Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 2 Voting LIVE Updates: Father of Malegaon blast victim files application against Sadhvi Pragya; 50% polling till 4 pm

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 2 Voting LATEST Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress in Karnataka and asked whether the party had its vote bank in Karnataka's Bagalkot or Pakistan's Balakot.
Stone-pelting was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. The overall voting in the state till 2 pm is around 30 percent.
Dismal turnout in Srinagar, violence in West Bengal between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers and faulty EVM and VVPAT machines slowing down voting, marked the second phase of polling on Thursday. Srinagar has recorded a dismal turnout of just 2.3 percent, while Budgam and Ganderbal have recorded 6.4 percent and 6.5 percent polling.
Satyabrata Sahoo, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, says, “At least, 305 EVMS had technical errors and they have been replaced. At least, 525 VVPAT machines also faced some issues and they have also been changed.”
Special Police Observer appointed for West Bengal Vivek Dube has said that elections are being conducted peacefully in the state. He admitted that there were issues in a few places in Chopra in Raigunj, but peaceful voting has resumed, he claimed. However, latest reports from Chopra, West Bengal's Darjeeling claimed that polling has stopped at booth no 112, where police had to resort to lathi-charge after EVMs were broken to pieces. Reports have also said that a tussle broke out between BJP and TMC supporters in Chopra in Raigunj constituency which led to EVM machines being ransacked in booth number 112.
Srinagar has recorded a dismal turnout of just 2.3 percent, while Budgam and Ganderbal have recorded 6.4 percent and 6.5 percent polling. After peaceful polling for the first few hours, West Bengal is tense with locals blocking National Highway-31 in protest after they were allegedly prevented from voting at Digirpar polling booth in Chopra in Islampur. Police and paramilitary personnel resorted to lathicharge and firing tear gas shells at the crowd.
In a separate violent incident in Islampur, CPM MP Mohammad Salim’s car was attacked with bricks during polling. Salim, who was also injured in the attack, blamed the attack on “Trinamool goons”.
The Election Commission has taken cognisance of BJP MP Bhola Singh's "forced" entry into a polling booth in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh after placing a call to the District Magistrate who reportedly asked a security officer to let Singh and his supporters in.
The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer's official Twitter handle replied to a video tweeted by a journalist, saying they have asked for more information in this regard. District Magistrate of Bulandhshahr has said that Singh will be under house arrest for one day as he broke the protocol.
According to latest Election Commission data, the overall voter turnout is 21.15 percent. While Assam recorded a turnout of 26.60 percent, Bihar recorded a turnout of 18.93 percent. Other states are as following:
Jammu and Kashmir: 17.78 percent
Karnataka: 19.90 percent
Odisha: 18.12 percent
Tamil Nadu: 20.12 percent
Uttar Pradesh: 24.37 percent
West Bengal: 33.52 percent
After over four hours of voting cross 11 states and a Union Territory, overall voter turnout till 11 am has been recorded at 16.82 percent, according to official Election Commission data. Here is a statewide breakdown: Assam 18.23 percent; Bihar 12.55 percent; Chhattisgarh 14.18 percent; Jammu And Kashmir 5.86 percent; Karnataka 7.74 percent; Maharashtra 7.37 percent; Manipur 17.40 percent; Odisha 9.01 percent; Tamil Nadu 9.17 percent; Uttar Pradesh 12.84 percent; West Bengal 16.77 percent; Puducherry 12.83 percent.
Voters at a polling booth in North Karimganj in Assam decided not to vote after EVM malfunction delayed voting on Thursday. Not a single vote was cast till 10:30 am, News18 reports. However, data from the new EC app showed that voter turnout in Karimganj (till 11 am) was 12.47 percent, and turnout in Karimganj North was 15 percent.
Opposing BJP's claims, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said that dynastic politics is "not an important issue" as of now. "Modi lost in Karnataka, Karnataka politics is going to play a major role. After elections results are out, except BJP, other parties are going to form the government," he added.
Urging voters to vote in the second phase of polling, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked voters to vote for NYAY. "When you vote today, remember that you vote for Nyay. Nyay for our unemployed youth; for our struggling farmers; for the small traders whose businesses were destroyed by Demonetisation; for those who were persecuted because of their caste or religion," tweeted Rahul.
Minutes after Rahul Gandhi urged voters to cast their vote for NYAY, implying the Congress, senior party leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted saying, "Now, Nyay (justice) will happen".
By 9.30 am, the state of Chhattisgarh had seen 13.09 percent of the electorate coming out to vote: Rajnandgaon - 15.73 percent; Mahasamund - 11.65 percent; Kanker - 11.69 percent
At the same time, West Bengal witnessed a voter turnout of 12.43 percent: Jalpaiguri - 4.36 percent; Darjeeling - 16.14 percent; Raiganj - 17.45 percent
Overall voter turnout across India reaches 7.20 percent till 9.30 am. According to official EC data, Assam has registered 11.35 percent, while Bihar is at 10.15 percent in terms of voter turnout. The five Lok Sabha seats in Assam have registered a combined turnout of 8.74 percent at the time of writing.
Politicians and leaders, including defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Puducherry governor Kiran Bedi, Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy, Congress leader P Chidambaram and DMK leader Kanimozhi, cast their votes early on Thursday as the second phase of polling began on 18 April.
Over 2,000 people from villages of Venkatapuram and Nachiampayalam of Tirupur Lok Sabha constituency have boycotted voting and no one has turned up to the polling stations. In Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency, three villages have boycotted voting.
Polling has stopped in seven booths in Madurai constituency after a sticker pasted on an EVM, with a suspicious signature mentioning the letters 'AIADMK', sparked confusion among voters. Similar reports came in from three polling booths in Padmanabhapuram of Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, where polling was delayed due to faulty EVMs. Delay in voting at Karisalpatty polling booth in Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency. Voters in several polling booths across the country, including Chennai, Assam and Agra have complained that voting has not begun yet for them. While at some polling booths, voting has yet to begin, voters at other centres have complained that the voting machines are faulty.
In Agra, voters at booth number 142 complained that the voting has not been started yet due to a technical problem in the electronic voting machine.
The voting for Phase 2 elections for 95 seats has begun across 11 states and one Union Territory. One of the first politicians to cast their vote was P Chidambaram, who spoke to the media outside the polling booth and said that Tamil Nadu will vote for a forward party and against superstitions. "We will vote for a new political change in our country and in Tamil Nadu," he said. Chidambaram's son Karti is going up against BJP's H Raja in Sivaganga.
