Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 2 Voting LIVE Updates: BJP in West Bengal demands security for all polling booths; overall turnout 61% till 6 pm

Politics FP Politics Apr 18, 2019 18:38:51 IST
  • 18:38 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

    Voting in Madurai to continue till 8 pm

    Voting is over in most of the polling booths in Tamil Nadu. Voting in Madurai constituency will go on till 8 pm due to Chithirai festival.

    Sealing of ballot boxes at polling stations have started.

    Input by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    18:25 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest updates

    Voters in Kathua allege EVM malfunction

    People in a polling booth of Kathua district alleged that when the button of EVM is pressed to vote for the ruling party, it remains pressed for long, due to which even the votes polled in favour of other parties are being polled in favour of the BJP candidate.

    They appealed for re-polling. An election official was also seen admitting the negligence in the video.

    Input by Bivek Mathur/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    17:57 (IST)

    West Bengal Election Voting Live updates

    BJP demands all booths to be guarded by central forces

    BJP leader Mukul Roy demanded deployment of 100 percent central forces on polling day in Lok Sabha constituncies where voting is being held. He claimed that polling is being held peacefully in only those areas where central forces are deployed while addressing the media after meeting Chief Observer Ajay Naik.. Citing the examples of Chopra and Raiganj, Roy said voting only began much later in Chopra and only after the central forces arrived. He added they have been assured by the EC regarding this.

    Input by SS Parveen/101 Reporters

  • 17:18 (IST)

    Overall voter turnout around 52 percent till 5 pm
     
    ASSAM 62.95%
    BIHAR 47.49%
    CHHATTISGARH 60.69%
    JAMMU AND KASHMIR 38.92%
    KARNATAKA 50.56%
    MAHARASHTRA 46.74%
    MANIPUR 69.05%
    ODISHA 46.99%
    TAMIL NADU 53.03%
    UTTAR PRADESH 51.91%
    WEST BENGAL 65.59%
    PUDUCHERRY 66.85%

  • 17:05 (IST)

    Sam Pitroda says he is 'not satisfied' with EVMs

    "You will have to understand the design, its software. Every little signal will have to be analysed. Then only, you can say something. But one thing is clear that there is some problem, what is the problem we don't know (sic)," ANI quoted him as saying.

  • 17:01 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

    Clash reported between PMK and VCK workers in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur

    In Ariyalur district, a fight has broken out between workers of PMK and VCK. PMK workers have allegedly removed the ‘pots’ (VCK’s party symbol) in public places.

    One person has sustained injuries. Ariyalur belongs to Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency from where VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan is contesting elections.

    Input by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters

  • 16:45 (IST)

    Father of Malegaon blast victim files application against Sadhvi Pragya

    According to ANI, the father of the Malegaon blast victim has filed an application before the NIA court questioning Sadhvi Pragya's candidature from Bhopal.

    The application has reportedly cited her health, which was one of the reasons mentioned in her bail application.

    India Today TV reports that Congress has also approached the Election Commission over this issue.

  • 16:34 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

    Voter turnout for bypolls in Tamil Nadu till 3 pm

  • 16:31 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    RPI candidate Varsi Hasan has a strange way of filing his nomination

    Hasan filed his nomination in Amethi on a bier.

    Video by Vivek Vikram Singh/101Reporters

  • 16:19 (IST)

    Overall vote percentage 50.90 percent till 4 pm
     
    ASSAM 52.50%
    BIHAR 39.21%
    CHHATTISGARH 47.77%
    JAMMU AND KASHMIR 30.12%
    KARNATAKA 36.72%
    MAHARASHTRA 35.14%
    MANIPUR 51.19%
    ODISHA 35.36%
    TAMIL NADU 39.67%
    UTTAR PRADESH 39.41%
    WEST BENGAL 51.68%
    PUDUCHERRY 46.08%

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:08 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    Details of clash between JD(S) and Sumalatha Ambareesh's supporters in Karnataka

    Chaos prevailed for a while at Doddarasinakere of Maddur taluk after supporters of Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Nikhil K (son of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy) engaged in a clash.

