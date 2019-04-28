Lok Sabha Election 2019, Phase 4 on 29 April: State-wise guide to constituencies going to polls and election schedule

The fourth phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha election will take place across 72 parliamentary constituencies in nine states on Monday, 29 April.

Voting will take place in some seats of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The electorate in Odisha will also vote in the Legislative Assembly election in the Assembly constituencies that fall under the respective parliamentary constituencies set to vote in Phase 4.

The votes will be counted on 23 May.

State-wise list of constituencies voting in Phase 4 on 29 April:

States Constituencies Bihar (5 seats) Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat) Anantnag (in all polling stations falling in Kulgam district) Jharkhand (3 seats) Chatra, Lohardaga, Palamu Madhya Pradesh (6 seats) Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara Maharashtra (17 seats) Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South, Maval, Shirur, Shirdi Odisha (6 seats) Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur Rajasthan (13 seats) Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran Uttar Pradesh (13 seats) Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur West Bengal (8 seats) Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum

Following are the details of the Lok Sabha constituencies that will vote in Phase 4 of the general election:

Bihar

1. Darbhanga Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 14,95,446

Female electors: 6,97,976

Male electors: 7,97,470

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Manigachi Assembly segment was dissolved and merged with Darbhanga Rural segment in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Gaura Bauram, Benipur, Alinagar, Darbhanga Rural, Darbhanga, Bahadurpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Between 1999 and 2009, RJD held the seat. Since 2009, BJP’s Kirti Azad has been the sitting MP.

Demographics: It covers parts of Darbhanga district. It has a population of 39,37,385 people in the district. The Muslim population of 8,81,476 is higher than the SC population in the district. It receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

2. Ujiarpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 14,28,445

Female electors: 6,60,322

Male electors: 7,68,123

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008. Patepur Assembly segment was added to this constituency following delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Patepur (SC), Ujiarpur, Morwa, Sarairanjan, Mohiuddinnagar, Bibhitipur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Results in last 4 Lok Sabha elections: JD(U) leader Ashwamedh Devi defeated RJD’s Alok Kumar Mehta in 2009. In 2014, BJP leader Nityanand Rai won the election, triumphing over Mehta.

Demographics: It covers a part of Patpeur and parts of Samastipur. It is dominated by people from extremely backward castes and OBCs. As per 2014 estimates, there are around 2 lakh Koeri voters in the region followed by around 1.8 lakh Yadav voters. There are a sizeable number of Brahmins and Bhumihars too.

3. Samastipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 15,03,005

Female electors: 6,96,404

Male electors: 8,05,601

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency earlier

Assembly constituencies: Kusheshwar Asthan (SC), Hayaghat, Kalyanpur (SC), Warisnagar, Samastipur, Rosera (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Before delimitation, JD(U)’s Manjay Lal and RJD’s Alok Kumar Mehta won the seat in 1999 and 2004 respectively. It 2009, JD(U) leader Maheshwar Hazari represented the seat and was succeeded by LJSP’s Ram Chandra Paswan.

Demographics: It covers part of Darbhanga, Purvi Champaran, and Samastipur districts. Samastipur district has a population of 42,61,566 people, comprising 38 lakh Hindus. The region is economically backwards and receives support from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

4. Begusarai Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 17,78,759

Female electors: 8,28,934

Male electors: 9,49,825

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Barauni Assembly segment was renamed as Teghra in 2008. Dissolved in 2008, parts of erstwhile Ballia Lok Sabha seat were also added to this constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Cheria Bariarpur, Bachhwara, Teghra, Matihani, Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai, Bakhri (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress’ Rajo Singh held the seat in from 1998 to 2004. In 2004, JD(U)’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh won the seat but JD(U)’s Monzair Hassan won it in 2009.BJP’s Bhola Singh has been its MP since 2014.

Demographics: Known as the Leningrad of Bihar for its strong Communist presence, it covers the entire Begusarai district. A Hindu-majority district, it has a population of 29,70,541 people. It has an SC population of 432270 and receives regular funds from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. It is likely that former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar will contest the seat on a CPI ticket.

5. Munger Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 28

Total electors: 16,96,546

Female electors: 7,75,110

Male electors: 9,21,436

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier known as Monghyr. Two assembly seats – Mokama and Barh – were added in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarha, Lakhisarai, Mokama, Barh.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U) leader Brahma Nand Mandal won the seat in 1999. RJD’s Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav represented the seat from 2004 to 2009. In 2009, JD(U) came back to power as Lalan Singh became the MP. However, he lost the seat to LJP’s Veena Devi in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Lakhisarai district and parts of Munger and Patna districts. Lakhisarai district has a population of 1000912 and 95.5 percent of the population comprises Hindus.

***

Jammu and Kashmir

1. Anantnag Lok Sabha Constituency (in all polling stations falling in Kulgam district)

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 12,99,659 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,15,929

Male electors: 6,83,691

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tral, Pampore, Pulwama, Rajpora, Wachi, Shopian, Noorabad, Kulgam, Hom Shali Bugh, Anantnag, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag, Shangus, Bijbehara, Pahalgam

Results in last four elections: In 1999, JKNC candidate Ali Mohammed Naik won the election from this constituency. In 2004, JKPDP leader Mehbooba Mufti beat the JKN candidate by over 38,000 votes to be elected as the MP from here. Mirza Mehboob Beg, the JKN candidate who had been defeated in 2004, won the majority in 2009. Mufti won again in the 2014 election but resigned as MP in 2016 to become the chief minister of the state.

Demographics: Lying in the southern part of the Kashmir Valley, the Anantnag constituency is spread across four districts of Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag. Interestingly, the Election Commission of India, in an unprecedented move, has decided to hold elections in this constituency in three phases. Politics in this strategically important constituency has been boiling since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July 2016.

***

Jharkhand

1. Chatra Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 13,12,545 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,16,031

Male electors: 6,96,514

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Chatra (SC), Simaria (SC), Latehar (SC), Panki, Manika (ST).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: RJD candidate Dhirendra Agarwal won the 2004 election, beating JD(U)’s Inder Singh Namdhari by more than 18,000 votes. However, Namdhari made his comeback as an independent candidate in 2009 Congress’ Dhiraj Prasad Sahu. The BJP finally came to power in 2014, when Sunil Kumar Singh won the seat, leaving Sahu high and dry.

Demographics: The Chatra parliamentary constituency is spread across Chatra district and parts of Latehar and Palamu. Chatra district is spread across 3706 square kilometres and has a population of 10.42 lakh as per Census 2011. It has a sex ratio of 951 females for every 1,000 males and a literacy rate of 60.18 percent. It is a Hindu-majority district with 9.03 lakh people following the religion. Almost 90 percent of the population depends on agriculture in the district. Latehar district has a population of 3.70 lakh people, as per the latest Census. Its literacy rate is 59.51 percent. It is a predominantly tribal district with more than 66 percent of the population comprising SCs and STs. It is the richest district in terms of forest resources. Located in the northwestern part of the state, Palamu has a population of nearly 19.4 lakh people and a literacy rate of 63.63 percent, as per Census 2011.