The polling will be held till 6 pm and in some constituencies till 7 pm. At least 1,600 candidates are contesting on 95 seats for the second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019.
Thirty eight of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will go to polls today, besides 18 Assembly constituencies. Polling in Vellore Lok Sabha seat, which is currently represented by the AIADMK, was cancelled on Tuesday by the Election Commission following recovery of huge amount of cash allegedly from an associate of a DMK leader recently.
Union ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi are among the 1,600-odd contestants in fray in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls to be held in 95 seats on Thursday across 11 states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
Thirty eight of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will go to polls besides 18 Assembly constituencies. Polling in Vellore Lok Sabha seat, which is currently represented by the AIADMK, was cancelled on Tuesday by the Election Commission following recovery of huge amount of cash allegedly from an associate of a DMK leader recently.
The Election Commission also postponed polling in Tripura East Lok Sabha seat to the third phase on 23 April, saying the prevailing law-and-order situation there is not conducive for holding free and fair polls.
Besides Tamil Nadu, polling will also be held in 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry. Elections will also be held in 35 Assembly constituencies in Odisha.
Of the 95 constituencies, the AIADMK holds the maximum of 36 seats, followed by the BJP with 27 seats. The Congress had won 12 of these seats in 2014, the Shiv Sena and the BJD 4 each, the JD(S) and the RJD two each and the AIUDF, the NCP, the JD(U), the PDP, the AINRC, the PMK, the CPM and the TMC one seat each.
Nearly 15.8 crore voters are eligible to vote in the second phase. Other prominent candidates in fray include Congress leaders Verappa Moily and Raj Babbar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and BJP's Hema Malini.
In Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK, contesting as part of the NDA. The alliance comprises among others BJP, PMK, DMDK and Tamil Maanila Congress of former union minister GK Vasan.
The DMK has formed a "Secular Progressive Alliance" comprising the Congress and Left parties, among others.
The electoral battle in the state is largely among the two fronts led by the Dravidian majors and the AMMK led by TTV Dhinakaran, an AIADMK rival, though parties such as the fledgling Makkal Needhi Maiam of actor-politician Kamal Hassan are also testing their fortunes.
Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu are the first ever after the demise of Dravidian stalwarts J Jayalalithaa of AIADMK and M Karunanidhi of the DMK.
In Odisha, BJD's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is contesting from his home turf Hinjili in Ganjam district and Bijepur in Bargarh.
Among others, Union tribal affairs minister Oram of the BJP, BJD's Rajya Sabha MPs Prasanna Acharya and Achyut Samant, BJP nominee and three-time MP Kharabela Swain are in the fray.
Even though security was heightened, Maoists gunned down a polling officer in Kandhamal district of Odisha Wednesday when she was leading a team of poll personnel to a booth in Phulbani Assembly segment.
It is a high-stakes battle for the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka as any adverse result is likely to have an impact on the longevity of the coalition government in the state.
The BJP is determined to improve its tally compared to last time riding on the Modi wave.
A total of 179 candidates are in the fray in Maharashtra in the 10 constituencies spread in parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada regions.
Former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde of Congress are contesting from Nanded and Solapur seats respectively.
Bollywood actors Hema Malini and Raj Babbar are among the 85 candidates from Uttar Pradesh, whose electoral fate will be decided on Thursday. The eight Lok Sabha seats, where polling is scheduled to be held, were won by the BJP in 2014.
In Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have deployed over 80 companies for election duty in the twin constituencies of Srinagar and Udhampur. Thursday's polling in Srinagar will be keenly watched within and outside Kashmir as the constituency recorded an all-time low of 7.2 per cent voter turn out in the 2017 bye-election, marred by violence on polling day that left nine people dead and scores of others injured.
Fate of 68 candidates will be decided in Bihar by 86.01 lakh voters across Bhagalpur, Banka, Kishanganj, Katihar and Purnea Lok Sabha constituencies.
Five seats in Assam will see polling Thursday and one seat in Manipur.
The past few days have seen hectic campaigning by top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of Union ministers.
There was lot of drama during electioneering as several leaders like Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union minister Maneka Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Azam Khan made controversial remarks, prompting the Election Commission to bar them from campaigning for varying periods over violations of the Moral Code of Conduct.
In West Bengal, the poll panel has deployed 194 companies of central forces in the three constituencies going to polls to cover 80 per cent of the 5,390 booths for free and fair polling.
The fight for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry is expected to be mainly between the ruling Congress, which has put up former Speaker V Vaithilingam and the opposition AINRC's K Narayanasamy.
The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven-phases for 543 seats on 11, 18, 23, and 29 April, and 6, 12 and 19 May. The counting will be on 23 May.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 17:18:09 IST
Highlights
Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest updates
Stone-pelting outside polling booth in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam
India Today TV reported that the polling in Budgam was marred by stone-pelting in the area. Moreover, the overall poll percentage in Jammu and Kashmir till 1 pm is 29.6 percent.
Massive stone pelting was witnessed between security forces and protesting youth in Charari Sharief area of Budgam.
As the polling was going on, youth pelted the security forces with stones to disrupt the electoral process. The forces retaliated with heavy use of tear smoke shells. A vendor said that his vegetables were scattered on the road and he was robbed of money too by the security forces.
Due to stone-pelting, the polling percentage was thin. Only 42 votes were cast by 2 pm at Trajbal polling station in Charari Sharief.
With inputs from Ishfaq Naseem
Overall voter turnout at 38.28% percent by 2 pm
ASSAM 40.17%
BIHAR 22.88%
CHHATTISGARH 37.60%
JAMMU AND KASHMIR 18.26%
KARNATAKA 21.47%
MAHARASHTRA 22.16%
MANIPUR 35.90%
ODISHA 22.45%
TAMIL NADU 23.09%
UTTAR PRADESH 29.68%
WEST BENGAL 34.33%
PUDUCHERRY 35.27%
Assam election voting latest updates
BJP Assam leaders claim state will be a Ram Rajya after 2019 polls
BJP leaders in Assam Rupam Goswami and Subhas Dutta claimed that the BJP will win all five states in the second phase polling in Assam. "State is going to be a Ram Rajya," says Goswami.
Santanu Mahanta/ 101 Reporters
BJP's youngest candidate Tejasvi Surya votes from Bangalore South
Initiating the #VoteMaadi challenge, the 28-year-old nominated three others, encouraging citizens to vote in high numbers.
