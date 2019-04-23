Sponsored by

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 Voting LIVE Updates: In Bengal, Modi tells Mamata she can't buy PM post with 'money earned through Saradha, Narada'

Politics FP Staff Apr 23, 2019 17:28:43 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 Voting LIVE Updates: In Bengal, Modi tells Mamata she can't buy PM post with 'money earned through Saradha, Narada'
  • Team 101 Reporters

    17:28 (IST)

    Odisha election polling latest updates

    Polling in two booths in Odisha adjourned due to incorrect pairing of EVM and VVPAT
    Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)Surendra Kumar has adjourned voting in two polling booths in the State due to mis-pairing of EVM and VVPAT machines. In a press statement, the Kumar said polling in booth number196 of Badamba Assembly Constituency and booth number 183 of Deogarh Assembly Constituency have been suspended due wrong pairing. The CEO will recommend for fresh polling in these two booths, it added. 

    Input by Bibhuti Mohapatro/101Reporters

  • 17:09 (IST)

    Voter turnout till 5 pm

    STATE               Turnout till 3 pm
    Assam 70.41%
    Bihar 46.94%
    Goa 58.99%
    Gujarat 50.58%
    Jammu and Kashmir 11.22%
    Karnataka 54.49%
    Kerala 58.56%
    Maharashtra 45.64%
    Odisha 47.72%
    Tripura 67.12%
    Uttar Pradesh 48.27%
    West Bengal 68.25%
    Chhattisgarh 55.29%
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 56.81%
    Daman and Diu 61.23%

  • Team 101 Reporters

    17:01 (IST)

    Gujarat election polling latest updates
    25 complaints filed with Gujarat CEO
    A total of 25 complaints were filed on Tuesday with the Gujarat CEO. A complaint was filed in Ahmedabad as polling didn't begin at 7 am. Another was filed from Manavadar of Porbandar constituency on alleged bogus voting. 
     
    The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC)  has also complained to the CEO regarding MCC violation. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going to cast his vote at Nishan school in Ranip, posters and banners were allegedly displayed within the 100 metres of the polling booth by his supporters.
     
    Amit Cowper/101Reporters

  • 16:43 (IST)

    Narendra Modi in West Bengal latest updates

    Modi mocks Mamata over PM aspirations

    In Asansol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked TMC chief Mamata Banerjee for her prime ministerial aspirations. "By fighting on just a handful of seats, Didi is dreaming of becoming a prime minister. If the post of prime minister could be bought in auctions, then Congress and Didi  would've bought the post with the money they've looted from the country. Didi, this prime minister post is not available for auction that you can buy if with the money earned in Saradha, Narada (scams)."

  • 16:31 (IST)

    Narendra Modi in West Bengal latest updates

    Corruption and crime are non-stop under TMC rule, says PM

    Addressing a rally in Asansol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Before 2014, the Congress government had made a record of corruption. Today, the TMC government is giving tough competition to the Congress. Corruption and crime are non-stop under TMC rule. And 'Speed-breaker Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) is also there."

  • 16:24 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election latest updates

    Ahmed Patel says Congress will soon decide on Priyanka Gandhi's candidature

    On speculation on Priyanka Gandhi contesting from Varanasi, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said, "She herself has said that she'll definitely contest if party asks her to. The party will soon take a decision on it. The Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) will decide after consulting others."

  • Kerala election polling latest updates

    Congress leaders attribute high voter turnout in Kerala to 'Rahul Gandhi wave'

    Congress leaders have attributed the high voter turnout despite several odds to a Rahul Gandhi wave sweeping Kerala. Senior leaders like A K Antony, Ooommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala and Mullappally Ramachandran claimed that the wave will help the party to win all the 20 seats in the state.  

    'The Rahul effect' was more palpable in several northern and central constituencies, where people turned up in large numbers to cast their vote from early morning. Wayanad, where the Gandhi scion is contesting the election, is heading for a record turnout with as many as 60 percent voters casting their votes till 3 pm. The polling percentage in Wayanad in 2009 and 20014 was 73.25 percent and 74.6 percent respectively. The current trend shows that turnout will cross the previous figures. Polling has also been above 60 percent in Kannur, Idukki, Chalakkudy, Kottayam and Pathanamthittta.

  • 16:10 (IST)

    Voter turnout till 4 pm

    STATE 4:00 PM
    Assam 62.13%
    Bihar 46.94%
    Goa 58.92%
    Gujarat 50.32%
    Jammu and Kashmir 11.22%
    Karnataka 50.03%
    Kerala 55.55%
    Maharashtra 44.64%
    Odisha 46.44%
    Tripura 65.92%
    Uttar Pradesh 47.41%
    West Bengal 68.25%
    Chhattisgarh 55.29%
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 56.81%
    Daman and Diu 55.02%

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:00 (IST)

    Gujarat election polling latest updates

    Lone voter in Banej booth casts vote

    In Gujarat, the single voter of Banej temple booth in Gir forest's Mahant Dharmdas has also voted this time around. The Banej polling station, setup for the first time in 2007, is unique as it has just one voter.

