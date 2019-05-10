Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Will hang myself in public if Kejriwal can prove I circulated pamphlets, says Gautam Gambhir

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST Updates: The charged rhetoric over the pamphlet targetting AAP leaders and mainly the party's East Delhi candidate Atishi showed no indication of mellowing, with Gautam Gambhir tweeting out yet another challenge to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, after being blamed for circulating the pamphlet. He said he would hang himself in public if the AAP convener could prove that he had anything to do with the pamphlet.
Shortly after his rally at Haryana's Rohtak, prime minister Narendra Modi spoke to ANI, mainly on issues he has already spoken many times on. Modi also said that he was unbothered by the efforts of the Opposition to unite against him. "For the first three phases they were all abusing Modi. Since they sensed which way wind was blowing they started abusing EVMs. Like in cricket the batsman who gets out sometimes abuses the umpire, they are abusing the EC too," he said.
As the issue of the 1984 riots, Rajiv Gandhi's culpability in it and Congress overseas chief Sam Pitroda's laconic comment on it dominated news on Friday, BJP Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote on Twitter against Congress leader and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh allegedly turning back on his "own community." She also accused him of protecting the likes of Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath for his love for his position.
BJP workers held protests outside Congress president Rahul Gandhi's residence, against Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. On Thursday, Pitroda was asked about BJP's claim that instructions to "kill" in 1984 had come from late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, and was quoted by media outlets as having said, "It (riots) happened in 1984, so what?"
Speaking at his first rally of the day at Haryana's Rohtak, on Friday, prime minister Narendra Modi asked voters to note how entrenched in corruption the Congress has been in the last 70 years, as the country devolved. He hit out at "three words" used by the Congress's overseas chief Sam Pitroda, while responding to the 1984 Sikh riots. "One of Congress's biggest leaders said, 1984 Sikh riots 'hua toh hua'. Do you know who this leader is? He is closest to the Gandhi family, he is Rajiv Gandhi's friend, his is Congress's naamdar chief's guru," Modi said. The prime minister then gave graphic descriptions of the kind of alleged violence done on Sikhs in the riots, using the "hua toh hua" refrain.
Atishi on Friday, filed a complaint over the derogatory pamphlet mainly targeting her which is in circulation ahead of the Delhi polls, with the Delhi Commission of Women. AAP will also lodge complaints with the Election Commission and the Delhi Police, Atishi said. "If BJP and Gautam Gambhir can do this with an empowered woman then how will he ensure security to rest of the women?" she asked.
Decorum has well and truly been thrown out of the window as the battle over Delhi gets uglier over a pamphlet directed mainly at AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi. Amidst the flurry of defamation notices (one filed by Gautam Gambhir to AAP leaders and another threatened by AAP leader Manish Sisodia), former AAP leader Anil Bajpai took the already misogynist language of the pamphlet a step further. Bajpai, who has recently joined the BJP, said in an interview to News18 that he has witnessed Atishi eating beef. He then asked why her husband is missing from her campaigns.
BSP supremo Mayawati Friday called prime minister Narendra Modi's allegation that the SP-BSP alliance was casteist, both laughable and immature. "Modi indulged in casteism by forcibly describing himself as pichhda (backward). Had he been backward by birth, the RSS would not have let him become the PM. What RSS has done to leaders like Kalyan Singh is known to all," she said.
With Rajiv Gandhi firmly back in the political discourse and amidst back to back allegations by BJP on the former prime minister's alleged excesses, Sam Pitroda sought to list the measures for which Rajiv was directly responsible. Pitroda credited Rajiv for having begun the process of the use of phones and computers in India. He also said the late prime minister had kickstarted revolutions in technology missions on water, literacy drives, immunization, cooking oil, milk production, and telecom.
Nearly a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi first brought up late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and called him "bhrashtachari number one", the BJP targeted its early morning Twitter campaign at Rajiv's alleged use of INS Viraat for personal reasons. The party, on its official page on the site, shared alleged snapshots of earlier reports on the Gandhis' trips to Lakshadweep.
Gautam Gambhir has now said that he is ready to retire from politics the day allegations of circulating the derogatory pamphlet against him are proven. "If he has proof, then he must bring it today. My resignation will be written by Arvind Kejriwal and I will sign it publicly," said Gambhir. "If they have proof I am ready to retire from politics today itself. I will retire on 23 May if they come with proof but what if he doesn't turn up with proof? Will he resign as Delhi chief minister and retire from politics?" he asked.
Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Manisha Sisodia on Friday laughed off the suggestion that BJP had made, in placing the blame of the pamphlet on AAP. He also said it was outrageous that Gautam Gambhir, who AAP is claiming was behind the circulation of the pamphlet, was sending AAP leaders a defamation notice. "We are being defamed and they (BJP) are saying they will file defamation against us? We are going to send defamation notice to them today," Sisodia said.
Women from across the board were not the only ones who have unequivocally called out the slander that AAP leader Atishi was subject to in the pamphlet circulated in the East Delhi constituency. Politicians who have rallied behind her include Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shah Faesal, and Vadgam MLA JIgnesh Mevani. For a long time on Thursday and well into Friday, the hashtag #IStandWithAtishi trended on Twitter.
With only 48 hours to go before Delhi goes to polls in Phase 6 of Lok Sabha election, back and forth between BJP and AAP over a pamphlet written in sordid language has turned ugly. Gautam Gambhir has sent a defamation notice to Atishi, Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal for naming him in this issue and has demanded that they apologise over what he calls are false accusations. He said he did not know Arvind Kejriwal could stoop so low.
The Aam Aadmi Party, which has accused BJP East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir of distributing copies of a derogatory pamphlet against senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Marlena Atishi, said it was contemplating legal action against the cricketer-turned-politician.
Earlier on Thursday, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi charged Gambhir with distributing the pamphlets which made sordid allegations against AAP leaders. At the press conference in New Delhi, Atishi broke down while reading contents of the pamphlet and stated that the pamphlets were distributed in several colonies of East Delhi, including Krishna Nagar.
Friday is the last day of campaigning in the 59 constituencies which will vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, on Sunday. Star campaigners from parties will hold rallies in close proximity to each other today (10 May).
With the slugfest over his "INS Viraat" jibe on late Rajiv Gandhi still on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Friday.
Former navy chief Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas on Thursday released a statement refuting Modi's claim that Rajiv had used the Navy ship as a "personal taxi" for ten days. "I would like to state unequivocally, that this was not the case," Ramdas said in his statement.
The former navy chief quoted parts of written responses from retired Vice Admiral Vinod Pasricha (then captain and commanding officer of INS Viraat) and other officials. He also referred to a note from an officer who was then the naval officer in charge of Lakshadweep islands.
He is expected to speak in public meetings as Rohtak (11 am), Mandi (2.20 pm) and Hathiarpur (4.05 pm). BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to hold two rallies in Haryana, one at Hisar (11 am) and the other at Dadri (12.30 pm).
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who in his Delhi rally on Thursday sought to posit his party as the sole challenger to the BJP, will speak at Una in Himachal Pradesh (1.15 pm) and Chandigarh (5 pm). The contempt petition filed against Rahul by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi for attributing the chowkidar chor hain remark to the Supreme Court will be heard on Friday.
Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (east) Priyanka Gandhi will address four public rallies at Siddarthnagar (11.20 am), Basti (12.50 pm), Santkabirnagar (2 pm) and Bhadohi (3.50 pm).
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: May 10, 2019 15:24:02 IST
Highlights
Rahul Gandhi in Himachal Pradesh latest update
Congress chief hits back at Narendra Modi, heavily criticises governance
Hitting out at Narendra Modi's style of governance, which allegedly does not pay heed to any adviser or senior politician, Rahul Gandhi heavily criticised the prime minister. "Narendra Modi is finished. The elections are finished," Rahul said, alleging that the prime minister has never paid heed to the country's force.
"He says we are all chowkidar. No, Narendra Modi ji, the prime minister is not a chowkidar, he is supposed to listen to the people," the Congress president said, deviating from this usual rally practice of avoiding protracted slams on the prime minister.
He also said that the Congress had Modi in its grip now and that he was trapped. "He is trying to say 'kabadi, kabadi' and move out, but he is finished, he is done for," he said. Rahul also said Modi cannot meet the eyes of anyone asking him tough questions on Rafale and other issues.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Harsimrat asks for Captain Amarinder to stop 'shielding' 1984 riots accused
As the issue of the 1984 riots, Rajiv Gandhi's culpability in it and Congress overseas chief Sam Pitroda's laconic comment on it dominated news on Friday, BJP Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote on Twitter against Congress leader and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh allegedly turning back on his "own community." She also accused him of protecting the likes of Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath for his love for his position.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Harsimrat asks for Captain Amarinder to stop 'shielding' 1984 riots accused
As the issue of the 1984 riots, Rajiv Gandhi's culpability in it and Congress overseas chief Sam Pitroda's laconic comment on it dominated news on Friday, BJP Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote on Twitter against Congress leader and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh allegedly turning back on his "own community." She also accused him of protecting the likes of Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath for his love for his position.
