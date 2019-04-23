Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 Voting LIVE Updates: After 4 hours of polling, Anantnag in South Kashmir records a dismal 1.90% voter turnout



Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 Voting LATEST Updates: After four hours of polling (polling for phase 3 began at 7 am), overall voter turnout recorded is 11.61 percent. Assam recorded a turnout of 22.71 percent, while Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag recorded a dismal 1.90 percent after four hours of voting. All eyes are on the Anantnag district as it goes to polls in the troubled region of south Kashmir. Unprecedented security measures have been taken by government authorities to ensure peaceful elections. This parliamentary constituency is spread across the four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama, but only one district is going to polls, This is the first parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in three phases, spread over three days — 23, 29 April and 6 May.

Alleging that EVMs across India have been malfunctioning, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Election Commission. "EVMs across India malfunctioning or voting for the BJP. DMs say poll officials untrained to operate EVMs. 350+ being replaced. This is criminal negligence for a polling exercise that costs 50,000 crs," Akhilesh tweeted.

Various states in the fray for the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha election have complained of bogus voting and EVM malfunctioning. In Kerala, there were reports that voting has stopped at Chowara booth near Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram constituency after voters complained that the 'lotus' symbol of the BJP lit up after they cast their vote for the Congress. EVM malfunctioning has been reported in several polling booths across Odisha, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

According to the latest data by the Election Commission, overall voter turnout till 10 am stands at 10.26 percent. Till 10 am, Assam recorded 12.36 percent, Bihar recorded 12.64 percent, Gujarat at 9.99 percent, two southern states of Kerala and Karnataka at 10.63 and 7.42 percent respectively. Other states like Odisha, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh recorded voter turnout of 7.15 percent, 16.85 percent and 10.36 percent respectively.

The scene outside the Ahmedabad polling booth, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote in the third phase of Lok Sabha election, brought back memories from 2017 when the prime minister held a roadshow after casting his vote during the Gujarat Assembly election. The Congress in 2017 had then alleged that the state election commission was Modi's "personal secretary. After casting his vote in Ahmedabad's Ranip on Tuesday, Modi met with BJP chief Amit Shah, who is contesting from the Gandhinagar seat.

Modi encouraged the first-time voters to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections."For the first time, people born in the 21st century are voting. I congratulate them and invite them to vote. This is their century. They should vote to secure this century for their future. I hope they come in numbers to cast their votes," Modi said after casting his vote in Ranip in Ahmedabad."Voting today feels like take a holy dip during Kumbh. I feel blessed to be a part of this grand elections festival," Modi said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon reaching Gujarat met up with his mother Hiraba at her Gandhinagar residency. Modi is at the polling booth at Ahmedabad's Ranip where he cast his vote today. Seen outside the polling booth with BJP chief Amit Shah, Modi spent some time at his mother's home.

The 26 seats in Gujarat — all of which the BJP won in 2014 — and Kerala — whose 20 seats are a major base for the opposition Left and the Congress — are going to vote in this round. The BJP will be in trouble if it slips in Gujarat, the home turf of its two biggest leaders - Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The other two big states voting in the phase are Maharashtra (14 of 48) and Karnataka (14 of 28). Major contests will unfold in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar too. More than 30 of the constituencies going to vote have a high concentration of Muslims and Christians, making it a significant indicator of the minority mandate.

Polling for the third and largest phase of Lok Sabha election in 116 seats, including all constituencies in Gujarat and Kerala, with BJP president Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers among prominent candidates in the fray, has begun. More than 18 crore voters — nearly three times the population of the United Kingdom — in 13 states and two union territories, including all of Gujarat, Kerala and half of Karnataka, will line up to decide their fate.

In the third phase of polling, which is being touted as the biggest of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, 116 parliamentary constituencies will go to polls. In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party finished ahead of the Congress in the seats which went to polls in the first and second phase but was behind non-Congress, non-BJP parties.

Parliamentary constituencies which will go to polls in each phase beginning today saw the BJP winning a majority in the 2014 elections. Of the 117 seats, the BJP won 62 and the NDA, 67, in 2014.

With the rising mercury, the heat of campaigning for Lok Sabha elections is also increasing day by day. And it was in this “heat of political campaigning” that Congress president Rahul Gandhi falsely attributed the 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe to the Supreme Court.

On Monday, in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court in view of a contempt petition filed against him for attributing wrong observations to the apex court, Rahul admitted that he attributed the statement 'chowkidar chor hai' to Supreme Court as a "rhetorical flourish in the heat of political campaigning" and expressed ”regret” for the same. On many occasions during his political campaigning, Rahul has said that the apex court has declared that 'chowkidar chor hai'— a reference to Supreme Court judgment in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Following the "regret" expressed by Rahul, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that Rahul himself has accepted that he has been spreading lies. While Rahul has expressed regret, the contempt petition will come up for hearing on Tuesday.

On Tuesday the apex court will decide whether it accepts Rahul's “regret” or proceeds with further action. Whatever the case may be, the contempt case against Rahul and the fact that he had erred in attributing a certain statement to SC wrongly, has given BJP enough ammunition against Congress president and might set the tone for the political campaign in coming days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who held public rallies in Udaipur and Jodhpur in Rajasthan and Dindori, and Nandurbar in Maharashtra on Monday will head towards Odisha and West Bengal on Tuesday where he will campaign at Kendrapara and Balasore and Asansol.

Rahul will be addressing public meetings at Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. He will address public rallies at Dungarpur in Rajasthan and Shahdol and Sihora in Madhya Pradesh.

23 April is also the last date for filing the nominations papers for Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. It was on Monday, with just a day left for the last date of nominations, that Congress finally announced its candidates for Lok Sabha candidates from Delhi.

Congress has fielded Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president and former chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi while JP Aggarwal has been given the charge of Chandni Chowk in central Delhi and DPCC Chief Ajay Maken will be contesting from the New Delhi. Delhi's former education minister Arvinder Singh Lovely has got a ticket East Delhi constituency. All of them will be filing their nomination papers tomorrow and this might create ‘nomination rush’ in the capital city.

Polling will be held on Tuesday for the third and largest phase of Lok Sabha election in 116 seats, including all constituencies in Gujarat and Kerala, with BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers among prominent candidates in the fray.

The states that would go to poll on 23 April include Assam (4 seats) Bihar (5 seats), Chhattisgarh (7 seats), Gujarat (10 seats), Goa (2 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Karnataka (14 seats), Kerala (20 seats), Maharashtra (14 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (10 seats), West Bengal (5 seats), Tripura (1 seat), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1 seat) and Daman and Diu (1 seat). Earlier, the Election Commission had postponed voting in the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat to the third phase, saying that the law-and-order situation there was not conducive for holding free and fair poll during the second phase.

