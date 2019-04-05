Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Vivek Oberoi among 40 names in BJP list of star campaigners for Gujarat



Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's name featured in the BJP's list of star campaigners for Gujarat. The list, which had 40 names, mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah, and Union minister Rajnath Singh.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel lashed out at Narendra Modi for levelling baseless and "laughable charges" against him in the AgustaWestland case. "In this election season, the spinning of hundred jumlas has begun. There's a rainfall of baseless and laughable accusations... It seems like the ED has now become an important part of the NDA," he said on Twitter.

Addressing a rally in Assam's Morigaon, BJP president Amit Shah said, "The chants of Modi-Modi across the country shows that Modi ji is going to win this time with bigger mandate than 2014."

Stepping up the attack on Congress over AgustaWestland case, Union minister Arun Jaitley lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over names of "AP" and "FAM" in the ED chargesheet. "The right to silence is available to an accused, not to a prime ministerial aspirant," he said.

Addressing a rally in Dehradun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Congress over the VVIP chopper scam. He said that the chargesheet filed by ED names an "AP", which is Congress leader Ahmed Patel and the "FAM" which stands for "family".

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has been one among many politicos who have criticised BJP's Mathura candidate Hema Malini for her campaign methods which have appeared far removed from the people in her constituency.

Malini reportedly alighted from a chopper to pose with a sickle for a photograph, causing embarassment to the BJP. On Friday, she rode a tractor which Abdullah noted might have been fitted with mist generators. She was not driving the tractor, it was stationery.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to file his nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat on 10 April and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is expected to file for the Rae Bareli seat on 11 April, PTI reported Congress sources as having said.

YSR Congress Party chief Jaganmohan Reddy said, in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, that he is open to an alliance with "whoever will give special status to Andhra Pradesh." Jagan has thus kept the doors open to both the Congress and the BJP, while not revealing his cards. Significantly, his party was formed as a breakaway faction of the Congress.

Income Tax officials have raided the houses of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's close aide DT Paramesh, and seized Rs 6 crore. Paramesh had earlier alleged that the keys of two of his Canara Bank lockers were lost. He, however, handed over the keys to I-T officials on Friday. The department has been trying to uncover a contractor-politician nexus.

Speaking at Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, in his second rally of the day, Narendra Modi turned the heat up on opposition parties again. "They protect their crores, while we protect their daughters," said Narendra Modi, at Saharanpur. He also called out directly to 'Muslim daughters' and warned them that they will be tortured under Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

BJP chief Amit Shah, at his second rally of the day, at Thoubal in Manipur, brought up boxing icon Mary Kom and chief minister N Biren Singh (a former footballer) to establish a quick connect with the crowd. "N Biren Singh (Manipur chief minister) served in the BSF and is a great chowkidar. Under him, Manipur has flourished," said Amit Shah. From the time when Narendra Modi came to power, Manipur has been exposed to the best of development. The 14th Finance Commission had come during the rule of the BJP, he reminded.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday issued a warning to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the TDP leader sat on a dharna in Vijaywada against I-T raids on the party leaders. He said, "I'm warning the prime minister. If you do like this, you will have to pay a heavy price. We are fighting to save democracy and India. Who are you? You are the outgoing prime minister. I am even requesting the officers to not listen to him. If you listen, you will also face serious consequences."

Naidu, who is holding a sit-in protest in Vijayawada over reported I-T raids on Telugu Desam Party candidates and supporters, said, "Raids are being conducted on TDP leaders on the instructions of the prime minister. Once elections are announced, everything has to be conducted under Election Commission of India's guidance. All parties should have equal opportunity; they can't be partial towards any party, nor can they suppress a party.

Naidu has begun a sit-in protest in Vijayawada over reported I-T raids on Telugu Desam Party candidates and supporters. Naidu has alleged that TDP leaders have been especially targeted because of his falling out with the BJP.