Narendra Modi in Haryana latest updates
Pakistan, national security return to PM's campaign speech with renewed vigour
As much an opportunity to slam the Congress over, as it has been an segue into raking up Pakistan, the issue of India's national security returned to Narendra Modi's speech at Rohtak on Friday with renewed vigour. Modi once again relied on his oft used metaphor of entering terrorists' homes and killing them and asserted that there are no heights too high for his government to climb, when it comes to defeating any threats to the country.
Modi also reflected on how his government had supported sportspersons from this state which has already produced many medal winning athletes.
Narendra Modi in Haryana latest updates
At Rohtak, PM warns voters, asks them to take note of Pitroda's 'three words'
Speaking at his first rally of the day at Haryana's Rohtak, on Friday, prime minister Narendra Modi asked voters to note how entrenched in corruption the Congress has been in the last 70 years, as the country devolved. He hit out at "three words" used by the Congress's overseas chief Sam Pitroda, while responding to the 1984 Sikh riots. "One of Congress's biggest leaders said, 1984 Sikh riots 'hua toh hua'. Do you know who this leader is? He is closest to the Gandhi family, he is Rajiv Gandhi's friend, his is Congress's naamdar chief's guru," Modi said. The prime minister then gave graphic descriptions of the kind of alleged violence done on Sikhs in the riots, using the "hua toh hua" refrain.
Pamphlet row: Atishi files complaint with women's body, to complain to EC, Delhi police too
Atishi on Friday, filed a complaint over the derogatory pamphlet mainly targeting her which is in circulation ahead of the Delhi polls, with the Delhi Commission of Women. AAP will also lodge complaints with the Election Commission and the Delhi Police, Atishi said. "If BJP and Gautam Gambhir can do this with an empowered woman then how will he ensure security to rest of the women?" she asked.
Eight CRPF personnel to be in each Jhargram booth on Sunday
Sections of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, each with as many as eight jawans, will be deployed at each booth in Maoist-dominated Jhargram constituency of West Bengal, in the sixth phase of the election on 12 May.
BJP leader drags Atishi's personal life to forefront amidst pamphlet row
Decorum has well and truly been thrown out of the window as the battle over Delhi gets uglier over a pamphlet written in filthy language directed mainly at AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi. Amidst the flurry of defamation notices (one filed by Gautam Gambhir to AAP leaders over the latters' claim that Gambhir was behind this, and another threatened by AAP leader Manish Sisodia), former AAP leader Anil Bajpai took the already misogynist language of the pamphlet a step further. Bajpai, who has recently joined the BJP, said in an interview to News18 that he has witnessed Atishi eating beef. He then asked why her husband is missing from her campaigns.
Harbhajan rallies behind Gambhir, says he is 'above all this'
As the controversy over the derogatory pamphlet on AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi rages on, former India bowler Harbhajan Singh chipped in with his support for onetime teammate and BJP's candidate Gautam Gambhir, who AAP is blaming for circulating the pamphlet. Harbhajan described Gambhir as a "man above all this" and one who respects women.
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rajiv Gandhi took many bold initiatives, says Sam Pitroda
With Rajiv Gandhi firmly back in the political discourse and amidst back to back allegations by BJP on the former prime minister's alleged excesses, Sam Pitroda sought to list the measures for which Rajiv was directly responsible.
BJP asks for video of Rahul's interview, Congress says it'll be screened when Modi holds presser
The 2019 election may only be India's second polls since the social media wave, but that does not mean that the battle between Twitter accounts of rival political parties has been anything short of sharpened and curated exchanges, aimed at garnering the most likes. Late on Thursday, BJP responded to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's challenge to Narendra Modi to appear in an unstaged interview or live debate, by tweeting, "When do you plan to release the video from that memorable interview?". The party was referring to an interview which Rahul gave to a magazine, a video recording of which, editor Rahul Kanwal tweeted, was done by the Congress.
The Congress, pat in reply, said they were ready to do a special screening the day Modi holds a press conference.