Bihar election voting latest updates
Katihar LS constituency was one of the few unclaimed by BJP in 2014
Six legislative assembly segments — Katihar, Kadwa, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari and Barari — together comprise Katihar Lok Sabha constituency, which was one of the few Lok Sabha seats in Hindi belt unclaimed by the BJP in 2014.
NCP’s Tariq Anwar won the seat defeating BJP's Nikhil Kumar Choudhary, a three-time MP, by nearly 1.15 lakh votes. This election, Tariq Anwar’s main rival is Dulal Chandra Goswami of the JD(U), which is part of the NDA, also comprising the BJP and LJP.
Overall voter turnout at 1 pm
Across India, overall voter turnout has been recorded at 37.81 percent. Among all the 11 states in fray today, 46.76 percent have voted in Assam; 38.87 percent in Bihar; 29.88 percent in Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka recorded a 21.47 percent.
Other states, like Uttar Pradesh recorded 38.48 percent, West Bengal at 51.68 percent and Tamil Nadu at 37.93 percent.
Tamil Nadu election polling latest updates
305 EVMs, 525 VVPATs had a technical error, been replaced: TN CEO
Satyabrata Sahoo,Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, says, “At least, 305 EVMS had technical errors and they have been replaced. At least, 525 VVPAT machines also faced some issues and they have also been changed.”
Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters
West Bengal election polling latest updates
Polling peaceful in Chopra, says SPO for West Bengal; voters ransack EVM machines
Special Police Observer for West Bengal Vivek Dube has said that elections are being conducted peacefully in the state. He admitted that there were issues in a few places in Chopra in Raigunj, but peaceful voting has resumed, he claimed. However, latest reports from Chopra, West Bengal's Darjeeling claimed that polling has stopped at booth no 112, where police had to resort to lathi-charge after EVMs were broken to pieces. Reports have also said that a tussle broke out between BJP and TMC supporters in Chopra in Raigunj constituency which led to EVM machines being ransacked in booth number 112.
Syeda Shabana/101Reporters
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Journalist injured in Jalpaiguiri
ABP reporter Partho Pratim Ghosh sustained serious injuries during a clash in Jalpaiguri's Malbazar area. He was taken to the Siliguri hospital for treatment.
Roshan Gupta/101Reporters
Karnataka election voting latest updates
BJP candidate tries to bribe public in Tumakuru district
Janata Dal (Secular) workers have complained against supporters of BJP candidate GS Basavaraj were distributing money and bribing the public to vote in his favour. The cash, Rs 5,47,000, was brought in a car.
Local police have seized the cash, which was in 11 bundles of Rs 500 currency notes, at Madugiri district Kodagenahalli. A supporter who studies at the CIT Engineering college has been arrested. Basavaraj owns the CIT Engineering college. The complaint has been registered at the Kodigenahalli police station.
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP, TMC workers clash at Dighirpar booth in Darjeeling's Chopra
BJP and TMC workers clashed inside a polling booth and broke the EVM machine in Kotgach, Chopra. The district in Darjeeling had also witnessed police lathicharge after miscreants tried to stop people from voting.
A Ghose
Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates
Jaggi Vasudev, daughter cast vote in Coimbatore
Jaggi Vasudev and his daughter have cast their votes from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency. Vasudev postponed his trip to the US to cast vote.
Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters
BJP MP Bhola Singh given 24 hours of house arrest for 'breaking protocol'
The Election Commission has taken cognisance of BJP MP Bhola Singh's "forced" entry into a polling booth in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh after placing a call to the District Magistrate who reportedly asked a security officer to let Singh and his supporters in.
The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer's official Twitter handle replied to a video tweeted by a journalist, saying they have asked for more information in this regard. District Magistrate of Bulandhshahr has said that Singh will be under house arrest for one day as he broke the protocol.
Two men, over 70 years of age, came to cast vote, died standing in the queue
In separate incidents, two old men, who had come to cast their vote, died in Salem and Erode. Both these men were above age of 70. Krishnan, 74, hailed from Vedapatti in Salem, died after casting his vote. The other man fell down while standing in the queue and died.
Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters
Sadhvi Pragya's health doesn't permit her to be in jail, but she can contest polls, asks Omar Abdullah
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah talked about Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur after casting his vote. "BJP have given ticket (from Bhopal) to a candidate who is not only an accused in a terror case but is also out on bail on health grounds. If her health condition doesn't permit her to be in jail, how does it permit her to contest polls?" The Indian Express quoted him as saying.
Srinagar election voting latest updates
Hope is that Centre, EC give people of Kashmir an elected govt: Omar Abdullah
Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah cast their votes at a polling station in Munshi Bagh Area in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Omar Abdullah said, "Now that Lok Sabha polls are due to conclude, we can only hope that Centre along with Election Commission, gives people of Jammu and Kashmir an elected government which is their right."
Overall voting turnout is 21.23 percent till 12 pm
According to latest EC data, the overall voter turnout is 21.15 percent. While Assam recorded a turnout of 26.60 percent, Bihar recorded a turnout of 18.93 percent. Other states are as following:
EVM glitches reported in Tamil Nadu
Here is a list of constituencies from Tamil Nadu which reported EVM glitches since polling began at 7 am today. Eighteen Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu are holding by-elections on Thursday along with Lok Sabha elections in the state. Bye-elections to four more Assembly seats will be held on 19 May. The results will be declared on 23 May.
These are the first elections in the state after the deaths of Tamil Nadu luminaries M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. For the first time, voting machines with Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail are being used in all the polling booths, reported NDTV.
7 booths in Madurai constituency
33 booths in Kanyakumari constituency
1 booth in Tirunelveli constituency
1 booth in Ramanathapuram constituency
4 booths in Chennai
15 booths in Trichy constituency
3 in Erode constituency
1 booth in Cuddalore constituency
Overall voter turnout till 11 am is 16.82%
Overall voter turnout till 11 am has been recorded at 16.82 percent, according to official Election Commission data. All eyes are on Assam, after reports claimed that Karimganj did not record a single vote till 11 am. EC data says differently.
