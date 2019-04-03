Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Soon after Narendra Modi's Arunachal rally, Congress claims crowd paid off by BJP

Lok Sabha election 2019 LATEST updates: No sooner had Narendra Modi's address at Pasighat finished, than Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala held a press conference in which an unverified sting video was used to allege that money was distributed among people in Pasighat to attend Modi's rally today. Cash of Rs 1.8 crore was recovered last night from Arunachal BJP president Tapir Gao’s vehicles at the Siang Guest House.
Speaking at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, Modi has also kept the focus, significantly, on the Congress's manifesto, which was released on Tuesday, playing with words and referring to it as a dhakoslapatra.
Blaming Congress leaders for never coming to the Arunachal and spending their time in expensive hotels, Narendra Modi also slammed what he called the "tukde tukde gang" which he said "has gone against the country and betrayed it". "Should there not be justice done to those who insult the nation?" he asked, following up with the question if Congress was with the nation or with its betrayers.
Ahead of his rallies in Arunachal, Bengal and Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in English, Bengali and Marathi, reaching out to the prospective audience of his meetings. "BJP's popularity has only grown in West Bengal...only BJP can solve the state's problems," he wrote.
Wednesday promises to be yet another high octane day in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who remains the Bharatiya Janata Party's most significant crowd puller on the campaign trail, will speak on the turf of one of the Opposition's rallying forces, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Modi and Mamata are both scheduled to speak in north Bengal on Wednesday morning, the prime minister at Siliguri and Mamata at Dinhata.
Modi is scheduled to start the day with a public meeting at 10 am, at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh. From there, he is expected to address the north Bengal rally before travelling to Kolkata's Brigade Parade grounds, where he will speak at around 3.30 pm. By evening, he will be in Maharashtra, where he is expected to address a rally at Gondia at 6.30 pm.
In his rallies, the prime minister has been prioritising internal security above all else, repeating the value of the Balakot air strike in public meetings at nearly every venue across the country. In Bengal, he is likely to slam the Mamata rule with renewed vigour. The chief minister often clashes with the BJP at the Centre and has accused it of compromising the freedom of public institutions, even holding a dharna in retaliation to the CBI's questioning of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.
Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to address election rallies at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand at 11.30 am, and Udhampur (2.30 pm) and Rajouri (4 pm) in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir comes in the backdrop of severe back and forth regarding Article 370, which gives the state special status, among Kashmir's mainstream political parties like the People's Democratic Party and the National Conference on one hand and the BJP on the other.
PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday had said Shah was "daydreaming" about abrogating Article 370. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said if the constitutional provision was removed, then mainstream politicians, including her, will have to reconsider their future course of action.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to hold a public meeting at 10.45 am at Dimapur in Nagaland, and rallies at 12.45 pm at Golaghat and 3 pm at North Lakhimpur in Assam.
On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and other senior leaders, released Congress's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley came down heavily on it, saying that the Opposition party’s promises are "dangerous and unimplementable", and that the agenda seemed to be the "balkanisation of India". Accusing Congress of shielding terrorists and being under the influence of Naxals, Maoists and jihadis, Jaitley hit out at the Congress for suggesting it will scrap the sedition law.
Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 12:10:13 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
12:10 (IST)
Turf war heats up at Bengal as Modi and Mamata take up slots through the day
Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee's rally at Dinhata, scheduled at 3.30 pm, will follow prime minister Narendra Modi's address at Siliguri at 12.30 pm. Interestingly, Modi is scheduled to address a rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade grounds at 3.30 pm as well.
11:57 (IST)
Before Modi's rally, Trinamool asks for measure of work done in Twitter campaign
Hours before prime minister Narendra Modi takes stage at Siliguri, Trinamool Congress amped up the pressure on the Prime Minister with a #PradhanMantriHisabDo campaign. In the visuals shared as part of the campaign, TMC has highlighted measures brought by its government in West Bengal and compared them with the BJP government's comparative inaction.
11:50 (IST)
In pictures: BJP workers, leaders in Manipur hold a flag hoisting ceremony
A flag hoisting ceremony was held for the BJP candidate, Ranjan Rajkumar. Chief minister N Biren Singh and state BJP president K Bhabananda Singh were also present.
11:39 (IST)
MHA issues notice to Mamata's nephew's wife
The Foreigners Division of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a notice to the wife of Trinamool Congress leader and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee for making false representation and concealing material facts while submitting documents before competent authorities to get her Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) and Permanent Account Number (PAN) card.
Abhishek's wife Rujira Naroola has been asked why she filled Form 49A without mentioning that she is a Thai national holding an OCI card. As per MHA, Naroola was supposed to fill 49AA to get a PAN by declaring herself as a foreigner holding an OCI card. She has been asked to reply in 15 days as to why she had made false representations and concealed facts.