BJP twisted my words on 1984 riots, says Sam Pitroda
Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda hit out at BJP for "twisting his words and distorting facts" to "hide their failures", while reaffirming that he had acknowledged the pain of Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. On Thursday, Pitroda was asked about BJP's claim that instructions to "kill" in 1984 had come from late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, and was quoted by media outlets as having said, "It (riots) happened in 1984, so what?"
"I have noticed how BJP is again twisting three words from my interview to distort facts, divide us and hide their failures. Sad that they have nothing positive to offer," Pitroda tweeted on Friday.
Will retire today if Arvind Kejriwal can prove allegations, says Gambhir
A day after AAP candidate from Delhi East Atishi accused her BJP opponent Gautam Gambhir of circulating pamphlets with derogatory and casteist remarks against her, the latter asserted that if proven guilty, he would request AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal to draft his resignation letter, which he will tender publicly.
Speaking to ANI, Gambhir said he would retire from politics the day allegations against him are proven. "If he has proof, then he must bring it today. My resignation will be written by Arvind Kejriwal and I will sign it publicly," said Gambhir. "If they have proof I am ready to retire from politics today itself. I will retire on 23 May if they come with proof but what if he doesn't turn up with proof? Will he resign as Delhi chief minister and retire from politics?" he asked.
Two Navy Commanders confirm Gandhis used warship for holidays, says report
Amid the seemingly unending controversy over the use of naval warship INS Viraat by the Gandhi family for personal use, Times Now has published a report quoting former Navy officers who have supported the claims made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Former Navy Commander (Retd) VK Jaitly alleged that the Gandhi family had extensively used naval resources during their holidays. Another former Navy officer, Lieutenant Commander Harinder Sikka also supported the allegations.
BJP election campaign latest updates
BJP keeps lens trained on Rajiv issue, directs Twitter campaign at deceased PM
Nearly a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi first brought up late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and called him "bhrashtachari number one", the BJP targeted its early morning Twitter campaign at Rajiv's alleged use of INS Viraat for personal reasons. The party, on its official page on the site, shared alleged snapshots of earlier reports on the Gandhis' trips to Lakshadweep.
Women activists, journalists rally behind Atishi
With the back and forth between AAP and BJP over the circulation of a pamphlet insulting leaders of AAP in sordid language reaching a crescendo, it is not lost upon many women activists that much of the vitriol in it has been directed at Atishi, AAP's East Delhi candidate. With the image of Atishi breaking down while speaking at a press conference on the pamphlet unforgotten, many women pledged support for her on Twitter.
Didn't know Kejriwal could stoop so low: Gambhir
Former cricketer and BJP's candidate from East Delhi constituency, Gautam Gambhir has sent a defamation notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, demanding an unconditional apology for making "defamatory" comments against him.
"I condemn what has happened," he told ANI. "I am from a family where I have been taught to respect women. I didn't know Arvind Kejriwal would stoop so low. I have filed a defamation case," he told the news agency.
Pamphlet row reaches Delhi women's commission
Reacting to the incident, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted that she was issuing notice to the police to register FIR and arrest culprits. Taking suo motu cognisance of the issue, the DCW has asked the Delhi deputy commissioner of police if an FIR has been registered, the accused behind circulating the pamphlet identified and arrested, and what the current status of the probe is.
AAP-BJP slugfest over pamphlet turns ugly
With only 48 hours to go before Delhi goes to polls in Phase 6 of Lok Sabha election, back and forth between BJP and AAP over a pamphlet written in sordid language has turned ugly. The Aam Aadmi Party, which has accused BJP East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir of distributing copies of a derogatory pamphlet against senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Marlena Atishi, said it was contemplating legal action against the cricketer-turned-politician.
Gambhir, meanwhile, has sent a defamation notice to Atishi, Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal for naming him in this issue and has demanded that they apologise over what he calls are false accusations.
Congress election campaign latest updates
Priyanka to campaign across Uttar Pradesh once again
Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (east) Priyanka Gandhi will address four public rallies at Siddarthnagar (11.20 am), Basti (12.50 pm), Santkabirnagar (2 pm) and Bhadohi (3.50 pm).