Narendra Modi, speaking at a rally in Amroha of Uttar Pradesh, listed out all the alleged injustices done to Uttar Pradesh leaders by Congress through the years, and also mentioned that the party had allegedly insulted BR Ambedkar because he had stood up to the Gandhi family. "But now they have to bring him back because of votebank politics," he said.

Speaking at a rally at Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, prime Minister Narendra Modi said the fact that a fitting response has been given to terrorists in Pakistan has scared many people in India who want to be heroes in Pakistan. "You all have placed a chowkidar in Delhi. You know that if someone harms anyone in India, the chowkidar will go to hell and punish him," he said.

When asked by a student as to how he envisioned the participation of women in politics, Rahul promised that there would be 33 percent reservation of all Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha seats if the Congress is voted to power in 2019. He also said he is planning to employ a similar reservation in various other sectors as well.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in an interactive session with students at Pune in Maharashtra said the country no longer respect skills. Furnishing statistics on jobs lost in India, Rahul also made a point on the Congress manifesto, saying he does not believe in making false promises.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had sent messengers to his father Lalu Prasad, to him and to various Congress leaders with deals and offers within six months of him allying with BJP. This comes as a backlash to JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor alleging that Lalu Prasad's claims to that effect were 'bogus'.

At Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh, BJP president Amit Shah once again raked up the Balakot air strike that the Indian government had undertaken to avenge the deaths of soldiers in the Pulwama attack. "Rahul's guru Sam Pitroda can ask why we needed to do the strikes, but we know that you can only answer a stone attack with stones," Shah said.

BJP president Amit Shah, addressing a rally at the General Grounds of Bordumsa in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, said Narendra Modi has brought great development to the North East and added that India has already decided to vote for him. "This is the land where sun rises first. This is why so many of you are so hard working here," he said.

Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishore has alleged that Lalu Prasad's "best days" are behind him. He said that claims made by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, reported by news outlets, were "bogus". In a soon-to-be released book, Lalu has alleged that JD(U) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wanted to return to the RJD-JDU alliance within months of leaving it, but that Lalu had rebuffed his attempts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will speak at rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, said in an exclusive interview to ABP on Friday that labour is his commitment. When asked about his busy campaign schedule, Modi said that he has "done night stays" in 450 districts of the country and that he does not accept fatigue.

Back-to-back rallies are the order of the day as the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress brass cover the length and the breadth of the country in fervent campaigns, with less than a week to go for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election to begin.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha and Saharanpur along with Uttarakhand's Dehradun. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally and hold an interactive session with students in Maharashtra. He is scheduled to interact with students in Pune, after which he will be addressing rallies in Chandrapur and Wardha.

On Thursday, Rahul filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala and led a mega roadshow through the town afterwards. He was accompanied by sister, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who will be present on Friday at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in support of Congress candidate Dolly Sharma.

BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to campaign in Arunachal Pradesh's Bardumsa, Manipur's Thoubal and Assam's Jagiroad. Shah cancelled his visit to Telangana, where he was scheduled to address two public rallies, on Thursday, as he had to attend an "emergency meeting" on the party's manifesto and poll-related issues, a top leader said on Thursday. He was slated to address public meetings in Karimnagar and Warangal.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also be holding a rally in Assam's Dhuburi and West Bengal's Naxalbari.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to reply to the Election Commission (EC) over the reference to the Indian Army in his "Modi ji ki sena" comment.

The BJP on Thursday reacted as if it had received a major fillip after veteran BJP leader LK Advani, who has been replaced by party president Amit Shah in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, wrote a blog titled Nation First, Party Next, Self Last ahead of the party's foundation day on 6 April. "Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that greats like LK Advani ji have strengthened it," Modi tweeted in response.

Tellingly, Advani said on Thursday that his party has never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-nationals" or "enemies" but only as adversaries. His remarks which come at a time when top BJP leaders have used anti-national barbs against political rivals on the issue of national security.

