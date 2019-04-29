Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4 Voting LIVE Updates: Amid West Bengal poll violence, BJP, TMC rush leaders to EC's doorstep

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4 Voting Latest Updates: A BJP delegation from Delhi including Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Vijay Goel and Anil Baluni met the Election Commission on Monday over the issue of poll-related violence during phase four voting in West Bengal. The panel also raised the issue of Congress leaders making 'derogatory statements' against the prime minister. Counterintuitively, the TMC had also asked the poll panel for time to make an appointment, about alleged poll code violations by the BJP.
Amid poll boycott, clashes erupted on Monday between youth and government forces at Qoimoh and Bugam areas of south Kashmir's Kulgam district where polling is being held for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. Rising Kashmir reported that the local youth pelted stones at the polling booth, after which swung into action and fired tear gas shells at the protesting mob
Overall voting turnout in Kulgam (which comes under Anantnag LS seat) was an abysmal .36 percent till 11.46 am. Polling began in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir amid stringent security arrangements as the voting in the second leg of the three-phase schedule for the Lok Sabha seat would decide the fate of 18 candidates, including former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. "We are not voting because it means nothing for us," Abrara Ahmad, a resident of Yaripora said. "We even don’t know who has stood up in elections." Yaripora is infested with militancy and the streets were deserted on Monday morning. Kulgam, which is going to polls in the second of the three-phase polls for the Anantnag parliamentary constituency, is among the four most volatile districts in south Kashmir.
The car of union minister Babul Supriyo, the BJP candidate in Asansol, was vandalized outside a polling station after a fight erupted between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers.
SC agrees to hear plea of Cong MP Sushmita Dev alleging violation of Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.
The BJP will be raising the issue of violence on poll day today with the Election Commission after clashes broke out at several polling booths in Bengal's Asansol. Complaints of booth capture were also reported from some booths, after which BJP's Babul Supriyo had a heated argument with the poll officials.
EVM machines at Maulana Azad School in Jodhpur and at the Chaupasani Housing Board in the same city were reported to be faulty early on Monday, resulting in protests by voters. Voting was stopped for almost half an hour at booth number 19 in Dungarpur, a part of the Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency. The EVM machine had reportedly stopped working after the mock polls. Voting was started again after the machine was fixed. Voting was delayed by about half an hour at booth number 98 and by one hour at booth number 130 of Raniwada due to EVM malfunctions.
Voting is yet to begin at booth numbers 189 and 196 of Chhibramau area in Kannauj, after glitches in EVM were detected.
BJP's Babul Supriyo had a verbal duel with polling officers after he visited a polling booth in Asansol over complaints of booth capture and ensuing clashes. "I will myself take the central forces to that polling station. It is very good that people in West Bengal are aware&they want central forces so that they can cast their vote. This is why Mamata Banerjee is scared," Supriyo said.
Even after CEO announcing 100 percent cover of central forces across all booths in Asansol, five booths don't have central forces manning them. At Durgapur's Jemua village booth number 222, 223, 224, 225 and 226 don't have central force deployed there. They come under Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. Villagers have boycotted polling, demanding that central forces be deployed at their polling stations or they will not cast their votes.
After the bloody poll violence marred voting in 3 phases of elections, Election Commission has deployed an unprecedented 561 companies of central forces for the fourth phase of elections in Bengal's eight seats. Central forces are deployed across 98.8 percent of the total polling booth premises set up in the state. Meanwhile, BJP has alleged booth capture by "TMC goons" at several booths in Chapra and Krishnanagar.
With the fourth phase, the Parliamentary election has now moved towards the Ganga region from the land of Jats and Yadavs. The fourth phase is crucial for the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance because it will be a test of transfer of votes. According to the ground reports, the gathbandhan is not likely to get Yadav votes in areas where Mayawati has fielded her candidates, presumably due to caste ego issues.
Industrialist Anil Ambani, BJP candidate Poonam Mahajan and actor Rekha were among early voters in Maximum city Mumbai. Meanwhile, voters could also be seen lining up to cast vote in Mumbai South and East constituencies
An energetic campaign boosted by his image of being a trenchant critic of the Modi government has propelled CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar into the centre stage of electoral contest in Begusarai seat but many see his rising graph posing a bigger threat to the opposition RJD than the ruling BJP. The BJP supporters in Begusarai assert that the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains a big draw for voters, while the opposition's alliance is hoping to counter it with its social arithmetic at several places.