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rahul to campaign in Himachal, Chandigarh
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who in his Delhi rally on Thursday sought to posit his party as the sole challenger to the BJP, will speak at Una in Himachal Pradesh (1.15 pm) and Chandigarh (5 pm). The contempt petition filed against Rahul by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi for attributing the chowkidar chor hain remark to the Supreme Court will be heard on Friday.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Amit Shah to campaign in Haryana
BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to hold two rallies in Haryana, one at Hisar (11 am) and the other at Dadri (12.30 pm). Friday is the last day of campaigning in the 59 constituencies which will vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, on Sunday
BJP election campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi to campaign in northern states today
With the slugfest over his "INS Viraat" jibe on late Rajiv Gandhi still on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Friday. He is expected to speak in public meetings as Rohtak (11 am), Mandi (2.20 pm) and Hathiarpur (4.05 pm).
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
15:24 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi in Himachal Pradesh latest update
Congress chief hits back at Narendra Modi, heavily criticises governance
Hitting out at Narendra Modi's style of governance, which allegedly does not pay heed to any adviser or senior politician, Rahul Gandhi heavily criticised the prime minister. "Narendra Modi is finished. The elections are finished," Rahul said, alleging that the prime minister has never paid heed to the country's force.
"He says we are all chowkidar. No, Narendra Modi ji, the prime minister is not a chowkidar, he is supposed to listen to the people," the Congress president said, deviating from this usual rally practice of avoiding protracted slams on the prime minister.
He also said that the Congress had Modi in its grip now and that he was trapped. "He is trying to say 'kabadi, kabadi' and move out, but he is finished, he is done for," he said. Rahul also said Modi cannot meet the eyes of anyone asking him tough questions on Rafale and other issues.
15:18 (IST)
Samajwadi Party election campaign latest updates
IN PHOTOS: Jaya Bachchan, Dimple Yadav campaign in Prayagraj
Samajwadi Party leaders Jaya Bachchan and Dimple Yadav campaigned in a roadshow through Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
15:06 (IST)
Will hang myself in public if Kejriwal can prove I am to blame for pamphlet, says Gautam Gambhir
The charged rhetoric over the pamphlet targetting AAP leaders and mainly the party's East Delhi candidate Atishi showed no indication of mellowing, with Gautam Gambhir tweeting out yet another challenge to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, after being blamed for circulating the pamphlet. He said he would hang himself in public if the AAP convener could prove that he had anything to do with the pamphlet.
14:49 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Haryana latest updates
After Rohtak rally, PM speaks to ANI on Pitroda and the Opposition
Shortly after his rally at Haryana's Rohtak, prime minister Narendra Modi spoke to ANI, mainly on issues he has already spoken many times on. Upon being asked to comment on Sam Pitroda's 1984 riots comment (which the prime minister had already spoken about in his meeting), Modi said that it was a display of the Congress's arrongance. "It is this arrogance which got them 44 seats and now the people of India will ensure that they slip even further," he said.
Modi also said that he was unbothered by the efforts of the Opposition to unite against him. "For the first three phases they were all abusing Modi. Since they sensed which way wind was blowing they started abusing EVMs. Like in cricket the batsman who gets out sometimes abuses the umpire, they are abusing the EC too," he said.
14:43 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Harsimrat asks for Captain Amarinder to stop 'shielding' 1984 riots accused
As the issue of the 1984 riots, Rajiv Gandhi's culpability in it and Congress overseas chief Sam Pitroda's laconic comment on it dominated news on Friday, BJP Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote on Twitter against Congress leader and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh allegedly turning back on his "own community." She also accused him of protecting the likes of Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath for his love for his position.
14:22 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Harsimrat asks for Captain Amarinder to stop 'shielding' 1984 riots accused
As the issue of the 1984 riots, Rajiv Gandhi's culpability in it and Congress overseas chief Sam Pitroda's laconic comment on it dominated news on Friday, BJP Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote on Twitter against Congress leader and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh allegedly turning back on his "own community." She also accused him of protecting the likes of Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath for his love for his position.
14:04 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
BJP 1984 riot video notes Rajiv's infamous line on violence
On what has proven to be a day full of charges levelled by the BJP on the Congress, on the 1984 Sikh riots, the party also shared a video on its Twitter account where Rajiv Gandhi is shown making his now infamous statement in the aftermath of the riots, that "when a big tree falls, the whole earth quakes." The line is played in a loop and interspersed with accounts of the relatives of the riot's victims.
13:58 (IST)
Yeddyurappa says 20 Karnataka Congress MLAs 'unhappy'
Bringing back memories of the "Operation Lotus" alive, former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa said on Friday that more than 20 Congress MLAs are "not happy" with the present government in the state. "They might take any decision at any time. Let us wait and see," Yeddyurappa warned.
