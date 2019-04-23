Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 Voting LIVE Updates: After 4 hours of polling, Anantnag in South Kashmir records a dismal 1.90% voter turnout

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 Voting LATEST Updates: After four hours of polling (polling for phase 3 began at 7 am), overall voter turnout recorded is 11.61 percent. Assam recorded a turnout of 22.71 percent, while Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag recorded a dismal 1.90 percent after four hours of voting. All eyes are on the Anantnag district as it goes to polls in the troubled region of south Kashmir. Unprecedented security measures have been taken by government authorities to ensure peaceful elections. This parliamentary constituency is spread across the four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama, but only one district is going to polls, This is the first parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in three phases, spread over three days — 23, 29 April and 6 May.
Alleging that EVMs across India have been malfunctioning, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Election Commission. "EVMs across India malfunctioning or voting for the BJP. DMs say poll officials untrained to operate EVMs. 350+ being replaced. This is criminal negligence for a polling exercise that costs 50,000 crs," Akhilesh tweeted.
Various states in the fray for the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha election have complained of bogus voting and EVM malfunctioning. In Kerala, there were reports that voting has stopped at Chowara booth near Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram constituency after voters complained that the 'lotus' symbol of the BJP lit up after they cast their vote for the Congress. EVM malfunctioning has been reported in several polling booths across Odisha, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Assam.
According to the latest data by the Election Commission, overall voter turnout till 10 am stands at 10.26 percent. Till 10 am, Assam recorded 12.36 percent, Bihar recorded 12.64 percent, Gujarat at 9.99 percent, two southern states of Kerala and Karnataka at 10.63 and 7.42 percent respectively. Other states like Odisha, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh recorded voter turnout of 7.15 percent, 16.85 percent and 10.36 percent respectively.
The scene outside the Ahmedabad polling booth, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote in the third phase of Lok Sabha election, brought back memories from 2017 when the prime minister held a roadshow after casting his vote during the Gujarat Assembly election. The Congress in 2017 had then alleged that the state election commission was Modi's "personal secretary. After casting his vote in Ahmedabad's Ranip on Tuesday, Modi met with BJP chief Amit Shah, who is contesting from the Gandhinagar seat.
Modi encouraged the first-time voters to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections."For the first time, people born in the 21st century are voting. I congratulate them and invite them to vote. This is their century. They should vote to secure this century for their future. I hope they come in numbers to cast their votes," Modi said after casting his vote in Ranip in Ahmedabad."Voting today feels like take a holy dip during Kumbh. I feel blessed to be a part of this grand elections festival," Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon reaching Gujarat met up with his mother Hiraba at her Gandhinagar residency. Modi is at the polling booth at Ahmedabad's Ranip where he cast his vote today. Seen outside the polling booth with BJP chief Amit Shah, Modi spent some time at his mother's home.
The 26 seats in Gujarat — all of which the BJP won in 2014 — and Kerala — whose 20 seats are a major base for the opposition Left and the Congress — are going to vote in this round. The BJP will be in trouble if it slips in Gujarat, the home turf of its two biggest leaders - Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.
The other two big states voting in the phase are Maharashtra (14 of 48) and Karnataka (14 of 28). Major contests will unfold in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar too. More than 30 of the constituencies going to vote have a high concentration of Muslims and Christians, making it a significant indicator of the minority mandate.
Polling for the third and largest phase of Lok Sabha election in 116 seats, including all constituencies in Gujarat and Kerala, with BJP president Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers among prominent candidates in the fray, has begun. More than 18 crore voters — nearly three times the population of the United Kingdom — in 13 states and two union territories, including all of Gujarat, Kerala and half of Karnataka, will line up to decide their fate.
In the third phase of polling, which is being touted as the biggest of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, 116 parliamentary constituencies will go to polls. In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party finished ahead of the Congress in the seats which went to polls in the first and second phase but was behind non-Congress, non-BJP parties.
Parliamentary constituencies which will go to polls in each phase beginning today saw the BJP winning a majority in the 2014 elections. Of the 117 seats, the BJP won 62 and the NDA, 67, in 2014.
