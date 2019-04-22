Sponsored by

Lok Sabha Election 2019; Model Code of Conduct Watch: 'Tie bomb around Rahul Gandhi, and send him to neighbouring country,' says Pankaja Munde

Politics FP Staff Apr 22, 2019 18:38:20 IST pollpedia
  • 18:26 (IST)

    22 April, Monday | Bomb should've been tied around Rahul, says Pankaja Munde

    While addressing a rally in Jalna on Sunday, BJP leader Pankaja Munde said: "We did surgical strike after cowardly attack on our soldiers (by Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama). Some peole ask what was surgical strike and what's the evidence? I say we should've attached a bomb to Rahul Gandhi and should have sent him to another country. Then they would have understood."

  • 22:04 (IST)

    20 April, Saturday | EC sends notice to Sidhu for warning Muslims about division of votes
     
    The Election Commission on Saturday issued a showcause notice to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for his remarks in which he allegedly warned the Muslim community that efforts were on to divide their votes in Bihar.
     
    The EC said prima facie he has violated provisions of the model code of conduct, election law and a Supreme Court direction asking politicians not to mix religion with political discourse while electioneering.
     
    The Punjab minister has been asked to respond within 24 hours, failing which the EC will take a decision without further reference to him.
     
    The poll panel pointed out that an FIR has already been lodged  against him in Bihar's Kathiar under some sections of the penal code and section 123 of the Representation of the People Act.
     
  • 16:56 (IST)

    19 April, Friday | EC takes cognisance of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks on death of former Mumbai ATS Hemant Karkare

    The Election Commission has taken cognisance of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks that former Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, who died during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, met his untimely death due to ‘bad karma’, and ordered an enquiry into the same. Thakur on Friday had said that the former ATS met his unfortunate fate because he had "tortured" her during the investigation of the 2008 Malegaon blast case. A complaint was filed against the BJP candidate from Bhopal with the Madhya Pradesh EC hours after she made the controversial statement.

  • 16:50 (IST)

    19 April, Friday | BJP moves EC, demands FIR against Ghulam Nabi Azad, Vikramaditya Singh for polarising speeches

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding FIR against Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Vikramaditya Singh and an ex-MLA of Banihal town for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in the state.

    The BJP, in a complaint filed on Thursday, accused Waqar Rasool Wani, who was campaigning for Congress' candidate from Udhampur-Doda parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh, of violating MCC by campaigning on polling day and requesting voters of a “particular religion” to vote for their party. In the audio clip, a copy of which has been sent to the ECI, Wani could be heard saying that Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is currently campaigning in Kerala, called him up and directed him to “appeal to the voters of the erstwhile Doda region belonging to particular community to cast their votes on communal lines,” BJP claimed. 

    The party has requested the ECI and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir Shailendra Kumar to take appropriate action against the three leaders under the rules and regulations governing MCC and relevant provisions of Representation of the People Act, 1951. BJP has further requested the ECI to “debar” Azad from campaigning for Congress in the country.

  • 21:06 (IST)

    18 April, Thursday | J&K BJP seeks FIR against Ghulam Nabi Azad

    The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP has written to the Election Commission demanding an FIR against Ghulam Nabi Azad, Vikramaditya Singh and Waqar Rasool Wani for allegedly violating the model code of conduct, ANI reported.

  • 14:01 (IST)

    17 April, Wednesday | BJP MLA served notice for misleading voters after he says Narendra Modi monitoring individual votes with CCTV cameras

    A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Gujarat Ramesh Katara on Tuesday reportedly told villagers at a rally in Dahod constituency that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has installed cameras in polling booths and he will come to know who votes for whom in the Lok Sabha elections. Katara has been served a show-cause notice by the Dahod collector and district election officer VL Kharadi for his remarks and also notice by the Election Commission (EC) for violation of MCC.

  • 23:51 (IST)

    16 April, Tuesday | Police launch probe against Mumbai-based company for poll code violation

    Mumbai police have started investigation into the seizure of campaign material of the BJP from the premises of United Phosphorous Ltd (UPL) here, an official said Tuesday.

    On 9 April, a flying squad of the Election Commission (EC) had raided the premises of UPL at suburban Khar, where electronic cards for the BJP's poll campaign were being allegedly assembled.