    Located in the deep forest of Gir, the only resident is the 62-year-old temple priest who resides alone in the deep woods. Bharatdas has been taking care of the temple for the past 17 years. He had first cast vote on this booth in 2007 Assembly election when it was part of Junagadh district, and in the 2012 and 2017 Assembly polls as well as 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha election.

    It is said that Pandavas during their exile passed through Gir forest and when their mother Kunti became thirsty great archer, Arjun released a bow to get water from the earth. Hence, the name ‘Banej’.

    Though the polling across constituencies in Gujarat will be held till 6 pm on Thursday, at Banej booth, the polling party sealed the EVM soon after the single voter cast his vote.

    Input by Rajnish Mishra/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:56 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir election polling latest updates

    PDP, NC workers clash in Anantnag

    Polling agents from PDP and National Conference indulged in a fist fight at a booth in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, CNN-News18 reported. The clash ended after security personnel stationed at the booth intervened. The constituency is voting in three phases due to security reasons.

  • 15:50 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election latest updates

    BJP workers thrash NCP activist in Bhopal for showing black flags to Sadhvi Pragya

    An NCP worker was thrashed by alleged BJP workers in Bhopal after he reportedly showed black flags to Sadhvi Pragya during her road show in the constituency.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:47 (IST)

    Gujarat election polling latest updates

    40 voters on remote Ajad island off Gujarat coast also voting today

    The 40-odd voters of the mid sea polling booth on remote Ajad island booth situated in the Gulf of Kutch/Arabian sea, off Okha coast of Gujarat (30 kilometres) are also voting on Tuesday.

    A booth was set up on the island deprived of basic amenities for long and inhabits only 89 people of whom 40 odd were voters, for the first time in 2014 LS polls. It comes under Khambhalia assembly constituency of Devbhoomi Dwarka district and Jamnagar constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2017, there was 90 percent voting turnout there.

    The election team has made all arrangements for a makeshift booth with all material including EVM/VVPAT after traveling in a boat to the island.

    Input by Rajnish Mishra/101Reporters

  • 15:36 (IST)

    Odisha election polling latest updates

    Poling official dies after collapsing on duty

    A polling official at booth number 41 in Kantapal village in Dhenkanal died, after collapsing while on duty, according to ANI.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:34 (IST)

    West Bengal election latest updates

    Polling agent found dead in Buniadpur

    Polling officer found hanging in his house in buniadpur, South Dinajpur in Balurghat constituency. Babulal Murmu allegedly committed suicide on Monday night. His wife has alleged that he was under pressure and was disturbed because of developments in West Bengal in the last two phases. No complaint has been registered against anyone in the matter so far.

    Input by A Ghose/101Reporters

  • Kerala election polling latest updates

    Case filed against voter after allegation of EVM malfunction found to be false

    A case has been registered against a voter in Thiruvananthapuram constituency after his complaint that the vote he cast for his candidate was credited to another was found wrong. The Medical College police registered the case against Ebin after his complaint was found false in a test voting at the Central School polling booth in the city. The action has been initiated against Ebin on the basis of the Election Commission direction to refer false complaints to the police.

    As per the EC direction, the onus of proving the complaint is with the complainant. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has criticised the direction saying that the issue a voter may rise could be due to technical issues and it was not for an ordinary person to prove it.

  • 15:24 (IST)

    Assam election polling latest updates

    Manmohan Singh after casting vote at polling booth in Dispur

  • 15:15 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election latest updates

    State-wise Voter Turnout till 3 pm

    State 3:00 PM
    Assam 60.24%
    Bihar 37.05%
    Goa 46.36%
    Gujarat 39.50%
    Jammu and Kashmir 9.63%
    Karnataka 38.19%
    Kerala 43.21%
    Maharashtra 33.09%
    Odisha 34.34%
    Tripura 45.54%
    Uttar Pradesh 30.34%
    West Bengal 52.80%
    Chhattisgarh 44.77%
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 37.20%
    Daman and Diu 42.99%

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:03 (IST)

    West Bengal election latest updates

    Voter killed in TMC-Congress clashes in Murshidabad

    A villager identified as Tiyarul Kalam, 55, died in a political clash between TMC and Congress in Murshidabad's Baligram area. This is the first confirmed news of the death of a voter for phase three election in West Bengal. 