ANI
11:34 (IST)
Modi maintains his love for hats as Pasighat rally too sees elaborate headgear
A lot has been said about Narendra Modi and his penchant for picking headgear traditional to the region he is speaking in. On the campaign trail this election season, the prime minister had kept up his habit of wearing regional hats.
He has also developed an edge of defensiveness over his millinery choices, saying in more than one rally that those who made fun of his clothing and hats make fun of a region's culture itself.
Photo: Twitter/@jhunjhunwala
11:28 (IST)
Congress alleges attendees to Modi's rally were paid off
No sooner had Modi's address at Pasighat finished, than Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala held a press conference in which an unverified sting video was used to allege that money was distributed among people in Pasighat to attend Modi's rally today.
Cash of Rs 1.8 crore was recovered last night from Arunachal BJP president Tapir Gao’s vehicles at the Siang Guest House.
11:19 (IST)
Congress manifesto a ghoshnapatra which is a dakhoslapatra, Modi says
"Congress has not given the North East space either in Delhi or in the dil," Modi said, wrapping up a rally in a key state where the BJP hopes to undo the damage done by the NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
Modi also accused Congress leaders of never visiting Arunachal. "If they do visit, then they waste your money and stay in expensive hotels," he said. Modi has also kept the focus, significantly, on the Congress's manifesto, which was released on Tuesday, playing with words and referring to it as a dhakoslapatra.
11:04 (IST)
Is Congress with India's betrayers: Modi asks
"When I came to power in 2014, crores of families had no electricity in spite of the Congress's promise to electrify the country by 2009," Modi said.
He also slammed what he called the "tukde tukde gang" which he said has gone against the country and betrayed it. "Should there not be justice done to those who insult the nation?" he asked, following up with the question if Congress was with the nation or with its betrayers.
10:56 (IST)
Modi lists his government's achievements in Arunachal
Listing that every house in Arunachal Pradesh has been electrified after 70 years of Independence, seven crores of "poor sisters" have gotten gas connections and farmers have been relieved of their burdens, Modi said all of these were done in excess of promises.
10:55 (IST)
Have you ever seen me take a holiday?: Modi asks
Narendra Modi, donning a new headgear at Pasighat, turned the volume up against the Congress almost immediately after taking stage. "Have you ever seen me take a holiday?" he asked, in an apparent dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
He also said that those who make fun of the culture of the Arunachal will fight in these election versus those, like him, who honour the culture of the Arunachal.
10:43 (IST)
Narendra Modi takes stage at Pasighat
"Did you like what I have done in Arunachal?" the prime minister asked the audience at Pasighat.
"When I came here in 2014, this was just a field. Today, it is a stadium to behold," he said to cheers.
10:42 (IST)
Mayawati hits out at Congress over manifesto, doesn't spare BJP either
In what has proved to be a busy day on Twitter already, BSP chief Mayawati who recently joined the micro-blogging platform, hit out at both the Congress and the BJP. "The Congress Party's Lok Sabha election manifesto looks like all its former promises," she wrote against a party with which she was largely speculated to be considering an alliance with.
10:38 (IST)
WATCH: Crowds gather at Pasighat rally venue, wait for Narendra Modi's arrival
Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu shared on Twitter a short video of BJP supporters singing and clapping along as they wait for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive at the Pasighat rally venue.
10:29 (IST)
Mahamilawat isn’t even an option: Narendra Modi writes on Bihar and Odisha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his official Twitter handle on Wednesday said it was "BJP all the way" in states of Bihar and Odisha. The tweet also has photos and videos of his earlier rallies at Bhawanipatna, Jamui and Gaya.
10:26 (IST)
Only BJP can solve Bengal's problems, writes Modi ahead of rally
Ahead of his rallies in Arunachal, Bengal and Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in English, Bengali and Marathi, reaching out to the prospective audience of his rallies.
10:18 (IST)
Amit Shah roadshow: Gujarat Congress cries Model Code of Conduct violation
Gujarat Congress on Tuesday lodged a complaint of Model Code of Conduct violation during BJP chief and party's Gandhinagar nominee Amit Shah's 30 March rally and roadshow alleging that loudspeakers were used near hospitals.
On March 30, Shah addressed a gathering near Sardar Patel's statue in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad before participating in a 4 km-long road show from Naranpura to Ghatlodia. He then left for Gandhinagar to file his nomination papers.
10:13 (IST)
10:11 (IST)
Congress alleges fresh Model Code of Conduct violations by BJP
The Congress has once again drawn the attention of the Election Commission to another alleged Model Code of Conduct violation, this time when the Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign of the BJP's was allegedly broadcast on Doordarshan channels for one and half hours.
Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have both called the EC's attention to NaMo TV and where the funds to run it have come from.