    Ambareesh, wife of late actor-politician MH Ambareesh, cast her vote at the village and later interacted with her supporters.

    Nikhil, who was returning from Malavalli, visited the village and took out a roadshow, which is against the Model Code of Conduct, according to Ambareesh's supporters.

    They too attempted to take out a roadshow that was stopped by the police. When Ambareesh's supporters were questioning the biased attitude of the police, Nikhil's supporters allegedly intervened. It led to a clash.

    Both the groups indulged in heated arguments besides attempting to manhandle each other.
    However, the police intervened and dispersed the groups.

    Election Commission personnel on the rounds have videographed the incident. But so far, no case has been registered.

    Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters

  • 15:55 (IST)

    Visuals of Maneka Gandhi filing her nomination from Sultanpur

    Union minister and BJP's Sultanpur Lok Sabha contestant Maneka Gandhi filed her nominations today.

    She is a sitting MP from Pilibhit and this time, she is contesting from her son's parliamentary constituency.

    Input by Vivek Vikram Singh/101Reporters

  • 15:48 (IST)

    Election Commission sends notice to BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for 'Modiji ki sena' remark

    Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was caught on camera referring to the Indian Army as "Modiji ki sena (Modi's army)".

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:41 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest updates

    Security personnel fire shots in the air in Bihar's Banka

    Few people were injured and ruckus was reported at booth numbers 59 and 60 when security personnel fired shot in the air.

    The people at the booth have alleged that the security personnel was making pressure for voting in favor of a candidate.

    Input by Ganesh Prasad

  • 15:30 (IST)

    'Does Congress have its vote bank in Bagalkot or Balakot?' asks Narendra Modi in Karnataka

    "After the air strikes in Pakistan, Congress leaders were told not to encourage the air strikes because that would harm their vote banks," said Modi in Bagalkot.

    "Does Congress have its vote bank in Bagalkot or Balakot?" he added.

  • 15:27 (IST)

    Pakistan used to openly say that Congress is like their jihadi: Modi

    "During Congress rule, Pakistan used to openly say that the party is their jihadi," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka's Bagalkot.

    "Under our government, we made our security forces go into Pakistan and kill the terrorists there," he added.

    "Now, Pakistan is desperately crying in front of the nations," he said.

  • 15:22 (IST)

    Before 2014, India had a 'remote control' government: Narendra Modi in Karnataka's Bagalkot

    "Nobody wanted to invest in India before 2014," said the prime minister during a rally in Karnataka's Bagalkot.

    "In 2014, Congress had said that their achievement was that in one year, every family had got 12 cylinders of gas," Modi said. "This chowkidar gave free LPG gas cylinders and gas connections to families."

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:18 (IST)

    Manipur election voting latest updates

    Violence in Inner Manipur took place due to alleged misconduct by presiding officer of polling station

    In the violence at Kiyamgei Muslim Makha Leikai, Presiding Officer L Lovely Singh and Micro Observer P Gunachandra sustained injury after they were hit by stones pelted by the protesters.

    Security personnel deployed in the polling station fired several rounds of blank shots and resorted to lathicharge to get the situation under control.

    The incident happened at around 11.30 am. Tear gas shells were also fired to disperse the crowd. At least four civilians were reported injured in the police action.

    Input by Rinku Khumukcham/101 Reporters

  • 15:11 (IST)

    Overall turnout 38.38 percent till 2 pm

    ASSAM 52.50%
    BIHAR 39.21%
    CHHATTISGARH 47.77%
    JAMMU AND KASHMIR 30.12%
    KARNATAKA 36.72%
    MAHARASHTRA 35.14%
    MANIPUR 51.19%
    ODISHA 35.36%
    TAMIL NADU 39.67%
    UTTAR PRADESH 39.41%
    WEST BENGAL 51.68%
    PUDUCHERRY 46.08%

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:04 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

    AIADMK booth agent murdered in Madurai

    MS Pandian, a booth agent of AIADMK and the son-in-law of AIADMK functionary VK Gurusamy, was hacked to death near Cinthamani at Madurai.