    Input by A Ghose/101Reporters

  • 14:43 (IST)

    State-wise Voter Turnout

    Odisha-32.82%,

    Tripura-44.64%,

    Uttar Pradesh-29.76%,

    West Bengal-52.37%,

    Chhattisgarh-42.97%,

    Daman and Diu-42.99%%,

    Dadra and Nagar Haveli-37.20%

  • 14:43 (IST)

    Kerala election voting latest updates

    7 voters die in Kerala during voting

    Seven voters have died in Kerala during the voting across different polling stations. One voter died after he came to know his name was not in the voter list.  Another Marar Venugopala passed away after he returned home after voting. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:28 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    WATCH: Men hurl country-made bombs in Bengal

    A few men were seen hurling country-made bombs at booth no 27 and 28 of Raninagar, Murshidabad in West Bengal. While locals could not ascertain the identity of these people, they said crude bombs were hurled to scare away voters. More details are awaited. 

    A Ghose/101Reporters

  • 14:18 (IST)

    VOTER TURNOUT TILL 2 PM

    According to the Election Commission data, 37.94 percent have voted till 2 pm in the third phase of Lok Sabha Election. West Bengal, where polling was marred due to elections, has recorded a turnout of 52.40 percent; Jammu and Kashmir 9.63 percent; Karnataka 36.74 percent. 

    STATE 8:00 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM 11:00 AM 12:00 PM 1:00 PM 2:00 PM
    Assam 0.00% 5.47% 12.36% 22.71% 28.64% 42.35% 46.61%
    Bihar 0.00% 0.00% 12.64% 13.03% 25.65% 25.65% 37.05%
    Goa 0.00% 0.00% 11.70% 12.83% 28.49% 28.91% 46.36%
    Gujarat 0.00% 0.05% 9.99% 10.48% 24.93% 25.50% 39.27%
    Jammu and Kashmir 0.00% 0.00% 1.59% 1.90% 4.72% 4.72% 9.63%
    Karnataka 0.00% 0.00% 7.42% 8.14% 21.05% 22.77% 36.74%
    Kerala 0.00% 0.13% 10.63% 14.40% 25.79% 28.78% 40.00%
    Maharashtra 0.00% 0.09% 6.97% 7.97% 17.26% 18.21% 32.07%
    Odisha 0.00% 0.12% 7.15% 7.15% 18.58% 18.58% 32.82%
    Tripura 0.00% 0.00% 5.83% 14.02% 29.21% 29.54% 44.96%
    Uttar Pradesh 0.00% 0.46% 10.36% 10.88% 22.39% 22.90% 29.76%
    West Bengal 0.00% 0.00% 16.85% 16.85% 35.00% 35.39% 52.40%
    Chhattisgarh 0.00% 0.00% 12.58% 13.81% 27.29% 29.48% 42.97%
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0.00% 0.00% 11.40% 11.40% 21.62% 21.62% 37.20%
    Daman and Diu 0.00% 0.00% 9.93% 9.93% 23.93% 23.93% 42.99%

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:56 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Violence reported from Maldaha Uttar

    Another incident of violence was reported from Maldaha Uttar. A BJP member from the block, Sagar Roy, was allegedly beaten up by TMC members when he tried to record the attack on his phone. The attackers were allegedly trying to capture booth no 173 at Chachol.

    Input by A Ghose

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:51 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Violence in Bengal

    Sporadic incidents of violence have been reported from across West Bengal in the third phase of polling. The clashes between the TMC and the BJP have escalated. The TMC workers allegedly ransacked the BJP camp office, following which the BJP workers razed the camp office of the TMC in Motigunj area. A delegation of BJP leaders will meet Chief Election Officer for West Bengal Aariz Aftab at 3 pm today to complain about vote rigging and escalating violence during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:27 (IST)

    Panchmahal election voting latest updates

    My first vote to advanced technology, says first-time voter after finding name on EC website

    Kishu Jain, a first time voter who cast his vote in Aadarsh Vidhyalay booth of Panchmahal constituency in Gujarat. He said, “At first the booth-level officers were unable to find my name in the list, they went through two-three bunch of lists but were unable to find my name. But all thanks to the EC's site which helped me finding my name, serial number the booth name. So here's my first vote to the advanced technology."

    Vraj Rupachandani/101Reporters

  • 13:12 (IST)

    OVERALL VOTER TURNOUT TILL 1 PM

    25.49% polling recorded in phase 3 till 1 pm

    Odisha records 22.70 percent turnout after six hours of voting in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, especially Bhubaneshwar which recorded a dismal 8.68 percent. Assam recorded a 42.35 percent and Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag recorded 4.72 percent. 