With the rising mercury, the heat of campaigning for Lok Sabha elections is also increasing day by day. And it was in this “heat of political campaigning” that Congress president Rahul Gandhi falsely attributed the 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe to the Supreme Court.
On Monday, in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court in view of a contempt petition filed against him for attributing wrong observations to the apex court, Rahul admitted that he attributed the statement 'chowkidar chor hai' to Supreme Court as a "rhetorical flourish in the heat of political campaigning" and expressed ”regret” for the same. On many occasions during his political campaigning, Rahul has said that the apex court has declared that 'chowkidar chor hai'— a reference to Supreme Court judgment in the Rafale fighter jet deal.
Following the "regret" expressed by Rahul, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that Rahul himself has accepted that he has been spreading lies. While Rahul has expressed regret, the contempt petition will come up for hearing on Tuesday.
On Tuesday the apex court will decide whether it accepts Rahul's “regret” or proceeds with further action. Whatever the case may be, the contempt case against Rahul and the fact that he had erred in attributing a certain statement to SC wrongly, has given BJP enough ammunition against Congress president and might set the tone for the political campaign in coming days.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who held public rallies in Udaipur and Jodhpur in Rajasthan and Dindori, and Nandurbar in Maharashtra on Monday will head towards Odisha and West Bengal on Tuesday where he will campaign at Kendrapara and Balasore and Asansol.
Rahul will be addressing public meetings at Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. He will address public rallies at Dungarpur in Rajasthan and Shahdol and Sihora in Madhya Pradesh.
23 April is also the last date for filing the nominations papers for Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. It was on Monday, with just a day left for the last date of nominations, that Congress finally announced its candidates for Lok Sabha candidates from Delhi.
Congress has fielded Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president and former chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi while JP Aggarwal has been given the charge of Chandni Chowk in central Delhi and DPCC Chief Ajay Maken will be contesting from the New Delhi. Delhi's former education minister Arvinder Singh Lovely has got a ticket East Delhi constituency. All of them will be filing their nomination papers tomorrow and this might create ‘nomination rush’ in the capital city.
Polling will be held on Tuesday for the third and largest phase of Lok Sabha election in 116 seats, including all constituencies in Gujarat and Kerala, with BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers among prominent candidates in the fray.
The states that would go to poll on 23 April include Assam (4 seats) Bihar (5 seats), Chhattisgarh (7 seats), Gujarat (10 seats), Goa (2 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Karnataka (14 seats), Kerala (20 seats), Maharashtra (14 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (10 seats), West Bengal (5 seats), Tripura (1 seat), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1 seat) and Daman and Diu (1 seat). Earlier, the Election Commission had postponed voting in the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat to the third phase, saying that the law-and-order situation there was not conducive for holding free and fair poll during the second phase.
Anantnag election voting latest updates
Train services between Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla and Anantnag suspended
The train services were suspended on Tuesday for "security reasons" in the Kashmir Valley, as polling in Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency is underway. Voting in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency began on a dull note and people chose to stay indoors instead of casting their franchise.
Polls in Anantnag will be held in three phases. This is for the first time in history that one constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will be going to polls in three days. The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had protested and called for a shutdown in the Valley. The authorities have stopped the train services on Srinagar-Badgam-Baramulla in north Kashmir. Similarly, all train services will remain suspended on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund line in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region.
Voter turnout till 11 am
Overall voting turnout 11.61%
According to Election Commission, overall voter turnout till 11 am is 11.61 percent. Assam recorded a turnout of 22.71 percent, while Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag recorded a dismal 1.90 percent after four hours of voting.
Akhilesh Yadav slams EC over reports of EVM malfunctioning
Goa election voting latest updates
Around 13% voting for the first two hours in all Goa constituencies
Nearly 13 percent voting was reported in the first two hours of polling for both, the Lok Sabha and three Assembly constituencies, in Goa. As per Election Commission of India records, North Goa Parliamentary seat polled 13.14 percent votes while in South Goa 13.12 percent people turned out to the polling booths.
