Lok Sabha Election 2019, Phase 2: Your guide to second phase of voting, constituencies going to polls and the election schedule

In the second phase of polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2019, 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) will witness voting on 18 April. Candidates in 97 parliamentary constituencies will be in the fray in the second phase.

Polling will take place in some of the Lok Sabha seats in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Puducherry, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

In Tamil Nadu, all 39 Lok Sabha seats will go to polling in the southern state.

Counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

State-wise list of constituencies voting in Phase on 18 April:

States/Union Territories Constituencies Assam (5 seats) Karimganj, Silchar, Autonomous district, Mangaldoi, Nawgong Bihar (5 seats) Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka Chhattisgarh (3 seats) Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker Jammu and Kashmir (2 seats) Srinagar, Udhampur Karnataka (14 seats) Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamrajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkaballapur, Kolar Maharashtra (10 seats) Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur Manipur (1 seat) Inner Manipur Odisha (5 seats) Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska Puducherry (1 seat) Puducherry Tamil Nadu (39 seats) Tirvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukoodi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari Tripura (1 seat) Tripura East Uttar Pradesh (8 seats) Nagina, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri West Bengal (3 seats) Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj

Following are the details of the parliamentary constituencies set to vote in the Phase 2 of the 2019 General Election:

Assam

1. Karimganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 11,65,997 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,15,198

Female electors: 5,50,799

Assembly Constituencies: Ratabari (SC), Patharkandi, Karimganj North, Karimganj South, Badarpur, Hailakandi, Katlicherra, Algapur

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: AIUDF’s Radheshyam Biswas is the MP from Karimganj since 2014. In 2004 and 2009 elections, Lalit Mohan Suklabaidya of the Congress won the seat. In 1998 and 1999, Nepal Chandra Das held the seat while representing the Congress party.

Demographics: Part of the Barak Valley, Karimganj is notably a Muslim-dominated constituency. The community forms over 50 percent of the electorate. The AIUDF, a Muslim dominated party, has made inroads into this constituency in recent years.

2. Silchar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 10,60,175 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 5,54,540

Female electors: 5,05,635

Assembly Constituencies: Silchar, Sonai, Dholai (SC), Udharbond, Lakhipur, Barkhola, Katigorah

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister Santosh Mohan Dev represented the constituency between 1999 and 2009. In 2009 elections, Kabindra Purkayastha of the BJP won the seat. In the 2014 polls, Congress’ leader Sushmita Dev won the seat defeating Purkayastha.

Demographics: Muslims voters play a significant role during elections in this constituency as they constitute at least 35 percent of the total population. Bengali Hindu voters, most of whom are descendants of refugees from Bangladesh, are also a significant proportion of the population.

3. Autonomous District Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 7,01,890 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 3,58,880

Female electors: 3,43,010

Assembly Constituencies: Haflong (ST), Bokajan (ST), Howraghat (ST), Diphu (ST), Baithalangso (ST)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Jayanta Rongpi of the CPM-ML won the seat in 1999 elections. Since 2004, the seat is being held by Biren Singh Engti of the Congress party.

Demographics: The constituency comprises two tribal autonomous districts: Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong. These two autonomous territories are home to several indigenous tribes in Assam like Karbi, Dimasa, Kuki, Biate etc.

4. Mangaldoi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 15,15,676 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,91,539

Female electors: 7,24,137

Assembly Constituencies: Kamalpur, Rangiya, Nalbari, Paneri, Kalaigaon, Sipajhar, Mangaldoi (SC), Dalgaon, Udalguri (ST), Majbat

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ramen Deka of BJP has been the sitting MP since 2009. Before him, Narayan Chandra Borkataky of the BJP represented the constituency. In 1999 elections, Madhab Rajbhangshi of the Congress won the seat.

Demographics: Bodo voters are in sizeable numbers in the constituency. Mangaldoi also has over 4 lakh Muslim voters, half of whom are of Assamese origin. Mangaldoi Assembly segment, which comes under this constituency, has a special place in Assam’s political history, as a bye-election here in 1979, exposed the irregularities in the electoral rolls. This incident is considered the starting point of the six-year-long Assam agitation.

5. Nawgong Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 15,23,881 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,92,424

Female electors: 7,31,457

Assembly Constituencies: Jagiroad (SC), Marigaon, Laharighat, Raha (SC), Nowgong, Barhampur, Jamunamukh, Hojai, Lumding

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister Rajen Gohain is the sitting MP from Nowgong since 1999.

Demographics: Nagaon, which is considered the hub of vegetable production in Assam, is a BJP citadel. With 35 percent Muslim electorate, the party has reportedly been able to retain the seat due to split in Muslim votes in previous elections.

***

Bihar

1. Kishanganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 14,38,990

Female electors: 6,76,113

Male electors: 7,62,877

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Kishanganj Assembly segment was added from Madhepura Lok Sabha seat in 2008

Assembly constituencies: Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kishanganj, Kochadhaman, Amour, Baisi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain won the seat in 1999, defeating RJD’s Taslimuddin. However, the latter won the seat in 2004. Congress leader Mohammed Asarul Haque has been the MP since 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire district of Kishanganj and parts of Purnia district. The constituency receives funds from the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. With a population of 16,90,400, Kishanganj district is a Muslim-dominated region with more than 11.49 lakh Muslims.

2. Katihar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 14,46,478

Female electors: 6,77,434

Male electors: 7,69,044

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Prior to delimitation, Manihari Assembly segment was a de-reserved seat.

Assembly constituencies: Katihar, Kadwa, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari (ST), Barari

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency has remained a BJP stronghold till 2014. Nikhil Kumar Choudhary was the MP between 1999 and 2004. However, he lost to NCP’s Tariq Anwar in 2014.

Demographics: It covers most parts of Katihar district. It has a population of 30,71,029, of which 12,80,190 people are literate, as per Census 2011. It is backward district receiving funds from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

3. Purnia Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 15,82,967

Female electors: 7,49,357

Male electors: 8,33,610

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Kasba, Banmankhi (SC), Rupauli, Dhamdaha, Purnia, Korha (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Rajesh Ranjan won the seat in 1999 as an Independent candidate. BJP’s Uday Singh held the seat for the next two terms. In 2014, JD(U)’s Santosh Kumar defeated Singh by more than 1.16 lakh votes.

Demographics: It covers large parts of Purnia district and a small part of Katihar district. Muslims form a significant vote bank in this constituency. Part of the Seemanchal region, the eponymous district also receives aid from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

4. Bhagalpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total electors: 16,85,339

Female electors: 7,90,154

Male electors: 8,95,185

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti (SC), Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur, Nathnagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: CPM’s Subodh Ray won the seat in 1999 but lost to Sushil Kumar Modi of the BJP in 2004. BJP’s Syed Shahnawaz Hussain won the 2006 bypoll and held the seat till 2014, where he lost to RJD’s Shailesh Kumar Urph Bulo Mandal.

Demographics: It covers a large part of Bhagalpur district. It is one of Bihar’s well-known urban centres with a population of 30,37,766 people. It also has a sizeable Muslim population of 5.37 lakh people. It also receives funds under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

5. Banka Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 15,49,456

Female electors: 7,24,446

Male electors: 8,25,010

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Chakai and Jhajha Assembly segments were removed and added to Jamui Lok Sabha seat. Katoria was also declared as an ST seat.

Assembly constituencies: Sultanganj, Amarpur, Dhoraiya (SC), Banka, Katoria (ST), Belhar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Digvijaya Singh won the seat in 1999 but lost it to RJD’s Giridhari Yadav. In 2009, Singh contested as an Independent and won. In the 2010 bypoll, another Independent candidate Putul Kumari won but lost the seat to RJD’s Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency has never elected a Sangh Parivar member. It spread across the entire Banka district and a part of Bhagalpur district. At least two constituencies within Banka are Maoist-affected. Since it is a part of Seemanchal, which is dominated by Muslims, minority votes play a big role in Banka.

***

Chhattisgarh

1. Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 15,91,373 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,93,838

Male electors: 7,97,222

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Chowki and Birandranagar Assembly segments were replaced by Pandariya and Mohla-Manpur segments.

Assembly Constituencies: Pandariya, Dongargarh (SC), Khujji, Kawardha, Rajnandgaon, Mohla-Manpur (ST), Khairagarh, Dongargaon

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Raman Singh from BJP won the election. In 2004, Pradeep Gandhi, also from BJP, won the election. Madhusudan Yadav from BJP was elected MP in 2009 elections. BJP candidate Abhishek Singh won the election in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency is spread over Rajnandgaon and Kabirdham districts. The constituency holds importance as it had catapulted former MP Raman Singh to the position of chief minister. The seat is currently held by his son Abhishek Singh. Rajnandgaon district has a population of 15,37,133 and a majority of them depend on agriculture, according to the Chhattisgarh government. The region is rich in the deposit of limestone and has several extraction and mining industries. Kabirdham has a population of 8,22,526.

2. Mahasamund Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 15,16,177 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,58,372

Male electors: 7,57,434

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Saraipali (SC), Mahasamund, Kurud, Basna, Rajim, Dhamtari, Khallari, Bindranawagarh (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Shyama Charan Shukla from Congress won the election when the constituency was part of Madhya Pradesh. In 2004, Ajit Jogi from Congress became the first MP from this constituency after it became a part of Chhattisgarh. In 2009 and 2014, BJP candidate Chandulal Sahu was elected MP.

Demographics: Mahasamund has a population of 10,32,754, mostly rural (89 percent), according to Census 2011. Lying on the border of Odisha, this Congress bastion was lost to BJP in 2009. Congress heavyweight in the state Vidya Charan Shukla has been elected from this constituency six times.

