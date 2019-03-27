Lok Sabha Election 2019, Maharashtra profile: Mumbai South, Pune, Baramati key constituencies; state has second highest number of LS seats

Situated in the western region of the country, Maharashtra is spread across 35 districts. The state has 48 parliamentary and 288 Assembly constituencies.

At present, 12 districts receive aid from the Centre’s Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

The Maharashtra Legislature is bicameral with 288 MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha and 78 Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) in the Vidhan Parishad. In the 2014 state election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 122 seats, the Shiv Sena clinched 63 seats, the Congress triumphed in 42 seats and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had to satisfy itself with 41 seats.

In the 2014 General Election, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance secured 41 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. Following the bypoll loss, the BJP now was 22 seats while the Shiv Sena has 18 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress holds two seats, the NCP five seats and one seat is held by the Swambhimani Paksha.

Congress-NCP announced their seat-sharing pact with the Congress contesting 26 seats and the NCP gunning for the remaining 22 seats. Both parties will vacate two seats each to accommodate their allies.

In the first list of candidates that BJP released on 21 March, some of the key names on the list include Nitin Gadkari, Poonam Mahajan and Pritam Gopinath Munde among others.

One of the main issues plaguing Maharashtra is the increasing number of farmer suicides in the state. From January 2015 to the end of 2018, 11,995 farmers committed suicide in Maharashtra, a 91 percent increase over the previous three year period. Amravati, which is composed of five districts — Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim — accounted for 4,384 suicides (36.5 percent). Marathwada, which consists of eight districts — Aurangabad, Jalna, Osmanabad, Beed, Hingoli, Latur, Parbhani and Nanded — accounted for 4,124 of 11,995 suicides (34 percent).

Here is a detailed list of all the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra:

1. Nandurbar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 16,72,715

Female electors: 8,20,336

Male electors: 8,52,379

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. Talode and Akrani Assembly segments were removed in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Akkalkuwa (ST), Shahada (ST), Nandurbar (ST), Nawapur (ST), Sakri (ST), Shirpur (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Veteran Congress tribal leader Manikrao Hodlya Gavit held the seat from 1984 to 2014. However, he lost to BJP’s Heena Vaijaykumar Gavit in 2014, one of the youngest MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Demographics: The Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency is spread across Nandurbar district and parts of Dhule district. As per the 2011 Census, the Nandurbar district has a population of 16,48,295 persons with 8,33,170 males and 8,15,125 females. The average literacy rate is 64.4 percent, which is comparatively lower than the state’s average of 82.3 percent. The ST population in the district stands at 11,41,933 persons. It grabbed headlines in 2016 when the first case of bird flu in India was reported from this district. This is where Indira Gandhi used to begin her campaigns for Congress.

2. Dhule Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 16,74,469

Female electors: 7,95,895

Male electors: 8,78,610

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier reserved for Scheduled Tribes before 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Dhule Rural, Dhule City, Sindhkheda, Malegaon (Central), Malegaon (Outer), Baglan (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Ramdas Rupla Gavit won the seat in 1999 but lost it to Congress candidate Chaure Bapu Hari in 2004. Since 2009, BJP has clung to the seat. Subhash Bhamre of the BJP is the sitting MP since 2014.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across Nashik district and parts of Dhule district. The population of Nashik district is 61.07 lakh, comprising 31.57 lakh males and 29.5 lakh females. Hindus constitute 85.75 percent of the population, while Muslims are in the minority with 11.35 percent. The population in Dhule district is close to 20.51 lakh where 63.09 percent of the people are literate. Muslim votes are sought after in this constituency.

3. Jalgaon Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 17,07,933

Female electors: 7,98,906

Male electors: 9,09,027

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes.

Assembly constituencies: Jalgaon City, Jalgaon Rural, Amalner, Erandol, Chalisgaon, Pachora.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has been a BJP stronghold since 1999. The saffron party’s AT Nana Patil has been representing the constituency since 2009.

Demographics: The constituency covers parts of Jalgaon district. According to the 2011 Census, 42,29,917 persons live in the district, constituting 3.76% of the total population in Maharashtra. The sex ratio stands at 925 and 68.36% of the population is literate. This north Maharashtra district produces.

4. Raver Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 15,93,370

Female electors: 7,50,688

Male electors: 8,42,682

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Edlabad Assembly segment was renamed Muktainagar

Assembly constituencies: Chopda (ST), Raver, Bhusawal (SC), Jamner, Muktainagar, Malkapur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Haribhau Madhav Jawale won the seat in 2009. In 2014, veteran BJP leader Eknath Khadse’s daughter in law Raksha Nikhil Khadse won the seat, defeating NCP’s Manishdada Jain.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across large parts of Jalgaon district and a part of Buldhana district. Though traditionally it is a stronghold of the Leva-Patil community, Marathas became dominant here after delimitation.

