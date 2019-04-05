Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Right to silence isn't available to 'PM aspirant' Rahul, says Arun Jaitley on AgustaWestland case

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Stepping up the attack on Congress over AgustaWestland case, Union minister Arun Jaitley lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over names of "AP" and "FAM" in the ED chargesheet. "The right to silence is given to an accused, not to a prime ministerial aspirant," he said.
Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 16:45:36 IST
Amit Shah in Morigaon latest updates: BJP chief says Modi will win with biggest mandate than in 2014
Addressing a rally in Assam's Morigaon, BJP president Amit Shah said, "The chants of Modi-Modi across the country shows that Modi ji is going to win this time with bigger mandate than 2014."
Jaitley questions Rahul's silence on developments in AgustaWestland case
Stepping up the attack on Congress over AgustaWestland case, Union minister Arun Jaitley lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over names of "AP" and "FAM" in the ED chargesheet. "Rahul Gandhi talks on several subjects without even having a nodding acquaintance with it. He makes wild and unsubstantiated allegations against all and sundry. Now, who are ‘RG’, ‘AP’ and ‘FAM’ mentioned in the chargesheet in the AgustaWestland scam."
"The right to silence is given to an accused, not to a prime ministerial aspirant," he said.
Arun Jaitley raises Rahul Gandhi's scamster link
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley again alleged that Rahul Gandhi made "sweetheart deals" with fly-by-night operators. "When no reply is given to such serious allegations, then the country is entitled to presume that no reply could have been given," he said.
Narendra Modi in Dehradun latest updates: Congress will scrap AFSPA if voted to power, claims PM
Lashing out at Congress over its manifesto, Narendra Modi said in Dehradun, "If you read Congress' deceptive manifesto, you will know 'Congress ka haath kiske sath hai". On the party's promise to review AFSPA, Modi said, " If Congress comes to power, it will do away with the law which protects the soldiers from terrorists, stone-pelters, separatists."
Narendra Modi in Dehradun latest updates: PM lashes out at Congress over AgustaWestland case
Addressing a rally in Dehradun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Congress over the VVIP chopper scam. He said that the chargesheet filed by ED names an "AP", which is Congress leader Ahmed Patel and the "FAM" which stands for "family".
"Now tell me that Ahmed Patel is close to which family," he asked the crowd, hitting out at the Gandhi family.
Narendra Modi in Dehradun latest updates: PM slams Congress over OROP
In Dehradun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We were able to fix the issue of One Rank One Pension. Otherwise, those who only intend to get votes or notes, they left no stone unturned to stall OROP."
Hema Malini in Mathura latest updates: BJP candidate criticised for tractor ride, embarassing campaign strategies
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has been one among many politicos who have criticised BJP's Mathura candidate Hema Malini for her campaign methods which have appeared far removed from the people in her constituency.
Malini reportedly alighted from a chopper to pose with a sickle for a photograph, causing embarassment to the BJP. On Friday, she rode a tractor which Abdullah noted might have been fitted with mist generators. She was not driving the tractor, it was stationery.
Congress election campaign latest updates: Rahul likely to file Amethi nomination papers on 10 April
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to file his nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat on 10 April and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is expected to file for the Rae Bareli seat on 11 April, PTI reported Congress sources as having said.
YSR Congress Party election campaign latest updates: Jagan indicates he is open to alliance with Congress, BJP
YSR Congress Party chief Jaganmohan Reddy said, in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, that he is open to an alliance with "whoever will give special status to Andhra Pradesh." Jagan has thus kept the doors open to both the Congress and the BJP, while not revealing his cards. Significantly, his party was formed as a breakaway faction of the Congress.
Karnataka election latest updates: I-T raids Kumaraswamy's aide's houses; seizes Rs 6 crores
Income Tax officials have raided the houses of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's close aide DT Paramesh, and seized Rs 6 crore. Paramesh had earlier alleged that the keys of two of his Canara Bank lockers were lost. He, however, handed over the keys to I-T officials on Friday. The department has been trying to uncover a contractor-politician nexus.
Mamata Banerjee in Assam latest updates: Chaiwala Modi must have forgotten how to make tea, says Didi
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee spoke at a rally at Dhubri in Assam. "Five years ago Modi called himself a 'chaiwala' but now he has forgotten how to make tea and has become 'chowkidar'," she said, hitting out at Narendra Modi.