    STATE 8:00 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM 11:00 AM 12:00 PM 1:00 PM
    Assam 0.00% 5.47% 12.36% 22.71% 28.64% 42.35%
    Bihar 0.00% 0.00% 12.64% 13.03% 25.65% 25.65%
    Goa 0.00% 0.00% 11.70% 12.83% 28.49% 28.91%
    Gujarat 0.00% 0.05% 9.99% 10.48% 24.93% 25.50%
    Jammu and Kashmir 0.00% 0.00% 1.59% 1.90% 4.72% 4.72%
    Karnataka 0.00% 0.00% 7.42% 8.14% 21.05% 22.77%
    Kerala 0.00% 0.13% 10.63% 14.40% 25.79% 28.78%
    Maharashtra 0.00% 0.09% 6.97% 7.97% 17.26% 18.21%
    Odisha 0.00% 0.12% 7.15% 7.15% 18.58% 18.58%
    Tripura 0.00% 0.00% 5.83% 14.02% 29.21% 29.54%
    Uttar Pradesh 0.00% 0.46% 10.36% 10.88% 22.39% 22.90%
    West Bengal 0.00% 0.00% 16.85% 16.85% 35.00% 35.39%
    Chhattisgarh 0.00% 0.00% 12.58% 13.81% 27.29% 29.48%
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0.00% 0.00% 11.40% 11.40% 21.62% 21.62%
    Daman and Diu 0.00% 0.00% 9.93% 9.93% 23.93% 23.93%

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:58 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    Voter records himself voting in Uttara Kannada constituency, cops file a criminal case

    A voter in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada constituency recorded a video of him casting vote. The video clearly shows whom the voter votes for. As the video went viral in the constituency, Karwar deputy commissioner K Harish Kumar said that a criminal case will be filed against the voter. 

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Gujarat election voting latest updates

    Gautam Adani casts vote from Ahmedabad

    Industrialist Gautam Adani, who is usually under attack by the Congress for his alleged proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, casts his vote along with his family at a booth in Bopal area in Ahmedabad under Gandhinagar constituency. 

  • Wayanad election voting latest updates

    NDA candidate at Wayanad demands re-polling

    NDA candidate at Wayanad Thushar Vellappally has demanded re-polling in the CMS Higher Secondary School booth at Arappatta in Mooppanad panchayat after an electronic machine there malfunctioned. In a letter to the Election Commission, he said that that a vote was not cast even after pressing twice.

    "Pressing the voting machine twice can make changes in the voting. Therefore, a re-polling is required in the booth to ensure fair voting," the letter sent through his chief election agent said.

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Kashmir election voting latest updates

    Below 5% voting in Anantnag till 12 pm

    Less than 5 percent of the 5.30 lakh electorate of Anantnag district in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir exercised their franchise in the first four hours of polling on Tuesday.

    The overall poll percentage in Anantnag till 11.00 am was 4.79 percent. Polling will end at 4.00 pm, instead of the usual 6.00 pm, following a request by police. The polling so far has been peaceful in the restive district, police officials said.

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Kerala election voting latest updates

    Snake inside VVPAT machine in Kannur

    Voting was briefly halted at a polling station in Kerala's Kannur Lok Sabha constituency after a snake was found inside a VVPAT machine, triggering panic among officials and voters. However, the snake was removed and voting continued.

    The Kannur constituency, where sitting MP PK Sreemathy (CPI-M-LDF), K Surendran (Cong-UDF) and  K Padmanabhan (BJP-NDA) are trying their luck, is witnessing brisk polling since Tuesday morning.

  • 12:32 (IST)

    Dismal voting in Anantnag

    Video by Sameer Yasir

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:26 (IST)

    Policemen found sleeping during election duty at a booth in Rampur

    A policeman and an election officer were found sleeping at Khursheed Inter College booth in Rampur parliamentary constituency.

    Photo by Shannu Khan, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:24 (IST)

    Rampur election voting latest update

    District Magistrate rubbishes Akhilesh Yadav's claims on EVM malfunction, says scale of problem exaggerated 

    Rampur District Magistrate AK Singh said that he had no knowledge of EVM malfunctions in such large numbers as claimed by Samajwadi Party leaders. He claimed that the few reports of technical snags were closer to what is considered normal and that all machines were replaced promptly. He said that the polling was underway at all booths normally.

  • 12:13 (IST)

    OVERALL VOTER TURNOUT TILL NOON

    23.84% recorded in 117 constituencies

    23.84% turnout recorded till 12 pm, according to Election Commission's latest data. States like Bihar recorded 25.65 percent, Gujarat recorded 24.93 percent and Jammu and Kashmir recorded a dismal 4.72 percent.

