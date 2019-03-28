Lok Sabha Election 2019, Manipur profile: Congress, BJP set to fight it out with Meiteis keen to keep non-Manipuris out of state

Manipur, which has a BJP government led by N Biren Singh, will go to polls in two phases. While Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency goes to poll on 11 April, Inner Manipur will be voting on 18 April.

The fight in the state is between the Congress and the BJP-led coalition which includes LJP, NPF and NPP. In the last Legislative Assembly elections, the issue of creating new districts in the state had created tensions between the dominant Meiteis, who largely inhabit the valley, and the Nagas, who dominate the hilly regions. Moreover, the protection of the local people over outsiders has been a major factor in Manipuri politics.

Here is a look at the two constituencies in the state:

1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 8,55,359 (2014 estimate)

Female electors: 4,38, 237

Male electors: 4,17,122

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keisamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Lilong, Thoubal & Wangkhem

Results in last four elections: T Chaoba Singh of the Manipur State Congress Party won the seat in the 1999 elections. From the 2004 elections onwards, the seat has been held by Thokchom Meinya of the Congress.

Demographics: The Inner Manipur constituency largely corresponds to the valley region where 60 percent of the population lives. The Meitei community dominates this constituency. With over half of the state population belonging to the Meitei community, the community has been dominating the political landscape of the state.

2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 9,18,966

Female electors: 4,64,657

Male electors: 4,54,309

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabok, Wabagai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Saikul (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), Nungba (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Thanlon (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST), Singhat (ST)

Results in last four elections: In the 1999 elections, Holkhomang Haokip of the Nationalist Congress Party won the seat. Mani Charenamei, an Independent candidate, won the seat in 2004. Congress candidate Thansgo Baite won the seat consecutively in the 2009 and 2014 elections.

Demographics: The Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency is dominated by three communities -– the Nagas, Kukis as well as the Meiteis. The Meiteis are dominant in the eight Assembly segments from the Manipur valley which are part of this constituency. The Nagas are the dominant tribe in districts like Ukhrul, Chandel and Tamenglong districts. The Kukis, on the other hand, are the dominant tribe in Churachandpur district and parts of Senapati district.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.