2. Lohardarga Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 11,19,144

Female electors: 5,40,261

Male electors: 5,78,883

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Mandar (ST), Sisai (ST), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been a BJP stronghold for the last decade. In 2004, Congress candidate Rameshwar Oraon won the seat with a winning margin of 19.35 percent votes. Since 2009, BJP’s Sudarshan Bhagat has held the seat. He is the Minister of State for Tribal Affairs in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Demographics: This reserved constituency covers the entire Gumla and Lohardaga districts and parts of Ranchi district. Part of the South Chotanagpur division, Gumla district has a population of nearly 10.3 lakh people, according to the 2011 Census. Both Lohardaga and Gumla districts come under the Backward Region Grants Fund Programme. The region is rich in minerals such as bauxite, aluminium, iron oxide and manganese dioxide. Lohardaga district has a population of 4.62 lakh people, of which 56.89 percent are Scheduled Tribes, according to the 2011 Census. Its literacy rate stands at 67.61 percent.

3. Palamu Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 16,45,957

Female electors: 7,55,947

Male electors: 8,90,010

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Daltonganj, Garhwa, Bhawanathpur, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This parliamentary constituency has seen members of three different parties in power over the last 15 years. In 2004, RJD leader Manoj Kumar became the MP. He was succeeded by JMM candidate Kameshwar Baitha in 2009, who defeated RJD’s Ghuran Ram. In 2014, the BJP came to power with Vishnu Dayal Ram as the MP with a winning margin of 27.01 percent votes, while RJD’s Kumar came a distant second.

Demographics: The constituency covers the entire Garhwa district and parts of Palamu district. The constituency is part of the Red Corridor and is affected by Left-Wing Extremism. Garhwa district has a population of 13.23 lakh people, where 24.19 percent of the population belongs to Scheduled Castes. It also receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Programme. Most of the population in the district reside in rural areas. Its literacy rate stands at 60.33 percent. Palamu also receives funding from the Backward Regions Grant Programme and is an LWE-affected district.

***

Madhya Pradesh

1. Sidhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 11

Total Electors: 17,36,050 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,15,700

Female Electors: 8,20,350

Assembly Constituencies: Churhat, Sidhi, Sihawal, Chitrangi, Singrauli, Deosar, Dhauhani, Beohari

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After the delimitation process, Sidhi became a general seat. Earlier it was reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 and 2004 elections, Chandrapratap Singh of the BJP won the seat. However, he was expelled from the Parliament in the aftermath of the Cash-for-Vote scam. In the ensuing by-election, Manik Singh of the Congress won the seat. BJP has been winning the seat since 2009. In the last election, Riti Pathak won the seat after defeating the Congress candidate by over 1.08 Lakh votes.

Demography: Sidhi is one of the many tribal dominated Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh. It covers the entire districts of Sidhi and Singrauli and one Assembly constituency in Shahdol district. As per the 2011 Census report, Scheduled Tribes form at least 27 percent of the population in Sidhi district, while they form one-third of the population in neighbouring Singrauli district.

2. Shahdol Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 12

Total Electors: 1,561,321 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,06,945

Female Electors: 7,54,376

Assembly Constituencies: Jaisingnagar, Jaitpur, Kotma, Anuppur, Pushprajgarh, Bandhavgarh, Manpur, Barwara

Reserved: Yes, For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Dalpat Singh Paraste of the BJP served as the MP for three terms between 1999 and 2016, when he died of brain haemorrhage. Between 2009 and 2014, Rajesh Nandini Singh of the Congress won the seat. In the 2016 by-poll, Gyan Singh, who previously served as MP between 1996 and 1999, won the seat.

Demography: Shahdol is another tribal dominated Lok Sabha constituency. Spread across four major districts, covering nearly all of Shahdol, Umaria, Annupur districts and parts of Katni district, Shahdol Lok Sabha constituency has a tribal population of over 40 percent. Notably, this constituency also borders Chhattisgarh.

3. Jabalpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 13

Total Electors: 17,11,683 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,97,949

Female Electors: 8,13,734

Assembly Constituencies: Patan, Bargi, Jabalpur East, Jabalpur North-Central, Jabalpur Cantt., Jabalpur West, Panagar, Sihora

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Before delimitation, Sihora was not reserved for the STs. Moreover, Jabalpur North-Central was called Jabalpur Central before 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the last 20 years, the BJP has been undefeated on this seat. In the 1999 elections, Jaishree Banerjee won the seat. Since 2004, Rakesh Singh is the sitting MP.

Demography: Known for hosting a military cantonment and being one of the first urban areas in India, Jabalpur is a largely urban Lok Sabha constituency. According to 2011 data, at least 60 percent of the population stays in urban areas. The constituency which covers the entire district of Jabalpur also has a significant Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe population. Muslims are also found in sizeable numbers in urban areas.

4. Mandla Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 14

Total Electors: 18,24,424 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,25,971

Female Electors: 8,98,453

Assembly Constituencies: Shahpura, Dindori, Bichhiya, Niwas, Mandla, Keolari, Lakhnadon, Gotegaon

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste is the sitting MP, having been elected from this constituency five times in the last six elections. The only time he failed to get elected was in 2009, when Congress candidate Basori Singh Masram defeated him.

Demography: Mandla is a tribal dominated Lok Sabha constituency spread across four districts. It covers the entire tribal districts of Mandla and Dindori as well as parts of Seoni and Narsingpur district. It is to be noted that Mandla and Dindori are the most tribal-dominated districts of Madhya Pradesh. While nearly 54 percent of the population in Mandla is tribal, the figure shoots up to 64 percent in Dindori.

5. Balaghat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 15

Total Electors: 16,29,769 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,22,667

Female Electors: 8,07,102

Assembly Constituencies: Baihar, Lanji, Paraswada, Balaghat, Waraseoni, Katangi, Barghat, Seoni

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The BJP has been winning this seat continuously since 1998 when Gauri Shankar Bisen won the seat. He repeated the feat in the 2004 elections too. In the 2009 elections, KD Deshmukh helped BJP register is four consecutive victories in Balaghat. He made way for Bodh Singh Bhagat, who is the sitting MP.

Demography: Balaghat, located in the southern part of Madhya Pradesh, has a significant chunk of the population that is categorised as Scheduled Tribes. According to the 2011 data, at least one-fourth of the population in the constituency belongs to the Scheduled Tribes. The constituency is also rural in nature, with just 15 percent of the population living in urban areas.

6. Chhindwara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 16

Total Electors: 14,01,277 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,21,482

Female Electors: 6,79,795

Assembly Constituencies: Junnardeo, Amarwara, Churai, Saunsar, Chhindwara, Parasia, Pandhurna

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat is synonymous with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, who has been representing Chhindwara since 1980. The only time the veteran Congressman lost the seat was in 1997 when BJP’s Sundarlal Patwa defeated him in a bypoll.