    STATE 8:00 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM 11:00 AM 12:00 PM
    Assam 0.00% 5.47% 12.36% 22.71% 28.64%
    Bihar 0.00% 0.00% 12.64% 13.03% 25.65%
    Goa 0.00% 0.00% 11.70% 12.83% 28.49%
    Gujarat 0.00% 0.05% 9.99% 10.48% 24.93%
    Jammu and Kashmir 0.00% 0.00% 1.59% 1.90% 4.72%
    Karnataka 0.00% 0.00% 7.42% 8.14% 21.05%
    Kerala 0.00% 0.13% 10.63% 14.40% 25.79%
    Maharashtra 0.00% 0.09% 6.97% 7.97% 17.26%
    Odisha 0.00% 0.12% 7.15% 7.15% 18.58%
    Tripura 0.00% 0.00% 5.83% 14.02% 29.21%
    Uttar Pradesh 0.00% 0.46% 10.36% 10.88% 22.39%
    West Bengal 0.00% 0.00% 16.85% 16.85% 35.00%
    Chhattisgarh 0.00% 0.00% 12.58% 13.81% 27.29%
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0.00% 0.00% 11.40% 11.40% 21.62%
    Daman and Diu 0.00% 0.00% 9.93% 9.93% 23.93%

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Anantnag election voting latest updates

    Voter turnout in Anantnag dismal

    Anantnag 1.50%
    Dooru 9.60%
    Kokernag 9.50%
    Shangus 7.70%
    Bijbehara 1.00%
    Pahalgam 10.10%

  • Kerala Election Voting Latest Updates

    LDF candidate and BJP's Sabarimala hero pitted against each other in Pathanamathitta

    In Pathanamathitta, Left Democratic Front candidate Veena George claimed good prospects for her win and said that the fight is between LDF and United Democratic Front. But it is widely believed that she may be down to the third spot, with the main fight being between BJP and the UDF. The BJP candidate in Pathanamthitta, K Surendran, is a Sabarimala agitation hero and has spent much time behind bars. The state government has slapped over 200 cases against him. This is believed to have created great sympathy for him, especially among the women voters.

  • Pathanamthitta Election Voting Latest Updates

    Sabarimala-sensitive constituency picks up after one hour of dull voting

    Signs of the unfolding drama in the Sabarimala-sensitive Pathanamthitta constituency are already visible. Polling in Pathanamthitta started on a slow note, with the constituency lagging behind most others in the first hour, with less than 2 percent polling been registered while most other constituencies witnessed 3-plus percentage polling. But as polling entered its second hour, Pathanamthitta not only caught up with other constituencies but also recorded one of the highest percentages — 5.8 percent. It was only behind Thrissur, a constituency where BJP candidate and film star Suresh Gopi is said to be giving a tough fight, recording the highest voting percentage of 6.3 percent.

  • 11:44 (IST)

    Kerala election voting latest updates

    Shashi Tharoor casts vote in Thiruvananthapuram 

  • Anantnag election voting latest updates

    Train services between Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla and Anantnag suspended 

    The train services were suspended on Tuesday for "security reasons" in the Kashmir Valley, as polling in Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency is underway. Voting in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency began on a dull note and people chose to stay indoors instead of casting their franchise. 

    Polls in Anantnag will be held in three phases. This is for the first time in history that one constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will be going to polls in three days. The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had protested and called for a shutdown in the Valley. The authorities have stopped the train services on Srinagar-Badgam-Baramulla in north Kashmir. Similarly, all train services will remain suspended on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund line in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region.

  • 11:23 (IST)

    Are EVMs really faulty or programmed in this fashion: Kejriwal

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, pointing towards faulty EVMs, asked as to why the votes were being directed to the BJP only. "Are these really faulty or programmed in this fashion?" Kejriwal said in a tweet.

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    Anant Kumar Hegde casts vote with wife

    Anant Kumar Hegde, who has held the Uttara Kannada seat since 2004, votes with his wife Sriroopa at KHB colony in Karwar. He will be contesting against Anand Asnotikar from JD(S) for the seat.

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Voter turnout till 11 am

    Overall voting turnout 11.61%

    According to Election Commission, overall voter turnout till 11 am is 11.61 percent. Assam recorded a turnout of 22.71 percent, while Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag recorded a dismal 1.90 percent after four hours of voting.

