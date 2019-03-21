Lok Sabha Election 2019, Mizoram profile: Congress ties up with ZPM to back Independent candidate; MNF pitches C Lalrosanga

Mizoram, sitting on the hills in the northeastern corner of the country, has only one Lok Sabha seat and 40 Assembly constituencies. Bordered by Bangladesh on the west and Myanmar in the east, this state assumes importance in global politics.

Almost 95 percent of the state’s population belongs to Scheduled Tribes, according to the 2011 Census. The ‘Mizos’ as they are called, live in close-knit societies and have no class or gender distinction.

The state has vehemently opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. On 18 March this year, the state Assembly passed a bill for registering name, details and photographs of every citizen of Mizoram. Residents have been vocal about illegal infiltration through the state’s porous borders.

This is going to be one the key campaign agenda this election season and the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has swooped bonus points for passing the bill ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The MNF, which is a part of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre, has pitched C Lalrosanga, former director general of Doordarshan.

Meanwhile, the Congress has decided to join hands with another regional party, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), to back an Independent candidate-- Lalnghinglova Hmar. A former journalist, Hmar is often credited as the father of Mizo football.

1. Mizoram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 6,97,867 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 3,55,361

Male electors: 3,42,506

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the limits of this constituency were changed to include segments such as Hachhek, Dampa, Serlui and Tuivawl. The Aizawl North, south and west constituencies were divided into three each.

Assembly Constituencies: Hachhek, Dampa, Mamit, Tuirial, Kolasib, Serlui, Tuivawl, Chalfilh, Tawi, Aizawl North – i, Aizawl North – ii, Aizawl North-iii, Aizawl East – i, Aizawl East ii, Aizawl West i, Aizawl West ii, Aizawl West iii, Aizawl South i, Aizawl South ii, Aizawl South-iii, Lengteng, Tuichang, Champhai North, Champhai South, East tuipui, Serchhip, Tuikum, Hrangturzo, South tuipui, Lunglei North, Lunglei East, Lunglei West, Lunglei South, Thorang, West tuipui, Tuichawng, Lawngtlai West, Lawngtlai East, Saiha, Palak

Results in last four elections: In 1999, Vanlalzawma fought as an independent candidate and won the election. In 2004, he fought with a ticket from the Mizo National Front and won the election. In 2009, CL Ruala from Congress was elected MP. He continues to hold the seat after winning in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: As per data from census 2011, Mizoram has a population of 10,97,206 people and 87.16 percent of them practice Christianity and 8.5 percent practice Buddhism. Around 94 percent of the population belongs to the Scheduled Tribes. While Congress candidate CL Ruala is the sitting MP, the party has formed an alliance with regional party Zoram Peoples’ Movement for the upcoming elections.

