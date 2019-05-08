Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: SC rejects Sushmita Dev's additional petition challenging EC's clean chit to Modi, Shah

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST Updates: The Supreme Court has declined to entertain Congress MP Sushmita Dev's plea on the clean chits to Amit Shah and Narendra Modi over their alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Dev had petitioned for the Election Commission to decide on the issues quickly, so while the Supreme Court has asked for the poll panel to decide on the issue fast, it has refused to look into the merit of the EC's decision in the scope of the same petition and instead asked for a fresh challenge.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally at the Ramleela Maidan in New Delhi on Wednesday, which is expected to be attended by thousands of Bharatiya Janata Party workers and supporters. All seven of the BJP's Delhi candidates are expected to be present at the campaign rally in the major show of strength. Modi is expected to address the rally at 5 pm.
BJP's campaigns to woo Delhi voters all hinge on the Modi factor. One of the popularised slogans are "Dilli ke dil main hai josh, Dilli ke dil main hai Modi".
Most of BJP's candidates in Delhi are high-profile. They include incumbent Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, chief of Delhi BJP Manoj Tiwari, and Supreme Court lawyer and BJP national spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi.
Before Delhi, the prime minister will make stops at Fatehabad and Kurukshetra in Haryana, where he is expected to address rallies at 11.30 am and 1.35 pm, respectively.
The Congress campaign, too, will focus on Delhi on Wednesday, with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi scheduled to hold two roadshows in the city in the evening. The first will start at Brahmpuri Pulia, in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, and end at Yamuna Vihar DTC bus depot. The second road show, which will coincide with Modi's rally, will begin at Valmiki Marg, which falls under the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat, and end at Mehroli Badarpur Road.
The Congress has fielded former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit against Tiwari. It's other candidates are senior leaders Arvinder Singh Lovely (East Delhi), Ajay Maken (New Delhi) and boxer Vijender Singh (South Delhi).
Priyanka's brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Madhya Pradesh, with public meetings scheduled in Bhind, Morena and Gwalior through the day.
Also holding a roadshow in Delhi will be chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. AAP is hard selling the promise of fighting for statehood for Delhi, apart from vowing to give priority to residents of the city by ensuring up to 85 percent reservation in Delhi's colleges.
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
SC asks EC to revert 'tomorrow' on Tej Bahadur's candidature plea
The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to go through the former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur's plea after he was denied candidature from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. The court has asked the poll panel to reply on Thursday on the issue.
At Digvijaya's rally, police personnel sport saffron scarves
Police personnel in civil uniform were seen wearing saffron scarves at the roadshow of Computer Baba and Digvijay Singh, Singh is the Congress candidate from the Lok Sabha seat. A policewoman told ANI that they had been "made to wear this".
Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul at his house
ANI has reported that Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence on Wednesday. Naidu has led the charge among Opposition parties against the reliability of EVMs. On Tuesday, he urged the Chief Election Commissioner to verify 50 percent of EVMs using Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips.