    The returning officer had then issued a show-cause notice to the company. “Now, the police have started investigation in this case after seeking proper permission from the local court under CrPC section 155 (21)", said Sanjay More, senior inspector at the Khar Police station.

    The electronic cards, seized by the police and the EC squad, did not have the name of the publisher, but bore pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces, he said. The cards were allegedly worth Rs 6 crore.

  • 22:00 (IST)

    16 April, Tuesday | FIR against Sidhu for making communal remarks in Bihar’s Katihar

    FIR filed against Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for making communal remarks in Katihar, a Bihar poll officer said.

    A BJP delegation including Union ministers J P Nadda, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and V K Singh urged the EC to drop the campaigning ban imposed on Yogi Adityanath and had also asked the poll body to take action against Sidhu. Nadda said, "Yogi ji only expressed his beliefs and did not intend to seek votes or influence any community."

    On the complaint against Sidhu, Nadda said, " His comments in Purnia, Bihar, communalise and spread hatred among communities on religious lines, thereby committing blatant violations under Indian Penal Code, Representation of the People Act and Model Code of Conduct."

    Sidhu stoked controversy on Monday by urging Muslim voters of Bihar's Katihar Lok Sabha constituency, with sizeable population of the minority community, to vote en bloc and defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sidhu was canvassing in support of Congress leader and former union minister Tariq Anwar.

  • 21:54 (IST)

    16 April, Tuesday | BJP claims Kejriwal breached poll code in Goa

    Election authorities in Goa Tuesday ordered an inquiry into a complaint filed by the BJP that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal violated the model code of conduct by inciting religious sentiments.

    Kejriwal had addressed a campaign rally at Margao on 13 April. State BJP leader Keshav Prabhu, who filed the complaint earlier Tuesday, relied on newspaper reports to allege that Kejriwal tried to create "communal disharmony". The complaint cited media reports quoting Kejriwal saying that "mob lynchings taking place in the county under the guise of cattle theft is actually organised murder".

    A senior official said the District Election Officer of South Goa had been asked to "verify the allegations and take appropriate action".

  • 21:50 (IST)

    16 April, Tuesday | Frresh EC notice to Azam Khan

    Election Commission issued a fresh notice to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for inflammatory speeches made in Uttar Pradesh; says prima facie he is guilty of violating poll code, reports PTI.

  • 21:47 (IST)

    16 April, Tuesday | Rs 90 lakh cash seized in Mumbai in separate incidents

    Ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai on April 29, the Election Commission seized Rs 90 lakh cash in two separate operations in the metropolis' South Lok Sabha seat.

    On 13 April, the investigating team of the Mumbai unit of the Income Tax department seized Rs 40 lakh from Tush Kavedia, who made a cash loan as commission in Zaveri Bazar in south Mumbai, the EC said in a statement.

    In the second case, the EC's flying squad seized Rs 50 lakh cash on the same day in Tardeo area near the Parsi Agiary, it said. The two cases are being investigated by the Income Tax department after being informed by Mumbai South Lok Sabha Returning Officer Bansi Gawli, the statement said.

  • 21:44 (IST)

    16 April, Tuesday | Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea by Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati against Election Commission 72-hour ban for hate speech during poll campaign., reports PTI.

  • 10:23 (IST)

    16 April, Tuesday | Yogi Adityanath goes against spirit of election, prays at Hanuman temple in Lucknow despite EC ban

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was seen visiting a temple on Tuesday morning, a day after the Election Commission — citing Article 324 of the Constitution — barred him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print and social media) in connection with the ongoing Lok Sabha election. He was handed a 72-hour ban for delivering a communal or hate speech during one of his rallies. Though the BJP leader did not defy the ban by participating in a poll campaign, he did violate the spirit of election by making a public visit to the temple.

  • 22:57 (IST)

    15 April, Monday | EC imposes campaigning bans on Azam Khan, Maneka Gandhi, Mayawati, Yogi Adityanath

    The Election Commission barred Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi from campaigning ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

    Khan was barred from campaigning for 72 hours over his insensitive remarks allegedly aimed at Jaya Prada, BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Rampur. He had said, "People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But, I could recognise it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear," he had said.

