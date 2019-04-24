Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 Voting Updates: Congress moves EC over Modi's procession, speech after voting in Ahmedabad

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 Voting LATEST Updates: After a Congress delegation met the Election Commission on Tuesday, senior party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters, "Today, after casting his vote, Narendra Modi took out a long procession and delivered a speech. There has never been such a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct; he is a habitual offender. We appealed to Election Commission to bar him from campaigning for 48 to 72 hours."
Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)Surendra Kumar adjourned voting in two polling booths in the state due to wrong pairing of EVM and VVPAT machines. In a press statement, Kumar said polling in booth number 196 of Badamba Assembly constituency and booth number 183 of Deogarh Assembly constituency have been suspended. The CEO will recommend for fresh polling in these two booths, it added.
Congress workers are protesting outside Election Commission's office in Kolkata over the death of a voter in poll clash between the party and TMC in Murshidabad. The 55-year-old who died in the clash was reportedly a Congress supporter.
In Asansol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked TMC chief Mamata Banerjee for her prime ministerial aspirations. "By fighting on just a handful of seats, Didi is dreaming of becoming a prime minister. If the post of prime minister could be bought in auctions, then Congress and Didi would've bought the post with the money they've looted from the country. Didi, this prime minister post is not available for auction that you can buy if with the money earned in Saradha, Narada (scams)."
Polling agents from PDP and National Conference indulged in a fist fight at a booth in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, CNN-News18 reported. The clash ended after security personnel stationed at the booth intervened. The constituency is voting in three phases due to security reasons.
An NCP worker was allegedly thrashed by BJP workers in Bhopal after he reportedly showed black flags to Sadhvi Pragya during her road show in the constituency.
A voter identified as Tiyarul Kalam, 55, who was wounded in the clashes between TMC and Congress workers at Murshidabad, has succumbed to his injuries. This is the first confirmed news of the death of a voter for phase three election in West Bengal.
Clashes between party workers of Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress marred polling in West Bengal. Violence was reported in various polling booths and near Murshidabad a few men even hurled country-made bombs near polling booths. Meanwhile, EVM snag held up voting in various booths in Kerala. Polling at one booth in Vadakara constituency has been extended up to 11 pm. The extra five hours has been given to voters under the Kollam Puliyancherry booth in the Quilandy segment as voting was held up there until 12.25 pm due to malfunctioning EVM machines. Voting was also delayed in several other booths in the constituency due to snags in EVMs.
Till 2 pm, overall voter turnout has been recorded at 37.94 percent with Assam recording 46.61 percent, Bihar at 37.05 percent, Goa at 46.36 percent and Jammu and Kashmir still at a dismal 9.63%. Meanwhile, sporadic incidents of violence have been reported from across West Bengal in the third phase of polling. The clashes between the TMC and the BJP have escalated. The TMC workers allegedly ransacked the BJP camp office, following which the BJP workers razed the camp office of the TMC in Motigunj area.
According to official Election Commission data, Odisha records 22.70 percent turnout after six hours of voting in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, especially Bhubaneswar which recorded a dismal 8.68 percent. Overall voter turnout has been recorded at 25.49 percent. Assam recorded a 42.35 percent and Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag recorded 4.72 percent.
A voter in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada constituency recorded a video of him casting vote. The video clearly shows whom the voter votes for. As the video went viral in the constituency, Karwar deputy commissioner K Harish Kumar said that a criminal case will be filed against the voter.
According to latest Election Commission data, 23.84 percent turnout recorded till 12 pm. States like Bihar recorded 25.65 percent, Gujarat recorded 24.93 percent and Jammu and Kashmir recorded a dismal 4.72 percent. West Bengal recorded a high turnout with 35 percent.
After four hours of polling (polling for phase 3 began at 7 am), overall voter turnout recorded is 11.61 percent. Assam recorded a turnout of 22.71 percent, while Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag recorded a dismal 1.90 percent after four hours of voting. All eyes are on the Anantnag district as it goes to polls in the troubled region of south Kashmir. Unprecedented security measures have been taken by government authorities to ensure peaceful elections. This parliamentary constituency is spread across the four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama, but only one district is going to polls, This is the first parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in three phases, spread over three days — 23, 29 April and 6 May.
Alleging that EVMs across India have been malfunctioning, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Election Commission. "EVMs across India malfunctioning or voting for the BJP. DMs say poll officials untrained to operate EVMs. 350+ being replaced. This is criminal negligence for a polling exercise that costs 50,000 crs," Akhilesh tweeted.
Various states in the fray for the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha election have complained of bogus voting and EVM malfunctioning. In Kerala, there were reports that voting has stopped at Chowara booth near Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram constituency after voters complained that the 'lotus' symbol of the BJP lit up after they cast their vote for the Congress. EVM malfunctioning has been reported in several polling booths across Odisha, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Assam.
According to the latest data by the Election Commission, overall voter turnout till 10 am stands at 10.26 percent. Till 10 am, Assam recorded 12.36 percent, Bihar recorded 12.64 percent, Gujarat at 9.99 percent, two southern states of Kerala and Karnataka at 10.63 and 7.42 percent respectively. Other states like Odisha, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh recorded voter turnout of 7.15 percent, 16.85 percent and 10.36 percent respectively.
The scene outside the Ahmedabad polling booth, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote in the third phase of Lok Sabha election, brought back memories from 2017 when the prime minister held a roadshow after casting his vote during the Gujarat Assembly election. The Congress in 2017 had then alleged that the state election commission was Modi's "personal secretary. After casting his vote in Ahmedabad's Ranip on Tuesday, Modi met with BJP chief Amit Shah, who is contesting from the Gandhinagar seat.
