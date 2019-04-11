Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 1 Voting LIVE Updates: Sonia Gandhi reminds Rae Bareli of 2004 when Vajpayee lost, files nomination papers



Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 1 Voting LIVE Updates: Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani is set to file her nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied her. Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi too is going to file her nomination papers for the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat shortly. Both leaders kickstarted their journey with extensive pooja archana and will subsequently hold roadshows and public rallies.

Amid reports of escalating violence among TDP and YSRCP workers across Andhra Pradesh comes news of the death of two members of each party in a bloody clash in Anantapur constituency of Andhra Pradesh. Reports have said two people were injured in the clash.

In Chhattisgarh, out of the 11 constituencies, only Bastar is voting in the first phase. Till 9 am, the Maoist-hit belt has recorded 10 percent voting till 9 am, News18 reports.

Maharashtra had a slow start to its voting exercise despite Union minister Nitin Gadkari looking to fend off the challenge from Congress' Nana Patole in Nagpur and the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli–Chimur also among the seven parliamentary constituencies going to polls in the first phase of voting in the Lok Sabha Election 2019., according to News18.

As political parties and politicians allege mass deletion of votes, Google Trends showed a surge in search for 'How to remove vote ink'. Meanwhile, Delhi chief Arvind Kejriwal has also alleged mass deletion of votes. "Reports coming from all across India that votes have been deleted on an unprecedented scale," tweeted Kejriwal quoting a tweet of Kiran Majumdar Shaw who complained of her mother's name missing from the voters' list.

TDP councillor Shivashankar Yadav was seen distributing currency notes among voters at Nandamurinagar polling station in Andhra's Kurnool district. Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency is among one of those districts hit by Naxals. The key contest in this constituency is going to be held among BJP's Dr PV Parthasarthi, Congress’ Ahmed Ali Khan, CPI(M) K Prabhakara Reddy, YSR Congress Party's Sanjeev Kumar and TDP’s Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy.

A Dalit man was allegedly told to return from his polling booth and was not allowed to cast his vote because of his caste. Speaking to reporters outside, the man was unable to talk. The man alleged that he was humiliated by the EC official who turned him away because he was a Dalit.

The first voting trend comes in from Sikkim. Till 8.30 am, this tiny hill state has recorded 22 percent of voting, News18 reported. Sikkim is voting both for a new Assembly and also to elect a new MP. The state has only one seat in Lok Sabha. Voters are gradually trickling in to vote in their respective booths in Uttar Pradesh as the voting percentage in most of the eight constituencies in the state going to polls on Thursday is touching double figures, News18 reports.

Attacking the BJP government for Jobs and demonetisation, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on tweet urged people to vote wisely. Meanwhile, reports have said that Jana Sena MLA Madhusudhan Gupta smashed an EVM at a polling booth in Gooty, in Anantapur district. He has been arrested by police.

In the wake of reports of faulty EVMs, Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated his demand for replacement of EVMs with paper ballots, leading the Opposition's charge against the voting machines. Meanwhile, YSRCP in a statement said that YSRCP leaders in Icchapuram are being put into jails as a concerted effort between the police and TDP leaders. "Booth nos 41, 42, 43 in Rajahmundhry rural constituency have been forcibly occupied by TDP cadre and they are not allowing the voters to exercise their voting rights freely," the statement reads.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his chief rival, YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy, have both cast their votes in the early hours of Phase 1 of the polls. While Naidu voted for the simultaneous polls at Amaravati, Jaganmohan voted at Pulivendula. Naidu is seeking election from Kuppam, while his son Nara Lokesh is making his electoral debut from Mangalagiri.

Early reports from various constituencies indicated a slow start to Phase 1 of Lok Sabha Election with few voters showing up at their polling booths. Considering that summers have set in, experts expected a higher voter turnout in the mornings. In the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency of north Kashmir, very few voters came out in the morning especially in urban centre's like Sopore, Baramulla old town, Kupwara and Bandipora. Reports from border areas like Gurez, Karnah and Uri of Baramulla said voters started coming out in good numbers to exercise their franchise in the morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet urged young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. "2019 Lok Sabha elections commence today. I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise. I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers."

In the North East, of the two seats in Arunachal Pradesh Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is seeking re-election from Arunachal West. Five seats in Assam will go to polls, with former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi testing poll waters from Kaliabor.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections has begun in 91 constituencies across 20 states of the country. The voting time in most of the Parliamentary Constituencies going to polls in the first phase is from 7 am to 6 pm. However, time of voting for Left-Wing extremism-affected areas and the North Eastern States might vary.

