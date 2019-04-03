Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Soon after Narendra Modi's Arunachal rally, Congress claims crowd paid off by BJP

Lok Sabha election 2019 LATEST updates: No sooner had Narendra Modi's address at Pasighat finished, than Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala held a press conference in which an unverified sting video was used to allege that money was distributed among people in Pasighat to attend Modi's rally today. Cash of Rs 1.8 crore was recovered last night from Arunachal BJP president Tapir Gao’s vehicles at the Siang Guest House.

Speaking at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, Modi has also kept the focus, significantly, on the Congress's manifesto, which was released on Tuesday, playing with words and referring to it as a dhakoslapatra.

Blaming Congress leaders for never coming to the Arunachal and spending their time in expensive hotels, Narendra Modi also slammed what he called the "tukde tukde gang" which he said "has gone against the country and betrayed it". "Should there not be justice done to those who insult the nation?" he asked, following up with the question if Congress was with the nation or with its betrayers.

Ahead of his rallies in Arunachal, Bengal and Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in English, Bengali and Marathi, reaching out to the prospective audience of his meetings. "BJP's popularity has only grown in West Bengal...only BJP can solve the state's problems," he wrote.

Wednesday promises to be yet another high octane day in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who remains the Bharatiya Janata Party's most significant crowd puller on the campaign trail, will speak on the turf of one of the Opposition's rallying forces, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Modi and Mamata are both scheduled to speak in north Bengal on Wednesday morning, the prime minister at Siliguri and Mamata at Dinhata.

Modi is scheduled to start the day with a public meeting at 10 am, at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh. From there, he is expected to address the north Bengal rally before travelling to Kolkata's Brigade Parade grounds, where he will speak at around 3.30 pm. By evening, he will be in Maharashtra, where he is expected to address a rally at Gondia at 6.30 pm.

In his rallies, the prime minister has been prioritising internal security above all else, repeating the value of the Balakot air strike in public meetings at nearly every venue across the country. In Bengal, he is likely to slam the Mamata rule with renewed vigour. The chief minister often clashes with the BJP at the Centre and has accused it of compromising the freedom of public institutions, even holding a dharna in retaliation to the CBI's questioning of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to address election rallies at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand at 11.30 am, and Udhampur (2.30 pm) and Rajouri (4 pm) in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir comes in the backdrop of severe back and forth regarding Article 370, which gives the state special status, among Kashmir's mainstream political parties like the People's Democratic Party and the National Conference on one hand and the BJP on the other.

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday had said Shah was "daydreaming" about abrogating Article 370. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said if the constitutional provision was removed, then mainstream politicians, including her, will have to reconsider their future course of action.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to hold a public meeting at 10.45 am at Dimapur in Nagaland, and rallies at 12.45 pm at Golaghat and 3 pm at North Lakhimpur in Assam.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and other senior leaders, released Congress's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley came down heavily on it, saying that the Opposition party’s promises are "dangerous and unimplementable", and that the agenda seemed to be the "balkanisation of India". Accusing Congress of shielding terrorists and being under the influence of Naxals, Maoists and jihadis, Jaitley hit out at the Congress for suggesting it will scrap the sedition law.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.