3. Kanker Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 14,48,375 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,25,171

Male electors: 7,21,936

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Gunderdehi and Kanker Assembly constituencies were merged. Sanjari was merged with Balod and Narayanpur constituency was dissolved.

Assembly Constituencies: Sihawa (ST), Gunderdehi Kanker (ST), Sanjari Balod, Antagarh (ST), Keshkal (ST), Dondi Lohara (ST), Bhanupratappur (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Sohan Potai from BJP was elected MP from Kanker, when it was a part of Madhya Pradesh. In 2004, Potai again won a majority from the constituency when the state of Chhattisgarh came into place and continued to win in 2009. In 2014, BJP candidate Vikram Usendi was elected MP.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across four districts of Dhamtari, Kanker, Kondagaon and Balod. This tribal-dominated constituency has been affected by Maoist violence for many years.

***

Jammu and Kashmir

1. Srinagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors:14,23,729 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,93,610

Male electors: 7,29,701

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kangan, Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Zadibal, Eidgah, Khanyar, Habba kadal, Amira kadal, Sonawar, Batmaloo, Chadoora, Budgam, Beerwah, Khan Sahib, Chrar-i-sharief

Results in last four elections: NC leader Omar Abdullah won the Lok Sabha election in 1999 and 2004. He was succeeded by his father Farooq Abdullah in 2009. PDP’s Tariq Hameed Karra won the election in 2014.

Demographics: The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat is spread over three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal. It has 12,90,318 voters who will cast their votes in 1,716 polling booths across the constituency. It is one of the four constituencies in India (three of them in the Valley) where Muslims are over 80 percent of the electorate.

2. Udhampur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 14,23,729 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,93,610

Male electors: 7,29,701

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kishtwar, Inderwal, Doda, Bhaderwah, Ramban, Banihal, Gulab Garh, Reasi, Gool Arnas, Udhampur, Chenani, Ram Nagar, Bani, Basohli, Kathua, Billawar, Hira Nagar

Results in last four elections: BJP’s Chaman Lal Gupta won the election in 1999. He was succeeded by Congress’ Chaudhary Lal Singh in 2004. Singh was re-elected in 2009. BJP’s Jitendra Singh was elected MP in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency is spread over six districts of Kathua, Doda, Ramban, Reasi, Udhampur and Kishtwar in the Jammu region of the state. The majority of voters in this constituency are Hindus followed by the Muslim voters, including the tribal Gujjars and nomadic goatherds called the 'Bakarwals'. Sikh voters are also present in this constituency.

***

Karnataka

1. Udupi-Chikmaglur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total Electors: 13,87,295 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,79,286

Female Electors: 7,08,009

Assembly Constituencies: Chikmagalur, Kapu, Karkal, Kundapura, Mudigere (SC), Sringeri, Tarikere, Udupi

Reserved: No

Delimited: This constituency came into existence only in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda won the seat in 2009. However, he resigned in order to take over as Karnataka chief minister in 2011. In the bye-election, K Jayaprakash Hegde won the seat. Since the 2014 elections, the seat is being held by BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje.

Demography: As per a 2014 report, SCs/STs, Billavas, Vokkaligas and Bunts form the majority of the population. Christians, Muslims, Brahmins and Lingayats are also found in sizeable numbers in this constituency. It is to be noted that the constituency is unique in the sense that it includes coastal as well as the Malnad region (Western Ghats). Owing to the presence of several places of religious significance, Hindutva politics is dominant in the Udupi-Chikmagalur constituency.

2. Hassan Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total Electors: 15,61,336 (2014 estimate)

Male Electors: 7,89,668

Female Electors: 7,71,668

Assembly Constituencies: Kadur, Shravanabelagola, Arsikere, Belur, Hassan, Holenarasipur, Arkalgud, Sakleshpur

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In the Delimited process of 2008, Birur and Kadur from Chikmaglur were added to Hassan.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Hassan is well known as the pocket borough of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. In 1999 elections, G Putta Swamy Gowda won the seat on a Congress ticket. However, since 2004, the constituency is represented by Deve Gowda.

Demography: Vokkaligas, an agricultural community dominant in the South of Karnataka, are the single largest as well as the dominant caste in the constituency. Vokkaligas are at least 15 percent of the population in the state. Lingayats are the second biggest community in the constituency. Dalits and Schedule Tribes together form a notable vote bank in the constituency too.

3. Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total Electors: 16,97,417 (Latest estimates)

Male Electors: 8,33,719

Female Electors: 8,63,599

Assembly Constituencies: Belthangady, Moodabidri, Mangalore City North (previously Surathkal), Mangalore City South (previously Mangalore), Mangalore (previously Ullal), Bantval, Puttur, Sullia (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Belthangady Assembly segment was under Chikmagalur constituency and the Bantwal and Moodabidri Assembly segments, and the former Surathkal Assembly segment (now renamed as Mangalore City North) were under the Udupi constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Naleen Kumar Kateel of the BJP is the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: The coastal Lok Sabha constituency is at the heart of Tulu Nadu, the area where Tulu is the dominant language. The dominant communities in this constituency are Billavas, who are nearly 4.5 voters, followed by Muslims, who are of equal strength. The other communities include Bunts, Gowdas, Vokkaligas and Christians. Communal politics plays a significant role in this constituency where BJP has made inroads in the last two decades.

4. Chitradurga Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total Electors: 16,61,272 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,44,864

Female Electors: 8,16,408

Assembly Constituencies: Molakalmuru (ST), Challakere (ST), Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Hosadurga, Holalkere (SC), Sira, Pavagada

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, it became a reserved seat.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shashi Kumar won the seat in 1999 on a JDU ticket. In the 2004 elections, NY Hanumanthappa won the seat as a Congress candidate. In the 2009 elections, Janardhana Swamy of the BJP won the seat. But he lost the seat to BN Chandrappa in the 2014 elections by a margin of over a lakh votes.

Demography: According to news reports, community politics plays a major role in Chitradurga, one of the least developed districts in India. Bhovi and Madiga, the communities belonging to the Scheduled Castes, are dominant in the constituency. Madigas are the biggest community, with over 4 lakh voters in the constituency. The BJP and the JD(S) gave tickets to candidates belonging to Bhovi community in the last Lok Sabha elections. Vokkaligas and Muslims also constitute sizeable section of the population.

5. Tumkur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total Electors: 15,18,518 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,64,561

Female Electors: 7,53,957

Assembly Constituencies: Chikkanayakanahalli, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural, Koratagere (SC), Gubbi, Madhugiri

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: GS Basavaraj won the seat in 1999 and 2009 elections, first as a Congress candidate and then as a BJP nominee. In 2004, S Mallikarjunaiah of the BJP won the seat. Ten years later, in the 2014 elections, BJP lost the seat to Congress candidate SP Muddahanumegowda.

Demography: Situated close to state capital Bengaluru, Tumkur, the district headquarters, is quickly becoming a satellite town of Bengaluru. Tumkur is unique as it borders eight other districts — the most in Karnataka — and remains a bastion of Lingayat community in the otherwise Vokkaliga-dominated South Karnataka. Lingayats are dominant in 9 out of the 11 constituencies in the district; Chikkanayakanahalli, Tiptur and Tumkur Rural being their major pockets. Vokkaligas the second most important group while Dalits are the third largest group.

6. Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total Electors: 16,69,262 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,39,052

Female Electors: 8,30,210

Assembly Constituencies: Malavalli (SC), Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Srirangapatna, Nagamangala, Krishnarajpet, Krishnarajanagara

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Maddur and Malavalli Assembly segments saw some minor changes in their boundaries.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Late cine star Ambareesh represented the constituency till 2009, when he was defeated by N Cheluvaraya Swamy of the JDS. In the 2013 by-poll, actor-turned politician Ramya won the seat on a Congress ticket. In the 2014 elections, JDS leader CS Puttaraju won the seat but he resigned in 2018 to become a minister in the state government. In the 2018 by-poll, LR Shivarame Gowda of the JDS retained the seat.

Demography: Mandya is dominated by Vokkaligas, whose candidates have repeatedly been elected from this constituency. Additionally, it is to be noted that Vokkaligas form around half of the population in the eponymous district and hold the key to political fortunes of the candidates.

7. Mysore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total Electors: 17,23,134 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,67,893

Female Electors: 8,55,241

Assembly Constituencies: Madikeri, Virajpet, Piriyapatna, Hunsur, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja

Reserved: No

Delimited Yes. Madikeri and Virajpet Legislative Assembly segments were earlier in the erstwhile Mangalore Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, the erstwhile titular head of the Mysore royal family, Srikanta Datta Wadeyar, was elected on a Congress ticket. In 2004 elections, CH Vijayashankar of the BJP defeated Wadeyar by a margin of just 17,000 votes. Vijayashankar, however, lost the seat in the 2009 elections to Congress’ AH Vishwanath. In the 2014 elections, Pratap Simha of the BJP won the election.

Demography: Situated in the erstwhile Mysore region, the constituency is a mix of urban as well as rural Karnataka. The constituency is made up of Kodogu and Mysore regions. Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja and Chamaraja are primarily urban centres while the rest are rural or semi-urban constituencies. Vokkaligas and Kurubas are influential castes in this constituency, while there are also sizeable number of Lingayats, Muslims and OBCs. In addition, Kodugu region is dominated by Kodavas, a martial community who are the original inhabitants of the region.

8. Chamrajanagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total Electors: 15,55,779 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,89,383

Female Electors: 7,66,396

Assembly Constituencies: Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar, Gundlupet, T Narasipura, Nanjangud, Heggadadevankote, Varuna

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Boundary changes in Varuna Assembly segments

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Srinivasa Prasad of the JDU won the seat. In 2004 polls, M Shivanna of the JDS snatched the seat from the JDU. Since 2009, the constituency is represented by R Dhruvanarayana of the Congress.

Demography: Reserved for the Scheduled Castes candidates, Chamrajanagar Lok Sabha constituency is dominated by Vokkaligas, Dalits, Backward Classes, and minorities. One of the constituents — HD Kote Taluk — is also dominated by tribal communities.

9. Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total Electors: 21,90,397 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 11,35,845

Female Electors: 10,54,552

Assembly Constituencies: Kunigal, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bangalore South, Anekal, Magadi, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Channapatna

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: HD Kumaraswamy won the seat in 2009 elections. However, he resigned to contest the Karnataka elections in 2013. Since 2013, DK Suresh of the Congress represents the constituency.

Demography: The Vokkaliga caste is the dominant factor in the Bangalore Lok Sabha constituency. Lingayats, Muslims, Kirubas, Other Backwards Castes like Tigalas and Besthas constitute the rest of the population. Some of the constituents of the constituency like Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bangalore South, Anekal are largely part of Bengaluru’s growing metropolitan region.

10. Bangalore North Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total Electors: 24,01,472 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 12,60,356

Female Electors:11,41,116

Assembly Constituencies: KR Puram, Byatarayanapura, Yeshvanthapura, Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleshwaram, Hebbal, Pulakeshinagar

Reserved:No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Shivajinagara and Shanti Nagar VIdhan Sabha constituencies went to Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency is known for electing veteran Congress leader CK Jaffer Sharif eight times between 1977 and 1999. Since 2004, the BJP has won the seat thrice. In the 2004 elections, noted top cop HT Sangliana won the seat after defeating Sharif by 30,000 votes. In the 2009 polls, DB Chandre Gowda registered a win over Sharif, who lost by around 60,000 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda defeated the Congress candidate by over 2.3 Lakh votes.

Demography: The constituency is highly urban with some of the fastest growing areas in Bengaluru. It is one of the most populated constituencies in the state. The constituency also has a large number of migrants from North India. After the delimitation process in 2008, some Muslim dominated areas went to Bangalore Central. The Vokkaligas and Muslims, along with OBCs and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes can decide the electoral fortunes of the candidates.

11. Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total Electors: 19,31,663 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 10,10,586

Female Electors: 9,21,077

Assembly Constituencies: Sarvagnanagar, CV Raman Nagar, Shivajinagar, Shanti Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Chamarajapet, Mahadevapura

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was created out of North and South Bangalore Lok Sabha constituencies in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: PC Mohan of the BJP is the sitting MP.

Demography: The constituency is a melting pot of different communities, especially linguistic and religious minorities. There is a significant presence of Muslim, Christian and Tamil voters in the constituency. The presence of a large number of minority voters has been attributed to the delimitation process which added some Muslim-dominated segments in the new Lok Sabha constituency. Being an economic hub, the areas covered by the constituency have also attracted migrants from North of India, who have settled here.

12. Bangalore South Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total Electors: 19,99,882 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 10,51,316

Female Electors: 9,48,566

Assembly Constituencies: Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanaba Nagar, BTM Layout, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is the biggest bastion of the BJP in Karnataka. The saffron party has been undefeated in this constituency since 1991 when KV Gowda won the seat for the first time. Between 1996 and 2018, Union Minister Ananth Kumar represented the constituency. His untimely death in November last year means the constituency has to elect a new candidate in the upcoming elections.

Demography: A largely cosmopolitan area, Bangalore South is one of the few Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka where Brahmins can play a decisive role in determining the winner. However, the single largest vote bank is that of Vokkaligas, who account for over 5 Lakh voters. Additionally, minority communities account for over 2 lakh votes.

13. Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total Electors: 16,58,342 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,43,740

Female Electors: 8,14,602

Assembly Constituencies: Gauribidanur, Bagepalli, Chikkaballapur, Yelahanka, Hoskote, Devanahalli (SC), Doddaballapur, Nelamangala

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Congress has been winning this seat since 1998. In 1998, 1999 and 2004 elections, RL Jalappa won the seat before making way for former Union Minister Veerappa Moily, who continues to represent the constituency.

Demography: According to a Firstpost report in 2014, the caste mix of the constituency makes it prone to polarisation. While backward classes, including SC/STs, constitute around 500,000 voters. Vokkaligas, Karnataka’s second largest community, accounts for 450,000 voters. The Baliliga community, which is dominant in the constituency, makes up 300,000 voters, while minorities number over 200,000. Lingayats, the largest community in the state, have a presence of only 50,000 here.

14. Kolar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 28

Total Electors: 14,92,975 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,55,450

Female Electors: 7,37,525

Assembly Constituencies: Sildaghata, Chintamani, Srinivaspura, Mulbagal (SC), Kolar Gold Fields (SC), Bangarapet (SC), Kolar, Malur

Reserved:Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited:Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Kolar Lok Sabha seat is a Congress stronghold. Former Union Minister KH Muniyappa has been winning this seat continuously since 1991.

Demography: Known as for its gold mines, Kolar is part of the Vokkaliga belt, where the caste plays an important role during the elections. The constituency lies on the border with Andhra Pradesh, which explains the sizeable population of Telugu speakers in the district. According to some estimates, 30 percent of the population in the district speak Telugu.

***

Maharashtra

1. Buldhana Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 15,96,234

Female electors: 7,50,687

Male electors: 8,45,547

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was de-reserved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Buldhana, Chikhli, Sindhkhed Raja, Mehkar (SC), Khamgaon, Jalgaon (Jamod).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been held by Shiv Sena for the last four elections. Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It almost covers the entire district of Buldhana. It has a population of 22,32,480 people. A total of 18.21 percent of the people belong to Scheduled Castes and its literacy rate is 83.4 percent as per Census 2011.

2. Akola Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 16,46,463

Female electors: 7,76,547

Male electors: 8,69,922

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Khamgaon and Borgaon Manju Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Akot, Balapur, Aakola West, Akola East, Murtizapur (SC), Risod.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has been a BJP stronghold. In 1999, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh’s Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of BR Ambedkar, won the seat. However, since 2004, BJP’s Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre has been the MP.

Demographics: It covers the entire Akola district and parts of Washim district. The proportion of Ghatole Kunbi community, which is largely affiliated to the saffron party, is more in Washim and Akola. The economy of Akola district largely depends on agriculture. Its sex ratio is 946, higher than the state’s 929, and its literacy rate is 88 percent. A total of 20.07 percent of the population comprises Scheduled Castes.

3. Amravati Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 16,11,365

Female electors: 7,63,315

Male electors: 8,48,050

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency before 2008. Teosa Assembly segment was added from Wardha Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Badnera, Amravati, Teosa, Daryapur (SC). Melghat (ST), Achalpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena has a stronghold in this constituency since 1999. Anandrao Vithoba Adsul has been representing the constituency since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Amravati district. With a population of 28,88,445, more than 60 percent of the people are settled in rural areas. The economy of Amravati district is largely dependent on agriculture. It has a literacy rate of 87.4 percent and a sex ratio of 951. Its SC population constitutes 17.53 percent of the total population in the district. It has been identified as a farmer suicide-prone district by the Centre. It has accounted for the most number of farmer suicides in the last three years in the state.

4. Hingoli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 15,86,194

Female electors: 7,46,654

Male electors: 8,39,540

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhokar Assembly seat was moved to Nanded parliamentary constituency and Umarkhed Assembly seat was added after Washim Lok Sabha seat was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Umarkhed (SC), Kinwat, Hadgaon, Basmath, Kalamnuri, Hingoli.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Shiv Sena’s Shivaji Gyanbarao Mane won the seat but lost NCP leader Suryakant Patil in 2004. In 2009, Patil lost the seat to Shiv Sena’s Subhash Bapurao Wankhede. At present, Congress leader Rajeev Shankarrao Satav represents the seat since 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Hingoli district and parts of Nanded and Yavatmal districts. The region is identified as a backward region under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. Hingoli district has a population of 11,77,345 people as per Census 2011. The district came into existence in 1999. It has an SC population of 1,82,565. This seat, spread across parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha accounts for a high number of farmer suicides as well.

5. Nanded Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 16,87,057

Female electors: 8,08,504

Male electors: 8,78,553

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhokar Assembly segment was added from Hingoli Lok Sabha seat and Ahmedpur Assembly seat was moved to Latur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Nanded North, Nanded South, Naigaon and Deglur were newly-created Assembly segments post-delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Bhokar, Nanded North, Nanded South, Naigaon, Deglur (SC), Mukhed

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has been a Congress stronghold. Bhaskarrao Bapurao Khatgaonkar represented the party in 1999 but lost to BJP leader DB Patil in 2004. However, Khatgaonkar won the seat again in 2009, defeating BJP’s Sambhaji Pawar. In 2014, Congress leader Ashok Chavan won the seat by defeating BJP’s DB Patil.

Demographics: It covers almost the entire Nanded district. Located in the Marathwada region, it is known for farmer suicides and is identified as an economically backward district, receiving aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. It has a population of 33,61,292 people with a sizeable Muslim population of 4.71 lakh. It has an SC population of 6,40,483.