    BJP leader Maneka was barred for campaigning for 48 hours for telling Muslims at a rally in Sultanpur last week to vote for her as they will need her once the Lok Sabha elections are over.

    Similar bans on Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for 48 hours and 72 hours, respectively. While Mayawati faced this punitive action for passing communal remarks at a Deoband rally, Adityanath was pulled up for his controversial 'Ali Bajrang Bali' statement.

  • 22:50 (IST)

    15 April, Monday | Mayapuri sealing not violation of model code of conduct, says Delhi CEO

    Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said the sealing operation in Mayapuri area that led to violent clashes between traders and security personnel was not "violation of model code of conduct" since it was carried out on an NGT order.

    The Delhi unit of BJP had written to the poll body saying "the sealing drive is being carried out selectively during poll season under direction and instruction by Aam Aadmi Party".

    Around 14 officials were injured after clashes broke out between the security personnel and scrap dealers during the sealing drive on Saturday.

  • 22:49 (IST)

    15 April, Monday | Complaint against Mehbooba over 'seditious' tweet

    A Jammu-based activist has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti over her "seditious" tweet as he demanded action against her for violating model code of conduct. 

    The activist Sukesh C Khajuria was referring to Mehbooba's tweet on 8 April. "Why waste time in court. Wait for BJP to scrap Article 370. It will automatically debar us from fighting elections since Indian constitution won't be applicable to J&K anymore," she had tweeted.

    "Mehbooba has willfully tried to excite disaffection towards government of India, which is prima facie an offence of sedition. She has also committed an offence of promoting enmity between the classes punishable under the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and laws of the state, including IT Act 2002," he said.

  • 10:48 (IST)

    15 April, Monday | Goa BJP files complaint against Arvind Kejriwal for 'propagation' of fear-mongering through communal speech

    Goa BJP complained to the Election Commission (EC) against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by propagating fear-mongering among Christian and Muslim community at a public meeting. Kejriwal was in Goa on 13 April to address a public meeting at Margao in south Goa. "Arvind Kejriwal has blatantly violated MCC by way of inciting religious sentiments in his speech," read the letter. "Arvind Kejriwal has been reported to have made utterances such as 'Mob lynching taking place in the country under the guise of cattle theft is actually organised murder," said the complaint. "He also tried to propagate fear-mongering among the Christian and Muslim community by his utterance that 'Christian and Muslim will be driven into the sea under the guise of infiltrators," it read.

    BJP also complained against Congress spokesperson Sunil Kauthankar for allegedly violating MCC "while addressing a press conference, wherein he has grossly misinterpreted the statement of BJP national president Amit Shah and has tried to spread lies." 

  • 10:42 (IST)

    15 April, Monday | Goa BJP lodges complaint against Christian priest for spreading hate, CEO orders inquiry

    The Goa Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) ordered an inquiry into an alleged hate speech given by a Christian priest against the BJP following a complaint from the party. A video of the priest from South Goa addressing some people inside a church had gone viral on social media. In the video, the priest, who is speaking in Konkani, is seen criticising the BJP, party president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

    The BJP's Goa unit lodged a complaint against the priest on Sunday. A complaint was also filed by a local resident. The complainant alleged that through his speech, the priest was spreading hatred and also violated the model code of conduct (MCC). When contacted, CEO Kunal said he has ordered an inquiry into the matter. "District Election Officer for South Goa constituency has been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry at the earliest and submit a report," he said. BJP's Panaji block general secretary Vishnu Naik said in his complaint, the video clip shows "a religious priest addressing people within the building of a religious institution and creating an atmosphere of hate and fear against a particular political party". The ruling party demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and that the priest be booked for "spreading hatred".

  • 10:37 (IST)

    15 April, Monday | BJP MLA booked for asking people to vote twice 

    A case was registered against BJP MLA Manda Mhatre for allegedly violating MCC. Mhatre was accused of flouting Election Commission's norms by requesting voters to cast their ballots twice in favour of Rajan Baburao Vichare, a sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from Thane Lok Sabha constituency, while campaigning for him on 13 April. 

