently in 2014.
Input by Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
08:02 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
Tough fight in 13 seats of Uttar Pradesh
07:53 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
From Jatland, polling moves to the Ganga: Will alliance votes transfer?
With the fourth phase, the Parliamentary election has now moved towards the Ganga region from the land of Jats and Yadavs. The fourth phase is crucial for the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance because it will be a test of transfer of votes. According to the ground reports, the gathbandhan is not likely to get Yadav votes in areas where Mayawati has fielded her candidates, presumably due to caste ego issues.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav told this reporter that both the parties will be easily transferring their votes. Political pundits in Uttar Pradesh have it that Mayawati's appearance with Mulayam Singh Yadav in the Mainpuri rally was a strategy for this purpose alone.
07:46 (IST)
Giriraj Singh casts an early vote in Nawada
Union Minister Giriraj Singh cast an early vote in Bihar's Nawada. Singh was upset over being given ticket from Begusarai and not Nawada, his traditional constituency. He is facing CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar and Opposition alliance's Tanveer Hasan.
07:43 (IST)
Mumbai election voting latest updates
Anil Ambani, Rekha, Poonam Mahajan amid early voters
Industrialist Anil Ambani, BJP candidate Poonam Mahajan and actor Rekha were among early voters in Maximum city Mumbai. Meanwhile, voters could also be seen lining up to cast vote in Mumbai South and East constituencies.
07:37 (IST)
Narendra Modi urges first time voters to cast vote
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning urged voters in fourth phase of Lok Sabha to come out in large numbers to vote. He also made a special appeal to first time voters.
07:29 (IST)
Begusarai election voting latest updates
Kanhaiya dominates poll talk but 'Hindu lion' Giriraj Singh puts up tough fight to Left candidate
An energetic campaign boosted by his image of being a trenchant critic of the Modi government has propelled CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar into the centre stage of electoral contest in Begusarai seat but many see his rising graph posing a bigger threat to the opposition RJD than the ruling BJP.
The BJP supporters in Begusarai assert that the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains a big draw for voters, while the opposition's alliance is hoping to counter it with its social arithmetic at several places.
The fact that a number of public figures like actor Prakash Raj and lyricist Javed Akhtar, vocal critics of the Modi government, have come to the town to campaign for him, has strengthened the perception that he poses a better challenge to the BJP than alliance's Tanveer Hasan, a soft-spoken leader who many believe lacks Kumar's appeal and connect. This indicates that anti-BJP vote may get divided between Kumar and the alliance, ultimately profiting the saffron party.
07:11 (IST)
Mumbai election voting latest updates
Early birds queue up to vote in South Mumbai constituency
As polling enters the final phase, the Mumbai South constituency will see an intense battle between Shiv Sena’s sitting MP Arvind Sawant and Congress’s newly appointed Mumbai chief Milind Deora. Even before the polling could cmmense, a few early bird voters had already queued up at the booths to cast their vote.
06:56 (IST)
Mumbai election voting latest updates
06:44 (IST)
Google doodle on Phase 4 of Lok Sabha election tells us how to vote
Today's Google Doodle is dedicated to the fourth phase of India's mammoth general election. Depicting an inked finger in place of the second 'O' in Google, a click on the logo takes us to a search page with detailed bullet points on the voting procedure. The electoral fortunes of several star candidates will be decided in this phase, including six Union ministers.
06:27 (IST)
Phase 4 sounds poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan
The contest in Phase 4 will be interesting to watch as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the two states in Hindi heartland which the BJP lost to Congress recently, will begin polling in this phase.
The saffron party had cornered all but two of the total 54 seats in 2014, but it appeared to have ceded space to the Congress in last year's Assembly polls. The party is counting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal charsima to retain its vote share.
06:22 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Bengal turns into a fortress for Phase 4 polling
After the bloody poll violence marred voting in 3 phases of elections, Election Commission has deployed an unprecedented 561 companies of central forces for the fourth phase of elections in Bengal's eight seats. Central forces are deployed across 98.8 percent of the total polling booth premises set up in the state.
06:17 (IST)
Polling to begin at 7 am
In most constituencies, polling booths will be open between 7 am and 6 pm. More than 1.4 lakh polling booths have been set up across the country and special security arrangements have been made at sensitive booths.
06:00 (IST)
Voters to seal fate of 945 candidates in 72 seats across nine states
Across 72 constituencies in nine states, more than 12 crore voters will exercise their franchise on Monday during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election. Elections will be held in five seats in Bihar, one in Jammu and Kashmir, three in Jharkhand, six in Madhya Pradesh, 17 in Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 13 in Rajasthan, 13 in Uttar Pradesh and eight in West Bengal.