6. Parbhani Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 18,03,792

Female electors: 8,57,893

Male electors: 9,45,899

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Singnapur Assembly segment was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Jintur, Parbhani, Gangakhed, Pathri, Partur, Gansavangi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a Shiv Sena bastion. Suresh Ramrao Jadhav was the MP from 1999 to 2004. Then Tukaram Ganpatrao Patil represented the seat till 2009. Ganeshrao Dudhgaonkar won the seat that year. Sanjay Jadhav is the current MP since 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Parbhani district and parts of Jalna district. Parbhani district has a population of 18,36,086 people, as per Census 2011. It is located in the Marathwada region. It has an SC population of 2,47,308. The economy survives mainly on agriculture in the district. The sex ratio is 947 and its literacy rate is 73.3 percent.

7. Beed Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 39

Total electors: 17,92,650

Female electors: 8,29,188

Male electors: 9,63,462

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Georai Assembly seat was added from Jalna Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Georai, Majalgaon, Beed, Ashti, Kaij (SC), Parli

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Jaisinghrao Gaikwad Patil was the MP from 1999 to 2009. In 1999, he contested the seat from BJP while in 2004, it was on an NCP ticket. Since 2009, BJP leader Gopinath Munde has been representing the constituency.

Demographics: It covers the entire Beed district. Located in the Marathwada region, the district has witnessed farmer suicides. Between January and September 2018, 125 farmer suicides were reported from the district, the highest in Marathwada in that time period. The district has a population of 25,85,049, of which 3,51,254 people belong to the Scheduled Castes. A Hindu-majority district, it has a Muslim population of 3.2 lakh people.

8. Osmanabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 17,26,793

Female electors: 7,93,955

Male electors: 9,32,838

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was de-reserved in 2008. Ausa and Omerga Assembly segments were moved from Latur Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Ausa, Omerga (SC), Tuljapur, Osmanabad, Paranda, Barshi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena leader Shivaji Vithhalrao Kamble became the MP in 1999. In 2004, Shiv Sena’s Nahire Kalpana Ramesh won the seat. In 2009, NCP’s Padmasinha Patil defeated Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Gaikwad. However, Gaikwad trounced Patil in the 2014 polls.

Demographics: It covers the entire Osmanabad district and parts of Solapur and Latur districts. Osmanabad district has a population of 16,57,576, of which 1.78 lakh are Muslims. Lying in the southern part of the state, it is located in the east side of the Marathwada region. Only 17 percent of the population lives in urban areas. The sex ratio of the district is 924 and its literacy rate is 78.4 percent. Between January and September 2018, 100 farmers committed suicide, as per reports.

9. Latur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 41

Total electors: 16,82,607

Female electors: 7,84,688

Male electors: 8,97,919

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency before delimitation. Ahmedpur Assembly segment was earlier in Nanded Lok Sabha constituency before 2008. Ausa and Omerga Assembly segments were moved to Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Loha, Latur Rural, Latur City, Ahmedpur, Udgir (SC), Nilanga

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress leader Shivraj Vishwanath Patil won the seat, but lost to BJP’s Rupatai Diliprao Nilangekar Patil in 2004. In 2009, Congress candidate Jayawant Gangaram Awale won the seat and was succeeded by BJP leader Sunil Baliram Gaikwad in 2014.

Demographics: It covers parts of Latur and Nanded districts. Latur has a population of 24,54,196 as Census 2011. Of this, 20.06 lakh people are Hindus. The sex ratio in the district is 928 while the literacy rate is 77.3 percent. Agriculture is the main source of employment in the district. The SC population is 19.6 percent of the total district population.

10. Solapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 42

Total electors: 17,02,755

Female electors: 8,09,019

Male electors: 8,93,736

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency prior to 2008. Mohol and Pandharpur Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Pandharpur Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Mohol (SC), Solapur City North, Solapur City Central, Akkalkot, Solapur South, Pandharpur.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde won the seat in 1999. In 2004, BJP’s Subhash Deshmukh won the seat. In 2009, Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde won the seat again but lost it to BJP leader Sharad Bansode in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Solapur district. The district has a population of 43,17,756 as per Census 2011. It has an SC population of 6,49,745 people.

***

Manipur

1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 8,55,359 (2014 estimate)

Female electors: 4,38, 237

Male electors: 4,17,122

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keisamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Lilong, Thoubal & Wangkhem

Results in last four elections: T Chaoba Singh of the Manipur State Congress Party won the seat in the 1999 elections. From the 2004 elections onwards, the seat has been held by Thokchom Meinya of the Congress.

Demographics: The Inner Manipur constituency largely corresponds to the valley region where 60 percent of the population lives. The Meitei community dominates this constituency. With over half of the state population belonging to the Meitei community, the community has been dominating the political landscape of the state.

***

Odisha

1. Bargarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 1

Total Electors: 11,23,301 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,51,140

Female Electors: 6,79,577

Assembly Constituencies: Padampur, Bijepur, Bargarh, Attabira, Bhatli, Brajarajnagar, Jharsuguda

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence only in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 elections, the constituency was won by Sanjay Bhoi of the Congress. In the last elections, Prabhas Kumar Singh of the BJD won the seat.

Demography: Part of the economically backward Western Odisha region, the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency is largely rural in the landscape, with a significant number of tribal and Scheduled Caste population. As per reports, over one-fifth of the population belong to the Scheduled Castes. The major caste groups are Ganda, followed by Dewar and Dhoba. Among the Scheduled Tribes, Saora, Binjhal and Gond are the dominant communities.

2. Sundargarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 2

Total Electors: 14,10,532 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,18,689

Female Electors: 6,91,843

Assembly Constituencies: Sundargarh, Talsara, Rajgangpur, Biramitrapur, Rourkela, Raghunathpali, Bonai

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Tribal Affairs Jual Oram has represented the seat since 1998, except between 2009 and 2014, when two-time chief minister Hemananda Biswal represented it.

Demography: Tribals constitute half of the population in this reserved constituency. The district of Sundargarh covers the entire area of the Lok Sabha constituency. Bordering Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, Sundargarh is more urban in nature compared to other constituencies. However, it also is one of the 19 districts receiving funds from the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme (BRGF).

3. Bolangir Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 10

Total Electors: 15,63,025 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,14,968

Female Electors: 748,057

Assembly Constituencies: Birmaharajpur, Sonepur, Loisingha, Patnagarh, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kantabanji

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Saintala Vidhan Sabha seat ceased to exist while Birmaharajpur became part of Bolangir Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo won thrice on a BJP ticket between 1998 and 2004, before losing twice in a row to Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo of the BJD.

Demography: Bolangir is known for being one of the political dens of the influential Singh Deo family. Bolangir is one of the most socio-economically backward constituencies in India. It is part of Western Odisha, which has been demanding a separate state called Koshal. There is a significant population of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the constituency.

4. Kandhamal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 13

Total Electors: 11,43,602 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 5,82,340

Female Electors: 5,61,262

Assembly Constituencies: Baliguda, G Udayagiri, Phulbani, Kantamal, Boudh, Daspalla, Bhanjanagar

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence after delimitation in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJD’s Rudramadhab Ray won the seat in the 2009 elections. In the 2014 elections, BJD’s Hemendra Chandra Singh won the seat but died just three months into his term. In the ensuing by-poll, BJD candidate Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh won the seat.

Demography: The constituency came into the spotlight due to the riots that took place in the aftermath of the murder of a VHP leader in 2008, which ultimately led to the breakup between BJD and BJP. Kandhas, considered the original tribal inhabitants of the area, and the Panos, a Scheduled Caste community, are influential in the constituency.

5. Aska Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 19

Total Electors: 14,08,780 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,50,999

Female Electors: 6,57,781

Assembly Constituencies: Polasara, Kabisuryanagar, Khallikote, Aska, Surada, Sanakhemundi, Hinjili

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Polsara and Sanakhemundi were newly created Assembly segments after delimitation.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is a BJD bastion. Incumbent chief minister Naveen Patnaik won the seat in 1998 and 1999 elections. In the 2000 by-poll, Kumudini Patnaik won the seat. In the 2014 elections, Ladu Krishna Swain won the seat defeating his nearest Congress rival by 3.1 Lakh votes.

Demography: A pocket borough of the BJD, Aska hosts Hinjli, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s legislative constituency. Situated in the most populated district of Ganjam, one-fifth population belongs to the Scheduled Castes category. Bauri, Dhoba and Dewar are some of the major Scheduled Caste groups in the district.

***

Puducherry

Puducherry Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 9,59,566 (2019 estimates)

Female electors: 4,53,153

Male electors: 5,06,320

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: There are 30 seats in the Puducherry Assembly. Embalom, Nettapakkam, Thirubuvanai, Ossudu, Nedungadu Assembly Constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates.

Results in last four elections: In the last four elections, the Congress has won the seat twice while the PMK, which was part of the Congress-led UPA between 2004 and 2009, won the seat in 2004 elections. A splinter group of the Congress, the AINRC, won the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha as part of the NDA.

Demographics profile: The Union Territory is dominated by Vanniyars, who are also influential in the northern parts of Tamil Nadu. Vanniyars form at least 30 percent of the population. Dalits constitute nearly 15 percent of the population. However, several reports in the past have also highlighted their inability to influence the election due to the dominance of non-Dalit castes. Yanam, surrounded by Andhra Pradesh, has Telugu speakers while Mahe, an enclave in Kerala, has Malayalam speakers. As per 2011 Census, Muslims and Christians constitute a little over 12 percent of the population. This constituency is largely urban with over 2/3rd of the population residing in urban centres.