    A case registered against her under the 171-D and 171-F of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Kopar Khairane police station. 58-year-old Mhatre had won the Belapur assembly seat on BJP ticket in the 2014 assembly election in Maharashtra. 

  • 00:07 (IST)

    14 April, Sunday | Modi lookalike contesting from Lucknow gets EC notice for using ‘one note, one vote’ slogan

    A Narendra Modi lookalike who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections has been served notice for violating the poll code over what he calls is his slogan – "one vote, one note".

    Abhinandhan Pathak filed his nomination papers from Lucknow on Friday as an Independent candidate and said he would also contest Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After filing nomination, he told the media that his slogan was "one note, one vote". In a notice served to Pathak Friday evening, District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said that the slogan appeared to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and amounts to "luring electorate for votes".

    "Pathak has been given 24 hours time to reply to the notice after receiving it. In absence of the reply, FIR under relevant sections will be lodged against him," the DM, also the returning officer, said.

    Pathak bears resemblance to PM Modi. He dresses and speaks like Modi and begins his speech with 'Mitron' (friends), the pet word PM uses frequently to address his audiences.

  • 10:05 (IST)

    14 April, 2019, Sunday | EC issues show cause notice to Maneka Gandhi over ‘vote for me’ remark

    In a controversial remark, Union minister Maneka Gandhi has told Muslims to vote for her as they will need her once the Lok Sabha elections are over. “We are not Mahatma Gandhi's children that we keep giving and not get anything in return,” she said in Sultanpur's Muslim-dominated Turabkhani area on Thursday.

    District poll authorities issued her with a show cause notice. The Election Commission in Delhi is also examining the transcript of the minister's speech, which was condemned by the Congress.

  • 23:43 (IST)

    13 April, 2019, Saturday | Fourteen people in Uttarakhand booked for poll code violation

    Fourteen people, including five affiliated with the BJP, were booked for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during polling in Uttarakhand, an Election Commission official said.

    Most of those booked had taken their selfies with the EVMs while casting their votes on Thursday and uploaded it on the social media, in violation of the MCC, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said in a release in Dehradun.

    A case was registered against 14 people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of The Representation of People's Act, the release said.

    The cases were reported from Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar and Pauri, it said.

  • 22:00 (IST)

    11 April, 2019, Thursday| EC sends notices to Mayawati and Yogi Adityanath 

  • 21:30 (IST)

    10 April, Wednesday | Uttarakhand BJP MLA Dilip Rawat booked for poll code violation for inaugurating private gas agency

    BJP MLA from Uttarakhand’s Lansdowne Dilip Rawat has been booked for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct, officials said. Rawat was booked for inaugurating a private gas agency in Bhaun village in Nainidanda area of the district, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Sub-divisional Magistrate, Lansdowne, Aparna Dhoundiyal said. The matter had come to light through social media, she said.

  • 21:30 (IST)

    10 April, Wednesday | Unaccounted cash seized from Lanjgarh BJP candidate’s vehicle

    An Election Commission team seized Rs 2 lakh unaccounted cash from the vehicle of a BJD candidate in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said. The unaccounted cash was seized from the vehicle of Pradip Kumar Dishari, the BJD candidate contesting from Lanjigarh assembly segment by the flying squad of the ECI.

    Dishari's vehicle was detained for checking at Jaipatna. Police seized the car and are investigating about source, ownership and purpose of the money being carried in the car, they said.

  • 19:24 (IST)

    10 April, Wednesday | ‘Shocked’ Punjab CM Amarinder Singh writes to EC about Modi invoking Balakot air strikes in speeches

    Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh called the invocation of Pulwama terror attack and Balakot air strikes ‘shockingly disgraceful’ in a letter to the Election Commission, urging the poll body to check the grave code of conduct violation. “Can’t let independence of armed forces be undermined,” he tweeted, sharing images of the letter he wrote to CEC Sunil Arora.

  • 19:04 (IST)

    10 April, Wednesday | BSP’s Guddu Pandit verbally threatens to assault rivals; booked for poll code violation

    BSP candidate from Fatehpur Sikri Guddu Pandit was booked for violating the model code of conduct after he threatened that he will assault rivals who criticise party chief Mayawati, claimed media reports. Pandit had allegedly threatened to enter rivals’ homes and assault them during a 6 April press conference.