Voting remained peaceful and no long queues were seen in most of the booths. Mandrem Assembly constituency reported 13.05 percent voting while it was 14.47 percent voting in Mapusa Assembly constituency. Shiroda Assembly constituency reported 13.18 percent voting for the first two hours.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with his wife, Sulakshana Sawant, were amongst the first voters. Goa Governor Mridula Sinha and her husband were also amongst the early voters at Dona Paula booth near Panaji. North Goa Congress candidate Girish Chodankar, BJP North Goa candidate Shripad Naik, South Goa Congress candidate Francis Sardinha, South Goa BJP candidate Narendra Sawaikar and South Goa Shiv Sena candidate Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik were also amongst the first voters at their respective booths.
Both the AAP contestants Pradeep Padgaonkar and Elvis Gomes too voted during the first two hours.
AS Kamalakshi/101Reporters
Bogus voting, EVM malfunctioning reported across India
Kerala Election Voting Latest Updates
Not worried about EVM malpractice in Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor
After reports claiming that votes cast for Congress from Thiruvananthapuram kept showing the BJP symbol, Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor has said that he is not worried. Voting has been stopped at Chowara booth near Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram constituency, which is witnessing a fierce three-cornered contest featuring Tharoor after voters complained that the lotus symbol of the BJP has lit up after they cast their vote for the Congress.
Local Congress MLA M Vincent said that the party has allowed election officials to resume voting in the Chowara booth after they claimed there was no issue in the EVM. He said that the party will decide its future course of action after checking the VVPAT.
In Wayanad, the constituency that has shot to national fame due to the presence of Rahul Gandhi, the EVM played truant in at least eight places. In Pathanamthitta, the scene of a high-octane fight, voting machines at a number of booths threw up problems, delaying the start of voting. Chief Electoral Officer Teekaram Meena told the Firstpost that he was collecting reports from districts to respond to the issue. He termed the complaint made by some voters regarding lighting up of BJP symbol against that of the Congress was baseless
Overall voting percentage in phase 3 Lok Sabha election 2019
VOTER TURNOUT
Overall voting percentage recorded till 10 am is 10.26%
Delhi BJP MP Udit Raj threatens to quit
BJP's sitting MP from Northwest Delhi Udit Raj has threatened to resign from the BJP at 10 am. Reports have been doing rounds that BJP may not re-nominate him. Raj has said he will wait till 10 am and if the party doesn't decide by then, he may quit the BJP and contest as an independent.
Assam election voting latest updates
Assam voting percentage latest updates (9 am)
Assam saw a voter turnout of 5.47 percent at the two-hour mark.
Voting percentage latest updates (9.30 am)
Overall 8.25%
Assam 12.36%
Bihar 12.64%
Goa 10.40%
Gujarat 7.59%
Jammu and Kashmir 0.00%
Karnataka 6.17%
Kerala 6.85%
Maharashtra 4.11%
Odisha 5.76%
Tripura 4.97%
Uttar Pradesh 9.80%
West Bengal 16.52%
Chhattisgarh 10.53%
Dadra and Nagar Haveli 7.55%
Daman and Diu 10.03%
Gujarat election voting latest updates
Modi repeats 2017 Gujarat Assembly 'show of strength' after casting vote in Ahmedabad
Anantnag election voting latest updates
Unprecedented security measures in south Kashmir
All eyes are on the Anantnag district as it goes to polls in the troubled region of south Kashmir. Unprecedented security measures have been taken by government authorities to ensure peaceful elections. This parliamentary constituency is spread across the four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama, but only one district is going to polls, This is the first parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in three phases, spread over three days — 23, 29 April and 6 May.
The Anantnag parliamentary constituency comprises 16 Assembly segments and has 18 candidates in the fray. Since 2016, after Mehbooba Mufti vacated the seat, the state government failed to hold an election here for what they said was the deteriorating situation in the region due to large scale militancy-related violence.
Kerala election voting latest updates
Pinarayi Vijayan slams EC over EVM malfunctioning
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan came down heavily on the Election Commission for the widespread glitches in EVMs reported from the state. He said that the machine in his own booth in Kannur constituency had developed problems. He said that the Commission had not taken adequate steps to ensure that the machines worked properly.