13:52 (IST)
Robert Vadra chips in on slams directed at Rajiv Gandhi
Among those who decried the slams made on deceased former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was his son-in-law Robert Vadra. Calling for a "respectful change" in the country, Vadra tweeted that the family would strive to ensure that Rajiv's vision is realised.
13:48 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Javadekar asks Sonia, Rahul to apologise over Pitroda's Sikh riots remark
Slamming Congressman Sam Pitroda for his recent remark on the 1984 Sikh genocide, BJP's Prakash Javadekar demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for the comments. "Enough is enough! Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have to apologise to the nation for what Pitroda has said," the Union minister told ANI.
"Today he (Pitroda) said that Rahul and Rajiv Gandhi have never targeted any community. How he will explain the justification of genocide by Rajiv Gandhi when he said when 'big tree falls, earth trembles'? Is this not supporting genocide?" asked Javadekar.
13:44 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Jaitley asks if Rahul will oust Pitroda over 1984 Sikh riots comment
Union minister Arun Jaitley on Friday asked whether Congress president Rahul Gandhi will oust the party's overseas chief Sam Pitroda for his comment on the 1984 Sikh genocide that the riots "happened in 1984, so what?"
"Will the Congress president oust his guru, who rubbishes the genocide of India's most patriotic community in 1984?" Jaitley tweeted.
13:43 (IST)
Former teammate VVS Laxman rallies behind Gambhir
Among those who have supported Gautam Gambhir after the newly anointed BJP leader was blamed for having circulated a derogatory pamphlet on AAP candidate Atishi, were his former India cricket teammates Harbhajan Singh, and more recently, VVS Laxman. "Shocked to hear about yesterday's developments," wrote Laxman, adding that he can vouch for Gambhir's integrity.
13:33 (IST)
Former teammate VVS Laxman rallies behind Gambhir
Among those who have supported Gautam Gambhir after the newly anointed BJP leader was blamed for having circulated a derogatory pamphlet on AAP candidate Atishi, were his former India cricket teammates Harbhajan Singh, and more recently, VVS Laxman. "Shocked to hear about yesterday's developments," wrote Laxman, adding that he can vouch for Gambhir's integrity.
13:26 (IST)
BJP election campaigns latest updates
Protests held outside Rahul's house over Pitroda's comments
BJP workers held protests outside Congress president Rahul Gandhi's residence, against Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
13:23 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Haryana latest updates
Pakistan, national security return to PM's campaign speech with renewed vigour
As much an opportunity to slam the Congress over, as it has been an segue into raking up Pakistan, the issue of India's national security returned to Narendra Modi's speech at Rohtak on Friday with renewed vigour. Modi once again relied on his oft used metaphor of entering terrorists' homes and killing them and asserted that there are no heights too high for his government to climb, when it comes to defeating any threats to the country.
Modi also reflected on how his government had supported sportspersons from this state which has already produced many medal winning athletes.
13:04 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Haryana latest updates
At Rohtak, PM warns voters, asks them to take note of Pitroda's 'three words'
Speaking at his first rally of the day at Haryana's Rohtak, on Friday, prime minister Narendra Modi asked voters to note how entrenched in corruption the Congress has been in the last 70 years, as the country devolved. He hit out at "three words" used by the Congress's overseas chief Sam Pitroda, while responding to the 1984 Sikh riots. "One of Congress's biggest leaders said, 1984 Sikh riots 'hua toh hua'. Do you know who this leader is? He is closest to the Gandhi family, he is Rajiv Gandhi's friend, his is Congress's naamdar chief's guru," Modi said. The prime minister then gave graphic descriptions of the kind of alleged violence done on Sikhs in the riots, using the "hua toh hua" refrain.
12:56 (IST)
Poll body issues notice to Congress leader over meeting govt officials
Election Commission has issued a notice to Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Omkar Singh Markam for meeting government officers in the presence of the Shahdol collector at the Collectorate in the night of 20 April, thus violating Model Code of Conduct. Markam will have to respond within 24 hours.
12:52 (IST)
Pamphlet row: Atishi files complaint with women's body, to complain to EC, Delhi police too
Atishi on Friday, filed a complaint over the derogatory pamphlet mainly targeting her which is in circulation ahead of the Delhi polls, with the Delhi Commission of Women. AAP will also lodge complaints with the Election Commission and the Delhi Police, Atishi said. "If BJP and Gautam Gambhir can do this with an empowered woman then how will he ensure security to rest of the women?" she asked.