    He was also booked on 5 April under Sections 171 C (Undue influence at elections) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code for verbally abusing BJP’s Raja Aridaman Singh.

    According to his affidavit, he has seven criminal cases lodged against him including that of extortion.

  • 15:00 (IST)

    10 April, Wednesday | EC stays release of PM Narendra Modi film, says no biopic can release during elections

    The Election Commission of India on Wednesday stalled the release of PM Narendra Modi, a day before it was set to hit theatres. The election watchdog has ruled that no biopics can be released during elections as the political content in such movies "threaten level playing field".

    The decision comes a day after the Central Board of Film Certification granted the Vivek Oberoi-starrer a 'U' certificate 

  • 14:49 (IST)

    10 April, Wednesday | Election Commission asks Delhi CEC to ensure pre-certification of NaMo TV content by media monitoring committee

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) is learned to have directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi to ensure that the contents of NaMo TV are pre-certified by the local media certification and monitoring committee. The EC has also asked the CEO to inform whether the political contents were at any time cleared by the certification committee. The commission has ruled that the channel which touted as BJP’s purported ‘advertising portal’ carried by DTH operators, should be subjected to content certification regime, like all other political advertisements during the poll code period.

  • 14:49 (IST)

    10 April, Wednesday | Notice sent to Telangana chief minister KCR for derogatory remark against Hindus at poll rally

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday sent a notice to Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao for violation of Model Code of Conduct over his derogatory remark against Hindus at a public rally in Karimnagar on 17 March, PTI reported.

    The Commission has produced his remarks in Telugu but did not give English translation of the same. "... the Commission is, prima facie, of the opinion that by making the aforesaid statement which has the potential of disturbing the harmony and aggravating existing differences between social and religious communities, and appealing to communal feelings, you have violated the ... the Model Code of Conduct," the notice served Tuesday said.

  • 11:52 (IST)

    10 April, Wednesday | EC issues showcase notice to two TV channels for airing serials mentioning BJP schemes

    The Election Commission (EC) has issued show cause notices to producers of two TV serials following allegations that the shows were violating the Model Code of Conduct by promoting various government schemes. Maharashtra's additional chief electoral officer Dilip Shinde on Wednesday said complaints were received of violation of the poll code by two serials being aired on Zee TV and &TV. "Taking cognizance of the complaints, the EC on Tuesday issued notices to producers of the respective serials, asking them to reply within a day," Shinde said.


    The Congress on Monday had approached the EC, demanding a ban on two channels for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by airing content that praised the central government schemes and ruling party leaders. The Maharashtra Congress said the EC should file cases against the makers and actors of the two serials, as well as the BJP. State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant, who led a party delegation to the EC, said it was "shocking" that television serials were being used to "promote" schemes and leaders of the ruling party. The Congress also submitted video clips from the two serials to the EC.

  • 07:56 (IST)

    10 April | Yogi Adityanath in trouble once again for 'Ali-Bajrangbali' remark

    The Election Commission has taken cognisance of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks at Meerut on Tuesday, with which he seemed to suggest that Hindu and Muslim voters were in an “Ali-Bajrangbali” contest.

    Attacking Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati for recently appealing to Muslims to vote for the Opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said now the Hindus have “no option” but to vote for the BJP.

    The BJP leader said Dalit-Muslim unity is impossible, and in Bareilly, he accused Mayawati of hurting Dalit sentiments with her call to Muslim voters at a rally in Saharanpur's Deoband. "Agar Congress, SP (Samajwadi Party), BSP ko Ali par vishwaas hai, toh humein bhi Bajrangbali par vishwaas hai (If the Congress, the SP and the BSP have faith in Ali, then we too have faith in Bajrang Bali)," the BJP leader said at an election meeting in Meerut.

    The Meerut District Magistrate is expected to file a report on the matter by 11 am on Wednesday.

  • 23:50 (IST)

    9 April | Seven Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders booked for alleged poll code breach

    Seven BJP leaders, including former Union minister Prahlad Patel, have been booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct in Madhya Pradesh, officials said. The leaders include city mayor Swati Godbole.