"Thanks to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, you will be a foreigner for six years and only then will you be given citizenship, why? What will you do in the six years? What about your job, school and every other essential thing. This is nothing but a conspiracy," Banerjee said.
Narendra Modi rally in Saharanpur latest updates: PM repeats 'nationalist' assault on Congress
Speaking at his second rally of the day at Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Modi slammed both Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, drawing up the nationalism plank once again and blaming earlier governments for misrules in UP. He specidically called the Congress supporters of the 'tukde, tukde gang',
BJP Election Campaign Latest Updates: Mahajan writes public letter taking herself off poll running
ANI has shared the letter published by Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, in which she has stated that she will not be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Mahajan is over the BJP's 75-year limit for election tickets.
Rahul Gandhi in Pune latest updates: Congress chief says he loves Narendra Modi, receives roaring applause
Rahul Gandhi's answer to the question, "What is the definition of love in politics?" received roaring applause from Pune students' who comprised the crowd. "I love Mr Narendra Modi. I genuinely have no hatred towards the man at all. He has anger towards me," he said. At this point, the students began chanting 'Modi' and 'Rahul' almost alternatively.
Rahul has made his tolerance towards political opponents clear, propagating a discourse of love and even hugging the prime minister at the Lok Sabha.
Amit Shah rally in Manipur latest updates: BJP chief slams Congress for 'frequent bandhs'
"During the Congress's rule, there were frequent bandhs and the blockade lasted for 160 days. It led to escalation in the price of essential commodities. However, in the tenure of Biren ji Manipur has become blockade free," Amit Shah said.
BJP election campaign latest updates: Sumitra Mahajan refuses to fight elections
Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan has said that she will not contest the 2019 election. She had earlier expressed displeasure at the BJP's delay in deciding candidature for the Indore Lok Sabha seat.
Samajwadi Party election campaign latest updates: Manifesto released by Akhilesh targets higher classes
The SP manifesto has criticised the higher classes and alleges that 10 percent of people have been enjoying 50 percent of the wealth. Akhilesh Yadav, after releasing the manifesto, said, “The question is what the farmers have got. This government (BJP) did not fulfil the promises made. We demand from the Centre that Rs 3,000 should be given a pension. It's not a manifesto…but a vision document of the SP.”
"This is our vision document for society," Akhilesh added.
Andhra Pradesh election latest updates: Chandrababu Naidu warns Narendra Modi after raids on TDP leaders
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday issued a warning to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the TDP leader sat on a dharna in Vijaywada against I-T raids on the party leaders. He said, "I'm warning the prime minister. If you do like this, you will have to pay a heavy price. We are fighting to save democracy and India. Who are you? You are the outgoing prime minister. I am even requesting the officers to not listen to him. If you listen, you will also face serious consequences."
Congress election campaign updates: Party announces Dhirender Pratap Singh as candidate from UP's Shrawasti
The Congress on Friday announced Dhirender Pratap Singh as its candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming general election.
Andhra Pradesh election latest updates: Chandrababu Naidu says raids on TDP leaders on 'instructions' of Narendra Modi
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is holding a sit-in protest in Vijayawada over reported I-T raids on Telugu Desam Party candidates and supporters, said, "Raids are being conducted on TDP leaders on the instructions of the prime minister. Once elections are announced, everything has to be conducted under Election Commission of India's guidance. All parties should have equal opportunity; they can't be partial towards any party, nor can they suppress a party.
Samajwadi Party election campaign latest updates: Akhilesh releases party manifesto
Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party's chief, released the party's manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha election. The manifesto promises largescale changes.
After writers and filmmakers, more than 600 theatre artists unite against divisive politics; issue joint statement
Last week, a consortium of writers, filmmakers and artists appealed to the citizens of India to "vote out hate politics" ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The likes of TM Krishna, Girish Karnad, Urvashi Butalia, Shanta Gokhale and Anand Teltumbde signed a petition highlighting how the current socio-political state of the country is mired in discrimination-based, non-secular ideology.
Following this, on 4 April, more than 600 theatre artists across India came together under the forum Artist Unite India and issued a statement urging citizens "to vote for love and compassion, for equality and social justice, and to defeat the forces of darkness and barbarism."
Read full story here
Andhra Pradesh election latest updates: N Chandrababu Naidu protests over I-T raids on TDP candidates
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is holding a sit-in protest in Vijayawada over reported I-T raids on Telugu Desam Party candidates and supporters.
