Lok Sabha Election 2019, Meghalaya profile: Congress seeks to hold onto Shillong, NPP wants to retain Tura

Meghalaya has two parliamentary constituencies and 60 Assembly constituencies. Both parliamentary constituencies are reserved for people belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. While one seat is held by the Congress, the other is held by the National People’s Party (NPP). The NPP is supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is the son of senior politician and founder of NPP Purno Agitok Sangma. Conrad is one of the vociferous voices opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and has been trying to rally support in his favour. The bill, which lapsed following the end of sittings in the 16th Lok Sabha, aimed to provide citizenship to illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who are of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian faith. It is highly likely that the BJP will seek to pass the bill again if it retains power.

Spread over an area of 22,429 square kilometres, Meghalaya has a population of 29,66,889. According to Census 2011, 86.14 percent of the total population belong to Scheduled Tribes. The state is home to the Khasis, the Jaintias and the Garos. While the Garos inhabit the western Meghalaya, the Khasis live in central Meghalaya. The Jaintias inhabit eastern Meghalaya. All three follow a matrilineal society. Meghalaya is a primarily agricultural state but is also rich in minerals such as limestone and quartz.

Following is the profile of the two Lok Sabha constituencies of the state:

1. Shillong Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 9,79,521 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 4,99,978

Male electors: 4,79,543

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Mowkaiaw, Khliehriat, Amlarem, Umsning, Mawryngkneng and other Assembly constituencies were added. Shillong was divided into North, South, West, East Assembly constituencies.

Assembly Constituencies: Nartiang, Jowai, Raliang, Mowkaiaw, Sutnga Saipung, Khliehriat, Amlarem, Mawhati, Nongpoh, Jirang, Umsning, Umroi, Mawryngkneng, Pynthorumkhrah, Mawlai, East Shillong, North Shillong, West Shillong, South Shillong, Mylliem, Nongthymmai, Nongkrem, Sohiong, Mawphlang, Mawsynram, Shella, Pynursla, Sohra, Mawkynrew, Mairang, Mawthadraishan, Nongstoin, Rambrai Jyrngam, Mawshynrut, Ranikor, Mawkyrwat

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress candidate Paty Ripple Kyndiah was elected as the MP. Kyndiah won again in 2004. In 2009, Congress leader Vincent H Pala became the MP. Vincent repeated his victory in 2014 elections when he won by a majority of 40,379 votes.

Demographics: The capital of Meghalaya, Shillong city is home to 1,43,229 people, according to the Census 2011. The constituency is, however, spread across 36 Assembly constituencies. Most of the population belongs to the Khasi tribe and 46.49 percent practice Christianity. A total of 41.95 percent practice Hinduism. Incumbent Vincent Pala faces Jemino Mawtoh of the United Democratic Party in the election.

2. Tura Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 5,86,299 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 2,89,209

Male electors: 2,97,090

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the constituency’s limits were redefined to exclude Rongrenggiri, Mendipathar and Rongchugiri Assembly constituencies.

Assembly Constituencies: Kharkutta, Mendipathar, Resubelpara, Bajengdoba, Songsak, Rongjeng, William Nagar, Raksamgre, Tikrikila, Phulbari, Rajabala, Selsella, Dadenggre, North Tura, South Tura, Rangsakona, Ampati, Mahendraganj, Salmanpara, Gambegre, Dalu, Rongara Siju, Chokpot, Baghmara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Purno Agitok Sangma won the election in 1999 and 2004. In 2009 Agatha K Sangma won the election. A founding member of NCP, Purno Agitok Sangma later founded the National People’s Party and was elected MP from Tura in 2014. The seat has been vacant since Purno’s death in 2016.

Demographics: The West Garo Hills is home to 6,43,291 people. Former chief minister Purno Agitok Sangma’s daughter Agatha, who had won the seat in 2009 on NCP ticket, is running for MP from the constituency.