    STATE 8:00 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM 11:00 AM
    Assam 0.00% 5.47% 12.36% 22.71%
    Bihar 0.00% 0.00% 12.64% 13.03%
    Goa 0.00% 0.00% 11.70% 12.83%
    Gujarat 0.00% 0.05% 9.99% 10.48%
    Jammu and Kashmir 0.00% 0.00% 1.59% 1.90%
    Karnataka 0.00% 0.00% 7.42% 8.14%
    Kerala 0.00% 0.13% 10.63% 14.40%
    Maharashtra 0.00% 0.09% 6.97% 7.97%
    Odisha 0.00% 0.12% 7.15% 7.15%
    Tripura 0.00% 0.00% 5.83% 14.02%
    Uttar Pradesh 0.00% 0.46% 10.36% 10.88%
    West Bengal 0.00% 0.00% 16.85% 16.85%
    Chhattisgarh 0.00% 0.00% 12.58% 13.81%
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0.00% 0.00% 11.40% 11.40%
    Daman and Diu 0.00% 0.00% 9.93% 9.93%

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Akhilesh Yadav slams EC over reports of EVM malfunctioning

    Alleging that EVMs across India have been malfunctioning, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Election Commission. "EVMs across India malfunctioning or voting for the BJP. DMs say poll officials untrained to operate EVMs. 350+ being replaced. This is criminal negligence for a polling exercise that costs 50,000 crs," Akhilesh tweeted. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:00 (IST)

    Goa election voting latest updates

    Around 13% voting for the first two hours in all Goa constituencies 

    Nearly 13 percent voting was reported in the first two hours of polling for both, the Lok Sabha and three Assembly constituencies, in Goa. As per Election Commission of India records, North Goa Parliamentary seat polled 13.14 percent votes while in South Goa 13.12 percent people turned out to the polling booths.

    Voting remained peaceful and no long queues were seen in most of the booths. Mandrem Assembly constituency reported 13.05 percent voting while it was 14.47 percent voting in Mapusa Assembly constituency. Shiroda Assembly constituency reported 13.18 percent voting for the first two hours.

    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with his wife, Sulakshana Sawant, were amongst the first voters. Goa Governor Mridula Sinha and her husband were also amongst the early voters at Dona Paula booth near Panaji. North Goa Congress candidate Girish Chodankar, BJP North Goa candidate Shripad Naik, South Goa Congress candidate Francis Sardinha, South Goa BJP candidate Narendra Sawaikar and South Goa Shiv Sena candidate Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik were also amongst the first voters at their respective booths.

    Both the AAP contestants Pradeep Padgaonkar and Elvis Gomes too voted during the first two hours.

    Rupesh Samant/101Reporters

  • 10:44 (IST)

    Bogus voting, EVM malfunctioning reported across India

    Various states in the fray for the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha election have complained of bogus voting and EVM malfunctioning. In Kerala, there were reports that voting has stopped at Chowara booth near Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram constituency after voters complained that the 'lotus' symbol of the BJP lit up after they cast their vote for the Congress. EVM malfunctioning has been reported in several polling booths across Odisha, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

  • Kerala Election Voting Latest Updates

    Not worried about EVM malpractice in Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor

    After reports claiming that votes cast for Congress from Thiruvananthapuram kept showing the BJP symbol, Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor has said that he is not worried. Voting has been stopped at Chowara booth near Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram constituency, which is witnessing a fierce three-cornered contest featuring Tharoor after voters complained that the lotus symbol of the BJP has lit up after they cast their vote for the Congress.

    Local Congress MLA M Vincent said that the party has allowed election officials to resume voting in the Chowara booth after they claimed there was no issue in the EVM. He said that the party will decide its future course of action after checking the VVPAT.

    In Wayanad, the constituency that has shot to national fame due to the presence of Rahul Gandhi, the EVM played truant in at least eight places. In Pathanamthitta, the scene of a high-octane fight, voting machines at a number of booths threw up problems, delaying the start of voting. Chief Electoral Officer Teekaram Meena told the Firstpost that he was collecting reports from districts to respond to the issue. He termed the complaint made by some voters regarding lighting up of BJP symbol against that of the Congress was baseless

  • 10:19 (IST)

    Overall voting percentage in phase 3 Lok Sabha election 2019

    TIME 8:00 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM
    Assam 0.00% 5.47% 12.36%
    Bihar 0.00% 0.00% 12.64%
    Goa 0.00% 0.00% 11.70%
    Gujarat 0.00% 0.05% 9.99%
    Jammu and Kashmir 0.00% 0.00% 1.59%
    Karnataka 0.00% 0.00% 7.42%
    Kerala 0.00% 0.13% 10.63%
    Maharashtra 0.00% 0.09% 6.97%
    Odisha 0.00% 0.12% 7.15%
    Tripura 0.00% 0.00% 5.83%
    Uttar Pradesh 0.00% 0.46% 10.36%
    West Bengal 0.00% 0.00% 16.85%
    Chhattisgarh 0.00% 0.00% 12.58%
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0.00% 0.00% 11.40%
    Daman and Diu 0.00% 0.00% 9.93%

  • 10:14 (IST)

    Gujarat  election voting latest updates

    Modi's mother casts vote

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba has cast her vote at a polling booth in Raysan village near Gandhinagar. Earlier, Modi had met her before casting his vote in Ahmedabad

  • 10:13 (IST)

    Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik casting his vote at polling booth

Load More


Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 Voting LATEST Updates: In Asansol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked TMC chief Mamata Banerjee for her prime ministerial aspirations. "By fighting on just a handful of seats, Didi is dreaming of becoming a prime minister. If the post of prime minister could be bought in auctions, then Congress and Didi  would've bought the post with the money they've looted from the country. Didi, this prime minister post is not available for auction that you can buy if with the money earned in Saradha, Narada (scams)."