BJP election campaign latest updates: Modi brings up Zayed Medal, says it is honour for whole nation
"Yesterday, the United Arab Emirates honoured your prime servant with the greatest honour, Zayed Medal. This honour is not mine, this for you and for crores of Indians working in the Gulf countries, " said PM Modi to the crowd of Amroha after recieving the highest civilian award of the UAE
Narendra Modi in Amroha latest updates: PM says Congress insulted BR Ambedkar as he had stood up to Gandhi family
"During UPA, there used to attacks in Ayodhya, in Kashi...our agencies used to nab the people responsible but for the sake of their vote bank, Bua and Bhatija used to set them free. These attacks and explosions have stopped because you voted for a chowkidar in Delhi...If needed I will hunt these terrorists in hell," he said.
Modi also listed out all the alleged injustices done to Uttar Pradesh leaders by Congress through the years, and also mentioned that the party had allegedly insulted BR Ambedkar because he had stood up to the Gandhi family.
Narendra Modi rally in Amroha latest updates: Nationalism takes over in PM's speech
Speaking at Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi turned the nationalism pitch up another notch. Modi said the fact that a fitting response has been given to terrorists in Pakistan has scared many people in India who want to be heroes in Pakistan. "You all have placed a chowkidar in Delhi. You know that if someone harms anyone in India, the chowkidar will go to hell and punish him," he said.
Advani has exposed Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, says Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala
Addressing a press conference, Congress communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "LK Advani has given a stinging indictment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah...in his blog he clearly says that people who don't accept BJP ideology are not anti-national. We may not agree with many of LK Advani's opinions but he has exposed PM Modi and Amit Shah."
Smriti Irani in Amethi latest update: After Yogi Adityanath, BJP's Amethi candidate hits out at IUML presence in Rahul rally
"The fact that Rahul Gandhi is against India is known to all. The manifesto that Congress has released has insulted India. Rahul is allying with people and parties (referring to Indian Union Muslim League) who want to divide our country and insult our religion.”
Earlier in the day, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath also called Muslim League a “virus” and said Gandhi was having an agenda with the Muslim League, the organisation which caused the division of the country.
Mayawati says demonetisation was worse than Emergency
Mayawati said on Friday that even though India has suffered immensely under the Emergency imposed by the Congress government, the "undeclared" emergency of demonetisation has been far worse.
Need to make our teachers, politicians feel uncomfortable, says Rahul
Demonetisation is an injury that India has to now recover from, Rahul said, while walking around on the dais in his Pune interactive session. Rahul answered students' questions on the Balakot air strike ("I think the Indian Air Force should be lauded") and the power of education ("in our system we do not appreciate questions").
"I have the guts to stand here and say, ask me whatever you want. Some of you might ask me questions that make me uncomfortable, I will deal with it. Why is the Prime Minister not standing here? It's an attitude of 'I know everything' and do not appreciate questions," he said.
Rahul talks money and women's issues in Pune
"Why should 15 people get access to unlimited amounts of money when no one else can?" Rahul asked in Pune, turning the heat up on the BJP. He said that the Congress is eager to deliver their manifesto promises without raising the tax slab of the middle class.
When asked by a student as to how he envisioned the participation of women in politics, Rahul promised that there would be 33 percent reservation of all Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha seats if the Congress is voted to power in 2019. He also said he is planning to employ a similar reservation in various other sectors as well. Rahul asked his questioner as to whether she is interested in joining politics, to which the girl, named Isha, said she wasn't. "Why not meet us and discuss things with us, we will make you interested in politics," he told her, to loud cheers.
Rahul begins interactive session with Pune students
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is in an interactive session with students, at Pune in Maharashtra. Sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted a link to the live video on Friday morning.
Nitish Kumar sent messengers to Lalu Prasad within months of joining BJP, says Tejashwi
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had sent messengers to his father Lalu Prasad, to him and to various Congress leaders with deals and offers within six months of him allying with BJP. This comes as a backlash to JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor alleging that Lalu Prasad's claims to that effect were 'bogus'.
"Does Prashant Kishor meet anyone without an agenda? We will never accept Nitish Kumar even if he chooses to return to the gathbandhan today," Tejashwi said.
Modi attended NEC meeting at Shillong, the first PM to do so after 40 years: Shah
"Morarji Desai was the last prime minister who attended a meeting of the NEC in the North East. After 40 years, prime minister Narendra Modi attended the meeting in Shillong," BJP chief Amit Shah said in Bordumsa on Friday.
