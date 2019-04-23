Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 Voting LIVE Updates: In biggest phase, BJP will face major test in strongholds from 2014

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 Voting LATEST Updates: In the third phase of polling, which is being touted as the biggest of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, 116 parliamentary constituencies will go to polls. In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party finished ahead of the Congress in the seats which went to polls in the first and second phase but was behind non-Congress, non-BJP parties.
Parliamentary constituencies which will go to polls in each phase beginning today saw the BJP winning a majority in the 2014 elections. Of the 117 seats, the BJP won 62 and the NDA, 67, in 2014.
With the rising mercury, the heat of campaigning for Lok Sabha elections is also increasing day by day. And it was in this “heat of political campaigning” that Congress president Rahul Gandhi falsely attributed the 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe to the Supreme Court.
On Monday, in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court in view of a contempt petition filed against him for attributing wrong observations to the apex court, Rahul admitted that he attributed the statement 'chowkidar chor hai' to Supreme Court as a "rhetorical flourish in the heat of political campaigning" and expressed ”regret” for the same. On many occasions during his political campaigning, Rahul has said that the apex court has declared that 'chowkidar chor hai'— a reference to Supreme Court judgment in the Rafale fighter jet deal.
Following the "regret" expressed by Rahul, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that Rahul himself has accepted that he has been spreading lies. While Rahul has expressed regret, the contempt petition will come up for hearing on Tuesday.
On Tuesday the apex court will decide whether it accepts Rahul's “regret” or proceeds with further action. Whatever the case may be, the contempt case against Rahul and the fact that he had erred in attributing a certain statement to SC wrongly, has given BJP enough ammunition against Congress president and might set the tone for the political campaign in coming days.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who held public rallies in Udaipur and Jodhpur in Rajasthan and Dindori, and Nandurbar in Maharashtra on Monday will head towards Odisha and West Bengal on Tuesday where he will campaign at Kendrapara and Balasore and Asansol.
Rahul will be addressing public meetings at Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. He will address public rallies at Dungarpur in Rajasthan and Shahdol and Sihora in Madhya Pradesh.
23 April is also the last date for filing the nominations papers for Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. It was on Monday, with just a day left for the last date of nominations, that Congress finally announced its candidates for Lok Sabha candidates from Delhi.
Congress has fielded Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president and former chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi while JP Aggarwal has been given the charge of Chandni Chowk in central Delhi and DPCC Chief Ajay Maken will be contesting from the New Delhi. Delhi's former education minister Arvinder Singh Lovely has got a ticket East Delhi constituency. All of them will be filing their nomination papers tomorrow and this might create ‘nomination rush’ in the capital city.
Polling will be held on Tuesday for the third and largest phase of Lok Sabha election in 116 seats, including all constituencies in Gujarat and Kerala, with BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers among prominent candidates in the fray.
The states that would go to poll on 23 April include Assam (4 seats) Bihar (5 seats), Chhattisgarh (7 seats), Gujarat (10 seats), Goa (2 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Karnataka (14 seats), Kerala (20 seats), Maharashtra (14 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (10 seats), West Bengal (5 seats), Tripura (1 seat), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1 seat) and Daman and Diu (1 seat). Earlier, the Election Commission had postponed voting in the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat to the third phase, saying that the law-and-order situation there was not conducive for holding free and fair poll during the second phase.
Highlights
Lok Sabha polls are past the halfway point
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