09:59 (IST)
Mayawati to address rallies in Andhra Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan in Chhattisgarh
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati will address a meeting along with Pawan Kalyan at Singh Nagar in Vijayawada and also at Visakhapatnam.
BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan will campaign at Sukma and Kodagaon in Chhattisgarh.
Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav will file his nomination from Madhepura.
09:55 (IST)
KCR to speak in two rallies at Andhole and Narsapur
K Chandrashekhar Rao, meanwhile, will address two rallies, one at Andhole in Zaheerabad constituency at 4 pm and Narsapur of Medak constituency at 5.30 pm.
09:52 (IST)
Congress leader Ramya Haridas files police complaint against Kerala CPM's A Vijayaraghavan for 'sexist' remarks
Congress candidate from Kerala's Alathur constituency Ramya Haridas on Tuesday filed a police complaint against Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor A Vijayaraghavan for making "sexist" and "lewd" remarks against her.
While addressing an LDF rally in Ponnani near Palakkad on Monday, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Vijayaraghavan said the "woman candidate from Alathur" had called on Indian Union Muslim League leaders, including Panakkad Sayyid Hyderali Shihab Thangal and PK Kunhalikutty, soon after filing her nomination. "I do not know what will happen to her now," he added.
Read the full story here
09:38 (IST)
EC refuses to stay release of Narendra Modi biopic, say reports
The Election Commission has given its approval for the release of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has been at the centre of controversy this election season, reports said on Wednesday.
The poll watchdog has put the onus on the Central Board of Film Certification to take a call on its release.
Read the full story here
09:36 (IST)
Mamata's campaign kick-off brough forward by a day
The Lok Sabha polls campaign of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which was to be officially launched on 4 April, has been brought ahead by a day.
The West Bengal chief minister was expected to launch her poll campaign at Cooch Behar in North Bengal on Thursday. Instead, the rally will now be held on Wednesday, at Dinhata. It has been arranged in such a way that her speech will begin as soon as Narendra Modi's ends.
09:33 (IST)
Rs 1.8 crore cash found in BJP's Arunachal chief's vehicle ahead of PM's visit, reports say
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, a cash amount of Rs 1.8 crore was recovered on Tuesday night from Arunachal BJP president Tapir Gao’s vehicles at the Siang Guest House, News18 reported sources as having said.
At an election campaign for the BJP's Guwahati candidate, Queen Ojha at Palashbari of Kamrup district, supporters were found distributing Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 cash notes among the public.
09:27 (IST)
PM to travel to Pasighat from Dibrugarh on Wednesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is reported, had spent the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday at the Indian Air Force guest house in Dibrugarh, Assam. He will travel to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh from there, on Wednesday morning.
08:22 (IST)
WATCH: BJP leader's viral 'kamal' chant which drew comparisons with rappers
A speech by BJP leader Vineet Sharda urging people to vote for kamal (BJP's lotus symbol) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections went viral Tuesday.
“Aapko sochna hoga ki kamal chahiye ya kya chahiye (you will have to think whether you want lotus or something else)," Sharda said before firing out a chant of "kamal, kamal, kamal, kamal, kamal".
https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1113069507461865472
08:20 (IST)
Has the Congress Manifesto missed the trick by overlooking the plight of Kashmiri Pandits?
The Congress just released its manifesto for the 2019 general elections. Dealing with Jammu and Kashmir obviously forms an important part of it, more so because of two factors. The first is that for the first time a serious attempt was made at seeking professional advice on national security from experts: Lt General DS Hooda (retd) — who oversaw the 2016 surgical strike — recently handed over a copy of the party’s draft national security strategy to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Obviously, Hooda knows the reality of the situation on the ground in Jammu and Kashmir and his views are respected. The Jammu and Kashmir bit in the manifesto should automatically be extracted from there.
Read the full story here
08:18 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to travel through North East
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to hold a public meeting at 10.45 am at Dimapur in Nagaland, and rallies at 12.45 pm at Golaghat and 3 pm at North Lakhimpur in Assam.
08:18 (IST)
BJP president to hold public meetings in Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir
BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to address election rallies at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand at 11.30 am, and Udhampur (2.30 pm) and Rajouri (4 pm) in Jammu and Kashmir.
08:16 (IST)
Prime minister to speak in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra today
Modi has a busy day, which is scheduled to start with a public meeting at 10 am, at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh. He is likely to then hold meetings at Siliguri (12.20 pm) and finally, at Kolkata's Brigade Parade grounds (3.30 pm). By evening, he will be in Maharashtra, where he will address a rally at Gondia (6.30 pm).
08:15 (IST)
Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee to have almost simultaneous rallies in Bengal today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his political adversary, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, will both start their campaigns in the state on Wednesday with almost simultaneous public meetings at North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri and Dinhata, respectively.