He also said Narendra Modi had asked his ministers to come to the North East once every 15 days.
Muslim League a virus dividing India, says Yogi Adityanath
A day after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Kerala’s Wayanad, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath called the Indian United Muslim League a “virus" that the Congress has infected India with.
Amit Shah lists Modi govt's 'achievements' at Arunachal
From the Bogibeel Bridge to the smart city initiatives at Pasighat and Itanagar, BJP chief Amit Shah has been repeating the Narendra Modi government's achievements at his rally in Bordumsa in Arunachal Pradesh.
Amit Shah takes stage at Changlang of Arunachal Pradesh
BJP president Amit Shah is addressing a rally at the General Grounds of Bordumsa in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district.
"This is the land where sun rises first. This is why so many of you are so hard working here," he said.
Shivpal Yadav to release party's manifesto at 2.30 pm
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party president Shivpal Yadav, who had earlier said he will sweep Uttar Pradesh, will release his party's manifesto today at 2:30 pm, reported News18.
Shivpal Yadav, the brother of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Firozabad.
Prashant Kishore slams Lalu Prasad's claims of Nitish's attempt to return to alliance as 'bogus'
Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishore has alleged that Lalu Prasad's "best days" are behind him.
He said that claims made by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, reported by news outlets, were "bogus". In a soon-to-be released book, Lalu has alleged that JD(U) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wanted to return to the RJD-JDU alliance within months of leaving it, but that Lalu had rebuffed his attempts.
I feel no fatigue, Narendra Modi tells ABP; adds that separatists speak in a Pakistan-sponsored language
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview with ABP, said this is the first time that the electorate knows the difference between a Congress government and a non-Congress government.
He also said that those "separatists" who were speaking against the Balakot air strikes were speaking in a language sponsored by Pakistan. When asked about his busy campaign schedule, Modi said that he has "done night stays" in 450 districts of the country and that he does not accept fatigue.
Case registered against BSP leader for MCC violation
A case has been registered against Bahujan Samaj Party leader Omar Ali Khan and his supporters for violation of Model Code of Conduct. The leader and his supporters are understood to have misbehaved with police as well.
Find the Model Code of Tracker here
Advani ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, tweets Narendra Modi
Shortly after BJP veteran LK Advani, believed to have been snubbed by the BJP when it comes to allotting the Gandhinagar seat, published a blog on Thursday with a clear call to the party to eschew the policy of calling political adversaries 'enemies, Narendra Modi tweeted that was proud to work in an organisation strengthened by the likes of Advani.
BJP chief Amit Shah to speak in rallies in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Assam
BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to campaign in Arunachal Pradesh's Bardumsa (9:30 am), Manipur's Thoubal (12:30 pm) and Assam's Jagiroad (3.30 pm).
Shah cancelled his visit to Telangana, where he was scheduled to address two public rallies, on Thursday, as he had to attend an "emergency meeting" on the party's manifesto and poll-related issues, a top leader said. Hewas slated to address public meetings in Karimnagar and Warangal.
Rahul to address rallies, interact with students in Maharashtra
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a public rally and hold an interactive session with students in Maharashtra.
He is scheduled to interact with students in Pune's Laxmi Lawns Magarpatta at around 11 am, after which he is likely to address rallies in Chandrapur (2.30 pm) and Wardha (4.30 pm). Modi had held a rally in Wardha last week and slammed the Congress-NCP alliance in the state during his speech.
Modi to campaign in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today
With fewer than seven days to go for the first phase of the crucial General Election on 11 April, top BJP and Opposition party leaders continue their campaign blitzkrieg. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha (12 noon) and Saharanpur (2 pm) along with Uttarakhand's Dehradun (3.40 pm).
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
16:45 (IST)
Amit Shah in Morigaon latest updates: BJP chief says Modi will win with biggest mandate than in 2014
Addressing a rally in Assam's Morigaon, BJP president Amit Shah said, "The chants of Modi-Modi across the country shows that Modi ji is going to win this time with bigger mandate than 2014."
16:41 (IST)
Jaitley questions Rahul's silence on developments in AgustaWestland case
Stepping up the attack on Congress over AgustaWestland case, Union minister Arun Jaitley lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over names of "AP" and "FAM" in the ED chargesheet. "Rahul Gandhi talks on several subjects without even having a nodding acquaintance with it. He makes wild and unsubstantiated allegations against all and sundry. Now, who are ‘RG’, ‘AP’ and ‘FAM’ mentioned in the chargesheet in the AgustaWestland scam."