Demography: While it has never been reserved for the Scheduled Tribes in the last 60 years, Chhindwara is essentially dominated by tribes. Over 30 percent of the population in the constituency belong to the Scheduled Tribes. While Chhindwara is largely rural, it has nevertheless reaped benefits of better infrastructure, which is often dubbed “Chhindwara Model” of development.

***

Maharashtra

1. Nandurbar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 16,72,715

Female electors: 8,20,336

Male electors: 8,52,379

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. Talode and Akrani Assembly segments were removed in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Akkalkuwa (ST), Shahada (ST), Nandurbar (ST), Nawapur (ST), Sakri (ST), Shirpur (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Veteran Congress tribal leader Manikrao Hodlya Gavit held the seat from 1984 to 2014. However, he lost to BJP’s Heena Vaijaykumar Gavit in 2014, one of the youngest MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Demographics: The Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency is spread across Nandurbar district and parts of Dhule district. This is where Indira Gandhi used to begin her campaigns for Congress.

2. Dhule Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 16,74,469

Female electors: 7,95,895

Male electors: 8,78,610

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier reserved for Scheduled Tribes before 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Dhule Rural, Dhule City, Sindhkheda, Malegaon (Central), Malegaon (Outer), Baglan (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Ramdas Rupla Gavit won the seat in 1999 but lost it to Congress candidate Chaure Bapu Hari in 2004. Since 2009, BJP has clung to the seat. Subhash Bhamre of the BJP is the sitting MP since 2014.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across Nashik district and parts of Dhule district. The population of Nashik district is 61.07 lakh, comprising 31.57 lakh males and 29.5 lakh females. Hindus constitute 85.75 percent of the population, while Muslims are in the minority with 11.35 percent. The population in Dhule district is close to 20.51 lakh where 63.09 percent of the people are literate. Muslim votes are sought after in this constituency.

3. Dindori Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 15,30,139

Female electors: 7,22,121

Male electors: 8,08,018

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. It was carved out of the earlier Malegaon (ST) Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Yevla and Niphad Assembly segments were added from Nashik Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Nandgaon, Kalwan (ST), Chandwad, Yevla, Niphad, Dindori (ST).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Harishchandra Chavan has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Nashik district. The major tribal groups in the region are Katkari, Kokna, Koli Mahadeo, Koli Malhar, Thakar, Warli and Dubla. As per Census 2011, Nashik district has a population of 6107187 people. It has an ST population of 1564369, according to the 2011 Census.

4. Nashik Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 15,93,237

Female electors: 7,42,780

Male electors: 5,24,572

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Niphad and Yevla Assembly segments were removed in 2008 and Igatpuri Assembly seat was added from the erstwhile Dahanu Lok Sabha Constituency. Nashik Assembly seat was split into Nashik East Nashik West and Nashik Central.

Assembly constituencies: Sinnar, Nashik East, Nashik Central, Nashik West, Deolali (SC), Igatpuri (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena’s Uttamrao Dhikale became the MP in 2009. However, NCP’s Devidas Hingale won in 2004. In 2009, NCP’s Sameer Bhujbal won the seat and in 2014 he was succeeded by Shiv Sena leader Hemant Tukaram Godse.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Nashik district. Though a Hindu-majority district, it has a sizeable Muslim population of 6.93 lakh people. Its literacy rate is 82.3 percent, as per Census 2011.

5. Palghar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 1578077

Female electors: 7,47,645

Male electors: 8,30,432

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. It was carved out of Dahanu Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Palghar and Vasai Assembly segments were added from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat. Vikramgad, Boisar, Nalasopara Assembly seats were newly-carved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Dahanu (ST), Vikramgad (ST), Palghar (ST), Boisar (ST), Nalasopara, Vasai

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi leader Baliram Sukur Jadhav won the seat but lost the seat to Chintaman Wanga of the BJP in 2014. BJP’s Rajendra Gavit won the bypoll after Wanga passed away in January 2018.

Demographics: The constituency has a significant population of tribals, with four out of the six Assembly segments being reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes. Due to proximity to Mumbai, areas like Vasai and Virar are largely urbanised. The Catholic community is an influential community in Vasai, which is why the Shiv Sena is going to extra mile to woo the religious minority.

6. Bhiwandi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 16,96,589

Female electors: 7,51,184

Male electors: 9,45,405

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Bhiwandi and Shahapur Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Dahanu Lok Sabha constituency. Parts of erstwhile Kalyan Assembly segment and Murbad segment were added from Thane Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST), Bhiwandi East, Bhiwandi West, Kalyan West, Murbad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Suresh Taware won the seat in 2009 but BJP’s Kapil Moreshwar Patil succeeded him in 2014.

Demographics: Once known for being a Muslim-dominated constituency, post-delimitation Bhiwandi has a different demographic matrix where caste also plays a major role. While Bhiwandi West is Muslim dominated, Bhiwandi East and Kalyan West are dominated by Agri and Koli voters. Assembly segments like Bhiwandi Rural and Murbad have a sizeable population of the Kunbis.

7. Kalyan Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 19,22,046

Female electors: 8,76,551

Male electors: 10,45,495

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Ambarnath and Ulhasnagar Assembly seats were moved from Thane Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Ambarnath (SC), Ulhasnagar, Kalyan East, Dombivali, Kalyan Rural, Mumbra-Kalwa.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena’s Anand Prakash Paranjpe became the MP in 2009. In 2014, party leader Shrikant Shinde defeated Paranjpe, who contested the polls on an NCP ticket.

Demographics: The newly created constituency has the predominantly urban area of Kalyan-Dombivili within its boundaries. The constituency has a large Marathi-speaking population, with significant Agri and Kunbi populations. Brahmins and Marathas are also found in sizeable numbers. Muslims are found in significant numbers of sin pockets like Ambarnath and Mumbra.

8. Thane Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 20,73,442

Female electors: 9,31,284

Male electors: 11,42,158

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, parts of erstwhile Kalyan assembly segment and Murbad assembly seat were moved to Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. Ambarnath and Ulhasnagar Assembly seats were removed.

Assembly constituencies: Mira Bhayandar, Ovala Majiwada, Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Thane, Airoli, Belapur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: NCP’s Sanjeev Naik became the MP in 2009 but lost to Shiv Sena leader Ranjan Vichare in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Thane district. The economy of the district is largely dependent on non-agriculture-related activities. The district has a Hindu population of 87.16 lakh people, as per Census 2011.

9. Mumbai North Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total electors: 17,83,870

Female electors: 8,11,225

Male electors: 9,72,645

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, Palghar and Vasai Assembly seats were removed in 2008. Kandivali and Malad Assembly segments were split post-delimitation. Dahisar, Charkop and Magathane Assembly seats were created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Borivali, Dahisar, Magathane, Kandivali East, Charkop, Malad West

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam won the seat in 2009 but lost it to BJP’s Gopal Shetty in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency covers the northern parts of the suburbs in Mumbai, which have a large number of Maharashtrians, followed by Gujarati and North Indian voters.

10. Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 17,75,428

Female electors: 7,88,520

Male electors: 9,86,908

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Goregaon Assembly seat was added from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Vandre, Vile Parle, Kherwadi, Amboli and Santacruz were removed from the constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi, Goregaon, Versova, Andheri East, Andheri West.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A crucial vote-bank for Congress, the seat was won by Congress’ Gurudas Kamat in 2009. However, he lost to Shiv Sena’s Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across western parts of Mumbai Suburban district. The district comprises 50.31 lakh males and 43.25 females as per Census 2011. The literacy rate stands at 80.96 percent.

11. Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 28

Total electors: 16,68,357

Female electors: 7,45,341

Male electors: 9,23,016

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Chembur, Trombay, Kurla, Bhandup (before it was split in 2008) Assembly segments were removed from the constituency in 2008. Mankhurd Shivajinagar Assembly segment was created post-delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup West, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East, Mankhurd Shivajinagar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: NCP’s Sanjay Patil won the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in 2014.

Demographics: Mulund, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar (east) and Bhandup are dominated by Marathi voters while Ghatkopar east and west are dominated by Gujaratis. Mankhurd and Shivaji Nagar are dominated by Dalits and Muslims respectively. The constituency is a mix of middle and working class population.

12. Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 29

Total electors: 17,38,894

Female electors: 7,71,420

Male electors: 9,67,474

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Vile Parle, Kurla, Vandre (before it was split in 2008) Assembly segments were added in 2008. Naigaum, Dadar, Matunga, Mahim, Dharavi and Nehrunagar Assembly segments were removed in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Vile Parle, Chandivali, Kurla (SC), Kalina, Vandre East, Vandre West.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Priya Dutt won the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP leader Poonam Mahajan in 2014 in a close fight. The two candidates will face each other off in the upcoming polls as well.

Demographics: This constituency houses many popular Bollywood celebrities who reside in parts of upmarket Bandra and Khar. Mumbai North Central is a cosmopolitan constituency, which is dominated by north Indians, minority and Dalit communities.

13. Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 30

Total electors: 14,47,885

Female electors: 6,54,084

Male electors: 7,93,801

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Chinchpokli, Nagpada, Mazgaon, Parel and Shivadi Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Anushakti Nagar, Chembur, Dharavi (SC), Sion Koliwada, Wadala, Mahim

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad won the seat in 2009 but lost to Rahul Shewale of the Shiv Sena in 2014.

Demographics: Constituting Eastern suburbs of Mumbai, Mumbai South-Central has a significant Maharashtrian, Dalit, Gujarati, Marwadi population. Sikhs, Punjabis, Christians, and South Indians have their own pockets in this constituency. Like most areas of Mumbai, reports suggest that the constituency is witnessing a change in its demographic profile.

14. Mumbai South Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 31

Total electors: 14,85,846

Female electors: 6,56,882

Male electors: 8,28,964

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Umarkhadi, Khetwadi and Opera House Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi, Colaba.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Milind Deora won the seat in 2009 but lost it to Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant in 2014, even though the constituency has been a Congress stronghold for a long time.

Demographics: Consisting of several upmarket localities of Mumbai, Mumbai South is a Congress stronghold. However, it also has several areas dominated by lower middle-income classes. According to reports, the traditional Maharashtrian areas like Girgaon, Lalbaug, Parel, Byculla, & Gamdevi are witnessing a rise in non-Maharashtrian population. There is a mix of working and middle-class Maharashtrians, Muslims, mercantile communities like Jains, Gujaratis, Marwadis along with North Indians.

15. Maval Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 33

Total electors: 19,53,741

Female electors: 9,17,781

Male electors: 10,35,960

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, it came into existence in 2008. Panvel Assembly segment was added when Kulaba Lok Sabha seat was dissolved post-delimitation. Karjat Assembly segment was added from Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency. Maval was added from the erstwhile Khed Lok Sabha constituency. Uran, Chinchwad and Pimpri were newly-created Assembly segments.

Assembly constituencies: Panvel, Karjat, Uran, Maval, Chinchwad, Pimpri (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena leaders have occupied the seat since 2009. In 2009, Gajanan Babar while in 2014, Shrirang Chandu Barne became the MP.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Raigad and Pune districts. STs form 11.58 percent of the population in Raigad district. It has a literacy rate of 83.14 percent as per Census 2011. Its sex ratio is 959 per 1,000 males.

16. Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 36

Total electors: 18,24,112

Female electors: 8,50,876

Male electors: 9,73,236

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Shirur Assembly segment was added from Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed Alandi, Shirur, Bhosari, Hadapsar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena’s Shivaji Adhalrao Patil has been the MP since 2009

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Pune district. Though a Hindu-majority district, its Muslim population stands at 6.37 lakh as per Census 2011.

17. Shirdi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 38

Total electors: 14,59,712

Female electors: 6,93,791

Male electors: 7,65,921

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008. Sangmner, Shirdi, Kopargaon and Shrirampur Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Kopargaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Akole (ST), Sangmner, Shirdi, Kopargaon, Shrirampur (SC), Nevasa

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena’s Bhausaheb WAkchaure defeated RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale in 2009. In 2014, Shiv Sena leader Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande won the seat.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Ahmednagar district.

***

Odisha

1. Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 5

Total Electors: 13,27,555 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,70,100

Female Electors: 6,57,455

Assembly Constituencies: Jashipur, Saraskana, Rairangpur, Bangriposi, Udala, Baripada, Morada

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. Before 2008, there was also a constituency called Kuliana, which now ceased to exist.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Salkhan Murmu of the BJP won from Mayurbhanj. In the next election, Sudam Marandi of the JMM won the seat. The BJD has been winning the seat since 2009. Rama Chandra Hansdah defeated BJP’s Nepol Murmu by a margin of 1.2 Lakh votes in the 2014 elections.

Demography: Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency is dominated by tribals, who constitute at least 57 percent of the total population. This makes Mayurbhanj the most tribal-dominated district in the state. Santhals, Kolha, Bathudi and Bhumija, Mankadia, Khadia, Bhuyan, Juangas and Lodh are some of the major tribes found in the political landscape of Mayurbhanj.

2. Balasore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 6

Total Electors: 13,66,218 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,09,342

Female Electors: 6,56,876

Assembly Constituencies: Badasahi, Jaleswar, Bhograi, Basta, Balasore, Remuna, Nilagiri

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Kharabela Swain won the seat thrice in a row between 1998 and 2004, before losing to former Union minister Srikant Jena in the 2009 elections. In the 2014 elections, Jena lost to BJD’s Rabindra Kumar Jena.

Demography: The constituency of Balasore roughly covers the district of Balasore, which lies on the northern end of the state and borders West Bengal. The district is largely rural, except for Balasore, which is the largest city in North Odisha.