Gujarat election voting latest updates
Voting today feels like holy dip in Kumbh, says Narendra Modi
Anantnag election voting latest updates
Mehbooba Mufti pitted against National Conference Hasnain Masoodi
Voting in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir began amid high security. More than 170 companies of security forces have been deployed in the constituency where former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is pitted against Congress state president GA Mir and judge-turned-politician Hasnain Masoodi.
Polling is being carried out in Anantnag in three phases starting with Anantnag district today while the voting on the three other districts of Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama will be held in subsequent two phases. The elections couldn't earlier be held in 2017 as the authorities feared violence after 8 people were killed during the bypolls on Srinagar constituency in 2017.
The turnout on Srinagar constituency was a record low of 7 percent. The polling began amid a shutdown across Kashmir which was called by separatists against the detention of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Mohammad Yaseen Malik. The authorities have set up more than 700 polling stations across the district.
Gandhinagar election voting latest updates
Modi interacts with voters outside Ranip polling booth
Saying that he is fortunate to be part of democracy's biggest festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the voters should cast their franchise and chose a strong government for the country. Modi reached Gujarat on Tuesday morning, met with party chief Amit Shah, who is contesting from the Gandhinagar seat, met with his mother Hiraba after which he cast his vote from Nishant School in Ranip.
Gandhinagar election voting latest updates
Narendra Modi casts vote in Ranip Ahmedabad
Gandhinagar election voting latest updates
Narendra Modi meets mum
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Hiraba in Gandhinagar. Modi will be voting soon from Nishant School in Ranip in Ahmedabad which comes under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency where BJP president Amit Shah is the BJP candidate.
Shimoga election voting latest updates
Polling starts in Shivamogga amid heavy security arrangements
In Shivamogga, it is a fight between BS Yeddyurappa's son BS Raghavendra and Madhu Bangarappa. For the second time, the constituency is witnessing a poll battle between sons of two former chief ministers. Madhu Bangarappa is the son of late-Congress chief minister S Bangarappa.
They both had faced the elections from Shivamogga in 2018 during the state bypolls. However, Bangarappa had lost the elections to Raghavendra. The third phase is being analysed as crucial for both the contestants as Bangarappa has continuously lost last four elections since 2008. On the other hand, the voters have supported Raghavendra for the last two elections.
AS Kamalakshi/101Reporters
Shimoga election voting latest updates
Yeddyurappa, with son pray before casting their vote
State BJP chief and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and his family performed special poojas at a temple at his home place Shikaripura in Shivamogga before casting votes. Yeddyurappa, his son and incumbent MP BY Raghavendra performed pooja at Sri Huchchuraya Swamy temple and Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mandir at Shikaripura.
Usually the family performs special poojas before casting votes in every election. Raghavendra is the BJP candidate from the constituency, which is witnessing the high voltage battle this time. Hundreds of his supporters were gathered near the temple. The family will cast the votes at Booth Number 134 of Taluk Office at Shikaripura.
AS Kamalakshi/101Reporters
Kerala election voting latest updates
Alphons Kannamthanam, Shashi Tharoor, Kummanam Rajasekharan in fray
Union minister Alphons Kannamthanam is seeking to make his Lok Sabha debut from Ernakulam. Sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is facing a triangular contest in Thiruvananthapuram, where the BJP has fielded former Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan and the CPI C Divakaran.
It is a do-or-die battle for both the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-headed UDF in most of the 20 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP-led NDA is posing a formidable challenge to the two traditional fronts in at least three constituencies — Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur.
Gujarat election voting latest updates
Narendra Modi to vote shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly has reached his mother's residence in Gandhinagar. The prime minister is expected to cast his vote in Ahmedabad. The 26 seats in Gujarat — all of which the BJP won in 2014 — and Kerala — whose 20 seats are a major base for the opposition Left and the Congress — are going to vote in this round. The BJP will be in trouble if it slips in Gujarat, the home turf of its two biggest leaders - Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.
The Congress and the Left, which are contesting the state separately, must stop an incursion by the BJP if they want to prevail ultimately on May 23 Results Day.