"The right to silence is given to an accused, not to a prime ministerial aspirant," he said.
16:28 (IST)
Arun Jaitley raises Rahul Gandhi's scamster link
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley again alleged that Rahul Gandhi made "sweetheart deals" with fly-by-night operators. "When no reply is given to such serious allegations, then the country is entitled to presume that no reply could have been given," he said.
16:21 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Dehradun latest updates: Congress will scrap AFSPA if voted to power, claims PM
Lashing out at Congress over its manifesto, Narendra Modi said in Dehradun, "If you read Congress' deceptive manifesto, you will know 'Congress ka haath kiske sath hai". On the party's promise to review AFSPA, Modi said, " If Congress comes to power, it will do away with the law which protects the soldiers from terrorists, stone-pelters, separatists."
16:16 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Dehradun latest updates: PM lashes out at Congress over AgustaWestland case
Addressing a rally in Dehradun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Congress over the VVIP chopper scam. He said that the chargesheet filed by ED names an "AP", which is Congress leader Ahmed Patel and the "FAM" which stands for "family".
"Now tell me that Ahmed Patel is close to which family," he asked the crowd, hitting out at the Gandhi family.
15:59 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Dehradun latest updates: PM slams Congress over OROP
In Dehradun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We were able to fix the issue of One Rank One Pension. Otherwise, those who only intend to get votes or notes, they left no stone unturned to stall OROP."
15:43 (IST)
Hema Malini in Mathura latest updates: BJP candidate criticised for tractor ride, embarassing campaign strategies
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has been one among many politicos who have criticised BJP's Mathura candidate Hema Malini for her campaign methods which have appeared far removed from the people in her constituency.
Malini reportedly alighted from a chopper to pose with a sickle for a photograph, causing embarassment to the BJP. On Friday, she rode a tractor which Abdullah noted might have been fitted with mist generators. She was not driving the tractor, it was stationery.
15:34 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest updates: Rahul likely to file Amethi nomination papers on 10 April
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to file his nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat on 10 April and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is expected to file for the Rae Bareli seat on 11 April, PTI reported Congress sources as having said.
15:19 (IST)
YSR Congress Party election campaign latest updates: Jagan indicates he is open to alliance with Congress, BJP
YSR Congress Party chief Jaganmohan Reddy said, in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, that he is open to an alliance with "whoever will give special status to Andhra Pradesh." Jagan has thus kept the doors open to both the Congress and the BJP, while not revealing his cards. Significantly, his party was formed as a breakaway faction of the Congress.
15:11 (IST)
Congress election latest updates: Party delegation to meet EC today
A Congress delegation, reports ANI, will meet the Election Commission at 5:15 pm at Nirvachan Sadan.
15:06 (IST)
Hema Malini in Mathura election updates: BJP MP takes tractor ride
BJP MP and Mathura candidate Hema Malini took a ride on a tractor in Govardhan on Friday.
15:01 (IST)
Karnataka election latest updates: Mallikarjun Kharge agrees Modi has been misusing public institutions
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge reacted to Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's complaints of harassment by Income Tax officials, saying this has been going on for a while.
14:52 (IST)
Karnataka election latest updates: I-T raids Kumaraswamy's aide's houses; seizes Rs 6 crores
Income Tax officials have raided the houses of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's close aide DT Paramesh, and seized Rs 6 crore. Paramesh had earlier alleged that the keys of two of his Canara Bank lockers were lost. He, however, handed over the keys to I-T officials on Friday. The department has been trying to uncover a contractor-politician nexus.
14:41 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee in Assam latest updates: Chaiwala Modi must have forgotten how to make tea, says Didi
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee spoke at a rally at Dhubri in Assam. "Five years ago Modi called himself a 'chaiwala' but now he has forgotten how to make tea and has become 'chowkidar'," she said, hitting out at Narendra Modi.
"Thanks to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, you will be a foreigner for six years and only then will you be given citizenship, why? What will you do in the six years? What about your job, school and every other essential thing. This is nothing but a conspiracy," Banerjee said.
14:34 (IST)
PM Modi in UP latest updates: Warns Muslim women of torture under Congress, SP, BSP
They protect their crores, while we protect their daughters, said Narendra Modi, at Saharanpur. He also called out directly to 'Muslim daughters' and warned them that they will be tortured under Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.