Polling agents from PDP and National Conference indulged in a fist fight at a booth in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, CNN-News18 reported. The clash ended after security personnel stationed at the booth intervened. The constituency is voting in three phases due to security reasons.

An NCP worker was allegedly thrashed by BJP workers in Bhopal after he reportedly showed black flags to Sadhvi Pragya during her road show in the constituency.

A voter identified as Tiyarul Kalam, 55, who was wounded in the clashes between TMC and Congress workers at Murshidabad, has succumbed to his injuries. This is the first confirmed news of the death of a voter for phase three election in West Bengal.

Clashes between party workers of Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress marred polling in West Bengal. Violence was reported in various polling booths and near Murshidabad a few men even hurled country-made bombs near polling booths. Meanwhile, EVM snag held up voting in various booths in Kerala. Polling at one booth in Vadakara constituency has been extended up to 11 pm. The extra five hours has been given to voters under the Kollam Puliyancherry booth in the Quilandy segment as voting was held up there until 12.25 pm due to malfunctioning EVM machines. Voting was also delayed in several other booths in the constituency due to snags in EVMs.

Till 2 pm, overall voter turnout has been recorded at 37.94 percent with Assam recording 46.61 percent, Bihar at 37.05 percent, Goa at 46.36 percent and Jammu and Kashmir still at a dismal 9.63%. Meanwhile, sporadic incidents of violence have been reported from across West Bengal in the third phase of polling. The clashes between the TMC and the BJP have escalated. The TMC workers allegedly ransacked the BJP camp office, following which the BJP workers razed the camp office of the TMC in Motigunj area.

According to official Election Commission data, Odisha records 22.70 percent turnout after six hours of voting in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, especially Bhubaneswar which recorded a dismal 8.68 percent. Overall voter turnout has been recorded at 25.49 percent. Assam recorded a 42.35 percent and Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag recorded 4.72 percent.

A voter in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada constituency recorded a video of him casting vote. The video clearly shows whom the voter votes for. As the video went viral in the constituency, Karwar deputy commissioner K Harish Kumar said that a criminal case will be filed against the voter.

According to latest Election Commission data, 23.84 percent turnout recorded till 12 pm. States like Bihar recorded 25.65 percent, Gujarat recorded 24.93 percent and Jammu and Kashmir recorded a dismal 4.72 percent. West Bengal recorded a high turnout with 35 percent.

After four hours of polling (polling for phase 3 began at 7 am), overall voter turnout recorded is 11.61 percent. Assam recorded a turnout of 22.71 percent, while Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag recorded a dismal 1.90 percent after four hours of voting. All eyes are on the Anantnag district as it goes to polls in the troubled region of south Kashmir. Unprecedented security measures have been taken by government authorities to ensure peaceful elections. This parliamentary constituency is spread across the four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama, but only one district is going to polls, This is the first parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in three phases, spread over three days — 23, 29 April and 6 May.

Alleging that EVMs across India have been malfunctioning, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Election Commission. "EVMs across India malfunctioning or voting for the BJP. DMs say poll officials untrained to operate EVMs. 350+ being replaced. This is criminal negligence for a polling exercise that costs 50,000 crs," Akhilesh tweeted.

Various states in the fray for the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha election have complained of bogus voting and EVM malfunctioning. In Kerala, there were reports that voting has stopped at Chowara booth near Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram constituency after voters complained that the 'lotus' symbol of the BJP lit up after they cast their vote for the Congress. EVM malfunctioning has been reported in several polling booths across Odisha, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

According to the latest data by the Election Commission, overall voter turnout till 10 am stands at 10.26 percent. Till 10 am, Assam recorded 12.36 percent, Bihar recorded 12.64 percent, Gujarat at 9.99 percent, two southern states of Kerala and Karnataka at 10.63 and 7.42 percent respectively. Other states like Odisha, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh recorded voter turnout of 7.15 percent, 16.85 percent and 10.36 percent respectively. 

The scene outside the Ahmedabad polling booth, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote in the third phase of Lok Sabha election, brought back memories from 2017 when the prime minister held a roadshow after casting his vote during the Gujarat Assembly election. The Congress in 2017 had then alleged that the state election commission was Modi's "personal secretary. After casting his vote in Ahmedabad's Ranip on Tuesday, Modi met with BJP chief Amit Shah, who is contesting from the Gandhinagar seat.

