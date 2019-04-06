Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Shatrughan Sinha formally joins Congress in presence of Randeep Surjewala, KC Venugopal

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: After nearly three decades with the BJP, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who had been unhappy with the saffron party, formally joined Congress in the presence of Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal and several other senior party leaders on Saturday.
Speaking in Sundargarh, Narendra Modi on Saturday invoked everything from the formation of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to the Naveen Patnaik government's disavowal of the Ayushman Bharat scheme to highlight the BJD government's failure. "Odisha has remained away from the ambit development, but not anymore, your chowkidar has resolved to make your situation better," Modi said.
Invoking the names of BJP leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at his rally in Sundargarh in Odisha said, "BJP is the country's largest party." He stressed that everyone from women to dalits to adivasis are with the party.
"The BJP was formed out of the sacrifice of karyakartas," said Narendra Modi, adding that in Bengal, BJP workers are allegedly routinely killed. Modi spoke on the BJP's Foundation Day, invoking the ethos of the party and holding forth at length on how much the party has "soldiered on" with courage.
Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit, state in-charge PC Chacko and other Delhi Congress leaders are in a meeting at party chief Rahul Gandhi's house to discuss whether an alliance between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party will solidify at all. Sheika Dikshit has voiced her disagreement with the alliance earlier.
With every day ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha election crucial for political parties in building a last-minute rapport with the electorate, it is no wonder that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its Opposition forces will make good use of Saturday, on the campaign trail.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Odisha's Sundargarh and Subarnapur. The BJP has concentrated its efforts on the Biju Janata Dal-ruled state which will see simultaneous Assembly elections. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also address rallies in Odisha's Phulbani and Berhampur districts. Adityanath is expected to reply to the Election Commission which had sent him a notice regarding his reference to the Indian Army as "Modi ji ki sena" at an earlier rally.
The prime minister will also speak in rallies at Nanded in Maharashtra and at Balod in Chhattisgarh.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and address public meetings at Almora and Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will also be on the campaign trail with a roadshow at Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh. Former BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha is expected to formally join Congress on Saturday, after 30 years with the saffron party.
BJP president Amit Shah will address a rally in Gandhinagar, the constituency he is fighting the General Elections from.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will address public meetings at Barobisha and Kalchini in Alipurdar, while Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, who has been critical of both the Congress and the BJP, will be speaking to the public at Haridwar and Nainital.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: Apr 06, 2019 13:02:44 IST
Highlights
Shatrughan Sinha calls Bihar Congress chief 'backbone of BJP'
Minutes after joining the Congress, Shatrughan Sinha made a gaffe when he said, "Shakti Singh Gohil ji (Bihar Congress In-charge) has been backbone of BJP in Bihar and in Gujarat."
When corrected, Sinha admitted that the fact that it was the BJP's foundation day could have played a role behind his mistake, that he was new to the game and that his mistake was not deliberate.
Shatrughan Sinha joins Congress in the presence of Randeep Singh Surjewala, other Congress leaders
After nearly three decades with the BJP, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who had been unhappy with the saffron party, formally joined Congress in the presence of senior party leaders on Saturday.
Image: Twitter/@SinghNagen
Sushma asks Rahul to maintain decorum over Advani mention in speech
Sushma Swaraj has asked Rahul Gandhi, who brought up LK Advani at a speech on Friday, to "maintain some decorum" in his speech.
Narendra Modi in Sundargarh latest updates: PM highlights BJD's failure
"No party ever thought of carrying out an air strike and surgical strike. It's indicative of strengthening India. A strong government is necessary for strong and empowered India," Modi said in Odisha.
He repeatedly struck out at the BJD government in Odisha, invoking everything from the formation of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand and their relative "success" in comparison to Odisha to the Naveen Patnaik government's disavowal of the Ayushman Bharat scheme to highlight the BJD government's failure.
Shatrughan Sinha tweets on the occasion of leaving BJP, joining Congress
"It's with a heavy heart and immense pain that I finally bid adieu to my old party, for reasons best known to all of us, on 6 April, which also happens to be the Sansthapna Diwas of BJP," wrote Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday.
He is set to joing the Congress today.
Narendra Modi rally in Sundargarh: PM holds forth on BJP's role in India on party's foundation day
"BJP is the country's largest party," said the prime minister in Sundargarh. He stressed that everyone from women to dalits to adivasis is with the party.