5. Buldhana Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 15,96,234

Female electors: 7,50,687

Male electors: 8,45,547

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was de-reserved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Buldhana, Chikhli, Sindhkhed Raja, Mehkar (SC), Khamgaon, Jalgaon (Jamod).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been held by Shiv Sena for the last four elections. Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It almost covers the entire district of Buldhana. It has a population of 22,32,480 people. A total of 18.21 percent of the people belong to Scheduled Castes and its literacy rate is 83.4 percent as per Census 2011.

6. Akola Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 16,46,463

Female electors: 7,76,547

Male electors: 8,69,922

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Khamgaon and Borgaon Manju Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Akot, Balapur, Aakola West, Akola East, Murtizapur (SC), Risod.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has been a BJP stronghold. In 1999, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh’s Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of BR Ambedkar, won the seat. However, since 2004, BJP’s Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre has been the MP.

Demographics: It covers the entire Akola district and parts of Washim district. The proportion of Ghatole Kunbi community, which is largely affiliated to the saffron party, is more in Washim and Akola. The economy of Akola district largely depends on agriculture. Its sex ratio is 946, higher than the state’s 929, and its literacy rate is 88 percent. A total of 20.07 percent of the population comprises Scheduled Castes.

7. Amravati Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 16,11,365

Female electors: 7,63,315

Male electors: 8,48,050

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency before 2008. Teosa Assembly segment was added from Wardha Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Badnera, Amravati, Teosa, Daryapur (SC). Melghat (ST), Achalpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena has a stronghold in this constituency since 1999. Anandrao Vithoba Adsul has been representing the constituency since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Amravati district. With a population of 28,88,445, more than 60 percent of the people are settled in rural areas. The economy of Amravati district is largely dependent on agriculture. It has a literacy rate of 87.4 percent and a sex ratio of 951. Its SC population constitutes 17.53 percent of the total population in the district. It has been identified as a farmer suicide-prone district by the Centre. It has accounted for the most number of farmer suicides in the last three years in the state.

8. Wardha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 15,64,553

Female electors: 7,47,039

Male electors: 8,17,514

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Teosa Assembly segment was moved to Amravati Lok Sabha constituency. Morshi Assembly segment was added from Ramtek parliamentary constituency. Chandur and Pulgaon Assembly seats were dissolved. Dhamangaon Railway and Deoli were newly created Assembly seats.

Assembly constituencies: Dhamangaon Railway, Morshi, Arvi, Deoli, Hinganghat, Wardha.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Prabha Rao of the Congress won the seat in 1999. In 2004, BJP’s Suresh Ganapat Waghmare grabbed the seat but lost it to Congress leader Datta Raghobhaji Meghe in 2009. In 2014, BJP’s Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas defeated Congress leader Sagar Dattatraya Meghe.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Amravati and Wardha districts. Part of the Vidarbha region, it has seen a high number of farmer suicides in the last few years. Wardha district has a population of 13,00,774 people of which Hindus comprise 10.57 lakh people.

9. Ramtek Lok Sabha Constituency:

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 16,77,245

Female electors: 7,90,088

Male electors: 8,87,157

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency earlier. Morshi Assembly segment was moved to Wardha Lok Sabha constituency. Kamleshwar Assembly segment was dissolved and Kamthi segment was added from Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Katol, Savner, Hingna, Umred (SC), Kamthi, Ramtek

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a Shiv Sena stronghold. Subodh Mohite was the MP from 1999 to 2009. Congress’ Mukul Balkrishna Wasnik came to power in 2009 but lost to Shiv Sena’s Krupal Balaji Tumane in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Nagpur district. Located in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, the district has a population of 46,53,171 as per Census 2011. It has a sex ratio of 948 per 1000 males. Its SC population stands at 8,67,713 people.

10. Nagpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 19,00,787

Female electors: 9,20,792

Male electors: 9,79,995

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Kamthi Assembly segment was moved to Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency. Nagpur South West Assembly segment was created post-delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Nagpur South West, Nagpur South, Nagpur East, Nagpur Central, Nagpur West, Nagpur North (ST).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Traditionally, it is a Congress stronghold. Congress leader Vilas Muttemwar was the MP till 2014 when senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari unseated the former by more than 2 lakh votes.