Gandhinagar election voting latest updates
Amit Shah tweets, urges voters to vote for India's security
Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah tweeted to the voters appealing them to turn out in large numbers. He also urged voters to vote for India's "security, pride, and respect" by voting for a "strong and decisive" government.
The party chief, who replaced L K Advani as the party nominee from Gandhinagar, and 370 other candidates are in the fray in the 26 Lok Sabha seats all of which were won by the party in the last election.
Gujarat election voting latest updates
Modi, Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley - star campaigners
In 51,851 polling stations across Gujarat, the star voters will include PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley, LK Advani, Anandi Patel (MP Governor) and Vajubhai Vala (Karnataka Governor).
Amit Cowper/101Reporters
Assam election voting latest updates
EVM malfunctioning reported from Guahati
The malfunctioning of a Electronic Voting Machine from Assam's Guahati has been reported. The EVM glitches marred the polling at several polling booths in the first two phases.
Lok Sabha election voting latest updates
Third phase likely to be an indicator of the minority mandate
The other two big states voting in the phase are Maharashtra (14 of 48) and Karnataka (14 of 28). Major contests will unfold in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar too. More than 30 of the constituencies going to vote have a high concentration of Muslims and Christians, making it a significant indicator of the minority mandate.
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
Battle of the Yadavland
The 10 seats that are polling today are Pilibhit, Bareilly, Badaun, Moradabad, Aonla, Sambhal and Rampur in the northern Rohilkhand region and Firozabad, Etah and Mainpuri in the middle Doab region.
This region marks the beginning of the transition to the heart of Uttar Pradesh, leaving behind the Green Revolution areas of Western Uttar Pradesh, with its sugarcane economy. It has large Muslim and Dalit populations, especially in the Rohilkhand region. The southern middle Doab belt, meanwhile, is largely dominated by other backward classes, politically empowered by the rise of Samajwadi Party. Mulayam Singh Yadav, the party patriarch, hails from this region and had managed to retain his hold even during the 2014 Modi wave.
The Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal, another member of the UP gathbandhan (with SP and BSP), does not have any significant presence in this or the upcoming polling phases in the state.
Mulayam, Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor, Anantkumar Hegde and Sambit Patra are in fray
Apart from Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah, other heavyweights who are facing the voters today are Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Congress veterans Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Anantkumar Hegde and Sambit Patra.
The bare-knuckle match between Azam Khan (Samajwadi Party) and Jaya Prada (BJP) in western Uttar Pradesh's Rampur is also due today.
Kerala election voting latest updates
Polling for 20 LS seats in Kerala begins; polling percentage expected to cross 2014 turnout of 74.02%
Polling for 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala has begun at 7 am in most of the 24,970 polling booths set up for a total of 2.61 crore voters. The voters include 1.34 crore women and 5.50 lakh first-time voters.
Voters in large numbers lined up before polling booths in most constituencies in Kerala before the commencement of the polling. Party workers have been trying to bring maximum voters to the booths before noon in view of the IMD prediction of heavy summer rain accompanied by lightning in several parts of the state in the afternoon.
They hope the polling percentage to cross the 2014 turnout of 74.02% if the weather does not play truant. Kerala is one of the few states which has consistently recorded polling percentage above the national average in all general elections.
Lok Sabha polls are past the halfway point
With this phase, polling will be past the halfway point. The outcome in six states and 302 of the total 542 seats will have been sealed. Last time, the BJP had won 66 of the 116 seats going to vote today while the Congress and its alliance partners won 27, and the rest went to other opposition parties and independents.
Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi in fray
Polling will be held on Tuesday for the third and largest phase of Lok Sabha election in 116 seats, including all constituencies in Gujarat and Kerala, with BJP president Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers among prominent candidates in the fray.
More than 18 crore voters — nearly three times the population of the United Kingdom — in 13 states and two union territories, including all of Gujarat, Kerala and half of Karnataka, will line up to decide their fate.
Baramati election voting latest updates
Polling preparations underway in Maharashtra and Kerala
Chhattisgarh election voting latest updates
Polling preparations underway in Raipur
Preparations are underway at polling station number 195 and 196 in Raipur. Voting for the third phase of elections will begin at 7 am today.