Karimganj: 22.70%
Silchar: 27.05%
Autonomous District: 28.90%
Mangaldoi: 30.77%
Nawgong: 18.06%
Voter turnout crosses 10 percent by 11 am
Statewise breakdown:
ASSAM 18.23%
BIHAR 12.55%
CHHATTISGARH 14.18%
JAMMU AND KASHMIR 5.86%
KARNATAKA 7.74%
MAHARASHTRA 7.37%
MANIPUR 17.40%
ODISHA 9.01%
TAMIL NADU 9.17%
UTTAR PRADESH 12.84%
WEST BENGAL 16.77%
PUDUCHERRY 12.83%
Assam election voting latest updates
EVM glitch angers voters in Assam; 0% voting reported in Karimganj, EC figures differ
Voters at a polling booth in North Karimganj in Assam decided not to vote after EVM malfunction delayed voting on Thursday. Not a single vote was cast till 10:30 am, News18 reports. However, data from the new EC app showed that voter turnout in Karimganj (till 11 am) was 12.47 percent, and turnout in Karimganj North was 15 percent.
Karnataka election voting latest updates
Dynastic politics not a big issue: Kumaraswamy
Opposing BJP's claims, Kumaraswamy said that dynastic politics is "not an important issue" as of now. "Modi lost in Karnataka, Karnataka politics is going to play a major role. After elections results are out, except BJP, other parties are going to form the government," he added.
Manipur Election Voting Latest Updates
CM Biren casts vote
Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren cast his vote at a polling station in Heingang in Imphal. The returning officer of inner Manipur parliamentary constituency served a show cause notice to Biren for alleged violations in the model code of conduct by making defamatory statements against Congress candidate Oinam Nabakishore during an election meeting on 29 March at Yumnam Khunou in Imphal East.
In his election speech, Biren made reference to former chief secretary O Nabakishore being unceremoniously removed from his post for being involved in numerous scandals which the latter has claimed as defamatory that could tarnish his image and mislead voters. Following the complaint of the Congress candidate, the returning officer had directed Biren's secretary to offer an explanation.
Armstrong Chanambam/ 101 Reporters
Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates
DMK president MK Stalin casts his vote in Chennai
Overall voter percentage at 10 am is 7.89 percent
Srinagar election voting latest updates
Voting underway in Bemina
Voting underway at polling booth number 3 in Bemina, in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Meanwhile, polling is underway in Srinagar and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir.
Karnataka election voting latest updates
Kumaraswamy urges voters to vote
After casting his vote, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy requested all voters to go and vote for the "future and development of the country depends on them." "It's my personal request, not only for me but this elections is important for everyone, several problems need to be solved. The govt has neglected the farmers' community," she said.
Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates
TTV Dinakaran on I-T raids
"They are distributing money and the police is protecting the ruling party. The police made all this mess to protect the government and everyone in Tamil Nadu knows that the police belong to EPS. The EC is acting on the behest of the government. People are against this government and they know that this govt uses money for votes," Dinakaran said.
Now, Nyay will happen, tweets Randeep Singh Surjewala
Minutes after Rahul Gandhi urged voters to cast their vote for NYAY, implying the Congress, senior party leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted saying, "Now, Nyay (justice) will happen".
Vote for Nyay, says Rahul
Urging voters to vote in the second phase of polling, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked voters to vote for NYAY. "When you vote today, remember that you vote for Nyay. Nyay for our unemployed youth; for our struggling farmers; for the small traders whose businesses were destroyed by Demonetisation; for those who were persecuted because of their caste or religion," tweeted Rahul.
Minutes after Rahul Gandhi urged voters to cast their vote for NYAY, implying the Congress, senior party leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted saying, "Now, Nyay (justice) will happen".
Polling officer shot dead in Odisha
A polling officer was killed in an IED explosion carried out by Maoists. The Moaists targeted the polling vehicle and later open fired at it, killing officer Sanjukta Digal near Barla village under Gochhapada police limit in Kandhamal district in Odisha yesterday.
BJP just as nervous as the Congress was in last elections, says Mayawati
As multiple states are voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Maywati took a dig at the BJP and the Congress. In a tweet, she said, "Today is the second phase of polling and the BJP and PM Modi seem to be just as nervous as the Congress was in the last general elections for fear of defeat. The real reason is the narrow thinking and actions against the poor, the labourers, the farmers, as well as Dalit, backward and Muslim of all society.
Voting picks up in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh
By 9.30 am, the state of Chhattisgarh had seen 13.09 percent of the electorate coming out to vote:
Rajnandgaon - 15.73 percent
Mahasamund - 11.65 percent
Kanker - 11.69 percent
At the same time, West Bengal witnessed a voter turnout of 12.43 percent:
Jalpaiguri - 4.36 percent
Darjeeling - 16.14 percent
Raiganj - 17.45 percent
Kashmir election voting latest updates
Polling in Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal
Polling is being held in three districts of Kashmir — Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal. In Srinagar, there are highest number of 857 polling stations, which was followed by Budgam with 624 stations and Ganderbal at 235. Last evening about 1,716 polling officials were dispatched to different polling stations to ensure free and fair polls.
Overall voter turnout reaches 5.12%
Overall voter turnout across India reaches 5.12 percent till 9.30 am. According to official EC data, Assam has registered 11.35 percent, while Bihar is at 10.15 percent in terms of voter turnout.
Overall voter turnout crosses one percent mark
As of 9.08 pm, overall voter turnout had reached 1.06 percent, according to Election Commission data. The five Lok Sabha seats in Assam have registered a combined turnout of 8.74 percent at the time of writing.
Overall voter turnout crosses one percent mark
Apart from a few constituencies in which EVM malfunctions have been reported, voter turnouts across the country appear to be good as the two-hour mark approaches. Keep watching this space for 9 am turnout tallies.
Realtime Voter Turnout Tracker
To get the latest updates about voter turnouts from across the country, click here to download the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app.
Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates
2,000 from Tirupur LS constituency boycott polls
Over 2,000 people from villages of Venkatapuram and Nachiampayalam of Tirupur Lok Sabha constituency have boycotted voting and no one has turned up to the polling stations. In Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency, three villages have boycotted voting.
Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates
EC officials monitor sensitive polling booths
Election officials monitoring the polling in sensitive booths across Tamil Nadu at the control room at Secretariat. This is done by web streaming facility. Polling in around 30,000 such booths is being monitored directly at CEO office.
TR Gopalkrishnan/101Reporters
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
EVM snags delay polls once again, this time in Agra and Mathura
Due to EVM snags voting is yet to start at booth number 201 in Agra and booth number 148 in Mathura. EVMs developing technical snags has posed quite the challenge for the EC in these Lok Sabha elections.
More than 100 EVMs had to be changed during polling hours in the first phase of voting in different parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.