Modi encouraged the first-time voters to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections."For the first time, people born in the 21st century are voting. I congratulate them and invite them to vote. This is their century. They should vote to secure this century for their future. I hope they come in numbers to cast their votes," Modi said after casting his vote in Ranip in Ahmedabad."Voting today feels like take a holy dip during Kumbh. I feel blessed to be a part of this grand elections festival," Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon reaching Gujarat met up with his mother Hiraba at her Gandhinagar residency. Modi is at the polling booth at Ahmedabad's Ranip where he cast his vote today. Seen outside the polling booth with BJP chief Amit Shah, Modi spent some time at his mother's home.
The 26 seats in Gujarat — all of which the BJP won in 2014 — and Kerala — whose 20 seats are a major base for the opposition Left and the Congress — are going to vote in this round. The BJP will be in trouble if it slips in Gujarat, the home turf of its two biggest leaders - Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.
The other two big states voting in the phase are Maharashtra (14 of 48) and Karnataka (14 of 28). Major contests will unfold in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar too. More than 30 of the constituencies going to vote have a high concentration of Muslims and Christians, making it a significant indicator of the minority mandate.
Polling for the third and largest phase of Lok Sabha election in 116 seats, including all constituencies in Gujarat and Kerala, with BJP president Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers among prominent candidates in the fray, has begun. More than 18 crore voters — nearly three times the population of the United Kingdom — in 13 states and two union territories, including all of Gujarat, Kerala and half of Karnataka, will line up to decide their fate.
In the third phase of polling, which is being touted as the biggest of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, 116 parliamentary constituencies will go to polls. In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party finished ahead of the Congress in the seats which went to polls in the first and second phase but was behind non-Congress, non-BJP parties.
Parliamentary constituencies which will go to polls in each phase beginning today saw the BJP winning a majority in the 2014 elections. Of the 117 seats, the BJP won 62 and the NDA, 67, in 2014.
With the rising mercury, the heat of campaigning for Lok Sabha elections is also increasing day by day. And it was in this “heat of political campaigning” that Congress president Rahul Gandhi falsely attributed the 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe to the Supreme Court.
On Monday, in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court in view of a contempt petition filed against him for attributing wrong observations to the apex court, Rahul admitted that he attributed the statement 'chowkidar chor hai' to Supreme Court as a "rhetorical flourish in the heat of political campaigning" and expressed ”regret” for the same. On many occasions during his political campaigning, Rahul has said that the apex court has declared that 'chowkidar chor hai'— a reference to Supreme Court judgment in the Rafale fighter jet deal.
Following the "regret" expressed by Rahul, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that Rahul himself has accepted that he has been spreading lies. While Rahul has expressed regret, the contempt petition will come up for hearing on Tuesday.
On Tuesday the apex court will decide whether it accepts Rahul's “regret” or proceeds with further action. Whatever the case may be, the contempt case against Rahul and the fact that he had erred in attributing a certain statement to SC wrongly, has given BJP enough ammunition against Congress president and might set the tone for the political campaign in coming days.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who held public rallies in Udaipur and Jodhpur in Rajasthan and Dindori, and Nandurbar in Maharashtra on Monday will head towards Odisha and West Bengal on Tuesday where he will campaign at Kendrapara and Balasore and Asansol.
Rahul will be addressing public meetings at Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. He will address public rallies at Dungarpur in Rajasthan and Shahdol and Sihora in Madhya Pradesh.
23 April is also the last date for filing the nominations papers for Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. It was on Monday, with just a day left for the last date of nominations, that Congress finally announced its candidates for Lok Sabha candidates from Delhi.
Congress has fielded Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president and former chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi while JP Aggarwal has been given the charge of Chandni Chowk in central Delhi and DPCC Chief Ajay Maken will be contesting from the New Delhi. Delhi's former education minister Arvinder Singh Lovely has got a ticket East Delhi constituency. All of them will be filing their nomination papers tomorrow and this might create ‘nomination rush’ in the capital city.
Polling will be held on Tuesday for the third and largest phase of Lok Sabha election in 116 seats, including all constituencies in Gujarat and Kerala, with BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers among prominent candidates in the fray.
The states that would go to poll on 23 April include Assam (4 seats) Bihar (5 seats), Chhattisgarh (7 seats), Gujarat (10 seats), Goa (2 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Karnataka (14 seats), Kerala (20 seats), Maharashtra (14 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (10 seats), West Bengal (5 seats), Tripura (1 seat), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1 seat) and Daman and Diu (1 seat). Earlier, the Election Commission had postponed voting in the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat to the third phase, saying that the law-and-order situation there was not conducive for holding free and fair poll during the second phase.
After a video with people stopping people from voting, IGP (law and order) Narsimha Komar said, "This incidence is of Junagadh. The police have filed FIR number 3108/ 2019 against three persons under 341, 171 C, 504, 114 of IPC. Also under Section 135A of representation of people's Act, 1952. Police have arrested the main culprit who was on the vehicle in the video, Sanjay alias Badio, a resident of Pradeep Khadia, a place in Junagadh. The others, Kishore Khant Darbar and one Ashok are absconding.
Prior to his filing of nomination, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir held a roadshow in Delhi. On Monday, the BJP has announced that Gambhir would contest from East Delhi.
Polling in two booths in Odisha adjourned due to incorrect pairing of EVM and VVPATOdisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)Surendra Kumar adjourned voting in two polling booths in the state due to wrong pairing of EVM and VVPAT machines. In a press statement, Kumar said polling in booth number 196 of Badamba Assembly constituency and booth number 183 of Deogarh Assembly constituency have been suspended. The CEO will recommend for fresh polling in these two booths, it added.
Corruption and crime are non-stop under TMC rule, says PM
Lone voter in Banej booth casts vote
In Gujarat, the single voter of Banej temple booth in Gir forest's Mahant Dharmdas has also voted this time around. The Banej polling station, setup for the first time in 2007, is unique as it has just one voter.