14:20 (IST)
Narendra Modi rally in Saharanpur latest updates: PM repeats 'nationalist' assault on Congress
Speaking at his second rally of the day at Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Modi slammed both Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, drawing up the nationalism plank once again and blaming earlier governments for misrules in UP. He specidically called the Congress supporters of the 'tukde, tukde gang',
14:15 (IST)
BJP Election Campaign Latest Updates: Mahajan writes public letter taking herself off poll running
ANI has shared the letter published by Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, in which she has stated that she will not be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Mahajan is over the BJP's 75-year limit for election tickets.
14:12 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi in Pune latest updates: Congress chief says he loves Narendra Modi, receives roaring applause
Rahul Gandhi's answer to the question, "What is the definition of love in politics?" received roaring applause from Pune students' who comprised the crowd. "I love Mr Narendra Modi. I genuinely have no hatred towards the man at all. He has anger towards me," he said. At this point, the students began chanting 'Modi' and 'Rahul' almost alternatively.
Rahul has made his tolerance towards political opponents clear, propagating a discourse of love and even hugging the prime minister at the Lok Sabha.
14:06 (IST)
Amit Shah rally in Manipur latest updates: BJP chief slams Congress for 'frequent bandhs'
"During the Congress's rule, there were frequent bandhs and the blockade lasted for 160 days. It led to escalation in the price of essential commodities. However, in the tenure of Biren ji Manipur has become blockade free," Amit Shah said.
13:56 (IST)
Amit Shah rally in Manipur updates: BJP chief says Biren Singh is a 'very good chowkidar'
BJP chief Amit Shah has started speaking at his second rally of the day, at Thoubal in Manipur.
"N Biren Singh (Manipur chief minister) is a great chowkidar. Under him, Manipur has flourished," said Amit Shah. From the time when Narendra Modi came to power, Manipur has been exposed to the best of development. The 14th Finance Commission had come during the rule of the BJP, he reminded.
13:51 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates: Sumitra Mahajan refuses to fight elections
Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan has said that she will not contest the 2019 election. She had earlier expressed displeasure at the BJP's delay in deciding candidature for the Indore Lok Sabha seat.
13:49 (IST)
Samajwadi Party election campaign latest updates: Manifesto released by Akhilesh targets higher classes
The SP manifesto has criticised the higher classes and alleges that 10 percent of people have been enjoying 50 percent of the wealth. Akhilesh Yadav, after releasing the manifesto, said, “The question is what the farmers have got. This government (BJP) did not fulfil the promises made. We demand from the Centre that Rs 3,000 should be given a pension. It's not a manifesto…but a vision document of the SP.”
"This is our vision document for society," Akhilesh added.
13:41 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh election latest updates: Chandrababu Naidu warns Narendra Modi after raids on TDP leaders
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday issued a warning to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the TDP leader sat on a dharna in Vijaywada against I-T raids on the party leaders. He said, "I'm warning the prime minister. If you do like this, you will have to pay a heavy price. We are fighting to save democracy and India. Who are you? You are the outgoing prime minister. I am even requesting the officers to not listen to him. If you listen, you will also face serious consequences."
13:28 (IST)
Congress election campaign updates: Party announces Dhirender Pratap Singh as candidate from UP's Shrawasti
The Congress on Friday announced Dhirender Pratap Singh as its candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming general election.
13:26 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh election latest updates: Chandrababu Naidu says raids on TDP leaders on 'instructions' of Narendra Modi
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is holding a sit-in protest in Vijayawada over reported I-T raids on Telugu Desam Party candidates and supporters, said, "Raids are being conducted on TDP leaders on the instructions of the prime minister. Once elections are announced, everything has to be conducted under Election Commission of India's guidance. All parties should have equal opportunity; they can't be partial towards any party, nor can they suppress a party.
13:09 (IST)
Samajwadi Party election campaign latest updates: Akhilesh releases party manifesto
Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party's chief, released the party's manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha election. The manifesto promises largescale changes.
13:02 (IST)
After writers and filmmakers, more than 600 theatre artists unite against divisive politics; issue joint statement
Last week, a consortium of writers, filmmakers and artists appealed to the citizens of India to "vote out hate politics" ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The likes of TM Krishna, Girish Karnad, Urvashi Butalia, Shanta Gokhale and Anand Teltumbde signed a petition highlighting how the current socio-political state of the country is mired in discrimination-based, non-secular ideology.