    Preliminary investigation says the murder is due to some previous enmity.

    Input by Antony Vinodh/101Reporters

  • 14:57 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

    Young man tries to set himself on fire near polling booth in Dharmapuri

    A young man tried to set himself on fire near a polling booth in Dharmapuri. He said that he was not willing to vote and then he poured kerosene over himself and tried to light himself on fire.

    The police had to intervene and they stopped him.

    Input by Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters

  • 14:54 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    Clashes outside polling booth in Karnataka's Mandya

    According to India Today TV, JD(S) supporters clashed with Sumalatha Ambareesh's supporters in Mandya.

  • 14:46 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir election voting latest updates

    Stone-pelting  outside polling booth in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

    India Today TV reported that the polling in Budgam was marred by stone-pelting in the area. Moreover, the overall poll percentage in Jammu and Kashmir till 1 pm is 29.6 percent.

    Massive stone pelting was witnessed between security forces and protesting youth in Charari Sharief area of Budgam.

    As the polling was going on, youth pelted the security forces with stones to disrupt the electoral process. The forces retaliated with heavy use of tear smoke shells. A vendor said that his vegetables were scattered on the road and he was robbed of money too by the security forces.

    Due to stone-pelting, the polling percentage was thin. Only 42 votes were cast by 2 pm at Trajbal polling station in Charari Sharief.

    With inputs from Ishfaq Naseem

  • 14:34 (IST)

    Manipur election voting latest updates

    Voting disrupted in Inner Manipur, security personnel fire shots to disperse mob

    People stormed a polling station and destroyed the EVM at polling station 6/10 Kyamgei Muslim Makha Leikai. Further details are awaited.

    Input by Pranjal S/101 Reporters

  • 14:26 (IST)

    Overall voter turnout at 38.28% percent by 2 pm
     
     ASSAM 40.17%
    BIHAR 22.88%
    CHHATTISGARH 37.60%
    JAMMU AND KASHMIR 18.26%
    KARNATAKA 21.47%
    MAHARASHTRA 22.16%
    MANIPUR 35.90%
    ODISHA 22.45%
    TAMIL NADU 23.09%
    UTTAR PRADESH 29.68%
    WEST BENGAL 34.33%
    PUDUCHERRY 35.27%

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:59 (IST)

    Assam election voting latest updates

    BJP Assam leaders claim state will be a Ram Rajya after 2019 polls

    BJP leaders in Assam Rupam Goswami and Subhas Dutta claimed that the BJP will win all five states in the second phase polling in Assam. "State is going to be a Ram Rajya," says Goswami. 

    Santanu Mahanta/ 101 Reporters

  • 13:44 (IST)

    BJP's youngest candidate Tejasvi Surya votes from Bangalore South

    Initiating the #VoteMaadi challenge, the 28-year-old nominated three others, encouraging citizens to vote in high numbers.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:42 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest updates

    Katihar LS constituency was one of the few unclaimed by BJP in 2014

    Six legislative assembly segments — Katihar, Kadwa, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari and Barari — together comprise Katihar Lok Sabha constituency, which was one of the few Lok Sabha seats in Hindi belt unclaimed by the BJP in 2014.

    NCP’s Tariq Anwar won the seat defeating BJP's Nikhil Kumar Choudhary, a three-time MP, by nearly 1.15 lakh votes. This election, Tariq Anwar’s main rival is Dulal Chandra Goswami of the JD(U), which is part of the NDA, also comprising the BJP and LJP.

  • 13:40 (IST)

    Overall voter turnout at 1 pm

    Across India, overall voter turnout has been recorded at 37.81 percent. Among all the 11 states in fray today, 46.76 percent have voted in Assam; 38.87 percent in  Bihar; 29.88 percent in Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka recorded a 21.47 percent. 