Located in the deep forest of Gir, the only resident is the 62-year-old temple priest who resides alone in the deep woods. Bharatdas has been taking care of the temple for the past 17 years. He had first cast vote on this booth in 2007 Assembly election when it was part of Junagadh district, and in the 2012 and 2017 Assembly polls as well as 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha election.
It is said that Pandavas during their exile passed through Gir forest and when their mother Kunti became thirsty great archer, Arjun released a bow to get water from the earth. Hence, the name ‘Banej’.
Though the polling across constituencies in Gujarat will be held till 6 pm on Thursday, at Banej booth, the polling party sealed the EVM soon after the single voter cast his vote.
PDP, NC workers clash in Anantnag
40 voters on remote Ajad island off Gujarat coast also voting today
The 40-odd voters of the mid sea polling booth on remote Ajad island booth situated in the Gulf of Kutch/Arabian sea, off Okha coast of Gujarat (30 kilometres) are also voting on Tuesday.
A booth was set up on the island deprived of basic amenities for long and inhabits only 89 people of whom 40 odd were voters, for the first time in 2014 LS polls. It comes under Khambhalia assembly constituency of Devbhoomi Dwarka district and Jamnagar constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2017, there was 90 percent voting turnout there.
The election team has made all arrangements for a makeshift booth with all material including EVM/VVPAT after traveling in a boat to the island.
Poling official dies after collapsing on duty
A polling official at booth number 41 in Kantapal village in Dhenkanal died, after collapsing while on duty, according to ANI.
Case filed against voter after allegation of EVM malfunction found to be false
A case has been registered against a voter in Thiruvananthapuram constituency after his complaint that the vote he cast for his candidate was credited to another was found wrong. The Medical College police registered the case against Ebin after his complaint was found false in a test voting at the Central School polling booth in the city. The action has been initiated against Ebin on the basis of the Election Commission direction to refer false complaints to the police.
As per the EC direction, the onus of proving the complaint is with the complainant. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has criticised the direction saying that the issue a voter may rise could be due to technical issues and it was not for an ordinary person to prove it.
A villager identified as Tiyarul Kalam, 55, died in a political clash between TMC and Congress in Murshidabad's Baligram area. This is the first confirmed news of the death of a voter for phase three election in West Bengal.
7 voters die in Kerala during voting
Seven voters have died in Kerala during the voting across different polling stations. One voter died after he came to know his name was not in the voter list. Another Marar Venugopala passed away after he returned home after voting.
WATCH: Men hurl country-made bombs in Bengal
A few men were seen hurling country-made bombs at booth no 27 and 28 of Raninagar, Murshidabad in West Bengal. While locals could not ascertain the identity of these people, they said crude bombs were hurled to scare away voters. More details are awaited.
Violence reported from Maldaha Uttar
Another incident of violence was reported from Maldaha Uttar. A BJP member from the block, Sagar Roy, was allegedly beaten up by TMC members when he tried to record the attack on his phone. The attackers were allegedly trying to capture booth no 173 at Chachol.
Violence in Bengal
My first vote to advanced technology, says first-time voter after finding name on EC website
Kishu Jain, a first time voter who cast his vote in Aadarsh Vidhyalay booth of Panchmahal constituency in Gujarat. He said, “At first the booth-level officers were unable to find my name in the list, they went through two-three bunch of lists but were unable to find my name. But all thanks to the EC's site which helped me finding my name, serial number the booth name. So here's my first vote to the advanced technology."
25.49% polling recorded in phase 3 till 1 pm
Voter records himself voting in Uttara Kannada constituency, cops file a criminal case
Gautam Adani casts vote from Ahmedabad
Industrialist Gautam Adani, who is usually under attack by the Congress for his alleged proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, casts his vote along with his family at a booth in Bopal area in Ahmedabad under Gandhinagar constituency.
NDA candidate at Wayanad demands re-polling
NDA candidate at Wayanad Thushar Vellappally has demanded re-polling in the CMS Higher Secondary School booth at Arappatta in Mooppanad panchayat after an electronic machine there malfunctioned. In a letter to the Election Commission, he said that that a vote was not cast even after pressing twice.
"Pressing the voting machine twice can make changes in the voting. Therefore, a re-polling is required in the booth to ensure fair voting," the letter sent through his chief election agent said.
Below 5% voting in Anantnag till 12 pm
Less than 5 percent of the 5.30 lakh electorate of Anantnag district in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir exercised their franchise in the first four hours of polling on Tuesday.
The overall poll percentage in Anantnag till 11.00 am was 4.79 percent. Polling will end at 4.00 pm, instead of the usual 6.00 pm, following a request by police. The polling so far has been peaceful in the restive district, police officials said.
Snake inside VVPAT machine in Kannur
Voting was briefly halted at a polling station in Kerala's Kannur Lok Sabha constituency after a snake was found inside a VVPAT machine, triggering panic among officials and voters. However, the snake was removed and voting continued.
The Kannur constituency, where sitting MP PK Sreemathy (CPI-M-LDF), K Surendran (Cong-UDF) and K Padmanabhan (BJP-NDA) are trying their luck, is witnessing brisk polling since Tuesday morning.
A policeman and an election officer were found sleeping at Khursheed Inter College booth in Rampur parliamentary constituency.
District Magistrate rubbishes Akhilesh Yadav's claims on EVM malfunction, says scale of problem exaggerated
Rampur District Magistrate AK Singh said that he had no knowledge of EVM malfunctions in such large numbers as claimed by Samajwadi Party leaders. He claimed that the few reports of technical snags were closer to what is considered normal and that all machines were replaced promptly. He said that the polling was underway at all booths normally.