***

Tamil Nadu

1. Thiruvallur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 1

Total Electors: 17,02,833 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,52,794

Female Electors: 8,50,039

Assembly Constituencies: Gummidipoondi, Ponneri (SC), Tiruvallur, Poonamallee (SC), Avadi

Reserved: Yes. Fr Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. This constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: P Venugopal of the AIADMK is the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: The constituency, which neighbours state capital Chennai, has both urban and rural characteristics, with some of the areas coming under the Chennai Municipal Corporation. Dalit communities, as well as Vanniyars, are the dominant electorates in this constituency.

2. Chennai North Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 2

Total Electors: 14,22,386 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,07,696

Female Electors: 7,14,690

Assembly Constituencies: Thiruvottiyur, Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, Perambur, Kolathur, T.V.K.Nagar, Royapuram, Madhavaram

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Madahvaram is a new Assembly segment which is added.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: C Kuppusami won the seat thrice between 1998 and 2004 elections. In 2009 elections, TKS Elangovan of the DMK won the seat. However, in the 2014 elections, TG Venkatesh Babu of the AIADMK wrested the seat from DMK.

Demography: The relatively under-developed region of the city, the areas coming under the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency have the largest number of slums in the city. A significant chunk of the population in this constituency belong to the working-class, who work in the industrial hubs of Northern Chennai.

3. Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 3

Total Electors: 17,95,780 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,01,207

Female Electors: 8,94,573

Assembly Constituencies: Virugambakkam, Saidapet, T. Nagar, Mylapore, Velachery, Sholinganallur

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Virugambakkam, Velachery and Sholinganallur, three new Assembly segments is formed.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union Minister TR Baalu won the seat between 1996 and 2004 elections. In 2009, C Rajendran of the AIADMK won the seat, while five years later AIADMK’s J Jayavardhan defeated senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan.

Demography: A cosmopolitan constituency, this part of Chennai enjoyed the fruits of the IT revolution in India. Unlike many parts of the states, this constituency has a sizeable Brahmin population, especially in Mylapore. Moreover, this constituency is known for being dominated by the forward castes, which explains the reason why BJP was keen on gaining this seat during their alliance talks with the AIADMK.

4. Chennai Central Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 4

Total Electors: 13,28,027 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,65,278

Female Electors: 6,62,749

Assembly Constituencies: Villivakkam, Egmore (SC), Harbour, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Thousand Lights, Anna Nagar

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Purasawalkam goes defunct, while Vilivakkam is added to Chennai Central

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Between 1996 and 1999 elections, former Union minister Murasoli Maran won the seat. After his death, his son Dayanidhi Maran represented the constituency until 2014, when he was defeated by SR Vijayakumar of the AIADMK.

Demography: It is one of the smallest constituencies in India by geographical area. It is totally an urban constituency and is considered a DMK bastion. It is to be noted that Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni (previously Chepauk), Anna Nagar and Harbour Assembly segments in Chennai Central have elected former chief minister M Karunanidhi many times. The minorities and North Indian voters are significant in some parts of the constituency, which also hosts many business establishments.

5. Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 5

Total Electors: 19,46,503 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,82,862

Female Electors: 9,63,641

Assembly Constituencies: Maduravoyal, Ambattur, Alandur, Sriperumbudur (SC), Pallavaram, Tambaram

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Some of the Assembly segments went to Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency. It also became a general seat after delimitation.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A Krishnaswamy of the DMK won the seat in the 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009, TR Baalu won from this constituency. In 2014, KN Ramachandran of the AIADMK won the seat.

Demography: The industrial town of Sriperumbadur, which lies on the outskirts of Chennai, is one of the largest constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Its landscape is essentially urban too since many parts falling in the Chennai Municipal Corporation come under this constituency. Vanniyars and Dalits are found in significant numbers in this constituency.

6. Kancheepuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 6

Total Electors: 14,80,123 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,36,993

Female Electors: 7,43,130

Assembly Constituencies: Chengalpattu, Thiruporur, Cheyyur (SC), Madurantakam, Uthiramerur, Kancheepuram

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: P Viswanathan of the Congress won the seat in 2009. In 2014 elections, K Margatham of the AIADMK defeated the DMK to win the seat.

Demography: Kancheepuram constituency is dominated by Vanniyar and Dalit communities. Weavers, who have given the famous sarees to the world, are a key segment of the voters in Kancheepuram.

7. Arakkonam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 7

Total Electors: 14,01,545 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,92,883

Female Electors: 7,08,662

Assembly Constituencies: Tiruttani, Arkonam (SC), Sholinghur, Ranipet, Arcot, Katpadi

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Tiruttani Assembly segment added to Arakkonam.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: S Jagatrakshakan of the DMK won the seat in 1999 and 2009 elections. In 2004 elections, R Velu of the Pattali Makkal Katchi won the seat. In 2014 polls, AIADMK’s G Hari won the seat.

Demography: In Arakkonam, Vanniyars are the most dominant electorate, estimated to be about 30 percent of the economy. The Mudaliars and the Scheduled Castes together form at least half of the electorate. Muslims are also found in sizeable numbers in this constituency.

8. Vellore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 8

Total Electors: 13,12,251 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,52,064

Female Electors: 6,60,187

Assembly Constituencies: Vellore, Anaicut, Kilvazhithunaiankuppam (SC), Gudiyatham, Vaniyambadi, Ambur

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: NT Shanmugham of the PMK won the seat in 1998 and 1999 elections. KM Kader Mohideen and Abdul Rahman, both belonging to IUML, won the seat in 2004 and 2009 elections respectively. In 2014 polls, Rahman lost to AIADMK’s B Senguttuvan.

Demography: Vellore, which is world-renowned for the eponymous historical fort, has a significant chunk of minority voters. In fact, Muslims form at least 10 percent of the population. Vanniyars, the dominant community in this region, form the bulk of the voters in the constituency. Mudaliars are also found in significant numbers in Vellore.

9. Krishnagiri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 9

Total Electors: 13,79,957 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,05,468

Female Electors: 6,74,489

Assembly Constituencies: Uthangarai (SC), Bargur, Krishnagiri, Veppanapalli, Hosur, Thalli

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Uthangarai and Veppanapalli were newly created Assembly segments.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: V Vetriselvam of the DMK won the seat in the 1999 polls. In the next two elections, his party colleague EG Sugavanam won the seat. In the 2014 elections, K Ashok Kumar of the AIADMK won the election.

Demography: Krishnagiri borders Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and is considered a hub for horticulture in Tamil Nadu. Due to its geography, the influence of linguistic minorities such as Vokkaligas and Lingayats, the two dominant communities in Karnataka, and the Reddys, who are dominant in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, is largely visible in the Assembly segments of Thalli, Hosur and Veppanahalli. The other dominant communities are the Vanniyars, who form 20 percent of the electorate, the Dalits and Vellalars.

10. Dharmapuri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 10

Total Electors: 13,58,273 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,96,496

Female Electors: 6,61,777

Assembly Constituencies: Palacodu, Pennagaram, Dharmapuri, Pappireddippatti,Harur (SC), Mettur

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Pappireddippatti is a new constituency created while Palacodu was added from Krishnagiri.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: PD Elangovan and R Senthil of the PMK won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections respectively. In 2009 elections, DMK’s R Thamaraiselvan won the seat. However, in 2014 elections, former health minister Anbumani Ramadoss won the seat.

Demography: Dharmapuri is the epicentre of PMK’s Vanniyar politics. In fact, the Vanniyars are the dominant community in Dharmapuri district, accounting for 41 percent of its population. They are followed by Dalits, who comprise 21 percent of the population. Vellala Gounders, a community powerful in Western Tamil Nadu, accounts for 16 percent of the population.

11. Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 11

Total Electors: 13,52,966 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,75,321

Female Electors: 6,77,645

Assembly Constituencies: Jolarpet, Tiruppattur, Chengam (SC), Tiruvannamalai, Kilpennathur, Kalasapakkam

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency was created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: D Venugopal of the DMK won the seat in 2009. In 2014 elections, R Vanaroja of the AIADMK snatched the seat from him.

Demography: Tiruvannamalai town, which is a pilgrimage centre for millions of devotees, falls under this constituency. Tiruvannamalai is largely an agricultural district, which is continuing to face droughts for many years now. Other than the Vanniyars, Mudaliars and Dalits are also found in sizeable numbers.

12. Arani Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 12

Total Electors: 13,69,668 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,83,921

Female Electors: 6,85,747

Assembly Constituencies: Polur, Arani, Cheyyar, Vandavasi, Gingee, Mailam

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, it was created from erstwhile Vandavasi Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 polls, M Krishnasamy of the Congress won the seat. In the last election, V Elumalai of the AIADMK won the seat.

Demography: Vanniyars are the dominant community in this constituency. It also has a sizeable Mudaliar and Dalit population. Agriculture is the biggest provider of livelihood here, followed by the handloom industry. Arani, after which this recently-created constituency is named, is known for its sarees.

13. Viluppuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 13

Total Electors: 13,87,007 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,94,932

Female Electors: 6,92,075

Assembly Constituencies: Tindivanam, Vanur (SC), Villupuram, Vikravandi, Tirukoilur, Ulundurpet

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The AIADMK has won the seat both times. In 2009, M Anandan registered a victory while in 2014, S Rajendran won the seat.

Demography: Villupuram has a dubious distinction of having one of the lowest literacy rates in the states. Besieged with socio-economic problems, Villupuram is also a witness to several violent caste clashes. The two dominant castes in the constituency are Vanniyars and Dalits, who have often clashed.

14. Kallakurichi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 14

Total Electors: 14,12,499 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,07,219

Female Electors: 7,05,280

Assembly Constituencies: Rishivandiyam, Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi, Gangavalli, Attur, Yercaud

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 elections, Adhi Sankar of the DMK won the seat. In 2014 polls, K Kamaraj defeated DMK’s R Manimaran to win the seat.