Ajendra Chauhan and Mohan Sharma, 101Reporters
Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates
Faulty EVMs reported across Tamil Nadu
Polling has stopped in seven booths in Madurai constituency after a sticker pasted on an EVM, with a suspicious signature mentioning the letters 'AIADMK', sparked confusion among voters. Similar reports came in from three polling booths in Padmanabhapuram of Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, where polling was delayed due faulty EVMs. Delay in voting at Karisalpatty polling booth in Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency.
Polling was delayed by 20 minutes in several places at Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency too, due to problems in EVMs.
Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates
Karti, wife cast vote in Karaikudi
Nalini Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidi Rangarajan casts their vote at a polling station in Karaikudi in Sivaganga.
Karnataka Election Voting Latest Updates
Congress candidate from Chitradurga seeks blessings from cow
Sitting MP and Congress candidate from Chitradurga BN Chandrappa sought blessings from a cow before casting his vote in Karnataka.
Assam election voting latest updates
Polling begins in Silchar. 11,91,289 voters, including 6,13,931 men, 5,77,283 women and 75 third gender are voting for 13 candidates. There are 58 voters who are over 100-year-old and 44,000 first time voters in Assam this time.
Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha/101 Reporters
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
EVM snag reported in Agra and Mathura
Due to EVM snags the voting is yet to start at booth number 201 in Agra and also at booth number 148 in Mathura. EVMs developing technical snag and timely start of the voting procedure has been a challenge for the EC in this Lok Sabha elections. More than 100 EVMs were changed during the polling hours in the first phase of polling in different parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.
Ajendra Chauhan and Mohan Sharma, 101Reporters
Uttar Pradesh Election Voting Latest Updates
Three corner fight in Banka
Banka Loksabha Constituency will see a three corner fight between sitting RJD MP Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav, Independent candidate and ex-MP Putul Kumari Singh and NDA candidate Girdhari Lal Yadav.
Putul Kumari Singh is wife of three-times MP Digvijay Singh. Digvijay had once won on the ticket of Samata Party. Second time he was given ticket by the JD(U). And the third time he won as an Independent.
Putul Kumari had won this seat in 2010 bypoll as an Independent. In 2014 general elections, BJP had given her ticket but she lost with less than 10,000 votes. In 1977 election socialist leader and ardent follower of Ram Manohar Lohia, Madhu Limaye had won from this seat.
Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
Voters complain of faulty EVMs in Chennai, Agra and Assam
Voters in several polling booths across the country, including Chennai, Assam and Agra have complained that voting has not begun yet for them. While at some polling booths, voting has yet to begin, voters at other centres have complained that the voting machines are faulty.
In Agra, voters at booth number 142 complained that the voting has not been started yet due to a technical problem in the electronic voting machine.
Manvendra Malhotra, 101Reporters
Bihar election voting latest updates
Bhagalpur LS seat goes to polls
Bhagalpur Lok Sabha Constituency, popularly known as 'Silk City of India' and once represented by JB Kripalani, is going to polls today. Main contenders for this seat are JDU's Ajay Mondal and sitting MP of RJD Shailesh Kumar Mondal.
Ajay is a two-time MLA from Nathnagar Assembly Constituency while Shailesh, fondly referred to as 'Bulo', had defeated BJP's heavyweight leader Shahnawaz Hussain with meagre 9,485 votes.
Shahnawaz Hussain had won this seat two times but this time the seat had been given to JDU under seat sharing formula if NDA. Shahnawaz was not happy as he was denied ticket. Local BJP leaders had also expressed discontent.
Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reorters
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
BJP had won all 8 seats in Uttar Pradesh last Lok Sabha polls
A close fight is expected between the BJP and the alliance of SP, BSP and RLD in the second phase of polling. With a good number of Jatavs, Yadavs and OBCs in all the seats especially Agra, Mathura, Fatehpur Sikri and Bulandshahr, the coalition seems to be giving a tough fight to the BJP.
It is also should be noted that all the eight seats in Uttar Pradesh were swept by the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters
Rajinikanth casts vote in Chennai
Actor turned politician Rajinikanth casts his vote at the polling station in Stella Maris College, in Chennai Central parliamentary constituency.
Nanded election voting latest updates
Preparation underway for LokSabhaElections2019 at polling station number 269 in Nanded parliamentary constituency. Voting on 10 parliamentary constituencies in the state for the second phase of elections will be held today.
P Chidambaram says Tamil Nadu wants a change
The former finance minister said Tamil people want a change of government both at the Centre and the state. "That's why there's overwhelming support from the secular progressive front of the Congress, DMK and other allies. I have voted for this democratic, secular front. We have to preserve our sovereignty. We believe that all religions are equal and everyone is equal before law."
His son Karti Chidambaram is the Congress candidate from Shivagana. He is contesting against BJP national secretary H Raja.
Security personnel cast their vote through postal ballot in Vadodara
ANI tweeted photos of security personnel casting their vote through postal ballot in Vadodara.
Tamil Nadu Election Voting Latest Updates
Election Commission demands report on I-T dept's seizure of 'bribe' cash in Tamil Nadu
Against the backdrop of the Income Tax department seizing cash allegedly meant to bribe voters in Tamil Nadu, the Election Commission Wednesday sought a detailed report from poll authorities there.
"Once the report is received, we will take a considered view. A decision can even be taken on election day," an official said.
The Income-Tax Department Wednesday seized Rs 1.48 crore cash stashed allegedly by supporters of TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK party to bribe voters in Tamil Nadu's Theni district, where an assembly bypoll is scheduled Thursday.
For security concerns in Odisha, Chhattisgarh voting is spread over phases
In Phase 2 on Thursday, over 15,97,34,000 voters will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 1,629 candidates. The Election Commission has set up 1,81,000 polling booths to ensure smooth conduct of voting.
For security concerns in some states — Odisha and Chhattisgarh in Phase 2 — voting in various Lok Sabha constituencies is spread over phases in the Assembly constituencies that fall under them.
AIADMK holds maximum of 36 seats out of the 95 in fray today
Of the 95 constituencies in fray today, the AIADMK holds the maximum of 36 seats, followed by the BJP which holds 27 seats.
The Congress had won 12 of these seats in 2014, the Shiv Sena and the BJD 4 each, the JD-S and the RJD two each and the AIUDF, the NCP, the JD-U, the PDP, the AINRC, the PMK, the CPI-M and the TMC one seat each.