12:47 (IST)
Eight CRPF personnel to be in each Jhargram booth on Sunday
Sections of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, each with as many as eight jawans, will be deployed at each booth in Maoist-dominated Jhargram constituency of West Bengal, in the sixth phase of the election on 12 May.
12:44 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Harsimrat Kaur Badal hits out at Pitroda over Thursday's comment on 1984 riots
Union minister of food processing and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has hit out at Sam Pitroda over his comments on Thursday on the 1984 riots. On Thursday, Pitroda was asked about BJP's claim that instructions to "kill" in 1984 had come from late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, and was quoted by media outlets as having said, "It (riots) happened in 1984, so what?"
Badal thanked the BJP government for constituting a special investigation team to investigate the riots.
12:27 (IST)
BJP leader drags Atishi's personal life to forefront amidst pamphlet row
Decorum has well and truly been thrown out of the window as the battle over Delhi gets uglier over a pamphlet written in filthy language directed mainly at AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi. Amidst the flurry of defamation notices (one filed by Gautam Gambhir to AAP leaders over the latters' claim that Gambhir was behind this, and another threatened by AAP leader Manish Sisodia), former AAP leader Anil Bajpai took the already misogynist language of the pamphlet a step further. Bajpai, who has recently joined the BJP, said in an interview to News18 that he has witnessed Atishi eating beef. He then asked why her husband is missing from her campaigns.
12:13 (IST)
12:05 (IST)
Harbhajan rallies behind Gambhir, says he is 'above all this'
As the controversy over the derogatory pamphlet on AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi rages on, former India bowler Harbhajan Singh chipped in with his support for onetime teammate and BJP's candidate Gautam Gambhir, who AAP is blaming for circulating the pamphlet. Harbhajan described Gambhir as a "man above all this" and one who respects women.
11:50 (IST)
11:42 (IST)
11:25 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rajiv Gandhi took many bold initiatives, says Sam Pitroda
With Rajiv Gandhi firmly back in the political discourse and amidst back to back allegations by BJP on the former prime minister's alleged excesses, Sam Pitroda sought to list the measures for which Rajiv was directly responsible.
10:53 (IST)
BJP asks for video of Rahul's interview, Congress says it'll be screened when Modi holds presser
The 2019 election may only be India's second polls since the social media wave, but that does not mean that the battle between Twitter accounts of rival political parties has been anything short of sharpened and curated exchanges, aimed at garnering the most likes. Late on Thursday, BJP responded to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's challenge to Narendra Modi to appear in an unstaged interview or live debate, by tweeting, "When do you plan to release the video from that memorable interview?". The party was referring to an interview which Rahul gave to a magazine, a video recording of which, editor Rahul Kanwal tweeted, was done by the Congress.
The Congress, pat in reply, said they were ready to do a special screening the day Modi holds a press conference.
10:46 (IST)
BJP twisted my words on 1984 riots, says Sam Pitroda
Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda hit out at BJP for "twisting his words and distorting facts" to "hide their failures", while reaffirming that he had acknowledged the pain of Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. On Thursday, Pitroda was asked about BJP's claim that instructions to "kill" in 1984 had come from late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, and was quoted by media outlets as having said, "It (riots) happened in 1984, so what?"
"I have noticed how BJP is again twisting three words from my interview to distort facts, divide us and hide their failures. Sad that they have nothing positive to offer," Pitroda tweeted on Friday.
10:30 (IST)
Will retire today if Arvind Kejriwal can prove allegations, says Gambhir
A day after AAP candidate from Delhi East Atishi accused her BJP opponent Gautam Gambhir of circulating pamphlets with derogatory and casteist remarks against her, the latter asserted that if proven guilty, he would request AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal to draft his resignation letter, which he will tender publicly.
Speaking to ANI, Gambhir said he would retire from politics the day allegations against him are proven. "If he has proof, then he must bring it today. My resignation will be written by Arvind Kejriwal and I will sign it publicly," said Gambhir. "If they have proof I am ready to retire from politics today itself. I will retire on 23 May if they come with proof but what if he doesn't turn up with proof? Will he resign as Delhi chief minister and retire from politics?" he asked.
10:27 (IST)
Sisodia threatens defamation note from AAP to BJP now
Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Manisha Sisodia on Friday laughed off the suggestion that BJP had made, in placing the blame of the pamphlet on AAP. He also said it was outrageous that Gautam Gambhir, who AAP is claiming was behind the circulation of the pamphlet, was sending AAP leaders a defamation notice. "We are being defamed and they (BJP) are saying they will file defamation against us? We are going to send defamation notice to them today," Sisodia told ANI.