The contest in Phase 4 will be interesting to watch as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the two states in Hindi heartland which the BJP lost to Congress recently, will begin polling in this phase.
The saffron party had cornered all but two of the total 54 seats in 2014, but it appeared to have ceded space to the Congress in last year's Assembly polls. The party is counting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal charsima to retain its vote share.
Polling will be held on Monday for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election in 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states.
The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 56 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other Opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (six) and the Biju Janata Dal (six).
Voting will take place in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.
Election in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP had cornered all but two of the total 54 seats in 2014, will begin in this phase. The Congress appeared to make a comeback, forming the governments in the states after last year's Assembly polls.
In the first three phases, voting has been held in 302 Lok Sabha constituencies, and 168 more seats will go to polls in the last three phases.
The fate of 961 candidates, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, SS Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo of the BJP and former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, will be decided by about 12.79 core voters in the fourth phase.
Among other key contestants in the fray are Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satabdi Roy (TMC) and Milind Deora (Congress).
The Election Commission has set up 1.40 lakh polling booths/stations and has made elaborate security arrangements.
In Maharashtra, where election will come to end with this phase, the opposition Congress is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost base in north Maharashtra and Mumbai, while the NCP is trying to get a foothold in Thane district and Western Maharashtra. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena had won all 17 seats in 2014.
Union minister Subhash Bhamre, and Congress leaders Milind Deora and Urmila Matondkar are among the 323 candidates in the fray in this phase.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son, a member of erstwhile Jaipur royal family and two Union ministers, are among 115 candidates whose fate will be decided on Monday.
Jodhpur became one of the most talked about seats in the Congress-ruled state where Gehlot did massive campaigning for his son Vaibhav, pitted against sitting MP and Union minister of state Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
In Rajasthan, where the BJP had won all the seats in 2014, the Congress appeared to make a comeback, forming the government in the state with a narrow majority after last year's Assembly polls.
In Uttar Pradesh, most of these 13 seats are seeing a direct fight between the BJP and SP-BSP alliance with Kannauj being a matter of prestige for the SP.
In 2014, the BJP won 12 of these 13 seats in the state. Only Kannauj, won by the Samajwadi Party, defied the Modi wave that year among them. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple is seeking re-election from Kannauj.
The Congress has a good presence in at least three of the constituencies — Unnao (Annu Tandon), Farrukhabad (Salman Khurshid) and Kanpur (Sriprakash Jaiswal).
In West Bengal, all the eight seats, which are spread across four districts, will see a four-cornered contest between Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and the Left Front.
In Odisha, where the state's ruling BJD won all six seats, the BJP is making concerted efforts to bag a few seats.
Prominent among the hopefuls include BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda (Kendrapara), who quit the BJD to join the party recently. Polling will also be held in 41 Assembly seats in Odisha in this phase.
In Bihar, the BJP and its allies are looking to retain all the five seats in the face of a spirited fight put up by the RJD-Congress alliance.
The cynosure of all eyes in this phase, however, is the Begusarai seat which will witness an electrifying contest between the political Left and the Right with CPI debutant Kanhaiya Kumar taking on firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh.
In all the six seats in Madhya Pradesh, a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP is on the cards. The state's new power centre is witnessing a unique father-son electoral show with Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul in the fray, hoping to boost not just the Congress but also strike roots as deep as the tree from where this region takes its name.
While the chief minister, a nine-time MP from the area, is contesting an Assembly bypoll, Nakul Nath is hoping to get elected to the Lok Sabha from Chhindwara, named after the wild date palm tree known as Chhind.
Over 45.26 lakh voters will decide the fate of 59 candidates in the first phase of polls for three Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand.
Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Sudarshan Bhagat is seeking re-election from the Lohardaga (ST) seat.
Polling will also be held in Kulgam district, which is part of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama with 16 Assembly segments. The Lok Sabha polls to this constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons.
Election to 542 Lok Sabha seats is being conducted in seven phases between 11 April and 19 May. Election in Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled following excess use of money power. Results will be declared on 23 May.