Following this, on 4 April, more than 600 theatre artists across India came together under the forum Artist Unite India and issued a statement urging citizens "to vote for love and compassion, for equality and social justice, and to defeat the forces of darkness and barbarism."
Read full story here
13:00 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh election latest updates: N Chandrababu Naidu protests over I-T raids on TDP candidates
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is holding a sit-in protest in Vijayawada over reported I-T raids on Telugu Desam Party candidates and supporters.
12:56 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates: Modi brings up Zayed Medal, says it is honour for whole nation
"Yesterday, the United Arab Emirates honoured your prime servant with the greatest honour, Zayed Medal. This honour is not mine, this for you and for crores of Indians working in the Gulf countries, " said PM Modi to the crowd of Amroha after recieving the highest civilian award of the UAE
12:45 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Amroha latest updates: PM says Congress insulted BR Ambedkar as he had stood up to Gandhi family
"During UPA, there used to attacks in Ayodhya, in Kashi...our agencies used to nab the people responsible but for the sake of their vote bank, Bua and Bhatija used to set them free. These attacks and explosions have stopped because you voted for a chowkidar in Delhi...If needed I will hunt these terrorists in hell," he said.
Modi also listed out all the alleged injustices done to Uttar Pradesh leaders by Congress through the years, and also mentioned that the party had allegedly insulted BR Ambedkar because he had stood up to the Gandhi family.
12:39 (IST)
Narendra Modi rally in Amroha latest updates: Nationalism takes over in PM's speech
Speaking at Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi turned the nationalism pitch up another notch. Modi said the fact that a fitting response has been given to terrorists in Pakistan has scared many people in India who want to be heroes in Pakistan. "You all have placed a chowkidar in Delhi. You know that if someone harms anyone in India, the chowkidar will go to hell and punish him," he said.
12:31 (IST)
Advani has exposed Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, says Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala
Addressing a press conference, Congress communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "LK Advani has given a stinging indictment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah...in his blog he clearly says that people who don't accept BJP ideology are not anti-national. We may not agree with many of LK Advani's opinions but he has exposed PM Modi and Amit Shah."
12:23 (IST)
Smriti Irani in Amethi latest update: After Yogi Adityanath, BJP's Amethi candidate hits out at IUML presence in Rahul rally
"The fact that Rahul Gandhi is against India is known to all. The manifesto that Congress has released has insulted India. Rahul is allying with people and parties (referring to Indian Union Muslim League) who want to divide our country and insult our religion.”
Earlier in the day, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath also called Muslim League a “virus” and said Gandhi was having an agenda with the Muslim League, the organisation which caused the division of the country.
12:20 (IST)
Mayawati says demonetisation was worse than Emergency
Mayawati said on Friday that even though India has suffered immensely under the Emergency imposed by the Congress government, the "undeclared" emergency of demonetisation has been far worse.
12:13 (IST)
Need to make our teachers, politicians feel uncomfortable, says Rahul
Demonetisation is an injury that India has to now recover from, Rahul said, while walking around on the dais in his Pune interactive session. Rahul answered students' questions on the Balakot air strike ("I think the Indian Air Force should be lauded") and the power of education ("in our system we do not appreciate questions").
"I have the guts to stand here and say, ask me whatever you want. Some of you might ask me questions that make me uncomfortable, I will deal with it. Why is the Prime Minister not standing here? It's an attitude of 'I know everything' and do not appreciate questions," he said.
12:01 (IST)
Rahul talks money and women's issues in Pune
"Why should 15 people get access to unlimited amounts of money when no one else can?" Rahul asked in Pune, turning the heat up on the BJP. He said that the Congress is eager to deliver their manifesto promises without raising the tax slab of the middle class.
When asked by a student as to how he envisioned the participation of women in politics, Rahul promised that there would be 33 percent reservation of all Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha seats if the Congress is voted to power in 2019. He also said he is planning to employ a similar reservation in various other sectors as well. Rahul asked his questioner as to whether she is interested in joining politics, to which the girl, named Isha, said she wasn't. "Why not meet us and discuss things with us, we will make you interested in politics," he told her, to loud cheers.
11:48 (IST)
Rahul speaks on truth, courage and the Congress manifesto at Pune
"From truth comes humility, from humility comes courage," said Rahul, while interacting with students in Pune.