3. Bhadrak Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 7

Total Electors: 14,69,498 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,74,566

Female Electors: 6,94,932

Assembly Constituencies: Soro, Simulia, Bhandaripokhari, Bhadrak, Basudevpur, Dhamnagar, Chandabali

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Arjun Charan Sethi of the BJD has been the sitting MP since 1998.

Demography: Bhadrak is one of the few constituencies in Odisha, where Muslims form a significant chunk of the population. In fact, Bhadrak city is estimated to have at least one-third Muslim population. The city was in the news a few years ago for incidents of communal violence. Additionally, Scheduled Castes comprise at least 20 percent of the population in Bhadrak.

4. Jajpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 8

Total Electors: 13,03,733 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,96,385

Female Electors: 6,07,348

Assembly Constituencies: Binjharpur, Bari, Barachana, Dharmasala, Jajpur, Korei, Sukinda

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Until the 2008 delimitation, Bari Assembly segment was called Bari-Derabisi.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The BJD has held this seat since 1999. While Jagannath Mullick won the seat in the 1999 polls, Mohan Jena retained the seat for the party in the 2004 and 2009 elections. In the last elections, Rita Tarai defeated her nearest Congress rival by over 3.2 Lakh votes.

Demography: The constituency has a significant chunk of Scheduled Castes, who comprise over 25 percent of the population. Over 92 percent of the population lives in rural areas, making it a predominantly rural constituency. According to local reports, farmer distress remains a major issue in this constituency, which will also determine the electoral fortunes of the candidates.

5. Kendrapara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 15

Total Electors: 15,55,444 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,28,491

Female Electors: 7,26,953

Assembly Constituencies: Salipur, Mahanga, Patkura, Kendrapara, Aul, Rajanagar, Mahakalapada

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Newly inducted BJP leader Jay Panda represented Kendrapara between 2009 and 2018. Before him, Archana Nayak and Prabhat Kumar Samantaray of the BJD represented the constituency in the 14th and 13th Lok Sabha respectively.

Demography: Located in the Central Plain Zone of Odisha, Kendrapara is primarily a rural constituency, with over 70 percent of the population dependent on agriculture and other primary sector jobs. At least 21 percent of the population in Kendrapara belong to the Scheduled Castes.

6. Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 16

Total Electors: 14,99,673 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,97,923

Female Electors: 7,01,750

Assembly Constituencies: Niali, Paradeep, Tirtol, Balikuda-Erasama, Jagatsinghpur, Kakatpur, Nimapara

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Before the 2008 delimitation, this was an open seat.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJD has won the seat three times in the last four elections. Trilochan Kanungo won the seat in 1999 elections, while Brahmananda Panda won in the next election. In 2009 election, Bibhu Prasad Tarai of the CPI won the seat. But in 2014, Tarai as a Congress candidate lost to BJD’s Kulamani Samal.

Demography: The constituency, situated across Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Cuttack districts, is rural in nature, with some estimates placing the rural population at 90 percent. A reserved constituency, nearly 22 percent of the population in Jagatsinghpur belongs to the Scheduled Castes, as per the 2011 Census estimates.

***

Rajasthan

1. Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 17,10,775

Female electors: 8,00,045

Male electors: 9,10,730

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, parts of erstwhile Sawai-Madhopur and Tonk Lok Sabha constituencies, which were dissolved in 2008, were merged to create this constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Gangapur, Bamanwas (ST), Sawai Madhopur, Khandar (SC), Malpura, Niwai (SC), Tonk, Deoli-Unaira

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Namo Narain Meena won the seat in 2009 and was succeeded by BJP leader Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria in 2014, who defeated Congress candidate and former Indian cricket team skipper Mohammed Azharuddin.

Demographics: It covers the entire districts of Tonk and Sawai Madhopur. While the Meena community is predominant, Gujjars, Muslims, Brahmins, Vaishyas, Rajputs and Jats are capable of swinging election results. Muslims have traditionally voted for Congress here. The Deoli and Unaira belts comprises Dalit pockets who are traditionally Congress voters. The Brahmin, Rajput and Vaishya communities account for roughly 4 lakh votes.

2. Ajmer Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 16,83,292

Female electors: 8,13,938

Male electors: 8,69,354

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhinai Assembly segment was dissolved in 2008. Ajmer North and Ajmer South Assembly constituencies were created while Ajmer East and Ajmer West were dissolved. Dudu assembly segment was added from the erstwhile Tonk Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Dudu (SC), Kishangarh, Pushkar, Ajmer North, Ajmer South (SC), Nasirabad, Masuda, Kekri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Rasa Singh Rawat won the seat in 1999 and 2004. Congress leader Sachin Pilot won the seat in 2009 but lost it to BJP leader Sanwar Lal Jat in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across large parts of Ajmer district and a part of Jaipur district. The constituency is dominated by SCs/STs, Muslims, Jats and Vaishyas. People from other castes such as Brahmins, Gujjars, Rawats, and Rajputs also have a sizeable presence.

3. Pali Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 18,93,030

Female electors: 8,98,948

Male electors: 9,94,082

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Jaitaran Assembly seat was moved to Rajsamand Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Bilara, Bhopalgarh and Osian Assembly seats were added from Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency. Kharchi and Desuri Assembly seats were dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Sojat (SC), Pali, Marwar Junction, Bali, Sumerpur, Osian, Bhopalgarh (SC), Bilara (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Pushp Jain won the seat in 1999 and 2004. However, he lost to Congress leader Badri Ram Jakhar in 2009. BJP leader PP Choudhary won the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Pali and Jodhpur districts. Jats and Sirvis dominate this constituency. Other major communities here are Jains, Rajputs, Ganchis and STs.

4. Jodhpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 17,27,363

Female electors: 8,16,897

Male electors: 9,10,446

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bilara, Bhopalgarh and Osian Assembly segments were removed in 2008. Lohawat assembly seat was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardapura, Jodhpur, Soorsagar, Luni, Pokaran

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Jaswant Singh won the seat in 1999 and 2004. However, he lost to Congress’ Chandresh Kumari Katoch in 2009. In 2014, Katoch was defeated by BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Jodhpur and Jaisalmer districts. It is a Rajput-dominated seat. Congress leader Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot is set to make his electoral debut against BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the upcoming polls.

5. Barmer Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 16,77,582

Female electors: 7,81,989

Male electors: 8,95,593

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Shergarh Assembly segment was removed from this seat in 2008. Baytoo Assembly seat was newly-created post-delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Jaisalmer, Sheo, Barmer, Baytoo, Pachpadra, Siwana, Gudha Malani, Chohtan (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Sona Ram Choudhary won the seat in 1999 but lost to BJP leader Manvendra Singh in 2004. Congress leader Harish Choudhary defeated Singh in 2009. However, in 2014, BJP leader Sona Ram came back to power in 2014, defeating Independent candidate Jaswant Singh.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Jaisalmer district and covers the entire Barmer district. Geographically, it is the largest parliamentary constituency in India. The constituency is dominated by Jats and Rajputs who play a decisive role in the poll results. Scheduled castes and minority communities are considered a Congress vote bank.

