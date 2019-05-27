Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE updates: BJP shunned vote bank politics in these elections, focussed on vikaas, says PM

Narendra Modi in Varanasi; Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shunned vote bank politics and we focussed on development which paid us rich dividends, Modi said. Praising the culture of the country, Modi said that let others be embarrassed by it, we won't be. "We are proud of our legacy. We know how to walk with our past and future together," Modi told BJP workers.

Three election results in Uttar Pradesh point towards a tectonic shift, says Modi. "After three elections (2014, 2017 and 2019) if political pundits are unable to see the social, political and electoral messaging that the voters are indicating, then they are suited for the last century, not the 21st Century, Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts his address to BJP workers in Varanasi and said that if the karyakartas are happy, then "I am happy too." "I knew that there was nothing to worry about Kashi voters, that is why I went and peacefully meditated in Kedarnath," Modi said.

Introducing BJP president Amit Shah to the workers in Varanasi, party leaders dubbed him as party's "chanakya". Shah praised Modi for the "relentless" campaign that the prime minister ran in Varanasi ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. "2019 elections were historic. You are lucky to get a candidate like Narendra Modi," Shah said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who greeted Modi and Amit Shah when they landed in Varanasi, introduced the prime minister as someone who has taken the BJP to new heights.

Modi after performing puja at Kashi Vishwanath temple reached the handicraft centre to interact with BJP workers. This is his first visit to his constituency after winning in the Lok Sabha elections.

At least, ten IPS officers have been deployed for the security of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi in Varanasi. Along with these IPS officers, 24 additional superintendents of police (ASP), 40 deputy SP, 18 SHOs, 200 inspectors, 1800 constables and 20 companies of central paramilitary forces, and PAC have also been deployed.

Modi has finished offering puja at the Kashi temple. Received by a rapturous welcome from the public of Varanasi, Modi landed in the city on Monday morning and headed to Kashi Vishwanath to offer prayers. According to reports, Modi will address and thank voters for showing faith in the BJP and voting them again to power.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah who has accompanied the prime minister.

Modi is expected to address BJP workers but the prime minister will not hold any roadshow, reports have confirmed.

Reports on Monday showed preparations underway ahead of Modi's arrival. The city is all decked up. Various local artists from the region landed in Varanasi ahead of Modi's arrival. The prime minister is expected to land in the city sometime after 10 am.

Varanasi all decked up as preparations are underway as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits his parliamentary constituency today.

Artists perform in Varanasi ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to the city today.

Modi is expected to travel by road from the police lines to Bansphatak, with his cavalcade passing through various parts of the city. The prime minister will pay obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Monday morning and later address a gathering of workers of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party sources said.

According to ANI, an LED screen has been installed at the entrance of Kashi Vishwanath Temple which will live stream visuals from inside when PM Modi will offer prayers.

The security of Varanasi has been beefed up exponentially ahead of the prime minister's visit.

Visuals of security from Varanasi ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit today. An LED screen has been installed at the entrance of Kashi Vishwanath Temple which will live stream visuals from inside when PM Modi will offer prayers.

District Magistrate Surendra Singh said heavy security has been put in place for the prime minister's visit. Singh, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni, reviewed the security arrangements for Modi's visit. This will be Modi's first visit to his constituency after he won the Lok Sabha elections by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

Modi not only retained his seat, but also saw his victory margin increase by nearly 1 lakh votes as compared to the 2014 general elections.

In a video message ahead of the 19 May polling, Modi had called himself a "Kashivasi" and termed the city his guiding spirit.

He had said that it was a matter of great satisfaction for him that he was in service of the city whose presiding deity is Lord Shiva.

Modi also led the BJP to a resounding victory for a second term in office.

In first back-to-back majority in the general elections for a single party in over three decades, the Modi-led BJP won 303 out of 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls, handing out a crushing defeat to the Congress and many other political opponents.