"The BJP was formed out of the sacrifice of karyakartas," said Narendra Modi, adding that in Bengal, BJP workers are allegedly routinely killed. Modi spoke on the BJP's Foundation Day, invoking the ethos of the party and holding forth at length on how much the party has "soldiered on" with courage.
Narendra Modi rally in Odisha latest updates: PM says he is not a pradhan mantri but a pradhan sevak
Narendra Modi has begun speaking at Sundargarh in Odisha. "It's not a PM who is visiting Sundargarh. A pradhan sevak of Odisha has come here," Modi said.
Vivek Oberoi says he is working hard to release PM Narendra Modi on 11 April
Vivek Oberoi, who has starred in the controversial film PM Narendra Modi said on Saturday that "very powerful people have approached courts through their lawyers to obstruct the release of the film."
He added that they were working hard to release the film on 11 April.
IN PHOTOS: Smriti Irani offers prayers at Gauriganj
Union Minister and BJP's candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, Smriti Irani offered prayers at a temple in Gauriganj on Saturday.
Congress election campaign latest updates: Leaders convene at Rahul Gandhi's house, decision expected on alliance with AAP soon
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has left Congress president Rahul Gandhi's residence after a meeting which is widely expected to have been called in order to arrive at a decision regarding whether the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party will arrive at an alliance.
Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit, state in-charge PC Chacko and other Delhi Congress leaders are also party of the meeting. Sheika Dikshit has voiced her disagreement with the alliance earlier.
DMK election latest updates: People are fed up of Modi, says MK Stalin
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham chief MK Stalin said, “I have campaigned in nearly 30 parliamentary constituencies till now. I have sensed the public mood, they are fed up of Modi in Centre and Edappadi K Palaniswami government in the state and people want to put a full stop to these governments.
TMC election campaign latest updates: Mamata Banerjee to campaign in Alipurduar
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will address public meetings at Barobisha and Kalchini in Alipurduar.
Congress election latest updates: Rahul to campaign in Valley, Uttarakhand; sister Priyanka in Uttar Pradesh
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and address public meetings at Almora and Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will also be on the campaign trail with a roadshow at Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh.
In his Pune interaction with students, as well as on Twitter, Rahul reiterated that he was against political hatred and for love.
Congress election latest updates: Rahul Gandhi congratulates first adivasi girl to crack UPSC
Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad district who created history on Friday by becoming the first adivasi student from the state to crack the UPSC examination.
IN PHOTOS: BJP chief Amit Shah leads roadshow through Ahmedabad
BJP president Amit Shah will address a rally in Gandhinagar, the constituency he is fighting the General Elections from. He is travelling to Gandhinagar in a roadshow and bike rally.
Narendra Modi in Odisha latest updates: PM tweets ahead of his visit to Naveen Patnaik-ruled state
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Odisha's Sundargarh and Subarnapur. The BJP has concentrated its efforts on the Biju Janata Dal-ruled state which will see simultaneous Assembly elections.
Modi has tweeted ahead of his visit to the state as well.
BJP election latest updates: Saffron party celebrates Foundation Day
Today is the Bharatiya Janata Party's Foundation Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted on the occasion, noting the hard work of BJP karyakartas through the past 39 years.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
13:02 (IST)
Shatrughan Sinha calls Bihar Congress chief 'backbone of BJP'
Minutes after joining the Congress, Shatrughan Sinha made a gaffe when he said, "Shakti Singh Gohil ji (Bihar Congress In-charge) has been backbone of BJP in Bihar and in Gujarat."
When corrected, Sinha admitted that the fact that it was the BJP's foundation day could have played a role behind his mistake, that he was new to the game and that his mistake was not deliberate.
https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1114426413753536512
12:23 (IST)
Shatrughan Sinha joins Congress in the presence of Randeep Singh Surjewala, other Congress leaders
After nearly three decades with the BJP, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who had been unhappy with the saffron party, formally joined Congress in the presence of senior party leaders on Saturday.
Image: Twitter/@SinghNagen
12:16 (IST)
Sushma asks Rahul to maintain decorum over Advani mention in speech
Sushma Swaraj has asked Rahul Gandhi, who brought up LK Advani at a speech on Friday, to "maintain some decorum" in his speech.