Rahul said that if he decides that something has to be done, his nature is to do it. "I talk about farmers and the poor, even though it is not fashionable to do so," he said.
The Congress chief also spoke about the manifesto, saying he does not believe in making empty promises.
11:38 (IST)
Rahul begins interactive session with Pune students
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is in an interactive session with students, at Pune in Maharashtra. Sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted a link to the live video on Friday morning.
11:33 (IST)
SC to hear Lalu's bail plea, matter likely to come up next week
Supreme Court today said it will hear the bail matter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. It is likely to come up next week. Lalu is currently housed at a Ranchi jail.
11:25 (IST)
Nitish Kumar sent messengers to Lalu Prasad within months of joining BJP, says Tejashwi
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had sent messengers to his father Lalu Prasad, to him and to various Congress leaders with deals and offers within six months of him allying with BJP. This comes as a backlash to JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor alleging that Lalu Prasad's claims to that effect were 'bogus'.
"Does Prashant Kishor meet anyone without an agenda? We will never accept Nitish Kumar even if he chooses to return to the gathbandhan today," Tejashwi said.
11:07 (IST)
Modi attended NEC meeting at Shillong, the first PM to do so after 40 years: Shah
"Morarji Desai was the last prime minister who attended a meeting of the NEC in the North East. After 40 years, prime minister Narendra Modi attended the meeting in Shillong," BJP chief Amit Shah said in Bordumsa on Friday.
He also said Narendra Modi had asked his ministers to come to the North East once every 15 days.
11:04 (IST)
Muslim League a virus dividing India, says Yogi Adityanath
A day after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Kerala’s Wayanad, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath called the Indian United Muslim League a “virus" that the Congress has infected India with.
11:01 (IST)
Amit Shah lists Modi govt's 'achievements' at Arunachal
From the Bogibeel Bridge to the smart city initiatives at Pasighat and Itanagar, BJP chief Amit Shah has been repeating the Narendra Modi government's achievements at his rally in Bordumsa in Arunachal Pradesh.
10:55 (IST)
Amit Shah takes stage at Changlang of Arunachal Pradesh
BJP president Amit Shah is addressing a rally at the General Grounds of Bordumsa in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district.
"This is the land where sun rises first. This is why so many of you are so hard working here," he said.
10:43 (IST)
Shivpal Yadav to release party's manifesto at 2.30 pm
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party president Shivpal Yadav, who had earlier said he will sweep Uttar Pradesh, will release his party's manifesto today at 2:30 pm, reported News18.
Shivpal Yadav, the brother of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Firozabad.
10:32 (IST)
Prashant Kishore slams Lalu Prasad's claims of Nitish's attempt to return to alliance as 'bogus'
Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishore has alleged that Lalu Prasad's "best days" are behind him.
He said that claims made by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, reported by news outlets, were "bogus". In a soon-to-be released book, Lalu has alleged that JD(U) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wanted to return to the RJD-JDU alliance within months of leaving it, but that Lalu had rebuffed his attempts.
10:27 (IST)
Shaina NC bats for more women in politics
On not fielding enough women for the Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shaina NC told CNN News18, “Larger view point is that in space of polity we need more women. In every party, there must be women... I am glad I am a part of BJP which gives space to women…others must also follow. This is clearly not about me. This is not about my party but about every party. It is not a personal agenda and it is not about my party.”
10:11 (IST)
I feel no fatigue, Narendra Modi tells ABP; adds that separatists speak in a Pakistan-sponsored language
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview with ABP, said this is the first time that the electorate knows the difference between a Congress government and a non-Congress government.
He also said that those "separatists" who were speaking against the Balakot air strikes were speaking in a language sponsored by Pakistan. When asked about his busy campaign schedule, Modi said that he has "done night stays" in 450 districts of the country and that he does not accept fatigue.
09:56 (IST)
IN PHOTOS: Amit Shah's roadshow in Visakhapatnam
BJP chief Amit Shah, who is scheduled to speak at Bardumsa in Arunachal Pradesh today, has tweeted photographs from the roadshow at Visakhapatnam.
09:54 (IST)
Case registered against BSP leader for MCC violation
A case has been registered against Bahujan Samaj Party leader Omar Ali Khan and his supporters for violation of Model Code of Conduct. The leader and his supporters are understood to have misbehaved with police as well.
Find the Model Code of Tracker here