Demography: Kallakurichi is a part of the Vanniyar heartland. Vanniyars, a dominant group in Tamil Nadu, is spread over Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruvallur districts. For years, the people of Kallakurichi demanded a separate district. Finally, in January 2019., Kallakurichi became the 33rd district of Tamil Nadu. Nestled between Villupuram and Salem, Kallakurichi is pastoral and agricultural and in need of economic development.

15. Salem Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 15

Total Electors: 14,98,350 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,59,981

Female Electors: 7,38,369

Assembly Constituencies: Omalur, Salem North, Salem South, Salem West, Veerapandi, Edappadi

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, TM Selvaganapathi of the AIADMK won the seat. IN 2004, KV Thangkabalu of the Congress won the seat. Since 2009, the seat is being held by the AIADMK. V Panneerselvam defeated DMK’s S Umarani to win the seat in 2014.

Demography: Known for its tasty mangoes, booming textile industry and massive steel plant, Salem has a mix of Gounders and Vanniyars, who together are the dominant electorate in the constituency. Naidus, Thevars, Chettiars and Mudaliars are also found in sizeable numbers in the constituency.

16. Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 16

Total Electors: 13,29,552 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,61,113

Female Electors: 6,68,439

Assembly Constituencies: Sankagiri, Rasipuram (SC), Senthamangalam (ST), Namakkal, Paramathi-Velur, Tiruchengodu

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: S Gandhiselvan of the DMK won the seat in 2009. PR Sundaram of the AIADMK won the seat in 2014.

Demography: The constituency is dominated by Kongu Vellalar Gounders, who are classified as OBCs but are socio-economically influential in Western Tamil Nadu. Dalits are also found in significant numbers in the constituency.

17. Erode Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 17

Total Electors: 13,21,395 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,56,659

Female Electors: 6,64,736

Assembly Constituencies: Kumarapalayam, Erode (East), Erode (West), Modakurichi, Dharapuram (SC), Kangayam

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A Ganesha Murthy of the MDMK won the seat in 2009 polls. In 2014, Selvakumara Chinnayan of the AIADMK registered a victory.

Demography: Out of the six constituencies, only two are essentially urban -- Erode East and Eorde West. These two constituencies house the textile industries. As per the 2011 Census, at least half the population lives in urban areas o the district. At least 16 percent of the population belong to Scheduled Castes, as per the 2011 Census.

18. Tiruppur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 18

Total Electors: 13,75,589 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,97,730

Female Electors: 6,77,859

Assembly Constituencies: Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam, Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: AIADMK has held this seat since 2009. In 2009 elections, C Sivasami won the seat. On the other hand, V Sathyabama won the seat in the last elections.

Demography: Known for its rich textile industry, Tiruppur is part of Kongu Nadu. The Kongu Vellalar Gounders, who form the bulk of the population in the region, also dominate this constituency.

19. Nilgiris Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 19

Total Electors: 12,69,163 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,29,731

Female Electors: 6,39,432

Assembly Constituencies: Bhavanisagar, Ootacamund, Gudalur (SC), Coonoor, Mettuppalayam, Avanashi (SC)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Since 2009, this constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: M Master Mathan of the BJP won the seat in 1998 and 1999 elections. However, he was defeated by R Prabhu of the Congress in the 2004 elections. In 2009, 2G scam accused A Raja won the seat. He lost the seat to C Gopalakrishnan of the AIADMK in 2014.

Demography: Considered a prestigious due to reputation as a holiday destination, Nilgiris is unique in its political landscape. While three of the Assembly segments are on the hills, three are in the plains. However, the voters in the plains outnumber those in the hills. The Badaga tribe, which forms at least 20 percent of the electorate. The Arundathiyars (a Dalit sub-sect) and the ‘Vellalar Gounders’, a dominant OBC community, are found in sizeable numbers in the plains.

20. Coimbatore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 20

Total Electors: 17,20,211 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,69,034

Female Electors: 8,51,177

Assembly Constituencies: Coimbatore North, Coimbatore South, Kaundampalayam, Singanallur, Sulur, Palladam.

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Coimbatore East became Coimbatore North and Coimbatore West became Coimbatore South.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: CP Radhakrishnan of the BJP won the seat in 1998 and 1999 polls. He lost to K Subbrayan of CPI in the 2004 General Elections. In 2009 elections, PR Natarajan of the CPM won the election. In 2014, P Nagarajan defeated his nearest rival Radhakrishnan of BJP to win the seat.

Demography: Coimbatore is the de facto commercial capital of Western Tamil Nadu, also called Kongu Nadu. Coimbatore is the second most populated city in Tamil Nadu. The constituency is largely urban as it covers considerable parts of the city and its surrounding areas. Notably, the BJP had won in this constituency twice in the past. The RSS too held its 2017 annual meeting in Coimbatore signalling its interest in the city.

21. Pollachi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 21

Total Electors: 13,81,505 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,86,943

Female Electors: 6,94,562

Assembly Constituencies: Thondamuthur, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Valparai (SC), Udumalpet, Madathukulam

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Became a general category seat once again.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: C Krishnan of the MDMK won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009, K Sugumar of the AIADMK won the seat. The party continued its winning streak in 2014; its candidate C Maheswaran defeating KMDK’s ER Eswaran.

Demography: Pollachi is part of Coimbatore district, which is the economic heartland of Western Tamil Nadu. Pollachi has a huge agricultural potential for coir and coconut. However, the western part of Tamil Nadu has always complained about being neglected by the rest of the state. The Gounders are the dominant community, followed by Dalits, ‘24 Manai Telugu Chettiars’ and Naickers.

22. Dindigul Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 22

Total Electors: 14,00,531 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,96,160

Female Electors: 7,04,371

Assembly Constituencies: Palani, Oddachatram, Athoor, Nilakottai (SC), Natham, Dindigul

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Palani Assembly segment became part of Dindigul. Some old segments went to Theni and Virudhunagar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Dindigul C Sreenivasan of the AIADMK won the seat in 1998 and 1999 elections. In 2004 and 2009 polls, NSV Chittan of the Congress registered a victory. M Udhayakumar of AIADMK is the sitting MP.

Demography: Dindigul is considered a bastion of Thevar politics, so much so that both Dravidian parties have tasted success only when they fielded a Thevar candidate during the Lok Sabha elections. In fact, there are reports suggesting that AIADMK cadres being unhappy with the seat going to the PMK’s quota this time. While not as dominant as they are in the North, some segments of Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency have a sizeable number Christian Vanniyars.

23. Karur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 23

Total Electors: 12,98,322 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,41,693

Female Electors: 6,56,629

Assembly Constituencies: Aravakurichi, Karur, Krishnarayapuram (SC), Manapparai, Vedasanthur, Viralimalai

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: M Chinnasamy of the AIADMK won the seat in 1999 elections. In 2004, KC Palanisamy won the seat. Since 2009, Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha M Thambidurai represents Karur.

Demography: Karur, located at the centre of Tamil Nadu, is considered part of Kongu Nadu, which is the historically the seat of the Chera kings. The most dominant community in Kongu Nadu is that of Gounders, who play a significant role in the socio-economic life of the region. Thambidurai, who represents Karur belongs to the Gounder community.

24. Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 24

Total Electors: 13,87,140 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,89,228

Female Electors: 6,97,912

Assembly Constituencies: Tiruchirappalli (West), Tiruchirappalli (East), Srirangam, Tiruverumbur, Pudukkottai, Gandarvakottai

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister R Kumaramangalam won the seat in 1998 and 1999 elections. After his untimely death, the seat was won by D Ezhilmalai of the AIADMK. In 2004 polls, L Ganesan of the MDMK won the seat as a UPA candidate. AIADMK’s P Kumar is the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: According to reports, the Kallars, a sub-community of the Thevars, are found in significant numbers in Tiruchirapalli. Muthuraiyars, a traditional zamindar community, are considered influential in this constituency.

25. Perambalur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 25

Total Electors: 12,85,434 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,34,285

Female Electors: 6,51,149

Assembly Constituencies: Thuraiyur (SC), Perambalur (SC), Lalgudi, Musiri, Manachanallur, Kulithalai

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Thuraiyur is a new Assembly segment created after 2008 while Kulithalai was added to the Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister A Raja represented Perambalur between 1999 and 2009. In the 2009 elections, actor-turned-politician D Napoleon won the seat. In 2014, RP Muratharajaa of the AIADMK won the seat.

Demography: Perambalur is a rural constituency, with the majority of the population dependent on agriculture and allied activities. As far as the caste matrix is concerned, the Muthuraiyar community is influential in this constituency. Udayars, who are a traditional land-owning community, also are found in significant numbers in Perambalur. Vanniyars, along with Dalits and Scheduled Tribes, are also found in sizeable numbers.

26. Cuddalore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 26

Total Electors: 12,47,908 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,25,652

Female Electors: 6,22,256

Assembly Constituencies: Tittakudi (SC), Vridhachalam, Neyveli, Cuddalore, Panruti, Kurinjipadi

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Tittakudi and Neyveli were newly created after 2008. Vridhachalam was taken away from Chidambaram and merged with Cuddalore.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Adhi Sankar of DMK won the seat in 1999 elections. In 2004, K Venkatapathy won the seat. S Alagiri of the Congress won the seat in 2009 elections. In 2014, AIADMK swept through Cuddalore as A Arunmozhithevan won the seat.

Demography: The coastal district dominated by the Vanniyars and Dalit community. Muslims are also a sizeable section of the population. Being a major coastal district, the fishermen community can also be a crucial electorate in this constituency.