    Other states, like Uttar Pradesh recorded 38.48 percent, West Bengal at 51.68 percent and Tamil Nadu at 37.93 percent. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:33 (IST)

    Karnataka election polling latest updates

    Shabbita Monish, a differently-abled woman cast her vote in Mangalore

    Image by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters

  • 13:25 (IST)

    Overall voter turnout at 24.90 percent by 1 pm
     
     
    ASSAM 40.17%
    BIHAR 22.88%
    CHHATTISGARH 37.60%
    JAMMU AND KASHMIR 18.26%
    KARNATAKA 21.47%
    MAHARASHTRA 22.16%
    MANIPUR 35.90%
    ODISHA 22.45%
    TAMIL NADU 23.09%
    UTTAR PRADESH 29.68%
    WEST BENGAL 34.33%
    PUDUCHERRY 35.27%

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:21 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election polling latest updates

    305 EVMs, 525 VVPATs had a technical error, been replaced: TN CEO

    Satyabrata Sahoo,Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, says, “At least, 305 EVMS had technical errors and they have been replaced. At least, 525 VVPAT machines also faced some issues and they have also been changed.”

    Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters

  • 13:15 (IST)

    Polling peaceful in Chopra, says Special Police Observer in West Bengal 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:08 (IST)

    West Bengal election polling latest updates

    Polling peaceful in Chopra, says SPO for West Bengal; voters ransack EVM machines

    Special Police Observer for West Bengal Vivek Dube has said that elections are being conducted peacefully in the state. He admitted that there were issues in a few places in Chopra in Raigunj, but peaceful voting has resumed, he claimed. However, latest reports from Chopra, West Bengal's Darjeeling claimed that polling has stopped at booth no 112, where police had to resort to lathi-charge after EVMs were broken to pieces. Reports have also said that a tussle broke out between BJP and TMC supporters in Chopra in Raigunj constituency which led to EVM machines being ransacked in booth number 112.

    Syeda Shabana/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:05 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Journalist injured in Jalpaiguiri

    ABP reporter Partho Pratim Ghosh sustained serious injuries during a clash in Jalpaiguri's Malbazar area. He was taken to the Siliguri hospital for treatment.

    Roshan Gupta/101Reporters

  • 12:48 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    BJP candidate tries to bribe public in Tumakuru district

    Janata Dal (Secular) workers have complained against supporters of BJP candidate GS Basavaraj were distributing money and bribing the public to vote in his favour. The cash, Rs 5,47,000, was brought in a car. 

    Local police have seized the cash, which was in 11 bundles of Rs 500 currency notes, at Madugiri district Kodagenahalli. A supporter who studies at the CIT Engineering college has been arrested. Basavaraj owns the CIT Engineering college. The complaint has been registered at the Kodigenahalli police station.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:35 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    BJP, TMC workers clash at Dighirpar booth in Darjeeling's Chopra 

    BJP and TMC workers clashed inside a polling booth and broke the EVM machine in Kotgach, Chopra. The district in Darjeeling had also witnessed police lathicharge after miscreants tried to stop people from voting.

    A Ghose

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:34 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

     
    Jaggi Vasudev, daughter cast vote in Coimbatore
     

    Jaggi Vasudev and his daughter have cast their votes from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency. Vasudev postponed his trip to the US to cast vote.

    Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:24 (IST)

    BJP MP Bhola Singh given 24 hours of house arrest for 'breaking protocol'

    The Election Commission has taken cognisance of BJP MP Bhola Singh's "forced" entry into a polling booth in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh after placing a call to the District Magistrate who reportedly asked a security officer to let Singh and his supporters in. 

    The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer's official Twitter handle replied to a video tweeted by a journalist, saying they have asked for more information in this regard. District Magistrate of Bulandhshahr has said that Singh will be under house arrest for one day as he broke the protocol.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:17 (IST)

    Two men, over 70 years of age, came to cast vote, died standing in the queue

    In separate incidents, two old men, who had come to cast their vote, died in Salem and Erode. Both these men were above age of 70. Krishnan, 74, hailed from Vedapatti in Salem, died after casting his vote. The other man fell down while standing in the queue and died.

    Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Sadhvi Pragya's health doesn't permit her to be in jail, but she can contest polls, asks Omar Abdullah

    Former chief minister Omar Abdullah talked about Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur after casting his vote. "BJP have given ticket (from Bhopal) to a candidate who is not only an accused in a terror case but is also out on bail on health grounds. If her health condition doesn't permit her to be in jail, how does it permit her to contest polls?" The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

  • 12:10 (IST)

    Srinagar election voting latest updates

    Hope is that Centre, EC give people of Kashmir an elected govt: Omar Abdullah

    Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah cast their votes at a polling station in Munshi Bagh Area in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Omar Abdullah said, "Now that Lok Sabha polls are due to conclude, we can only hope that Centre along with Election Commission, gives people of Jammu and Kashmir an elected government which is their right."

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Overall voting turnout is 21.23 percent till 12 pm

    According to latest EC data, the overall voter turnout is 21.15 percent. While Assam recorded a turnout of 26.60 percent, Bihar recorded a turnout of 18.93 percent. Other states are as following: 

    • Jammu and Kashmir: 17.78 percent
    • Karnataka: 19.90 percent
    • Odisha: 18.12 percent
    • Tamil Nadu: 20.12 percent
    • Uttar Pradesh: 24.37 percent
    • West Bengal: 33.52 percent

  • 11:54 (IST)

    EVM glitches reported in Tamil Nadu

    Here is a list of constituencies from Tamil Nadu which reported EVM glitches since polling began at 7 am today. Eighteen Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu are holding by-elections on Thursday along with Lok Sabha elections in the state. Bye-elections to four more Assembly seats will be held on 19 May. The results will be declared on 23 May.

    These are the first elections in the state after the deaths of Tamil Nadu luminaries M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. For the first time, voting machines with Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail are being used in all the polling booths, reported NDTV.

    7 booths in Madurai constituency
    33 booths in Kanyakumari constituency 
    1 booth in Tirunelveli constituency
    1 booth in Ramanathapuram constituency
    4 booths in Chennai
    15 booths in Trichy constituency 
    3 in Erode constituency
    1 booth in Cuddalore constituency

  • Till 9 am, Kashmir recorded 0.9% turnout

    Srinagar district in central Kashmir’s recorded the lowest voter turnout of 0.9% till 9 am. Budgam district in Kashmir recorded the highest voter turnout of 1.6%, while as Ganderbal district recorded 1.2% polling till 9 am.

    In Jammu division, Reasi district recorded 9.7% polling, Kathua recorded 13.5%, Udhampur recorded 12.0%, Ramban recorded 2.8%, Doda district recorded 9.7% and Kishtwar recorded 4.0% polling turnout till 9 Am.

    An official handout said that the overall poll percentage in the state is 6.1 % up to 9.00 am.

  • 11:24 (IST)

    Overall voter turnout till 11 am is 16.82%

    Overall voter turnout till 11 am has been recorded at 16.82 percent, according to official Election Commission data. All eyes are on Assam, after reports claimed that Karimganj did not record a single vote till 11 am. EC data says differently. 

    Karimganj: 22.70%
    Silchar: 27.05%
    Autonomous District: 28.90%
    Mangaldoi: 30.77%
    Nawgong: 18.06%

  • 11:20 (IST)

    Voter turnout crosses 10 percent by 11 am

    Statewise breakdown:

    ASSAM 18.23%
    BIHAR 12.55%
    CHHATTISGARH 14.18%
    JAMMU AND KASHMIR 5.86%
    KARNATAKA 7.74%
    MAHARASHTRA 7.37%
    MANIPUR 17.40%
    ODISHA 9.01%
    TAMIL NADU 9.17%
    UTTAR PRADESH 12.84%
    WEST BENGAL 16.77%
    PUDUCHERRY 12.83%