6. Jalore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 18,24,968

Female electors: 8,60,921

Male electors: 9,64,047

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Ahore, Jalore (SC), Bhinmal, Sanchore, Raniwara, Sirohi, Pindwara Abu (ST), Reodar (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Buta Singh won the election in 1999 but lost to BJP candidate B Susheela in 2004. Though Singh contested as an Independent candidate in 2009, he lost to BJP leader Devji Mansingram Patel. Patel won the seat in 2014 as well.

Demographics: It covers the entire districts of Jalore and Sirohi. There is a strong OBC voter base in this constituency. Meenas account for more than 50,000 votes while SCs account for more than three lakh votes in Jalore.

7. Udaipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 18,17,940

Female electors: 8,87,933

Male electors: 9,30,007

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. Vallabhnagar and Mavli Assembly seats were moved to Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand and Nathdwara assembly seats were moved to Rajsamand Lok Sabha seat. Aspur, Salumber, Gogunda, Kherwara were added from erstwhile Salumber Lok Sabha constituency, which was dissolved due to delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Gogunda (ST), Jhadol (ST), Kherwara (ST), Udaipur Rural (ST), Udaipur, Salumber (ST), Dhariawad (ST), Aspur (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader RAghuvir Singh Meena won the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP’s Arjun Meena in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Udaipur and Dungarpur districts. It is a tribal dominated constituency.

8. Banswara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 16,92,502

Female electors: 8,28,582

Male electors: 8,63,920

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. Danpur Assembly segment was dissolved and Garhi Assembly seat was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Dungarpur (ST), Sagwara (ST), Chorasi (ST), Ghatol (ST), Garhi (ST), Banswara (ST), Bagidora (ST), Kushalgarh (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Tarachand Bhagora won the seat in 1999. In 2004, BJP leader Dhan Singh Rawat came to power. However, in 2009, Bhagora again won the seat defeating BJP candidate Hakaru Maida. In 2014, Manshankar Ninama of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Dungarpur district and the whole Banswara district. It is a tribal seat, with more than three-fourths of its population identified as STs. The remaining castes or communities have little say in swinging the electoral results.

9. Chittorgarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 18,18,147

Female electors: 8,89,575

Male electors: 9,28,572

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Vallabhnagar and Mavli Assembly seats were moved from Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Similarly, Ladpura and Ramganj Mandi assembly constituencies were moved to Kota Lok Sabha seat. Pratapgarh assembly seat was added from erstwhile Salumber Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Mavli, Vallabhnagar, Kapasan, Begun, Chittorgarh, Nimbahera, Bari Sadri, Pratapgarh (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shrichand Kriplani of the BJP won the seat in 1999 and 2004. However, he lost to Congress leader Girija Vyas in 2009. In 2014, BJP leader Chandra Prakash Joshi defeated Vyas.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Udaipur district and the whole of Chittorgarh district. Brahmins became the dominant caste in Chittorgarh constituency post-delimitation. It also has a sizeable Muslim and Gujjar population.

10. Rajsamand Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 16,99,401

Female electors: 8,19,875

Male electors: 8,79,526

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008. Degana and Merta Assembly segments were added from Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Jaitaran Assembly seat was added from Pali Lok Sabha constituency. Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand and Nathdwara Assembly seats were added from Udaipur Lok Sabha seat. The Beawar Assembly seat was added from Ajmer Lok Sabha seat.

Assembly constituencies: Beawar, Merta (SC), Degana, Jaitaran, Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand, Nathdwara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Gopal Singh Shekhawat won the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP leader Hariom Singh Rathore in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Rajsamand district and parts of Ajmer, Nagaur and Pali districts. The constituency, more or less, has an equated proportion of Rajput, Jat and Brahmin voters. In 2008, it replaced Udaipur as the general seat.

11. Bhilwara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 17,54,877

Female electors: 8,50,847

Male electors: 9,04,030

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Banera Assembly segment was dissolved while Hindoli assembly seat was added from Kota Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Asind, Mandal, Sahara, Bhilwara, Shahpura (SC), Jahazpur, Mandalgarh, Hindoli

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Vijayendra Pal Singh won the seat in 1999 and 2004. However, he lost to Congress leader CP Joshi in 2009. In 2014, BJP candidate Subhash Baheria won the seat, defeating Congress leader Ashok Chandna.

Demographics: It covers the entire Bhilwara district and a part of Bundi district. It is dominated by over 3.5 lakh Brahmin voters. SCs/STs, Gujjars and Jats also have a sizeable presence in the constituency.

12. Kota Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 17,44,539

Female electors: 8,31,153

Male electors: 9,13,386

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Ladpura and Ramganj Mandi Assembly seats were added from Chittorgarh Lok Sabha seat in 2008. Hindoli Assembly seat was removed. Kota North and Kota South Assembly seats were created post-delimitation. Digod and Baran Assembly seats were dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Keshoraipatan (SC), Bundi, Pipalda, Sangod, Kota North, Kota South, Ladpura, Ramganj Mandi (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Raghuveer Singh Koushal won the seat in 1999 and 2004. In 2009, Congress leader and scion of the former Kota royal family Ijyaraj Singh won the seat in 2009. However, he lost to BJP leader Om Birla in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Kota district and is spread across parts of Bundi district. It has over 2.5 lakh Meena voters in the parliamentary constituency.

13. Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 16,69,842

Female electors: 8,00,865

Male electors: 8,68,977

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Anta, Kishanganj (ST), Baran Atru (SC), Chhabra, Dag (SC), Jhalrapatan, Khanpur, Manohar Thana

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Dushyant Singh has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It covers the entire Jhalawar and Baran districts. Gurjar voters play a decisive role here apart from SCs and STs.

***

Uttar Pradesh

1. Kheri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 28

Total electors: 16,79,466

Female electors: 7,74,603

Male electors: 9,04,863

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Gola Gokrannath, Lakhimpur, Nighasan, Palia, Sri Nagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ravi Prakash Verma of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. Zafar Ali Naqvi of the Congress won the seat in 2009 while BJP’s Ajay Kumar Mishra won the seat in 2014 elections.

Demographics: Kheri is known to be a bastion of Kurmi politics in Uttar Pradesh. Since Independence, 12 elections to the Lok Sabha have been won by Kurmis. Muslims are another factor in the electorate in this constituency, whose alliance with the Kurmis have decided the winner here.

2. Hardoi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 31

Total electors: 17,14,387 (2014 estimate)

Female electors: 7,74,556

Male electors: 9,39,831

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Sawaijpur, Shahabad, Hardoi, Gopamau, Sandi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Jai Prakash of the Akhil Bharatiya Loktantrik Congress won the seat. In the 2004 elections, Ilyas Azmi of the BSP got elected to represent the constituency, while Samajwadi Party’s Usha Verma tasted success in 2009 elections. In 2014 elections, Anshul Verma defeated his predecessor by a margin of 81,000 votes.