Demographics: It spread across parts of Nagpur district too. Nagpur city has a population of 24,05,421. The district’s average literacy rate is 89.52 percent. Out of the total district population, 68.3 percent lives in urban regions of the district.

11. Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 16,56,284

Female electors: 8,14,842

Male electors: 8,41,442

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, it was created in 2008. Sakoli Assembly segment was added from Chimur Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved due to delimitation. Bhandara, Tumsar, Tirora and Gondia Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Bhandara Lok Sabha constituency

Assembly constituencies: Tumsar, Bhandara (SC), Sakoli, Arjuni Morgaon (SC), Tirora, Gondia

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a BJP stronghold. Chunnilalbhau Thakur and Patle Shishupal Natthu of the BJP won the seat in 1999 and 2004 respectively. However, senior NCP leader Praful Patel got the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP’s Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Bhandara district and large parts of Gondia district. Bhandara district has a population of 1200334 people with an SC population of 200372 as per Census 2011. Both the districts receive funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

12. Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 14,69,767

Female electors: 7,15,840

Male electors: 7,53,927

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. It was earlier known as Chimur Lok Sabha constituency prior to delimitation. Amgaon Assembly segments (part of Bhandara Lok Sabha seat) was added in 2008. Armori, Bramhapuri and Chimur segments were added from the Chimur parliamentary seat while Gadchiroli was added from Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat.

Assembly constituencies: Amgaon (ST), Armori (ST), Gadchiroli (ST), Aheri (ST), Bramhapuri, Chimur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Marotrao Sainuji Kowase won the seat in 2009 while BJP’s Ashok Mahadeorao Nete won in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across Gondiya, Gadchiroli districts and the entire Chandrapur district. Chandrapur district has a population of 22,04,307 people, of which STs comprise 17.67 percent of the total population. The district has a sex ratio of 961 and its literacy rate is 80 percent as per census 2011. The economy depends on agriculture.

13. Chandrapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 17,93,690

Female electors: 8,32,591

Male electors: 9,21,099

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, Gadchiroli Assembly segment was removed in 2008. Wani Assembly segment was added from erstwhile Yavatmal Lok Sabha seat which was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Rajura, Chandrapur (SC), Ballarpur, Warora, Wani, Arni (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It's is a BJP stronghold as Hansraj Gangaram Ahir has been the MP since 2004. Prior to that, Nareshkumar Chunnalal Puglia was the Congress MP from the seat.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Chandrapur and Yavatmal districts. Part of Vidarbha, Yavatmal district has a high rate of farmer suicides. It has a population of 27,72,348. The region receives aid from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

14. Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 17,43,498

Female electors: 8,27,449

Male electors: 9,16,049

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, erstwhile Yavatmal Lok Sabha constituency was merged with Washim Lok Sabha seat in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Washim (SC), Karanja, Ralegaon (ST), Yavatmal, Digras, Pusad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena has won the elections since 2009. Bhavana Gawali Patil has been the MP in 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across Washim and Yavatmal districts. Washim district has a population of 11,97,160. Though a Hindu-majority district, it has a sizeable Muslim and Buddhist population as well. It has an SC population of 2,29,462, as per Census 2011 figures.

15. Hingoli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 15,86,194

Female electors: 7,46,654

Male electors: 8,39,540

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhokar Assembly seat was moved to Nanded parliamentary constituency and Umarkhed Assembly seat was added after Washim Lok Sabha seat was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Umarkhed (SC), Kinwat, Hadgaon, Basmath, Kalamnuri, Hingoli.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Shiv Sena’s Shivaji Gyanbarao Mane won the seat but lost NCP leader Suryakant Patil in 2004. In 2009, Patil lost the seat to Shiv Sena’s Subhash Bapurao Wankhede. At present, Congress leader Rajeev Shankarrao Satav represents the seat since 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Hingoli district and parts of Nanded and Yavatmal districts. The region is identified as a backward region under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. Hingoli district has a population of 1177345 people as per Census 2011. The district came into existence in 1999. It has an SC population of 182565. This seat, spread across parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha accounts for a high number of farmer suicides as well.

16. Nanded Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 16,87,057

Female electors: 8,08,504

Male electors: 8,78,553

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhokar Assembly segment was added from Hingoli Lok Sabha seat and Ahmedpur Assembly seat was moved to Latur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Nanded North, Nanded South, Naigaon and Deglur were newly-created Assembly segments post-delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Bhokar, Nanded North, Nanded South, Naigaon, Deglur (SC), Mukhed

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has been a Congress stronghold. Bhaskarrao Bapurao Khatgaonkar represented the party in 1999 but lost to BJP leader DB Patil in 2004. However, Khatgaonkar won the seat again in 2009, defeating BJP’s Sambhaji Pawar. In 2014, Congress leader Ashok Chavan won the seat by defeating BJP’s DB Patil.

Demographics: It covers almost the entire Nanded district. Located in the Marathwada region, it is known for farmer suicides and is identified as an economically backward district, receiving aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. It has a population of 3361292 people with a sizeable Muslim population of 4.71 lakh. It has an SC population of 640483.

17. Parbhani Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 18,03,792

Female electors: 8,57,893

Male electors: 9,45,899

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Singnapur Assembly segment was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Jintur, Parbhani, Gangakhed, Pathri, Partur, Gansavangi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a Shiv Sena bastion. Suresh Ramrao Jadhav was the MP from 1999 to 2004. Then Tukaram Ganpatrao Patil represented the seat till 2009. Ganeshrao Dudhgaonkar won the seat that year. Sanjay Jadhav is the current MP since 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Parbhani district and parts of Jalna district. Parbhani district has a population of 18,36,086 people, as per Census 2011. It is located in the Marathwada region. It has an SC population of 2,47,308. The economy survives mainly on agriculture in the district. The sex ratio is 947 and its literacy rate is 73.3 percent.

18. Jalna Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 16,12,054

Female electors: 7,45,328

Male electors: 8,66,726

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Georai Assembly segment was removed and PAithan Assembly seat was added from Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Jalna, Badnapur (SC), Bhokardan, Sillod, Pholambari, Paithan

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a BJP bastion. Raosaheb Dadarao Danve has been the MP since 1999.

Demographics: It covers parts of Jalna and Aurangabad districts. Jalna district has a population of 19,59,046 people with a sizeable Muslim population of 2.74 lakh Muslims. It is located in the Marathwada region of the state, where the main occupation is agriculture.

19. Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 15,89,393

Female electors: 7,43,370

Male electors: 8,46,023

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Paithan Assembly segment was removed and Aurangabad Central Assembly seat was newly-created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Kannad, Aurangabad Central, Aurangabad West (SC), Aurangabad East, Gangapur, Vaijapur.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a Shiv Sena stronghold, where Chandrakant Khaire has been the MP since 1999.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Aurangabad district. The district has a population of 27,01,282 people with more than 25.45 lakh Hindus. Located in the Marathwada region, it is a major tourism hub, including the Ajanta and Ellora caves.

20. Dindori Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 15,30,139

Female electors: 7,22,121

Male electors: 8,08,018

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. It was carved out of the earlier Malegaon (ST) Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Yevla and Niphad Assembly segments were added from Nashik Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Nandgaon, Kalwan (ST), Chandwad, Yevla, Niphad, Dindori (ST).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Harishchandra Chavan has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Nashik district. The major tribal groups in the region are Katkari, Kokna, Koli Mahadeo, Koli Malhar, Thakar, Warli and Dubla. As per Census 2011, Nashik district has a population of 6107187 people. It has an ST population of 1564369, according to the 2011 Census.

21. Nashik Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 15,93,237

Female electors: 7,42,780

Male electors: 5,24,572

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Niphad and Yevla Assembly segments were removed in 2008 and Igatpuri Assembly seat was added from the erstwhile Dahanu Lok Sabha Constituency. Nashik Assembly seat was split into Nashik East Nashik West and Nashik Central.

Assembly constituencies: Sinnar, Nashik East, Nashik Central, Nashik West, Deolali (SC), Igatpuri (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena’s Uttamrao Dhikale became the MP in 2009. However, NCP’s Devidas Hingale won in 2004. In 2009, NCP’s Sameer Bhujbal won the seat and in 2014 he was succeeded by Shiv Sena leader Hemant Tukaram Godse.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Nashik district. Though a Hindu-majority district, it has a sizeable Muslim population of 6.93 lakh people. Its literacy rate is 82.3 percent, as per Census 2011.

22. Palghar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 1578077

Female electors: 7,47,645

Male electors: 8,30,432

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. It was carved out of Dahanu Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Palghar and Vasai Assembly segments were added from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat. Vikramgad, Boisar, Nalasopara Assembly seats were newly-carved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Dahanu (ST), Vikramgad (ST), Palghar (ST), Boisar (ST), Nalasopara, Vasai

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi leader Baliram Sukur Jadhav won the seat but lost the seat to Chintaman Wanga of the BJP in 2014. BJP’s Rajendra Gavit won the bypoll after Wanga passed away in January 2018.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Thane district. The district has a population of 1,10,60,148 people, of which STs comprise 13.95 percent of the population. It has a low sex ratio of 886.

23. Bhiwandi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 16,96,589

Female electors: 7,51,184

Male electors: 9,45,405

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Bhiwandi and Shahapur Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Dahanu Lok Sabha constituency. Parts of erstwhile Kalyan Assembly segment and Murbad segment were added from Thane Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST), Bhiwandi East, Bhiwandi West, Kalyan West, Murbad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Suresh Taware won the seat in 2009 but BJP’s Kapil Moreshwar Patil succeeded him in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Thane district. The district has an SC population of 730089 people, as per Census 2011.

24. Kalyan Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 19,22,046

Female electors: 8,76,551

Male electors: 10,45,495

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Ambarnath and Ulhasnagar Assembly seats were moved from Thane Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Ambarnath (SC), Ulhasnagar, Kalyan East, Dombivali, Kalyan Rural, Mumbra-Kalwa.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena’s Anand Prakash Paranjpe became the MP in 2009. In 2014, party leader Shrikant Shinde defeated Paranjpe, who contested the polls on an NCP ticket.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Thane district. The district has a literacy rate of 84.5 percent. The district has a sizeable Muslim population of 13.55 lakh Muslims as well.

25. Thane Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 20,73,442

Female electors: 9,31,284

Male electors: 11,42,158

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, parts of erstwhile Kalyan assembly segment and Murbad assembly seat were moved to Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. Ambarnath and Ulhasnagar Assembly seats were removed.

Assembly constituencies: Mira Bhayandar, Ovala Majiwada, Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Thane, Airoli, Belapur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: NCP’s Sanjeev Naik became the MP in 2009 but lost to Shiv Sena leader Ranjan Vichare in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Thane district. The economy of the district is largely dependent on non-agriculture-related activities. The district has a Hindu population of 87.16 lakh people, as per Census 2011.

26. Mumbai North Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total electors: 17,83,870

Female electors: 8,11,225

Male electors: 9,72,645

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, Palghar and Vasai Assembly seats were removed in 2008. Kandivali and Malad Assembly segments were split post-delimitation. Dahisar, Charkop and Magathane Assembly seats were created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Borivali, Dahisar, Magathane, Kandivali East, Charkop, Malad West

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam won the seat in 2009 but lost it to BJP’s Gopal Shetty in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Mumbai Suburban district. It has a population of 93,56,962 people as per Census 2011. It has an SC population of 5,83,302. Population-wise, it is the largest district in the country.

27. Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 17,75,428

Female electors: 7,88,520

Male electors: 9,86,908

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Goregaon Assembly seat was added from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Vandre, Vile Parle, Kherwadi, Amboli and Santacruz were removed from the constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi, Goregaon, Versova, Andheri East, Andheri West.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A crucial vote-bank for Congress, the seat was won by Congress’ Gurudas Kamat in 2009. However, he lost to Shiv Sena’s Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across western parts of Mumbai Suburban district. The district comprises 50.31 lakh males and 43.25 females as per Census 2011. The literacy rate stands at 80.96 percent.

28. Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 28

Total electors: 16,68,357

Female electors: 7,45,341

Male electors: 9,23,016

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Chembur, Trombay, Kurla, Bhandup (before it was split in 2008) Assembly segments were removed from the constituency in 2008. Mankhurd Shivajinagar Assembly segment was created post-delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup West, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East, Mankhurd Shivajinagar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: NCP’s Sanjay Patil won the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Mumbai Suburban district. The population density of the district is 25,357 per square kilometre. The district has an SC population of 1,04,560 people.

29. Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 29

Total electors: 17,38,894

Female electors: 7,71,420

Male electors: 9,67,474

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Vile Parle, Kurla, Vandre (before it was split in 2008) Assembly segments were added in 2008. Naigaum, Dadar, Matunga, Mahim, Dharavi and Nehrunagar Assembly segments were removed in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Vile Parle, Chandivali, Kurla (SC), Kalina, Vandre East, Vandre West.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Priya Dutt won the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP leader Poonam Mahajan in 2014 in a close fight. The two candidates will face each other off in the upcoming polls as well.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Mumbai Suburban district. The economy of the district thrives on non-agriculture activities. The sex ratio of the district is 852 per 1000 males. Though a Hindu-majority district, it has a sizeable Muslim population of 17.95 lakh people.

30. Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 30

Total electors: 14,47,885

Female electors: 6,54,084

Male electors: 7,93,801

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Chinchpokli, Nagpada, Mazgaon, Parel and Shivadi Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Anushakti Nagar, Chembur, Dharavi (SC), Sion Koliwada, Wadala, Mahim

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad won the seat in 2009 but lost to Rahul Shewale of the Shiv Sena in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Mumbai Suburban and Mumbai districts. Mumbai district has a population of 30,85,411 people, of which 2,19,934 people belong to Scheduled Castes, as per Census 2011.

31. Mumbai South Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 31

Total electors: 14,85,846

Female electors: 6,56,882

Male electors: 8,28,964

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Umarkhadi, Khetwadi and Opera House Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi, Colaba.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Milind Deora won the seat in 2009 but lost it to Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant in 2014, even though the constituency has been a Congress stronghold for a long time.

Demographics: It is spread across southern parts of Mumbai district. 18.73 lakh Hindus reside in the district. It is an entirely urban district and is the smallest district in the area. Its sex ratio is 832 and the literacy rate is 89.2 percent, according to Census 2011.

32. Raigad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 32

Total electors: 15,32,781

Female electors: 7,80,290

Male electors: 7,52,491

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Pen, Alibag and Shrivardhan Assembly seats were part of erstwhile Kulaba Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008. Mahad, Dapoli and Guhagar Assembly seats were added from Ratnagiri Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Pen, Alibag, Shrivardhan, Mahad, Dapoli, Guhagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena’s Anand Geete has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Raigarh and Ratnagiri districts. Raigarh is the coastal district of Maharashtra. The district has a population of 26,34,200 of which a majority of them live in rural areas. Though a Hindu-majority district, it has a significant Muslim population of 2.27 lakh.

33. Maval Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 33

Total electors: 19,53,741

Female electors: 9,17,781

Male electors: 10,35,960

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, it came into existence in 2008. Panvel Assembly segment was added when Kulaba Lok Sabha seat was dissolved post-delimitation. Karjat Assembly segment was added from Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency. Maval was added from the erstwhile Khed Lok Sabha constituency. Uran, Chinchwad and Pimpri were newly-created Assembly segments.

Assembly constituencies: Panvel, Karjat, Uran, Maval, Chinchwad, Pimpri (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena leaders have occupied the seat since 2009. In 2009, Gajanan Babar while in 2014, Shrirang Chandu Barne became the MP.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Raigarh and Pune districts. STs form 11.58 percent of the population in Raigarh district. It has a literacy rate of 83.14 percent as per Census 2011. Its sex ratio is 959 per 1,000 males.

34. Pune Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 34

Total electors: 18,35,836

Female electors: 8,86,269

Male electors: 9,49,567

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhavani Peth and Bhopodi Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008. Kothrud segment was newly-created.

Assembly constituencies: Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Parvati, Pune Cantonment (SC), Kasba Peth

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Pradeep Rawat won the seat in 1999. However, Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi held the seat from 2004 to 2014. BJP’s Anil Shirole is the MP since 2014.

Demographics: It covers parts of Pune district. Pune district has a population of 94.29 lakh people as per Census 2011. Its SC population is 1180703. In terms of population size, it is the second largest district in the state. It is also one of the most urbanized districts in the state.

35. Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 35

Total electors: 18,13,543

Female electors: 8,53,156

Male electors: 9,60,387

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhor Assembly seat was added from erstwhile Khed Lok Sabha constituency while Shirur Assembly segment was removed in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Khadakwasala.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is an NCP-Congress stronghold. NCP chief Sharad Pawar was the MP till 2009. Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule has been representing the constituency since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Pune district. The district has a literacy rate of 86.2% which is higher than the state average.

36. Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 36

Total electors: 18,24,112

Female electors: 8,50,876

Male electors: 9,73,236

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Shirur Assembly segment was added from Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed Alandi, Shirur, Bhosari, Hadapsar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena’s Shivaji Adhalrao Patil has been the MP since 2009

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Pune district. Though a Hindu-majority district, its Muslim population stands at 6.37 lakh as per Census 2011.

37. Ahmednagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 37

Total electors: 16,99,408

Female electors: 8,00,589

Male electors: 8,98,819

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Karjat and Pathardi Assembly segments were removed from the seat in 2008. Rahuri and Parner Assembly constituencies were added from erstwhile Kopargaon Lok Sabha seat, which was dissolved post-delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Shevgaon, Rahuri, Parner, Ahmednagar City, Shrigonda, Karjat Jamkhed.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Dilipkumar Gandhi won the seat in 1999, 2009 and 2014. In 2004, NCP’s Tukaram Gadakh defeated BJP’s NS Pharande to win the seat.

Demographics: It covers parts of Ahmednagar district. Located in Western Maharashtra, the district receives funding from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. In terms of area, it is the largest district in the state. The district has a population of 45,43,159, of which SCs comprise 12.63 percent.

38. Shirdi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 38

Total electors: 14,59,712

Female electors: 6,93,791

Male electors: 7,65,921

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008. Sangmner, Shirdi, Kopargaon and Shrirampur Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Kopargaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Akole (ST), Sangmner, Shirdi, Kopargaon, Shrirampur (SC), Nevasa

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena’s Bhausaheb WAkchaure defeated RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale in 2009. In 2014, Shiv Sena leader Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande won the seat.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Ahmednagar district. It has a literacy rate of 79.05%. Its sex ratio (939) is higher than the Maharashtra state average of 929. 41.07 lakh Hindus reside in the district as per Census 2011.

39. Beed Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 39

Total electors: 17,92,650

Female electors: 8,29,188

Male electors: 9,63,462

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Georai Assembly seat was added from Jalna Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Georai, Majalgaon, Beed, Ashti, Kaij (SC), Parli

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Jaisinghrao Gaikwad Patil was the MP from 1999 to 2009. In 1999, he contested the seat from BJP while in 2004, it was on an NCP ticket. Since 2009, BJP leader Gopinath Munde has been representing the constituency.

Demographics: It covers the entire Beed district. Located in the Marathwada region, the district has witnessed farmer suicides. Between January and September 2018, 125 farmer suicides were reported from the district, the highest in Marathwada in that time period. The district has a population of 25,85,049, of which 3,51,254 people belong to the Scheduled Castes. A Hindu-majority district, it has a Muslim population of 3.2 lakh people.

40. Osmanabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 17,26,793

Female electors: 7,93,955

Male electors: 9,32,838

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was de-reserved in 2008. Ausa and Omerga Assembly segments were moved from Latur Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Ausa, Omerga (SC), Tuljapur, Osmanabad, Paranda, Barshi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena leader Shivaji Vithhalrao Kamble became the MP in 1999. In 2004, Shiv Sena’s Nahire Kalpana Ramesh won the seat. In 2009, NCP’s Padmasinha Patil defeated Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Gaikwad. However, Gaikwad trounced Patil in the 2014 polls.

Demographics: It covers the entire Osmanabad district and parts of Solapur and Latur districts. Osmanabad district has a population of 16,57,576, of which 1.78 lakh are Muslims. Lying in the southern part of the state, it is located in the east side of the Marathwada region. Only 17 percent of the population lives in urban areas. The sex ratio of the district is 924 and its literacy rate is 78.4 percent. Between January and September 2018, 100 farmers committed suicide, as per reports.

41. Latur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 41

Total electors: 16,82,607

Female electors: 7,84,688

Male electors: 8,97,919

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency before delimitation. Ahmedpur Assembly segment was earlier in Nanded Lok Sabha constituency before 2008. Ausa and Omerga Assembly segments were moved to Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Loha, Latur Rural, Latur City, Ahmedpur, Udgir (SC), Nilanga

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections:

Demographics: It covers parts of Latur and Nanded districts. Latur has a population of 24,54,196 as Census 2011. Of this, 20.06 lakh people are Hindus. The sex ratio in the district is 928 while the literacy rate is 77.3 percent. Agriculture is the main source of employment in the district. The SC population is 19.6 percent of the total district population.

42. Solapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 42

Total electors: 17,02,755

Female electors: 8,09,019

Male electors: 8,93,736

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency prior to 2008. Mohol and Pandharpur Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Pandharpur Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Mohol (SC), Solapur City North, Solapur City Central, Akkalkot, Solapur South, Pandharpur.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde won the seat in 1999. In 2004, BJP’s Subhash Deshmukh won the seat. In 2009, Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde won the seat again but lost it to BJP leader Sharad Bansode in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Solapur district. The district has a population of 43,17,756 as per Census 2011. It has an SC population of 6,49,745 people.

43. Madha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 43

Total electors: 17,27,308

Female electors: 8,14,572

Male electors: 9,12,736

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008. Karmala Assembly segment was added from Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency. Madha, Malshiras and Sangole Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Pandharpur Lok Sabha seat in 2008. Phaltan and Man Assembly seats were added from Satara Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Karmala, Madha, Sangole, Malshiras (SC), Phaltan (SC), Man

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: NCP chief Sharad Pawar won the election in 2009. In 2014, NCP leader Vijaysinh Mohite Patil defeated Swabhimani Paksha leader Sadabhau Khot.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Solapur and Satara districts. The economy of Solapur district is dependent on agriculture where 63 percent of the total workers are engaged in the primary sector. The literacy rate in the district is 77 percent and the sex ratio is 938.

44. Sangli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 44

Total electors: 16,49,107

Female electors: 7,87,525

Male electors: 8,61,582

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, Palus-Kadegaon Assembly segment was created in 2008. Tasgaon and Kavathe Mahankal Assembly seats were merged. Bhilwadi Wangi Assembly constituency was dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Miraj, Sangli (SC), Palus-Kadegaon, Khanapur, Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal, Jat

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a Congress stronghold. Congress leader Prakash Vasantrao Patil won the seat in 1999 and was succeeded by Congress candidate Prakash Vasantdada Patil in 2004. However, the latter passed away in 2005 and his son Pratik Prakashbapu Patil won the seat in the 2006 bypoll and continued till 2014. He lost to BJP’s Sanjaykaka Patil in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Sangli district. The district has a population of 2822143 people as per Census 2011. It is one of the least urbanised districts in the state and is the largest turmeric producing districts in Maharashtra. The sex ratio in the district is 966 females per 1,000 males and the literacy rate is 81.48 percent.

45. Satara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 45

Total electors: 17,19,998

Female electors: 8,35,978

Male electors: 8,84,020

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Phaltan and Man Assembly seats were removed from the constituency in 2008. Karad North, Karad South and Patan assembly segments were added from erstwhile Karad Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Wai, Koregaon, Karad North, Karad South, Patan, Satara.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It's is an NCP stronghold. NCP leader Laxmanrao Pandurang Jadhav was the MP from 1999 to 2009. Udyanraje Pratapsingh Bhonsle of the NCP has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across large parts of Satara district. The district has a population of 30,03,741 as per Census 2011. A total of 10.76 percent of the population belongs to Scheduled Castes. Its literacy rate is 82.87 percent and the sex ratio is 988. It is one of the least urbanised districts with only 19 percent of its population living in urban areas.

46. Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 46

Total electors: 13,67,361

Female electors: 701693

Male electors: 6,65,668

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, it was created in 2008. Dapoli and Guhagar Assembly seats were removed from the erstwhile Ratnagiri Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008. Rajapur and Sawantwadi Assembly segments were added from the erstwhile Rajapur Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Rajapur, Kankavli, Kudal, Sawantwadi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Nilesh Rane won the seat in 2009 but lost to Shiv Sena’s Vinayak Raut in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Sindhudurg district and parts of Ratnagiri district. Sindhudurg district has a population of 8,49,651 persons as per Census 2011. Its literacy rate is 85.56 percent and the sex ratio is 1,036 females per 1,000 males. A majority of the population is dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. Marine fishery is the most important non-agriculture activity in the district. The district is well known for its mango crops, cashew and processing industries.

47. Kolhapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 47

Total electors: 17,58,300

Female electors: 8,48,974

Male electors: 9,09,326

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Radhanagiri Assembly segment was added from erstwhile Ichalkaranji Lok Sabha seat which was dissolved in 2008. Sangrul and Gadhinglaj Assembly segments were dissolved from the Kolhapur Lok Sabha seat as well.

Assembly constituencies: Chandgad, Radhanagari, Kagal, Kolhapur South, Karvir, Kolhapur North.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is an NCP stronghold. Sadashivrao Mandlik was the MP from 1999 to 2009. In 2009, he contested as an Independent candidate and defeated NCP’s Chhatrapati Sambhajirao Shahu. In 2014, NCP leader Dhananjay Mahadik defeated Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Mandalik.

Demographics: It covers parts of Kolhapur district. Kolhapur district has a population of 38,76,001 people as per Census 2011. SCs constitute 13.01 percent of the district population while STs form 0.78 percent. Though a Hindu-majority district, it has a Muslim population of 2.86 lakh.

48. Hatkanangle Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 48

Total electors: 16,30,598

Female electors: 7,80,024

Male electors: 8,50,574

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence again in 2008. Shirol and Shahuwadi Assembly seats were added from the erstwhile Ichalkaranji Lok Sabha seat. Shirud Assembly segment was added from the erstwhile Karad Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Shahuwadi, Hatkanangle (SC), Ichalkaranji, Shirol, Islampur, Shirala

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Raju Shetti, president of the Swabhiman Paksha has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Kolhapur district. The literacy rate of the district is 81.5 percent while the sex ratio is 957 females per 1,000 males, which is lower than the state’s average. The district is famous for ‘Kolhapur Saaz’ and ‘Kolhapur Chappals’.