The eight constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh that go to polls will be closely watched as there is a lot riding on the outcome. The 11 April poll will be the first major test of whether the gathbandhan of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, and Ajit’s Rashtriya Lok Dal actually work on the ground.

Ninety-one Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union Territories, including all in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will go to polls on Thursday in the first phase, with Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh among several Union ministers in the fray.

While the voting in most of the constituencies will begin at 7 am and end by 6 pm, timings in North East and areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) could either be 7 am to 5 pm, 7 am to 4 pm, or 7 am to 3 pm, according to the Press Information Bureau.

In Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha, Assembly polls to 175, 32 and 28 seats, respectively, will be held simultaneously in the first phase.

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases: 11, 18, 23, and 29 April and 6, 12 and 19 May. Counting will be done on 23 May.

In Andhra Pradesh, strong anti-incumbency, caste and corruption are the major factors that could determine the outcome of the elections to Lok Sabha and the state Assembly as over 3.93 crore voters get to exercise their franchise.

This is the first general election in the state after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Polling for all 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats will be held simultaneously. There are 2,118 candidates for the state polls and 319 for the Lok Sabha elections.

TDP president and chief minster N Chandrababu Naidu will be seeking election from Kuppam, while his son Nara Lokesh is making his electoral debut from Mangalagiri.

YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, an aspirant for the chief minister's post, is fighting from his family's pocket-borough Pulivendula.

In 2014, the TDP won 101, YSRC 68, BJP four, Navodayam Party one and an Independent one in the state polls. In Lok Sabha seats, the TDP bagged 15, YSRC eight and BJP two.

All 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will go to polls in phase-one.

The TRS having swept the December Assembly polls is hoping for an encore in the company of AIMIM while the Opposition Congress and BJP appear to be focussed on winning select number of seats. There are 443 candidates in the fray.

The Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency is a special case as 185 candidates, including over 170 farmers, are in the fray.

Congress leader Renuka Chowdary (Khammam), AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Hyderabad), state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Nalgonda) and daughter of TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, are among the prominent candidates.

In Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP will clash on eight seats with the newly-formed SP-BSP-RLD alliance.

In Muzaffarnagar, RLD chief Ajit Singh will take on BJP's Sanjeev Balyan. His son Jayant Chaudhary is fielded against Union minister Satyapal Singh in Baghpat. Union ministers VK Singh and Mahesh Sharma are BJP candidates in Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, respectively.

Seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will go to polls, with Union minister Nitin Gadkari locked in a battle with Congress's Nana Patole, a former BJP MP.Union minister and BJP leader, Hansaraj Ahir is seeking a fourth term from Chandrapur.

In Bihar, four Lok Sabha seats will see polling on Thursday. LJP leader Chirag Paswan is contesting from Jamui reserved seat. He is the sitting MP and is locked in a virtual straight contest with Bhudeo Chaudhary of RLSP.

In the North East, of the two seats in Arunachal Pradesh Union minister Kiren Rijiju is seeking re-election from Arunachal West. Five seats in Assam will go to polls, with former chief minister Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi testing poll waters from Kaliabor.

In Chhattisgarh, where only Bastar is going to polls on Thursday, security has been tightened following a Naxal attack in the constituency's Dantewada area on Tuesday. A BJP leader and four security personnel were killed in the attack.

Polls will go as per schedule in the state, the Election Commission has said.

Sixty lakh voters in Odisha will exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls for four Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly seats on Thursday.

The first phase of polls will decide the fate of 217 candidates. There are 26 hopefuls in fray for Lok Sabha seats and 191 for Assembly seats.

Polls for all the five seats in Uttarakhand, which were won by the BJP in 2014, will be held the first phase.

Prominent candidates from the Congress include Pritam Singh (Tehri), former chief minister Harish Rawat (Nainital) and senior BJP leader BC Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri from Pauri.

Interesting contests are expected in Tehri, where BJP has pitted twice MP Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah against Pritam Singh, and in Nanital where senior BJP leader Ajay Bhatt, who is making his poll debut, is pitted against Congress' Harish Rawat.

Two seats each in West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya will see polling in the first phase.

Thursday will also see the lone Lok Sabha seats of Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep, going to polls.