Nearly 15.8 crore voters are eligible to vote in the Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election.
Polling to be held in 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in UP
Besides Tamil Nadu, polling will also be held in 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry.
Elections will also be held in 35 Assembly constituencies in Odisha.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Voting LATEST Updates
Voting in 18 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu today
Thirty eight of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will go to polls today, besides 18 Assembly constituencies. Polling in Vellore Lok Sabha seat, which is currently represented by the AIADMK, was cancelled on Tuesday by the Election Commission following recovery of huge amount of cash allegedly from an associate of a DMK leader recently.
The Election Commission also announced postponement of polling in Tripura (East) Lok Sabha seat to the third phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election on 23 April, saying the prevailing law-and-order situation there is not conducive for holding free and fair polls.
Lok Sabha Election 2019 Voting LATEST updates
Voting to be held from 7 am to 6 pm
The voting time for Phase 2 elections will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.
At least 1,600 candidates are contesting on 95 seats for the second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, BJP lawmaker Hema Malini, Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily, Rajya Sabha lawmaker Kanimozhi, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah are among the prominent candidates for Phase 2 Lok Sabha election 2019.
11 states and 1 Union Territory will vote to elect representatives for 95 seats
Voting for Phase 2 Lok Sabha Election will take place on 18 April, Thursday. Eleven states and a Union Territory will vote to elect representatives on 95 seats. States which will be voting for Phase 2 Lok Sabha Election are Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Union Territory Puducherry.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
17:18 (IST)
17:05 (IST)
Sam Pitroda says he is 'not satisfied' with EVMs
"You will have to understand the design, its software. Every little signal will have to be analysed. Then only, you can say something. But one thing is clear that there is some problem, what is the problem we don't know (sic)," ANI quoted him as saying.
17:01 (IST)
Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates
Clash reported between PMK and VCK workers in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur
In Ariyalur district, a fight has broken out between workers of PMK and VCK. PMK workers have allegedly removed the ‘pots’ (VCK’s party symbol) in public places.
One person has sustained injuries. Ariyalur belongs to Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency from where VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan is contesting elections.
Input by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
16:45 (IST)
Father of Malegaon blast victim files application against Sadhvi Pragya
According to ANI, the father of the Malegaon blast victim has filed an application before the NIA court questioning Sadhvi Pragya's candidature from Bhopal.
The application has reportedly cited her health, which was one of the reasons mentioned in her bail application.
India Today TV reports that Congress has also approached the Election Commission over this issue.
16:34 (IST)
Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates
Voter turnout for bypolls in Tamil Nadu till 3 pm
16:31 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
RPI candidate Varsi Hasan has a strange way of filing his nomination
Hasan filed his nomination in Amethi on a bier.
Video by Vivek Vikram Singh/101Reporters
16:19 (IST)
16:08 (IST)
Karnataka election voting latest updates
Details of clash between JD(S) and Sumalatha Ambareesh's supporters in Karnataka
Chaos prevailed for a while at Doddarasinakere of Maddur taluk after supporters of Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Nikhil K (son of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy) engaged in a clash.
Ambareesh, wife of late actor-politician MH Ambareesh, cast her vote at the village and later interacted with her supporters.
Nikhil, who was returning from Malavalli, visited the village and took out a roadshow, which is against the Model Code of Conduct, according to Ambareesh's supporters.
They too attempted to take out a roadshow that was stopped by the police. When Ambareesh's supporters were questioning the biased attitude of the police, Nikhil's supporters allegedly intervened. It led to a clash.
Both the groups indulged in heated arguments besides attempting to manhandle each other.
However, the police intervened and dispersed the groups.
Election Commission personnel on the rounds have videographed the incident. But so far, no case has been registered.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
15:55 (IST)
Visuals of Maneka Gandhi filing her nomination from Sultanpur
Union minister and BJP's Sultanpur Lok Sabha contestant Maneka Gandhi filed her nominations today.
She is a sitting MP from Pilibhit and this time, she is contesting from her son's parliamentary constituency.
Input by Vivek Vikram Singh/101Reporters
15:48 (IST)
Election Commission sends notice to BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for 'Modiji ki sena' remark
Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was caught on camera referring to the Indian Army as "Modiji ki sena (Modi's army)".
15:41 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest updates
Security personnel fire shots in the air in Bihar's Banka
Few people were injured and ruckus was reported at booth numbers 59 and 60 when security personnel fired shot in the air.
The people at the booth have alleged that the security personnel was making pressure for voting in favor of a candidate.
Input by Ganesh Prasad
15:30 (IST)
'Does Congress have its vote bank in Bagalkot or Balakot?' asks Narendra Modi in Karnataka
"After the air strikes in Pakistan, Congress leaders were told not to encourage the air strikes because that would harm their vote banks," said Modi in Bagalkot.
"Does Congress have its vote bank in Bagalkot or Balakot?" he added.
15:27 (IST)
Pakistan used to openly say that Congress is like their jihadi: Modi
"During Congress rule, Pakistan used to openly say that the party is their jihadi," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka's Bagalkot.
"Under our government, we made our security forces go into Pakistan and kill the terrorists there," he added.
"Now, Pakistan is desperately crying in front of the nations," he said.
15:22 (IST)
Before 2014, India had a 'remote control' government: Narendra Modi in Karnataka's Bagalkot
"Nobody wanted to invest in India before 2014," said the prime minister during a rally in Karnataka's Bagalkot.
"In 2014, Congress had said that their achievement was that in one year, every family had got 12 cylinders of gas," Modi said. "This chowkidar gave free LPG gas cylinders and gas connections to families."
15:18 (IST)
Manipur election voting latest updates
Violence in Inner Manipur took place due to alleged misconduct by presiding officer of polling station
In the violence at Kiyamgei Muslim Makha Leikai, Presiding Officer L Lovely Singh and Micro Observer P Gunachandra sustained injury after they were hit by stones pelted by the protesters.
Security personnel deployed in the polling station fired several rounds of blank shots and resorted to lathicharge to get the situation under control.
The incident happened at around 11.30 am. Tear gas shells were also fired to disperse the crowd. At least four civilians were reported injured in the police action.