  • 11:19 (IST)

    Vijaykanth a.k.a Captain and DMDK supremo never fails to amuse

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Assam election voting latest updates

    EVM glitch angers voters in Assam; 0% voting reported in Karimganj, EC figures differ

    Voters at a polling booth in North Karimganj in Assam decided not to vote after EVM malfunction delayed voting on Thursday. Not a single vote was cast till 10:30 am, News18 reports. However, data from the new EC app showed that voter turnout in Karimganj (till 11 am) was 12.47 percent, and turnout in Karimganj North was 15 percent. 

  • 10:59 (IST)

    TAMIL NADU election voting latest updates

    Constituency-wise voter turnout in Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 2 Voting LATEST Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress in Karnataka and asked whether the party had its vote bank in Karnataka's Bagalkot or Pakistan's Balakot.

Stone-pelting was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. The overall voting in the state till 2 pm is around 30 percent.

Dismal turnout in Srinagar, violence in West Bengal between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers and faulty EVM and VVPAT machines slowing down voting, marked the second phase of polling on Thursday. Srinagar has recorded a dismal turnout of just 2.3 percent, while Budgam and Ganderbal have recorded 6.4 percent and 6.5 percent polling.

Satyabrata Sahoo, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, says, “At least, 305 EVMS had technical errors and they have been replaced. At least, 525 VVPAT machines also faced some issues and they have also been changed.”

Special Police Observer appointed for West Bengal Vivek Dube has said that elections are being conducted peacefully in the state. He admitted that there were issues in a few places in Chopra in Raigunj, but peaceful voting has resumed, he claimed. However, latest reports from Chopra, West Bengal's Darjeeling claimed that polling has stopped at booth no 112, where police had to resort to lathi-charge after EVMs were broken to pieces. Reports have also said that a tussle broke out between BJP and TMC supporters in Chopra in Raigunj constituency which led to EVM machines being ransacked in booth number 112.

Srinagar has recorded a dismal turnout of just 2.3 percent, while Budgam and Ganderbal have recorded 6.4 percent and 6.5 percent polling. After peaceful polling for the first few hours, West Bengal is tense with locals blocking National Highway-31 in protest after they were allegedly prevented from voting at Digirpar polling booth in Chopra in Islampur. Police and paramilitary personnel resorted to lathicharge and firing tear gas shells at the crowd.

In a separate violent incident in Islampur, CPM MP Mohammad Salim’s car was attacked with bricks during polling. Salim, who was also injured in the attack, blamed the attack on “Trinamool goons”.

The Election Commission has taken cognisance of BJP MP Bhola Singh's "forced" entry into a polling booth in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh after placing a call to the District Magistrate who reportedly asked a security officer to let Singh and his supporters in.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer's official Twitter handle replied to a video tweeted by a journalist, saying they have asked for more information in this regard. District Magistrate of Bulandhshahr has said that Singh will be under house arrest for one day as he broke the protocol.

According to latest Election Commission data, the overall voter turnout is 21.15 percent. While Assam recorded a turnout of 26.60 percent, Bihar recorded a turnout of 18.93 percent. Other states are as following:

Jammu and Kashmir: 17.78 percent
Karnataka: 19.90 percent
Odisha: 18.12 percent
Tamil Nadu: 20.12 percent
Uttar Pradesh: 24.37 percent
West Bengal: 33.52 percent

After over four hours of voting cross 11 states and a Union Territory, overall voter turnout till 11 am has been recorded at 16.82 percent, according to official Election Commission data. Here is a statewide breakdown: Assam 18.23 percent; Bihar 12.55 percent; Chhattisgarh 14.18 percent; Jammu And Kashmir 5.86 percent; Karnataka 7.74 percent; Maharashtra 7.37 percent; Manipur 17.40 percent; Odisha 9.01 percent; Tamil Nadu 9.17 percent; Uttar Pradesh 12.84 percent; West Bengal 16.77 percent; Puducherry 12.83 percent.