23.84% recorded in 117 constituencies
Voter turnout in Anantnag dismal
LDF candidate and BJP's Sabarimala hero pitted against each other in Pathanamathitta
In Pathanamathitta, Left Democratic Front candidate Veena George claimed good prospects for her win and said that the fight is between LDF and United Democratic Front. But it is widely believed that she may be down to the third spot, with the main fight being between BJP and the UDF. The BJP candidate in Pathanamthitta, K Surendran, is a Sabarimala agitation hero and has spent much time behind bars. The state government has slapped over 200 cases against him. This is believed to have created great sympathy for him, especially among the women voters.
Sabarimala-sensitive constituency picks up after one hour of dull voting
Signs of the unfolding drama in the Sabarimala-sensitive Pathanamthitta constituency are already visible. Polling in Pathanamthitta started on a slow note, with the constituency lagging behind most others in the first hour, with less than 2 percent polling been registered while most other constituencies witnessed 3-plus percentage polling. But as polling entered its second hour, Pathanamthitta not only caught up with other constituencies but also recorded one of the highest percentages — 5.8 percent. It was only behind Thrissur, a constituency where BJP candidate and film star Suresh Gopi is said to be giving a tough fight, recording the highest voting percentage of 6.3 percent.
Shashi Tharoor casts vote in Thiruvananthapuram
Train services between Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla and Anantnag suspended
The train services were suspended on Tuesday for "security reasons" in the Kashmir Valley, as polling in Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency is underway. Voting in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency began on a dull note and people chose to stay indoors instead of casting their franchise.
Polls in Anantnag will be held in three phases. This is for the first time in history that one constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will be going to polls in three days. The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had protested and called for a shutdown in the Valley. The authorities have stopped the train services on Srinagar-Badgam-Baramulla in north Kashmir. Similarly, all train services will remain suspended on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund line in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region.
Overall voting turnout 11.61%
Akhilesh Yadav slams EC over reports of EVM malfunctioning
Around 13% voting for the first two hours in all Goa constituencies
Nearly 13 percent voting was reported in the first two hours of polling for both, the Lok Sabha and three Assembly constituencies, in Goa. As per Election Commission of India records, North Goa Parliamentary seat polled 13.14 percent votes while in South Goa 13.12 percent people turned out to the polling booths.
Voting remained peaceful and no long queues were seen in most of the booths. Mandrem Assembly constituency reported 13.05 percent voting while it was 14.47 percent voting in Mapusa Assembly constituency. Shiroda Assembly constituency reported 13.18 percent voting for the first two hours.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with his wife, Sulakshana Sawant, were amongst the first voters. Goa Governor Mridula Sinha and her husband were also amongst the early voters at Dona Paula booth near Panaji. North Goa Congress candidate Girish Chodankar, BJP North Goa candidate Shripad Naik, South Goa Congress candidate Francis Sardinha, South Goa BJP candidate Narendra Sawaikar and South Goa Shiv Sena candidate Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik were also amongst the first voters at their respective booths.
Both the AAP contestants Pradeep Padgaonkar and Elvis Gomes too voted during the first two hours.
Various states in the fray for the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha election have complained of bogus voting and EVM malfunctioning. In Kerala, there were reports that voting has stopped at Chowara booth near Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram constituency after voters complained that the 'lotus' symbol of the BJP lit up after they cast their vote for the Congress. EVM malfunctioning has been reported in several polling booths across Odisha, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Assam.
Not worried about EVM malpractice in Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor
After reports claiming that votes cast for Congress from Thiruvananthapuram kept showing the BJP symbol, Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor has said that he is not worried. Voting has been stopped at Chowara booth near Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram constituency, which is witnessing a fierce three-cornered contest featuring Tharoor after voters complained that the lotus symbol of the BJP has lit up after they cast their vote for the Congress.
Local Congress MLA M Vincent said that the party has allowed election officials to resume voting in the Chowara booth after they claimed there was no issue in the EVM. He said that the party will decide its future course of action after checking the VVPAT.
In Wayanad, the constituency that has shot to national fame due to the presence of Rahul Gandhi, the EVM played truant in at least eight places. In Pathanamthitta, the scene of a high-octane fight, voting machines at a number of booths threw up problems, delaying the start of voting. Chief Electoral Officer Teekaram Meena told the Firstpost that he was collecting reports from districts to respond to the issue. He termed the complaint made by some voters regarding lighting up of BJP symbol against that of the Congress was baseless
Overall voting percentage recorded till 10 am is 10.26%
Delhi BJP MP Udit Raj threatens to quit
BJP's sitting MP from Northwest Delhi Udit Raj has threatened to resign from the BJP at 10 am. Reports have been doing rounds that BJP may not re-nominate him. Raj has said he will wait till 10 am and if the party doesn't decide by then, he may quit the BJP and contest as an independent.
Assam voting percentage latest updates (9 am)
Assam saw a voter turnout of 5.47 percent at the two-hour mark.
Overall 8.25%
Assam 12.36%
Bihar 12.64%
Goa 10.40%
Gujarat 7.59%
Jammu and Kashmir 0.00%
Karnataka 6.17%
Kerala 6.85%
Maharashtra 4.11%
Odisha 5.76%
Tripura 4.97%
Uttar Pradesh 9.80%
West Bengal 16.52%
Chhattisgarh 10.53%
Dadra and Nagar Haveli 7.55%
Daman and Diu 10.03%
Modi repeats 2017 Gujarat Assembly 'show of strength' after casting vote in Ahmedabad
Unprecedented security measures in south Kashmir
All eyes are on the Anantnag district as it goes to polls in the troubled region of south Kashmir. Unprecedented security measures have been taken by government authorities to ensure peaceful elections. This parliamentary constituency is spread across the four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama, but only one district is going to polls, This is the first parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in three phases, spread over three days — 23, 29 April and 6 May.