    BJP's Jabalpur Lok Sabha seat candidate Rakesh Singh has also been issued a show cause notice for violating the poll code by taking more than five people into the returning officer’s office for filing his nomination papers. Besides, those part of the BJP candidate's procession also entered within 100 metres of the district election office, which was a prohibited area.

    After examining CCTV footage of the election office, a case was registered at Omti police station on Monday night against Patel, Godbole, former ministers Ajay Vishnoi and Sharad Jain, MLAs Sushil Tiwari and Ashok Rohani, and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha state president Akhilesh Pandey, district superintendent of police Nimesh Agrawal said.

  • 23:50 (IST)

    9 April | Cash, gold worth Rs 360 crore seized in Tamil Nadu; narcotics worth over Rs 27 lakh recovered

    Election Commission said it has seized unaccounted cash, gold and other valuable items worth over Rs 360.84 crore since 10 March in Tamil Nadu. The seizures include Rs 122.30 crore in cash, gold and silver jewellery and other metal items worth Rs 238.54 crore, narcotic drugs valued at Rs 26.79 lakh, besides laptops, pressure cookers and clothes.

    Stating that the EC received 1,954 complaints through its mobile application, he said action was taken against 834 complaints of which 36 were pending, while 1,084 were rejected.

    PTI

  • 23:49 (IST)

    9 April | Rs 116 crore in cash, gold and silver worth Rs 33 crore, liquor in Andhra Pradesh

    A sum of Rs 116 crore in cash was seized as of 8 April as part of enforcement measures in effect for the general elections in Andhra Pradesh, chief electoral officer of the state, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (CEO) said.

    As much as 101 kg of gold and 330 kg, worth Rs 33.2 crore and liquor worth over Rs 23 crore were also seized during the search. Freebies like sarees, cricket kits, clocks and other goods worth Rs 7.28 crore were confiscated, he said. The gross value of the seizure was over Rs 200 crore.

    A total of 28,049 election-related cases, including 4,510 pertaining to violation of model code of conduct, was registered by the police and 1,957 arms licences were cancelled.

    PTI

  • 16:35 (IST)

    9 April | Addressing first-time voters, Narendra Modi invokes Pulwama attack, Balakot air strikes at Latur rally

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct on Tuesday, by appealing to first-time voters in Maharashtra’s Latur to vote for the BJP government for carrying out the Balakot air strikes against Pakistan reportedly as a response to Pulwama terror attack that killed over 40 CRPF soldiers in February.

    Addressing a rally in Latur, where he shared the stage with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Modi urged first-time voters to exercise their franchise carefully. “You will remember you first vote for all of your life. Would you dedicate your first vote to the brave soldiers who conducted the Balakot air strikes in Pakistan? Would your first vote honour the CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack?” Modi said.

    Through a notification dated 9 March, the Election Commission (EC) had asked political parties to not use the armed forces for political advertisements or campaigns.

    “The Armed Forces of a nation are the guardian of its frontiers, security and political system. They are apolitical and neutral stakeholders in a modern democracy. It is therefore necessary that political parties and leaders exercise great caution while making any reference to the armed forces in their political campaigns. The Commission is of the view that photographs of Chief of Army Staff or any other Defence personnel and photographs of functions of Defence Forces should not be associated with or used in any manner in advertisement/propaganda/campaigning or in any other manner in connection with elections by political parties and candidates,” the EC had said in the notification.

    The prime minister had allegedly violated the MCC last month as well while addressing the nation after the successful completion of the A-SAT test by the DRDO.

  • 14:58 (IST)

    9 April | Central Board of Direct Taxes releases statement on hawal transfer to "major political party"

    The Central Board of Direct Taxes has revealed that more than 300 I-T officials had participated in search and seizure operations at 52 locations in four states. Searches in Madhya Pradesh have led to the seizure unaccounted cash of Rs 281 crore, a part of which, says CBDT, was transfered to a "major political party". About Rs 20 crore was moved "through hawala" to the headquarters of the party from the residence of a senior functionary at New Delhi's Tughlak Road, finds the CBDT.