Voters at a polling booth in North Karimganj in Assam decided not to vote after EVM malfunction delayed voting on Thursday. Not a single vote was cast till 10:30 am, News18 reports. However, data from the new EC app showed that voter turnout in Karimganj (till 11 am) was 12.47 percent, and turnout in Karimganj North was 15 percent.

Opposing BJP's claims, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said that dynastic politics is "not an important issue" as of now. "Modi lost in Karnataka, Karnataka politics is going to play a major role. After elections results are out, except BJP, other parties are going to form the government," he added.

Urging voters to vote in the second phase of polling, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked voters to vote for NYAY. "When you vote today, remember that you vote for Nyay. Nyay for our unemployed youth; for our struggling farmers; for the small traders whose businesses were destroyed by Demonetisation; for those who were persecuted because of their caste or religion," tweeted Rahul.

Minutes after Rahul Gandhi urged voters to cast their vote for NYAY, implying the Congress, senior party leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted saying, "Now, Nyay (justice) will happen".

By 9.30 am, the state of Chhattisgarh had seen 13.09 percent of the electorate coming out to vote: Rajnandgaon - 15.73 percent; Mahasamund - 11.65 percent; Kanker - 11.69 percent

At the same time, West Bengal witnessed a voter turnout of 12.43 percent: Jalpaiguri - 4.36 percent; Darjeeling - 16.14 percent; Raiganj - 17.45 percent

Overall voter turnout across India reaches 7.20 percent till 9.30 am. According to official EC data, Assam has registered 11.35 percent, while Bihar is at 10.15 percent in terms of voter turnout. The five Lok Sabha seats in Assam have registered a combined turnout of 8.74 percent at the time of writing.

Politicians and leaders, including defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Puducherry governor Kiran Bedi, Puducherry chief minister V  Narayanasamy, Congress leader P Chidambaram and DMK leader Kanimozhi, cast their votes early on Thursday as the second phase of polling began on 18 April.

Over 2,000 people from villages of Venkatapuram and Nachiampayalam of Tirupur Lok Sabha constituency have boycotted voting and no one has turned up to the polling stations. In Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency, three villages have boycotted voting.

Polling has stopped in seven booths in Madurai constituency after a sticker pasted on an EVM, with a suspicious signature mentioning the letters 'AIADMK', sparked confusion among voters. Similar reports came in from three polling booths in Padmanabhapuram of Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, where polling was delayed due to faulty EVMs. Delay in voting at Karisalpatty polling booth in Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency. Voters in several polling booths across the country, including Chennai, Assam and Agra have complained that voting has not begun yet for them. While at some polling booths, voting has yet to begin, voters at other centres have complained that the voting machines are faulty.

In Agra, voters at booth number 142 complained that the voting has not been started yet due to a technical problem in the electronic voting machine.

The voting for Phase 2 elections for 95 seats has begun across 11 states and one Union Territory. One of the first politicians to cast their vote was P Chidambaram, who spoke to the media outside the polling booth and said that Tamil Nadu will vote for a forward party and against superstitions.  "We will vote for a new political change in our country and in Tamil Nadu," he said. Chidambaram's son Karti is going up against BJP's H Raja in Sivaganga.

The polling will be held till 6 pm and in some constituencies till 7 pm. At least 1,600 candidates are contesting on 95 seats for the second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019.

Thirty eight of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will go to polls today, besides 18 Assembly constituencies. Polling in Vellore Lok Sabha seat, which is currently represented by the AIADMK, was cancelled on Tuesday by the Election Commission following recovery of huge amount of cash allegedly from an associate of a DMK leader recently.

Union ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi are among the 1,600-odd contestants in fray in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls to be held in 95 seats on Thursday across 11 states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Thirty eight of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will go to polls besides 18 Assembly constituencies. Polling in Vellore Lok Sabha seat, which is currently represented by the AIADMK, was cancelled on Tuesday by the Election Commission following recovery of huge amount of cash allegedly from an associate of a DMK leader recently.