The Anantnag parliamentary constituency comprises 16 Assembly segments and has 18 candidates in the fray. Since 2016, after Mehbooba Mufti vacated the seat, the state government failed to hold an election here for what they said was the deteriorating situation in the region due to large scale militancy-related violence.
Pinarayi Vijayan slams EC over EVM malfunctioning
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan came down heavily on the Election Commission for the widespread glitches in EVMs reported from the state. He said that the machine in his own booth in Kannur constituency had developed problems. He said that the Commission had not taken adequate steps to ensure that the machines worked properly.
Voting today feels like holy dip in Kumbh, says Narendra Modi
Mehbooba Mufti pitted against National Conference Hasnain Masoodi
Voting in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir began amid high security. More than 170 companies of security forces have been deployed in the constituency where former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is pitted against Congress state president GA Mir and judge-turned-politician Hasnain Masoodi.
Polling is being carried out in Anantnag in three phases starting with Anantnag district today while the voting on the three other districts of Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama will be held in subsequent two phases. The elections couldn't earlier be held in 2017 as the authorities feared violence after 8 people were killed during the bypolls on Srinagar constituency in 2017.
The turnout on Srinagar constituency was a record low of 7 percent. The polling began amid a shutdown across Kashmir which was called by separatists against the detention of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Mohammad Yaseen Malik. The authorities have set up more than 700 polling stations across the district.
Modi interacts with voters outside Ranip polling booth
Saying that he is fortunate to be part of democracy's biggest festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the voters should cast their franchise and chose a strong government for the country. Modi reached Gujarat on Tuesday morning, met with party chief Amit Shah, who is contesting from the Gandhinagar seat, met with his mother Hiraba after which he cast his vote from Nishant School in Ranip.
Narendra Modi casts vote in Ranip Ahmedabad
Narendra Modi meets mum
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Hiraba in Gandhinagar. Modi will be voting soon from Nishant School in Ranip in Ahmedabad which comes under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency where BJP president Amit Shah is the BJP candidate.
Polling starts in Shivamogga amid heavy security arrangements
In Shivamogga, it is a fight between BS Yeddyurappa's son BS Raghavendra and Madhu Bangarappa. For the second time, the constituency is witnessing a poll battle between sons of two former chief ministers. Madhu Bangarappa is the son of late-Congress chief minister S Bangarappa.
They both had faced the elections from Shivamogga in 2018 during the state bypolls. However, Bangarappa had lost the elections to Raghavendra. The third phase is being analysed as crucial for both the contestants as Bangarappa has continuously lost last four elections since 2008. On the other hand, the voters have supported Raghavendra for the last two elections.
Yeddyurappa, with son pray before casting their vote
State BJP chief and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and his family performed special poojas at a temple at his home place Shikaripura in Shivamogga before casting votes. Yeddyurappa, his son and incumbent MP BY Raghavendra performed pooja at Sri Huchchuraya Swamy temple and Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mandir at Shikaripura.
Usually the family performs special poojas before casting votes in every election. Raghavendra is the BJP candidate from the constituency, which is witnessing the high voltage battle this time. Hundreds of his supporters were gathered near the temple. The family will cast the votes at Booth Number 134 of Taluk Office at Shikaripura.
Alphons Kannamthanam, Shashi Tharoor, Kummanam Rajasekharan in fray
Union minister Alphons Kannamthanam is seeking to make his Lok Sabha debut from Ernakulam. Sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is facing a triangular contest in Thiruvananthapuram, where the BJP has fielded former Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan and the CPI C Divakaran.
It is a do-or-die battle for both the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-headed UDF in most of the 20 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP-led NDA is posing a formidable challenge to the two traditional fronts in at least three constituencies — Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur.
Narendra Modi to vote shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly has reached his mother's residence in Gandhinagar. The prime minister is expected to cast his vote in Ahmedabad. The 26 seats in Gujarat — all of which the BJP won in 2014 — and Kerala — whose 20 seats are a major base for the opposition Left and the Congress — are going to vote in this round. The BJP will be in trouble if it slips in Gujarat, the home turf of its two biggest leaders - Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.
The Congress and the Left, which are contesting the state separately, must stop an incursion by the BJP if they want to prevail ultimately on May 23 Results Day.
Amit Shah tweets, urges voters to vote for India's security
Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah tweeted to the voters appealing them to turn out in large numbers. He also urged voters to vote for India's "security, pride, and respect" by voting for a "strong and decisive" government.
The party chief, who replaced L K Advani as the party nominee from Gandhinagar, and 370 other candidates are in the fray in the 26 Lok Sabha seats all of which were won by the party in the last election.
Modi, Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley - star campaigners
In 51,851 polling stations across Gujarat, the star voters will include PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley, LK Advani, Anandi Patel (MP Governor) and Vajubhai Vala (Karnataka Governor).
Amit Cowper/101Reporters
EVM malfunctioning reported from Guahati
The malfunctioning of a Electronic Voting Machine from Assam's Guahati has been reported. The EVM glitches marred the polling at several polling booths in the first two phases.
Third phase likely to be an indicator of the minority mandate
The other two big states voting in the phase are Maharashtra (14 of 48) and Karnataka (14 of 28). Major contests will unfold in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar too. More than 30 of the constituencies going to vote have a high concentration of Muslims and Christians, making it a significant indicator of the minority mandate.
Battle of the Yadavland
The 10 seats that are polling today are Pilibhit, Bareilly, Badaun, Moradabad, Aonla, Sambhal and Rampur in the northern Rohilkhand region and Firozabad, Etah and Mainpuri in the middle Doab region.