Demographics: At least 85 percent of the electorate in Hardoi live in rural areas. Around 30 percent of the population belong to the Scheduled Castes. Kurmis and Brahmins hold influence in this constituency, while other OBCs may also be crucial in determining victory or defeat of candidates. It is noted that Samajwadi Party turncoat Naresh Agarwal is a well-known face of Hardoi constituency.

3. Kannauj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 42

Total electors: 18,08,889 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,08,882

Male electors: 10,00,007

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Chhibramau, Tirwa, Kannau(SC), Bidhuna, Rasulabad(SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is a Samajwadi Party stronghold, with the Yadav family winning from this seat since 1999 elections. After Mulayam Singh Yadav vacated the seat, his son Akhilesh Yadav won the seat in 2000, going on to hold it till 2012. After he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, his wife Dimple Yadav has held the seat in the Lok Sabha.

Demographics: The constituency is dominated by the Yadavs and Muslims, who together are considered the vote banks of the Samajwadi Party. The constituency also has a considerable Rajput presence, accounting for 10 percent of the population. Meanwhile, Brahmins account for 15 percent of the population.

4. Misrikh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 32

Total electors: 17,25,585 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,77,295

Male electors: 9,48,290

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Bilhour, once part of eponymous Lok Sabha constituency, became part of Misrikh Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Misrikh (SC), Mallanwan, Balamau(SC), Sandila, Bilhaur(SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Sushila Saroj of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In 2004 and 2009 elections, Ashok Kumar Rawat of the BSP won the seat, while he lost to Anju Bala of the BJP in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: A holy land known for its association with Maharishi Dudeech, Misrikh Lok Sabha constituency is dominated by voters belonging to the Dalit community, who constitute at least one-third of the population. The constituency is largely rural, with just one-tenth of the population living in urban areas.

5. Unnao Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 33

Total electors: 21,64,392 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 9,69,996

Male electors: 11,94,396

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After 2008 delimitation, parts of Hadha Assembly constituency were merged with neighbouring constituencies. After delimitation, Unnao held the record for the biggest constituency in India until 2014 elections.

Assembly Constituencies: Bangarmau, Safipur (SC), Mohan (SC), Unnao, Bhagwantnagar, Purwa

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Deepak Kumar of the Samajwadi Party won the Unnao seat. In the next elections, Brajesh Pathak was elected on a BSP ticket. In the 2009 polls, Annu Tandon of the Congress won the seat. In the 2014 elections, controversial MP Sakshi Maharaj won the seat by over 3 lakh votes.

Demographics: The Lok Sabha constituency covers the entire district of Unnao. One of the 250 most backward districts in India, it has long been dismissed as “Lucknow’s poor cousin”. However, since 2009 Unnao has been a high-profile constituency, dominated by the Brahmins. Pasi, a Dalit community, as well as Lodh, an OBC sub-caste, are also dominant in the electorate. It is also a rural constituency.

6. Kanpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 43

Total electors: 16,11,248

Female elehttps://www.firstpost.com/wp-admin/post-new.phpctors: 7,21,903

Male electors: 8,89,345

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Kidwai Nagar Assembly constituency was added to the Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Govind Nagar, Sisamau, Arya Nagar, Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur Cantt.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister Sri Prakash Jaiswal won the seat thrice on a Congress ticket before losing to BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi in 2014 elections.

Demographics: The industrial hub of Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur is an urban constituency. Muslims, Scheduled Castes, often non-Jatavs, Yadavs and upper castes voters form a bulk of the electorate.

7. Akbarpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 44

Total electors: 17,68,623 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,61,961

Male electors: 9,77,662

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Akbarpur Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 2008 after Bilhaur and Ghatampur Lok Sabha constituencies ceased to exist.

Assembly Constituencies: Akbarpur-Raniya, Bithoor, Kalyanpur, Maharajpur, Ghatampur (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Raja Ram Pal of Congress won the seat in 2009 while Devendra Singh Bhole of BJP won the seat in the 2014 “Modi wave” in Uttar Pradesh.

Demographics: Spread across Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat district, Akbarpur Lok Sabha constituency is a crucial vote bank with at least 15 percent OBC voters. Dalit communities, which constitute nearly 20 percent of the population in the two districts, also play a big role in determining the winner in this constituency. The Thakur community, to which the incumbent MP belongs, has also a sizeable number of voters.

8. Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 19,79,294

Female electors: 8,79,274

Male electors: 11,00,020

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Powayan Assembly constituency was once part of Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Dadraul, Jalalabad, Katra, Powayan, Shahjahanpur, Tilhar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Jitendra Prasad of the Congress won the seat in the 1999 elections, while Jitin Prasada retained the seat for the Congress in the next elections. Mithlesh Kumar of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 2009 before Minister of Sttate for Agriculture Krishna Raj won the seat for the BJP.

Demographics: Lodh, an OBC community, is an influential vote bank in this constituency. Dalit community, to which the current MP belongs, is also found in sizeable numbers in this constituency. The Shakya, Maurya, Kushwaha and Saini communities are the other notable castes in this constituency.

9. Farrukhabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 16,13,781

Female electors: 7,21,847

Male electors: 8,91,934

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Aliganj, Kaimganj, Amritpur, Farrukhabad, Bhojpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Samajwadi Party won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. Both the times, Chandra Bhushan Singh was the party’s candidate. In 2009, then Union Minister Salman Khursheed won the seat. However, he lost his seat to BJP’s Mukesh Rajput in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Demographics: The Yadav community is of significant influence in the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency. Brahmins and Muslims too are crucial vote banks, especially in the main Farrukhabad town.

10. Etawah Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 41

Total electors: 17,07,237 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,68,966

Male electors: 9,38,271

Reserved: Yes. Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Etawah, Bharthana, Dibiyapur, Auraiya, Sikandra

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Samajwadi Party has won three out of the four times in the last two decades. Raghuraj Singh Shakya won the seat twice on a Samajwadi Party ticket: 1999 and 2004 elections. Premdas Katheria won the seat in the 2009 elections. Ashok Kumar Doharey of the BJP won the seat in 2014.

Demographics: Etawah is a bastion of the Samajwadi Party, on account of being the birthplace of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Although a reserved constituency, Etawah, has a significant number of Yadav voters. The electorate also consists of three lakh Dalits and around four lakh upper caste voters.

11. Jalaun Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 45

Total electors: 19,03,332 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,57,648

Male electors: 10,45,684

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Bhognipur, Madhogarh, Kalpi, Orai (SC), Garautha

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Brij Lal Khabri won the seat on a BSP ticket in the 1999 elections. Ghanshyam Anuragi of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 2009. In 2004 as well as 2014 elections, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma of the BJP was elected by the people.

Demographics: Jalaun is one of the 250 least developed districts, as per the Government of India. But according to reports, caste factors also weigh in while voting for the candidate in this district. Thakurs, Brahmins and Dalits have their pockets of influence in at least three constituencies: Orai, Kalpi and Madhogarh. OBCs though scattered across the districts are also significant in terms of vote banks.

12. Hamirpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 47

Total electors: 17,37,993 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,88,665

Male electors: 9,49,328

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Hamirpur, Rath, Mahoba, Charkhari, Tindwari

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ashok Kumar Chandel of the BSP won the seat in the 1999 election. In 2004 elections, Rajnarayan Budholiya of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In 2009 elections, Vijay Bahadur Singh of the BSP won the seat. In the last elections, Kunwar Pushpendra Kumar Chandel of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: Hamirpur constituency is situated in the economically backward and drought-prone region of Bundelkhand. According to reports, caste plays a major role here in determining the winner. While OBC communities constitute half of the electorate, Muslims and Dalits form a significant chunk of voters too. Lodhs, an OBC sub-sect, are prominent in Hamirpur and nearby areas.

13. Jhansi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 46

Total electors: 10,34,085(2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,97,930

Male electors: 10,34,085

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Babina, Jhansi Nagar, Mauranipur, Lalitpur, Mehroni

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Congress has won the seat twice in last two decades: Sujan Singh Bundela in the 1999 elections and Pradeep Jain Aditya in the 2009 elections. Chandrapal Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 2004. In 2014, Union Minister Uma Bharti won the seat by a margin of 1.9 lakh votes.

Demographics: Jhansi is the historical epicentre of Bundelkhand, a region ravaged by drought for many years now. While development issues remain the top agenda, caste is an important factor here. Jhansi and nearby Lalitpur district ( two constituencies) have a sizeable number of Dalit – Pasi sub-caste – voters, who have traditionally been loyal to BSP. However, a number of non-Yadav OBCs are also influential in this area.

***

West Bengal

1. Baharampur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 14,53,783 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,52,943

Female electors: 7,00,840

Assembly Constituencies: Burdwan (SC), Kandi, Bharatpur, Rejinagar, Beldanga, Baharampur, Naoda

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Ketugram Assembly seat went to Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency. New constituency of Rejinagar created.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress strongman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been representing the constituency since 1999.

Demographics: A Congress stronghold since last two decades, Baharampur in Murshidabad is dominated by Muslim voters, who constitute at least 63 percent of the population.

2. Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 1,476,783 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,69,981

Female electors: 7,06,802

Assembly Constituencies: Tehatta, Palashipara, Kaliganj, Nakshipara, Chapra, Krishnanagar Uttar, Nabadwip

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, Krishnanagar East and West were merged to form Krishnagar Uttar. Krishnaganj (SC) Assembly seat went to Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Satyabrata Mukherjee of the BJP surprisingly won the 1999 elections in the constituency, defeating CPM’s Dilip Chakraborty. However, CPM made a comeback in 2004, when its candidate Jyotirmoyee Sikdar won the seat. Since 2009 elections, the seat is held by actor-turned-politician Tapas Paul of the Trinamool Congress.

Demographics: The constituency has a sizeable Muslim population (around 25 percent) as well as a chunk of Christian voters. Matua, a Namshudra socio-religious community, are found in good numbers in the constituency.

3. Ranaghat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 1,602,849

Male electors: 831,318

Female electors: 771,531

Assembly Constituencies: Krishnanagar Dakshin, Santipur, Ranaghat Uttar Paschim, Krishnaganj (SC), Ranaghat Uttar Purba (SC), Ranaghat Dakshin (SC), Chakdaha

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Yes, this is a new constituency which was created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: SO far, only TMC candidates have won the elections held for this seat. In 2009 polls, Sucharu Mohan Haldar won the seat while Tapas Mandal retained the seat for the TMC in 2014 polls.

Demographics: Part of Nadia district, Matuas, a socio-religious community of Namashudras as well as Muslims are a significant chunk of the electorate in this constituency.

4. Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 38

Total electors: 15,32,244 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,95,545

Female electors: 7,36,699

Assembly Constituencies: Raina (SC), Jamalpur (SC), Kalna (SC), Memari, Purbasthali Dakshin, Purbasthali Uttar, Katwa

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Created in 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, CPM’s Anup Kumar Saha became an MP from this constituency. Sunil Kumar Mandal of the TMC won the seat in 2014 elections.

5. Burdwan Durgapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 39

Total electors: 15,83,498 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,21,377

Female electors: 7,62,121

Assembly Constituencies: Bardhaman Dakshin, Bardhaman Uttar (SC), Monteswar, Bhatar, Galsi (SC), Durgapur Purba, Durgapur Paschim

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. This is a new constituency created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Saidul Haque of the CPM won the election in 2009. Mumtaz Sanghamita of the TMC defeated Haque in 2014 elections to win the seat.

Demography: The constituency comes under Burdwan district, which is known as the rice bowl of West Bengal. At least, 72 percent of the constituency is rural. In the last election, two women candidates fought the election here, in a bid to woo over 7.6 lakh women voters – one of the highest in the state.

6. Asansol Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 14,69,684 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,91,896

Female electors: 6,77,788

Assembly Constituencies: Pandaveswar, Raniganj, Jamuria, Asansol, Dakshin, Asansol Uttar, Kulti, Barabani

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister Babul Supriyo won the seat in the 2014 elections. He defeated the sitting MP Bansa Gopal Choudhary of the CPM. Between 1998 and 2005, Bikash Choudhary of the CPM represented the constituency.

Demographics: Asansol is the second largest city in West Bengal, situated close to Jharkhand, coal and railway industries have dominated the economic landscape of this area. Coal workers are a big vote bank in the constituency. Due to economic opportunities in the area, a large number of non-Bengali Hindi speaking migrants too have settled in Asansol, making it a cosmopolitan vote bank for parties like the BJP.

7. Bolpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 41

Total electors: 15,38,429 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,98,384

Female electors: 7,40,045

Assembly Constituencies: Ketugram, Mangalkot, Ausgram (SC), Bolpur, Nanoor (SC), Labpur, Mayureswar

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Caste.

Delimitation: Yes, in 2008, the seat became reserved for SCs.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency gained legendary status due to its association with veteran leader Somnath Chatterjee, who represented the constituency between 1985 and 2009. In 2009, the seat was won by Ram Chandra Dome of the CPM. In 2014 elections, Dome lost to TMC candidate Anupam Hazra.

Demographics: Situated near the Jharkhand border, Bolpur, which is a rural constituency, consists of at least 30 percent voters who belong to the Scheduled Castes.

8. Birbhum Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 42

Total electors: 14,95,108 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,73,457

Female electors: 7,21,651

Assembly Constituencies: Dubrajpur (SC), Suri, Sainthia (SC), Rampurhat, Hansan, Nalhati, Murarai

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, in 2008. The seat was made open for all candidates.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ram Chandra Dome was a long-serving MP from Birbhum, representing the constituency between1989 and 2009. Since 2009, TMC’s Satabdi Roy represents the constituency.

Demographics: Bordering Jharkhand, Birbhum is largely a rural constituency, dominated by Schedule Castes and tribal communities. Among the tribes, the Santhals account for over 80 percent of the tribal population in the district. Scheduled Caste population accounts for a third of the total population.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.