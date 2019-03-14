Lok Sabha Election 2019: NCP releases first list of candidates; Supriya Sule to contest from Baramati

New Delhi: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday declared its first list of 12 candidates for Lok Sabha polls, with senior party leader Supriya Sule being fielded from the party stronghold of Baramati.

The party has also given ticket to Mohammad PP Faizal from Lakshadweep. It has also decided to field sitting MPs Udayanraje Bhosale and Dhananjay Mhadik from Satara and Kolhapur, respectively.

The other candidates include Anand Paranjpe (Kalyan) and Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai Northeast).

The name of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana leader Raju Shetti, whose party left the NDA and joined the UPA, also figures in the NCP's list.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar announced earlier this week that he will not be contesting in the Lok Sabha election.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.