  • 10:45 (IST)

    9 April | Chhattisgarh chief minister files poll code violation complaint against Narendra Modi

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Monday lodged a complaint of alleged poll code violation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making statements about the Army and surgical strikes during his public meeting held in Balod district of the state on 6 April.

    Baghel, who also holds the post of state Congress president, reached the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Subrat Sahoo along with senior party leaders and handed over the written complaint.

    The CM also submitted an audio CD of the PM's speech to Sahoo.

    PTI

  • 08:30 (IST)

    8 April | MP BJP chief issued show cause notice over MCC violation

    Madhya Pradesh BJP chief and Jabalpur candidate Rakesh Singh has been issued a show-cause notice for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. The notice was issued to Singh for allegedly taking more than five people to the returning officer's room while filing nomination.

    Singh had filed his nomination earlier on Monday in the presence of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Jabalpur. The district administration also registered a First Information Report report against eight people in this regard.

  • 16:23 (IST)

    7 April, 2019 | Telangana Congress requests EC to take action against chief Secy S K Joshi: Officials

    The Congress in Telangana has requested the Election Commission to take action against the Chief Secretary and government officials for allegedly violating the model code of conduct for the 11 April Lok Sabha polls by releasing a report on the governments achievements.

    In a complaint to the EC on 6 April, G Niranjan, Convener,Election Commission Coordination Committee of state Congress, said Chief Secretary S K Joshi and other officials released the report on 5 April, "just five days before the elections, which is against the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)."

    He alleged that the report was deliberately released at this point of time just to benefit the ruling TRS.

    When contacted for his reaction, Joshi said "it is for the Election Commission to decide on the matter."

  • 11:09 (IST)

    7 April, 2019 | Congress lodges complaint against Tripura chief minister with EC for making 'divisive' statements:

    The Tripura unit of the Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC), seeking the immediate arrest of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for allegedly spreading communal hatred in the state.

    Tripura Pradesh Congress vice-president Tapas Dey filed the complaint on Friday with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti, accusing Deb of repeatedly making false statements with "a motive to divide communities in the state on the lines of caste, creed and religion".

    Dey also called for the chief minister's immediate arrest. The office of the CEO has confirmed receiving the complaint against the chief minister.

    "Our party has urged the CEO to register an FIR against Deb for his immediate detention to judicial custody," another state Congress leader said.

     
  • 14:09 (IST)

    5 April, Friday | Case registered against BSP leader for MCC violation in Uttar Pradesh

    A case was registered against BSP leader Omar Ali Khan and his supporters for violation of Model Code of Conduct as they carried out a procession on the road without permission and misbehaved with the SDM.

  • 12:55 (IST)

    4 April, Thursday | DD News replies to EC notice, says ran PM's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' event address in full due to its 'high news value'

    In response to a notice from the Election Commission of India, DD News is learnt to have defended its decision to run Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 1.24-hour public address — ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ — in full on 31 March on the grounds of its “high news value". According to The Economic Times' reportDD News, in its response, has said that that various other private TV channels also ran the address in its entirety due to the same reason.

    The Congress had questioned the decision to run the address in full. EC had asked DD News for complete information on coverage of various political parties and prominent leaders to assess whether there was any truth in Congress’ allegations of preferential treatment to the ruling party.

  • 12:55 (IST)

    4 April, Thursday | Prakash Ambedkar accuses Election Commission of bias, threatens to jail it for two days, if voted to power

    Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh chairperson and grandson of BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar, on Thursday threatened to take action against the Election Commission of India (ECI) if his party is voted to power. While addressing a public gathering at Yavatmal, Ambedkar called the Election Commission biased and slammed the organisation for directing political parties to not talk about the terror attack in Pulwama.

    "I would like to know why we are not allowed to talk about the Pulwama terror attack when it is permitted under Constitution. Let our government come to power, we will not spare the Election Commission. We will keep them in jail for two days. The Commission is no more neutral. It is functioning as a BJP aide," he said.\

  • 11:15 (IST)

    4 April, Thursday | Hema Malini did not have permission to conduct public meeting at govt school, action will be taken: Mathura DM

    Mathura DM SR Mishra told ANI that permission was granted to BJP MP Hema Malini to hold a public meeting but not at a govt school premises. He said that if a violation of model code of conduct is found, a FIR will be registered against the concerned persons and appropriate action will be taken.