Modi encouraged the first-time voters to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections."For the first time, people born in the 21st century are voting. I congratulate them and invite them to vote. This is their century. They should vote to secure this century for their future. I hope they come in numbers to cast their votes," Modi said after casting his vote in Ranip in Ahmedabad."Voting today feels like take a holy dip during Kumbh. I feel blessed to be a part of this grand elections festival," Modi said. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon reaching Gujarat met up with his mother Hiraba at her Gandhinagar residency. Modi is at the polling booth at Ahmedabad's Ranip where he cast his vote today. Seen outside the polling booth with BJP chief Amit Shah, Modi spent some time at his mother's home.

The 26 seats in Gujarat — all of which the BJP won in 2014 — and Kerala — whose 20 seats are a major base for the opposition Left and the Congress — are going to vote in this round. The BJP will be in trouble if it slips in Gujarat, the home turf of its two biggest leaders - Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The other two big states voting in the phase are Maharashtra (14 of 48) and Karnataka (14 of 28). Major contests will unfold in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar too. More than 30 of the constituencies going to vote have a high concentration of Muslims and Christians, making it a significant indicator of the minority mandate.

Polling for the third and largest phase of Lok Sabha election in 116 seats, including all constituencies in Gujarat and Kerala, with BJP president Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers among prominent candidates in the fray, has begun. More than 18 crore voters — nearly three times the population of the United Kingdom — in 13 states and two union territories, including all of Gujarat, Kerala and half of Karnataka, will line up to decide their fate.

In the third phase of polling, which is being touted as the biggest of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, 116 parliamentary constituencies will go to polls. In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party finished ahead of the Congress in the seats which went to polls in the first and second phase but was behind non-Congress, non-BJP parties.

Parliamentary constituencies which will go to polls in each phase beginning today saw the BJP winning a majority in the 2014 elections. Of the 117 seats, the BJP won 62 and the NDA, 67, in 2014.

With the rising mercury, the heat of campaigning for Lok Sabha elections is also increasing day by day. And it was in this “heat of political campaigning” that Congress president Rahul Gandhi falsely attributed the 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe to the Supreme Court.

On Monday, in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court in view of a contempt petition filed against him for attributing wrong observations to the apex court, Rahul admitted that he attributed the statement 'chowkidar chor hai' to Supreme Court as a "rhetorical flourish in the heat of political campaigning" and expressed ”regret” for the same. On many occasions during his political campaigning, Rahul has said that the apex court has declared that 'chowkidar chor hai'— a reference to Supreme Court judgment in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Following the "regret" expressed by Rahul, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that Rahul himself has accepted that he has been spreading lies. While Rahul has expressed regret, the contempt petition will come up for hearing on Tuesday.

On Tuesday the apex court will decide whether it accepts Rahul's “regret” or proceeds with further action. Whatever the case may be, the contempt case against Rahul and the fact that he had erred in attributing a certain statement to SC wrongly, has given BJP enough ammunition against Congress president and might set the tone for the political campaign in coming days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who held public rallies in Udaipur and Jodhpur in Rajasthan and Dindori, and Nandurbar in Maharashtra on Monday will head towards Odisha and West Bengal on Tuesday where he will campaign at Kendrapara and Balasore and Asansol.

Rahul will be addressing public meetings at Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. He will address public rallies at Dungarpur in Rajasthan and Shahdol and Sihora in Madhya Pradesh.

23 April is also the last date for filing the nominations papers for Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. It was on Monday, with just a day left for the last date of nominations, that Congress finally announced its candidates for Lok Sabha candidates from Delhi.

Congress has fielded Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president and former chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi while JP Aggarwal has been given the charge of Chandni Chowk in central Delhi and DPCC Chief Ajay Maken will be contesting from the New Delhi. Delhi's former education minister Arvinder Singh Lovely has got a ticket East Delhi constituency. All of them will be filing their nomination papers tomorrow and this might create ‘nomination rush’ in the capital city.

Polling will be held on Tuesday for the third and largest phase of Lok Sabha election in 116 seats, including all constituencies in Gujarat and Kerala, with BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers among prominent candidates in the fray.

The states that would go to poll on 23 April include Assam (4 seats) Bihar (5 seats), Chhattisgarh (7 seats), Gujarat (10 seats), Goa (2 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Karnataka (14 seats), Kerala (20 seats), Maharashtra (14 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (10 seats), West Bengal (5 seats), Tripura (1 seat), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1 seat) and Daman and Diu (1 seat). Earlier, the Election Commission had postponed voting in the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat to the third phase, saying that the law-and-order situation there was not conducive for holding free and fair poll during the second phase.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 17:28:43 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement