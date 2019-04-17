Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Women shouldn't be educated, says UDF candidate K Sudhakaran in a video against Kannur MP PK Sreemathi

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates; 2nd phase of voting to be held tomorrow, 18 April: UDF candidate for Kannur, K Sudhakaran, has released a blatantly sexist video in which it is suggested that educating a woman is a mistake and that a man should be elected so "he can get things done." The video is reportedly meant to be a strike at the sitting MP from Kannur and the Left's candidate for the Kannur seat, PK Sreemathi, who is the only woman to be elected from Kerala in the 2014 election.
Navjot Singh Sidhu has hit out at the BJP after the latter accused the Congress politician of enticing voters along communal lines. "Those who are responsible for Godhra are teaching me nationalism," he said at Gujarat on Wednesday.
Twitter has withheld Yogi Adityanath's controversial 'green virus' tweet, in reference to Muslims in India, along with communally charged tweets of 31 others including the likes of Koena Mitra and Major Surendra Poonia. The move is likely to go a long way in the debate for greater control by social media sites over content policing.
Malegaon-blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is likely to contest from Bhopal where she can be pitted against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh. Thakur had reached the BJP office in Bhopal, to meet party leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ramlal and Prabhat Jha. The move, if solidified, will likely give Opposition ammunition to slam the BJP for projecting a terror accused candidate.
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said on Rahul Gandhi's temple visit in Wayanad that the Congress president performed rituals according to the pujari's directions, for his "grandmother, father, forefathers and victims of Pulwama incident."
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had been expected to speak on the travel ban in Wayanad that had been plaguing the local tourism industry, which is probably why his audience was ecstatic when he mentioned that he would take another look at it if elected to power. Rahul also made several allusions to the region's diversity and said Wayanad stood to teach the whole of India what it meant to live in peace.
Addressing his very first rally at Wayanad since filing his nomination papers from the constituency amidst much fanfare, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said he was intent upon proving that the south is as important and no less important than any other place in India. "I realised that Wayanad was the best place to fight from because it represents many different ideas and cultures. Almost all communities can be found in this beautiful place," he said.
Narendra Modi, in a more than usually charged speech at Madha in Maharashtra, hit out at Rahul Gandhi once again following the Congress chief's remark that "all thieves had the surname Modi." "Can you imagine who these people might be? Who mock my lineage, my last name? I do not care, I know how to bear such terrible insults," Modi said.
Speaking at his first rally of the day, at Madha in Maharashtra, Narendra Modi gave out a clarion call to people to vote for the BJP, the only party which has the strength to bear the weight of India according to the PM. "I can understand why Sharad Pawar removed himself from the polls now. He is wise, he knew which way the winds were blowing," he said.
Modi also announced relief for those affected by unseasonal rains in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
Congress president and party's candidate from Wayanad parliamentary constituency, Rahul Gandhi, offered prayers at the Thirunelli temple in Kerala. Rahul's father Rajiv Gandhi's ashes were immersed in the Papanasini river near the temple. Rahul will be campaigning across the state for the second day running on Wednesday.
The spotlight sought by campaigners in the nearly two-month-long Lok Sabha election process is now being increasingly taken over by the Election Commission of India itself. Issues like the cancellation of the polls in Vellore, successive petitions over campaign bans on prominent politicians and outrage over joint EC-Income Tax raids on yet others, have kept the poll panel busy, a day before India heads to Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election.
On the same day when the Election Commission escalated the recovery of Rs 11.50 crore in cash at a DMK candidate's house to President Ram Nath Kovind and got the Vellore Lok Sabha polls cancelled as a result, party leader Kanimozhi's residence was raided by Income Tax officials. The department, reportedly, found nothing in her house and suggested that it had received false inputs. This, along with the Vellore move, has led to various protests by south leaders who have claimed that the poll body has been focusing on the Opposition alone.
Meanwhile, most familiar campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress will be addressing rallies as usual.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will campaign across Kerala's Wayanad constituency. This will be his second trip to the region since he filed his nomination from there and led a roadshow through the town.
After addressing a co-ordination meeting of three parliamentary constituencies (Kannur, Kasargod and Vadakara) at Kannur, Rahul is expected to visit the Thirunelli Temple at Wayanad, where his father Rajiv Gandhi's ashes were immersed. He is then expected to address successive public meetings at Wayanad, Thiruvambady, Wandoor and Thrithala.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, is scheduled to address four rallies, one each at Madha in Maharashtra, and Himatnagar, Surendranagar and Anand in Gujarat.
BJP national president Amit Shah will address two rallies at Baramba and Dhenkanal in Odisha. Modi himself addressed two rallies in the state just on Tuesday.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, serving a 72-hour campaign ban, will be travelling to Ayodhya and then Devipatan. The BJP, meanwhile, has urged the poll body to review its order banning Adityanath from campaigning, claiming he did not intend to incite communal tension and had only expressed his beliefs.
The party has called on the Election Commission to ban Rahul Gandhi from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls and impose the "heaviest penalty" on him, saying that he levelled false allegations against Narendra Modi on the Rafale aircraft deal. A BJP delegation including Union ministers JP Nadda, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and VK Singh also sought similar action against cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.
UDF candidate releases video saying women should not be educated
UDF candidate for Kannur, K Sudhakaran, has released a blatantly sexist video in which it is suggested that educating a woman is a mistake and that a man should be elected so "he can get things done."
The video is reportedly meant to be a strike at the sitting MP from Kannur and the Left's candidate for the Kannur seat, PK Sreemathi, who is the only woman to be elected from Kerala in the 2014 election.
BJP demands action against Gehlot after comment on President Ram Nath Kovind
BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao held a press conference, in which he demanded that the Election Commission take action against Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot for saying Ram Nath Kovind became president because he was Dalit.
"Today, we are very sad that the Congress party today, at a very low level, has violated the electoral decorum," Rao said.
In line of fire, Sidhu slams BJP, says it cannot teach him nationalism
Navjot Singh Sidhu has hit out at the BJP after the latter accused the Congress politician of enticing voters along communal lines. "Those who are responsible for Godhra are teaching me nationalism," he said at Gujarat on Wednesday.
"I was born in a Congress family, don’t talk to me about nationalism. A person who sidelined such senior leaders like Advani and Joshi ji, he has made BJP a private limited company which is run by only two people and both are Rahu and Ketu, charted accountants like Nirav Modi and others. What kind of nationalism is this where the stomach is empty and you are teaching yoga? There is no food to eat but toilets are being made," he added to loud applause.
What does it mean when Twitter withholds content?
Twitter has withheld tweets by as many as 32 Indian accounts propagating communal content. The accounts include those by Yogi Adityanath, Major Surendra Poonia, Koena Mitra, Union Minister Giriraj Singh and MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
In its 'Help' page, Twitter clarifies that "upon receipt of requests to withhold content, we will promptly notify affected users unless we are prohibited from doing so (e.g., if we receive a court order under seal). We also clearly indicate within the product when content has been withheld and publish requests to withhold content on Lumen—unless, similar to our practice of notifying users, we are prohibited from doing so."
Twitter withholds Yogi Adityanath's 'green virus' tweet, removes 34 other messages with communal content
Twitter has withheld Yogi Adityanath's controversial 'green virus' tweet, in reference to Muslims in India, along with communally charged tweets of 31 others including the likes of Koena Mitra and Major Surendra Poonia. The move is likely to go a long way in the debate for greater control by social media sites over content policing.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Ravi Kishan criticises Azam Khan over comment on Jaya Prada
Ravi Kishan, the BJP;s candidate from Gorakhpur has criticised the nature of derogatory comments made by SP leader Azam Khan on Jaya Prada. "Jaya Prada ji is a senior in our industry, we respect her a lot. Just because she has come to Rampur to contest elections you will comment on her?" he asked.
Maharashtra election latest updates
Amit Shah addresses rally at Sangli, begins by accusing NCP, Congress for perpetuating poverty
BJP president Amit Shah, speaking at his first rally of the day at Sangli, struck at both Sharad Pawar and the Gandhi family for allegedly perpetuating poverty in the country. "Rahul baba has only just woken up to the issue of poverty now," he said, adding that around the country roars of "Modi, Modi" could be heard.
Madhya Pradesh election latest updates
Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur joins BJP
Sadhvi Pradya Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, has joined the BJP. She is likely to be pitted against Congress's Digvijaya Singh.
Madhya Pradesh election latest updates
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur likely to be fielded from Bhopal
Malegaon-blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is likely to contest from Bhopal where she can go against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh. Thakur had reached the BJP office in Bhopal, to meet party leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ramlal and Prabhat Jha.
Rajasthan election latest update
State chief minister says Ram Nath Kovind became president because he was Dalit
Addressing a press conference, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said President Ram Nath Kovind was elected because of his caste and because his elevation would appease Dalits.
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala latest updates
Congress chief makes travel ban repeal promise to crowd
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had been expected to speak on the travel ban in Wayanad that had been plaguing the local tourism industry, which is probably why his audience was ecstatic when he mentioned that he would take another look at it if elected to power. Rahul also made several allusions to the region's diversity and said Wayanad stood to teach the whole of India what it meant to live in peace.
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala latest updates
KC Venugopal says Congress chief offered prayers to forefathers, Pulwama victims
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said on Rahul Gandhi's temple visit in Wayanad that the Congress president performed rituals according to the pujari's directions, for his "grandmother, father, forefathers and victims of Pulwama incident."
"Last time also he had wished to come here but because of security restrictions, he could not do it," Venugopal added.
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala latest updates
Congress chief lauds Wayanad for its culture and way of living
Addressing his very first rally at Wayanad since filing his nomination papers from the constituency amidst much fanfare, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said he was intent upon proving that the south is as important and no less important than any other place in India. "I realised that Wayanad was the best place to fight from because it represents many different ideas and cultures. Almost all communities can be found in this beautiful place," he said.
Narendra Modi in Maharashtra latest updates
PM returns to Balakot in speech, says he had promised action by jawans in 2014
Making a reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Narendra Modi went ahead with what is fast emerging his refrain in campaign speeches, the Balakot air strikes. Notwithstanding the backlash over his repeated mention of the Army, Modi said that he had come to Madha before the 2014 election, and told the likes of Sharad Pawar that when politicians stop speaking, then the jawan's fingers speak. He then asked the crowds whether they felt proud about the Balakot air strikes.
Narendra Modi in Maharashtra latest updates
I can understand why Sharad Pawar removed himself from the polls now, says PM
Speaking at his first rally of the day, at Madha in Maharashtra, Narendra Modi gave out a clarion call to people to vote for the BJP, the only party which has the strength to bear the weight of India according to the PM. "I can understand why Sharad Pawar removed himself from the polls now. He is wise, he knew which way the winds were blowing," he said.
Modi also announced relief for those affected by unseasonal rains in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
Tamil Nadu election latest update
I-T department seizes more cash from Theni
The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has seized Rs 1.48 crore cash, allegedly kept to bribe voters in Tamil Nadu's Theni district, where an assembly bypoll is scheduled on Thursday.
This takes place a day after the Income Tax Department and the Election Commission's flying squad returned empty handed after raiding Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK) leader Kanimozhi's home at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, on a tip-off that turned out to be a "false one", reports say.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Vijayvargiya takes himself out of running for polls
BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya will not be contesting the Lok Sabha election this time, the leader announced on Wednesday.
Bihar election latest updates
Kanhaiya Kumar threatened by angry mob at roadshow
CPI candidate from Begusarai, Kanhaiya Kumar, faced protests while campaigning in the constituency on Wednesday. The one-time JNUSU president was met with sloganeers who hurled "deshdrohi murdabad" abuses at him.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Uma Bharti calls Priyanka Gandhi 'wife of a thief'
Union Minister Uma Bharti has courted controversy by saying the country will see Priyanka Gandhi Vadra the way it views a "thief's wife", while claiming that the Congress general secretary will have no impact on the outcome of Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, reported News18.
To a question on whether Priyanka Gandhi will contest the general elections from Varanasi, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election, Bharti said, "It is a democracy, anybody can fight election from anywhere".
Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on Azam Khan's 'khaki underwear' remarks
Empathising with BJP candidate and actor Jaya Prada, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said political leaders should apply their minds before they speak about women-related issues.
In an exclusive interview to ANI, Sitharaman said, "It is always easy to hit at a woman when you talk about other things that don't become part of the conversation, or are not germane to the discussion."
Read the full report here
Kerala election latest updates
Rahul Gandhi visits Thirunelli temple, father Rajiv's ashes were immersed nearby
Congress president and party's candidate from Wayanad parliamentary constituency, Rahul Gandhi, offered prayers at the Thirunelli temple in Kerala. Rahul's father Rajiv Gandhi's ashes were immersed in the Papanasini river.
Chhattisgarh election latest updates
Congress in trouble over use of buffalo for campaigning
In Kawardha, the home district of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, a message from Congress, handwritten on a buffalo has earned the censure of animal rights groups, reported New Indian Express.
"Listen to us (we are dumb creatures). Elect Congress this time. Vote for Congress," is written in Hindi on the buffalo's body, along with the symbol of the party. A video of the cow has gone viral on social media. The use of animals for campaigning goes against the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct.
BJP knocks on Election Commission's doors with multiple 'ban' requests
The BJP has urged the Election Commission to ban Congress president Rahul Gandhi from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls and impose the "heaviest penalty" on him, saying that he levelled false allegations against Narendra Modi on the Rafale aircraft deal.
BJP also urged the poll body to review its order banning Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours, claiming he did not intend to incite communal tension and had only expressed his beliefs. A BJP delegation including Union ministers JP Nadda, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and VK Singh also asked the poll body to take action against cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu alleging that he tried to "spread hatred" with his speech in Bihar's Katihar constituency on Monday.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Amit Shah to tour Maharashtra, Odisha
BJP president Amit Shah will be in Odisha, just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured the state. Shah will also address a rally in Maharashtra.
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rahul to hold rallies across Kerala
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will campaign across Kerala's Wayanad constituency. This will be his second trip to the region since he filed his nomination from there and led a roadshow through the town.
After addressing a co-ordination meeting of three parliamentary constituencies (Kannur, Kasargod and Vadakara) at Kannur, Rahul is expected to visit the Thirunelli Temple at Wayanad, where his father Rajiv Gandhi's ashes were immersed. He is then expected to address successive public meetings at Wayanad, Thiruvambady, Wandoor and Thrithala.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi to speak in rallies in Maharashtra, Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, is scheduled to address four rallies, one each at Madha in Maharashtra, and Himatnagar, Surendranagar and Anand in Gujarat.