MAINPURI election voting latest updates
Polling preparations underway
Visuals of preparation from polling station number 226, 227, 228 and 229 of Mainpuri Parliamentary constituency. Voting for the third phase of elections will begin at 7 am today.
Ending their 24-year rivalry to take on the BJP, BSP supremo Mayawati shared the stage with Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and sought votes for him from Mainpuri, saying he was a "real leader" of the backward communities "unlike" Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom she dubbed as "farzi" (fake).
The two leaders have not seen eye to eye ever since Mayawati was allegedly assaulted by SP cadres in VVIP Guest House in Lucknow in 1995, though the parties had run a coalition government in Uttar Pradesh for two years prior to that.
BJP won majority in these seats in 2014
116 parliamentary constituencies will go to polls in what is the biggest of the seven phase general election schedule for 2019. In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party finished ahead of the Congress in the seats which went to polls in the first and second phase, but was behind non-Congress, non-BJP parties.
Parliamentary constituencies which will go to polls in each phase beginning today saw the BJP winning a majority in the 2014 elections. Of the 117 seats, the BJP won 62 and the NDA, 67, in 2014.
Karnataka election polling latest updates
Preparations underway in Gulbarga
Preparations are underway at polling station number 175 and 181 in Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency. Voting for the third phase of elections will begin at 7 AM today
Voting timings
According to the Election Commission of India, polling will mostly be held from 7 am to 6 pm, except in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha, where voting will end early.
Assam
7 am to 5 pm: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati
Bihar
7 am to 6 pm: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria
Chhattisgarh
7 am to 3 pm: Surguja (Samri Assembly constituency for polling station no. 124 Chunchuna and polling station no. 125 Punnag
7 am to 6 pm: Other polling stations in Surguja
7 am to 5 pm: Surguja (Assembly constituencies Premnagar, Bhatgaon, Pratappur, Ramanuganj, Lundra, Ambikapur and Sitapur), Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur
Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Daman and Diu will vote in a single phase
As many as 117 Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls today (Tuesday, 23 April), across 13 states and two Union Territories in Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The electorate will vote in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
All parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Daman and Diu will vote in a single phase. Odisha will also vote in the Assembly election in the segments that fall under the Lok Sabha seats that go to polls on Tuesday.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, pointing towards faulty EVMs, asked as to why the votes were being directed to the BJP only. "Are these really faulty or programmed in this fashion?" Kejriwal said in a tweet.
Anant Kumar Hegde, who has held the Uttara Kannada seat since 2004, votes with his wife Sriroopa at KHB colony in Karwar. He will be contesting against Anand Asnotikar from JD(S) for the seat.
Rupesh Samant/101Reporters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba has cast her vote at a polling booth in Raysan village near Gandhinagar. Earlier, Modi had met her before casting his vote in Ahmedabad
Overall 8.25%
Assam 12.36%
Bihar 12.64%
Goa 10.40%
Gujarat 7.59%
Jammu and Kashmir 0.00%
Karnataka 6.17%
Kerala 6.85%
Maharashtra 4.11%
Odisha 5.76%
Tripura 4.97%
Uttar Pradesh 9.80%
West Bengal 16.52%
Chhattisgarh 10.53%
Dadra and Nagar Haveli 7.55%
Daman and Diu 10.03%
According to the Election Commission of India, polling will mostly be held from 7 am to 6 pm, except in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha, where voting will end early.
Assam
7 am to 5 pm: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati
Bihar
7 am to 6 pm: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria
Chhattisgarh
7 am to 3 pm: Surguja (Samri Assembly constituency for polling station no. 124 Chunchuna and polling station no. 125 Punnag
7 am to 6 pm: Other polling stations in Surguja
7 am to 5 pm: Surguja (Assembly constituencies Premnagar, Bhatgaon, Pratappur, Ramanuganj, Lundra, Ambikapur and Sitapur), Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur
All parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Daman and Diu will vote in a single phase. Odisha will also vote in the Assembly election in the segments that fall under the Lok Sabha seats that go to polls on Tuesday.