This region marks the beginning of the transition to the heart of Uttar Pradesh, leaving behind the Green Revolution areas of Western Uttar Pradesh, with its sugarcane economy. It has large Muslim and Dalit populations, especially in the Rohilkhand region. The southern middle Doab belt, meanwhile, is largely dominated by other backward classes, politically empowered by the rise of Samajwadi Party. Mulayam Singh Yadav, the party patriarch, hails from this region and had managed to retain his hold even during the 2014 Modi wave.
The Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal, another member of the UP gathbandhan (with SP and BSP), does not have any significant presence in this or the upcoming polling phases in the state.
Mulayam, Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor, Anantkumar Hegde and Sambit Patra are in fray
Apart from Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah, other heavyweights who are facing the voters today are Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Congress veterans Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Anantkumar Hegde and Sambit Patra.
The bare-knuckle match between Azam Khan (Samajwadi Party) and Jaya Prada (BJP) in western Uttar Pradesh's Rampur is also due today.
Polling for 20 LS seats in Kerala begins; polling percentage expected to cross 2014 turnout of 74.02%
Polling for 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala has begun at 7 am in most of the 24,970 polling booths set up for a total of 2.61 crore voters. The voters include 1.34 crore women and 5.50 lakh first-time voters.
Voters in large numbers lined up before polling booths in most constituencies in Kerala before the commencement of the polling. Party workers have been trying to bring maximum voters to the booths before noon in view of the IMD prediction of heavy summer rain accompanied by lightning in several parts of the state in the afternoon.
They hope the polling percentage to cross the 2014 turnout of 74.02% if the weather does not play truant. Kerala is one of the few states which has consistently recorded polling percentage above the national average in all general elections.
Lok Sabha polls are past the halfway point
With this phase, polling will be past the halfway point. The outcome in six states and 302 of the total 542 seats will have been sealed. Last time, the BJP had won 66 of the 116 seats going to vote today while the Congress and its alliance partners won 27, and the rest went to other opposition parties and independents.
Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi in fray
Polling will be held on Tuesday for the third and largest phase of Lok Sabha election in 116 seats, including all constituencies in Gujarat and Kerala, with BJP president Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers among prominent candidates in the fray.
More than 18 crore voters — nearly three times the population of the United Kingdom — in 13 states and two union territories, including all of Gujarat, Kerala and half of Karnataka, will line up to decide their fate.
Polling preparations underway in Maharashtra and Kerala
Polling preparations underway in Raipur
Preparations are underway at polling station number 195 and 196 in Raipur. Voting for the third phase of elections will begin at 7 am today.
Polling preparations underway
Visuals of preparation from polling station number 226, 227, 228 and 229 of Mainpuri Parliamentary constituency. Voting for the third phase of elections will begin at 7 am today.
Ending their 24-year rivalry to take on the BJP, BSP supremo Mayawati shared the stage with Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and sought votes for him from Mainpuri, saying he was a "real leader" of the backward communities "unlike" Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom she dubbed as "farzi" (fake).
The two leaders have not seen eye to eye ever since Mayawati was allegedly assaulted by SP cadres in VVIP Guest House in Lucknow in 1995, though the parties had run a coalition government in Uttar Pradesh for two years prior to that.
BJP won majority in these seats in 2014
116 parliamentary constituencies will go to polls in what is the biggest of the seven phase general election schedule for 2019. In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party finished ahead of the Congress in the seats which went to polls in the first and second phase, but was behind non-Congress, non-BJP parties.
Parliamentary constituencies which will go to polls in each phase beginning today saw the BJP winning a majority in the 2014 elections. Of the 117 seats, the BJP won 62 and the NDA, 67, in 2014.
Preparations underway in Gulbarga
Preparations are underway at polling station number 175 and 181 in Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency. Voting for the third phase of elections will begin at 7 AM today
According to the Election Commission of India, polling will mostly be held from 7 am to 6 pm, except in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha, where voting will end early.
Assam
7 am to 5 pm: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati
Bihar
7 am to 6 pm: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria
Chhattisgarh
7 am to 3 pm: Surguja (Samri Assembly constituency for polling station no. 124 Chunchuna and polling station no. 125 Punnag
7 am to 6 pm: Other polling stations in Surguja
7 am to 5 pm: Surguja (Assembly constituencies Premnagar, Bhatgaon, Pratappur, Ramanuganj, Lundra, Ambikapur and Sitapur), Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur
Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Daman and Diu will vote in a single phase
As many as 117 Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls today (Tuesday, 23 April), across 13 states and two Union Territories in Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The electorate will vote in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
All parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Daman and Diu will vote in a single phase. Odisha will also vote in the Assembly election in the segments that fall under the Lok Sabha seats that go to polls on Tuesday.
BJD complains EC against BJP’s Bhubaneswar LS candidate
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Tuesday moved the office of the Chief Electoral officer (CEO) in Bhubanewar to register their complaint against BJP’s Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha candidate Aparajita Sarangi for entering into many polling booths with 20-25 people against the established norms. The BJD also demanded the intervention of the Election Commission and action against Sarangi.
Three seats in Assam likely to determine fate of immigrant Muslim politics (2/2)
No wonder the Congress, too, has fielded another Ujaani Muslim Abu Taher Bepari as its candidate in Dhubri. Though Javed Islam and Abu Taher Bepari would share Ujaani Muslim votes, Badaruddin is likely to focus on the immigrant Muslim votes alone. If Ajmal succeeds in drawing most of the immigrant Muslim votes, being an immigrant Muslim himself he is likely to win. But the BJP and it's ally Asom Gana Parishad is focusing to polarize Ujaani Muslim votes by assuring them to protect their unique identity. In this case, BJP-AGP alliance candidate may end up winning if majority of Assamese Muslims caste their votes in favour of him. If Ajmal loses, his party AIUDF is likely to face existential crisis as his party — formed in 2005 — has never been in power, and if he himself loses, he will no longer remain the 'go to' man for the immigrant Muslims.
On the other hand, the 2012 Kokrajhar riots had tremendous bearing on the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in the constituency when a surrendered ULFA leader, Naba Saraniya, was elected. He was supported both by immigrant Muslims and indegeneous Assamese identities in the constituency. The cause that helped Saraniya win the election was the increasing demand to curving out a separate state for the Bodos including Kokrajhar. This irked the immigrant Muslims and indegeneous Assamese in the constituency. But BJP ally Bodo People's Progressive Front is trying to woo the non-Bodo voters this time by playing low the demand for separate Bodoland. In the Barpeta constituency — which elected Sirazuddin Ajmal, brother of Badaruddin Ajmal — AGP candidate Kumar Dipak Das is attempting to win over the Assamese Muslims along with the Assamese Hindus by evoking chauvinistic sentiments. If the BJP and its allies succeed in these constituencies then the immigrant Muslim politics in the state would witness a change in direction.
Three seats in Assam likely to determine fate of immigrant Muslim politics (1/2)
Three constituencies out of four in Assam where polls are being held on Tuesday, are likely to determine the fate of immigrant Muslim politics in the frontier state. Dhuburi, Kokrajhar and Barpeta constituencies elected non-BJP candidates even amidst the Modi wave in 2014. The saffron party, along with its allies, is trying to unseat the sitting MPs of these constituencies.
Interestingly, Dhubri elected Maulana Badaruddin Ajmal, the President of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and also the pioneer of immigrant Muslim politics in 2014. The BJP supported Asom Gana Parishad candidate Javed Islam, who is an Assamese Muslim attempts to replace Ajmal in this election. Interestingly the constituency has sizeable Assamese Muslim population known as Ujaani Muslims in this part of the state. The Ujaani Muslims, who strive to assert their Assamese identity are likely to play a significant role in this election.
Police file FIR after video shows people being stopped from voting
Watch: Rahul Gandhi calls Amit Shah 'murder accused BJP president'
Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took digs and BJP president Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah.
Congress appeals to EC to bar Modi from campaigning over poll code violation
Gautam Gambhir files nomination from East Delhi
West Bengal election latest updates
Watch: Congress workers protest outside EC office in Kolkata over Murshidbad incident
Congress workers are protesting outside Election Commission's office in Kolkata over the death of a voter in poll clash between the party and TMC in Murshidabad. The 55-year-old who died in the clash was reportedly a Congress supporter.
Narendra Modi in West Bengal latest updates
Corruption and crime are non-stop under TMC rule, says PM
Ahmed Patel says Congress will soon decide on Priyanka Gandhi's candidature
On speculation on Priyanka Gandhi contesting from Varanasi, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said, "She herself has said that she'll definitely contest if party asks her to. The party will soon take a decision on it. The Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) will decide after consulting others."
Congress leaders attribute high voter turnout in Kerala to 'Rahul Gandhi wave'
Congress leaders have attributed the high voter turnout despite several odds to a Rahul Gandhi wave sweeping Kerala. Senior leaders like A K Antony, Ooommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala and Mullappally Ramachandran claimed that the wave will help the party to win all the 20 seats in the state.
'The Rahul effect' was more palpable in several northern and central constituencies, where people turned up in large numbers to cast their vote from early morning. Wayanad, where the Gandhi scion is contesting the election, is heading for a record turnout with as many as 60 percent voters casting their votes till 3 pm. The polling percentage in Wayanad in 2009 and 20014 was 73.25 percent and 74.6 percent respectively. The current trend shows that turnout will cross the previous figures. Polling has also been above 60 percent in Kannur, Idukki, Chalakkudy, Kottayam and Pathanamthittta.
Lone voter in Banej booth casts vote
In Gujarat, the single voter of Banej temple booth in Gir forest's Mahant Dharmdas has also voted this time around. The Banej polling station, setup for the first time in 2007, is unique as it has just one voter.
Located in the deep forest of Gir, the only resident is the 62-year-old temple priest who resides alone in the deep woods. Bharatdas has been taking care of the temple for the past 17 years. He had first cast vote on this booth in 2007 Assembly election when it was part of Junagadh district, and in the 2012 and 2017 Assembly polls as well as 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha election.
It is said that Pandavas during their exile passed through Gir forest and when their mother Kunti became thirsty great archer, Arjun released a bow to get water from the earth. Hence, the name ‘Banej’.
Though the polling across constituencies in Gujarat will be held till 6 pm on Thursday, at Banej booth, the polling party sealed the EVM soon after the single voter cast his vote.
PDP, NC workers clash in Anantnag
BJP workers thrash NCP activist in Bhopal for showing black flags to Sadhvi Pragya
40 voters on remote Ajad island off Gujarat coast also voting today
The 40-odd voters of the mid sea polling booth on remote Ajad island booth situated in the Gulf of Kutch/Arabian sea, off Okha coast of Gujarat (30 kilometres) are also voting on Tuesday.
A booth was set up on the island deprived of basic amenities for long and inhabits only 89 people of whom 40 odd were voters, for the first time in 2014 LS polls. It comes under Khambhalia assembly constituency of Devbhoomi Dwarka district and Jamnagar constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2017, there was 90 percent voting turnout there.
The election team has made all arrangements for a makeshift booth with all material including EVM/VVPAT after traveling in a boat to the island.
Poling official dies after collapsing on duty
A polling official at booth number 41 in Kantapal village in Dhenkanal died, after collapsing while on duty, according to ANI.
