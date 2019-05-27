Narendra Modi in Varanasi: 'Chemistry with voters triumphed over poll math'; PM cautions analysts to see what trends indicate

Narendra Modi in Varanasi; Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates: Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and addressed party karyakartas to thank them and the voters for "reposing" faith in him and the party for the second consecutive time. After offering prayers at the Kashi Temple, the prime minister-elect, flanked by party chief Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, told the BJP workers that he was lucky to be contesting from Varanasi. Suggesting that from campaigning to ensuring a BJP victory in the constituency everything was handled by the workers, Modi said: "All of you had ordered me 'you can't set foot in Varanasi for a month'. The nation might have elected me as the prime minister but for you, I am a worker. For me, your orders were the priority."

He added that this assurance was the trust of the people of Kashi and the hard work of the party workers and therefore he could "peacefully" go to Kedarnath to meditate. He added that no other candidate was as relieved as him during voting.

Saying that every household that voted in these elections is a Narendra Modi, the prime minister-elect told party workers that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were not about mathematics, as poll pundits claimed, "it was about chemistry."

"Elections are all about arithmetic but there is chemistry that goes beyond arithmetic. This time chemistry has defeated arithmetic. Some people say that politics is all about perception but we do not create perceptions. For us, transparency and hard work scores above everything else," he said.

"After three elections in Uttar Pradesh (2014, 2017 and 2019), if political pundits are unable to see the social, political and electoral messaging that the voters are indicating, then they are suited for the last century, not the 21st Century," Modi said.

"The polls in 2014, 2017 and 2019 mark a hat-trick of wins in Uttar Pradesh. Each of these wins is special and should be studied very carefully by political analysts. Uttar Pradesh is further strengthening the country's democratic fabric. The perception around us (BJP) has been vicious, sometimes even telling everyone that we are dangerous and we should be stayed from but India has shown that to political pundits and therefore there is no alternate of transparency and hard work for us."

The prime minister-elect said that there are many in politics whose profile runs into 50 pages or more but they are not connected to the poorest of the poor. "We are dedicated to such people," he said.

"Work and workers create wonders," Modi said, giving full credit for his victory to the workers at the grassroots level for creating awareness about his government's policies and programmes for the people. Uttar Pradesh is showing the way for India, he said.

He also spoke of the importance of "perfect synergy" between the government and the party. Modi won from Varanasi by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes. He not only retained his seat but also saw his victory margin increase by nearly a lakh votes as compared to 2014.

The prime minister-elect said he was also grateful to his opponents who fought against him. At the same time, he lamented that there was a sense of political untouchability against the saffron party, adding that the BJP workers were being killed for their ideology in a West Bengal, Tripura and Kerala. The prime minister-elect also noted that the legacy of Indian culture cannot be ignored. "Many are embarrassed about it, but I am not. I am proud of our culture. It cannot just be about the future, the country cannot progress without its past," Modi said.

Claiming that BJP and its workers have faced political untouchability and violence, Modi mocked those who called the saffron party a "Hindi heartland" party said that the BJP has been in Karnataka, North East and Goa forever, "but they will still call us an only 'Hindi-land party'."