12:04 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Sundargarh latest updates: PM highlights BJD's failure
"No party ever thought of carrying out an air strike and surgical strike. It's indicative of strengthening India. A strong government is necessary for strong and empowered India," Modi said in Odisha.
He repeatedly struck out at the BJD government in Odisha, invoking everything from the formation of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand and their relative "success" in comparison to Odisha to the Naveen Patnaik government's disavowal of the Ayushman Bharat scheme to highlight the BJD government's failure.
11:53 (IST)
Shatrughan Sinha tweets on the occasion of leaving BJP, joining Congress
"It's with a heavy heart and immense pain that I finally bid adieu to my old party, for reasons best known to all of us, on 6 April, which also happens to be the Sansthapna Diwas of BJP," wrote Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday.
He is set to joing the Congress today.
11:41 (IST)
Narendra Modi rally in Sundargarh: PM holds forth on BJP's role in India on party's foundation day
"BJP is the country's largest party," said the prime minister in Sundargarh. He stressed that everyone from women to dalits to adivasis is with the party.
"The BJP was formed out of the sacrifice of karyakartas," said Narendra Modi, adding that in Bengal, BJP workers are allegedly routinely killed. Modi spoke on the BJP's Foundation Day, invoking the ethos of the party and holding forth at length on how much the party has "soldiered on" with courage.
11:34 (IST)
Narendra Modi rally in Odisha latest updates: PM says he is not a pradhan mantri but a pradhan sevak
Narendra Modi has begun speaking at Sundargarh in Odisha. "It's not a PM who is visiting Sundargarh. A pradhan sevak of Odisha has come here," Modi said.
11:24 (IST)
Vivek Oberoi says he is working hard to release PM Narendra Modi on 11 April
Vivek Oberoi, who has starred in the controversial film PM Narendra Modi said on Saturday that "very powerful people have approached courts through their lawyers to obstruct the release of the film."
He added that they were working hard to release the film on 11 April.
11:19 (IST)
IN PHOTOS: Smriti Irani offers prayers at Gauriganj
Union Minister and BJP's candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, Smriti Irani offered prayers at a temple in Gauriganj on Saturday.
11:16 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest updates: Leaders convene at Rahul Gandhi's house, decision expected on alliance with AAP soon
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has left Congress president Rahul Gandhi's residence after a meeting which is widely expected to have been called in order to arrive at a decision regarding whether the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party will arrive at an alliance.
Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit, state in-charge PC Chacko and other Delhi Congress leaders are also party of the meeting. Sheika Dikshit has voiced her disagreement with the alliance earlier.
11:13 (IST)
DMK election latest updates: People are fed up of Modi, says MK Stalin
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham chief MK Stalin said, “I have campaigned in nearly 30 parliamentary constituencies till now. I have sensed the public mood, they are fed up of Modi in Centre and Edappadi K Palaniswami government in the state and people want to put a full stop to these governments.
11:00 (IST)
TMC election campaign latest updates: Mamata Banerjee to campaign in Alipurduar
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will address public meetings at Barobisha and Kalchini in Alipurduar.
10:56 (IST)
Congress election latest updates: Rahul to campaign in Valley, Uttarakhand; sister Priyanka in Uttar Pradesh
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and address public meetings at Almora and Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will also be on the campaign trail with a roadshow at Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh.
In his Pune interaction with students, as well as on Twitter, Rahul reiterated that he was against political hatred and for love.
10:54 (IST)
Congress election latest updates: Rahul Gandhi congratulates first adivasi girl to crack UPSC
Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad district who created history on Friday by becoming the first adivasi student from the state to crack the UPSC examination.
10:52 (IST)
IN PHOTOS: BJP chief Amit Shah leads roadshow through Ahmedabad
BJP president Amit Shah will address a rally in Gandhinagar, the constituency he is fighting the General Elections from. He is travelling to Gandhinagar in a roadshow and bike rally.
10:50 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Odisha latest updates: PM tweets ahead of his visit to Naveen Patnaik-ruled state
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Odisha's Sundargarh and Subarnapur. The BJP has concentrated its efforts on the Biju Janata Dal-ruled state which will see simultaneous Assembly elections.
Modi has tweeted ahead of his visit to the state as well.
10:48 (IST)
BJP election latest updates: Saffron party celebrates Foundation Day
Today is the Bharatiya Janata Party's Foundation Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted on the occasion, noting the hard work of BJP karyakartas through the past 39 years.