Input by Rinku Khumukcham/101 Reporters
15:11 (IST)
Overall turnout 38.38 percent till 2 pm
ASSAM 52.50%
BIHAR 39.21%
CHHATTISGARH 47.77%
JAMMU AND KASHMIR 30.12%
KARNATAKA 36.72%
MAHARASHTRA 35.14%
MANIPUR 51.19%
ODISHA 35.36%
TAMIL NADU 39.67%
UTTAR PRADESH 39.41%
WEST BENGAL 51.68%
PUDUCHERRY 46.08%
15:04 (IST)
Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates
AIADMK booth agent murdered in Madurai
MS Pandian, a booth agent of AIADMK and the son-in-law of AIADMK functionary VK Gurusamy, was hacked to death near Cinthamani at Madurai.
Preliminary investigation says the murder is due to some previous enmity.
Input by Antony Vinodh/101Reporters
14:57 (IST)
Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates
Young man tries to set himself on fire near polling booth in Dharmapuri
A young man tried to set himself on fire near a polling booth in Dharmapuri. He said that he was not willing to vote and then he poured kerosene over himself and tried to light himself on fire.
The police had to intervene and they stopped him.
Input by Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters
14:54 (IST)
Karnataka election voting latest updates
Clashes outside polling booth in Karnataka's Mandya
According to India Today TV, JD(S) supporters clashed with Sumalatha Ambareesh's supporters in Mandya.
14:46 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest updates
Stone-pelting outside polling booth in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam
India Today TV reported that the polling in Budgam was marred by stone-pelting in the area. Moreover, the overall poll percentage in Jammu and Kashmir till 1 pm is 29.6 percent.
Massive stone pelting was witnessed between security forces and protesting youth in Charari Sharief area of Budgam.
As the polling was going on, youth pelted the security forces with stones to disrupt the electoral process. The forces retaliated with heavy use of tear smoke shells. A vendor said that his vegetables were scattered on the road and he was robbed of money too by the security forces.
Due to stone-pelting, the polling percentage was thin. Only 42 votes were cast by 2 pm at Trajbal polling station in Charari Sharief.
With inputs from Ishfaq Naseem
14:34 (IST)
Manipur election voting latest updates
Voting disrupted in Inner Manipur, security personnel fire shots to disperse mob
People stormed a polling station and destroyed the EVM at polling station 6/10 Kyamgei Muslim Makha Leikai. Further details are awaited.
Input by Pranjal S/101 Reporters
14:26 (IST)
Overall voter turnout at 38.28% percent by 2 pm
ASSAM 40.17%
BIHAR 22.88%
CHHATTISGARH 37.60%
JAMMU AND KASHMIR 18.26%
KARNATAKA 21.47%
MAHARASHTRA 22.16%
MANIPUR 35.90%
ODISHA 22.45%
TAMIL NADU 23.09%
UTTAR PRADESH 29.68%
WEST BENGAL 34.33%
PUDUCHERRY 35.27%
13:59 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
BJP Assam leaders claim state will be a Ram Rajya after 2019 polls
BJP leaders in Assam Rupam Goswami and Subhas Dutta claimed that the BJP will win all five states in the second phase polling in Assam. "State is going to be a Ram Rajya," says Goswami.
Santanu Mahanta/ 101 Reporters
13:44 (IST)
BJP's youngest candidate Tejasvi Surya votes from Bangalore South
Initiating the #VoteMaadi challenge, the 28-year-old nominated three others, encouraging citizens to vote in high numbers.
13:42 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest updates
Katihar LS constituency was one of the few unclaimed by BJP in 2014
Six legislative assembly segments — Katihar, Kadwa, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari and Barari — together comprise Katihar Lok Sabha constituency, which was one of the few Lok Sabha seats in Hindi belt unclaimed by the BJP in 2014.
NCP’s Tariq Anwar won the seat defeating BJP's Nikhil Kumar Choudhary, a three-time MP, by nearly 1.15 lakh votes. This election, Tariq Anwar’s main rival is Dulal Chandra Goswami of the JD(U), which is part of the NDA, also comprising the BJP and LJP.
13:40 (IST)
Overall voter turnout at 1 pm
Across India, overall voter turnout has been recorded at 37.81 percent. Among all the 11 states in fray today, 46.76 percent have voted in Assam; 38.87 percent in Bihar; 29.88 percent in Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka recorded a 21.47 percent.
Other states, like Uttar Pradesh recorded 38.48 percent, West Bengal at 51.68 percent and Tamil Nadu at 37.93 percent.
13:33 (IST)
Karnataka election polling latest updates
Shabbita Monish, a differently-abled woman cast her vote in Mangalore
Image by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
13:25 (IST)
13:21 (IST)
Tamil Nadu election polling latest updates
305 EVMs, 525 VVPATs had a technical error, been replaced: TN CEO
Satyabrata Sahoo,Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, says, “At least, 305 EVMS had technical errors and they have been replaced. At least, 525 VVPAT machines also faced some issues and they have also been changed.”
Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters
13:15 (IST)
Polling peaceful in Chopra, says Special Police Observer in West Bengal
13:08 (IST)
West Bengal election polling latest updates
Polling peaceful in Chopra, says SPO for West Bengal; voters ransack EVM machines
Special Police Observer for West Bengal Vivek Dube has said that elections are being conducted peacefully in the state. He admitted that there were issues in a few places in Chopra in Raigunj, but peaceful voting has resumed, he claimed. However, latest reports from Chopra, West Bengal's Darjeeling claimed that polling has stopped at booth no 112, where police had to resort to lathi-charge after EVMs were broken to pieces. Reports have also said that a tussle broke out between BJP and TMC supporters in Chopra in Raigunj constituency which led to EVM machines being ransacked in booth number 112.
Syeda Shabana/101Reporters
13:05 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Journalist injured in Jalpaiguiri
ABP reporter Partho Pratim Ghosh sustained serious injuries during a clash in Jalpaiguri's Malbazar area. He was taken to the Siliguri hospital for treatment.
Roshan Gupta/101Reporters
12:48 (IST)
Karnataka election voting latest updates
BJP candidate tries to bribe public in Tumakuru district
Janata Dal (Secular) workers have complained against supporters of BJP candidate GS Basavaraj were distributing money and bribing the public to vote in his favour. The cash, Rs 5,47,000, was brought in a car.
Local police have seized the cash, which was in 11 bundles of Rs 500 currency notes, at Madugiri district Kodagenahalli. A supporter who studies at the CIT Engineering college has been arrested. Basavaraj owns the CIT Engineering college. The complaint has been registered at the Kodigenahalli police station.