    Hema, who is re-contesting elections from Mathura, held a public rally in the premises of a government school in Chaumuha on Tuesday.

  • 14:45 (IST)

    3 April, Wednesday | 'NaMo TV' an advertisement platofrm, funded by BJP, I&B Ministry tells EC

    In its reply, the information and broadcasting ministry told the polling watchdog that NaMo TV is not a licensed channel but a direct-to-home (DTH) advertisement platform, reported India Today.

    The Election Commission had sought a response from the ministry on the 24-hour TV channel 'NaMo TV' based on a complaint filed by the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

  • 13:08 (IST)

    3 April, Wednesday | MP EC sends notice to Congress over advertisements mentioning Rafale issue

    The Madhya Pradesh Election Commission has sent a notice to Congress for using the Rafale issue in poll advertisements as the matter is sub-judice. EC has ordered Congress to take down the six advertisements using Rafale issue as a campaign plank of the party, India Today reported.

  • 10:14 (IST)

    3 April, Wednesday | Gujarat Congress complaints against Amit Shah's roadshow in Ahmedabad over use of loudspeakers near hospitals

    The Gujarat Congress on Tuesday lodged a complaint of model code violation against BJP chief and party's Gandhinagar nominee Amit Shah's rally cum roadshow on 30 March alleging that loudspeakers were used near hospitals. In its complaint sent to Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Murali Krishna through fax, the Opposition party demanded necessary action against Shah for "violating" the poll code.

    On Saturday, Shah had addressed a gathering near Sardar Patel's statue in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad before participating in a 4 km-long road show from Naranpura to Ghatlodia. He then left for Gandhinagar to file his nomination papers. In its complaint, the Congress alleged that despite knowing that three big hospitals with emergency and trauma care are situated close to the Sardar Patel statue, loudspeakers were used during Shah's rally at the venue. Such use of the loud speakers near the hospitals is a clear violation of the model code of conduct, the party said.

    CEO Krishna said he has directed collectors of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar to inquire into the matter. "I have received that complaint. I have directed collectors of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar districts to conduct an inquiry into the matter," he said.

    PTI

  • 09:32 (IST)

    3 April, Wednesday | EC gives green signal for release of Narendra Modi's biopic, decision rests with CBFC

    The Election Commission has given its approval for the release of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports said. News18 reported sources as saying that the Election Commission has asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to decide on whether to allow the release of 'PM Narendra Modi'.

    Earlier, Opposition parties had alleged "political intent" in the release of the Vivek Oberoi-starrer and had complained to the poll watchdog, claiming that 'PM Narendra Modi' would serve as an advertisement for the BJP. Till Tuesday, the Election Commission had been awaiting the BJP's reply to a plea by Opposition parties seeking to prevent its screening amid the ongoing poll process. Since the complaint to the commission had mentioned BJP in it, its copy was sent to the party for its reply.

    Meanwhile, the producers of PM Narendra Modi, which is slated for release on Friday, have already replied to the poll panel's notice to them on the Oppositions' complaint against the film.

  • 09:27 (IST)

    3 April, Wednesday | Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar tells EC that remarks on Congress' proposed scheme 'personal'

    Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday told the Election Commission (EC) that his comment son Congress' Nyay scheme were made in his personal capacity as an economist and should not be interpreted as Niti Aayog’s stand on the Congress announcement.

     
    Kumar, in his defence, is learnt to have also cited the example of Montek Singh Ahluwalia, who, as deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, had commented on the ‘Gujarat Model’ in April 2014 while the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in force for Lok Sabha polls, The Indian Express reported.

    The Election Commission had pulled up Kumar for targeting Congress's minimum income guarantee scheme, NYAY during a media interview. Speaking to India Today, Kumar had said that the Congress has made the announcement only for the sake of winning the elections. "This is the worst kind of vote politics," he said. He had, later, also tweeted his criticism of the Congress policy. However, since Kumar is part of "bureaucratic executive", such remarks are violative of the model code of conduct and therefore the Election Commission decided to seek details of the comments made by Kumar.