27. Chidambaram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 27

Total Electors: 13,66,189 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,86,864

Female Electors: 6,79,325

Assembly Constituencies: Kunnam, Bhuvanagiri, Kattumannarkoil (SC), Chidambaram, Ariyalur, Jayamkondam

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Jayakondam, Kunnam and Ariyalur Assembly segments were added to the constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: E Ponnuswamy of the PMK won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009, Dalit leader Thol Thirumavalavan won the seat as a candidate of the UPA. In 2014 elections, M Chandrakasi of the AIADMK won the seat.

Demography: Scheduled Castes are estimated to be about 28 to 30 percent of the total population. Vanniyars form the next big significant chunk of voters in the constituency. It is to be noted that conflict between Vanniyars and Dalits have ravaged North of Tamil Nadu for many decades.

28. Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 28

Total Electors: 13,50,318 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,79,940

Female Electors: 6,70,378

Assembly Constituencies: Sirkali (SC), Poompuhar, Mayiladuturai, Kumbakonam, Thiruvidamaradur, Papanasam

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Between 1999 and 2009, the constituency was represented by former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyer. Since then, the seat is held by the AIADMK.

Demography: Mayiladuthurai boasts of a very heterogenous vote bank, with Vanniyar, a community which is dominant in North Tamil Nadu, forming the second biggest electorate after Dalits. Muslims are also a significant chunk of voters in this constituency.

29. Nagapattinam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 29

Total Electors: 12,10,626 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,06,339

Female Electors: 6,04,287

Assembly Constituencies: Nagapattinam, Kilvelur, Vedaranyam, Thiruthuraipoondi, Thiruvarur, Nannilam

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: AKS Vijayan of the DMK won the seat thrice in a row between 1999 and 2009. Since 2014, the sitting MP is K Gopal of the AIADMK.

Demography: Traditionally, Nagapattinam was a Communist stronghold, having elected Left leaders six times. Dalits constitute the largest community in the constituency, representing one-third of the population. The two other largest communities are Vellalars and Mukkulathors. Muslims constitute the fourth largest community in the constituency and are concentrated in Nagapattinam and Nagore towns.

30. Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 30

Total Electors: 13,40,050 2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,62,576

Female Electors: 6,77,474

Assembly Constituencies: Thanjavur, Thiruvaiyaru, Orathanad, Mannargudi, Pattukottai, Peravurni

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. There were major boundary changes in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister SS Palanimanickam represented this constituency between 1996 and 2014. However, in 2014, DMK’s TR Baalu lost elections to AIADMK’s K Parasuraman.

Demography: Well known for being a centre of Hindu learning, Thanjavur is also called Rice Bowl of Tamil Nadu. Thevars form a significant chunk of the vote bank in the constituency. In fact, TR Baalu, the former DMK minister, and VK Sashikala, former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s confidante, hail from this region.

31. Sivaganga Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 31

Total Electors: 14,12,373 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,04,489

Female Electors: 7,07,884

Assembly Constituencies: Thirumayam, Alangudi, Karaikudi, Tiruppattur, Sivaganga, Manamadurai (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Major boundary changes in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency is known for being the pocket-borough of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, who was elected seven times from this constituency. In 2014, however, his son Karti Chidambaram lost to PR Senthilnathan of the AIADMK.

Demography: Sivaganga has been synonymous the Chettiar community, which is well-known mercantile caste in Tamil Nadu. The Chettiar community is estimated to about 8 to 10 percent of the population here. However, Dalits, Thevars and Konars, who claim to be the Yadavs of the south, form a significant part of the electorate.

32. Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 32

Total Electors: 14,41,434 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,17,175

Female Electors: 7,24,259

Assembly Constituencies: Madurai North, Madurai West, Madurai Central, Madurai East, Madurai South, Melur

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: P Mohan of the CPM represented the constituency between 1999 and 2009. In 2009, DMK strongman and former Union chemical and fertilizers minister MK Azhagiri won the seat. In 2014, R Gopalakrishnan of the AIADMK won the seat.

Demography: The cultural heartland of Tamil Nadu, Madurai is also known for being the epicentre of Thevar politics in Tamil Nadu. Since long, Thevars have been considered traditional supporters of the AIADMK. This community which is a collective of three sub-castes — Agamudayar, Kallar and Maravar — form a significant chunk of the vote bank in Madurai and nearby constituencies.

33. Theni Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 33

Total Electors: 14,41,302 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,20,709

Female Electors: 7,20,593

Assembly Constituencies: Sholavandan (SC), Usilampatti, Andipatti, Periyakulam (SC), Bodinayakkanur, Cumbum

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, JM Aroon Rashid of the Congress won the seat. In the last election, he was defeated by R Parthipan of AIADMK.

Demography: Theni Lok Sabha constituency has for long been considered an AIDMK bastion since MGR and Jayalalithaa were elected MLAs from Andipatti and Bodinayakkanur during their tenures as chief minister. The Thevar community is dominant in this constituency. However, with the AIADMK and the AAMK (TTV Dhinakaran faction) fielding a Thevar, there are fears of a split in the votes.

34. Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 34

Total Electors: 13,50,495 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,69,589

Female Electors: 6,80,906

Assembly Constituencies: Thirupparankundram, Tirumangalam, Sattur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Aruppukkottai

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence only in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 elections, Congress candidate Manick Tagore won the seat after defeating MDMK supremo Vaiko. In the 2014 elections, Vaiko again lost to T Radhakrishnan of the AIADMK.

Demography: Once an arid patch of land, Virudhunagar is now a booming hub of industries. When it comes to caste dynamics, the Thevars are the dominant community here, followed by Scheduled Castes, Naickers and Nadars. It is to be noted that most of the candidates who have this seat have either belonged to the Thevar or Naicker community.

35. Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 35

Total Electors: 14,55,891 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,31,467

Female Electors: 7,24,424

Assembly Constituencies: Paramakudi (SC), Tiruvadanai, Ramanathapuram, Mudukulathur, Aranthangi, Tiruchuli

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. A new constituency Tiruchuli was added.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: K Malaisamy of the AIADMK won the seat in 1999. In the next election, DMK’s MSK Bhavani Rajenthiran registered a victory. In the 2009 polls, JK Rithesh of the DMK won the seat. A Anwhar Raajhaa is the sitting MP from Ramanathapuram.

Demography: Ramanathapuram, the district where the pilgrim centre of Rameshwaram is situated, has been witness to several caste conflicts between Thevars, an influential OBC community in Tamil Nadu, and Dalits. The Thevars constitute 24.76 percent of the total electorate, followed by Dalits at 22.5 percent and Muslims, who form 16.39 percent of the electorate. Interestingly, in the last election, DMK and the AIADMK fielded Muslim candidates from the constituency.

36. Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 36

Total Electors: 13,10,597 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,51,366

Female Electors: 6,59,231

Assembly Constituencies: Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam, Tuticorin, Ottapidaram, Kovilpatti, Vilathikulam

Reserved: No

Delimited: This constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009 elections, SR Jeyadurai of the DMK defeated his nearest AIADMK rival to win the seat. Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee is the sitting MP.

Demography: The contest here is expected to be an all Nadar fight. Nadars, a prominent business community in Tamil Nadu, are a significant chunk of the population in this constituency. Notably, the two candidates in fray in the constituency — Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Sounderrajan and DMK leader Kanimozhi — are Nadars.

37. Tenkasi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 37

Total Electors: 13,82,081 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,88,958

Female Electors: 6,93,123

Assembly Constituencies: Rajapalayam, Srivilliputhur (SC), Sankarankovil, Vasudevanallur (SC), Kadayanallur, Tenkasi

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, S Murugesan of the AIADMK won the seat defeating his BJP rival. But he lost to M Appadurai of the CPI in the next elections. P Lingam of the CPI won the seat in 2009 before losing to M Vasanthi of AIADMK.

Demography: Popular for the Courtralam waterfalls, Tenkasi is becoming a tourist hotspot in South India. The constituency, as far as the caste dynamics is concerned, is dominated by Scheduled Castes, who constitute 15 percent of the electorate. According to a report, Thevars constitute 12 percent, while Nadars comprise eight percent of the electorate. Muslims and Yadavas also have a significant presence in this constituency.

38. Tirunelveli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 38

Total Electors: 14,20,435 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,05,592

Female Electors: 7,14,843

Assembly Constituencies: Alangulam, Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri, Radhapuram

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: PH Pandian of the AIADMK defeated Geetha Jeevan of DMK to win the seat in 1999. Congress candidate R Dhanushkodi Adithyan defeated AIADMK’s Amritha Ganesan in the 2004 elections. Congress again won the seat in 2009 before losing it to the AIADMK.

Demography: Tirunelveli is located in the southern part of Tamil Nadu, where Nadars and Thevars are the two dominant communities. Likewise, Tirunelveli is dominated by Nadar voters, who comprise 26 percent of the electorate, followed by Dalits (17 percent) and Thevar (14.50 percent).

39. Kanyakumari Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 39

Total Electors: 14,67,796 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,43,378

Female Electors: 7,24,418

Assembly Constituencies: Kanyakumari, Colachel, Killiyur, Nagercoil, Padmanabhapuram, Vilavancode

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: J Helen Davidson of the DMK defeated Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan in the 2009 elections. However, he bounced back against Congress candidate H Vasanthkumar in the 2014 elections.