Polling agent found dead in Buniadpur
Polling officer found hanging in his house in buniadpur, South Dinajpur in Balurghat constituency. Babulal Murmu allegedly committed suicide on Monday night. His wife has alleged that he was under pressure and was disturbed because of developments in West Bengal in the last two phases. No complaint has been registered against anyone in the matter so far.
Case filed against voter after allegation of EVM malfunction found to be false
A case has been registered against a voter in Thiruvananthapuram constituency after his complaint that the vote he cast for his candidate was credited to another was found wrong. The Medical College police registered the case against Ebin after his complaint was found false in a test voting at the Central School polling booth in the city. The action has been initiated against Ebin on the basis of the Election Commission direction to refer false complaints to the police.
As per the EC direction, the onus of proving the complaint is with the complainant. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has criticised the direction saying that the issue a voter may rise could be due to technical issues and it was not for an ordinary person to prove it.
Manmohan Singh after casting vote at polling booth in Dispur
State-wise Voter Turnout till 3 pm
Voter killed in TMC-Congress clashes in Murshidabad
State-wise Voter Turnout
Odisha-32.82%,
Tripura-44.64%,
Uttar Pradesh-29.76%,
West Bengal-52.37%,
Chhattisgarh-42.97%,
Daman and Diu-42.99%%,
Dadra and Nagar Haveli-37.20%
7 voters die in Kerala during voting
Seven voters have died in Kerala during the voting across different polling stations. One voter died after he came to know his name was not in the voter list. Another Marar Venugopala passed away after he returned home after voting.
WATCH: Men hurl country-made bombs in Bengal
A few men were seen hurling country-made bombs at booth no 27 and 28 of Raninagar, Murshidabad in West Bengal. While locals could not ascertain the identity of these people, they said crude bombs were hurled to scare away voters. More details are awaited.
According to the Election Commission data, 37.94 percent have voted till 2 pm in the third phase of Lok Sabha Election. West Bengal, where polling was marred due to elections, has recorded a turnout of 52.40 percent; Jammu and Kashmir 9.63 percent; Karnataka 36.74 percent.
Violence reported from Maldaha Uttar
Another incident of violence was reported from Maldaha Uttar. A BJP member from the block, Sagar Roy, was allegedly beaten up by TMC members when he tried to record the attack on his phone. The attackers were allegedly trying to capture booth no 173 at Chachol.
Violence in Bengal
My first vote to advanced technology, says first-time voter after finding name on EC website
25.49% polling recorded in phase 3 till 1 pm
Voter records himself voting in Uttara Kannada constituency, cops file a criminal case
Gautam Adani casts vote from Ahmedabad
NDA candidate at Wayanad demands re-polling
NDA candidate at Wayanad Thushar Vellappally has demanded re-polling in the CMS Higher Secondary School booth at Arappatta in Mooppanad panchayat after an electronic machine there malfunctioned. In a letter to the Election Commission, he said that that a vote was not cast even after pressing twice.
"Pressing the voting machine twice can make changes in the voting. Therefore, a re-polling is required in the booth to ensure fair voting," the letter sent through his chief election agent said.
Below 5% voting in Anantnag till 12 pm
Less than 5 percent of the 5.30 lakh electorate of Anantnag district in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir exercised their franchise in the first four hours of polling on Tuesday.
The overall poll percentage in Anantnag till 11.00 am was 4.79 percent. Polling will end at 4.00 pm, instead of the usual 6.00 pm, following a request by police. The polling so far has been peaceful in the restive district, police officials said.
Snake inside VVPAT machine in Kannur
Voting was briefly halted at a polling station in Kerala's Kannur Lok Sabha constituency after a snake was found inside a VVPAT machine, triggering panic among officials and voters. However, the snake was removed and voting continued.
The Kannur constituency, where sitting MP PK Sreemathy (CPI-M-LDF), K Surendran (Cong-UDF) and K Padmanabhan (BJP-NDA) are trying their luck, is witnessing brisk polling since Tuesday morning.
Dismal voting in Anantnag
Policemen found sleeping during election duty at a booth in Rampur
A policeman and an election officer were found sleeping at Khursheed Inter College booth in Rampur parliamentary constituency.
District Magistrate rubbishes Akhilesh Yadav's claims on EVM malfunction, says scale of problem exaggerated
Rampur District Magistrate AK Singh said that he had no knowledge of EVM malfunctions in such large numbers as claimed by Samajwadi Party leaders. He claimed that the few reports of technical snags were closer to what is considered normal and that all machines were replaced promptly. He said that the polling was underway at all booths normally.
23.84% recorded in 117 constituencies
Voter turnout in Anantnag dismal
LDF candidate and BJP's Sabarimala hero pitted against each other in Pathanamathitta
In Pathanamathitta, Left Democratic Front candidate Veena George claimed good prospects for her win and said that the fight is between LDF and United Democratic Front. But it is widely believed that she may be down to the third spot, with the main fight being between BJP and the UDF. The BJP candidate in Pathanamthitta, K Surendran, is a Sabarimala agitation hero and has spent much time behind bars. The state government has slapped over 200 cases against him. This is believed to have created great sympathy for him, especially among the women voters.
Sabarimala-sensitive constituency picks up after one hour of dull voting
Signs of the unfolding drama in the Sabarimala-sensitive Pathanamthitta constituency are already visible. Polling in Pathanamthitta started on a slow note, with the constituency lagging behind most others in the first hour, with less than 2 percent polling been registered while most other constituencies witnessed 3-plus percentage polling. But as polling entered its second hour, Pathanamthitta not only caught up with other constituencies but also recorded one of the highest percentages — 5.8 percent. It was only behind Thrissur, a constituency where BJP candidate and film star Suresh Gopi is said to be giving a tough fight, recording the highest voting percentage of 6.3 percent.
Shashi Tharoor casts vote in Thiruvananthapuram