The Election Commission also postponed polling in Tripura East Lok Sabha seat to the third phase on 23 April, saying the prevailing law-and-order situation there is not conducive for holding free and fair polls.

Besides Tamil Nadu, polling will also be held in 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry. Elections will also be held in 35 Assembly constituencies in Odisha.

Of the 95 constituencies, the AIADMK holds the maximum of 36 seats, followed by the BJP with 27 seats. The Congress had won 12 of these seats in 2014, the Shiv Sena and the BJD 4 each, the JD(S) and the RJD two each and the AIUDF, the NCP, the JD(U), the PDP, the AINRC, the PMK, the CPM and the TMC one seat each.

Nearly 15.8 crore voters are eligible to vote in the second phase. Other prominent candidates in fray include Congress leaders Verappa Moily and Raj Babbar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and BJP's Hema Malini.

In Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK, contesting as part of the NDA. The alliance comprises among others BJP, PMK, DMDK and Tamil Maanila Congress of former union minister GK Vasan.

The DMK has formed a "Secular Progressive Alliance" comprising the Congress and Left parties, among others.

The electoral battle in the state is largely among the two fronts led by the Dravidian majors and the AMMK led by TTV Dhinakaran, an AIADMK rival, though parties such as the fledgling Makkal Needhi Maiam of actor-politician Kamal Hassan are also testing their fortunes.

Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu are the first ever after the demise of Dravidian stalwarts J Jayalalithaa of AIADMK and M Karunanidhi of the DMK.

In Odisha, BJD's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is contesting from his home turf Hinjili in Ganjam district and Bijepur in Bargarh.

Among others, Union tribal affairs minister Oram of the BJP, BJD's Rajya Sabha MPs Prasanna Acharya and Achyut Samant, BJP nominee and three-time MP Kharabela Swain are in the fray.

Even though security was heightened, Maoists gunned down a polling officer in Kandhamal district of Odisha Wednesday when she was leading a team of poll personnel to a booth in Phulbani Assembly segment.

It is a high-stakes battle for the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka as any adverse result is likely to have an impact on the longevity of the coalition government in the state.

The BJP is determined to improve its tally compared to last time riding on the Modi wave.

A total of 179 candidates are in the fray in Maharashtra in the 10 constituencies spread in parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada regions.

Former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde of Congress are contesting from Nanded and Solapur seats respectively.

Bollywood actors Hema Malini and Raj Babbar are among the 85 candidates from Uttar Pradesh, whose electoral fate will be decided on Thursday. The eight Lok Sabha seats, where polling is scheduled to be held, were won by the BJP in 2014.

In Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have deployed over 80 companies for election duty in the twin constituencies of Srinagar and Udhampur. Thursday's polling in Srinagar will be keenly watched within and outside Kashmir as the constituency recorded an all-time low of 7.2 per cent voter turn out in the 2017 bye-election, marred by violence on polling day that left nine people dead and scores of others injured.

Fate of 68 candidates will be decided in Bihar by 86.01 lakh voters across Bhagalpur, Banka, Kishanganj, Katihar and Purnea Lok Sabha constituencies.

Five seats in Assam will see polling Thursday and one seat in Manipur.

The past few days have seen hectic campaigning by top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of Union ministers.

There was lot of drama during electioneering as several leaders like Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union minister Maneka Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Azam Khan made controversial remarks, prompting the Election Commission to bar them from campaigning for varying periods over violations of the Moral Code of Conduct.

In West Bengal, the poll panel has deployed 194 companies of central forces in the three constituencies going to polls to cover 80 per cent of the 5,390 booths for free and fair polling.

The fight for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry is expected to be mainly between the ruling Congress, which has put up former Speaker V Vaithilingam and the opposition AINRC's K Narayanasamy.

The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven-phases for 543 seats on 11, 18, 23, and 29 April, and 6, 12 and 19 May. The counting will be on 23 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 18:38:51 IST