Demography: Unlike other parts of Tamil Nadu, religious polarisation is a major factor in Kanyakumari. The district of Kanyakumari has an equal number of Hindus and Christians -- around 46 percent each. If one includes Muslims, then Hindus become a minority. According to reports, BJP has been able to win the seat twice due to the split in minority vote and the consolidation of Hindu voters.

***

Tripura

Tripura East Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 11,40,269 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 5,81,599

Female electors: 5,58,670

Assembly Constituencies: Ramchandraghat (ST), Khowai, Asharambari (ST), Pramodnagar (ST), Kalayanpur, Krishnapur (ST), Teliamura, Hrishyamukh, Jolaibari (ST), Manu (ST), Sabroom, Ampinagar (ST), Birganj,Raima Valley (ST), Kamalpur, Surma (SC), Salema (ST), Kulai (ST), Chhawmanu (ST), Pabiachhara (SC), Fatikroy, Chandipur, Kailashahar, Kurti, Kadamtala, Dharmanagar, Jubarajnagar, Pencharthal (ST), Pani Sagar, Kanchanpur (ST)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimitation: No

Results in last four elections: Yet another CPM stronghold, Baju Ban Riyan held the seat between 1996 and 2014 before making way for Jitendra Choudhary.

Demographics: The Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency is tribal-dominated, with the IPFT playing a major role in influencing the electoral fortunes of the candidates. It is to be noted that the indigenous tribal population of the state, the Tripuris, form over 30 percent of the state population.

***

Uttar Pradesh

1. Nagina Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 14,93,411

Female electors: 6,97,857

Male electors: 7,95,554

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence only in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Najibabad, Nagina, Dhampur, Nehtaur, Noorpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Yashwir Singh of the Samajwadi Party won the seat while Yashwant Singh of BJP won the seat in the last elections.

Demographics: Part of the Muslim-dominated belt in Western Uttar Pradesh, Nagina, Muslims and Dalits, especially Jatavs, form the large part of the electorate. Jats, who traditionally dominate Braj region, too are a sizable vote bank in this constituency.

2. Amroha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 15,44,242 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,14,796

Male electors: 8,29,446

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Amroha, Dhanaura (SC), Garhmukteshwar, Hasanpur, Naugawan Sadat

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Raashid Alvi won the seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket. In the 2004 elections, Independent candidate Harish Nagpal won the seat. In the 2009 elections, Devendra Nagpal of the Rashtriya Lok Dal registered a victory while BJP’s Kanwar Singh Tanwar captured the seat in the last elections.

Demographics: Muslims and Jats have dominated the electoral landscape in Amroha. The constituency is part of the Muslim belt in Western Uttar Pradesh. In fact, Muslims constitute 70 percent of the total population of the district and form over 40 percent of the electorate in the constituency. Dalits also are found in sizeable numbers, especially in rural areas.

3. Bulandshahr Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 17,36,447(2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,05,616

Male electors: 9,30,831

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Anupshahr, Bulandshahr, Debai, Shikarpur, Syana

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The BJP has won the seat three times in the last four elections. Chhatrapal Singh won the seat in 1999 elections, while former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh won it in the next election. In the 2009 elections, the seat went to Samajwadi Party’s Kamlesh Balmiki before he lost to Bhola Singh of the BJP in 2014.

Demographics: This constituency in Western Uttar Pradesh has around 4 lakh Muslims, 3.50 lakh Jats and 2.50 lakh Dalits. Lodh, an OBC community, are also found in significant numbers in this constituency.

4. Hathras Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 17,58,927 (2014 estimate)

Female electors: 789,019

Male electors: 9,69,908

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Atrauli Assembly segment removed from Hathras Lok Sabha seat and added to Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Hathras (SC), Sadabad, Sikandra Rao, Iglas, Chhara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Kishan Lal Dilder won two back-to-back elections in 1999 and 2004 before Sarika Baghel of the RLD won the seat in 2009 elections. However, in 2014 polls, BJP won back the seat after its candidate Rajesh Kumar Diwakar defeated his nearest rival by a margin of over three lakh votes.

Demographics: Hathras Lok Sabha seat is known for being under the influence on Jat and Muslim voters. However, being an SC seat, BSP has been getting over lakh votes from this constituency since last few elections.

5. Mathura Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 16,82,260

Female electors: 7,50,645

Male electors: 9,31,615

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Chhata, Mant, Goverdhan, Mathura, Baldev (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Choudhary Tejveer Singh of the BJP won the seat before losing to Manvendra Singh in the 2004 elections. In the 2009 elections, Jayant Chaudhary of the RLD won the seat before losing to Hema Malini of the BJP in the last elections.

Demographics: A spiritual centre for millions of devout Hindus, Mathura is part of the Braj region, where the economically and politically influential Jat community holds the sway. Muslims are the second most important vote bank in this constituency.

6. Agra Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 1,814,739 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,10,962

Male electors: 10,03,777

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes, in 2008. As part of the delimitation process, Bah Assembly constituency went to the newly created Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency, while Jalesar Assembly constituency in Etah district was added to Agra Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Etmadpur, Agra Cantt (SC), Agra South, Agra North, Jalesar (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Samajwadi Party won in 1999 and 2004 polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat in the 2009 and 2014 elections. While in 1999 and 2004 polls, Raj Babbar won the seat contesting on SP ticket, former Union minister Ram Shankar Katheria won the seat as a BJP candidate in 2009 and 2014.

Demographics: Agra is considered a centre of Dalit politics in Uttar Pradesh. Part of the Braj belt, the constituency has a plurality of Jatav voters (1,90,000+) and a sizeable number of Muslim voters (1,87,000), as per a 2016 survey by I-PAC. Yadavs, Thakurs and Brahmins are also found sizeable numbers in the constituency.

7. Aligarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 17,93,126 (2014 estiamtes)

Female electors: 8,27,131

Male electors: 9,65,995

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Khair, Barauli, Atrauli, Koil, Aligarh

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Sheela Gautam of the BJP won the seat. In the next elections, Bijendra Singh of the Congress won the seat, while Raj Kumari Chauhan won the seat in 2009 elections. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Satish Kumar Gautam won the seat on a BJP ticket.

Demographics: Aligarh has a strong association with Muslim politics of the country. Muslims constitute 20 percent of the population and are influential during elections. However, despite its strong association with Muslim politics, the constituency has never elected a Muslim to the Lok Sabha. The Jat community is also a sizeable vote bank with their presence in over 80 villages of Aligarh district. Lodh, an OBC community, also is very influential among the Hindu vote bank.

8. Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 15,80,582 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,03,311

Male electors: 8,77,271

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was formed in 2008 after the delimitation process.

Assembly Constituencies: Agra Rural, Fatehpur Sikri, Kheragarh, Fatehabad, Bah

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the first-ever election, Seema Upadhyaya of the BSP won the seat defeating Congress leader Raj Babbar. In 2014 elections, Choudhary Babulal won the seat, defeating Seema Upadhyaya of the BSP.

Demographics: Known for its historical splendour, Fatehpur Sikri is a predominantly Muslim dominated constituency. The constituency also has a sizeable population of Dalits and other Scheduled Castes, especially in the rural side of the constituency. Rajputs and Khushwahas are also crucial enough vote bank to swing any election.

***

West Bengal

1. Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total Electors: 15,31,469 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,95,704

Female Electors: 7,35,765

Assembly Constituencies: Mekliganj (SC), Dhupguri (SC), Maynaguri (SC), Jalpaiguri (SC), Rajganj (SC), Dabgram-Phulbari, Mal (ST)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The CPM has won this seat thrice in last four elections. Minati Sen of the CPM won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. Mahendra Kumar Roy won the seat in 2009 before losing to Bijoy Chandra Barman in 2014 elections.

Demographics: Part of the tea-growing belt of North Bengal, a sizeable number of people are directly or indirectly linked to the tea industry. The area has a large number of refugees from present-day Bangladesh. Moreover, 15 percent of the population is believed to be tribal.

2. Darjeeling Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total Electors: 14,37,126

Male Electors: 7,37,184

Female Electors: 6,99,942

Assembly Constituencies: Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Kurseong, Matigara-Naxalbari (SC), Siliguri, Phansidewa (ST), Chopra

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Matigara-Naxalbari (SC) Vidhan Sabha constituency created within Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. On the other hand, Islampur seat went to Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, SP Lepcha of the CPM won the seat. In 2004, CPM lost the seat to Congress’ Dawa Narbula. Since 2009 polls, the seat has been with the BJP. While former external affairs and finance minister Jaswant Singh won the seat in 2009 elections, Union Minister SS Ahluwalia won the seat in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Famed for its tea gardens and tourist avenues, Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency is starkly divided into hilly and plain areas. While the Gorkhas are dominant in the three hilly Assembly segments, the plains in Siliguri division have a plurality of Bengali voters as well as Hindi-speaking Marwari traders. In fact, Chopra constituency in Uttar Dinajpur district has a substantial Muslim population too.

3. Raiganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total Electors: 13,87,526

Male Electors: 7,24,014

Female Electors: 6,63,512

Assembly Constituencies: Islampur, Goalpokhar, Chakulia, Karandighi, Hemtabad (SC), Kaliaganj (SC), Raiganj

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, Islampur Vidhan Sabha seat shifted from Darjeeling to Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This constituency elected the late Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi in the 1999 and 2004 elections. After he went into a coma, his wife Deepa Dasmunshi took over the seat in 2009. In 2014, Mohammad Saleem of the CPM won the seat, defeating Dasmunshi by a narrow margin of 1,600 votes.

Demography: The constituency of Raiganj is dominated by Muslims, with some estimates putting the population at around 50 percent of the total population. Hence, the Muslim vote bank in the constituency is crucial for TMC as well as the Left Front.