12:35 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP, TMC workers clash at Dighirpar booth in Darjeeling's Chopra
BJP and TMC workers clashed inside a polling booth and broke the EVM machine in Kotgach, Chopra. The district in Darjeeling had also witnessed police lathicharge after miscreants tried to stop people from voting.
A Ghose
12:34 (IST)
Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates
Jaggi Vasudev, daughter cast vote in Coimbatore
Jaggi Vasudev and his daughter have cast their votes from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency. Vasudev postponed his trip to the US to cast vote.
Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters
12:24 (IST)
BJP MP Bhola Singh given 24 hours of house arrest for 'breaking protocol'
The Election Commission has taken cognisance of BJP MP Bhola Singh's "forced" entry into a polling booth in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh after placing a call to the District Magistrate who reportedly asked a security officer to let Singh and his supporters in.
The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer's official Twitter handle replied to a video tweeted by a journalist, saying they have asked for more information in this regard. District Magistrate of Bulandhshahr has said that Singh will be under house arrest for one day as he broke the protocol.
12:17 (IST)
Two men, over 70 years of age, came to cast vote, died standing in the queue
In separate incidents, two old men, who had come to cast their vote, died in Salem and Erode. Both these men were above age of 70. Krishnan, 74, hailed from Vedapatti in Salem, died after casting his vote. The other man fell down while standing in the queue and died.
Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters
12:14 (IST)
Sadhvi Pragya's health doesn't permit her to be in jail, but she can contest polls, asks Omar Abdullah
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah talked about Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur after casting his vote. "BJP have given ticket (from Bhopal) to a candidate who is not only an accused in a terror case but is also out on bail on health grounds. If her health condition doesn't permit her to be in jail, how does it permit her to contest polls?" The Indian Express quoted him as saying.
12:10 (IST)
Srinagar election voting latest updates
Hope is that Centre, EC give people of Kashmir an elected govt: Omar Abdullah
Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah cast their votes at a polling station in Munshi Bagh Area in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Omar Abdullah said, "Now that Lok Sabha polls are due to conclude, we can only hope that Centre along with Election Commission, gives people of Jammu and Kashmir an elected government which is their right."
12:02 (IST)
Overall voting turnout is 21.23 percent till 12 pm
According to latest EC data, the overall voter turnout is 21.15 percent. While Assam recorded a turnout of 26.60 percent, Bihar recorded a turnout of 18.93 percent. Other states are as following:
11:54 (IST)
EVM glitches reported in Tamil Nadu
Here is a list of constituencies from Tamil Nadu which reported EVM glitches since polling began at 7 am today. Eighteen Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu are holding by-elections on Thursday along with Lok Sabha elections in the state. Bye-elections to four more Assembly seats will be held on 19 May. The results will be declared on 23 May.
These are the first elections in the state after the deaths of Tamil Nadu luminaries M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. For the first time, voting machines with Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail are being used in all the polling booths, reported NDTV.
7 booths in Madurai constituency
33 booths in Kanyakumari constituency
1 booth in Tirunelveli constituency
1 booth in Ramanathapuram constituency
4 booths in Chennai
15 booths in Trichy constituency
3 in Erode constituency
1 booth in Cuddalore constituency
11:40 (IST)
Till 9 am, Kashmir recorded 0.9% turnout
Srinagar district in central Kashmir’s recorded the lowest voter turnout of 0.9% till 9 am. Budgam district in Kashmir recorded the highest voter turnout of 1.6%, while as Ganderbal district recorded 1.2% polling till 9 am.
In Jammu division, Reasi district recorded 9.7% polling, Kathua recorded 13.5%, Udhampur recorded 12.0%, Ramban recorded 2.8%, Doda district recorded 9.7% and Kishtwar recorded 4.0% polling turnout till 9 Am.
An official handout said that the overall poll percentage in the state is 6.1 % up to 9.00 am.
11:24 (IST)
Overall voter turnout till 11 am is 16.82%
Overall voter turnout till 11 am has been recorded at 16.82 percent, according to official Election Commission data. All eyes are on Assam, after reports claimed that Karimganj did not record a single vote till 11 am. EC data says differently.
Karimganj: 22.70%
Silchar: 27.05%
Autonomous District: 28.90%
Mangaldoi: 30.77%
Nawgong: 18.06%
11:20 (IST)
Voter turnout crosses 10 percent by 11 am
Statewise breakdown:
ASSAM 18.23%
BIHAR 12.55%
CHHATTISGARH 14.18%
JAMMU AND KASHMIR 5.86%
KARNATAKA 7.74%
MAHARASHTRA 7.37%
MANIPUR 17.40%
ODISHA 9.01%
TAMIL NADU 9.17%
UTTAR PRADESH 12.84%
WEST BENGAL 16.77%
PUDUCHERRY 12.83%
11:19 (IST)
Vijaykanth a.k.a Captain and DMDK supremo never fails to amuse
11:06 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
EVM glitch angers voters in Assam; 0% voting reported in Karimganj, EC figures differ
Voters at a polling booth in North Karimganj in Assam decided not to vote after EVM malfunction delayed voting on Thursday. Not a single vote was cast till 10:30 am, News18 reports. However, data from the new EC app showed that voter turnout in Karimganj (till 11 am) was 12.47 percent, and turnout in Karimganj North was 15 percent.
10:59 (IST)
TAMIL NADU election voting latest updates
Constituency-wise voter turnout in Tamil Nadu
10:31 (IST)
Karnataka election voting latest updates
Dynastic politics not a big issue: Kumaraswamy
Opposing BJP's claims, Kumaraswamy said that dynastic politics is "not an important issue" as of now. "Modi lost in Karnataka, Karnataka politics is going to play a major role. After elections results are out, except BJP, other parties are going to form the government," he added.
10:29 (IST)
Manipur Election Voting Latest Updates
CM Biren casts vote
Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren cast his vote at a polling station in Heingang in Imphal. The returning officer of inner Manipur parliamentary constituency served a show cause notice to Biren for alleged violations in the model code of conduct by making defamatory statements against Congress candidate Oinam Nabakishore during an election meeting on 29 March at Yumnam Khunou in Imphal East.
In his election speech, Biren made reference to former chief secretary O Nabakishore being unceremoniously removed from his post for being involved in numerous scandals which the latter has claimed as defamatory that could tarnish his image and mislead voters. Following the complaint of the Congress candidate, the returning officer had directed Biren's secretary to offer an explanation.
Armstrong Chanambam/ 101 Reporters
10:15 (IST)
Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates
DMK president MK Stalin casts his vote in Chennai