10:11 (IST)
Two Navy Commanders confirm Gandhis used warship for holidays, says report
Amid the seemingly unending controversy over the use of naval warship INS Viraat by the Gandhi family for personal use, Times Now has published a report quoting former Navy officers who have supported the claims made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Former Navy Commander (Retd) VK Jaitly alleged that the Gandhi family had extensively used naval resources during their holidays. Another former Navy officer, Lieutenant Commander Harinder Sikka also supported the allegations.
10:04 (IST)
10:02 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
BJP keeps lens trained on Rajiv issue, directs Twitter campaign at deceased PM
Nearly a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi first brought up late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and called him "bhrashtachari number one", the BJP targeted its early morning Twitter campaign at Rajiv's alleged use of INS Viraat for personal reasons. The party, on its official page on the site, shared alleged snapshots of earlier reports on the Gandhis' trips to Lakshadweep.
09:50 (IST)
Support pours in for Atishi from political quarters
Women from across the board were not the only ones who have unequivocally called out the slander that AAP leader Atishi was subject to in the pamphlet circulated in the East Delhi constituency. Politicians who have rallied behind her include Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shah Faesal, and Vadgam MLA JIgnesh Mevani. For a long time on Thursday and well into Friday, the hashtag #IStandWithAtishi trended on Twitter.
09:41 (IST)
Women activists, journalists rally behind Atishi
With the back and forth between AAP and BJP over the circulation of a pamphlet insulting leaders of AAP in sordid language reaching a crescendo, it is not lost upon many women activists that much of the vitriol in it has been directed at Atishi, AAP's East Delhi candidate. With the image of Atishi breaking down while speaking at a press conference on the pamphlet unforgotten, many women pledged support for her on Twitter.
09:32 (IST)
Didn't know Kejriwal could stoop so low: Gambhir
Former cricketer and BJP's candidate from East Delhi constituency, Gautam Gambhir has sent a defamation notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, demanding an unconditional apology for making "defamatory" comments against him.
"I condemn what has happened," he told ANI. "I am from a family where I have been taught to respect women. I didn't know Arvind Kejriwal would stoop so low. I have filed a defamation case," he told the news agency.
09:19 (IST)
Pamphlet row reaches Delhi women's commission
Reacting to the incident, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted that she was issuing notice to the police to register FIR and arrest culprits. Taking suo motu cognisance of the issue, the DCW has asked the Delhi deputy commissioner of police if an FIR has been registered, the accused behind circulating the pamphlet identified and arrested, and what the current status of the probe is.
09:15 (IST)
AAP-BJP slugfest over pamphlet turns ugly
With only 48 hours to go before Delhi goes to polls in Phase 6 of Lok Sabha election, back and forth between BJP and AAP over a pamphlet written in sordid language has turned ugly. The Aam Aadmi Party, which has accused BJP East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir of distributing copies of a derogatory pamphlet against senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Marlena Atishi, said it was contemplating legal action against the cricketer-turned-politician.
Gambhir, meanwhile, has sent a defamation notice to Atishi, Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal for naming him in this issue and has demanded that they apologise over what he calls are false accusations.
09:14 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest updates
Priyanka to campaign across Uttar Pradesh once again
Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (east) Priyanka Gandhi will address four public rallies at Siddarthnagar (11.20 am), Basti (12.50 pm), Santkabirnagar (2 pm) and Bhadohi (3.50 pm).
09:13 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rahul to campaign in Himachal, Chandigarh
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who in his Delhi rally on Thursday sought to posit his party as the sole challenger to the BJP, will speak at Una in Himachal Pradesh (1.15 pm) and Chandigarh (5 pm). The contempt petition filed against Rahul by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi for attributing the chowkidar chor hain remark to the Supreme Court will be heard on Friday.
08:59 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Amit Shah to campaign in Haryana
BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to hold two rallies in Haryana, one at Hisar (11 am) and the other at Dadri (12.30 pm). Friday is the last day of campaigning in the 59 constituencies which will vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, on Sunday
08:57 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi to campaign in northern states today
With the slugfest over his "INS Viraat" jibe on late Rajiv Gandhi still on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Friday. He is expected to speak in public meetings as Rohtak (11 am), Mandi (2.20 pm) and Hathiarpur (4.05 pm).